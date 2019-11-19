“Everybody’s still lying about Donald Trump’s trip to hospital” links
  • November 19, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

People are still lying about Donald Trump’s weird trip to the hospital. [Pajiba]
Do not click here if you’re afraid of clowns. [OMG Blog]
Harry Styles made Ticketmaster crash, basically. [The Blemish]
Jennifer Lopez is the new face of Coach! [JustJared]
Brad Pitt went to an art exhibit over the weekend. [LaineyGossip]
Gwyneth Paltrow is goopifying BDSM. [Dlisted]
This LV perfume ad starring Emma Stone made a weird fashion choice. [Tom & Lorenzo]
This “gay blind date dance” is absolutely amazing. [Towleroad]
Karlie Kloss looks… different. Is it her hair? [RCFA]

3 Responses to ““Everybody’s still lying about Donald Trump’s trip to hospital” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    As someone who has “planned interim checkups” in addition to my annual physical, you have them because the doctor is monitoring a medical condition, usually something potentially serious. We have been repeatedly told that Trump is in perfect health. And no, he wouldn’t have to go to Walter Reed to have his cholesterol checked; they can do the blood draw for that at the White House.

    Stephanie Grisham is quite the character. She was fired from her first job for false expense reports, from her second job for plagiarism, described a botched execution as “peaceful,” and is responsible for #BeBest

    Reply
  2. Daisy says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    I still have hope JLo will do a Versace campaign. It would be incredible after seeing her walking their show.
    And wow Ticketmaster seems to be a mess and sounds like Harry’s demand for this tour is huge. Makes me scared of even trying for tickets in Brazil, it’s always a nightmare here because no website can handle the amount of people being online.

    Reply
  3. MsIam says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    Was it a 5150 hold? Just askin…..

    Reply

