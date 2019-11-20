Celine Dion isn’t dating, but will tell us about it if she does



Celine Dion is giving interviews to coincide with the release of her 12th English-language album, Courage, and her Courage World Tour, which started up again this week in Celine’s home province of Quebec. Celine told Jimmy Fallon that she called the album Courage because she and her family have been going through “tough times.” It’s been nearly 4 years since her husband and manager, Rene Angelil, passed away, and Celine also told Jmmy that this is her first English-language album that Rene wasn’t here for.

Naturally, people are curious to know whether Celine has considered dating, or if she is already dating. She talked to Andy Cohen about it on Watch What Happens Live!, and Just Jared has some quotes:

“I don’t date. I don’t have a boyfriend and you know, it doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that would be great, because I am still in love,” Celine said. “Once you’re in love so much, you know, I’ve been living all my life with Rene. He is still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children every day. I’m so passionate about life and I’m so lucky to have my three beautiful sons.” “But, I keep everything open. If it happens, I’m not looking for that. I think it’s something that happens, that you feel, that comes, and right now, if I would have someone in my life, I would tell you because I’ve been an open book all my life. If I do, I’ll come back and tell you about it,” Celine added.

Celine has spoken before about not dating. She also seems incredibly happy. She’s singing about peanut butter. She’s wearing clothes that make her feel fabulous and strong. She’s talking about claiming her voice. I can guess that after 22 years of marriage and a relationship of nearly 30 years, Celine is adjusting to life without Rene and life as a single person again. She’s also focused on her sons. She’s clearly enjoying herself. I hope that she does whatever she wants. She knows that her value as a person has nothing to do with being in a relationship with someone else. She said that she’s not ready to date, which is understandable. I hope everyone just lets her do her thing.

