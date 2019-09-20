Celine Dion: I don’t date but I miss being touched and held



Celine Dion has kicked off her world tour, and is giving interviews to promote her new album which out in November. I love so much of what Celine says about being comfortable in her skin and confident. Monday, I wrote about the three new songs from Courage that she released. Celine visited the Today Show to talk about “new beginnings”:

Celine Dion is getting ready to release her first English album since the death of her husband and embark on a tour, but the singer said dating is the one thing she’s not ready to do yet. “I don’t date. I’m not ready to date,” Dion, 51, told TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones in an exclusive interview that aired Wednesday. “I’m very lucky and happy to have so many people in my surrounding to make me — they make me laugh.”

One of the most moving parts of the interview is when Celine talks about the last text message that she got from Rene:

“He called me before a show and give me a little message: ‘I love you,’” she said. “And when I came home that night, it was very, very late … And I didn’t want to come and wake him up to give him a kiss, to wake him up and then he can’t find sleep again. And the next morning, he was gone. “So, we talked before. And he sent me a text message. So we said goodbye.” Dion said she saved the message and still looks at it. “But I am at peace, because I know that he doesn’t suffer,” she said. “And I know that, right now, the courage that I have, he has given it to me all my life.” While Dion deeply feels Angélil’s presence in everything that she does, she said she misses having a partner. “I miss to be touched. I miss to be hugged. I missed to be told, ‘You’re beautiful,’” Dion said. “I miss what a boyfriend and I miss what a husband would do.” So, although she isn’t ready to date just yet, she isn’t ruling it out for the future. In fact, when it comes to romance, she isn’t ruling anything out — including the possibility of walking down the aisle again. “I keep my soul and my heart open,” she said when asked about that. “Because I am so much (about) love, you know — with my fans and my children and my family. And I feel that love, and it keeps me going. But love, love, love, love, love — the true love, the romance, the romantic love — is not present. But it’s OK.”

I’m so glad for Celine that she has that text message from Rene. Even though we often know how certain people in our lives feel about us, when they are gone, it’s wonderful to have those concrete reminders. I have old voicemails saved because they are from people who are important to me, and though I’ve not listened to them lately, I’m happy to know that they are there, so that I can always hear a person’s voice if I need to. (In my case, the people are alive, but I don’t get to see them very often.)

I can also appreciate that Celine doesn’t want to date right now because of how deeply she loved (and loves) Rene. At the same time, it absolutely makes sense that she’d miss having a partner, and experiencing the gifts of that kind of relationship, like being held and called “beautiful,” and having that that loving presence in her life. It’s great that she’s open to falling in love again, but rather than focus on that is celebrating and enjoying the relationships that she does have: with her sons, other family, friends, and her fans. Her outlook is fantastic, and I bet she’s going to have a great time on tour.

Here’s Celine’s interview:



