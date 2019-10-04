Celine Dion: ‘I love the spotlight, I love to be looked at’



Celine Dion has kicked off her Courage World Tour, and I’m looking forward to the interviews that she’s going to give during the show’s year-long run. Celine sat down with Mikael Wood of the L.A. Times for a chat right after her first performance in her home province of Quebec. The whole interview is worth a read, and here are some of the highlights:

On the so-called “Dionaissance,” a tem that Celine “approves of,” to describe her evolution into an “avant-garde style icon”:

“I always loved fashion — it’s not something new . . . . But my team and I decided it’s OK to go to fashion shows, then it made such an impact that they wanted me to be in the front row. And that turned out to be a big deal.”

On Rene’s death

“The loss of my husband is still in me… I will grieve that for the rest of my life. And I see him through the eyes of my children every day.”

On how she wanted her current show to be “bigger and more theatrical”

“I love the spotlight — I love to be looked at. I’m in show business. You show your butt or your back or your shoulder and you go, ‘Voulez-vous coucher avec moi.’

On her fans of all ages

“Did you see children? I saw a lot of children. For me, I’m very impressed about that. I always thought my crowd was going to mature with me, and then it would fade a little bit. But what happened? I planted cucumbers in my garden, and now I have cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, radish.”

On attending this year’s Met Gala, the theme of which was “camp”

“I thought I was going to go with my sleeping bag. What is camp? I still don’t understand it. But I won.”