Lily-Rose Depp wears Chanel, Timothee Chalamet wears LV to ‘The King’ premiere

Here are photos from last night’s London premiere of The King, the Netflix adaptation of Henry V. Let’s start with the big fashion moment from Lily-Rose Depp. Like her mom, Lily-Rose is closely associated with the House of Chanel, and she often wears Chanel to the biggest events of her young career. Personally, I hate Chanel on really young women – I rarely think that it’s a good fit, branding-wise, and while I loved that bitter bitch Karl Lagerfeld (RIP), he wasn’t actually making modern silhouettes or anything. So… yeah, all of that to say that I don’t really like this Chanel gown on Lily-Rose but I don’t 100% hate it either. The top part looks like she’s wearing a fancy baby bib. The skirt is too light for what looked like a windy London night. Makeup was beautiful though.

Of course THE KING himself, Timothee Chalamet was there, wearing Louis Vuitton. Question: who is the more fashionable person in the Timothee-Lily-Rose relationship? I feel like he cares more about fashion, quite honestly. Anyway, I love the f–k out of this Swarovski crystal and sequined black hoodie. I would wear it constantly. Joel Edgerton also wore LV.

While Timothee and Lily-Rose didn’t pose together on the red carpet, they were seen making out recently and… yeah, they’re still together. And I’m on board.