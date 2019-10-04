Lily-Rose Depp wears Chanel, Timothee Chalamet wears LV to ‘The King’ premiere

Here are photos from last night’s London premiere of The King, the Netflix adaptation of Henry V. Let’s start with the big fashion moment from Lily-Rose Depp. Like her mom, Lily-Rose is closely associated with the House of Chanel, and she often wears Chanel to the biggest events of her young career. Personally, I hate Chanel on really young women – I rarely think that it’s a good fit, branding-wise, and while I loved that bitter bitch Karl Lagerfeld (RIP), he wasn’t actually making modern silhouettes or anything. So… yeah, all of that to say that I don’t really like this Chanel gown on Lily-Rose but I don’t 100% hate it either. The top part looks like she’s wearing a fancy baby bib. The skirt is too light for what looked like a windy London night. Makeup was beautiful though.
Of course THE KING himself, Timothee Chalamet was there, wearing Louis Vuitton. Question: who is the more fashionable person in the Timothee-Lily-Rose relationship? I feel like he cares more about fashion, quite honestly. Anyway, I love the f–k out of this Swarovski crystal and sequined black hoodie. I would wear it constantly. Joel Edgerton also wore LV.
While Timothee and Lily-Rose didn’t pose together on the red carpet, they were seen making out recently and… yeah, they’re still together. And I’m on board.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Not feeling either one..
She always looks like she’s about to fall asleep. And Chanel has some good pieces for the youth (a bit boring but passable), you just have to know how to style them. Timothee looks great though, just wish he wore something other than LV; he could definitely pull it off some Palomo Spain.
I know this is not nice to say because Lily may be perfectly nice girl but I just hate that she always looks either sedated or like she is a hostage of people making the movie, which considering how lucky one may be to be in a movie and be allowed to wear nice clothes comes of as brat-ish. Would it kill her to smile?
I get what you’re saying. She’s got the “icy bitch stare” down pat (and I mean that as a compliment). Some time ago there was a video posted on here of her giving an interview and speaking in French. She came across as very sweet and warm, with a lovely smile. Like JLo with her open-mouth red carpet posing, this seems to be L-RD’s go-to “expression.”
How old were you when you found out Johnny Depp had a grown up daughter?
I don’t get the hype over Chalamet. Lily-Rose on the other hand is stunning. Vanessa must be so proud of her!
Nah, Vanessa must be proud as heck, not for Lily but for herself – she gave her daughter the genetics to be cute and the contacts and name to book jobs. That’s A+ level celeb parenting, so round of applause for her.
I find both of them unattractive. They have unique faces but not in a beautiful, stunning way…rather like a haggard alien. Maybe Lily-Rose would look better with another facial expression.