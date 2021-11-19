“Dominic West’s actual son will play Prince William in ‘The Crown’” links
the crown dominic west

You remember how Dominic West was cast as Prince Charles in The Crown’s Season 5? Well, now Dominic’s son has been cast as Prince William. [Dlisted]
Kaia Gerber got breakup bangs, oh dear. [Just Jared]
Adele performs “To Be Loved” from her couch. [OMG Blog]
Review of Tiger King Season 2 on Netflix. [Pajiba]
Mary J. Blige wore a white suit with feathers. [Go Fug Yourself]
Angelina Jolie at the Guerlain event this week, and Lainey’s thoughts on The Eternals and the need for an immediate sequel! [LaineyGossip]
Jezebel is losing staff at a steady clip. [Gawker]
The longest partial lunar eclipse in 400 years is happening right now. [Towleroad]
Review of Adele’s 30: the album she was born to make. [Buzzfeed]
Imagine having eleven ex-husbands. [Starcasm]
Barbara Palvin covers Harper’s Bazaar Greece. [Egotastic]

Dominic West at the 22nd British Independent Film Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Old Billingsgate, London, UK - 01 Dec 2019

VJ Day Celebrations

  1. Soni says:
    November 19, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    Surprised there wasn’t a post about Charlene…

    • NorthernGirl_20 says:
      November 19, 2021 at 12:39 pm

      I was waiting all morning for that post too.

    • Bettyrose says:
      November 19, 2021 at 12:41 pm

      What’s up with Charlene??

      ETA: OIC. Well the Riviera’s probably probably got some really great “treatment facilities” for vague illnesses related to husband exhaustion. I don’t envy her life but I would love to be catered to and pampered in a luxurious spa right now.

    • Rhea says:
      November 19, 2021 at 12:44 pm

      The situation is so fishy! According to People mag, Prince Albert says “she was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.” What is happening?!?! I find it very weird that he said she couldn’t handle family life. Am I suspicious or does this seem like a setup?

