“Dominic West’s actual son will play Prince William in ‘The Crown’” links

You remember how Dominic West was cast as Prince Charles in The Crown’s Season 5? Well, now Dominic’s son has been cast as Prince William. [Dlisted]
Kaia Gerber got breakup bangs, oh dear. [Just Jared]
Adele performs “To Be Loved” from her couch. [OMG Blog]
Review of Tiger King Season 2 on Netflix. [Pajiba]
Mary J. Blige wore a white suit with feathers. [Go Fug Yourself]
Angelina Jolie at the Guerlain event this week, and Lainey’s thoughts on The Eternals and the need for an immediate sequel! [LaineyGossip]
Jezebel is losing staff at a steady clip. [Gawker]
The longest partial lunar eclipse in 400 years is happening right now. [Towleroad]
Review of Adele’s 30: the album she was born to make. [Buzzfeed]
Imagine having eleven ex-husbands. [Starcasm]
Barbara Palvin covers Harper’s Bazaar Greece. [Egotastic]
Surprised there wasn’t a post about Charlene…
I was waiting all morning for that post too.
What’s up with Charlene??
ETA: OIC. Well the Riviera’s probably probably got some really great “treatment facilities” for vague illnesses related to husband exhaustion. I don’t envy her life but I would love to be catered to and pampered in a luxurious spa right now.
The situation is so fishy! According to People mag, Prince Albert says “she was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.” What is happening?!?! I find it very weird that he said she couldn’t handle family life. Am I suspicious or does this seem like a setup?