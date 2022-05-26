Did Thomas Markle’s stroke ruin the British commentators’ plans, or was it the plan?

The latest Thomas Markle stunt is playing out in the British tabloids, likely because they designed it and orchestrated it. Thomas has been hospitalized with “stroke-like symptoms,” although nothing has been confirmed by a doctor or anything. It reminds me a lot of Thomas’s heart attacks before the 2018 Sussex wedding – after claiming to be under medical supervision, it appeared as if Thomas Markle just wandered around, staying in various cheap motels, drinking beer and watching TV. In any case, the dumb conversation is “will Meghan visit her father?” The answer is no.
Duncan Larcombe, a royal author and former royal editor for the Sun, told The Daily Beast: “Meghan hasn’t released any statement and I doubt she intends to go down there. That bridge is burned. If you look at what he did before the wedding, that’s hardly surprising. He has claimed it was naivety, but it was clearly duplicitous.”
Meghan’s spokespeople did not respond to emails seeking comment on whether she intended to visit her father or would contribute to his medical bills, suggesting such a turn of events was unlikely.
Lady Colin Campbell, the society author and YouTuber who had been planning to host Thomas at her home Castle Goring over the jubilee, told The Daily Beast: “If she’s clever, she will find a way to visit and reconcile. Let’s see if Netflix lean on her. They might well do so. Filthy lucre might work where decency failed.”
Ah, yes, Lady Colin Campbell is intimately involved with this mess. Apparently, she was working hand-in-hand with Dan Wootton to bring Thomas to the UK. Thomas made plans to stay at Lady Colin’s home, and she planned to “escort him to a series of grand events, including Royal Ascot, as well as to various private aristocratic homes.” According to Eden Confidential, Lady Colin also “hired a dinner jacket” and had organized “a black-tie dinner” for him at Castle Goring, her home. According to the Daily Beast, Thomas’s plans to go to the UK were somewhat contingent on the idea that Meghan and Harry would not be there though:
The Daily Beast understands that Thomas originally made the decision to come to the U.K. under the assumption that Harry and Meghan would not be coming, and had reservations about going through with the trip when it was revealed earlier this month they would be attending.
Lady Colin told The Daily Beast: “I have never commented on house guests at Castle Goring and I don’t intend to start now. However, I feel very strongly that Thomas Markle has been unfairly deprived of his dignity by his thankless daughter and pathetic son-in-law. I regard him as the living embodiment of King Lear, and I see it as the duty of all upstanding people to stand up for him.”
I have to ask: are British people okay? Because this is the trashiest f–king thing I’ve ever seen. What is the market for this over in Salt Island? In addition to Thomas Markle’s intimate conversations with Dan Wootton and Lady Colin Campbell, it turns out he was also in frequent conversation with Tom Bower, who is writing some kind of unhinged “biography” on Meghan. And these are the people claiming – in completely bad faith – that Meghan absolutely needs to go and see her toxic father. Nope, nope, nope.
My big question is this: did “Thomas Markle’s stroke” ruin all of these unhinged plans, or was it the culmination of a certain plan?
Screencaps courtesy of GB News, 60 Minutes Australia, ITV and the Sun.
The market for this is “Let’s all go to the circus to see the dancing bear.”
The Market for this is the same from the beginning. The same 50,000 keyboard warriors that are making their living of Meghan and Harry. These stories were so entertaining two years ago, now they are so repetitive and boring. I quite like these boring stories because before I would spend 1-2 hours on the Daily Mail, now 20 minutes and I’m done😍
I cannot believe that Thomas Markle, as stupid as he is, would allow Lady Colin Campbell to use him as a “sideshow circus monkey in a tuxedo” unless he was being handsomely to do so.
She’s No Lady Mr Colin Campbell knows well about Filthy Lucre and where Decency fails as she and her (deceased) husband had a head start on fleecing the media, Royals and anyone they could, She continues to try and be relevant but only is by mentioning Harry and Meghan. Yawn!
Side note: now I can’t stop seeing Thomas Markle as a dancing bear
I’m a lurker here but this story enrages me so much I feel compelled to comment. When Meghan said that the British tabloids don’t report the news, they create the news, this is what she was talking about. Her pathetic, evil father is paid by these cretins (DW and LCC) to create these narratives in order to make Meghan look heartless. This man and his revolting daughter Samantha are bitter and angry that their relative has found success and happiness and they have to do whatever they can to ruin it for her. Imagine being that miserable? The people falling for this story also enrage me. His gurney photo is clearly staged, the quote from the “paramedic” saying “we’re taking you to America” is so fake it’s laughable, and there’s no way he’d get picked up by an ambulance and just taken to the United States. If he were in real distress, they would stabilize him in Mexico first, and then perhaps medevac him to an American hospital. This is all horseshit and I wish everyone would stop paying the ghouls any attention and let them live their miserable lives in squalor and shame.
Ambulances from Mexico have to transfer patients to an American ambulance, at the border.
which, if the patient was actually experiencing stroke symptoms, runs counter to the guidelines for stroke management. which clearly state: EMS to hospital within 20 minutes; imaging (CT scan) within 60 minutes of onset and treatment (clot busting drug) by 90 minutes.
They didn’t do any of these. so even the most gullible observer would have to look at this and say it’s another Thomas Markle stunt.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 +1000
TBH part of me wonders if the whole thing was a setup i.e. the paramedics, gurney etc… There is just soo much about the story that does not add up the more information that comes out – it really doesn’t seem that real medical professionals would behave this way.
After seeing the video, I was wondering if paramedics would have asked the person filming them attending to Toxic dad on the gurney to leave the room so they could do their work, especially if this were a real medical emergency. I’m not sure how it is in Mexico, but the thought did occur to me.
Think of the relative IQ of the audience of this fetid tripe. These are mostly the unwashed Brexit crowd. Just like the Rabid Red RepubliTHUGS here, they are racist and xenophobic. They are all brainwashed by this garbage being shoveled at them hand over fist on a daily basis. This is who will give what little money they have to “eat” this shit up with a bent spoon. THIS is who they are making bank off of.
I can’t believe Daily Beast quotes this toxic woman for clickbait. They’re no better than The Daily Fail now!
We don’t need “both sides” when one side is lying and abusing someone in order to prop themselves up. Why would her comments have any relevance at all? She doesn’t comment on guests but she’s commenting on this guest just to smear his daughter? she seems like a great hostess.
Wasn’t The Daily Beast co-founded by Tina Brown though? I’m not sure anyone should expect any better from them.
My first thought was that he went to an American hospital further away than was practical because he could cover his tracks because of the US HIPAA privacy laws.
HIPAA laws are good and necessary. but they do aid scammers, because you can’t just call and find out if someone is or was a patient somewhere. I also have so many friends who have a stepmother blocking their being able to follow their father’s medical progress. Dad signs all the papers for them to have access and get updates from his doctors, but his new wife (who is a healthcare proxy) has them rescinded as soon as they leave. Bimbo younger wives are bad for your health. Sorry for the off topic rant. Just had a friend and co-worker share her frustrations with me.
If dad is alert and oriented enough to sign paperwork, his wife legally cannot make decisions for him. Her “power” doesn’t begin until he is no longer able to make decisions. Something fishy with some part of your friend’s story.
I think they wanted Tom Dumb there to flaunt how welcome he is and Neghab isn’t, but the palace said to knock that shit off, so Wooten and co. devised the stroke scheme, since they are wholly uncreative and haven’t the wits of a nit. Heart Attack: The Sequel.
They’re not welcoming TT, they’re making fun of him. He’s the worst of American stereotypes – a fat, greedy, ignorant slob who would do anything, say anything, grovel to anyone, betray his own child just for some attention and a couple of bucks. Nobody has sympathy for him – he’s around so the the BM and royal sycophants can remind everyone that this creep is Meghan’s father. And that’s why Lady C would have a dinner party for him – so she and her friends can laugh at the circus bear wearing a tux.
You’re absolutely right. Treat a peasant like a king to laugh behind his back, or even in front of his face because he’s too impaired to know that’s what’s happening. Kinda sad, really.
That’s why in a way it baffles me Meg is going there to honor a system who harasses her so. Why introduce your kids to this mess up close. I understand it’s because of Harry’s inability to let go of his kinfolks and Meghan is going to support him, but still. This whole thing has restarted the abusive cycle full on. If Harry can’t cut the cord, this yang/ying craziness with the BM will be passed on to his kids.
“Restarted” the abusive cycle with the BM? When did it ever end? When did Toxic dad and his old white daughter and the BM ever stop harassing H & M? The stories are written, and comments are made regardless of H & M do.
I would love to hear how the conversation went down from the palace to GBNews.
To Na, Meghan and Harry have made it clear they are on good terms with the queen.
The British media have never left Harry and Meghan alone. They have been abusive since they found out who Harry was dating. They’ve been abusing Harry since he was born.
Harry and Meghan both have horrific family members and they are both breaking generational curses. It’s not easy but they are providing a better life for their children.
The British media have destroyed so much of their country’s image in their vendetta against Harry and Meghan. They now look like clowns doing the same attacks against Harry and Meghan and expecting different results.
My sentiments exactly. Wootton and Colin were turning the jubbly into a 3 ring circus and what KP/Fail thought was a winning hand quickly became a threat to the “dignity” of the jubbly when H&M decided to attend. BP pulled the plug and this “stroke”, which mirrors the “heart attack”, is their way of saving face while leaving plenty of room to abuse Meghan and Harry for being heartless and neglectful. They dearly wish that H&M brought the kids to visit Grandpappy. There would be a feeding frenzy among the paps and RRs staked out at the “clinic/hospital”.
Netflix has nothing to do with it. I would really like to see lady c have Tom stay with her it would serve her right. Does she have a crush on tom.so ridiculous
Netflix has been having perhaps the biggest investor crisis in company history, but surely giving an ultimatum to Meghan Markle about her estranged father will gain them hundreds of thousands of new subscribers!
Too funny. How exactly is that supposed to work? It’s not exactly Action news live at 5. It takes a while to produce content. Meghan and Harry, the designated saviors of Netflix!
That odd comment about Netflix lucre is telling. She and the other RR desperately want in on that cash cow in particular, and the American market in general. Everything they say and do ties back to the perceived jackpot from Netflix. They are so envious they can’t stand it.
And she should be ashamed of herself for making any other human being, even one so odious as TM, a laughingstock, but it’s clear that she has no concept of shame or decency.
The tabloids realized they didn’t need TM if H&M are coming. TM would distract from the better feeding frenzy.
I love the speculation from the earlier thread that Dan was doing this on William’s behalf but KP was made to shut this down by CH. But this would suggest William wanted the public ambush of H&M by TM, and I don’t know if even he’d stoop that low. I certainly believe creepy Dan could come up with that by himself.
It could be that the tabloids decided they didn’t need TT anymore and it could be that he got cold feet. Either way, I think this stroke idea was his and not Wootton’s. It’s so lame and half-assed, just like all of his other antics.
Of course William would stoop that low. Meghan was suicidal and they still didn’t stop. They harassed her through her pregnancy with Archie and then Kate trolled her about it. The Cambridges are not good people.
There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that William would stoop that low. None whatsoever.
Where William is concerned, there is no low he won’t sink to. Meghan was pregnant and suicidal, but he didn’t stop the attacks.
William hired an empty jet, dressed his family like the von Trapps and positioned Jason the Knife outside the tarmac to take pics of them disembarking just to stick it to Harry. Bribing the Duke of Mexico is peanuts in comparison.
I agree with all of you!! Baldemort WOULD stoop this low. He hasn’t changed and will continue to try and create harm to Meghan, and especially Harry, due to his own insecurities and over blown jealousy!! TT was handed walking papers and they created this “stroke” to save face. Not that they can save any of their reputations since they started with these smear campaigns. The BM and Baldemort are all working together, make no mistake.
I thought William and his family looked like way farers on their way to board that plane,but the Von Trapp description is apt 😁
Yes, they had similarities to the Von Trapps leaving Austria. Kate held little Louis, Will held George’s hand with Little Charlotte rushing behind and they carried their own luggage, all in front of the cameras.
This whole thing is screaming that the RF and Press want two separate things. The RF or William and Kate mostly didn’t want Meghan to be there, so they were using Thomas to scare her to not come and this “stroke” screams desperation. It’s clear they want Harry and Harry alone but the media wants Meghan because she makes them a lot of money and they want Thomas to gain access for them because Harry and Meghan aren’t coming to the table willingly, so they’re trying to get access by any means necessary. Or the media and Markles could be acting alone. One thing is for sure, it’s a coincidence that he uses to the same playbook like before. Harry and Meghan’s silence and courage is sending people into a tailspin and it’s getting desperate.
Also the Markles are too stupid to realize that the media is using them and they look like puppets. Or they do know and the media has something on them they don’t want to get out. The man Thomas does that YouTube channel with literally said they he and Thomas should buy the house next door to Doria to host their show and make it an Airbnb. He said it was a joke but I don’t think it was. He’s clearly trying to harass and stalk Doria to get to Meghan and Kids. They are desperate for access to the Sussexes and their children. I’m just glad they have security because these people are crazy. The British media has really gone off the deep end. All because they want control over these two.
What these tabloid and palace hacks tend to forget is that despite estrangement, Meghan knows her father better than any of these fools. She’s been managing him her whole life and seen many of his tricks that we have no idea about. His other kids have been resentful of her long before Harry and when she became successful on Suits. They just completely lost their minds when she married Harry and became an HRH. Also, having Tom stalking Meghan all over London with a tabloid circus would be a security risk, not just to her but to him as well. The man’s a semi-recluse and probably has issues. Also, he couldn’t use health problems to avoid giving testimony under oath for his lawsuit, then show up in London a week later talking to the press, walking around. That man is eventually gonna put himself in legal hot water and the tabloids aren’t going to bail him out when it happens.
King Lear? The guy known for being an idiot, who was incredibly cruel to his good daughter, and estranged himself from her while constantly playing the victim? Sure. Sounds about right.
My thoughts precisely. If she wants to defend the man, this isn’t the way. Has she even *read* Lear?
Yeah, I don’t think King Lear is the Shakespearean king I’d go with if I were trying to prop up Markle….
I think she’s implying that Samantha is like Cordelia and Meghan is like Regan/Goneril?
I’m glad someone pointed this out. She clearly never read that play. It was the sycophantic, “good” daughters that ended up kicking Lear when he was down. Let’s start calling Scamantha “Gooneril” cos it fits her so well
I mean, I think that’s obviously what she was trying to imply, but it reveals she hasn’t read the play since it’s the estranged daughter (Cordelia) who is the moral and good daughter.
So lady c will pay for his upkeep
He will never leave or maybe she can be his authorized biographer lol
These people are truly crazy. This is INSANE. I don’t know what else to say but that.
This is straight up Jerry Springer level trashy. I don’t see how anybody could take DW or LCC seriously.
King Lear, more like King Beerbelly! It was always on the cards that the TT would bail which is why I thought The Fail was rash in extreme to in anyway relay upon Porky to be their star witness at trial. i was 50/50 about his coming because at bottom he is a flabby faced coward who issues threats from the comfort of his sofa but I also expected that he had planned a full schedule of tacky events to clash with The jubbly but rake in the coffers for himself. Have TT and his handlers overplayed their hand as their is zero interest in this apart from GB and the Fail because of his previous hokey cokey type tactics and also we in UK have PARTYGATE and US has had another school shooting? Nobody is interested because it is just a rerun and a fake medical emergency.
DW and Lady CC are very, deeply, unwell people. Who is truly sympathetic to TM and watching/clicking on stories about him? Why would you take him to Ascot? Who is trying to hear his same lies about his daughter, who doesn’t acknowledge his existence anymore, when he has a youtube channel expressly for insulting her?
And they accuse the Sussexes of wanting to be like the Kardashians? This behavior is not even up to Kardashian level. Its like some Z list parody of a reality show. I asked yesterday if the Toffs really associate with Lady Crab Face. If they do, they owe Kate and the Middletons an apology, imo. But I bet people like Toxic and Scammy are super impressed by her. Game recognizes game I guess.
Wasn’t she on a reality show? “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Outta Here”?
“Lady” Colin Campbell is most definitely NOT considered a member of the aristocracy. She is the daughter of a department store owner and whilst bizarrely claiming she has aristocratic Russian heritage, has never provided any proof of that fact. She married Lord Colin Campbell, the younger son of the 11th Duke of Argyll five days after meeting him and the marriage lasted a grand total of 9 months before ending acrimoniously. For the decades since she has clung onto her married title and associated herself with royalty through writing books about them. Apparently her one on Diana did have some real insight but only because she knew someone who knew Diana and they sang like a canary. Subsequent books – for eg on the Queen Mother – have been derided as bizarre nonsense. The woman is trash despite setting herself up as some sort of etiquette queen. And this nonsense is right up her alley.
Okay, this completely tracks. I was wondering where she came from, thank you for typing it out.
It’s SO trashy. “I have never commented on house guests at Castle Goring and I don’t intend to start now…. [proceeds to very much say a bunch of completely unhinged comments]”
The living embodiment of King Lear?!!? WTF, lady?
I think her diana book was a hit piece she had very dubious claims the friend who was the alleged source must have disliked diana and het queen mum book was so bad
@the Hench very well worded description of lady Colin. Thank you. I can’t even comment today on the woman as she makes me purple with rage, somehow
She’s not Russian. She’s from a Jamaican Lebanese family that were well off merchants. In the Caribbean, apart from the white British/ colonizer descendants, there are often a merchant class of people of Lebanese/Greek/Asian origin, many of whom have been there for generations. Campbell is a messy person with retrograde, racist views. She has a strange proprietary obsession with a social class she was definitely an outsider to, but considers herself a gatekeeper of. Another one who takes Meghan marrying Harry as a personal affront but loves to spread malice.
This is why the royals and the aristocracy get away with everything. Even on CB, we are happy to proclaim the aristocracy would never accept the Markles, like the aristocracy is the better part of this equation?
To be very clear, Toxic Tom is the worst, but announcing the aristocracy would never accept him? Damning with faint praise. He has tortured his daughter, that is enough to make him a gigantic piece of shit.
This chick still gets to call herself a lady, there are layers upon layers of the destruction of free thinking in this scenario.
“I have to ask: are British people okay?”
NO!; Or at least not the ones who attend Lady Colin Campbell dinner parties at Castle Goring
I’m not really sure what her real name is, one example google gives Georgia Arianna Ziadie. She used to disparage Diana on second-rate American talk shows and radio shows and would weirdly try to ingratiate herself with the other “guests” who talked bad about D as well – snidely laughing with them in a thirsty way. Just somewhat “off” behavior. This was in the days before the internet so there was really no way to check the history of a show guest. She was creepy. I was really surprised to find she is kind of well known now and has somewhat convinced a new generation that she should be taken seriously. Maybe she is a useful tool of the UK media? Her ex husband has tried for years to get her to stop using his title but that’s her whole shtick, so she she’ll never give that up.
She was born with some sort of genital malformation which meant she was raised as a male despite being female. She started life therefore as George and, following surgery as an adult, changed it to Georgia and yes, that is her name.
She was born with a fused labia and deformed lady bits so her parents unwisely decided to raise her as a boy (George William Ziadie). When she got to her teens and started to look like a woman her parents sent her to some nutzo doctor to get testosterone shots which lowered her voice (to this day she has a very deep, masculine voice) and continued to force her to present as male. When she turned 21 she traveled to New York to get surgery to repair her deformities and became Georgia Arianna Ziadie. A few years later she met Lord Colin Campbell, they married within days but split after nine months when he found out about her gender issues as a child, and divorced after 14 months. Apparently he was no prize, he was an alcoholic and abusive. She went on to sue several publications that claimed she was born a boy and had subsequently undergone a sex change, and accused her former husband of selling the untrue story because he was broke. Anyway, her whole schtick is a ruse — she claimed her father was a Russian count and that she was thus a Russian countess in her own right, however her parents were Lebanese and emigrated to Jamaica where they made a ton of money in trade. She’s also stated that her family descends from Charlemagne and William the Conqueror. Funny, I didn’t know they were Lebanese….
Thank you both for that backstory. I had read something about it a couple of years ago when she went after H&M and I was surprised to see her, but I didn’t know that much about it. I feel for her and how difficult that must have been, especially back in the early to mid ’90s. Now thinking about it, perhaps she was so nice to the other “royal expert” guests is because she was afraid they might attack her at any moment? I used to think maybe they were slightly embarrassed for her, a woman of the aristocracy, going on foreign talk shows to make fun of “one of her own.” Or maybe she was always trying to be their pal? Who knows. But now I think it was she wanted to be accepted by her peers and not ridiculed by them. Which is so ironic because, of course, she has been a bully for decades.
Dan Whooton should be ashamed. This scheme is an embarrassment to the Queen and the entire UK.
There is a French movie called Le Diner des Cons “dinner for ar*eholes”. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0119038/
Guests have to bring an idiot to dinner, to be mocked without their knowing.
Lady Grasping Title Campbell, invited bitter, slurring Thomas Markle to the UK for fresh material and the amusement of her guests.
One of the funniest movies ever!
Thanks for the link! Toxic Tom deserves to be mocked, but he is nothing more than a proxy for Duchess Meghan. They are trying to humiliate her in the worst possible way.
They remade it years ago in the States with Steve Carell.
@MsLove: Sorry but this Colin Campbell clown is in no position to “humiliate” anyone, much less Meghan Markle. You give her way too much credit.
I wonder that too Kaiser, but these racists are so eager to embarrass Meghan I think they really thought TM would get on the plane. These racists are also not smart. To organize a fake stroke would take planning. This is TM weaseling out of a bad deal.
There was no money offered for attending the Jubbly; no accommodations; no invites to any events; no dinners. Colin Campbell Jingleheimer Schmidt is lying. TM is greedy and lazy and cowardly. He’s fine with the few dollars Wotten and them toss when all he has to do is sit in a chair and read from a script. Traveling for nothing more? He’ll never do that.
The British press uses Toxic Tom to get to Meghan and she knows that. I always felt that he would pull out of the visit to UK, especially after Harry and Meghan announced they were going. He’s all talk and no follow through. I can imagine the number of times he made promises to Meghan and broke them.
There are many things I don’t understand about this nonsense but one of them is why they are reporting that TT was reluctant to come to the UK to do his media circus if Harry and Meghan were also in the UK. I mean, it’s not like he’s getting anywhere near them. What difference does it make where they are when he is making up his stories?
I think it’s a late move to explain the stroke stunt, since it’s clear no one believes him?
I think the deal between DW and TT changed after the Sussexes announced they would attend.
DW added the “confront Meghan with the ultimatum at Windsor in front of tv cameras” plot to shame her into coming out with the kids to see him. Suddenly it all became more aggressive and confrontational.
And perhaps Charles had TT quietly added to the fixated persons list, and that would have come out if he had traveled to the UK.
@Gabby, that was my first thought, that Tom has been added to a “fixated” persons list and if that got out it would tarnish his innocent, poor- little-daddy routine.
Dan and Lady C are truly unhinged. The good thing is this story hasn’t gained any traction and people see it for what it is. There is no sympathy for Thomas.
Why is lady C ( a woman who got her five seconds of fame using the duchess’s name) chiming in for any of this? She has nothing to do with Meghan whatsoever.
Her sources are all bullshit, just like her.
This woman seriously pisses me off. I honestly wish Harry and Meghan would call these people out
Well you know there has to be cold hard cash involved. After all, Lady C has a castle to keep up. *eyeroll* What does having your dignity compared to that?
Theres nothing more cutting, more shame-inducing in those on the receiving end, than to be ignored by the object of their longing.
M has been doing an excellent job ignoring those she has quite rightly cut from her life, after giving them chance after chance to be decent human beings.
And such folks who are ignored by those they want desperately to acknowledge them, will resort to literally anything, to get the object of their longing to concede that they even exist.
Think: Fatal Attraction.
PS: I wonder what the bunny-boiling equivalent will be for the likes of toxictom, scamantha, bullyiam and his buttboy danwooten.
PPS: We’re already seeing PissM0r0n’s………he’s now reduced to begging Meghan for an interview on his show to boost ratings for his rapidly disappearing viewership.
You mean Piss Moron interviewing Toxic dad, or was it Donald Trump, didn’t do the trick and revive his flagging ratings? Pity.
Thomas is an insecure narcissist bully who would NEVA leave the security of his toxic comfort zone to go to England & be TOTALLY out of his element…with his scary ass…ALL he does is “call shots from the living room”!☹😒
This is it.
Exactly. When it comes time to actually show up and do and say all these things to people’s faces, he suddenly has a “medical” “emergency” and just can’t do it. (But he sure would if he could!) Now everyone should feel terrible for not running to HIM to shower him with concern, attention, and sympathy.
Absolute text book.
These people: Dan Wooten, Lady C, Toxic Tom, Khate, Willnot. Are they adults or children? These games are very childish and wtf is Dan doing? This is not his occupation. It’s an obsession. All of them need a parent or psychiatrist.
In yesterday’s story, there were comments that trash dad was due in Court to hand over medical records confirming he indeed had a heart attack before the wedding he was supposed to attend.
I am really curious if that is true and would love to have proof that he faked that too.
Bonus would be conversations he recorded with the british “media” so when he goes down, he can take them with him.
Just a fantasy i suppose.
I feel just awful for the Duchess.
My dad died when i was 29, and i always said- i would take the 29 years with him over 100 with anyone else- he was a great dad.
But it is not until you see this kind of magnified trash that i realize just how true my sentiment is.
Wow.
I think this was the ultimate plan. Seriously, none of these people (Wooten, et al) would’ve wanted to do the babysitting required every step of the way if TM was to go over to England. This way, they got lots of mileage out of discussing the arrangements – with the ultimate payoff being able to criticize Meghan for not rushing to her father’s side in his time of need.
I’m very surprised to see Duncan Larcombe admit that Thomas Markle has been duplicitous and not naive.
I know it’s just entertainment & games for the uk media but I find it disturbing & sends a terrible message that people refuse to respect Meghan’s boundaries. We’ve seen famous people like Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Mariah Carey, Barack Obama have estranged etc relatives but I’ve never seen press use their relatives to harass them like we’ve seen with Meghan.
And Thomas has been so abusive towards her, her husband, mother & recently even awful about her kid, to everybody from journalists who despise her to her most hateful trolls
. He was a witness for a tabloid she sued. You just know he’s hassled Doria which is why he’s been more outspoken about her recently. yet even today reporters suggest she should reconcile with him when she said last year she had lost her father. It’s very triggering & wish woman’s groups would speak out on it.
I was surprised for a few seconds after reading Larcombe’s spot on comments. Then remembered (pretty sure it was him) that he was the only one? that came out and said straight up that Knauf would not have submitted stuff to Meghan’s court case vs. ANL without William’s go ahead. I’m hoping he’s at least one RR who is doing some soul, truth and integrity searching and realizing that all the bs that’s been coming out from the lot of them has been aging them faster than bananas.
I’ll add (off the top of my head) Adele and Macaulay Culkin’s father/parent/s to the list of bad. There are a lot more. We can go back in history (royal history) to find bad parents. You think of the teenage girls made to marry men multiple decades older for the sake of something other than love.
Yes, Thomas was emotionally abusive & manipulative to Meghan for a long time. Madame Duchess helped support him after her Suits contract. I would wager $$$$ that Scammy was hitting Bad Dad up for money and he excused his bad money management and lack of being able/unwillingness to help her out on paying for things for Meghan. Gambling, bad investments and, I’ll say it, drugs. I have one child-a daughter I love. We’re not perfect. But we love. If she were to win the lottery tomorrow, I would expect nothing. Okay, that’s not true. I/we wouldn’t expect anything other than her having the best possible life for herself.
To answer the question Kaiser posited: Bad Dad didn’t ruin the British commentators plan. Him not coming is the outcome they wanted. Does anyone truly believe Wootton gives 2 shites for TM or that he is really sympathetic to him? Is that a fact, Dan? I don’t recall DW offering hosting Bad Dad at his place. Leave it to ‘Whoring for Goring’ Lady C U next Tuesday. I’ll admit, I would watch MAYBE 2 episodes of a reality show involving Lady C and Bad Dad. Titled “Lazy Lousers”.
They always give themselves away. Toxic Tom was coming to the UK under the circumstances that Meghan and Harry *would not* be coming to the Jubbly, giving him an open field on which to run out his lies (and make new YouTube videos). He’s a coward who in no way really wants to encounter the Sussexes face to face. Whether Wootton had anything to do with this latest scam (he did, he had the story written and is furious that TMZ broke it before he could scoop it), this definitely has Scammy’s imprint all over it. A health emergency is the only game plan they know for this decrepit old fool, so rinse and repeat. Meghan knows this is fake, she knows what they’re trying to do, and she knows she’ll be slammed for neglecting her poor, sick father — stay strong, Meghan.
I expect that the average person on the street can see straight through TT antics, would any father worth his salt act like he has done for the past 4 years? Whenever he gives yet another PAID interview to trash and insult and beliitle and claim ownership of his daughter and SIL, I am sure the sensible reaction is no one attempts a reconciliation with such relentless bile. Would any loving father traduce his own flesh and blood this way? I am uncomfortable about him claiming ownership of his adult daughter and refusing to acknowledge her right to have boundaries and make her own life choices. How is it acceptable for a 77 year old man to dictate to his daughter how she live her own life on her own terms in 2022?
I’m very surprised to see Duncan Larcombe admit that Thomas Markle has been duplicitous and not naive.
I know it’s just entertainment & games for the uk media but I find it disturbing & sends a terrible message that people refuse to respect Meghan’s boundaries. We’ve seen famous people like Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Mariah Carey, Barack Obama have estranged etc relatives but I’ve never seen the press use their relatives to harass them like we’ve seen with Meghan.
And Thomas has been so abusive towards her, her husband, mother & recently even awful about her kid, to everybody from journalists who despise her to her most hateful trolls. He was a witness for a tabloid she sued. He has openly said he will speak out until she talks to him & even might still discuss her to the media even if she does. He has threatened to sue to see her kids. There’s talk of a plan to ambush her at Windsor castle with cameras for her uk visit. You just know he’s hassled Doria bts which is why he’s been more outspoken about her recently.
Yet even today people in the media suggest she should reconcile with him when she said last year she had lost her father. It’s very triggering & wish women’s groups would speak out on it.
Fortunately here in California grandparents have no rights to sue for visitation with grandchildren. Grandparents may only sue if the parents aren’t currently together, or if there is evidence of child neglect or abuse.
This is easily researched. So the ongoing narrative that TM continues to tout about suing M&H is disingenuous and not at all legally viable and the BM knows it.
Do you think anyone, anywhere in the world, really believe Tom had a stroke?
No.
+1,000,000
I don’t know if this was always the plan or not. I think this whole plot kind of got out of control and when H&M said they were coming, there was suddenly a scramble to shut it down (the plot.) Who initiated that scramble? I don’t know. My guess is there were orders from BP/CH passed to KP. did TM decide to fake a stroke himself, or was he told to come up with a medical emergency by Wootton, or what? I’m not sure.
TM wandering around the jubbly with LCC is just kind of an embarrassment, but TM and LCC actively trying to confront H&M is a potential disaster, and I think the powers that be (i.e. not William and Kate) knew it.
LIKE I SAID: IT’S TIME FOR THOMAS MARKLE, LADY COLON CAMPBELL, and THE REST OF THE BRITISH MEDIA to READ THAT FAMOUS AESOP STORY ” The Man Who Cried Wolf”!
Creating distasteful and embarrassing royal kerfuffles. What a job.
This was Plan B. Plan A was to trot him around to all those events to smear Meghan during the queen’s jubbly. But because the Sussexes ended up coming they thought they’d go this route… smear her into NOT going. I 💯 believe that his wedding “heart attack” was the RR’s attempt to stop the wedding. This is the way dumber version of that.
Either way, it’s effed up that Will is allowing this clown show to overshadow the queen’s big event when she is essentially dying.
I share your sentiment. Plan A is as described and to once more highlight her unsuitably by reason of birth emphasizing class.
The Markles seem unfazed as to how they are presented in the media, once they are shown as better than Meghan.
Not that they are.
It is about ratings for a fledgling channel, not that the Sussexes are attending, no one will notice the father who denigrates his daughter for money.
Who wants to see an emotional abuser justify their actions other than other abusers to take notes?
So Plan B noting that the attention is on the useful idiot.
Meghan said she lost her father and nobody is buying this latest stunt 🙃
He is his oldest children’s problem!
Would I pay good money to watch Thomas Markle attempt to play King Lear?
No.
Would I click on a YouTube video of it?
Yeah, probably.
F—-Ing bat shit crazy this Campbell B, she ain’t no lady so I won’t call her one. Dan dog droppings w and Tom bowel movement. As for Toxic Tom, why can’t he just already
Honestly, watching the royal rota and especially Piers and Dan is so pathetic it’s become hilarious. It’s like watching them punch themselves in the face. Such a bunch of losers.
I really hope that an American investigative journalist gets to the bottom of this. I would love to see Thomas’ lies exposed. My heart goes out to Meghan though. I’m sure she has an excellent support system around her – starting with Harry – but I’m sure it must hurt to constantly see her dad’s tactics, fueled by his other 2 children – all in an attempt to destroy her. Truth will reign though, and Meghan and Harry are such an inspirational example of how to hold your head up high and continue to do good work, even in the midst of destroyers. Good for them. I wish them all the best.
I would love to see Ronan Farrell do an in depth story on the media’s treatment of Meghan – including the Cambridges briefing against her to cover Willy’s affair, the paid bots all over SM relentlessly disparaging her and the real backgrounds and motivations of her trash sister and father. Like, just all the dirt unearthed. All the mess finally laid out from a respected journalist. This has become possibly the worst media witch hunt of the last century – and for what? Because a mixed race woman *dared* to be more intelligent, eloquent, beautiful and capable as a 21st century royal than any of the current clowns? It is unconscionable.
This isn’t something I can see Farrow ever spending time on. The person I could see tackling it is Omid, after he moves on from his current position as day to day royal commentator, which I suspect will happen in the next few years. He undoubtedly already knows a hell of a lot about what’s gone on behind the scenes with the BM and the RF, who’s done what, who’s pulling the strings, how the invisible contract operates. Understanding that is more complicated than anything happening with the background/motivations of the trash Markles, which wouldn’t be that hard to research, as they’re a group of basically unsophisticated grifters, and whose motivations are pretty clearly money, jealousy, money, attention, and money. He’d understand more about the racist sentiments that are part of the picture from his own experiences. And in his new position with Yahoo Omid’s becoming bolder about what he says. I think he’s got another book in him.
And speaking of books, if anyone’s noticed, today is 5/26, only one month since a certain TB’s highly touted book was officially released. On Amazon, sales have been dropping for a while. The hardcover is currently at #152, while the Kindle version is at #354. My guess is, not the success she was hoping for…
” Lady” Colin Campbell and ” decency ” should not be in the same sentence.
True. But, “Lady” Colin Campbell and ‘filthy lucre’ are synonyms.
I tend to avoid all stories about the BRF, but you had me cackling with “I have to ask: are British people okay? Because this is the trashiest f–king thing I’ve ever seen.” This is beyond speculation – these dumdums couldn’t be more obvious. And yes, who TF is buying this? Probs the same ones sharing Tik Toks about Johnny Depp, romantic hero.
This is going to create sympathy for Meghan. Dan Wooten is too obviously hateful and creepy to be useful. The bad energy just pours off of him.
And when is his “news” network going to get fed up with him? He’s really dragging it down to the gutter.
Well I was always of the opinion that he was never coming. Especially when he started blabbing about wanting to meet Charles, lol. Yeah, like that’s gonna happen. But it is interesting he would say that, I guess he never even got a courtesy call as a future in-law from Charles before the wedding? It sounds like they’ve never spoken. Is that how it works? I wonder if Doria got a call?
They want access to the Sussexes, hence using Thomas to blackmail Meghan back to his life. I just hope she has cut him off completely and reconciled with that no matter what.
He was never coming. He didn’t attend the wedding and pulled this stunt then. It was always indicated that he was going to do it again.
It’s a perfect plan: first, use the threat of TT’s visit to trash Meg. Then, he fakes a health crisis and they can attack Meg for not going to see him.
They were never using the visit to scare Meg away from the jubbly. They want her there. This was just about having something to hate on her about.
Side note: now I can’t stop seeing Thomas Markle as a dancing bear
Sorry wrong place. Adds an unfortunate note of bathos to @Lanne’s beautifully written comment
Imo this was Plan B. The queen and Charles wanted the Sussex there and were probably prepared to label TM a fixated person. Which would backfire on the BM. So, with Meghan in the UK why not keep TM on another continent and shame Meghan for not being there.
This whole Markle/gutter press stuff is like a dog chasing its tail. It doesn’t go anywhere and eventually bites its tail so hard it injures itself. This will not play out well for either TT or the tabloid trash because TT is making himself look like an utter buffoon while they show themselves as the cruel, despicable liars they really are. He’s too stupid and selfish to realize he’s being played, and he’s now stuck in a no-win situation because he chickened out of the Jubbly plans with a fake stroke as his excuse. This leaves the BM high and dry for stories, so naturally they will turn on him out of spite and expose his perfidy in order to garner the clicks and revenue they were banking on with him coming to London to spew his self-pitying bile.
I think Dancing Bear was never going to make that trip.
My theory is he doesn’t have a passport. If he still has IRS issues, that could be preventing him from traveling internationally.
He needs a passport to travel to Mexico
Eating Popcorn, actually he only needs an enhanced driver’s license. With such, you can go to Mexico and Canada from the US (if you live here).
I genuinely think the Windsors would be furious if the press tried to bring him on for the Jubilee. They can hound the Sussexes all they want, but not at the expense of the dignity of Lizzy’s Jubilee. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was tit for tat though; Tom stays in the US, but the Windsors have to give something in return. Probably leak or fabricate shit about the Sussexes.
Yes, the Windsors want a successful Jubilee. Especially Charles now that he is a soft regent. Charles has been cleaning house for a while now, paying Andrew’s debt and retiring him, firing Fawcett, setting up Camilla’s future title, thawing/rebuilding with the Sussexes. Charles doesn’t want an unseemly circus on his watch, he might have to change his previously lax attitude towards William. Andrew and Lady Campbell clearly want to go rogue though.
I don’t think Fawcett is out of Charles’ life, I think he still works for Charles in some capacity. Or maybe Charles gave him a very generous pension, but Fawcett might still be available in some way for planning events for Charles. Charles really messed up his relationship with Harry and Meghan, so much so I doubt they will return. Too much has happened and Charles not reining in William did much damage. The Queen is not entirely retiring Andrew, she made it plain that he is non-negotiable. I don’t hold out much hope for Charles who has made blunders. He would have had no trouble having Camilla named Queen consort and really did not need that “official statement” from HM, that was a given anyway that Camilla would be Queen Consort. Instead,. He could have gone to the Queen to clear up some of the problems. Charles could have done things so different, he could have made Harry and Meghan non-negotiable from the get go. He was very remiss.
Who would go to LCC’s black tie dinner party? I mean this seriously, I thought she was more-or-less exiled from polite society over there. Like, how many “aristocratic homes” are really opening their doors to the likes of LCC and TM?
My guess is it’s the ones that you have to buy a ticket to tour, lol. I don’t see anyone willingly inviting that viper to dinner. All of your business would be spread far and wide by the next sunrise.
Plans A and B are going to blow up in the BM and Markles’ faces. Scammy is crying to the media that TT won’t be able to speak for a year. (Goodbye YouTube and tabloid income). If TT had a stroke and can’t speak he’ll have to keep up the act for that time. That goes to TT’s court case. He’ll have to provide proof of his illness. Also the US press is not giving this oxygen; a one day story with the tabloids. Bet the US press is hunting for the hospital and the medical records. If there is proof this is a scam the BM will have egg on its face again and come after the Markles with a vengeance.
@Lanne 👏👏👏👏
Super analysis !!!
Who are these people? Do people in England really talk and think that? I mean no disrespect, I’m just wondering if real people really talk and think like that article quotes them as doing.