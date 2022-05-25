Thomas Markle hospitalized just days before he was supposed to fly to the UK

In April, Dan Wootton personally invited Thomas Markle to fly into England for the Platinum Jubbly. Wootton and ITV planned to pay for Toxic Tom to fly out and they were going to film him in and around Windsor Castle. Their big plan was to somehow force Toxic Tom to show up somewhere, hoping for a face-to-face meeting with the Duchess of Sussex. If they couldn’t set that up, it was enough to simply bang on and on about how Meghan is horrible for cutting toxic, manipulative, emotionally abusive trash out of her life. Well, now it looks like Toxic Tom won’t make it. According to TMZ, Thomas Markle has been hospitalized for stroke-like symptoms.
Meghan Markle’s father might have suffered a stroke Monday night … as he was rushed to a hospital by ambulance. Paramedics loaded Thomas Markle into the ambulance in Tijuana, strapped an oxygen mask to his face and transported him around 9:30 PM to a hospital across the border in Chula Vista, CA.
Markle was admitted after fearing he was suffering a stroke. Thomas couldn’t actually speak to paramedics, and had to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper. You’ll recall, Meghan’s dad said he suffered 2 heart attacks right before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
That happened just as he was in a tense standoff with his daughter and the Royals because he’d staged pics of himself getting ready for the wedding — and some people accused him of faking the medical crisis for sympathy. He never ended up going to the wedding, after all.
It’s unclear what Thomas’ condition is right now, but one of his close friends says he remains hospitalized. Markle had recently said he would be attending Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations in June. Looks like he might have to cancel yet another UK trip.
The timing is so remarkable! His “heart attacks” happened just days before the 2018 wedding, and now his stroke is happening just days before he was supposed to fly out for the Jubbly. As for what Toxic Tom has been up to recently, he’s still got his YouTube channel and he’s apparently been stalking his ex-wife and joking about how he should buy the house next to hers. And in case you needed the macabre absurdity of this situation underlined, please read this portion of Dan Wootton’s Daily Mail exclusive, in which he’s terribly mad at TMZ for ruining his exclusive, but he makes it up by getting a statement from Samantha Markle in which she blames Meghan.
Days before he was due to fly to London for the first time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle has suffered a major stroke that has seen him lose his speech. He is currently receiving urgent medical treatment in an American hospital.
I am devastated to report this news, just seven days before Thomas would have joined me in London to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year on the throne for a TV special on my GB News show, fulfilling his long-held wish to visit Windsor Castle. But, in a cruel twist of fate, he will now be unable to make the trip as he recovers in hospital, just like he missed his daughter’s wedding to the Duke of Sussex after suffering from a heart attack.
I have been aware of the stroke since this morning and had agreed with both Thomas and his distraught daughter Samantha not to report the news while he underwent further tests to establish the severity of the stroke. But a high-profile American website has received information from within the hospital, meaning news of his stroke was about to break.
Samantha Markle told me: ‘My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest. It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable.’
“It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard the past few years.” He has sold out his daughter at every turn, from staging photos, lying constantly, selling Meghan’s childhood photos and giving interviews scripted by British tabloid journalists. Wootton goes on to blame “the so-called Sussex Squad of Twitter trolls” for Tom’s stroke because they… are appalled by Toxic Tom’s disgusting YouTube channel. Wootton also complains about how Thomas “has been left to fund his own medical treatment.” Surely Wootton will cut him another check then? Samantha has also made thousands of dollars from lying about Meghan, why doesn’t Samantha pay? Wootton also makes a point of writing this: “That emotional anguish has dominated Thomas’s thinking and his overwhelming wish is that he is able to meet his grandchildren, Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months, before it is too late.” F–king psychopath.
EXCLUSIVE Meghan's father Thomas Markle has suffered a major stroke and is receiving emergency treatment in an American hospital, his daughter Samantha confirms to me in a searing and emotional statement criticising the Duchess of Sussex.https://t.co/a7MvRRfk17
I call bullshit.
Someone made sure he didn’t make it over. Plus, as is classic with a narcissist, we’ve seen the fake medical emergencies before.
Either way, I’m please H&M don’t have to deal with the wrath but I believe this cost KP some serious cash.
For someone who’s had a stroke and lost his power of speech, he was well enough to raise his head and have full use his arms while looking at the camera. I suppose he had to top the wedding heart attack by giving us the Jubbly stroke.
And conveniently had cameras this time!
Fun fact, Medicare will be funding his medical treatment. Wooten is such an a$$.
Yup. His raised head is a clear sign that this man did not have a major stroke.
And didn’t have a blood pressure cuff or a pulse ox or an iv.
Luckily, everyone is seeing this for what it is and he is getting zero sympathy. Dan should be embarrassed.
@Snuffles It’s the cameras that did it for me. I don’t buy it. But if it’s true, I mean, it’s sad that he suffered a stroke, just as it’s sad when anyone suffers a stroke. No more, no less. And if he were actually capable of having that realization—that his stroke is no more tragic than anyone else’s—it’d kill him.
Ginger it was the lack of blood pressure cuff or the pulse ox that did it for me too. That and the holding up the head looking at the camera does not scream MAJOR stroke to me.
So he has a massive stroke and somebody thought “let’s take pictures and video and talk to the media”? This is so pathetic. When Tom is seen walking around in a few days, like after his heart attack before the wedding, people will see what this is.
Are they expecting Meghan to cancel her plans to go to the jubbly and rush to Southern California to be with him? Just like they expected her to cancel the wedding because of his so called heart attack. When is KP going to stop this nonsense? Now it’s going to be article after article about how Meghan refused to go see her poor father but flies to London for the jubbly. We see you Kate, we see you.
I saw the video on TMZ and noticed the raised head as well. Throughout the time the ambulance attendants were strapping Toxic onto the gurney, his neck and head were raised upright and that struct me as odd and remarkably alert. Plus, the video and pictures at such a time is unprecedented. Suddenly though, vague self-reported symptoms from Toxic become a stroke, then it’s written up as a “major stroke.” Just like being rushed to the hospital in 2018 after being outed for faking photos of himself became a heart attack, then when people began to cast doubt on the timing (and he needed more sympathy), one heart attack became TWO heart attacks, accompanied by pictures of him eating McDonald’s food 2 days later when released. Also, what the hell is “Godspeed”!?
as someone who is an expert at managing acute stroke, I can tell you that this is total BS. someone who is experiencing aphasia during n acute stroke would not be able to “write his symptoms down”. it just wouldn’t happen.
A couple of days after his “heart attack,” he was papped at a fast-food drive thru getting handed his meal by the driver of the car in which he was in the passenger seat, Pic was taken through the front windshield with Tommy in full view.
In all my years of health care I have never personally witnessed or known anyone that has witnessed “A major stroke” manifesting this way. Reports said he is speaking on the phone, able to write his name, reaching for items he needs and held for observation.
He should be held for a psych evaluation. We all called this. He would pull for a medical reason, but we all said heart attack.
If I was Meghan I would offer to pay for the bills, but not without seeing the full medical reports from doctors of my choosing. I’m petty.
Even if he was genuinely ill, if I were Meghan I wouldn’t feel obligated to pay his bills. He’s been colluding with the same people who are threatening her and her children. He trashed his own baby granddaughter for “taking away attention from the Queen”.
She said she “lost her father” for a reason. He’s dead to her.
Yeah, see, that’s the thing. My brother had a massive stroke & no way, as they were loading him into the ambulance or transferring him into emergency, could he have lifted his head off the gurney or gestured with his hands. Wootton is a big fat liar.
And ditto to the commenters above regarding the pulse ox monitor, BP cuff, or IV line. This was not a massive stroke.
And Medicare will take care of this, given his age + I’m willing to bet he had pretty decent health insurance when he worked in TV & which he could continue into his retirement.
From that picture he has not had a stroke though from the view of his massive gut and pasty skin he is cruising for a massive myocardial infarct.
For those suggesting that Meghan should volunteer to cover Toxic Tom’s medical bills, I think that Meghan has contributed enough to TT’s finances. For God’s sake, the man was apparently scheduled to go to court against the photographer who had taken his fake-regular guy pictures before her wedding. So, he’s still trying to make money off of Meghan. No shame, no more money.
Debbie
I made a suggestion that if I was Meghan I would pay for his bills only to be in a position to demand his medical charts. Because I’m a petty person.
I think that part got lost. I doubt Meghan will because she takes the high road and k owns this is a stunt.
Exactly…staged, staged, staged.
If he knows what is good for him he needs to reduce that ever enlargening belly that looks like its about to explode.
Of course! I’d have bet money on him not turning up, he’s a coward at heart.
Love, love, love that TT has humiliated DW by pulling the wool over his eyes and pretending he was ever coming to the U.K.! Dan Wootton crowing away that he was bringing the fatherless-of-the-year joke to the U.K. and is now with egg on his face as it’s not going to happen, is just priceless! 🤣🤣🤣
@EMME Right! I respect all of the Celebitches who are far more kind and generous than me. I came here to say this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Suck it, Wootton!!!!
When a medical doctor who is affiliated with the hospital he is supposedly currently admitted in gives a statement I might believe this crap but until then I believe Tom, Karl and Sam are working for someone and dug up photos from the pre wedding stunt for more faux outrage.
There is way to much off about this entire thing, but having relatives who suffered heart and stroke issues the lack of monitors and tubing screamed scam to me.
I’d want that doctor’s statement notarized.
COMPLETE bullshit! MASSIVE stroke??? A few years ago, we noticed my dad had a TIA during a FaceTime call: his eyes were out of focus, he didn’t even know where he was, was slurring speech/saying garble thinking it was words. We called 911 immediately. There is NO WAY IN HELL my dad could’ve sat up and looked DIRECTLY at one of them just coming into the room with THIS let alone a MASSIVE STROKE.
Reminds me of when I was teaching, and a kid tried to pass off a letter that I had sent home to be signed (about the kid’s behavior). It came back signed “Bob”, but with the second “b” backwards. THIS is how Rotten and the rest of the Rats think: we’re stupid enough to buy what they’re shoveling. Lolololol. Suuuuuuure…..
The Bob story is adorable. It’s cute on a child. It’s ridiculous on grown ass people. All Dan Wooten needs now is a fake mustrache to twirl–he’s such a caricature. He might as well wear his white robes out and proud. Seriously, a BP cuff and a pitiful look should be easy to fake. I guess all that time on TV sets and Bad Dad still can’t act.
Of course it’s bullshit. Only idiots believe this stuff. Seriously, cameras recording the ambo? They’d have to be morons
@ Melissa, I agree but it’s actually the act of a coward!! TT is a coward through and through. And yes, Wooten is an ass.
Dear KP, BP, Won’t and Kant, and Dan:
Having Thomas Markle “in your back pocket” is not the leverage that you think it is.
This!
Absolutely, this is literally Thomas’s MO anytime he’s expected to show up and face the public. He fakes a medical crisis and he, the trash press working with him, and the little yappy chihuahua that is his first born mistake of child blame it on Meghan.
WE SEE YOU FOOLS.
Also, I wonder if Thomas even HAS to do this because he legally cannot get into the UK and past customs as there’s been quite a lot of rumors over exactly why he has to live in Mexico. Gambling and loan shark debt is one I’ve heard. Perhaps criminal connections would make it impossible for him to enter the UK’s borders.
ALSO: Tom, Scamantha, whomever might read this- it is already far, far too late to see those children. You’ve made yourselves dead to them when you betrayed and abused their parents. And you do it all over again every single time you do something like this and release yet another statement blaming Meghan for how vile you are. Those kids are not “yours”, you are not their family- a title which is EARNED, you are loose bits of somewhat similar DNA, you have no claims to their time or attention. You ceased to have any relevance to them whatsoever by your own actions and you will NEVER see them in person if your lifetime.
How… convenient.
Once is a pity: twice is a pattern.
Narcissists are always the greatest cowards, aren’t they??
I don’t blame him entirely. DW planned to bring him over to the UK, have him live with Lady C and weaponise him against Meghan. However, it became apparent that it was a stupid error that will take attention away from the jubbly and they got called to order. This stroke was a convenient way of retreating. The plan has KP written all over it and the withdrawal has CH and BP written all over it.
Yep! Dan Wooten was warned by petty and Chuck that his access would be cut and im betting chuck cut off bulliams allowance for this.
You’re far more charitable than I, ER. I blame him for many of the ills that befell Meghan and then some. I wish he had been made an absolute fool of on national television, concidentally revealing Kaiser Bill’s machinations at the same time. Ah, well.
This is what I think happened as well. I think Wootton was told to knock this sh!t off, and so he told Tom that the whole “confront Meghan at the Jubbly” thing wasnt going to happen, and one of them decided that this was the best way to get out of it.
The thought of living with Lady C would scare me into a stroke.
Well, just because this wasn’t necessarily his idea doesn’t mean I don’t blame him because he didn’t have to be involved in this mess in the first place. He’s acted like a monster toward his child and he deserves everything and much worse.
@C – that’s where I am. Even if he is just a pawn of Wootton and KP’s…..he doesn’t lack agency here and his behavior over the past 4 years has been disgusting and no one is making him act this way towards his own daughter. I think this stunt was the brainchild of Wootton but Markle was completely on board.
A convenient way of retreating would have been – “I’ve decided not to go. It’s obvious that Meghan won’t have time for her poor loving father, what with all her time being spent on camera-hogging and disrespecting the Queen, blah, blah.” A consistent attack that doesn’t need to be proven in any way and has the advantage of low cost and no others involved who can screw up the plan.
That could be part of the story.
But is ‘health scare’ last week, that made him withdraw from the court hearing reg. his lawsuit against the guy he cooperated with to stage the ‘pre-wedding pics, that Rayner dud, was because he had no lawyer and was not prepaid himself to face court. That must have caused him panic attacks or related health issued. In his latest YT video he was looking for a lawyer for his case.
That said, I personal believe that Mondays ‘stroke-story’ was a set up. Wonton – and his team to invite him to the jubbly – knew all along that this man was not going to showup at the Jubbly. The plan was designed to embarrass Meghan and when it was announced that the were coming – meant to keep Meghan away from showing up at the Jubbly to not ‘overshadow’ Katie and Will. Wonton is the KP man for this whole setup, hence his loudmouth screaming.
Besides, TM is too much a coward to ‘face the royals’, if that ever was a real thing to happen – he once called them a cult-like-family – and he too ashamed of his appearance and his lies which go back pre-wedding.
@AndrewsNemesis, I’m with you. TBH I laughed my ass off at this entire story. It’s clearly bullsh!t, and it’s hysterical how TMZ— TMZ!! of all outlets— is the restrained one here, saying he was hospitalized because he “thought he might have suffered a stroke” or whatever, but then Dan’s headline is like “TM suffers MAJOR STROKE!” Like, even TMZ knows this is nonsense.
I’m just glad for Meghan’s sake that this won’t even be an issue; they won’t have Wooten and her idiot father trying to stalk her around Windsor.
Two things that I wonder: 1) does Tom realize how blatantly obvious it is that he’s a lying coward and anyone can see that these medical issues “conveniently” strike him at the exact times when he would have had to do anything except run his mouth from the privacy of his home?
And 2) does Dan ever have moments when, deep down, even he is embarrassed that this absolute bullsh!t is his career? Right now, he’s William’s go-to guy and he’s in the thick of it, just wanting “exclusives” and clicks, but I wonder if he ever has moments when he can’t sleep or whatnot and thinks back to why he wanted to be a “journalist” in the first place and lament at how pathetic those dreams turned out to be?
Anyway, the whole thing is laughable, I’m glad it backfired in their stupid faces, and happy for Meghan that this moron won’t be roaming around Windsor. (Although I’m sure there are people shrieking that she should have rushed to the hospital to see him and she’s a terrible daughter if she doesn’t after this “MAJOR STROKE!” 🙄)
We’ll have photos of Tom leaving the McDonalds drive-thru by the end of the weekend.
1) I don’t think he has one iota of concern for what others think; he’s completely self-centered. Whatever most benefits him is what he most desires.
2) No, I think DW is emotionally very brittle and could at any moment snap and require hospitalization.
@NotSoSocial, I choked on my Sprite laughing at your second comment. Excellent description of Wooton.
There seems to be a bigger story to this.
Yes, it is quite possible that the Palace stepped in to warn Wooton but there is also a story going round that Toxic Tom has got himself into another mess as he is embroiled in a court case with some paparazzi something to do with his Youtube channel, and he is trying to avoid appearing in court. Toxic Tom really seems to have a screw loose. Scammy must behind all this as usual, she is pulling his strings.
I just wish some sort of restraining order could be placed on this awful duo to shut them up for good!
What a vile POS but this latest stunt will fail to achieve the goal just like the last time. He’s not gonna get money from MM H, he’s not gonna get MM to come visit him with the kids while Harry goes to the jubilee, he’s not gonna see the grandkids who he doesn’t actually want to see (he just wants to sell pictures of them for profit). This whole thing is just one big scam like the last one. There’s no stroke just like there’s no heart attack.
This loser is such a embarrassment.
Hi co-conspirators, DW and Lady C and their media platforms are also vile. Hardly anyone is showing this sperm donor any sympathy. Plus he pulled the stunt to get out of a court date. He is suing the photographer who papped him before the wedding for a bigger cut of the proceeds. Let his handlers pay his hospital bills if indeed there is one.
I mentioned about how someone should try and convince Christopher Bouzy to expose the stupid “body language guy” Can he do the same to this Lady C as well? I mean, who the heck even is this b*tch?
@Layla She is someone who was married to Lord Colin Campbell for less than a year over 40 years ago but clings tightly to his title, yet wants PH to give up titles he was born with or given on a marriage that still exists.
@Layla I understand Lady Colin Campbell’s own family (not the one she married into for two seconds) is established, wealthy, colonialist and based in Jamaica. Appears very likely to have benefited from enslaving people. Her childhood was apparently traumatic as she was born intersex or possibly transitioned at some point – need to clarify – and her father was abusive/neglectful towards her due to this situation. Despite this, it is difficult to muster sympathy for her. She randomly adopted two Russian orphans at some point and has subsequently invented completely false claims that they are somehow descended from Russian royalty and she has made up titles for them. In short, ‘Lady C’ is both hateful and nuts.
https://twitter.com/MeghansMeyhive/status/1529197207437598723
This “stroke” happened the day before he was supposed to appear before the court in which they were going to order medical discovery for his alleged heart attacks. If he didn’t, they would dismiss the lawsuit and order him to pay attorney fees. He’s suing for a million dollars over breach of contract to the tabloids for not getting his cut for the staged photos he agreed to.
Interesting…
I did not know that.
TM as no shame.
https://twitter.com/PaganTrelawney/status/1529171473520332800?cxt=HHwWgMC4_c3W2rgqAAAA
Interesting. He always claimed that he was paid a pittance for the photo shoot, and it wasn’t about the money. It was about changing his image in the tabloids.
In other words, the Pity Party Photo op of the year is officially awarded to Thomas Markle…
and his wine-cave storage belly.
CB, could you please pick up on this?
Thank you. I think this was two fold. To get out of appearing about that and he doesn’t want to to go the UK. He doesn’t mind doing BS photo ops in front of Oprah’s gate, but he knows better than to try that shit at Meghan and Harry’s house and the Brits outside of Wooten wouldn’t be welcoming his stupid and deranged butt.
Wooten acting like William and Kate would be meeting him was insane to me. I am glad he got smacked down about it. Also acting like he should be invited to festivities just show how unhinged he got.
How is it that there were cameras around to take pictures? Staged much? Pathetic piece of trash.
Karl Larsen his podcast co host apparently took the phototage and maybe flogged it to TMZ whilst Scammy had a deal with Dan W. TT is surrounded by bottom feeders because birds of a feather etc., Believe me my dad had a bad stroke and when my brother and I were dsitraught at A & E no way would we have filmed him or allowed others to do so. Also I agree TT maybe have had a TIA but NOT a major stroke as he would be flat out, not moving arms and hands and making eye contact with camera. This is just disgusting if his handlers are exploiting an old man after a TIA or plain revolting if all are faking this for publicity for his hate campaign against his own daughter. If it is a fake can he and his handlers be dealt with for wasting hospital time and resources?
No one is exploiting this man. He’s exploiting himself. Toxic Tom and Simpleton Samantha are idiots. They continue to be exposed and this one maybe the best of them all!
I don’t believe it one bit.
He wasn’t coming in the first place, it was just a ploy between him and wooton for ratings and money and conveniently made him have stroke with cameras in tow days to .
He also thought it will manipulate Meghan and harry to contact him like they did during his ” first heart attack ” , thankfully they are not falling for it just like majority of the public who have seen him for who he is . Especially after seeing that staged pics TMZ got
I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if the “stroke” is a tactic by Willy’s b*tch boy to try and guilt M into showing Porky pictures of the kids or letting him meet them just so Porky can turn around and give an exclusive to him. The Jubbly stunt would have amounted to nothing but with this they can paint M as cruel and try and force her hand. Good thing she’s smarter than this and sees this for exactly what it is.
They can try but it will fail. Meghan already made it clear in the Oprah interview that he is already gone to her.
I hope Harry follows in Meghan’s footsteps soon…
Meghan already said she lost her father 5 years ago. She’s not worrying about him.
@OH, yeah because completely cutting off the RF will make everything SO much better. They will no longer go after Meghan in the tabloids and life will be perfect. Come on. Meghan has cut her dad off completely and look what he is doing now. He is faking a stroke and has a YouTube channel where he bashes her. Cutting him off hasn’t done a damn thing. And it won’t for Harry as well.
@Ginger what it does is free them from any sense of obligation in the situation. What others choose to do or not do is not H or M’s business.
Yes, and Meghan said that she blames the media for destroying her relationship with Toxic Tom. I think that there are some things about him that have never been made public. Sharon Osbourne alluded to it. I think Meghan and her mother have had to suffer this behaviour and somebody else referred to the ‘problem’ but did not go into details. Meghan had a tough time as a teenager with such a father and his ‘problems’.
And yet he poses for the cameras. While having a “major stroke”. Well he can watch the Jubbly on TV from his hospital bed.
I just watched the video on TMZ and yeah, Meghan didn’t get her acting talent from him.
Also, TMZ hasn’t touched this story since the original post and that says a LOT. Even they know it was a setup to avoid the court case and coming to the UK.
I wonder how the judge in that court case will react to this – hopefully they demand actual evidence of this new medical emergency as part of their proceedings.
@DU, exactly! They threw that first story up because they knew it would get a decent number of clicks, but even *they* know it’s an absolute joke.
When even TMZ won’t continue to cover it, it’s absolutely trash…I wonder if Wooten is feeling at all burned by this.
Oh yes, Wootton and Samantha wanted to keep this a secret, except for the handy photographer who was there with the paramedics.
It’s also amazing that he started to have stroke signs while on the phone with Scheming Sam: “OK, Dad, here’s what we are going to do to fake the stroke.”
I don’t believe this at all. This is another attempt to manipulate his daughter and get a response from her. He is a pathetic excuse if a human being. This seems to be a pattern for him, he is a coward.
He has other grandchildren he has never met but I guess the only important ones are the ones he can make money off of.
The comments this awful man made regarding Doria Ragland are the ones making me twitch the most. This woman is just trying to quietly live her life. You never get to have total closure with a narcissist.
It still amazes me how they try and drag Doria and the The Ragland family members into this crap.
It is almost like they are surprised that Meghan’s Black relatives are out here acting right. From beginning to current.
^^ The Ragland side haven’t been horrible, but Meg’s Uncle Joseph (Doria’s older half-brother), sold family photos and stories to the Daily Fail right after the engagement announcement. DF had been harassing everyone they could find with a connection to Meghan. Her Uncle Joseph held out till the engagement so he could make more money. Of course, it was nice to see the family pics, and the stories were all positive. But he did it to cash in. I believe he is estranged from Doria.
Doria’s father’s second wife also spoke to the media, but probably not for money. And she had only nice things to say. Doria’s older half-sister, Sandra or Saundra, has consistently refused to speak to the media. I think she’s also estranged from Doria. But they could have reconciled. Meg may have stayed in touch with cousins who are Sandra/ Saundra’s offspring.
Meg apparently has maintained contact with Scammy’s older daughter who is an attorney. This niece and her younger brother (a former minor league ballplayer) were raised by their parental grandparents (due to being removed from Scammy when they were very young).
Didn’t I say after H&M’s loved up polo appearance that the media would drag out Toxic Tom with some stunt? I have never been more convinced that he faked heart attack when he was too embarrassed to attend the wedding.
I think as part of his court case suing a paparazzo, he may have to prove the heart attack so he claimed medical emergency to avoid a court hearing. What a coincidence. Yes he’s not in the best shape & no doubt has certain health conditions but I bet he has a pattern of claiming medical emergencies.
Apparently he had an invite to stay with lady Colin Campbell in uk for the jubbly& he had planned to ambush Meghan with camera in uk to demand access to the children. Yet Uk media still questions if she will rush to his bedside. Awful awful. At this point it’s a shame that Uk charities can’t/won’t speak out on this coercive abusive behaviour.
And he had a photographer/videographer handy to document the entire boondoggle up close? The ambulance just blew through a border checkpoint to rush him to a US ED?! Is it a “major stroke” or “stroke symptoms”?! Days ago he bashed poor Lili on his YouTube channel for having a birthday during the precious Queen’s Jubbly. This vile, craven grifter would be laughable if he weren’t so evil. If Wootton et al. think this cockamamie “emergency” will keep Meghan, Archie and Lilibet from traveling to the Jubbly with Harry, they’re smoking their own crack.
Wait he bashed a baby for being born a year before an event that has nothing to do with her? Unbelievable. But then again it is Toxic Tom.
Right? Who says that about his own granddaughter? Disgusting
Dial TMZ and backgrid as you are having a stroke…TM is so stupid. Did TM get this “stroke” to stop going to the UK jubilee as was threatened Or is it to prevent medical discovery from happening?
On May 19, 2022, TM was supposed to be in court, he was a no show due to a medical emergency. @MeghansMeyhive shows the receipt.
https://twitter.com/MeghansMeyhive/status/1529197207437598723/photo/1
I think it was a two-fer, Petra. Certainly, he had the imperative of getting out of having to provide proof in his spurious litigation against the paparazzi, but I’m also sure he was told he wouldn’t be coming to the Jubbly (BP and CH has to have put out the word that no circus 🤡🤡 would be welcomed), and being the narcissist he is, was happy to stage an emergency that gets him publicity.
Once again, evil family are trying to add ruin to an already fraught situation in the bosom of the BRF. My heart breaks for Meghan and Harry who just want to live their lives. This will only bring them closer together, if that’s possible. It truly is an “us against the world” scenario.
This chaos is sanctioned by the usual suspects, the mission accomplished. TM’s latest antics will be used to berate Duchess Meghan for visiting the Uk on the jubilee instead of visiting sick TM. The bad family all around Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are heartbreaking.
Just as Omid Scobie said it is the media that will distract and mess up the Jubilee not the Sussexes.
Interesting how he’s faked a medical emergency every time there’s a real chance of facing his daughter and son in law. i’m sure he’ll be wondrously healed after the jubbly.
Super convenient timing! What a jackass
I wonder if this is his “go-to” way to get attention, to try to take back control over a situation or get out of things he doesn’t want to do. I doubt Meghan would ever discuss it, but I wonder if every graduation or big event in her life was overshadowed by her dad doing exactly this. “Oh, I’m just in for an operation honey, so I can’t make it today. You go have fun without me, see your friends, you deserve it…”
Also, the idea that someone could be unable to form words coherently yet still perfectly capable of writing down their symptoms… Is it a crime to seek medical care under false pretenses? Isn’t that fraud?
@Jay, I think that’s exactly what it is. He’s too cowardly to actually face anything, so he pulls this…no one can flat-out tell him he’s full of shit and not at all sick, so he at least gets a ride to/brief stay at the hospital, and then, afterward, no one around him wants to be the person who’s being an asshole to the poor old man who just had a stroke (even though we all know he absolutely did not have a stroke). What he doesn’t realize is this doesn’t work multiple times. When it starts becoming a pattern (and when TMZ sends a photographer 🙄), people will see right through it.
@s808….there was never any chance that Toxic Tom would get within breathing distance of the Sussexes during the Jubilee. I don’t think that we will see Harry and Meghan at more than two events. The service at St Paul’s and maybe the music concert. There will be private opportunities for group family portraits.
He has faked heart attacks and strokes in 4 years. Can you imagine the manipulative crap he must have done to manipulate his children?!? He is sick.
My narc father did this to me well into adulthood. Whenever anything was ‘about me’, he’d feign a medical emergency or mental health crisis that meant attention once more revolved around him. It’s textbook behaviour.
God Andrew’s Nemisis I’m so sorry. That sounds like literal torture for a kid/young adult. So unbelievably cruel
My father does this, too! I went on a long-planned, very expensive trip overseas a few years ago, only to wake up at three in the morning to find out that my dad “might have had a heart attack,” and that the only course of action was for me to rush right home. Of course he hadn’t had a heart attack at all, and of course none of my Flying Monkey relatives considered calling my siblings (who were close by) and asking them to swing by to check on him. Fun times.
This is exactly where I am, Liz. I can’t imagine how many times Meghan rushed to the hospital, growing up, only for it to be Bad Dad escaping any responsibility for his actions.
Honestly, the best thing he could have done for Meghan is actually die, so she has a reason to peace out of the Jubbly.
Meghan protected her father for years.
Still, Wotton and this💩 of the person achieved their goal – to poison Meghan’s return to England. As if she doesn’t have enough stress before meeting with “loving” Royal Family and “loving” English public (I mean rabid consumers of tabloids, of course).
It’s unbeliavable – this lowlife was used to poison her wedding day, now is used to poison her visit.
Such cynical use of connections and feelings commonly respected in human society (I mean respect and compasion for ill, elderly, parents…).
I hope she won’t surrender to this impudent, cynical pressure.
I think normal people see through this stunt for what is. They have figured out that the Markles gang are all a bunch of psycho grifters, no matter how much Wootton and “Lady” C bleat otherwise.
Agreed, it doesn’t take long to discern.
Exactly, ‘normal people’. But some people just do not want to hear the truth and will say black is white in order to disparage the Sussexes.
You know people have reached maximum fatigue when this stunt doesn’t even trend.
Wooton and Kensington palace have overplayed their hands.
The plan to fly out thomas to the UK was met with mockery. It seems to me that Buckingham palace and Clarence House want this jubilee to go on smoothly.
Only one group is trying to prevent Meghan from setting foot in the UK and that is William and Kate.
Their hatred of Meghan is greater than their love for the Queen. That’s what all of this ratchet nonsense is telling me. That goes for the Cambridges as well.
LOL, I thought you were talking about the Cambridges to begin with.
@Lanne, oh, 100%! When I first started reading your comment I thought you *were* referring to the Cambridges in the first place.
I’m sure that William has some amount of affection for his grandmother, but I’m also of the opinion that he thinks it’s long past time for her to be out of his way.
ETA @LadyD, great minds, lol
The DM comments are so off the wall, the bots treat Tommy like a modern Saint and all wish he gets better. Some negative comments are let in but the DM probably keeps taking them down. This is so over the top it will backfire on DM. I hope someone can persuade the first wife to do an interview. She would have some things to say about Tom and Sam.
@Tessa: “The DM comments are so off the wall, the bots treat Tommy like a modern Saint.” This is why Toxic Tom never has a toothache, a belch, or a bowel movement without first reporting it to the Daily Fail.
Let’s not forget now, every time Meghan is seen at the Jubbly smiling, they’ll reference how cold hearted she is to enjoy herself while her father is in the hospital. He’s such a horrible person.
The Jubbly is over a week away, he would have to be on life support to still be in the hospital that long. He might be in a rehab center.
@Msiam, that’s what I was thinking. They push you out of the hospital asap if you don’t really need to be there. I’d be shocked if he wasn’t discharged already. In any case, no way are they letting him stay through June 5th or whenever. Insurance will not pay unless it’s absolutely necessary; he’ll be back at McDonald’s shortly.
God, this man is such an appalling piece of shit.
He may have been sent home already. I am waiting to see how soon he will be on Youtube station again.
Meghan said she lost a father in the Oprah interview, and I don’t think she want to find him.
I have noticed that when anything comes directly from the Sussexes, it is usually Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, I think Meghan dropped the Markle name.
TMZ knew he did not suffer a stroke, they said Thomas think he may be having a stroke.
The British Media, Thomas suffered a massive stroke. Still the man can write a note, lift up his head and arm.
By passing hospitals in Mexico to cross a border that take 3 hours, ambulances are not given preference, each case is base on its urgency.
Medicare is paying 80% of his hospital bill, wasting money that could be helping someone that needs it.
My father and grandmother both had strokes and afterwards they talked about how scared they were not being able to control their bodies. The last thing they would have done would have been to pose for cameras.
Well, he had to lift up his head so that the photographers could get shots of his face, proving it was really him! The whole point of this stupid stunt was the photo op, and I cannot imagine that the already-overworked medical staff are happy about having to deal with this asshole.
Hmmm. Wondering if doesn’t have a valid passport for some reason, or he knows that he wouldn’t be allowed into the UK for some reason (not associated with H&M).
Otherwise, it would be in his best interest to go and make money.
Lady Campbell is gross
She is. I read where she talked about how she planned to show Thomas around to “all the great houses” and how he would be staying with her. Do the Toffs even associate with her? They sniff their noses at Meghan and Kate and I guess even the royal family but they are fine with Lady Crypt Keeper?
Grosser than gross. It just p*sses me off to no end that she’s Jamaican. Yes, she was from a well to do family, but after her “marriage” she just went full colonizer, and the mock outrage she performs towards Meghan! Loathsome creature.
I am really surprised there isnt some headline that says “Meghan responsible for fathers heart attacks and stroke. ”
Obviously everything is her fault. Lord.
(This is sarcasm)
Wouldn’t he need a passport to travel into Mexico from the US? Since he lives there part time, I’m not sure how that works. I bet he’s afraid of flying. He didn’t attend Meghan’s first wedding in Jamaica.
No, driver’s license will do.
@Jan – Real ID or passport. regular id isn’t enough anymore.
Daily fail has bots on comments saying Tom is a saint and slamming Meghan .just horrible and Sammy is involved
I wonder if, in addition to being a raging POS narcissist, he’s also agoraphobic or something? That would explain these “medical emergencies “ so close to extensive international travel.
Shout out to #SussexSquad for all the good we do!
We enobled him as HRH Duke of Mexico, Earl of Rosarito, Baron of Biscuits, KFC and Lard, Count of Crisco, Honorary Colonel of Sanders and Patron of KFC and we get blamed for his ‘stroke’ 🥴
Also he has a lawsuit against Coleman Rayner where he has to prove he had 2 ‘heart attacks’ and his son called in sick on the morning of hearing. 😂😂😂😂
I’m loving the Count of Monte Crisco, myself.
Is this on his YouTube channel? I thought Sussex squad had taken a hands off approach so as not to increase views, numbers, engagement. What changed?
He never sees any of his grandchildren
These 3 are worse than a burning pile of trash.
I feel like someone on this site actually called this the other day – he wouldn’t make it due to a last-minute “medical emergency.”
And somewhere in a mansion in Montecito, Meghan called it too.
We’ve seen this man pull this “medical! emergency!” stunt ONCE, and we all knew he’d do it again. Imagine this being your father.
I hope and pray that those babies NEVER meet that man and Meghan never has to set her eyes on him again.
Sam is so smarmy she trashed her younger half sister for years and now is teaming up with her father. I hope this continues to backfire on wooton
The comments on Twitter are hilarious. A lot of people think this is a hoax for all reasons mentioned above. Even the US gossip press is not buying this dog food. Notice there is no hospital named and no statement from his physician. Red flags there. The tabloids, especially the US ones are going to be on the hunt for the hospital and Bad Dad’s medical records. The 2018 “heart attack” would have to be mentioned the medics would know how to treat him. If the current medical chart shows no reference to 2018, no heart attack, no surgery, no stents and no slurred speech and paralysis now, it’s over when it’s made public. There are hospital staffers that are willing to risk a job for HIPAA violations for peaking and money.
“Notice there is no hospital named and no statement from his physician.”
Of course not. That’s because he’s the world-renowned physician known as Dr. Bombay.*
*(For those who used to watch the TV show, “Bewitched”.)
Blast from the past! Maybe he was assisted by Dr. Drake Remoray (shout out to Joey from Friends)
LOL, or maybe Dr. Spaceman (pronounced “Spa- che-men”) from 30 Rock.
@Debbie. Love the Dr Bombay reference. Dr Bombay, Dr Bombay! Emergency come right away. LOL
Hahahaha, what else did Dan Wootton expect?!
Also love how the call came from ‘inside the hospital’. In other words…. TM faked it, then faked wanting privacy (hoping for DW to let him off the hook), but DW probably refused to announce it until he got proof from doctors that TM couldn’t travel (because they must’ve spent real money getting him over to the UK), so TM ran to TMZ to leak his inability to travel so DW couldn’t force him to do it. Hahahahaaaaa.
The whole thing is a shit show and they all deserve each other.
I like this theory, esp as DW says he was asked to hold off reporting on it by Scammy.
This all shows how much Tom and Scammy are collaborating with the British tabloids. So ass clown Wooten is their new handler, and all he wants is chaos for clicks and ratings. This whole thing is pointless, what exactly do they want at this stage? Meghan knows her father all too well and knows he’s unreachable. All he wants to do is take and take, and to exploit her. He really, delusionally feels he’s owed that. I hope they keep him and his scummy friend away from Doria as well because it’s scary that they’re scoping out her house now.
Hope Doria gets a restraining order and extra security. Thank goodness they brought Meghan into the world, but jeez what a loser her father turned out to be.
I said yesterday that I didn’t think he would go to the UK now that Harry and Meghan were going. So this news wasn’t a surprise to me. He’s also trying to avoid going to court in LA for the lawsuit he brought against the paparazzi who took his pictures in the run up to the wedding. What a scumbag and I hope Meghan doesn’t go to see him because she’ll be walking into a trap.
As I said yesterday, its terrible convenient that he had a photographer there ready to take photo’s, seems they were a bit more organised this time to ensure that they had ‘evidence’.
It’s interesting that TMZ has photo’s that I haven’t seen used by the Fail – means that they paid for them and not Wooton. Wooton even said in his story yesterday that he was announcing it as a US based agency had got wind of it. He got played by the Markle’s as its obvs one of the family or a friend took the photos and sold them to TMZ. Both the Fail and TMZ PAY for stories. Let’s face it TT is not that famous that some random medical professional took those photo’s and put their job at risk by selling them on. This has total setup written all over it – remember the ‘pap’ shot he and Scammy setup that triggered the first ‘heart attack’ when he was exposed.
TT is the boy who cries wolf. Am sure he has already been released and is in a hotel plotting with the tabs. It would also not surprise me if this was something pre planned with the Fail.
Given that there is NO mention of which hospital he’s in says it all and the fact that no one else is touching the story.
+1
karl Larsen his podcast chum took the footage and sold it to TMZ annoying Sam and Dan who had already cut a deal. Ain’t it fun when ass hats fall out over selling medical emergenceies about best friend and off spring?
Ooooh interesting – more evidence to back up its fake stunt for money and attention.
There’s no honor among thieves.
TMZ is owned by Murdoch – it’ll be interesting to see if they want to expose TT as a fraud.
Yeah, if TMZ was involved they would have had all the details. “Markle’s in the hospital? He’s had a stroke? What hospital? Where? Oh you can’t say? Oh, ok.” Smells fishy to me.
Exactly. TMZ would know EVERYTHING and publish it without hesitation.
As soon as I saw that Dan was covering this story, I snorted. I believe Kaiser predicted a convenient medical emergency back in April when the plans were revealed for Dan and Tom’s Windsor takeover. Poor Meghan.
I’m waiting in emergency while my mother has an operation after literally having had a stroke this evening.
I seriously doubt he’s had a stroke at all let alone a major one.
I’m sorry to hear this – I hope everything works out well.
I hope your mom is okay, twoz. Science has done a lot of research in the field of strokes over the past 20 years. It allowed my dad to walk again and stemmed further strokes. (for a decade) Good luck with your mom.
Hoping for the best for her.
Hoping all goes well with your mom @twoz!
Sincere best wishes to you & your mom, twoz. It’s a scary thing, a loved one having a stroke. Get all the help you need–ask for it; says yes when offered; & if the hospital has social workers (most do), they are a great resource. Wishing all the best.
How awful. I hope the operation went well and she can recover as well as possible.
That comment from Samantha Markle is so obviously scripted. No American would say “recovering in hospital”. They’d say “recovering in THE hospital”. The British media can’t even put the /slightest/ efforts into their smears, and Samantha obviously doesn’t even bother to read the things she’s putting her name on. Wicked all around.
That random Godspeed is also not what an American would say under these circumstances
No, it’s not normal usage here. The last time l heard that in a U.S. context was Mission Control at NASA saying, “Godspeed, John Glenn,” when his spacecraft launched to orbit the earth. And that’s going back a ways.
“He had to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper”.
Massive stroke.
Bet he wrote a poem too.
A friend of mine had a stroke. The paramedics didn’t ask him to write down his symptoms – they did the standard testing for stroke, like closing your eyes and lifting your arms at the same time. Any questions they had were for those of us there on the scene.
This smells like a trap. Come see me, Meghan and bring the kids, just ignore the cameras rolling. Don’t fall for it!
Oh and he would put out a fake story to the media about how Meghan BEGGED him to forgive her. I would not put that past him. Harry and Meghan need to keep the children away from him.
The Story of the Old Fat Azz Who Cried Woof (cuz he can’t say wolf)
Deja vu
Why has no BM journalist actually investigated the original heart attack? The fact that he had one keeps getting repeated as a stick to beat Meghan with but didn’t the DM report that he went on a trip that had him picking up McDonald’s and a even a Heineken in the days after?
This is just sad. Feel for Meghan.
I feel for her too. At least this time around she has tools to cope with the betrayal.
But didn’t Toxic Tom later explain away his documented McDonald’s visit after his alleged “heart attack” by saying that he only purchased the fast food for the paparazzos who had been following him? You know, the way that every recovering heart attack patient runs errands for unwanted media they are totally not cooperating with.
Also, if he had valid proof of 1 or 2 heart attacks before Meghan’s wedding, why can’t he appear in court and give evidence of that on his lawsuit against the 2018 photographer.
I don’t think he had a stroke. Maybe a panic attack, if even that. Where is the medical equipment and why are cameras right there? The attendant isn’t even wearing the correct mask or covering his nose with it. One thing about the folks over there, they will keep using the same techniques from the same playbook as the wedding. Anyway, Wooten wanted to create a circus around the Jubbly with Markle, who all of a sudden got cold feet, because he can’t really face his daughter and won’t get anywhere near her. He also has legal issues he’s trying to worm out of. These people are beside themselves about the Sussexes, particularly Meghan, showing up to this gross display of public funds being spent in frivolity. Talk about panic at the palace.
Do you really think he would have a problem facing Meghan? I think this toxic douche is so arrogant he honestly believes that she has done him wrong and needs to apologize. He will expect her to abase herself to prove she loves him.
He also badly, really badly, wants to put Harry in his place and establish the proper pecking order with himself at the top.
I think that all of that is in his head and is a fantasy he uses to make himself feel better. He is more a coward in my view.
I wish his first wife would speak out against him and Sammy’s children. I recall one of Sammy’s children backed Meghan publicly.
I call it BS, how did TMZ papratzzi cover this? Hiw were they tipped off? Why is Tom posing for the camera looking directly ? considering if he’s had a stroke, how is he still very alert? I smell the same old BS s he did before Meghan wedding the fake heartattck , a day later he was buying burgers 🍔
If it were real, he would be placed in ICU pronto, he would probably be sedated and sleep a lot. ANd would not be able to pose for Cameras. Sammy probably bought a fake mask and placed it on him and took his picture.
US hospitals have strict protocols about admissions and the length of stay. If Thomas didn’t meet some criteria, he wouldn’t have enough admitted. For example my 76 year old mother was released from the hospital after one need and she had a heart valve replaced.
About a week ago I started thinking that TM would fake another illness to get out of this Jubbly/Wootton nonsense because it’s a clear FAFO situation. He knew he wouldn’t be able to pull off a stunt of this magnitude and that the BRF and KP would shut his a$$ down immediately if he tried to storm the ramparts. I think enough people now understand how low TT and Scammy will sink to sell out their own family member, and I’m deriving great pleasure watching Wootton and Lady C-U-Next-Tuesday eating crow.
IT would be poetic justice if Lady C DID invite him, and he would never leave, he’d want her to support him and make a scene if she tried to tell him to leave. It would serve Lady C. Right.
Thanks for the LOL!!
Thomas Markle is reported to be 77 years old. All his bills for hospitalization for stroke, presumptive stroke or not, are covered 100% by Medicare if he is hospitalized in the US, 0% are covered by Medicare if he is hospitalized in Mexico. That is why he was taken to the US hospital for treatment/evaluation. If he were suffering a presumptive or even possible stroke, major or minor, it would have been unsafe and medically inappropriate to delay his hospital/ER treatment/evaluation to transport him across the border incurring significant treatment/evaluation delay to a US hospital. EMTs, recognizing that this was not a stroke, could have determined it was safe to transport him to a US hospital.
Under Medicare, there are no hospital bills to expect his children, regardless of who they are, to pay.
The photos and comments above demonstrate how factitious Markle’s major stroke is.
Medicare has a deductible (currently about $1200 or $1300 I think)
In addition, if he is not admitted, he will incur a bill for 20% of the cost of treatment. Also,Its doubtful that Medicare will pay for his cross-border transport.
Samantha and Toxic Jr can afford to pay that bill. Toxic Jr can use his Big Brother money. Or better yet let Wooty-Tooty and Murdoch pay, he’s their responsibility not Meghan’s.
Luckily there was time to pose for a photo, with a oxygen mask on
I rolled my eyes so hard, they’re now stuck in the back
If anybody even TRIED to take a photo of a patient like that he or she would be ousted from the room. And Tom probably would be under some sedation and maybe sleeping a lot of the time.
This is a Exactly Plot that happen Before The Wedding The Only Difference is That One Meghan and Harry aren’t not Following For His behavior This Time Around . And Majority Of The People are not buying his act this time around everyone knows his Faking this stroke The only people falling for This are the usually Crowd .
Toxic Tom and Wooten and Scamantha are so stupid if they feel that this stunt will have any effect except to bring ridicule. Even the anti Sussex brigade should be feeling embarrassed at this ridiculous scenario we have seen before.
Well knock me over with a feather. Toxic tom has a medical emergency that requires hospitalization just before he was supposed to leave for London and the Jubbly
If he were really ill, he’d be placed in the Emergency ICU and then moved to a room (it may take some days for that). No photographers would be allowed by his bedside. This is so fake.
More of the same bullsh*t. Wash, rinse, repeat. Seriously? What’s it going to take to shut this abusive shit-pump up? Dare I say it?
I wonder if something legally could be done by the sussexes to stop this sort of thing. Some in the media continue to use Tom and Samantha.
Sounds completely fabricated in order generate fresh news for this deader-than -dead topic. This formula is getting really tiresome!
Does Lady C really think the royals like her. She actually labeled the Queen’s mother as illegitimate in her “biography.” She is living in a dream world. I doubt the Queen appreciated that book.
This is the woman who wrote a book about the Queen’s ‘bedroom secrets’. She is definitely persona non grata with the RF, and Wooton links her up with Toxic Tom.
It the Cambridge’s really are in cahoots with Wooton they are beyond stupid.
He’s recovering in hospital? He just needs some rest? Huh. When my brother had his massive stroke (at age 42!), the docs didn’t know if he’d even survive the first 24 hrs, then he spent the next three days in ICU, then a week in a regular hospital room, then three weeks on the rehab floor (doing guess what? rehab). Then he got to go home only after a medical professional had checked over the house to ensure there were no tripping hazards, that grab bars had been installed in the bathroom, and the best/safest routes into/out of the house had been determined. No, this guy didn’t have a massive stroke, he didn’t have a stroke of any kind. At best it was a TIA or maybe a panic attack, if even that; after reading through all the comments, he may never have been in an ambulance or a hospital at all.
This is a mess.
He clearly is a magna cum laude graduate of the Khate Middleton School of Posing.
I am a former ER nurse When I say ‘former’ I mean in the last five years. Here’s what’s wrong with his “major stroke” story:
1. Even in Mexico, the the patient would have received minimum universal accepted care:
a. He would have vital signs
b. with his cardiac “history” they would have put him on telemetry in the ambulance and started an IV
But bear with me and assume the Mexican paramedics didn’t do that.
2. Upon arrival at an American ED they would have started an IV, put him on a heart monitory and you would see the leads and wires coming out from under his shirt, if they let him keep his shirt
3. He’d IMMEDIATELY be put on constant cardiac monitoring and that includes putting on a blood pressure cuff that would be hooked up to a machine and automatically take his blood pressure every few minutes
3 a major stroke would prohibit him from keeping his head raised. I realize he has a fat back and shoulders, but his head would be slumped back anyway
4. if he was having a major stroke he might not be on the rebreather mask (in the picture) but intubated
5. his face wouldn’t look the same as he did on his you tube video. I’ve seen major strokes in action, its like half the face just melts down and loses all muscle tone
6. he wouldn’t be able to move his arms, at least one side would be affected from the “major stroke””.
I’m furious as a nurse that we’re expected to not know all this stuff, when the majority of Americans have seen at least one episode of ER, Chicago Hope, Chicago Med, Rescue 911, the 911 shows on Fox, different ER shows on TLC (or whatever it is called now). Hell even a Star Trek episode is more factually sound that this
Thanks for your insight. I’ll add that in all my many years of watching TV and my 2 real life experiences of witnessing someone having a stroke, I have never seen paramedics asking a major stroke victim who can’t speak to take the time to write down his symptoms. They’d be too busy trying to save his life.
@heatherc, well I have no doubt that Tom has faked this recent stroke episode just as he did his two prior “heart attacks,” I must say that I personally have witnessed someone, an elderly relative (about 99 yrs old at the time) who was in the throes of, at separate times, both a severe heart attack and a major stroke with little known effect, either at the time or afterward. All while being hooked up to monitors confirming the crises. Who knows, maybe it was something bizarre to do with his incredibly healthy aging body, but it can happen. He was not only propping his head up afterwards but laughing at the doctors who were gaping at him and amazement!
The “incredibly healthy” was sarcasm right? He’s gained more weight since the wedding. After his “widow maker heart attacks” he made no visible changes to his life style or he wouldnt be heavier. He has been caught smoking, drinking and indulging in large bags of fast food.
@HeatherC – I think Mary was talking about her grandfather’s health.
My daddy had a heart attack last year. When he was removed from the ambulance into the bay, he was covered in wires and had an IV. The physician ran to him with scissors and began cutting his clothes off as they took him to the stent lab.
In a life threatening event, you don’t have time to write out your symptoms – an EMT is skilled enough to assess that themselves – and you don’t have the time or strength to look around for the camera.
I wonder if the reason for his medical emergencies just before he’s scheduled to leave the country has something to do with his visa status. Maybe he doesn’t have a passport, can’t get a passport or it’s been taken away. Perhaps something in his background he needs to keep private. You’d think he would move heaven and earth to make it to his daughter’s wedding instead of one excuse after another and now this alleged stroke. I think he was caught off guard when Dan Wooten offered to pay his way over for the jubilee. He would lose face after all his blustering so was boxed into a corner and had to say yes. Only way to get out of it was to get sick. Again. This is starting to look like a pattern of behavior. Maybe he really is ill this time but I wouldn’t bet on it being a ” major” stroke.
A passport is good for 10 years so if he had a passport when Harry and Meghan got married it might still be valid, also he would need it to cross the U.S. Mexican border and it sounds as if he does cross over a few times a year.
This was probably planned with KP to keep Meghan from going to the U.K. Someone probably thought since she’s in California she’ll rush over to be with her father if he claims to have a massive stoke. Whoever came up with this scheme doesn’t get that we all see through the fakery.
Kinda gives me a new appreciation for Megan Markle’s resilience, and how that resilience allowed her the mental space to offer her husband validation for his own fucked up family issues.
Whether his stroke is real or not-He colludes with the tabloid media every since she married Harry-The youtube guy just stated they were going to buy a house for sale next to Doria-suddenly Thomas doesn’t want to do it-the whole white side of the Markles have literally smeared and planned their constant attacks against Meghan from day one-Meghan has said she has lost her father long ago during that interview-she does not feel obligated to be near him at all.when people show you who they are believe them -the two older Markle kids along with toxic Tom have been showing their asses for 4 years now-I don’t think Meghan can ever forgive or forget what they have done her and her family-I know I could not