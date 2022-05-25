“Steven Tyler recently relapsed & voluntarily checked into rehab” links

Steven Tyler voluntarily checked into rehab after relapsing, so Aerosmith has canceled all of their summer concerts. [Dlisted]
God I love that jacket. I want one.
OMG That honest trailer was hilarious!!
Good for Steven. It makes me sad, though, to think that after all these years he is still fighting addiction.
I’m glad he is getting help. I really like him.
I used to have constant UTI’s in my late teens, early 20’s. No matter what I did I would get them. Then I moved to a different state and they stopped. I had no idea why until I read some blurb someone wrote about moving to the South and having constant UTI’s and why they thought it was.
I grew up in the desert and drank a lot of unsweetened sun tea. No water or soda, it was all iced tea. When I moved it wasn’t as easy to make, too much shade around my house, so I stopped drinking it. This person moved to the South and started drinking a lot of sweetened iced tea and started getting UTI’s. And she noticed a lot of people who lived there got UTI’s. She stopped drinking tea, the UTI’s stopped.
Obviously, tea doesn’t cause the bacteria for a UTI but my uneducated guess is that it can help the bacteria adhere to the urinary tract lining. No idea. But if someone is drinking a lot of tea and gets a lot of UTI’s, maybe this will help.
And I’m talking 30 years of no UTI after constantly having them while drinking iced tea.
Huh? Please elaborate. Nothing said tea causes UTI. Of course you should drink water, and more water, but don’t think tea causes UTIs.
I thought I was pretty clear. I drank a lot of iced sun tea, I constantly had UTI’s. I stopped drinking iced sun tea, no more UTI’s. It’s anecdotal. My post was to let anyone else who may be having problems with UTI’s and drinking a lot of tea, that maybe stopping the tea will help them, also. That’s it.
Also it’s been shown that caffeine can exacerbate urinary tract problems. So it might not be tea specific but related to the amount of caffeine you were ingesting?
@Misbehavin I drank coffee and sodas, so still had plenty of caffeine. That’s why I think it was specifically the tea, that was the only thing that really changed once I moved. I still drink coffee, don’t drink sodas anymore.
Sweet tea is terrible for your kidneys.
Sorry, I understand now. Yes caffeine and sugar not good for UTIs. I am a big tea drinker so I didn’t understand the correlation. Sorry
Same here but I’ve lived in the South almost all my life. I thought my issue was related to sex partners.
Pretty sure it’s the water (as in, sink /shower/ bath water)
Please elaborate on which south. The dry west south or the humid east south.
@Wiglet Both. I’m from the dry southwest drinking sun tea, the woman from the blurb I read was from the humid south drinking sweetened tea.
I’ve had a couple UTIs, no fun. I think the friction from a large penis can cause cuts so to speak and bacteria can get in there causing a UTI. My first UTI was after sex with a well endowed partner. The doctor mentioned using lubricant to help prevent it in the future. Less natural juices as you age, causing increased friction. Imo
sugar might have had something to do with it. especially as you say you also stopped drinking soda. there’s a ton of sugar in both.
This is so interesting. A few years ago I was having a lot of UTI issues and while I always drink lots of water I was drinking A LOT of tea (unsweetened) I always wondered if for me there was a correlation.
I honestly didn’t think this post would get any comments. It was just something anecdotal that happened for me and I wanted to pass it on in case it helped someone else. UTI’s are a bitch and any info that helps is a plus, IMO.
D-Mannose has saved my life. I take it every day and since I have done so – no UTIs – and I used to have one or two a year. It’s not cheap, but it is worth it.
OMG I’ve recommended D-Mannose to everyone, it’s a godsend. After drinking cranberry juice, gallons of water, etc. D-Mannose just works.
Made for Love is great! You should watch it.
Love Steve Tyler, and Joe Perry.
Aerosmith is a hard rocking, tight band that really puts on a heck of a live show!
Talented, creative songwriters and excellent musicians.
But the Rock Star life is not easy on anybody, or their loved ones.
Constant touring, etc.
Glad to hear that anyone with an addiction problem is getting the help they need.
I lost a cousin to alcohol and drug addition, he was under 30.
Nicest guy you could ever hope to meet, he was his own worst enemy for years.
Multiple stays in rehab. Gone too soon.
I’m surprised Look Away hasn’t been mentioned on this site and I do wonder if its release (it documents the treatment of young teenagers by musicians on the LA scene in the 70s/80s) perhaps triggered the relapse. He doesn’t come out well in it.
when I went to look for it, at first all I could find was a horror film.
here’s a link to a review of the documentary:
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/sep/13/look-away-review-horrifying-stories-of-abuse-at-the-hands-of-male-rock-stars
Made for Love is bonkers, especially season 2, but it’s a good bonkers.