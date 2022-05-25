“Steven Tyler recently relapsed & voluntarily checked into rehab” links

Steven Tyler voluntarily checked into rehab after relapsing, so Aerosmith has canceled all of their summer concerts. [Dlisted]

The Honest Trailer for Morbius, which was a trainwreck. [OMG Blog]

Tom Hiddleston was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. [Just Jared]

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez kissed at the airport. [LaineyGossip]

Is anyone watching Made for Love? It sounds good. [Pajiba]

Tilda Swinton’s shirtdress reinvention. [Go Fug Yourself]

We’re coming up on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. [Towleroad]

How to treat a UTI. [Buzzfeed]

Seeking Sister Wife’s Season 4 has a trailer. [Starcasm]

Kim Kardashian is a Beyond Meat pusher. [Egotastic]

Noomi Rapace’s Celine is so ill-fitting and sad. [RCFA]