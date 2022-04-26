Thomas Markle will fly to London for the Jubbly, wants to meet Prince Charles

You could tell by all of the royal reporters’ tweets yesterday that they had all gotten a strategy in place following Prince Harry and Meghan’s massively successful appearances at the Invictus Games. The British media’s strategy is simple: pay Thomas Markle to say some deplorable sh-t on camera. They will do anything to “embarrass” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and they think this is it. This is all they “have” on Meghan and Harry… they pay Thomas Markle to say their hateful words. That’s it. That’s their big post-Invictus play. Thomas Markle was on a video link-up with Dan Wootton last night on GB News, and Thomas announced that his deranged ass is coming to the Platinum Jubbly. He apparently wants to meet with Prince Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father has said he and the Queen have a right to meet the children of his daughter and the Duke of Sussex. Thomas Markle, 77, said he is planning to fly over to the UK in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and while he is here he hopes to meet members of the royal family and his grandchildren – Archie and Lilibet – for the first time.

Speaking to GB News from his home in Rosarito, Mexico, Mr Markle said: “I’m looking forward to it [flying over for the Jubilee]. I’m going to show my respect for the Queen and I’m going to make sure that the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the Royals. We admire them and we want them to know that’s how we feel about them and that’s how we feel about England.”

He added he was reaching out to all members of the royal family ahead of the visit to make them aware that he and his family have “no ill feeling about the royals whatsoever”, and they have “nothing but respect and admiration” for them.

“I would like to meet with Prince Charles and thank him for walking my daughter down the aisle, and also to meet and talk with him because I think we have a lot in common now. We’ve pretty much both been ghosted by our children.”

Mr Markle also criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for not bringing Archie and Lilibet with them when they visited the Queen earlier this month ahead of their appearance at the Invictus Games in the Hague. “Not bringing the children was like another slap in the face to the Queen. It was very rude and the wrong thing to do. It makes no sense at all… I don’t know if it’s Meghan or if it’s Harry but the Queen should have every right to see her great-grandchildren and I should have the right to see my grandchildren. So if they show up I hope they bring the kids.”

Questioned if he was expecting them to be in London during the celebrations, Mr Markle said: “I’m getting the feeling that if they know I’m coming, they won’t be coming. But if they do come I would love to reach out, speak with them and try to figure out what was wrong and how we can repair it. I don’t see that happening. But I certainly would like to try.”

[From The Telegraph]

I mean, this is reason enough for why the Sussexes should avoid the Jubbly. I guess that’s the point? Dan Wootton is Prince William’s creature, so for Wootton to organize this, it must mean that William is making a play to get Harry and Meghan to stay in California. Which actually goes against what Prince Charles and the Queen want, which is Harry and Meghan at some Jubbly events. So… who will get their way? Let’s be real though: even without the Thomas Markle factor, the Sussexes would have always been stepping into a completely chaotic situation if they returned for a Jubbly visit. The Cambridges will make sure of that. Shocked that Wootton and Thomas Markle didn’t mention the bullying investigation too (which Buckingham Palace is trying to bury to protect the dipsh-t Cambridges).

These two are sniveling psychopaths.

Screencap courtesy of GB News.

145 Responses to "Thomas Markle will fly to London for the Jubbly, wants to meet Prince Charles"

  1. Ginger says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:03 am

    Stick him on the balcony with the others. That would make for an interesting Jubbly.

    This isn’t the “got” that they think it is. Thomas will probably fake another heart attack and not go.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      April 26, 2022 at 8:09 am

      That would make headlines to die for… great idea Ginger!

      Reply
    • Nev says:
      April 26, 2022 at 9:04 am

      Word.
      I hope he does go there.

      Reply
      • Airat says:
        April 26, 2022 at 12:54 pm

        Exactly! And before he does,we need a day or two to revisit the video in which he claimed that Jason or so contacted him to disrupt Meghan’s wedding. We need to retweet,hashtag and spread it as much as possible for 3 reasons: to prepare the world for his arrival at the jubilee …as a ‘stakeholder’; to be ready for when Dan Wooton will trot him out during Meghan and Harry’s next wedding anniversary or Archie’s next birthday as Wooton does; Elon Musk is taking over and we need to do that before he creates some policies that might not be favourable to some of us. That sabotage must be cast in stone.

    • Gruey says:
      April 26, 2022 at 9:57 am

      Every time TM says the words “jubilee” “Royal Family” or “Queen,” the value of the whole brand sinks just a little more.

      Frankly, I would laugh if TM became the unofficial mascot of the Jubilee. Keep trotting him out, William. Please. That’s some AWESOME long term thinking.

      Reply
    • Yvette says:
      April 26, 2022 at 10:31 am

      @Ginger … But didn’t the British media already try this with Samantha when Harry and Meghan got married or shortly thereafter? I recall seeing her parked in her wheelchair outside of Kensington Palace, being told by a guard she could not come inside. She made the rounds of all Tabloid TV stations nd they followed/recorded her performance outside side the Kensington gates. Or perhaps I’m wrong and Samantha was paid by an American TV crew to do it.

      I am constantly amazed by how much the British media are allowed to get away with. Simply despicable. Don’t know why the British public puts up with it all.

      Reply
    • Athena says:
      April 26, 2022 at 11:08 am

      I was thinking just that, since he’s been such an integral part of their strategy they should have him on the balcony.
      I doubt he’s getting on a plane, but if he does show up in London we can bet a sum of money exchanged hands.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      April 26, 2022 at 6:40 pm

      Sadly, no, Ginger. T. Markle would walk barefoot over hot coals to go to England and appear in a trial which had NOTHING to do with him, just so he could harass Meghan. He would also step over his own grandmother if he could meet Charles or the queen of England (with photos to prove it of course, and to sell later obviously). Now, ask him to go to his own daughter’s wedding… well, that’s something else. I absolutely believe T. Markle would have not have any issue with going over there, especially if someone else was paying his fare and lodgings and there was a promise of interviews.

      I only hope that H & M see this and stay away and let him have his 15 minutes, and Andrew and his mummy have their balcony scene along with Kate, her children, and William’s tooth.

      Reply
  2. Andrew's_Nemesis says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:06 am

    My contempt for this man is absolute. He gave Meghan nothing apart from his DNA; she owes him absolutely nothing in return. Who was it who said that you have your biological family, and choose your logical family?

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      April 26, 2022 at 8:20 am

      Maupin. And it makes sense for Harry at least. His family is a business. They are not warm and supportive.

      If TQ and Charles want H and M at the events they can make that happen. They can allow proper security and balcony positioning. They can silence William (by giving the BM something juicy) and they can ban Thomas as a security risk after already saying he wants to see Charles as the purpose for his trip.

      Reply
    • usavgjoe says:
      April 26, 2022 at 9:42 am

      Amen!
      The man is a douchebag

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        April 26, 2022 at 11:10 am

        Do Charles and TQ even KNOW he is coming?

        I bet my car, that they don’t and he will get the same treatment as the snake Samantha!

        It’s a very, very nice car.

    • Another Faith says:
      April 26, 2022 at 7:49 pm

      So completely “Yep”. That’s all.

      Reply
  3. ILady Digby says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Which tabloid will be picking up the tab for Bad dad’s Jubbly visit to London do you think or does he expect PC will host him at Highgrove?? I knew Big Ego would be back and hoping for another heart to heart with Moron on his new show!!

    Reply
    • anotherlily says:
      April 26, 2022 at 8:50 am

      It must be heartbreaking for Meghan. She obviously has some good memories of him from when she was growing up. He seems to have been involved and supportive and proud of her. But he has three children, at least five other grandchildren besides Archie and Lilibet and probably great-grandchildren too. He appears to have had little contact with either of his older children for many years and never sees any of his grandchildren.

      He is obviously being paid and exploited and the hate-mob support him because he serves their purpose.

      I think the whole Jubilee enterprise is in big trouble. These side-shows of Markles, Piers Morgan, Donald Trump and all the Cambridge Camp media are meant to detract attention from some deep-rooted problems around William.

      Reply
      • MissMarirose says:
        April 26, 2022 at 10:43 am

        I disagree with this narrative that Thomas Markle is being “exploited.” He knows damn well what he is doing and he has made a clear choice to publicly embarrass his daughter in exchange for money. Meghan told him not to do this and why and explained the consequences of his actions in that letter. He knows exactly what he is doing and the consequences thereof. He is betraying his daughter willingly. He is not “exploited.”

      • K says:
        April 26, 2022 at 1:08 pm

        I disagree that this is heartbreaking for Meghan. In her own words she has written him off. That’s why she appears so free and unbothered. She has done the work to preserve her well-being and he is not a part of that.

      • kirk says:
        April 26, 2022 at 5:20 pm

        M. Markle is portrayed as inept at money management in Finding Freedom. That’s a weakness that is used by people willing to exploit him. Unfortunately for Markle his further actions are paths of addict who is unable or unwilling to break free. Since he’s now surrounded himself by Tina B., P Morgan and Wootton without any clear alternative support group, he is, as Meghan said in Oprah interview “lost.”

    • Christine says:
      April 26, 2022 at 3:24 pm

      You just know Piers Morgan has something to do with this.

      Reply
  4. Cel2495 says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Ugh , why this fool still talking? He has no relation with his daughter for years , whatever he has to say is completely irrelevant.

    Reply
    • atorontogal says:
      April 26, 2022 at 9:26 am

      It’s the constant touching of his ear that does it for me. He is being coached as to what to say. He doesn’t have a thought of his own – only what they are paying him to think.

      Reply
  5. Catlady says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:11 am

    No one is entitled to access to someone else’s children. Not even the queen. Who the children do and do not meet is entirely up to Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
    • Beech says:
      April 26, 2022 at 9:53 am

      Insanity reigns,the world is burning from climate change and warfare, send in the clowns. From a sewer grate. A pedophile prince on a balcony, a self sabotaging monarch and a mad heir to the heir. We live in interesting times.

      Reply
  6. Polo says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:11 am

    I very much doubt he’s gonna get on a plane and he’s not gonna get anywhere near the palace that’s for sure. They tried this with Samantha and it failed miserably.
    Thomas does not have that much power over their lives that they decide not to fly to a country because of him. He already went to their house and was denied entry.

    What I’m super annoyed by is that he keeps getting a platform to abuse his daughter and people can just laugh like it’s some kind of joke. It’s sick, disgusting and dehumanizing.

    Everyone continues to profit off Meghan’s pain…

    Reply
  7. BlueSky says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:12 am

    He’s too stupid to understand that he’s nothing more than a useful idiot. I wouldn’t be shocked if this is just another empty threat, like him threatening to sue to see his grandchildren. Interesting that he doesn’t seem to care about his other grandchildren just like the ones that he can make money off of. He’s a narcissist and Meghan owes him nothing. Dan Wootton looks like he’s about to have the biggest “O” in his life. He’s exceptionally creepy.

    Reply
  8. equality says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Thought he was going to sue to see the children because he has “rights”. Obviously, an attorney told him “no you don’t.” If he couldn’t see the children in California, why on earth would he think he has rights in the UK? Maybe he can meet PC and get photos. Good luck. H&M didn’t “ghost” PC; he stopped taking Harry’s calls. Same as Tom stopped talking to Meghan in favor of talking about her. It’s interesting how it’s so horrible that H&M say anything about family but Tom or the royals slagging off on H&M is fine in the BM world.

    Reply
    • jazzbaby1 says:
      April 26, 2022 at 10:15 am

      @EQUALITY I have long thought that part of the reason for the move to the US instead of Canada was that it put Archie and any subsequent grandchildren out of reach of the RF. I think the birth certificate scandal and the nanny’s being fired in the middle of the night are related, though we may never know how. As for Tommy Boy, he has no rights and he knows it.

      Reply
  9. MsIam says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Wow. William really hates Prince Charles doesn’t he, lol. William knows that Charles would give his eye teeth to have the Sussexes come and now he throws Toxic into the mix. Not to mention how this will hurt the Queen because she supposedly wants the Sussexes there. What a family (sarcasm). But anyway, this would give the Sussexes the perfect out not to come and instead see the Queen in the summer. I hope the royals enjoy Thomas and I hope he gets a special spot on the balcony, perhaps where Phil would have stood? Then he can show his “respect and honor” for the Queen.

    Reply
  10. Lili says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Enough already, i reckon all parties should come for the jubbly , they should have a markle windsor summit. where Thomas is barred from anymore tv apperances and william forbidden to troop out Thomas out to prove a point or further his agenda

    Reply
    • Jenn says:
      April 26, 2022 at 9:54 am

      What? Are you mad, Meghan has made her feelings about her father clear. If they Windsors force a meeting that would be a violation of her privacy. And at that point, she should cut them from her life forever. This is not a game.

      Reply
    • Gee says:
      April 27, 2022 at 1:16 am

      With Thomas there, I say the jubilee can eat dirt at this point. Nobody from the Sussexes will give a damn about entertaining the loser. Especially not when they want them to be publicly humiliated. William can suck it, he created this mess.

      Reply
  11. Scorpion says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:13 am

    Aww diddums! I’m sure we all know about wishes!

    It’s hilarious how this has backfired massively on the Royalists! They are now upset their Jujubee will be over shadowed by the Circus. I hope GBeebies put him in a forklift, and elevate him close enough to the balcony so he can be a part of the celebrations 😂😂😂😂

    Between Andrew and this dude, we will be thoroughly entertained!

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      April 26, 2022 at 9:25 am

      @Scorpion: I love this for the royalists. They were all supporting him against Meghan.

      Reply
      • Gruey says:
        April 26, 2022 at 10:12 am

        I absolutely love this for them too. Pretty hard not to notice that Royal’s most sycophantic “journalists” are the exact same ones slogging around in the mud with this tawdriness, not to mention another bloated orange pig.

    • kirk says:
      April 26, 2022 at 5:25 pm

      @Scorpion – 😂 forklift!
      Actually think they need utility truck with cherry picker basket. Maybe there will be room for Samantha too!

      Reply
  12. atorontogal says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:13 am

    This man is deplorable. Daily Fail has him calling PH an “idiot”. Sperm donor here has lost any chance of seeing his daughter or grandkids again.

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:13 am

    LOL, good luck with that Thomas Markle.

    I think this is definitely a ploy by KP to try to embarrass the Sussexes/keep them away from the Jubbly and its embarrassingly obvious.

    Reply
    • Sunday says:
      April 26, 2022 at 9:16 am

      100%. This is so messy and such a bad look (though I do appreciate that it reveals Tina Brown as totally unhinged for using this monster as a source).

      If Charles really wants the Sussexes at the jubbly then I hope he goes nuclear and reveals that it’s been William trotting out bad dad to sabotage Meghan all along. That’s the only way to put an end to (this part of) the saga once and for all.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      April 26, 2022 at 9:35 am

      ITA. For what it’s worth I think they will turn up but it will be last min and a surprise if they do. I think it will just be Harry, if both it will be like the Invictus events and Meg return home after a few days to be with the kids. The kids will NOT be there, esp not in public.

      Reply
  14. Noki says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:14 am

    Kindly inform all the boarder patrols.

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      April 26, 2022 at 8:37 am

      Why? Let him go to England, I want everyone to see how TOB wants to undermine his Queen’s jubilee by bringing this idiot deadbeat and rathead Wooton to the TV stations and the balcony even. Why not? Let the world witness the crazy UK.

      Reply
      • Merricat says:
        April 26, 2022 at 9:09 am

        Agreed! Tom is their problem now. Lol.

      • Noki says:
        April 26, 2022 at 9:14 am

        Because a majority of people will never connect his shenanigans to William or the Keens. This will be just another way to embarass Meghan.

  15. Jan says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:15 am

    Toxic Tom is a wind bag, if he get on a plane to London, they will have to pay him a boat load of money.
    Hope he don’t mistake Kensington Gardens for Kensington Palace like Scammy.
    By the way her lawyer jumped ship, guess he now realized that there is video evidence of her lying about the invitation to Meghan’s first wedding and many other lies she told.
    Unless the tabloids are not footing the bill.

    Reply
    • MerlinsMom1018 says:
      April 26, 2022 at 8:42 am

      @Jan
      Not to threadjack but also Samantha gave an interview where she said she didn’t think that Archie and Lili were actually real because nobody has seen them!!! 🙄
      I can’t make this up even if I tried

      Reply
    • ChattyCath says:
      April 26, 2022 at 7:47 pm

      Of course the Tabloids will. This has the Keen’s and Ma Middleton’s fingerprints all over it

      Reply
  16. ABritGuest says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:19 am

    Phew this mess is exactly what the jubbly deserves. The (fried) chickens are coming home to roost with the mess that the firm unleashed when they decided to use the press & the Markles to smear Meghan out of the family. But is anybody paying more attention to the heirs? No. The firm looks like a bigoted, divided mess coming off flop tone deaf tours & now you have protagonists like the scummy Wootton pulling stunts like this which threaten to overshadow the jubilee celebrations. You can never win when you play dirty.

    I can’t see Troll Thomas actually showing up as like most trolls he’s a coward.

    Oh and this is the guy Karen Tina Brown was defending? Trash all around

    Reply
  17. Sofia says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:22 am

    Once again he is such a c**t. Anyways he can try all he wants, he won’t get further than the average tourist will.

    Reply
  18. Rachel says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:22 am

    This thing is THIRSTY!

    Reply
  19. Harper says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:28 am

    “… try to figure out what was wrong and repair it.” I am dying. This is hilarious. If this is William’s idea, I have to hand it to him for comedy’s sake. T-Mark isn’t getting anywhere near Charles or the Queen. But perhaps William and Kate can host him at KP for tea? Have him meet the royal heirs, too, and take a few photos to sell. Brilliant.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      April 26, 2022 at 8:38 am

      There you go. Surely getting a picture with FFK and FFFK is worth more than a photo and meeting with his own grandchildren.

      Reply
  20. Miranda says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:29 am

    This is fucking disgusting. Though it will be somewhat funny when the entire family refuses to meet him, because come on, why would they? He’s a useful, deadbeat idiot, and they know full well that nothing they say or do around him would be kept to himself. Prince Charles in particular likely wants nothing to do with him, because he has shown that he’s unwilling to burn bridges with Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      April 26, 2022 at 8:39 am

      None of them will meet with him because then they couldn’t deny funding him. His KP connection was Knauf who is gone so I wonder who deals with him there now.

      Reply
  21. Rapunzel says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:30 am

    No way Tom comes to England. Zero chance. This is just ridiculous.

    On another note, I’d never seen what Dan Wooten looks like. My lord, he’s creepy looking.

    Reply
    • Nyro says:
      April 26, 2022 at 8:37 am

      Is he even healthy enough to fly? I hope he goes and ends up in even poorer health. 😂

      Reply
    • blacktoypoodle says:
      April 26, 2022 at 2:26 pm

      Realistically: RT Airfare from Mexico, high season (coach) $1500. transport to from hotel $200. Hotel 5 days $1200. Food (Room service) $150/day x 5 = $750 (assuming alcohol included, etc) Transport around London: $300. So ballpark: $4000. Maybe $5,000. And who will be putting up the money?

      And these are just my assumed budget calculations, could be much higher.

      Reply
  22. Alexandria says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:34 am

    He and they think this is a threat?

    Please put him on the balcony with Charles, PWT and Andrew!

    Reply
  23. Nyro says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:36 am

    Meghan isn’t thinking about this deranged old man. When she said on Oprah that she “lost” her father, I knew right then that he was dead to her, she had grieved, and moved on. As she should have. They think they’re hurting her or keeping her from attending a PR event she’s likely not even interested in but all they’ve done is made their queen’s jubbly all about Thomas. I hope he’s on tv everyday over there and I hope he’s on the cover of every tabloid.

    Reply
  24. Cinders says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:37 am

    The thing is, though, this won’t embarrass the Sussexes – but it WILL embarrass the BRF. This oaf thinks he’s getting to meet with Charles, get a message to TQ, and probably appear on the balcony. All on Wootton’s coin. And as if the Jubilee isn’t already shaping up to be a disaster.
    PW has the allies he deserves, I guess. Not a brain cell between them.

    Reply
    • Nyro says:
      April 26, 2022 at 8:39 am

      This. I love it and I hope Thomas sucks all of the attention out of the room. I want the jubbly to be the Thomas Markle Show.

      Reply
    • L4Frimaire says:
      April 26, 2022 at 11:05 am

      I wonder what Tina Brown thinks of all this. The noble Thomas strikes again to prove his shattered manhood. Love how the current news cycle has made her low rent book look like a fan fiction fever dream.

      Reply
  25. Sue E Generis says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:42 am

    So, in other words, I keep punching you in the face, but I am outraged that you don’t want to be anywhere near me.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      April 26, 2022 at 4:39 pm

      this is pretty perfectly put, only I’d add that he also “doesn’t understand” why the person he punches doesn’t want to be around him.

      Reply
  26. Athyrmose says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:44 am

    Funny how a Toxic Tom feature is the only time these rags can be bothered to use her title, the Duchess of Sussex.

    I hate them so much.

    Reply
  27. B says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:56 am

    Time is truly on the Sussexes side. Time has revealed the racist smear campaign against Meghan. It has revealed the devil’s pact between the media and royal family and now the comparisons of the Invictus Games vs the jubbly tours had revealed it was the petty jealousies of bad at the job mediocre royals that pushed out the hardworking charismatic Sussexes. Now in due time it will be revealed openly how the BM and KP used Meghan’s own father against her.

    I am constantly amazed at the fact that Meghan was only a tax payer funded royal for 18 months! She resigned over 2 yrs ago and is rarely seen in public but the royals and firm are ready to drive themselves over a cliff to destroy this one woman. ALL while simultaneously copying everything she wore, said, or did.

    Is there even a word for this level of dysfunction?

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      April 26, 2022 at 9:54 am

      It boggles the mind. And this latest play(clearly by Cain and Unable) will hurt the Queen, PC, and BP more than Harry and Meghan.

      How are these monsters so short-sighted when their entire existence is predicated on legacy?

      Reply
    • Athena says:
      April 26, 2022 at 11:20 am

      Meghan was not a tax payer funded royal, Charles refused to pay for her, remember. All that she accomplished in the 18 months was for free.

      Reply
  28. C says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:00 am

    There are reports that Samantha’s legal team has dumped her. I hope very much this is true.

    Reply
  29. girl_ninja says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:15 am

    Lololololololol 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  30. Cessily says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:18 am

    With the world watching the inspirational success of the Invictus Games of course the media would continue the blatant harassment of the Sussex’s by having the delusional and money hungry relatives (that have never met either of the Sussex’s as a couple and know nothing of their lives and no contact for years) front and center. First the person suing her is welcomed on lbc radio then this horror is being welcomed by a Royal commentator and his employer to create more news to harass the Sussex’s. It is sick and the world is watching. More and more people along with news outlets are seeing the rot that is the rag run island. I wonder if the subjects of Britain will ever say, “enough is enough” and demand change or if they are just browbeaten into submission at this point? I used to be indifferent towards Britain and Royals but they changed that all on there own, I was a Suits fan who just happened to start paying attention when someone I admired was involved instead of making me a new Royal fan they made sure I was anti British monarchy forever.

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      April 26, 2022 at 5:35 pm

      Cessily – “I was a Suits fan who just happened to start paying attention when someone I admired was involved instead of making me a new Royal fan they made sure I was anti British monarchy forever.” 💯
      Ditto with exception for Prince Harry who I admire for his achievements that may not have happened without platform.
      BTW isn’t it grating to hear PMorgan’s wife (#?) say Americans love royals 😂😂😂

      Reply
  31. Over it says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:19 am

    I refuse to watch that video.Reading his words is more then enough. I can’t say my deepest wishes for Dan and Thomas and Willy and Katie. So I will just say there is a place in hell for these kinds of people.

    Reply
  32. Amy Bee says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:21 am

    I hope he does go to the UK. The Palace and the British press encouraged Markle’s bad behaviour to spite Meghan. Let them deal with him. I’ve noticed that the royal commentators and reporters who were very vocal in support for him are very quiet now.

    Reply
    • Nick G says:
      April 26, 2022 at 10:48 am

      You and me both Amy Bee. He’s such a trainwreck they would never be able to control him. It will put such a shadow on the Jubilee that the fallout would be spectacular. Let’s go TM!

      Edit: Didn’t see the post from Aquarius below till now 😄

      Reply
  33. aquarius64 says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:28 am

    The BRF is rueing the day they did not put Bad Dad in check early on and letting KP weaponize him. Charles is not going to want this loose cannon on deck anywhere near him or the family. The non UK press will lead with stories about Markle’s foolishness in the UK and not the Jubbly. Don’t be surprised there are conversations with Home Office and MI6 to have him declared a threat and there’s nothing the US government can do about it.

    Reply
  34. Julia K says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:31 am

    Toxic Tom has other grandchildren who he never sees. Why are they so quiet and why have they not been paid for interviews? Could it be that their opinions of dear granddad do not follow the Royal script?

    Reply
  35. Harla says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:35 am

    I really, really hope that Toxic Tom slips up and reveals that KP paid him to sabotage the Sussex’s wedding.

    Reply
  36. lanne says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:39 am

    This is the most f–ed up Jubbly celebration ever, and it’s entirely the fault of the British media and the RF. Their hatred of Meghan, a member of their family for 18 months, is stronger than their love for and reverence for the Queen of 70 years. How does it serve the Queen to unleash this Kraken? How does it do anything other than cheapen the RF? To think that this monster of a father is still some kind of check on Meghan is ridiculous. Any harm that he can do, he has already done–he did it during the wedding, then during the 1st summer after her marriage, and then after he published her letter. There’s nothing more he can do. The ratchets dragging him out just looks cruel, and gives even more credence to the idea that the RF used him to try to stop the wedding. It’s also demonstrating once again why Harry and Meghan were right to walk away. The RF is a toxic hellhole. They are losing their entire aspirational image for petty spite.

    Reply
  37. Petra says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:48 am

    RR shows their revere for the Queen by making the Queen’s Jubbly the butt of their joke.The RR respect for the Queen and the monarchy is unbeatable.

    I respect Duchess Meghan honouring TM with the type of father/daughter relationship TM wants. Unfortunately, the rotas and some in the public do not respect TM because they seem to think he wants more than what he now has with Duchess Meghan.

    On a bright note, SM lawyer drop her as a client. I’m guessing the lawyer did not get the type of publicity they thought representing SM would shine on their firm. Oh well, another lawyer waiting to play in the swine pit can jump on this fabulous opportunity.

    Reply
  38. SourcesclosetoKate says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:49 am

    Yeah you do that

    Reply
  39. Huma says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:50 am

    What an awkward position for Charles, I wonder how he will respond.. such a weird situation

    Reply
  40. Valentina says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:52 am

    I fully believe that the RF (William in particular) are happy to use Thomas Markle behind the scenes in a covert way but there’s no way in hell they want to be seen out in public with him.

    Reply
  41. Audrey says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:54 am

    I really feel for Meghan and anyone who has a parent like this. What he has in common with the RF is that they both think family members are their property that they should always have access to. I know that Meghan and Harry with treat their children with kindness and respect and not as possessions because they both have experienced this on astronomical levels.

    Reply
  42. usavgjoe says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:55 am

    Markle is going to be left outside the palace gates, looking stupid, like his daughter did when she showed up uninvited, sitting on the streets in her wheelchair, in front of the palace.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      April 26, 2022 at 12:30 pm

      It will make a great front page picture.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      April 26, 2022 at 12:57 pm

      Well, yeah. Because, at the end of the day, to the RF he’s just another random, sweaty, media-hungry American. And even if he weren’t, he’s the father of the woman they all hate. All his bowing and scraping and reverence for the Queen is meaningless – he’s served his purpose.

      Reply
  43. nina says:
    April 26, 2022 at 9:58 am

    He better book two seats if he is not flying business class. That fat lard ass is too big to fit in a single economy class seat. He looks unkempt and sweaty. Will probably be wheezing all over his seat mates.

    Reply
  44. Ace says:
    April 26, 2022 at 10:17 am

    Well, I think that TM and Chuck have a lot of things in common, so it makes sense that they have a chat. They can bond over being shit parents and egocentric assholes.

    I agree that this is a KP move, but I still think they’re overplaying their hand because H&M aren’t going to come for the Jubbly in any case.

    Reply
  45. Nicegirl says:
    April 26, 2022 at 10:19 am

    Horrid horrid excuse for a father, TM

    Reply
  46. phlyfiremama says:
    April 26, 2022 at 10:37 am

    Utter delusion. There is no chance in HELL that Markle will ever meet the royals~imagine how utterly worthy of contempt that would be. NOBODY~not that vicious hag queen, not that psychotic sociopath markle~is ENTITLED to meet or see either of those children, ever. That is purely Meghan & Harry’s decision. If Markle does go, he won’t be allowed anywhere NEAR the Royals. Delusion.

    Reply
  47. surveysays says:
    April 26, 2022 at 10:39 am

    Charles must be horrified! LOL, if this was engineered by Wills, I hope he gets a good reaming from King Daddy.

    Reply
  48. AC says:
    April 26, 2022 at 10:54 am

    But you couldn’t attend your daughter’s wedding, GTFO! Hope they arrest him at the airport for invasion of paying income taxes in the US.

    Reply
  49. L4Frimaire says:
    April 26, 2022 at 11:00 am

    These people are so formulaic at this point. Whatever the Sussexes plans for the Jubilee, that man will have nothing to do with it. The UK tabloids will turn this struggle Jubbly into a 3-ring circus and I’m all here for it. Between these foot-in-mouth grin and go tours, Kate turning everything into a shoulder pads and glitter fashion show, and doing everything ratchet to get the Sussexes attention, it’s going to be a mess. I wish the Sussexes could do something stateside like visit the British ambassador in DC and celebrate there, but the royals are too stupid and egotistical to consider that. Oh well, Thomas is Chuck and Willie’s problem now that he’s showing up on their doorstep wanting his reward. Careful what you wish for cause you just might get it.

    Reply
  50. aquarius64 says:
    April 26, 2022 at 11:07 am

    Scammy’s lawyer did dump her; the court docs are on Twitter. Irreconcilable differences are listed. More like the lawyer found out Sam didn’t come clean with him and realized he may have put his law license on the line by representing her.

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      April 26, 2022 at 12:44 pm

      You know last week or the weekend Scamantha announced that she was adding Harry to the lawsuit as an Interested Party. Not as a defendant. Now this about her lawyers dropping her. Somehow I feel things are not going her way, lol.

      Reply
  51. MsIam says:
    April 26, 2022 at 11:10 am

    I wonder if this Toxic Tom stunt is payback to Charles from William for sending the Cambridges on that Doom Tour? And also payback to the Queen for being nice to Harry and Meghan? All this talk about making William king right away means he either wants them to resign or die. And William has never pushed back on that skipping talk, its just been *crickets*. I also wonder if William giving lukewarm approval to Camilla Queen Consort was contingent on Harry being permanently banished and now William feels betrayed?

    Reply
  52. AnnaKist says:
    April 26, 2022 at 11:30 am

    Quick! Someone coax him back into his hole and then replace the rock on top. The cheek!

    Reply
  53. Athena says:
    April 26, 2022 at 11:33 am

    The press and the royal family have made the Queen’s jubilee all about Harry and Meghan, about the family’s racism, the family’s provincial mindset and their toxicity.
    It seems Phillip was the real power behind the throne, once he stepped down things went from bad to worse.
    The theme song for this jubilee should be “ holding back the years”.

    Reply
  54. s808 says:
    April 26, 2022 at 11:46 am

    Man, between the disaster tours recently, this and the very real chance Andrew will be front and center on the balcony….the Jubbly is shaping up to be giant mess. Lizzie’s reign is ending on terrible terms.

    Reply
  55. Eurydice says:
    April 26, 2022 at 11:57 am

    Ok, this is mildly hilarious. He hopes to see Archie and Lili at the Jubbly, but he feels that they won’t come if he’s there.

    Reply
    • Angelica Schuyler says:
      April 26, 2022 at 2:26 pm

      You’re too nice! I’d say it’s EXTREMELY hilarious that he feels the need to fly all the way across the pond to catch Archie & Lili in London, instead of driving up the coast from Rosarito to California – (on the same continent)….But he’ll show up uninvited at the palace, to a function that his daughter and son-in-law have not even confirmed their attendance, to demand that the head of state, and future head of state arrange a meeting for him and his grandkids from his daughter who wants nothing to do with him.

      Brilliant planning. Just brilliant.

      It must be comedy, because who would believe he could be serious with this nonsense?!!

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        April 26, 2022 at 3:00 pm

        At this point, he’s practically the court jester. Maybe they can give him one of those pointy hat with bells on and he can dance around on the balcony while everyone laughs at him.

  56. HeyKay says:
    April 26, 2022 at 12:22 pm

    Well, what he wants and what he is going to get are 2 very different things.
    No way in hell, is Charles are going to meet him!
    Man, TMarkle and that awful sister are true grifters, no?
    Any interview or photo or any way they can make a dollar, they are on it.
    Nasty, nasty.

    Reply
  57. Mina_Esq says:
    April 26, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    Why so much emphasis on TQ meeting the kids? Is it just because of her age? Presumably Charles also hasn’t met Lili, and it’d be more pressing for him to meet her than TQ. Is it possible that Chaz secretly flew to Montecito at some point?!

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      April 26, 2022 at 12:38 pm

      No. It would not be a secret if Camilla knew, and Charles can’t just make those kind of plans without security, and if security and Camilla all knew, the media would know too.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      April 26, 2022 at 12:52 pm

      No, it’s because if the Queen meets the kids, then chances are the press will get to “meet” the kids. The BM are salivating to get pictures of them.

      Reply
    • Another Faith says:
      April 26, 2022 at 8:49 pm

      I’m guessing Toxic Tom will fake some sort of “medical emergency” that prevents his attendance at the last moment. He’s got the look.

      Reply
  58. Jaded says:
    April 26, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    What goes around comes around, and we reap what we sow. I actually WANT to see TM flubbering around outside BP with microphones shoved in his face so he can bleat and moan about how badly he’s been treated. I WANT to see ‘Pornce’ Andrew front and centre on the balcony embarrassing the entire family. I WANT to see Mean and Keen at all the Jubbly events with Keen preening in new outfits and Mean giving her the stink eye. I want this Jubbly to turn into a complete hot mess because that’s exactly what the RF is — a hot mess of lying, leaking, manipulative grifters whose only supporters appear to be octogenarian white people and sleazy tabloid reporters. What I DON’T want to see is the Sussexes there. They had their private time with TQ, and possibly explained why they wouldn’t attend the events due to the (deliberate) security cockups. They are much too good to be tainted by association with this pond scum family ever again.

    Reply
  59. ILady Digby says:
    April 26, 2022 at 1:22 pm

    Once again Bad dad cuts himself a nice slice of pie and says something provocative about what he’s gonna do this time to embarrass his daughter as much as possible- yawn!! Tubby ain’t leaving the comfort of his sofa while he gets well paid to do Zoom interviews. He has to manufacture drama to justify another whining interview with a rabid hater like Danny Rotten. Meghan went NC for the right reasons and he admitted in court papers that he recognized THAT letter was her ending the relationship. Tubby will continue giving paid interviews because he enjoys the limelight, the money and getting revenge on his daughter for refusing to be blackmailed by him. How could Tina Brown exonerate him in her book??

    Reply
  60. Dee says:
    April 26, 2022 at 2:07 pm

    He and shady Uncle Gary could pal around. What a jubiliee that would be! Pippa as the hostess. Prince Andrew going to drop by. I’m liking this plan already.

    Reply
  61. L4Frimaire says:
    April 26, 2022 at 2:22 pm

    This shows once again that the royal family and its obsessed press minions have no bottom tier when it comes to trying to inflict emotional distress on Meghan, which also hurts Harry. These people are so stunted and damaged, it makes the institution look rotten and corrupt. You look at the way the Kremlin tries to discredit dissidents and tell me how this is different especially, after that remark to throw them off the balcony. It’s like reading about Gilead or something. I’m so sick of these people and hope the Sussexes completely blank this farce of a Jubilee.

    Reply
  62. Gabby says:
    April 26, 2022 at 3:25 pm

    If this guy isn’t a shitstain personified, I don’t know what is.
    I cannot express my true emotions about him, because it would CBs rules about wishing death upon somebody.

    Reply
  63. Rebecca says:
    April 26, 2022 at 4:48 pm

    I envision this man and Samantha standing outside at the Jubbly going crazy as they are ignored, like the stepmother and stepsisters outside the palace gates in Cinderella (1997).

    Reply
  64. ChattyCath says:
    April 26, 2022 at 4:51 pm

    Just revealing what a complete narcissist he is.

    Reply
  65. JFerber says:
    April 26, 2022 at 5:21 pm

    This is really horrifying and disgusting. Someone should hire Rose Hanbury with her three year old daughter (who may or may not be Prince William’s daughter) sitting on her lap tearfully telling of her affair with Will and how he destroyed her life and marriage. Obviously that will not happen nor should it in a sane world, but getting Thomas Markle to be paid to go to the Jubbly and be interviewed by British press is equally insane and soulless. And neither Charles nor Granny will bitch-slap William and get him to stop this f-ckery. William is a cretin and troll, hiding behind layers of sycophantic press. So disgusted.

    Reply
  66. Roo says:
    April 26, 2022 at 5:23 pm

    Let me make sure I’ve got all the elements of this Trashy Jubbly – their failure to see how so many of the citizens are struggling for food, shelter and money to pay bills; plus the Flop Tour; plus the ongoing Flop Tour 2:Electric Boogaloo; plus Prince Pedo; plus Payouts, Grift and All That Chaz; plus Prince Mikhael of Kremlin; plus Buttons announced spending on more luxury outfits. All of this spells Trashy Jubbly. But then Baldy has to add TM to the mix?? Dear god. What a joke.

    Reply
  67. aquarius64 says:
    April 26, 2022 at 5:44 pm

    I think TT is being set up for a major fall. He’s dangerous to the BRF and the BM. He let it slip he willingly helped to stop the wedding and the screen shots are all over SM. Do they really want that coming out during Jubilee celebrations? He’s being set up for his ruin.

    Reply
  68. Tessa says:
    April 26, 2022 at 6:21 pm

    He does not see any of his grandchildren. He is such a phony.

    Reply
  69. nina says:
    April 26, 2022 at 7:04 pm

    Yeah right, the Queen and PC is going to grant him an audience. Self important gasbag. No dignity or self respect. A dog wouldn’t even want to piss on him.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      April 26, 2022 at 8:29 pm

      Unless, of course, he has made so much money on Meghan’s back that he can donate to PC’s charity and buy a knighthood.

      Reply
  70. ChattyCath says:
    April 26, 2022 at 7:42 pm

    I remember TT saying ‘he wanted to be treated like the Middletons’. Hope they’re not included as they always think they should.

    Reply
  71. Another Faith says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:54 pm

    Is anyone else just expecting the Queen’s demise to be greeted with, “The Queen is dead. Long live…actually… think we might be done.”

    Reply
  72. blunt talker says:
    April 26, 2022 at 11:53 pm

    If he goes to the UK-he will be the butt of the joke of the Jubilee not the Sussexes-when they get through talking about weight and looks he will wish to crawl under a rock and never come out-one thing to notice all these white males and some women are working together to hurt Meghan and Harry-they use the same bullshit out of their mouths-this tells me someone is working with one or more of the palaces to make the Sussex family not appear-I hope the Sussex pull a steely move and plan something different not connected to the Jubliee activities-If they do watch how old dad suddenly can’t make the Jubilee.

    Reply

