Buckingham Palace is ‘trying to bury’ the Duchess Meghan bullying inquiry

It occurred to me recently that Kensington Palace spent two years trying to get kompromat on the Duchess of Sussex, only to have their efforts to gather legitimately compromising material fall flat. Which is why the Cambridges began their leaking campaign to push out the Sussexes, even going so far as ordering Jason Knauf to trump up the bullying accusations against Meghan. Because of the failure to hold something real “over her head,” they decided to just falsify accusations and insinuate and lie, and they hoped that enough racists would just buy that there was “something wrong” with the Black duchess.

As for those bullying investigations, wouldn’t you know, on the same weekend as the start of the Invictus Games, suddenly the Mail had an update on how things are going with Buckingham Palace’s investigation. Nevermind that BP pushed the investigation off their plate and hired a law firm to do the investigation shortly after the Oprah interview aired. For months now, we’ve heard nothing but tabloid whines about how the investigation is being slow-walked and ignored. And now this: the Mail reports that Buckingham Palace is actually trying to bury the investigation. LMAO.

Buckingham palace has been accused of ‘trying to bury’ its inquiry into allegations that the Duchess of Sussex bullied her staff. It is understood that only ‘four or five’ former members of the Sussexes’ team in total have been spoken to as part of the Royal Household’s official investigation into the claims. The couple would have had up to 25 working for them at times – many of whom could be considered potential witnesses. But nothing has been heard since last summer by any of those involved in the allegations. One source told the Daily Mail: ‘This should have been an opportunity to do the right thing. Now it looks like they’re going to do nothing instead. It has been a very difficult situation for all involved, but the Palace is a very powerful institution and there clearly seems to be a cultural problem of not handling bullying, particularly when you consider some of the allegations about the way Prince Andrew is said to have treated his staff over the years.’ Buckingham Palace refused to comment last night. But it is understood that senior officials believe it is unfair to accuse them of burying the inquiry and that they are all too aware that the public scrutiny of the issue will not vanish. What was done about the original complaint is now the subject of the inquiry and the Mail has been told that Jason Knauf is one of those who has been spoken to. Part of the problem is that the Palace has never before had to deal with an official bullying complaint against a member of the Royal. Family and so has no precedent on which to act. It also fears that if officials were to investigate the actual detail of the claims about Meghan then they would have her lawyers ‘crawling all over them’. This is why the household have settled on a ‘procedural’ investigation: how the complaint was handled at the time and whether there are any lessons that could be learnt from this as part of their HR policy, as opposed to the truth of the claims themselves. Critics say this is an unhelpfully narrow scope of inquiry and have questioned what the investigation will actually achieve. Just over a year later, and without those interviewed having heard a ‘peep’ for at least six months, critics are now accusing the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, of ‘burying’ the report amid a ‘wall of silence’. ‘No-one even knows whether they have formally concluded their work, are considering their findings or are just trying to bury it all, which is actually what the consensus seems to think is happening,’ one source told the Mail. ‘They haven’t even spoken to everyone who was there at the time and will have witnessed what was said to be happening first hand. It just seems like they wish it would all go away.’

This feels like the Kensington Palace contingent stomping their feet and screeching “but Meghan is a bully!!!” Buckingham Palace is still between a rock and a hard place – they want to placate their in-house morons, William and Kate, but they also know that they’re opening Pandora’s Box if they actually do a real investigation into KP’s trumped-up bullying claims. William and Kate are simply too stupid to understand that BP is trying to protect them, because if any of KP’s inner-workings over the past five years comes to light, it will make the Cambridges look bad, not Harry and Meghan. Until BP finds a way to protect and insulate William and Kate from their own mess, BP *has* to just tread water. Oh well, stay incandescent!