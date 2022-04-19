Nicholl: Prince Harry suggested that he & William should get a mediator

It’s still so bonkers to me that palace aides are blanketing the British media to say “Prince Harry better not leak anything about what he spoke about with the Queen.” Those aides are the ones doing all of the leaking! And their threats towards Harry – variations of “no one will trust him if he leaks” – are their attempts to save their own asses and their wholly fictional narratives about this dysfunctional, petty family. Speaking of, Katie Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight and I can’t decide if she’s repeating some Kensington Palace talking points, some Middleton Manor talking points, or if she’s just making sh-t up entirely. Some quotes from Nicholl:

Harry suggested that he & William work with a mediator: “Harry, I’m told, suggested perhaps that they might get some sort of a mediator in on sort of these talks, to make some progress. It was something that he had suggested to his father. He’s made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved.”

Harry wants to come to the Jubbly: “I’m hearing that he wants to be over here for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. I think, possibly, that suggestion of a mediator is probably less the relationship with his father, because his father is open to wanting to sort things out. I would imagine it’s more to do with his brother. I would imagine that that idea of wanting a mediator is probably more to do with him and William. His relationship, really, is at a bit of a crossroads. We have been told for many months now that they’re not close at the moment. It has been very, very difficult.”

William wasn’t there when the Sussexes visited: “I think people will read into William, perhaps, deliberately not being here in that same week that his brother was coming over. I don’t think it was deliberately staged like that, personally, and I think William and Kate have a limited period of holiday. Over Easter, they wanted to take the children skiing. I think what wasn’t clear, was that once Harry’s trip was confirmed and it was all going ahead, William wasn’t going to change his holiday plans to come back or cut short his holiday in order to see his brother.”

William is such a bitch: “And don’t forget, when William had a party over here last year to thank those that had been involved with the Diana statue, he didn’t actually invite Harry to that. He didn’t ask him to come back over from the States for it, so I think that’s some indication as to how tense and how difficult that relationship is, and that may well be why Harry suggested to his father that they may need something of a mediator in all of this, because it’s a sticky relationship here. The one that’s much harder to get back on an even track is William and Harry.”

Harry better not leak: “For the meeting with the queen, it was just the queen, Meghan and Harry, and very few details of that meeting has been leaked. I suspect it’s going stay quite watertight. I think the Sussexes really have to prove that they can be trusted now, and that they are now back in touch with the family. Harry has met with his father, and with Camilla [Parker-Bowles]. He’s now had a private meeting with him, Meghan, and the queen. I think if details of, particularly that meeting with the queen come out, that’s going to put him in a very, very difficult position. They need to know that they can trust the Sussexes because the queen will be hoping that this will have been an ice breaker, and it will be the first of more meetings and trips over to England to come in the future.”