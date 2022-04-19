Nicholl: Prince Harry suggested that he & William should get a mediator

It’s still so bonkers to me that palace aides are blanketing the British media to say “Prince Harry better not leak anything about what he spoke about with the Queen.” Those aides are the ones doing all of the leaking! And their threats towards Harry – variations of “no one will trust him if he leaks” – are their attempts to save their own asses and their wholly fictional narratives about this dysfunctional, petty family. Speaking of, Katie Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight and I can’t decide if she’s repeating some Kensington Palace talking points, some Middleton Manor talking points, or if she’s just making sh-t up entirely. Some quotes from Nicholl:
Harry suggested that he & William work with a mediator: “Harry, I’m told, suggested perhaps that they might get some sort of a mediator in on sort of these talks, to make some progress. It was something that he had suggested to his father. He’s made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved.”
Harry wants to come to the Jubbly: “I’m hearing that he wants to be over here for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. I think, possibly, that suggestion of a mediator is probably less the relationship with his father, because his father is open to wanting to sort things out. I would imagine it’s more to do with his brother. I would imagine that that idea of wanting a mediator is probably more to do with him and William. His relationship, really, is at a bit of a crossroads. We have been told for many months now that they’re not close at the moment. It has been very, very difficult.”
William wasn’t there when the Sussexes visited: “I think people will read into William, perhaps, deliberately not being here in that same week that his brother was coming over. I don’t think it was deliberately staged like that, personally, and I think William and Kate have a limited period of holiday. Over Easter, they wanted to take the children skiing. I think what wasn’t clear, was that once Harry’s trip was confirmed and it was all going ahead, William wasn’t going to change his holiday plans to come back or cut short his holiday in order to see his brother.”
William is such a bitch: “And don’t forget, when William had a party over here last year to thank those that had been involved with the Diana statue, he didn’t actually invite Harry to that. He didn’t ask him to come back over from the States for it, so I think that’s some indication as to how tense and how difficult that relationship is, and that may well be why Harry suggested to his father that they may need something of a mediator in all of this, because it’s a sticky relationship here. The one that’s much harder to get back on an even track is William and Harry.”
Harry better not leak: “For the meeting with the queen, it was just the queen, Meghan and Harry, and very few details of that meeting has been leaked. I suspect it’s going stay quite watertight. I think the Sussexes really have to prove that they can be trusted now, and that they are now back in touch with the family. Harry has met with his father, and with Camilla [Parker-Bowles]. He’s now had a private meeting with him, Meghan, and the queen. I think if details of, particularly that meeting with the queen come out, that’s going to put him in a very, very difficult position. They need to know that they can trust the Sussexes because the queen will be hoping that this will have been an ice breaker, and it will be the first of more meetings and trips over to England to come in the future.”
Again, make it make sense: “I think if details of, particularly that meeting with the queen come out, that’s going to put him in a very, very difficult position” and “Harry, I’m told, suggested perhaps that they might get some sort of a mediator in on sort of these talks.” Nicholl is pretty much putting up a blaring sign that she’s being fully briefed by Clarence House and Kensington Palace on what Harry said while he was in the UK. Charles especially has been leaking like a sieve about his brief meeting with Harry. As for the idea of a mediator… if true, it’s kind of brilliant strategic move by Harry, once again emphasizing that William is the f–king problem and that William is a sh-tty incandescent rageaholic mess.
Incidentally, it’s downright hilarious to me that Princess Eugenie isn’t saying sh-t and she hasn’t leaked one thing about Harry and Meghan. It’s even believed that Eugenie was the one to help set up the whole Sussex-layover in Windsor, and obviously Harry & Meghan spent more time with Eugenie than anyone else in the family.
Are the RR setting H up for the blame if anything from the meeting with the Queen gets leaked? Sounds like it….
Well anyone with half a brain cell could (and would) successfully argue that nothing was leaked before the meeting. Far too many commentators have noted that the Cambridges were out of the country, so there were no leaks. KP are going to have to play the “leaking” game very, very carefully because Harry and Meghan meeting the Queen without anyone knowing could only have been done without them being there.
Word.
Why do they keep saying they need to prove themselves when the whole family used Meghan to get out of hot water with the press. They leaked known lies to the press for crying out lout.
It’s all effing wordplay. Harry puts his name to what he says. Harry and Meghan both put their names to what they said in the Oprah interview and now release info officially through their reps. According to these reporters, that constitutes “leaking.” As opposed to actually leaking, which is literally what the RF is doing when they go to Nicholls or Kay or whoever to talk about this meeting. The trust isn’t about leaking; it’s about playing the game. Harry and Meghan cannot be trusted because they cannot be controlled and silenced.
That actually made me angry. Harry doesn’t have to prove his trustworthiness, he doesn’t have to ‘prove’ anything. Nor does Meghan.
Not with anyone who has even a tiny bit of critical thinking ability, anyway.
A mediator is a brilliant idea, and the only way the relationship can truly be resolved. William will not do it, I think, because an impartial party is key, and William prefers a stacked deck.
Exactly this Merricat. And impartial mediator and Wills will agree. Thus Harry put the ball in Wills court and Wills will not play ball. It’s all on Wills. BRILLANT.
Who could be a mediator for something like this?
No one in the BaRF, they all have stakes in this game. That is a good question – who could mediate this, be trusted to facilitate open and honest conversation and whose decision/voice would be respected?????
Basher will want Jason Knauf!!
An actual professional who would be subject to professional privilege and have to maintain privacy. PW will likely still leak a skewed version where he was being reasonable and PH wasn’t.
A mediator is an actual legal official in the US. You hire them so they are completely impartial, they adhere to privilege, and they won’t be anyone either side know in their personal lives.
I think mediation also implies some sort of equality, and W doesn’t believe this relationship has equality; because he’s the heir, W automatically assumes he’s better.
Okay, I have spent too much time this morning, commenting on this luxurious buffet of H/M stories, but if Harry did suggest a mediator to facilitate communication between him and his racist brother, that’s brilliant. It’s proactive and constructive and shows Harry’s an adult approaching this professionally. Bulliam will never agree to it, of course, craven rage monster that he is. My larger question is who in KP or CH or MM leaked this to Katie? It doesn’t make W&K look good, at all, so maybe CH? The spin that Charles is open to healing the rift with Harry — but William isn’t — points in that direction.
“Luxurious buffet” indeed! That’s how the last few days have felt. Thanks for capturing that phrase, C-shell.
Sincerely, that is the perfect way to describe the last few days!
Hats off to Harry for putting it out there but, I can’t see William wanting anything to do with it. Let’s not forget that when the “crisis” meeting was held William was late turning up and left ASAP. William’s main problem is that as FFK he feels that he doesn’t have to answer to anyone and listening to his little brother telling him how he’s hurt him (and his wife) is something he just wouldn’t want to hear.
Nicholl doesn’t have a clue when it comes to Harry (tbh none of them do but it’s more obvious with her). Renege how she kept toooting the horn about how H was obsessed with Meghan after he saw her on suits only for H to himself say how he’s never watched the show.
It’s so funny watching these people openly lie and be so confident in their lies 😂
So Charles and his courtiers maybe leaked about the meeting and the Sussexes are the ones who can’t be trusted? Smh.
I can’t stand these people.
I think Nicholl is referring to Gayle King talking about to what had been said or not said in phone calls between Harry and his family following the Oprah interview. I can understand that that was seen as a breach of trust. And yes I know, things about Harry had been leaked by the other side many times before, just not sure that justifies sharing what was said in family phone calls with Gayle king. Anyway I don’t believe we will see Harry share anything about his meeting with the Queen.
Harry told Gayle the calls were “not productive.” That’s hardly a deep dark family secret. And he put his name to it, as opposed to the other family members who run to the press to leak everything from location to Sussexit plans to private conversations at the drop of a hat.
I can imagine it rattled the family because they dont put their names to leaks, but its completely disingenuous for anyone to pretend that Harry is the one who can’t be trusted. As I said below, I can believe they are worried, but that doesn’t mean its disingenuous or rational.
I do think the palaces are worried about Harry “leaking” and I think that’s honestly bc sometimes you just put your own flaws on someone else. Like I don’t think they see the irony in that; I think they are genuinely worried that Harry will run to Oprah and share the transcript of the meeting but don’t think anything’s wrong with the palace sources/insiders/etc constantly briefing/leaking about the meeting, right down to the fact that Camilla came in after 7.5 minutes.
No one ever said these people are rational.
As for the mediator bit…..I can see Harry suggesting that, whether he actually did or not. If he knows the situation is very emotionally charged, and that William will never listen to anything he says, a mediator would be the best bet. But I doubt william would ever agree to that.
I am laughing though bc the fact that it is now being said that Harry wanted a mediator means that I guess the great peacemaker, Kate, just wasn’t enough, LOL.
The mediator bit is so specific that I could see it being true, but who knows. I don’t think William would participate effectively regardless, but as others mentioned, it would be smart for Harry to suggest it. Also hilarious that Kate’s much-lauded peacemaking abilities haven’t borne fruit. Perhaps next week it will be announced that Kate will be taking on a “bespoke course” in mediation.
Given that it seems 99.9% positive that Kaiser Bill is the Royal Racist, I think we can assume that Nicholls is, yet again, pulling things out of her arse. All Kaiser Bill could do with is Diversity Training – or perhaps an intervention.
I think everyone is signaling that William is the problem.
Harry has always indicated he wanted to work stuff out. On his own terms. Which means, NOT a return to The Firm, but he wants a relationship with his FAMILY, and to have the security he needs so he and his family can visit the UK from time to time.
I think the Queen wants that. I think Charles is open to it even if he’s only in it for the PR. But William is stomping his foot like a bald toddler screaming NO! NO! NO!
I mean, we all know that Katie Nicholl is pretty firmly in the Cambridge camp, and here she’s saying that Charles is open to working things out with Harry, but William is so far gone that they need a mediator. For someone who is usually pretty pro-Cambridge…..that’s not a good look for William.
I’m not sympathetic to Charles, but I really wonder what he can do about William. What currency does he have? Clearly, there doesn’t seem to be much of an emotional connection & it seems impossible to shame William or his wife into working much or not being embarrassing when they deign to show up. It’s like we’re seeing what could have been if Andrew were the first born son.
What currency does Charles have? He has literal currency over Will and Kate. He hold the purse strings to everything they do. If he can brutally cut Harry and Meghan off, he can do the same to the Cambridges. And he can be safe in the knowledge that the Cambridges WOULD fall on their faces because they have no real life skills to make it on their own like the Sussex’s do.
Lol–good point. I’m just surprised that he seems not to use it as leverage (as far as I can tell). He seems to have paid out quite a lot for a new wardrobe for Kate to go to the Caribbean, only for the tour to be such a disaster that there was talk of an inquest. I don’t think he’s ever considered cutting them off. Everyone else in the family seems to have to ask for handouts, but the Cambridges get endless redecorating budgets, frequent vacations, piles of clothes for Kate, portraits by a fashion photographer & (they hope) yet another residence. And in return, the Firm gets rage, laziness & constant missteps.
I think Charles is so heavily invested in the future of the monarchy that he’s providing everything that Spoiled William wants in order to maintain William’s commitment. He doesn’t seem to have the leverage of emotional connection or even honor and service to the country — which is both sad and unfortunate for the family and for the monarchy.
Charles may be realizing on a deeper level not just what’s been lost by pushing out Harry and Meghan, but William’s lack of character— and what those deficits could mean for the future of the monarchy and for the family. I wonder, too, if it’s been a shock to Charles to realize that it’s possible to value and nurture healthy relationships within the family without putting the needs and future of the monarchy—however they understand them —first.
Sadly, that will only work while TQ is alive. When she goes, he will get the Duchy of Cornwall title and monies. So Chaz only has a limited time.
Of course The Egg has his own income/inheritances/interest income (like Harry used for his and Meg’s home/security set up etc)… unless he spent a good portion of it “lending” to the Middleclasses for their mansion-moving upgrade.
All this just sounds like things Katie made up in her head. Just like her anecdote that Harry saw Meghan on Suits and had a two year crush on her. William wasn’t there because he wasn’t told about it. He would have leaked it to the press if he knew about the visit. Katie and others keep pretending the Harry and Meghan are the people who have been leaking to the press but she very well knows that all her information comes from the palaces not the Sussexes.
Katie Nicholl: Prince Harry suggested that he & William should get a mediator
Me: BayTampaBay suggests Nicholl should get a life.
I think she might need a vibrator, STAT.
They need a shrink, a mediator, and Judge Judy to work this out. I’d pay to see JJ take on William.
Katie might as well just say outright that she’s getting her talking points from Clarence House. Too funny. Now we all know for sure which palace is the weak link!
A mediator is actually a good suggestion, but it would require both parties to want a resolution. I don’t see that happening, especially because William seems to think being incandescent makes him look strong.
And lol to the attempted spin of “It’s not that William is so toxic that he had to be gotten out of the way for his brother to visit; he totally knew and was just unwilling to change his vacation plans!”. Couldn’t be a clearer illustration of how useless and disruptive he must be.
No one knew about the visit except for the Queen, Harry & Meghan, and Eugenie (& possibly Sara Latham if she still serves as private counselor to the Queen). Neither William nor Charles knew in advance or there would have been leaks. None of the courtiers were informed in advance.
I think this thing is so much worse because you have this whole industry built to exploit family conflict and then make money gossiping about it. And yes I know I’m part of the problem by following this mess, but I just wish that every damn thing didn’t have to be so parsed and nuanced between the royals. I wish Harry could just visit his grandmother and work things out with his awful brother and father without all of this assigning blame and finger pointing.
Just wanted to say that I read this:
“I think William and Kate have a limited period of holiday”
and could not keep a straight face.
Bwahahahahhahahahahhahahahhahahahhahahaha.
That’s what stood out for me. The lies!
Well, that and the fact that anything Katie Nicholls reports is because Clarence House is leaking and Kensington Palace is manufacturing stories.
Lol. Yes, like I said further down in so many words, 300 days a year of vacation is really limited
ooh the shade.
The wording is hilarious. I am guessing she refers to the school holidays of the children, but even those add up to more than ten weeks a year.
“They need to know that they can trust the Sussexes”….?
No, the Sussexes are the trustworthy ones here, it’s the rest of his fecking awful family (and Meghan’s) and the weasels that surround them that can’t be trusted. They’re the ones leaking like drippy faucets, not Meghan and Harry.
Slightly off topic, but it makes me so happy that Harry still has a strong relationship with Eugenie and that he and Meghan have someone in the family whose love and concern for them is genuine, someone whom they can still trust. That must be such a comfort for Harry, even though he’s obviously flourishing away from the family, to have a cousin who provides a connection to the more positive memories of his earlier life, while also respecting his reasons for leaving (as compared to the rest of the RF, which seems to regard him as an ungrateful wretch, at best).
Katie Nichols is the biggest liar and shit maker upper. How the f was William supposed to cut his 20th vacation short to meet with Harry and Meghan when he didn’t even know that they were coming to see the queen? The whole reason that is wasn’t leaked to the press ahead of the visit was because Willy the little B didn’t know about it.
And these people need to stop acting like Harry and Meghan need them. They don’t. Harry and Meghan don’t have to prove jack-shit to these people because they didn’t do anything wrong. They are the victims of the smear ,abusive, racist,sexist campaign. The Windsors are the aggressive racist bullies.
Bald Willy has convinced me that he indeed is the Royal Racist. Best that H&M shield their children from an uncle who views them as nonentities and refused to “allow” Lili’s royal baptism. When Archie is old enough to understand there will be no good explanation for how “concerned” Wills was about “how dark” Archie’s complexion might be. There will be no good explanation for why the Cambridges are loathe to relate to Archie as family, as was obvious at the polo match where Waity and George pointedly ignored the newborn and Meghan. Willy and Waity must be aghast at the very optics of their children’s first cousins having – *gasp, clutch pearls* – a Black grandmother.
Ragey and Cringey have repeatedly “shown their ass” as we say in the States. And it ain’t cute.
No mediator is going to fix what’s broken between Prince Harry and the Incandescent One.
@Beverley, Prince George is a child, and he was even younger than he is now during that polo match. I would not include a child in any blame for not interacting with an adult relative holding a baby. A child doesn’t ‘pointedly ignore an adult’ unless influenced to do so in some way, or unless aware of tensions between his parents and other adults.
There was gossip at the time that Wills and Harry had argued just before the match or on the way to the match. We do not know whether Kate told George and Charlotte to stay away from Meghan and Archie — that’s a possibility. We also don’t know whether the children overheard the argument between their father and their uncle (if in fact there was an argument).
Mostly, George & Charlotte seemed oblivious to adult goings-on, and were intent upon running around and playing in the grass. Louis, being an active toddler, was the only one we publicly saw trying to interact with Archie and Meghan.
I thought that the relationship between Harry and William was space? Not sure what good a mediator will do, so I think Nichols is stretching the truth a bit.
I can see this scenario:
Charles: I want you to speak with your brother.
Harry: Not without an impartial mediator.
The only confirmed fact from Buckingham palace and the Sussexes’ spokesperson is that there was a private meeting between the Queen and Harry and Meghan.
Rebecca English’s item was clear on that point but inserted that the Sussexes and Prince Charles and Camilla met.
That assertion generated countless articles with specific demands from certain circle.
This is one of them in the form of a projection.
Harry’s peace of mind will not allow bitterness and resentment to foster, so the idea of space has been working effectively, he loves his brother from afar.
There cannot be any rapprochement, in the absence of changed behaviour.
He no longer needs validation from any one. As an adult, he gets to do what he loves – meaningful work in the form of service and at the same time provide for his family.
This new arrangement works, why change it?
“I think William and Kate have a limited period of holiday.”
Who in the actual fcuk do you think you are kidding, with your “I think”?! That is all they do, and they will keep doing it so long as they have fluffers like Katie Nicholl.