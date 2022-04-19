Nicole Kidman wore the worst Prada dress ever to ‘The Northman’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s premiere of The Northman in Los Angeles. The three stars of the film were all in attendance: Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy. Ethan Hawke didn’t make it, and I would assume he’s not contractually obligated to do much promotion for this (his role is reportedly pretty small). Alex looked okay. But his night was totally overshadowed by his lady costars.
First off, Nicole Kidman’s style has left the building. I would argue that her style left the building a decade ago, but she’s arguably had a few appearances here and there where I’ve thought “oh, there’s the old fashionista!” No more. Nicole just picks the worst f–king things these days. Her stylist is passive-aggressive as hell. This monstrously bad dress is from Prada. Every single thing is bad. There is no silver lining to this look at all. The color sucks, the black collar is stupid, the feathers are hilariously terrible. (even the earrings are bad, they’re just completely random next to this dress)
Anya’s look is Dior, because everything she wears is Dior. I’m not entirely sure if her stiff collar is detachable or if it was originally supposed to be part of the dress, but it’s a weird look for her. I don’t find it particularly flattering, but I hesitate to say anything is “unflattering” on Anya. She could wear a paper sack and look chic. But lord, that collar is dumb.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 18: Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård (Alexander Skarsgard) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘The Northman’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 684173519, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Alexander Skarsgård, Alexander Skarsgard, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 18: Actress Anya Taylor-Joy and American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘The Northman’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 684173646, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 18: Actress Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a Dior dress and gold collar necklace with a Tiffany and Co. bracelet, rings, and earrings arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘The Northman’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 684174161, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Anya Taylor-Joy, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 18: Actress Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a Dior dress and gold collar necklace with a Tiffany and Co. bracelet, rings, and earrings arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘The Northman’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 684174328, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Anya Taylor-Joy, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 18: American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman and husband/Australian-American musician Keith Urban arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘The Northman’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 684175049, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 18: American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman wearing a Prada dress arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘The Northman’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 684175189, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 18: American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman wearing a Prada dress arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘The Northman’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 684175362, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 18: American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman wearing a Prada dress arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘The Northman’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 684175544, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 18: American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman wearing a Prada dress arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘The Northman’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 684175557, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
I love the collar
I do too. It gives a subtle Viking vibe with her braid.
Agreed. I think she’s overly contoured under the cheekbones, because she’s already thin there.
I maybe like the *idea* of the collar. But as someone with coloring very similar to Nicole’s, I find that a high contrast dark block of color/black on the neckline overpowers and can throw the look of balance. So to me, this might have worked on someone with like Amal Clooney’s coloring, particularly if you pulled the black into some other detail on the dress, accessories.
But then as I go down the path of tweaking this or that to improve things, it becomes clear that there is too much not great about the dress and it’d be better to just start fresh. For example I imagined it would look better with the feathers at the wrist instead of the arm, but then I noticed how weird the cut, design of the shoulder to sleeve part of the dress was and understood why you’d need to distract from that by keeping them higher.
Someone lied to Nicole several times.
Was it the same person who stripped that poor bird of its plumage?
Nicole has jumped the shark.
At least one Muppet died for Nicole’s dress. Anya looks amazing as always, she can carry off the collar.
You are all so funny. Can’t believe how bad it is.
Nicole’s dress without the feathers would be so much better. Lose the feathers AND the black collar and I think it would be pretty good overall, but the fit is a little off. Old nicole, come back! We miss your red carpet looks!
I like Anya’s look… I think I would like the collar more if it was flatter against her neck/collarbone area?
I kinda like Anya’s collar and the dress and I don’t usually like her style. But goodness Nicole? They must be paying her to wear that thing. Shame on her if she spent her own money on that.
Maybe it was a dare Lol. I may be in the minority but i never thought NK was ever a fashionista.
@Noki, same. That chartreuse dress she wore with Tom that everyone thought was amazing? I found it horrid. Never got the hype.
Same, Noki, sme. If this photo had not been captioned I would not have known it was Nicole Kidman. The dress is awful, and her face… not really awful but she’s starting to look like somebody else. The youth and beauty world she inhabits would drive me insane.
It does look like a dare, doesn’t it? It’s kind of hideous, but it’s also super wrinkled and there is a stain just north of her boobs. Looks like a food stain. I don’t think of Nicile as a fashionista but there were many years that she got first pick of dresses. Or close enough.
I don’t understand anything about this dress – Why the feathers, why the black turtleneck/dickey, what’s the bedazzling at the armhole seams, why that color, why does the whole thing look so saggy and dispirited?
If she took off the feathers, the dress would have been ok.
Well, you made me look. I just had to see the ‘worst Prada dress ever’. Yikes! I’m intrigued by Anya’s manicure. I’m going to have to search for some close-ups.
It really reminds me of something she would have worn in the late 90s but with a pashmina instead of feathers. I think I would have liked in in 1997 if it weren’t so wrinkly.
I haven’t liked a lot of what has come out of the house of Prada for several years now. That dress doesn’t change my opinion.
Aside from the terrible color combination, the silly feathers, and the weird black collar—why would you want THAT color for the beading at the bottom? The brownish color looks like she or someone else had an accident all over the lower half of the dress.
…aaaand now I can’t unsee that.🤢🤢
Alex wore it best. That’s all I got.
She wore parrots to a red carpet, right? Let’s just love NK for who she is, our kooky feathered up aunt, and the fact that nothing will be as bad as the outfit she had on in the last issue of vanity fair (no one needs kooky aunt stepping out in naughty schoolgirl).
I do not envy the pressure that people, most especially women, in the public eye are under, and I hope to never experience it. They have my sympathies, but I cringe at the facial deformity caused by injectables. I can barely contemplate the dress because I’m so distracted by how morphed out of alignment the soft tissues in her face have become. As someone just the other side of a life-altering operation, which unfortunately brings a lot of those “what really matters in life” convos front and center, I wish we could all just champion each other looking our best selves at every age.
For example, I both love how Judi Dench looks and simultaneously never thinks about how she looks, because she’s phenomenally talented and always looks appropriately festive and pleased to be wherever she is. #lifegoals
I like Anya’s dress and collar, but yes, she looks lovely in most things so that’s not surprising.
I like Nicole’s hair. It’s a bit messy but that makes her look softer overall and it’s a flattering style for her. The color is great for her skin too.
The green dress without the bedazzling and the feathers and what ever is going on on the bottom and the black collar isn’t half bad (it might actually be cute if it was a mini dress without sleeves and with Anna’s collar)
I actually like the pink feathers but that placement is…strange. Maybe as a cuff and collar instead of randomly on the sleeve? The pink and the green are surprisingly pretty together though.
Why would someone even design a dress like that? There’s not a single element that works on its own, much less all mashed together.
I like the concept of Anya’s collar more than the execution. It would look better if it were flush against her skin. The way it hovers slightly above her shoulders makes it look like a too-tight necklace that’s straining to fit.
Sometimes things are just so bad that they’re actually good.
I find Nicole’s dress quite awesome😁
It’s like she savaged a Muppet and is now wearing It’s skin in triumph.
+1
Is it just me or does Nicole’s dress look wrinkled and dirty (the brownish hue on the green), like she slept in the slightly spilled gown from the night before and didn’t have time to change?
It definitely has that pulled from the back of the closet look, lol. Maybe her real dress didn’t get there on time or maybe it got damaged and somebody said “Here, see if this fits!” Yikes on a bike!
I still find it hilarious a lot of the promo posters for the movie The Northman in the NYC subway didn’t actually have the movie title on the posters hahaha. I saw it making the rounds on Twitter a few weeks ago, there were some funny tweets about it: https://www.vulture.com/2022/04/the-northman-plot-untitled-posters.html
Ha! Bad Day at Bedrock!!
Okay I’ll be the odd one! I love the way Nicole looks here, I am one of those rare people who does not think Anya is “so beautiful” and find her rather odd looking, but Alex for the win anyway.
To me Anya looks like an elf from the Lord of the Rings. But sorry not sorry on Nicole’s dress. It looks like something I would have tried to make in middle school.
Anya’s weight loss has really pushed her into the elven look. A couple of years ago she was beautiful but not elfishly ethereal, then she did the usual Hollywood drastic weight loss and now she’s fully in that fragile, faerie, waifu aesthetic that people are going nuts for.
For me Kidman’s sense of style has always been Trying-to-Fight-the-Inner-Granny-and-Failing. This seals the deal.
I read the header. I read the first paragraph before the picture and I was still not prepared for the sight of what looks like a plucked exotic bird left only with its armpit feathers.
My lord, my god
Apparently I’m cray cray, but I like both dresses.
From the front, I quite like Anya’s collar, but I can’t imagine that’s comfortable. Nicole’s dress, oh dear. She has some off beat choices, I wish she’d just go full classic glam for a while.
Alex looks good.
She looks like someone wearing a turtleneck who went into her grandmother’s attic and started trying on clothes out of an old trunk.
Holy. Hell. Is she OK? That dress makes me feel nauseated
I love Anya’s look and I like how it ties in with the movie’s Viking/Norse theme. I agree she is overly contoured, though.
Nicole’s dress is a Project Runway disaster.
Nicole’s dress is awful, but her face is worse. She’s actually looks older and more matronly because of all the fillers/Botox/surgery (take your pick). It’s painful to watch, especially when I think of how beautiful she was in Days of Thunder.