Prince Harry on the Queen: ‘It was great to see her,’ she would love to be here

Imagine being a British broadcaster and getting an exclusive interview with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games. Imagine…not putting that interview on YouTube. So it is with this BBC One interview. Harry stopped by the BBC’s set in The Hague, where they’ve been covering the games. Harry came with Gill Charlton, a veteran who is competing for Team GB, and Charlton is also a breast cancer survivor. The interview must have been a good ten minutes-plus, and Harry spoke about Team Ukraine and how many of the Ukrainian team had come directly from the frontlines, how Charlton had spoken with “lovely” Meghan, how Harry realizes now that there “will always be a need” for Invictus, and he even briefly addressed his visit to Salt Island. Here are some clips from Twitter:

"The whole world is definitely behind them" Prince Harry praises the Ukrainian team's presence at the Invictus Games as "extraordinary" Viewers in the UK can watch Invictus games on BBC One: https://t.co/93cORevl1P pic.twitter.com/ahFDwQ0Bah — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 18, 2022

Gill Charlton, who’s competing in swimming, rowing, and power lifting, talks about welcoming Meghan into the Invictus family and the role that family has played in her own recovery. (Part III) #InvictusGames #IG22 pic.twitter.com/IhDDbtZZjG — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) April 18, 2022

As for what he said about the Queen, he was asked whether the Queen said anything about Invictus when Harry and Meghan stopped by Windsor, and Harry told them: “She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them. So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could.” Harry is such a pro, such a diplomat.

Gayle King is also in the Hague and it’s widely believed that she’s already scored an interview with Harry too. Good Morning America had this great report from Bob Woodruff.

Prince Harry and Meghan attended a welcome reception in The Hague, the Netherlands, to kick off the 2022 #InvictusGames, the Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members that Harry launched eight years ago. ABC's @BobWoodruff reports.https://t.co/Z5q5Jbk2pZ pic.twitter.com/Snm7LtTx5L — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 18, 2022