Prince Harry on the Queen: ‘It was great to see her,’ she would love to be here

Imagine being a British broadcaster and getting an exclusive interview with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games. Imagine…not putting that interview on YouTube. So it is with this BBC One interview. Harry stopped by the BBC’s set in The Hague, where they’ve been covering the games. Harry came with Gill Charlton, a veteran who is competing for Team GB, and Charlton is also a breast cancer survivor. The interview must have been a good ten minutes-plus, and Harry spoke about Team Ukraine and how many of the Ukrainian team had come directly from the frontlines, how Charlton had spoken with “lovely” Meghan, how Harry realizes now that there “will always be a need” for Invictus, and he even briefly addressed his visit to Salt Island. Here are some clips from Twitter:
As for what he said about the Queen, he was asked whether the Queen said anything about Invictus when Harry and Meghan stopped by Windsor, and Harry told them: “She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them. So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could.” Harry is such a pro, such a diplomat.
Gayle King is also in the Hague and it’s widely believed that she’s already scored an interview with Harry too. Good Morning America had this great report from Bob Woodruff.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the athletics section of the fifth edition of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for military and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured during their military service.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Hoda Kotb from the Today Show is also there. Safe to say Harry will be on all three morning shows.
I’ve seen on SM that Hoda has been a Meghan critic, so that interview, if it happens, will be cordial but not warm. Good thing M’s home with her babies now.
@Snuffles: Yeah, the Today Show just tweeted that they have an exclusive interview with Harry that will be aired tomorrow with a preview on the Nightly News tonight.
Safe to say TQ has no idea what is put on “her” social media or she would have likely posted something for the competitors. It would look far better for PC and W&K if they had extended well wishes to them in some manner. Looks like W&K aren’t the “bigger people” their stans want to claim all the time when they wish PH happy birthday.
This!
I have been astounded that there has barely been ANY acknowledgement of the UK team competing in NL from official UK! Veterans who’ve paid a huge price for their service to Queen and country. On top of that, snarking about Meghan thanking the IG competitors (and families) for their service — something so common and automatic in the US, I’m just shaking my head. Thank god Harry’s there to make the UK team feel appreciated.
The BRF and BoJo did not even support their team, and most of the other countries supported their teams, with big send offs.
The British defense minister gave a Lukewarm message.
On Jeremy Whine show they were attacking Meghan, because she thanked the participants for their service, saying that she was insulting the Queen.
Apparently, SERVICE means something else in the UK.
They really think that Meghan sits around all day thinking about the royal family.
This sounds more like the old-fashioned way a 95-year old Queen would send her regards – she would send an official emissary to convey her best wishes.
Yeah, for the Queen it sounds like her old-fashioned way. But she should have actual professionals running her SM accounts who realize that publicly wishing luck to the competitors who fought in her name is the right thing to do.
Harry should have Hoda a miss, she and Savannah have attacked Meghan in the past.
I do love to see them sucking up to get an interview.
IG means a lot to him. Deeply dislike Hoda and Savannah’s coverage of Meghan. Camilla Tominey is a contributor for the today show. It’s a mess.
Harry is once again doing his grandmother a solid that she doesn’t deserve because if she really cared about these veterans she could make a public statement or send them a message herself and it really is amazing that literally no one in that institution or in the Tory government outside of the Ministry of Defense could be bothered to do so. It’s especially disgraceful when you watch interviews with amazing people like Gill wbo have gotten so much from these Games after so many trials.
I mean how can you watch this next video of this woman namef Lisa who lost her legs and gets emotional talking about what it means to have her kids see her run again and choose not to say any public words of support just because you don’t want Harry to succeed? Vile people. https://twitter.com/InvictusGamesNL/status/1516050322770337813?t=1imh3xYBSgoU496lP76W3w&s=19
OMG that slayed me! Gill’s video had me weeping, and then this one must knocked me out. What a wonderful endeavor the IG is!!
The Queen’s comms team didn’t see it fit to send a message to Team UK on social media but anyway…
So petty. The Queen absolutely should have put something out. Charles should have as well. They look so petty on the world stage as a result.
Exactly. That image as a civilized nation is tits up, as they say. Imagine letting the nation’s team of wounded warriors compete in world competition without a single word of encouragement–for these men and women who TRULY served their country. Abolish the monarchy.
Petty is the modus operandi of the UK media and the RF. Dick Palmer (Palmolive – to the Sussex Squad) said they no longer give Harry’s projects ANY kind of support because he is no longer a working royal. If that means the UK veterans are given short shrift, it’s collateral damage.
I mean…even Invictus–an incredible cause and competition–would not be getting this publicity were it not for Meghan–Harry marrying her and all the moves they have made as a team over the last two years. I know I myself am interested in doing what I can to support the world’s soldiers because of this event and its incredible founder who speaks with honesty, truth, and heart about the people he considers part of his global family.
The Invictus Games was a pretty big deal before Harry met Meghan. We just like Meghan, and like to read on what she does. Let’s not undermine this cause because it’s always been embraced and successful. Plus, Invictus it’s not about Harry or Meghan.
Sure. I was speaking about the press.
I was going to say Invictus was already pretty big before Harry met Meghan. Does she help shine a bigger spotlight? Sure. But it had already been held several times by the time she rolled up to the Toronto Games hand in hand with Harry. It was just a happy coincidence that she already lived in Toronto film to film Suits and was dating Harry at the same time. It’s great Meghan helped you care more about soldiers and veterans but let’s not discredit Harry and his associates’ hard work into organizing Invictus pre-Meghan.
@AmelieOriginal, it is not discrediting anyone’s efforts to acknowledge the fact that more attention was shed upon Invictus worldwide due to the interest in M&H dating during the Invictus Games in Toronto. Invictus means a great deal to both Meghan & Harry because of their heartfelt caring for people, families, and for soldiers around the world. Without Harry Invictus wouldn’t exist. Without M&H together, worldwide knowledge of Invictus would not be at the level we see today.
Just listening to both of their speeches at the opening ceremonies in the Hague emphasizes how heartfelt M&H’s emotions are about the Invictus family. Harry has apparently been working non-stop since the 2020 cancellation to ensure that Invictus would finally take place again.
Yes, Harry had already established Invictus pre-Meghan, which is no small feat. Yet, there’s no denying that meeting Meghan helped Harry in all aspects of his life. He was inspired and aided by her support to keep Invictus going and to make it even bigger and better for military athletes and their families!
ThatsNotOkay was clearly speaking about press attention, in fact, he or she referred to the issue of “publicity” in the post. That was in addition to them praising Invictus Games as an incredible cause & competition.
^^ I agree @Debbie. I believe @That’sNotOkay is right about Harry & Meghan together ratcheting up attention on the Invictus Games. The fact of M&H dating coincidentally turned out to be great p.r. for the Invictus Games in Toronto, which simply brought more worldwide attention to the importance of what Harry had created.
More people began to realize what a great event Invictus is, and how much it means to Harry. Toronto 2017 was really the first time that I paid more attention to Invictus, and Australia 2018 shed even greater light upon what Invictus means to military athletes around the world. The fact that 2020 Invictus had to be delayed for two years made Invictus in the Hague this year that much more special. This, coupled with the fact of M&H’s high profile charisma, good works and above all, their warmth and authenticity, gives the event great resonance and impact.
I don’t think we should underestimate or ignore the fact that M&H together are simply dynamite. Even they understood when they first met, that beyond their unique chemistry and physical attraction, they share this huge passion for service. And that together they could make an even greater difference in the world than they had already been making individually. M&H genuinely care about other people, and that’s the bottom line key to their success in life.
It’s baffling BP didn’t post a freaking message via social media.
They really need to say something before the games are over.
In this one event, H and M have highlighted concerns relating to veterans, mental health and the war in Ukraine. They’re so on top of things. They did in one week more than W and K have done in a decade.
The videos of Harry speaking juxtaposed with William’s comments about Ukraine…the difference is so stark. Harry comes across as deeply intelligent, empathetic, and diplomatic. Then, there’s the other brother…it’s shocking. Harry is a rare one and they tossed him aside.
Harry speaks from the heart, whereas William looks as though he is trying to locate his.
It feels deeply triggering once again to hear all the sanctimonious lies and unfair press. But, I so appreciate the coverage here and all the comments. I know there are a lot of us taking this terrible unjust treatment of H&M personally. It seems never ending!
Hopefully, the athletes’ and officials’ moving words will touch some people’s hearts and maybe people will wake up to the fact that hounding a kind couple that want to do good is putting evil into the world.
I am proud of Harry and what he has done with the games. I am so happy he has a wife who stands with him and recognizes and appreciates these veterans for all they have done and given and continue to give and do for their countries.
It’s a shame other media outlets and government and monarchy can’t recognize that by being disrespectful and disgusting to Harry and Meghan, they really are being disgusting and disrespectful to their veterans.shame on them
The Queen loves Harry so much that she allowed him to continue on with the Invictus patronage!! Reading that, I thought this whole concept was Harry’s idea and not subject to the Queens whims. It seems that they feel ownership and are being generous in allowing him this patronage instead of passing it along to someone else. Anyone else see this news blurb and thought ” what else” ?
Invictus is Harry’s brainchild and everyone knows it.
You are correct, it was his idea. The article I read stated that the original funding for the games came from the Royal Foundation which was a charity that also included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, so the implication was that he shared some ownership with the RF. I should have made myself clearer in the original post.
^^ Right @Julia K, such articles are just another attempt to glom onto Harry’s ideas, to make it seem as if the monarchy somehow deserves credit. Harry created Sentebale and Invictus in spite of his upbringing as a royal, not because of being born a royal!
I believe the Royal Foundation originated in 2009, in part because Harry needed to raise funds for Sentebale, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso in 2006. Apparently, William, as a way of helping Harry, joined with him to create the Royal Foundation (RF). It was formed to be a fundraising vehicle for both of their charitable endeavors. Only, it is now obvious that it was mainly Harry who had the ideas and the work ethic to bring in funding under the RF umbrella, for worthy causes.
Fortunately, at some point over the years, Harry separated Invictus and Sentebale from sole financial connection with the RF. Invictus and Sentebale have their own individual boards and fundraising arms.
The Sussex isn’t the problem. The RF, trolls and British press are. They have only themselves to blame for this train wreck!
Each time it happens the Invictus Games grow bigger and bigger. Now the networks are sending in their A team morning show personalities to cover it? The Ukraine team competing after losing 4 people is heartbreaking and the Games mean so much more than “occasional smile” Will saying words. TQ must be so proud of Harry.
I have to shake my head in disgust and disbelief that the BRF could be THAT spiteful, jealous and mean-spirited about something that is SOOOOO important. They can’t even get their fecking act together to send an official congratulations to the real superstars of IG — the heroic athletes who give their all and more.
SMH and reaching for wine bottle.