“Allison Williams had a secret baby with her secret boyfriend” links

Allison was divorced about 3 years ago from her former husband yes? Wonderful that she and her partner/boyfriend had a healthy baby.
From my observations I believe that Lea Michele is in love with Jonathan Groff. She seems obsessed with him and her husband actually bares a slight resemblance to him. It’s just something I noticed.
Beanie seems lovely and I hope the review of the Funny Girl revival improve.
I saw it during previews and thought she was fantastic. The audience I was in was totally mesmerized by her and gave her a standing ovation. Maybe it helped that I hadn’t seen the movie, but the reviews were much more negative than I expected given how much fun everyone in my audience seemed to be having.
I’m happy to hear this and it’s good to hear from someone who was in the audience. I saw a snippet of the auditions and had no idea that she could sing! What a delight Beanie seems to be.
From what I’ve heard, Beanie doesn’t have the voice or the presence to make up for the weaknesses in the show. Someone elsewhere commented that Lady Gaga would have been a better and more dynamic fit for the role and now I really want to see that.
Oh wow. Gaga would have been perfect, now that I think about it. Although maybe more for Funny Lady.
Remember when Jessica Biel said she wasn’t getting roles because she was TOO beautiful? Good times, good times.
IDK why I feel kinda bad for her. She probably lives a pretty charmed life, but it’s hard to transition from teen star where she got to be the “pretty one” to adult actress. She should have transitioned into modeling and brand ambassador type stuff when it was clear that serious acting wasn’t for her. And if it’s it true that she’s more invested in her marriage than that awful husband of hers is, that sucks too.
She did have that t.v. show she starred in and produced a couple of years back. She received a lot of accolades for that role. She’s fine. Maybe she can take some time off to think about her anti-vaxx ways.
You mean the Sinner? I found it unwatchable, especially with the zillions of other options right now, but I guess good for her for getting in on a semi-prestige show.
There was a time around The Illusionist where she really seemed placed to break out…but that didn’t happen. I think she literally auditioned for everything and just didn’t get the roles she wanted. Then she latched on as JT’s ride and die and her career suffered even more.
She chased Justin too much to have a serious career from rumors.
It’s also been said she’s better behind the camera. Which, I agree.
Best I’ve seen anyone in a TB outfit!
That is literally the only thing I remember about Jessica Biel.
Okay, last comment on this Groff/Michele business because she also wants to carry his baby whenever he is ready for that. And all I can think of is “No Jonathan! Don’t do it!!” Can you imagine her being in Jonathan’s and whoever his partner’s business for-EVER.
If he ever decides to go down the surrogate route he should ask Beanie Feldstein if she will carry for him. 😉
Alexandar Dreymon is notoriously–almost weirdly–private. So him having a relationship and a baby under the radar does not surprise me at all.
Also, that baby is going to be crazy beautiful. All I can say for Allison Williams as an actress is that she doesn’t suck, but she is absolutely gorgeous. They both are.
Very good looking couple. They almost look like siblings.
I heard that Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead got hitched last weekend.
I can accept that the Ewan I loved in the 90s/00s is not the Ewan of today. But hey, more power to them for however long that lasts.
He sadly is not and I never let that hinder my enjoyment of his older performances.
There just isn’t that stage crush anymore
I LOVE Alexander Dreymon. When I heard this, my jaw dropped more out of jealousy than anything lmao beautiful couple
It’s funny about Alexander Dreymon…I find him so sexy in Last Kingdom but when I see him in photos he doesn’t really blow my skirt up…
I watched the movie Allison Williams was in with her baby’s dad, and wondered why she did it – it was very low budget, she couldn’t have been paid much, the script wasn’t great, etc
But then I figured if I had gotten divorced, I too would want to travel to a fun beach, and get paid to film a movie with a hot guy, and forget about life for a while, especially during the pandemic.
They have chemistry, but he strikes me as a f boi? Anyway congrats and good luck to them!
Regarding the oxytocin hormone: No way in hell would I donate money to any cause, however dear to my heart, while participating in a study. It would be such obvious manipulation and my ex-husband trained me to run away from that!
Pretty sure I’ve got a lot of it though if that’s the hormone that makes me feel like my milk is going to let down when I hear a crying baby (and my babies are mid 30s).