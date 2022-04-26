“Allison Williams had a secret baby with her secret boyfriend” links

Allison Williams had a secret baby with actor Alexander Dreymon and that relationship was a big secret too. Or is she just discreet? [JustJared]

This Tory Burch looks great on Jessica Biel. [RCFA]

Is this why Lea Michele has been blacklisted from Broadway? LOL. [Dlisted]

Twitter users simply don’t like Elon Musk or his vibe. [Jezebel]

Robert Eggers enjoys feminine monsters. [Pajiba]

Broadway is back and there was a premiere for Funny Girl. [GFY]

Betty Gilpin is so good on Gaslit!! [Tom & Lorenzo]

A collection of very relatable tweets, enjoy them while you can. [Buzzfeed]

Elizabeth Olsen’s choppy bob looks cute in these photos. [LaineyGossip]

90 Day Fiance couple welcome a baby via Ukrainian surrogate. [Starcasm]

The “love hormone” increases with age? [Towleroad]

Embed from Getty Images