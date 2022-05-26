Beto O’Rourke confronted Republican Gov. Abbott on the Uvalde murders

Embed from Getty Images

Just hours after nineteen little kids were murdered in their classrooms, Texas’s Governor Abbott attended a political fundraiser 300 miles away from Uvalde. I wouldn’t be surprised if Abbott and the Texas Republicans were already fundraising on their pro-dead child political stances. The day after the Uvalde massacre of children, Gov. Abbott organized a press conference with all of the relevant law enforcement represented alongside him. Beto O’Rourke attended. Beto is running for governor of Texas. Beto interrupted Abbott’s presser and challenged him to do more to protect Texans and children. The cops moved Beto out of the press conference. What was remarkable is that many of the journalists there for Abbott’s presser followed Beto out and they covered Beto’s impromptu press conference outside the town hall building:

Apparently, Republicans are mad about this? They think Beto is “rude” and that he shouldn’t calmly challenge Gov. Abbott about how the Republican Party is the Party of Murdered Children. The same Republicans who think that armed insurrection is A-OK have an issue with an unarmed political candidate calmly speaking truth to power in what was one of the most effective pieces of political theater I’ve ever seen.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abbott blames the whole thing on a mental health crisis… all while gutting Texas’s mental health resources.

Texas Gov. Abbott says the Uvalde school shooter had a "mental health challenge" and the state needed to "do a better job with mental health" — yet in April he slashed $211M from the department that oversees mental health programs. https://t.co/psXFaffu4q — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 26, 2022

The reaction to Beto in that moment shows how rarely those men are pushed at all to answer for their choices and their advocacy, how thin-skinned they are, how much they don't want to have to answer for anything. W/in 15 seconds there's a cop in his face and men cursing at him. — Jessica Luther (@jessicawluther) May 25, 2022

god this is powerful pic.twitter.com/1RkHgCuMsH — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 25, 2022

The thing I like about Beto's stunt is it shows a willingness to try anything at this point. Which is exactly the emergency stance every Democrat should be taking right now. — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 26, 2022

