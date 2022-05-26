Beto O’Rourke confronted Republican Gov. Abbott on the Uvalde murders

Just hours after nineteen little kids were murdered in their classrooms, Texas’s Governor Abbott attended a political fundraiser 300 miles away from Uvalde. I wouldn’t be surprised if Abbott and the Texas Republicans were already fundraising on their pro-dead child political stances. The day after the Uvalde massacre of children, Gov. Abbott organized a press conference with all of the relevant law enforcement represented alongside him. Beto O’Rourke attended. Beto is running for governor of Texas. Beto interrupted Abbott’s presser and challenged him to do more to protect Texans and children. The cops moved Beto out of the press conference. What was remarkable is that many of the journalists there for Abbott’s presser followed Beto out and they covered Beto’s impromptu press conference outside the town hall building:
Apparently, Republicans are mad about this? They think Beto is “rude” and that he shouldn’t calmly challenge Gov. Abbott about how the Republican Party is the Party of Murdered Children. The same Republicans who think that armed insurrection is A-OK have an issue with an unarmed political candidate calmly speaking truth to power in what was one of the most effective pieces of political theater I’ve ever seen.
Meanwhile, Gov. Abbott blames the whole thing on a mental health crisis… all while gutting Texas’s mental health resources.
Texas Gov. Abbott says the Uvalde school shooter had a "mental health challenge" and the state needed to "do a better job with mental health" — yet in April he slashed $211M from the department that oversees mental health programs. https://t.co/psXFaffu4q
The reaction to Beto in that moment shows how rarely those men are pushed at all to answer for their choices and their advocacy, how thin-skinned they are, how much they don't want to have to answer for anything. W/in 15 seconds there's a cop in his face and men cursing at him.
god this is powerful pic.twitter.com/1RkHgCuMsH
The thing I like about Beto's stunt is it shows a willingness to try anything at this point. Which is exactly the emergency stance every Democrat should be taking right now.
Beto couldn’t PAY for more iconic images and sound bites for his campaign, but more than that, his righteous rage and passion resonate right now more than ever. While I don’t wish to be back in Texas for uncountable reasons, if I were, I’d really be out knocking on doors for Beto.
I adore Beto and have voted for him consistently!!
Beto would certainly carry Texas into the 21st century and protect ALL constituents, not just Repugnant’s!! I HATE living here!!! I HATE our current government!!!!
If you really want to lose your shit, look at these tweets that have been blowing up since Monday.
I go back and forth on what kind of a president Beto would make but shit like this has me convinced that he has true leadership qualities that would really aid him in the Oval, should he one day pursue the presidency,
Also, it would be really cool to have a POTUS that’s gutsy and passionate and maybe swears a bit from time to time lol.
I just desperately want him to beat Abbott this November and clean up Texas. Lots of Californians have moved there and it’s a very diverse state. Need to get rid of Abbott and Cruz and elect Beto. More Ann Richards less good ole boys.
There are only two types of people who go into politics. Those who want money and power, and those who truly want to make a difference and never keep trying. Beto is the latter. He is a GD light in these dark times.
” his righteous rage and passion resonate right now more than ever.”
Yes, I think people are desperate for to see their own emotional outrage reflected in our elected officials. It is a special kind of soul crushing to see f*cks like Ted Cruz calmly regurgitate their stale talking points while children are slaughtered. It is an overwhelming disconnect between what is happening and the GOP response. Beto’s passion meets the moment.
I am not from Texas but this country desperately needs more leaders like this man. I donated to his campaign after watching this play out.
Same. Though I suspect that will be wielded against him at some point — “the people who want him elected aren’t even Texans!” All while these cowardly hypocrites take money and grovel for praise from people like the NRA.
I did the same. We need politicians who care enough to fight for children!
I also donated to his campaign after this.
I was so glad he did this. Republican politicians need to be confronted and yelled at for the next 6 months. Then everyone get out and VOTE. I’m hoping there is a big crowd at the NRA convention this weekend that disrupts and yells at Abbott and trump and every other disgusting member of the gop who has created this nightmare and lines their pockets with blood money from these groups.
This is the aggressive stance democrats NEED to adopt. More Beto, less Schumer please! Give them hell…just as they give hell to the country! There is no room for bipartisanship when you’re basically dealing with the American Taliban…which is what the GOP has become!
That pic is monumental.
I have lived in the Northeast my entire life, but I have friends from TX, so I’ve visited a few times over the years. Mostly the Houston/Bryan College Station areas. It was like another world, in the worst sense of the words. Except for my friends, the blatant, open, every day racism against black people, Mexicans, Hispanic people and poor white people was disgusting. I know that is not representative of every person from that state. Like I said, I have some great friends who were raised there and have even moved back there. But I would never live there. Not ever. Every experience I had left a horrible memory and taste in my mouth. Then I hear dumba@% Abbot talk and my conviction to never set foot in that state again becomes reaffirmed.
I’ve never lived anywhere else. Politically speaking Houston and Dallas could never match the vibe of Austin. However, the past several years has angered me so much, I don’t want to move out of Texas, I want to move out of this country.
Mabs, same. I’m in Dallas, went to college at A&M (probably wouldn’t make that choice again today, but hey.). There’s not another state I want to move to, but I wouldn’t mind moving to Ireland or New Zealand ( first places I thought of off the top of my head, I’m sure there’s tons more). Just sick of the white supremacy, and I’m really deeply f*$ king sick of Abbott and his cadre of evil white men.
I’ve lived in Houston for over 30 years. In the last 2-3 years, living in Texas has become almost unbearable. From the power grid failure to COVID anti mask mandate to abortion laws, I think this state is really trying to kill people. I like Houston and its multicultural community. Houston is a liberal city in conservative state (not like Austin but liberal). As a black woman, I haven’t experienced extreme racism living in Houston but I’ve lived in the South my entire life so I think I’ve just adjusted to the microaggressions which is extremely sad. Something has to give.
Anger and hate bubbles up from my soul when I have to see or hear Abbott and Cruz. There is a special place in hell for both of them.
Yeah all those good old boys with those fingers pointing at Beto–they’re pointing at the person I want to vote for. They played right into his hand.
I sobbed in my friend’s office as we watched Beto speak. I wrote elsewhere that I’m ready. I’m ready to step on necks, I’m ready to play dirty, I’m ready to use Beto as a model and go to every. single. Republican. event. and blow them up. Every time, we need to be asking what they’re doing about protecting children from gun violence. They need to fear that we’re around every corner, and we need to make them wear this.
Democrats need to be campaigning on more access to birth control (these idiot GOP state legislatures have handed us an opportunity by passing crazy laws that restrict access to birth control methods women across party lines use like IUDs) and less access to guns. Period. it’s two talking points, and everyone gets in line. Tell the neckbeards in their mother’s basement crying to STFU and focus on TWO uniting issues. We can sort everything else out IF we figure out a way to neuter Joe Manchin and take away his power, and that means uniting and winning.
Honestly, we wouldn’t even need to neuter Manchin if we straight up had more Dems in the seats. I don’t like Manchin, but he’s better than the alternative in his state, who is yet another Trumper.
Beto’s got my vote. I would say Abbott can go to hell, but even Satan doesn’t want him (or Cruz).
I guess that’s what I meant by neuter Manchin-remove his power of being the final vote and get it to the point where we don’t need him.
Good trouble!!! More folks should run up on politicians like this! Preferably other politicians
A photo of a bunch of old white men, including the mayor of that town….all who support automatic weapons being in the hands of people who have no business owning those firearms. I’m so sick of it.
“England is a cup of tea.
France, a wheel of ripened brie.
Greece, a short, squat olive tree.
America is a gun.
Brazil is football on the sand.
Argentina, Maradona’s hand.
Germany, an oompah band.
America is a gun.
Holland is a wooden shoe.
Hungary, a goulash stew.
Australia, a kangaroo.
America is a gun.
Japan is a thermal spring.
Scotland is a highland fling.
Oh, better to be anything
than America as a gun.”
So true. So sad.
I get paid tomorrow. First thing I’m doing when I wake up is donating to Beto’s campaign.
One silver lining I hope for in all of this tragedy is the Republicans have screwed themselves for the midterms.
I loved this. GO BETO. This is what more Dems need to be doing – getting in Rs faces and demanding answers. Demanding changes.
I also love the tweet about Jessica Luther about how rarely these people (usually men) are held to account, or are pushed to answer for their policies. they can usually just laugh and walk away or ignore the question or whatever other petty thing they do (or in the case of DeSantis, throw a monumental hissy fit when Disney pushed back.) they had no idea what to do with Beto besides have him escorted out, and in the process they gave him some powerful footage for his campaign, and he gave an excellent press conference with concrete, actionable steps the government can take to help prevent these tragedies in the future.
I’m part of a group called Mothers Against Greg Abbott and I was surprised how many Republicans are a part of the group. People just can’t stomach him anymore. Things get heated when abortion and gun control issues come up, and people don’t agree on Beto, but we all agree that we have to band together to get Abbott out. There are so many members at this point that I feel like people are finally getting it together in a way we haven’t before. Complete rage at a situation and feeling backed into a corner will make it people do things in a way these old white men aren’t capable of understanding.
I’m in the Good MAGA too!
Something I saw yesterday that gave me some hope is that Abbott and statewide Republicans have to count on rural voters to outnumber the city ones, and they might not be able to make that happen anymore. Especially if rural voters decide they’re too busy, or leave the governor spot blank on the ballot.
I’m also considering changing a family vacation to hit the NRA convention protest. Abbott, Trump and Cruz are speaking and for some reason, attendees aren’t allowed to bring guns in with them 😐
ETA – Protest is 12-3 at the Houston convention Center! I know there’s other groups coming too
Is this group on Facebook? I’m sick and tired of his s*t and every other horrible g*p a*hole in the state. Signed, a frustrated Texas mom whose been voting democratic for 20+ years.
Dorothy, they are. It’s Mothers Against Greg Abbott.
Hello fellow Good MAGA member!
I need to look into this Good MAGA group! Tired Texan here.
I didn’t know about this group! I am from the Northeast but I’ve lived in Houston for over twenty years now. I am so beyond frustrated and disgusted with our state’s “leadership.” I block-walked and donated for Beto and I will do it again.
I need to join this group and get the shirt, the stickers, all of it, now. Thank you for posting about it!
I live “inside the Loop” in Houston and I’d say our neighborhood is pretty progressive and getting more so. Loads of Beto signs last time around. But I know people in the suburbs had their signs stolen a lot. It’s different out there and I couldn’t live there, not now
Those spineless cowards Abbott and Cruz hiding behind the police officers refusing to even look at Beto.
I love that the reporters followed Beto out and most news stations switched to his impromptu press conf outside rather than the good ole boys having their klan meeting inside.
And to all elected democrats THIS is how you do it. This is why we voted for you. Not to be told “well there’s nothing we can do”.
Abbot at this pressser said nothing about the brave teachers-only crowing about law enforcement (who stood outside debating what to do while kids got killed) he actually said “as bad as it was it could have been worse” which what a slap in the face to all the families. Sorry your kid is dead, could have been worse.
And for all their talk about no politics-they then spent the rest of the thing slagging off Chicago as if that what about thing was a good play. Also when there’s a governor lt governor mayor and a senator what else is it if not political?!
The GOP is a death cult.
I’m from Texas. I’m already a Beto fan and voted for him when he was running for Senator. I cheered in my home as I was crying all day about Uvalde. I was like, finally!! FINALLY. A democrat who stood up and tried to force those cowards hands. The Republicans bully and pull these stunts all the time. I’m so sick of this. I’m tired and feel so defeated. Beto gave me life yesterday.
Agree with all of this. I’m a Texan and have been supporting Beto’s gubernatorial race all year and this move made me cry. He calmly said to Abbott what we are all SCREAMING.
I just watched the video of law enforcement TASERING parents outside the school as they begged and pleaded for them to do something. For 90 minutes police officers stood around while children were being murdered inside.
I will never get over this. My kids are in elementary school in texas. Greg Abbott has blood on his hands. From immigration atrocities to terrible handling of Covid and masks, to letting people freeze to death in the ice storm, to criminalizing abortion and putting bounties on mother’s heads, to throwing away gun laws and letting this happen. He needs to be GONE. Beto is my choice. I really hope he wins.
I honestly thought I was gutted about the shooting, but the more details that come up about it (like the police inaction for 90 MINUTES), the more torn apart I feel. I just can’t breathe from the shared grief over this. I hope with everything in me that Beto wins and I never have to see Abbott’s smug face ever again.
I have been reading those reports and i just cannot understand why the stood outside and did nothing – what were they waiting for? I have a feeling Abbot is involved in that in some way. Its like the storming of Capital Hill, they rioters were allowed to riot while certain people fkd around deploying the national guard.
Beto gave alot of us life yesterday!
I watched the clip on Twitter and Jessica Luther, whoever she is, summed all my thoughts and emotions . The pics are powerful and so is the video. Well done Beto.
Shame on these men, but if they had shame this would not have happened.
I LOVE HIM – does he have a British ancestor somewhere so that we can ‘steal’ him to be our PM? If he was a British politician I would vote for him in a heart beat.
I watched footage of the news conference and the way he stood his ground, against what was quite frankly nasty abuse from the men on the stage, was just beyond amazing. He was not going to be intimidated and I could hear the audience shouting support, I could hear ‘let him speak’. Abbot should be very worried.
The man is a future President! Plus, he’s rather dishy.
“He’s rather dishy”
There is a time and place to comment on people being “dishy” and this isn’t it.
I loved it. Go Beto!
He stood for all us mothers demanding accountability and change!!! Bless him.
All Republican ghouls have blood on their hands, but especially these hideous Texans. I’m a Texan for Beto.
You should have seen the republicans whining about him as if he is the issue. I have very few republican friends left but they can be counted on to pitch a fit right on cue.
Beto flew back from New York to be in Texas the day of the shooting while Abbott went to a fundraiser for his campaign. All the while parents were in a community center screaming when finding out their child had been massacred. Their blood is on his hands. Between the way he has handled guns, energy and abortion rights he is the trifecta of evil. All those men on the stage have blood on their hands.
I saw that on MSNBC last night. Because of course Beto did that…..and of course Abbot did that.
Is Abbott still planning on attending the NRA whatever with Trump on Friday is the real question. And the answer is probably yes, because they helped get him elected. What a disgusting, trash human. I hope TX wises up.
As of today, he’s still attending, Worth noting that the NRA sent a memo to their attendees asking them not to bring their guns for safety reasons. I guess they don’t have much faith in their Good Guys With A Gun after all.
Wow. I’m not American but what really stood out was how instantly and viscerally angry those men on the stage were at being challenged. People in public office should be willing to be held accountable for their decisions. Usually when people respond that aggressively it’s because they know in their heart of heart that their beliefs and actions are indefensible.
That horrible man who immediately started swearing and name calling as Beto was talking is the epitome of the GOP as it exists now.
Beto is every parent right now. We are all horrified and angry and want real change. Only NRA ghouls don’t.
I can’t even say how happy watching that happen yesterday made me. Between Beto and Steve Kerr my faith in at least two white men has been restored. Keep it going.
That horrible man who was yelling at Beto is the mayor of Uvalde. You would think that he would have stood up and joined Beto in demanding answers from Abbott and Cruz. That took place in his town and those are his kids.
Exactly. The hatred so close to the surface just for being calmly challenged. That’s what is in place of their hearts.
Yes Kerr is another one who gets it. It is so insanely refreshing to see high-profile men speak truth to power. It’s also reassuring and validating to watch the sheer rage we are all feeling manifested through the actions and words of these men. Agree with everyone on here that the Democratic party needs more of this..
For Steve Kerr, this is personal:
https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/steve-kerrs-gun-control-speech-inspired-dads-1984-murder?cid=Yahoo&partner=ya4nbcs&chrcontext=WMAQ
Abbott and Cruz do not care because they are disgusting, greedy people. If they really cared they would cancel this disgusting 3 day NRA fest in Texas. I hope Texans vote Beto this November or Nothing with change!
They care NOTHING about the people they are supposed to represent; they only care about their pockets/wallets/bank account/off shore accounts. Cruz left his constituents in freezing weather, many in dire circumstances who had no water, so he could vacation in Mexico. And then he lied about it when called on the carpet. THAT is who they have representing them.
I just listened to a really good podcast with a spokesperson from Moms Demand. It’s “We Can Do Hard Things” (Glennon Doyle). Great info about what we can do.
I watched this live and I was “like what is happening?!”. The way the mayor of Uvalde yelled at Beto and the things that he said to him – disgusting. He should be outraged also. This is his town and those are their kids. The school superintendent should have been challenging Abbott and Cruz also instead of falling in line. They both should have joined Beto and started yelling at Abbott and Cruz for answers and stood up for their kids. And the way that they had him taken out of that auditorium. Cowards all of them.
Go Beto! I live in Illinois, but I’m going to send money to Beto’s campaign.
All those old, sour faced white men in their cowboy hats visibly packing their guns slung on their hips up there on that stage. Saying their prepared words. They can’t even speak from the heart and and emotionally like Joe Biden did.
And I loved how CBS cut off that press conference inside the auditorium and covered Beto outside and then went to The Talk live at 1 pm while the press conference was still going on and ABC and NBC were still in there covering it.
Yeah it was really weird how the mayor acted.
Beto was the mayor of El Paso when that Walmart shooting happened, and I really think that fired him up to be so passionate about gun control. Such a contrast.
Beto wasn’t the Mayor of El Paso, he was running for POTUS during the Democratic primary season. But he did represent El Paso in Congress for two or three terms.
It’s not important though, really. He was still regarded as a community leader and people really cared that he showed up and was passionate about protecting the citizens there and across the state and country
@annel thank you for setting me straight! Appreciate you!
Yeah where were the women on stage? All I could see were old white men. Change needs to come.
Abbott (like so many other state level elected officials here) pings my sociopath radar HARD.
But he is pro life and pro gun, so most people here won’t care if he wouldn’t piss on them if they were on fire.
I agree. Watching him over these last couple days, he always has that dead look behind the eyes. Very scary.
I think anyone who is wondering what strong masculinity could be without guns, without oppression, without toxicity can look at what Beto O’Rourke did here in this moment as an example.
Beto O’Rourke is my favorite politician and I’ve been watching him from New York since he ran for the Senate. I was so happy when he ran for President and so sad when he was mocked and marginalized during that race.
Beto has admitted that The Clash are a favorite band of his, and him standing before those horrible men on that stage in Uvalde showed real punk rock spirit. Joe Strummer would be proud, so am I, and how I wish other Democratic politicians showed the same spine and courage.
Same. Beto is a breath of fresh air and give no f$cks Beto is the best Beto. He was the candidate who most clearly stated his support on a assault weapons ban while the others were pussyfooting around. At this point I think of him more as a folk hero than politician.
The same Republicans that just blocked the domestic terrorism bill from passing in the Senate. The GOP is holding our country hostage with their policies. We need more politicians like Beto who at least appear to be trying to enact change and listening to his constituents. No politician is trustworthy, but Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz and Ron DeSantis and the rest of these GOP assholes are a danger to our society.
The irony is that these gun lovers think guns make them appear strong and brave, but it actually shows them to be cowards. When someone can’t bring themselves to go to the store to buy bread without carrying a gun, what is that, if not COWARDICE? They are just sooooo very, very afraid of being victimized, that they need multiple guns to feel safely and potent. What they really need is therapy to overcome their fear and insecurities, but of course that will never happen.
I mean, how brave were the gun-toting cops who let parents agonize for 40 minutes as their children faced a school shooter? So brave that they actually started tazing the PARENTS while the shooter unloaded his AR-15 on their kids.
I hope those officers are haunted forever by their dereliction of duty. I can’t believe they abandoned those children and treated the parents so horribly.
Yeah I don’t understand why on earth those cops just stood outside acting like they needed to “controll the crowd” while students and teachers were being murdered inside. Do your f*cking job ! You made an oath to serve and protect. You allowed those 21 people to die ! Cowards.
Ah the horror! Interuppted by words while doing their business! The outrage! The anger!
Those beautiful innocent children were interuppted doing their school business with BULLETS!
Those men took their bruised egos and guns and went home!
Those teachers and children mortally and mentally wounded are going to cemetaries!
Anyone interested in taking direct action: the NRA is holding its annual meeting in Houston this weekend (May 27-29) at the George R Brown convention center. If you are so moved, please come help us shut that shit down.
They are convening at Discovery Green around 10 AM? Is that right, or earlier?
Did you all hear the husband of one of the teachers killed also passed away. They said he was so grief stricken he died from a heart attack. They left four kids behind. This is so sad…
Isn’t that so sad? Truly died of a broken heart. Awful
This conflict is being held in a choke hold by massive gerrymandering, politicians beholden to the NRA and a minority of folks who weld power. I believe many more folks are utterly tired of burying innocent children and others that are victims of these mass shootings.
It’s heart breaking and change is long overdue.
I agree with whoever said Abbot strikes them as a sociopath. There is a chip missing in that guy.
You would think someone with his history would have more compassion. He was out running during a storm in Houston as young man and was injured by a fallen tree. That’s how he ended up in a wheelchair.
I think of FDR, another wealthy, privileged white guy who was tragically disabled. It made him a better person, empathetic and nuanced and passionate about helping those in need.
With Abbot, it seems to have done the opposite.
I just saw the video of the police just standing around and parents just screaming to let them inside and do something. This is horrible. Like I can’t do news anymore more. I just can’t.
Hugs to you. It is ok to step away for a bit to take care of your own mental health. These are very trying times for people with empathy.
I get they want to get the situation inside under control but the one father said “he stormed in and started shooting. Why couldn’t the police go in and shoot him” INSTEAD OF TELLING PARENTS’ TO CALM DOWN. OMG IM SO SICKENED