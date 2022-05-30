Prince Harry wrapped up his polo season with a Los Padres victory

Finally, some real photographers went to Santa Barbara to capture some good photos of Prince Harry playing polo. The big disappointment is that it doesn’t look like the Duchess of Sussex came out to watch her husband play polo. But Harry seemed pleased. I think this was Los Padres’ finally polo game of their abbreviated “polo szn.” They won, and the teammates happily posed with their trophy. Harry and Nacho Figueras seem especially tight. Polo Bros. Apparently, Los Padres also observed a minute of silence for Uvalde.

Prince Harry observed a minute’s silence for the victims of the Uvalde school massacre on horseback yesterday in his final polo match before he flies to the UK with Meghan and their two children to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Duke of Sussex’s obvious sorrow at the deaths of 19 children and two teachers came after his wife made a surprise appearance to Texas to pay her own tribute to the dead. But there was also joy for Harry as he played polo in California yesterday after his team Los Padres won their championship polo match final in Santa Barbara. He also held his arms aloft and cheered wildly as his ride won the match’s best horse award. The royal, who is sixth in line to the throne, is listed as H. Wales in the four-player line-up with his friend Nacho Figueras, who he embraced after their victory. The prince joined polo team Los Padres, having played the sport for most of his life after learning in the UK with his brother William. The club is run by his friend Nacho, who said he was ‘excited’ for the duke to join the ranks.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s widely believed (in the British press) that the Sussex family is probably flying out today. I suspect that Harry’s final polo match of the season was a big deal to him, and that he wasn’t about to cancel on Nacho at the last minute. Besides, it’s clear that Queen Elizabeth’s aides are moving her around in the hopes of keeping her away from Harry, right? If the Queen won’t even be in town until Wednesday, what’s the rush for the Sussexes to come?