Prince Harry wrapped up his polo season with a Los Padres victory

Finally, some real photographers went to Santa Barbara to capture some good photos of Prince Harry playing polo. The big disappointment is that it doesn’t look like the Duchess of Sussex came out to watch her husband play polo. But Harry seemed pleased. I think this was Los Padres’ finally polo game of their abbreviated “polo szn.” They won, and the teammates happily posed with their trophy. Harry and Nacho Figueras seem especially tight. Polo Bros. Apparently, Los Padres also observed a minute of silence for Uvalde.
Prince Harry observed a minute’s silence for the victims of the Uvalde school massacre on horseback yesterday in his final polo match before he flies to the UK with Meghan and their two children to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Duke of Sussex’s obvious sorrow at the deaths of 19 children and two teachers came after his wife made a surprise appearance to Texas to pay her own tribute to the dead.
But there was also joy for Harry as he played polo in California yesterday after his team Los Padres won their championship polo match final in Santa Barbara. He also held his arms aloft and cheered wildly as his ride won the match’s best horse award.
The royal, who is sixth in line to the throne, is listed as H. Wales in the four-player line-up with his friend Nacho Figueras, who he embraced after their victory.
The prince joined polo team Los Padres, having played the sport for most of his life after learning in the UK with his brother William. The club is run by his friend Nacho, who said he was ‘excited’ for the duke to join the ranks.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s widely believed (in the British press) that the Sussex family is probably flying out today. I suspect that Harry’s final polo match of the season was a big deal to him, and that he wasn’t about to cancel on Nacho at the last minute. Besides, it’s clear that Queen Elizabeth’s aides are moving her around in the hopes of keeping her away from Harry, right? If the Queen won’t even be in town until Wednesday, what’s the rush for the Sussexes to come?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee. Harry's side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in "sudden death" extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry's Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as "H. Wales" on the scoreboard.

Pictured: Prince Harry
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Well it’s almost a half-day time difference, maybe they’d like to try to get their small children settled a bit, that would make sense to me.
Getting some rest from jetlag and making sure their little ones are comfortable in a new environment is probably why they might leave today. Also I dont think they will be able to all stay at Frogmore with another young family, lots of logistics to handle.
I’ve read that the Brooksbank family have vacated Frogmore Cottage so that the Sussex’s can have their house to themselves. No mention of where E, J and A went but I’m assuming Royal Lodge.
Why not? The place has 5 bedrooms. Plenty of space. Even for the Sussex’s bodyguards.
@Snuffles: Yeah If the house has 5 bedrooms there’s no need for the Brooksbanks to leave. Plus when it was announced that Harry and Meghan was letting them stay there they said that they would share the place when they came to visit. Frogmore Cottage is not a Palace but it’s still a substantial place.
Five bedrooms? Ok lets say the Brooksbank baby sleeps in his own nursery,i am going to guess they also have a nanny. That is already three rooms down.Add H & M and their two little ones with possibly Doria or a nanny!? Five bedrooms is not as big as it sounds for two young families.
@noxi
There is also a guest house on the premises.
I’m assuming its Harry, Meghan the kids, a nanny or maybe Doria and two bodyguards. So seven people. I assume Jack and Eugenie have a nanny. So probably eleven people. I wouldn’t want to be like that for a week, unless that’s all I could afford. So either Jack and Eugenie left or the Sussexes are staying somewhere else.
I think Meghan and kids are already gone, that’s why she wasn’t at the finals.
Yes, maybe she went ahead with the kids to get them settled and then Harry would come right after he was done with the polo final.
I’ll have an order of Nacho(s) please!
You beat me to that line! But damnnnn, right?🤣
Me too, could these two be anymore handsome
And that’s where the term “snack” came from.
Please make it two….the man is fine! wow
Those polo uniforms, ou la la.
Every time Nacho and Harry snuggle, an angel gets her wings, I am convinced. My eyeballs are so happy.
H. Wales? Hmm. I like that tidbit.
H&M and the Queen are meeting beforehand. I’m fairly confident the Sussexes/Wales are going to Balmoral for private family time. Maybe they’ll travel back together.
That was the name he served under and was known as in the Royal Army — Harry Wales. I like the sound of “Captain Wales.”
I think it’s also the name he used in school, so it’s the name he’s used most of his life until most recently. Didn’t he sign his marriage certificate with Mountbatten-Windsor?
BeanieBean, I think he used HRH Prince Henry, etc., the Duke of Sussex for the birth certificates, so I suspect he did the same or similar with the marriage certificate.
I don’t know about y’all, but even though it’s only 9AM, I’m hungry for Nachos… 🤤😍
Fill up a plate for me too. With. Side of Whales. Lol
ppppsssssssssss……come here kittykitty
They are enough to create a long hunger for a long, long time……
I just love that the press doesn’t know exactly when Harry and Meghan will get to the UK. I was thinking that they might get there later in the week but we’ll see. Hopefully they will be able to arrive in and leave the UK without people knowing.
The BM probably have spy’s everywhere in the airports anticipating the Sussexes arrival. The ratchets will do their best to monitor the Sussexes whereabouts during their stay.
Nice to see how Harry is settling into his new life – keeping up with old friends and making new ones.
Sigh I will miss the Polo pictures. They are very…impressive.
Very…impressive indeed! These two men are fiiinnnnneeee! I love how Nacho seems to have that “big brother” vibe around Harry…he looks so protective of him. Men need that sort of friendship too. Glad these two have each other. Hope to see them together for another season.
I don’t know maybe, call me crazy… but in the first photo of the players holding the trophy…. it looks like there is an extra arm?????
@ samipup Nope. Every one of the players in the team is holding the trophy with one arm. So, 4 arms. It’s OK.
@samipup l checked there are four arms no extra one. The first belong to the first guy, the second to Nacho, the third to the second guy and the fourth to Harry. Mystery solved 😅
I think that the arms look strange also. Maybe it’s the angle? Maybe they flex their arms really far? It looks as if the second guy from the left has both arms around his teammates and that there’s a strange arm right to the left of Harry’s?
Second guy from the left has his left hand holding up the trophy, it’s Hand #3 from the left. The hand to the left of Harry’s left side is the left hand of the third guy from the left (the guy immediately to Harry’s right). My first count of arms was nine as well! But it’s eight, the normal amount. 😉
And yes, they’re all tall guys so their arms are long.
I would think that the only reason the Sussex’s would have for arriving early might be for the kids to adjust with jet lag. If the children are going to attend family events having them rested and happy would make the events less stressful. (Imagine the twisted headlines if they had toddler tantrums the staff would be running to the rags).
Nacho is not a fair weather friend, he was front and center supporting Harry and Meghan.
Prince Seeiso of Lesotho is another true friend.
Who, looking at these pictures of Harry and think he is missing the drama in England.
There was a picture of H&M barefooted at a Barbeque on Twitter from Nacho’s wife Instagram.
They’re going out more than people think.
Nacho is a true brother to Harry than Willileaks ever was
This is what I came here to say: Nacho is the older brother Harry should have had and deserves!! I love their relationship 🥰 and I love how both he and Meghan have a lot of long-standing very close friendships.
Also, I want to be the creamy filling in a Nacho sandwich. He is 🔥
Cosign.
There is still one tournament to play. Harry would miss this weekend, but it only ends June 19.
Yes, this final tournament overlaps the Jubbly. That’s why people thought he wouldn’t return to the UK for the celebrations. They can have someone fill in for Harry this weekend and then he can return for the rest of the tournament.
I’ve come to have a need for these polo pictures. I hope they’ll play indefinitely.
I was there! We are in Santa Barbara for the weekend and I got tickets to the match (super easy to do btw). It was our first time watching and my 12 year old son was enthralled. Luckily he doesn’t want to take up polo 😂
The Los Padres played Macarow Farms and Macarow Farms tied it up in the 6th chukkar and so it went to sudden death overtime. Nacho scored the winning point and his team was ecstatic. Every time Harry made a play the crowd applauded loudly which was nice and if he missed the ball they groaned loudly. 😂 Definitely loads of fun to watch and I recommend it to anyone who can make it to SB.
Awesome that you got to experience watching the game live, Bean!😊
Seriously, so cool!
“The Duke of Sussex’s obvious sorrow at the deaths of 19 children and two teachers came after his wife made a surprise appearance to Texas to pay her own tribute to the dead.”
Obvious sorrow??? But Meghan is a sociopath because she expressed “obvious sorrow” in person? Fuck off, Daily Fail.