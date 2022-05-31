Prince William went solo to Rose Hanbury’s estate to check out the horse trials

Today in Overshadowing the Jubbly, Prince William was hanging out at Rose Hanbury’s estate in Norfolk this past weekend. I wondered where William and Kate were last week, and it looks like they spent some time in Norfolk, at their country home Anmer Hall. There have been some reports that Will and Kate would give up Anmer Hall because they wanted to move to Windsor full-time, but I still don’t believe that they would ever give up Anmer. In any case, William went to the Houghton Hall estate – aka, the estate of Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage – for the Houghton International Horse Trials. Kate was not with him. The kids were not with him.

William did run into Zara and Mike Tindall, and there were lots of photos of Mike and William hugging and laughing with one another. Zara was competing in the horse trials, so it’s likely that William went there specifically to see Zara… although it’s sus, right? The British media went into overdrive to make “Mike & Will” the story, as in “Will and Mike’s bromance.” The basic gist is “who needs Harry when William has MIKE!” Also: the three Tindall kids were there, so it was a kid-friendly event. Wonder why William didn’t bring his kids? Maybe it wasn’t his weekend with them. Maybe he was already at Houghton Hall and he just decided to stop by the horse trials.

