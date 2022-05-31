Prince William went solo to Rose Hanbury’s estate to check out the horse trials

Today in Overshadowing the Jubbly, Prince William was hanging out at Rose Hanbury’s estate in Norfolk this past weekend. I wondered where William and Kate were last week, and it looks like they spent some time in Norfolk, at their country home Anmer Hall. There have been some reports that Will and Kate would give up Anmer Hall because they wanted to move to Windsor full-time, but I still don’t believe that they would ever give up Anmer. In any case, William went to the Houghton Hall estate – aka, the estate of Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage – for the Houghton International Horse Trials. Kate was not with him. The kids were not with him.
William did run into Zara and Mike Tindall, and there were lots of photos of Mike and William hugging and laughing with one another. Zara was competing in the horse trials, so it’s likely that William went there specifically to see Zara… although it’s sus, right? The British media went into overdrive to make “Mike & Will” the story, as in “Will and Mike’s bromance.” The basic gist is “who needs Harry when William has MIKE!” Also: the three Tindall kids were there, so it was a kid-friendly event. Wonder why William didn’t bring his kids? Maybe it wasn’t his weekend with them. Maybe he was already at Houghton Hall and he just decided to stop by the horse trials.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
Prince William unveils a plaque during a visit to the new London centre of James' Place to learn more about the charity's work to save the lives of men experiencing a suicidal crisis.
Mike Tindall with son Lucas Tindall
Prince William

London, UNITED KINGDOM – Public at the Memorial Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Pictured: Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall
Prince William unveils a plaque during a visit to the new London centre of James' Place to learn more about the charity's work to save the lives of men experiencing a suicidal crisis.
Willy saw all the photos of Harry and Nacho Bro-ing it up playing polo and realized he need a bro too. Enter Mike.
A bigger challenge will be recruiting a BFF for Kate.
That’s what I was thinking. Will and Mike look kind of awkward in the photos. And he didn’t bother to hug Zara?
Suspect they have more in common with each other than with Harry. So it’s not a stretch that they are close.
Agree @ Alexandria. Polo Snack Bros are greater than the newly formed Bigoted Bully Bros.
Awkward is an understatement! Yeah Those two really compare to Harry and Nacho <3
My first thought, too. Have we seen Will this animated before? It seems like he’s been glum for years.
No wonder there was a really big stench. The desperation… 🤧
“Please hug me”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10867979/How-Prince-William-Mike-Tindall-friends.html
Pics back to 2012
Definitely. He’s always been close to the Tindalls but this is a rather obvious “I’ve got friends too!” photo-op.
You see Harry I can get hugs too”, desperation. William so want to be loved, I think he wants to be Harry more than any thing else, oh the irony!!
Bingo, Aurora!
Seriously, he’s so lame. Constantly threatened by his baby brother from the time they were tiny.
William is screaming, “Look, I can ride a horse”, “Look, I’m having a bromance”. I swear, copy keening is a Cambridge family trait.
I’ve never seen a photo of William out and about with his children, does he ever spend any alone time with them?
There are some pictures that came out last year when he went to some running event at Sandringham with George and Charlotte the day before his birthday. I suspect that was a deal he made with the press in lieu of birthday pictures.
He took the older two out last year to a Father’s Day event near Sandringham (like a local race or something).
Yes he brought George and Charlotte to the beginning of a racing event at Sandringham and I think they got to press the official horn that kicked off the race. It’s the only event that comes to mind apart from that one event where William took George to the palace around the holidays a few years ago to make Christmas pudding and the Queen and Prince Charles were also present. It was an “heir to the throne” only event and was kind of awkward.
Yup, he does. Ex. all those which were previously cited and recently he was seen talking Charlotte to a friend’s birthday party(though it was clear that he did the dad drop off and didn’t stay). I suspect we will see more of this as he and Kate live more and more separate lives.
Kate knows she can’t show her face around Houghton Hall anymore. William was in London on Saturday so she probably just stayed at KP with the chidlren.
Just goes to show that Kate and Carole can’t strategize everything in life. Kate played herself and got shown the door by the Toffs. Poetic justice.
Yes it is. KHate has been shown the proverbial door as it seems.
Hee. Kate is having one lousy couple of weeks, at the least. It’s one thing to get your butt handed to you overseas, but for everyone at home to be turning on you…🤣🤣🤣😈
Um.. Pardon???
Who needs William when Harry has Nacho?
You mean who needs Mike when you have Nacho. Cain doesn’t have any hot friends.
Willy was totes jelly of all those Harry and “brother from another mother” Nacho pictures. Wills is like, “I have friends too I can banter with! OK, well it’s my cousin’s husband, but SEE!!!”
The one who said he wanted to assault Harry no less.
They’re all sucking up to William for favor. And they’ve all said and done some very racist things.
If William was the spare he would be the joke of the family. These photos, his work ethic, what he has to say? All he has in this world is being born first to the heir.
Zara (and Mike) have their lips permanently glued to William’s backside. They wanna stay on the royal property forever and know who they have to suck up to.
That was my first thought, too: “Oh yeah, the goon who wanted to beat the tar out of Harry because of toxic masculinity.” Grand. Ugh.
The Tindalls need to keep up their royal connections because it helps them get contracts etc. They know William will have the power eventually and so they want to ensure that they continue to have plenty of photo opps with senior royals going forward.
Damn. This was a choice. he could have gone with even one of the children and it wouldn’t have been such bad optics, lol.
But as it is it looks like he went to houghton, the home of his (current or ex) mistress and left the wife and kids at home.
Right? This just seems like something that the kids would like to go to as well.
and they have gone to this event with the kids before IIRC, I think pictures surfaced around the time of the affair rumors. I think they may have even gone after the affair rumors surfaced, but I’m not 100% positive. so that just makes it weirder and more obvious IMO.
ETA just checked, they went in 2018
I don’t know the exact dates, but I think there are pics of Kate at this event in a striped shirt and another in a floaty blue dress. So they’ve attended at least twice before? It’s funny how we mark and recognize events through our clothes. I didn’t realize though that it was around the time of the affair rumors.
Agreed!! This looks like all 3 of the children would have had a spectacular time at this event. There was quite a bit of entertainment for all of them. I guess Bullyiam couldn’t be bothered to take his children out.
Kate would not want the kids to go without her.
The Daily Mail used this quote to describe William’s parenting situation.
“William shares George, eight, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, with wife Kate. Mike and Zara are also parents to eight-year-old Mia and three-year-old Lena.”
“shares”
I wonder if the weird separation rumors were true. It’s such a strange construction.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10867541/Zara-Mike-Tindall-children-Mia-Lena-Lucas-Houghton-Hall-Horse-Trials.html
I think they’ve used the word “share” before but using it here again is a choice, as Becks1 said above. Idk, it just seems like the DM is pretty clearly telegraphing that the Cambridges are separated and share the kids. They can’t say it outright but they can say this.
Strange indeed. Something isn’t right
This is at least the 3rd or 4th time that “share” has been used for these two. Definitely pointed on the media’s part.
This is deliberate on the media’s part – they are hinting at a Keen separation. Once TQ passes it will all come out in the wash – they will divorce and I think they are still discussion the terms, hence all these property stories.
@ Digital Unicorn, absolutely!! The Daily Fail used this term on purpose, it wasn’t an accident. And I agree that once TQ passes, KHate and her buttons get the boot!! I can see Charles already salivating at the chance of putting Ma Meddleton and her criminal brother out of the picture. CarolE has over stepped her boundaries too many times.
Could not have happened to a MORE deserving couple…..
I’m totally team They’ve Seperated.
Also, Charles gets a pass from a lot of people because he has loved Camilla for so long and because Diana was truly a beauty and Camilla, bless, is NOT so like. This isn’t a trophy wife situation.
Will? That’s a man who likes to outdo his brother. No way Rose gives up her life to be the next Mrs Wills, so the Kate Replacement will be a Trophy Wife Extreme.
Kate, you in danger, girl.
The difference in Will “shares” his kids with his wife, but Mike and Zara “are parents” is clearly shady. Nobody I know would describe a married man as “sharing” his kids with his wife. Married couples “have” kids. Period. Divorced/Separated couples “share” custody.
They are either separated, or on their way to being separated and the press know it.
@Alice: Unfortunately, any woman that stepped into the role of Will’s Trophy Wife would be no trophy, as she would have be to be extremely thirsty, deluded, and dumb, with impossibly low self-esteem, to agree to marry that man. If he divorces and remarries I expect the second wife to be One Hot Mess.
I first remember the use of the word “share” to describe Kate and William’s children in one of the articles from last summer about the move to Windsor. Around that same time we also got something like “the duchess of cambridge and her husband, prince william” (which is also weird wording) but I think the two references were in separate articles. Anyway, there was a definite “moving to windsor” article that mentioned how Kate shared children with William and it was…..weird, especially in that context.
Wow using “sharing” the kids once again is very shady by the DM.
And William never looks this joyful when he’s with his wife.
You can just say he went to Houghton the home of the future Queen Rose. ; )
Yeah I guess all the “Harry and Nacho” and “Harry and Charlie” pics were too much, lol. Little Prince Baldemort was feeling left out. Mike had better not turn his back though , he might find himself run over if William needs a scapegoat. It can be hazardous being William’s “brother”.
That’s Tom Cruise-level staged bro hugging if I ever saw some. Maybe Willyawn is taking lessons from his new bud, Mr. Cultastic himself. What shoes did he wear to this event. Did they have widdle pwaney-wanies on them?
@ That’sNotOkay, oh my gawd…..Willyawn!!!! That’s bloody brilliant!!
So much for the “Harry and William are facetiming” stories. Wasn’t Mike the one who went on a podcast and threatened to punch Harry or said that the family wanted to beat him up? And now William’s hugging up on him? I wouldn’t hug someone who wanted to do harm to a sibling I was facetiming. *cough*
So the Rota are now ACTIVELY covering for Bill the way they covered for Chuck…. interesting ….
This story pretty much indicates that the affair is ongoing and that other RF family members are aware and supportive. The latter is bad news for Kate and adds further context to the Norfolk rival stories and Kate’s request for Rose to be iced out…. looks like paradoxically Kate is the one being iced out.
Also seems like Anmer will become Bill’s ‘Highgrove’ for shane and all on the tax-payer’s pocket.
I agree, but it is Burger King. If it was that known and accepted, he would have had the kids with him – to play with her kids ..
The affair is likely dead in the water if it was ever more than casual.
William has been linked with other women for a lot longer and consistently.
The tatler article originally stated rose and William had dinners sometimes.
But when Kate had George and moved In With her parents William took a bespoke very course. He took a private residence for 6 months and barely attended his program. The press did not cover what he did with his free time, but it was speculated heavily he had a women there.
I agree. I don’t believe that William and Rose are currently a thing at all. I think they once were, although whether feelings were involved or not, I am unsure. Something tells me it was just a fling they were having–just keeping the status quo of what all the aristos do–sleep around with one another. Do I believe William is involved with somebody else, like a lawyer in London? Yes, I could easily see it. William’s mind and physical location is somewhere these days, but it’s not at home with Kate.
I do also think that Rose and Will affair is no longer.
I’m sad about it, it was such great gossip!
@ Mirage and L84Tea, I agree that their romance is over. Rose was apparently bored and thought to herself, why not.
As for there being another one in the loop, I agree @ L84Tea. Bullyiam has a side piece in London. He isn’t allowing himself any down time. He doesn’t give one iota about KHate’s feelings, as well have all seen.
I don’t believe there was an actual affair. A flirtation perhaps, but the bottom line is that Rose may have facilitated William to see other women, using Houghton Hall. She also allegedly helped his staff arrange trips for William and a companion. Kate found out. Boom.
@Julia K: For Rose’s sake I hope you are correct. From the little I have read about Rose Hanbury, she seems to have extraordinary taste, talent, and work ethic. I know photography, art curation/commissioning, gardening, and estate management are rich people work, but not all rich people can do them or have the skill or mind or dedication to do them properly, and Rose does. So I *hate* thinking of her stooping so low as to have a fling with such a tactless, stupid, uncultured boor as William. But if he asked her to facilitate hook-ups, and she agreed out of some kind of class camaraderie/loyalty to her future King, then I like that scenario better.
Nah I think there was definitely an affair. William didn’t come out with legal guns blazing bc someone was connecting him with Rose who could then connect him to his affair. The Hench ( a frequent commenter here) said that she knew it lasted for 3 years and ended in 2020, which fits with the timeline as we all know it.
But even if that’s not accurate, there was an affair at some point between the two.
Rose’s brother spilled about the dinners between William and Rose but then that got quickly removed. So I do think there was an affair and it was likely out of convenience and proximity more than anything. Kate foolishly tried to make a power play and got burned.
I think he’s moved on to this mysterious blonde woman who is suspected to have a Russian background and is linked to that organization in Belize. The mysterious dinners at the London club seem to hint that this is the new woman.
We will see pictures of Kate and the kids very soon. This is how Carol keeps William in check by saying I got George, just remember that!
William is unlikely to still be having an affair with Rose, far too dangerous.
It seems an obvious win to bring the kids, pics of them and the Tindall cousins would be all over the tabloids. But I’m thinking W&K are using the kids to bargain with the tabs – no free photos, always something in return. Saving them for the jubilee pics to try and overshadow the Sussexes? It is a shame those kids will never have a normal life, even if they escape later on, we know how important the “Early Years” are :/
Maybe it was ‘hug a thug day’. What does Mike ‘do’?
Lol. Seems fitting for both of them. Mike threatens to beat up William blood brother, that’s what he does.
Hug a thug is my early morning chuckle!
Me too!!! They make such a lovely couple.
“Hug a Thug Day” LOL.
Didn’t mile cheat on Zara right after their wedding? I guess cheaters stick together. Pathetic William has no friends outside his aristocratic circle and is reduced to only sticking with family members
He sure did.
And it is odd William has no real friends. Only a circle of financial and titled status. He holds no connections known to anyone from his RAF days. It was said they didn’t like him or how he treated the work they did.
That’s nice. They can have a nice laugh about cheating on spouses and the papers covering it given Tindall was photographed at a rugby tournament in NZ/Aus years ago kissing an ex girlfriend at a bar. That was the year England did terribly and got shame sent home for partying instead of practicing… what’s a little brazen cheating but HILARITY between bros!
that Mike Tindall is also a big idiot
They must’ve all been so hungry… No snacks detected.
He definitely saw Harry and nacho and I think saw the squad saying nacho is his real brother and got upset and jealous. I really doubt he wants to be replaced as Harry’s brother by anybody he is possessive as shit.
That family monitor H&M’s every single step and it kills them that they can’t recreate the magic. The fact the Sussex Squad hold this much power over a FFK too… who needs to be rich and famous to influence when you can do it from a screen in your own home.
He thinks he is Diana’s son too (literally he said this) he should’ve inherited some shine also.
The weird part a lot of the heat comes from the comparison of how he and harry treats there wives. And the next comparison of how their dad treated their mother. He knows that he looks bad doing this to Kate but continues to do this it’s shocking. He must truly hate her. He treats her as if she is nothing at the movie premiere. He doesn’t even look when Tom cruise holds her hand or react. Not even as a man with pride. No possessiveness, just nothing. It’s eerie.
Mike is a very poor substitute for Nacho. Surprised Mike didn’t punch Will, as he punched out Harry once. Apparently, Will is a CopyKeen too. Huh, you wouldn’t think the heir would be so inferior to the spare. Maybe there’s something wrong with the concept of primogeniture? We know who should be king. They all do.
I have no problem with Mike Tindall as Baldy’s buddy but I cannot imagine anything that Mike & Horse Teeth the Bald actually have in common. What do you think the talk about?
Sports? How to get away with cheating on your wife?
Did Mike & Horse Teeth the Bald actually get away with it??? LOL! LOL!
Whatever it is I’m sure it’s filled with a lot of racist and misogynistic “jokes”.
@ Ace, including how to cheat on your spouse and all of the shenanigans that plays into it. Mike Tindall in NO Nacho, not even on the same planet!!! Nacho is yummy as well as charismatic and my gawd, what a face and body……and his hair.
I remember how Mike said he’d have been disappointed if the third one was not a boy and he would Try again. NOt so charming.
Dome bros.
In my best Nelson Muntz voice…HA-HA!
All these two needed was a participation trophy to heft above their heads.
Damn! That was a good one! LOL!
Has Willie ever hugged Kate like that? I don’t think so.
Really. And all the excuses are that Will doesn’t like to be demonstrative in public. Except when it comes to Mike, I guess.
Eh, closest thing I can think of is at the 2012 Olympics, and that was in celebration for a British victory.
And it was extremely awkward and staged.
He hugged her from the side at the olympics wtf
Yes, that was the only spontaneous hug I have seen.
There are photos of William with his arms round Zara looking very affectionate. None like that with Kate. Also a lot of photos of William gazing at his friend Tom Van straubenzee adoringly in a way he never looked at Kate.
Lol if the best friend William can find is this violent, cheating ogre… well, that says a lot about Will.
I think Kate has attended this event with George, and with George and Charlotte by herself in the past. It appears it is a kid friendly event. It seems to me that William is close to Zara and Peter. It makes sense in that they are the cousins closest in age, and I assumed they played together a lot as kids. I remember William telling a story of how he and Peter nearly chased Zara into a light pole at Balmoral and got a right royal bollocking from his grandmother. Also, I think William and Zara are godparents to each other’s children.
Kaiser, your top picture of Willy has me on the floor. Lol
My spidey senses are telling me Kate is getting kicked to the curb. More pictures of where William finds joy and it’s not with Kate. The fact he’s willing to put himself close to Rose says everything.
The Egg is doing the Happy Claw in the first photograph. If he and the Stick had their hands tied behind their backs they would both have a complete breakdown. They would pull their hands loose and immediately go into Claw and Jazz mode at a phrenetic hyper pace.
It seems every other weekend there are pictures of Will by himself somewhere having fun. He’s definitely letting us know which weekends Kate has the children
He’s going to humiliate Kate again, right before the Jubbly, by cheating on her with another woman. For all our disdain for Kate, Will is such an offensive, disreputable, horrible man and husband. He has no respect, compassion or love for Kate and the full blame of that is on him, though he wants to throw her under the bus as the cause of all his problems/character flaws. I don’t pity her, because she is a horrible person, too, but the devil’s bargain she made is withering her heart, body and soul.
William seeking a close male friend or relative reminds me of the film I Love You Man where Paul Rudd could not find a Best Man for his wedding and needed a BFF and searched for one.