Prince William went solo to Rose Hanbury’s estate to check out the horse trials

Today in Overshadowing the Jubbly, Prince William was hanging out at Rose Hanbury’s estate in Norfolk this past weekend. I wondered where William and Kate were last week, and it looks like they spent some time in Norfolk, at their country home Anmer Hall. There have been some reports that Will and Kate would give up Anmer Hall because they wanted to move to Windsor full-time, but I still don’t believe that they would ever give up Anmer. In any case, William went to the Houghton Hall estate – aka, the estate of Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage – for the Houghton International Horse Trials. Kate was not with him. The kids were not with him.

William did run into Zara and Mike Tindall, and there were lots of photos of Mike and William hugging and laughing with one another. Zara was competing in the horse trials, so it’s likely that William went there specifically to see Zara… although it’s sus, right? The British media went into overdrive to make “Mike & Will” the story, as in “Will and Mike’s bromance.” The basic gist is “who needs Harry when William has MIKE!” Also: the three Tindall kids were there, so it was a kid-friendly event. Wonder why William didn’t bring his kids? Maybe it wasn’t his weekend with them. Maybe he was already at Houghton Hall and he just decided to stop by the horse trials.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.

105 Responses to “Prince William went solo to Rose Hanbury’s estate to check out the horse trials”

  1. Aurora says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:03 am

    Willy saw all the photos of Harry and Nacho Bro-ing it up playing polo and realized he need a bro too. Enter Mike.

    A bigger challenge will be recruiting a BFF for Kate.

  2. Harla says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:03 am

    I’ve never seen a photo of William out and about with his children, does he ever spend any alone time with them?

    • Amy Bee says:
      May 31, 2022 at 8:09 am

      There are some pictures that came out last year when he went to some running event at Sandringham with George and Charlotte the day before his birthday. I suspect that was a deal he made with the press in lieu of birthday pictures.

    • Becks1 says:
      May 31, 2022 at 8:09 am

      He took the older two out last year to a Father’s Day event near Sandringham (like a local race or something).

    • AmelieOriginal says:
      May 31, 2022 at 10:00 am

      Yes he brought George and Charlotte to the beginning of a racing event at Sandringham and I think they got to press the official horn that kicked off the race. It’s the only event that comes to mind apart from that one event where William took George to the palace around the holidays a few years ago to make Christmas pudding and the Queen and Prince Charles were also present. It was an “heir to the throne” only event and was kind of awkward.

    • sunny says:
      May 31, 2022 at 3:36 pm

      Yup, he does. Ex. all those which were previously cited and recently he was seen talking Charlotte to a friend’s birthday party(though it was clear that he did the dad drop off and didn’t stay). I suspect we will see more of this as he and Kate live more and more separate lives.

  3. Amy Bee says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:05 am

    Kate knows she can’t show her face around Houghton Hall anymore. William was in London on Saturday so she probably just stayed at KP with the chidlren.

    • L84Tea says:
      May 31, 2022 at 8:32 am

      Just goes to show that Kate and Carole can’t strategize everything in life. Kate played herself and got shown the door by the Toffs. Poetic justice.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 31, 2022 at 11:15 am

        Yes it is. KHate has been shown the proverbial door as it seems.

      • Deering24 says:
        May 31, 2022 at 1:20 pm

        Hee. Kate is having one lousy couple of weeks, at the least. It’s one thing to get your butt handed to you overseas, but for everyone at home to be turning on you…🤣🤣🤣😈

  4. Mary Tosti says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:07 am

    Um.. Pardon???

  5. BUBS says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Who needs William when Harry has Nacho?

  6. Snuffles says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:10 am

    Willy was totes jelly of all those Harry and “brother from another mother” Nacho pictures. Wills is like, “I have friends too I can banter with! OK, well it’s my cousin’s husband, but SEE!!!”

    • C says:
      May 31, 2022 at 8:26 am

      The one who said he wanted to assault Harry no less.

      Reply
      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        May 31, 2022 at 8:31 am

        They’re all sucking up to William for favor. And they’ve all said and done some very racist things.

        If William was the spare he would be the joke of the family. These photos, his work ethic, what he has to say? All he has in this world is being born first to the heir.

      • L84Tea says:
        May 31, 2022 at 8:34 am

        Zara (and Mike) have their lips permanently glued to William’s backside. They wanna stay on the royal property forever and know who they have to suck up to.

      • Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
        May 31, 2022 at 9:18 am

        That was my first thought, too: “Oh yeah, the goon who wanted to beat the tar out of Harry because of toxic masculinity.” Grand. Ugh.

    • PrincessK says:
      May 31, 2022 at 8:45 pm

      The Tindalls need to keep up their royal connections because it helps them get contracts etc. They know William will have the power eventually and so they want to ensure that they continue to have plenty of photo opps with senior royals going forward.

  7. Becks1 says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Damn. This was a choice. he could have gone with even one of the children and it wouldn’t have been such bad optics, lol.

    But as it is it looks like he went to houghton, the home of his (current or ex) mistress and left the wife and kids at home.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 31, 2022 at 8:21 am

      Right? This just seems like something that the kids would like to go to as well.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        May 31, 2022 at 8:51 am

        and they have gone to this event with the kids before IIRC, I think pictures surfaced around the time of the affair rumors. I think they may have even gone after the affair rumors surfaced, but I’m not 100% positive. so that just makes it weirder and more obvious IMO.

        ETA just checked, they went in 2018

      • Jais says:
        May 31, 2022 at 9:20 am

        I don’t know the exact dates, but I think there are pics of Kate at this event in a striped shirt and another in a floaty blue dress. So they’ve attended at least twice before? It’s funny how we mark and recognize events through our clothes. I didn’t realize though that it was around the time of the affair rumors.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 31, 2022 at 11:17 am

        Agreed!! This looks like all 3 of the children would have had a spectacular time at this event. There was quite a bit of entertainment for all of them. I guess Bullyiam couldn’t be bothered to take his children out.

      • PrincessK says:
        May 31, 2022 at 8:47 pm

        Kate would not want the kids to go without her.

    • Anance says:
      May 31, 2022 at 9:05 am

      The Daily Mail used this quote to describe William’s parenting situation.

      “William shares George, eight, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, with wife Kate. Mike and Zara are also parents to eight-year-old Mia and three-year-old Lena.”

      “shares”

      I wonder if the weird separation rumors were true. It’s such a strange construction.

      https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10867541/Zara-Mike-Tindall-children-Mia-Lena-Lucas-Houghton-Hall-Horse-Trials.html

      • Jais says:
        May 31, 2022 at 9:17 am

        I think they’ve used the word “share” before but using it here again is a choice, as Becks1 said above. Idk, it just seems like the DM is pretty clearly telegraphing that the Cambridges are separated and share the kids. They can’t say it outright but they can say this.

      • PaulaH says:
        May 31, 2022 at 9:26 am

        Strange indeed. Something isn’t right

      • Beach Dreams says:
        May 31, 2022 at 9:31 am

        This is at least the 3rd or 4th time that “share” has been used for these two. Definitely pointed on the media’s part.

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        May 31, 2022 at 10:02 am

        This is deliberate on the media’s part – they are hinting at a Keen separation. Once TQ passes it will all come out in the wash – they will divorce and I think they are still discussion the terms, hence all these property stories.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 31, 2022 at 10:58 am

        @ Digital Unicorn, absolutely!! The Daily Fail used this term on purpose, it wasn’t an accident. And I agree that once TQ passes, KHate and her buttons get the boot!! I can see Charles already salivating at the chance of putting Ma Meddleton and her criminal brother out of the picture. CarolE has over stepped her boundaries too many times.

        Could not have happened to a MORE deserving couple…..

      • Alice says:
        May 31, 2022 at 11:15 am

        I’m totally team They’ve Seperated.

        Also, Charles gets a pass from a lot of people because he has loved Camilla for so long and because Diana was truly a beauty and Camilla, bless, is NOT so like. This isn’t a trophy wife situation.

        Will? That’s a man who likes to outdo his brother. No way Rose gives up her life to be the next Mrs Wills, so the Kate Replacement will be a Trophy Wife Extreme.

      • Rapunzel says:
        May 31, 2022 at 12:17 pm

        Kate, you in danger, girl.

        The difference in Will “shares” his kids with his wife, but Mike and Zara “are parents” is clearly shady. Nobody I know would describe a married man as “sharing” his kids with his wife. Married couples “have” kids. Period. Divorced/Separated couples “share” custody.

        They are either separated, or on their way to being separated and the press know it.

      • Dee Kay says:
        May 31, 2022 at 12:31 pm

        @Alice: Unfortunately, any woman that stepped into the role of Will’s Trophy Wife would be no trophy, as she would have be to be extremely thirsty, deluded, and dumb, with impossibly low self-esteem, to agree to marry that man. If he divorces and remarries I expect the second wife to be One Hot Mess.

      • Becks1 says:
        May 31, 2022 at 12:39 pm

        I first remember the use of the word “share” to describe Kate and William’s children in one of the articles from last summer about the move to Windsor. Around that same time we also got something like “the duchess of cambridge and her husband, prince william” (which is also weird wording) but I think the two references were in separate articles. Anyway, there was a definite “moving to windsor” article that mentioned how Kate shared children with William and it was…..weird, especially in that context.

      • Nic919 says:
        May 31, 2022 at 11:37 pm

        Wow using “sharing” the kids once again is very shady by the DM.

        And William never looks this joyful when he’s with his wife.

    • HeyJude says:
      May 31, 2022 at 5:55 pm

      You can just say he went to Houghton the home of the future Queen Rose. ; )

  8. MsIam says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:20 am

    Yeah I guess all the “Harry and Nacho” and “Harry and Charlie” pics were too much, lol. Little Prince Baldemort was feeling left out. Mike had better not turn his back though , he might find himself run over if William needs a scapegoat. It can be hazardous being William’s “brother”.

  9. ThatsNotOkay says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:23 am

    That’s Tom Cruise-level staged bro hugging if I ever saw some. Maybe Willyawn is taking lessons from his new bud, Mr. Cultastic himself. What shoes did he wear to this event. Did they have widdle pwaney-wanies on them?

  10. rawiya says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:27 am

    So much for the “Harry and William are facetiming” stories. Wasn’t Mike the one who went on a podcast and threatened to punch Harry or said that the family wanted to beat him up? And now William’s hugging up on him? I wouldn’t hug someone who wanted to do harm to a sibling I was facetiming. *cough*

  11. Flower says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:29 am

    So the Rota are now ACTIVELY covering for Bill the way they covered for Chuck…. interesting ….

    This story pretty much indicates that the affair is ongoing and that other RF family members are aware and supportive. The latter is bad news for Kate and adds further context to the Norfolk rival stories and Kate’s request for Rose to be iced out…. looks like paradoxically Kate is the one being iced out.

    Also seems like Anmer will become Bill’s ‘Highgrove’ for shane and all on the tax-payer’s pocket.

    • Maggie says:
      May 31, 2022 at 8:36 am

      I agree, but it is Burger King. If it was that known and accepted, he would have had the kids with him – to play with her kids ..

    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      May 31, 2022 at 8:38 am

      The affair is likely dead in the water if it was ever more than casual.

      William has been linked with other women for a lot longer and consistently.
      The tatler article originally stated rose and William had dinners sometimes.
      But when Kate had George and moved In With her parents William took a bespoke very course. He took a private residence for 6 months and barely attended his program. The press did not cover what he did with his free time, but it was speculated heavily he had a women there.

      • L84Tea says:
        May 31, 2022 at 9:48 am

        I agree. I don’t believe that William and Rose are currently a thing at all. I think they once were, although whether feelings were involved or not, I am unsure. Something tells me it was just a fling they were having–just keeping the status quo of what all the aristos do–sleep around with one another. Do I believe William is involved with somebody else, like a lawyer in London? Yes, I could easily see it. William’s mind and physical location is somewhere these days, but it’s not at home with Kate.

      • Mirage says:
        May 31, 2022 at 10:42 am

        I do also think that Rose and Will affair is no longer.
        I’m sad about it, it was such great gossip!

      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 31, 2022 at 11:10 am

        @ Mirage and L84Tea, I agree that their romance is over. Rose was apparently bored and thought to herself, why not.

        As for there being another one in the loop, I agree @ L84Tea. Bullyiam has a side piece in London. He isn’t allowing himself any down time. He doesn’t give one iota about KHate’s feelings, as well have all seen.

      • Julia K says:
        May 31, 2022 at 11:59 am

        I don’t believe there was an actual affair. A flirtation perhaps, but the bottom line is that Rose may have facilitated William to see other women, using Houghton Hall. She also allegedly helped his staff arrange trips for William and a companion. Kate found out. Boom.

      • Dee Kay says:
        May 31, 2022 at 12:36 pm

        @Julia K: For Rose’s sake I hope you are correct. From the little I have read about Rose Hanbury, she seems to have extraordinary taste, talent, and work ethic. I know photography, art curation/commissioning, gardening, and estate management are rich people work, but not all rich people can do them or have the skill or mind or dedication to do them properly, and Rose does. So I *hate* thinking of her stooping so low as to have a fling with such a tactless, stupid, uncultured boor as William. But if he asked her to facilitate hook-ups, and she agreed out of some kind of class camaraderie/loyalty to her future King, then I like that scenario better.

      • Becks1 says:
        May 31, 2022 at 12:41 pm

        Nah I think there was definitely an affair. William didn’t come out with legal guns blazing bc someone was connecting him with Rose who could then connect him to his affair. The Hench ( a frequent commenter here) said that she knew it lasted for 3 years and ended in 2020, which fits with the timeline as we all know it.

        But even if that’s not accurate, there was an affair at some point between the two.

      • Nic919 says:
        May 31, 2022 at 11:41 pm

        Rose’s brother spilled about the dinners between William and Rose but then that got quickly removed. So I do think there was an affair and it was likely out of convenience and proximity more than anything. Kate foolishly tried to make a power play and got burned.

        I think he’s moved on to this mysterious blonde woman who is suspected to have a Russian background and is linked to that organization in Belize. The mysterious dinners at the London club seem to hint that this is the new woman.

    • PaulaH says:
      May 31, 2022 at 9:30 am

      We will see pictures of Kate and the kids very soon. This is how Carol keeps William in check by saying I got George, just remember that!

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      May 31, 2022 at 8:49 pm

      William is unlikely to still be having an affair with Rose, far too dangerous.

  12. Pearl_string says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:38 am

    It seems an obvious win to bring the kids, pics of them and the Tindall cousins would be all over the tabloids. But I’m thinking W&K are using the kids to bargain with the tabs – no free photos, always something in return. Saving them for the jubilee pics to try and overshadow the Sussexes? It is a shame those kids will never have a normal life, even if they escape later on, we know how important the “Early Years” are :/

  13. ChattyCath says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Maybe it was ‘hug a thug day’. What does Mike ‘do’?

  14. Em says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Didn’t mile cheat on Zara right after their wedding? I guess cheaters stick together. Pathetic William has no friends outside his aristocratic circle and is reduced to only sticking with family members

    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      May 31, 2022 at 2:51 pm

      He sure did.
      And it is odd William has no real friends. Only a circle of financial and titled status. He holds no connections known to anyone from his RAF days. It was said they didn’t like him or how he treated the work they did.

  15. Ceej says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:46 am

    That’s nice. They can have a nice laugh about cheating on spouses and the papers covering it given Tindall was photographed at a rugby tournament in NZ/Aus years ago kissing an ex girlfriend at a bar. That was the year England did terribly and got shame sent home for partying instead of practicing… what’s a little brazen cheating but HILARITY between bros!

  16. matthew says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:49 am

    that Mike Tindall is also a big idiot

  17. Shawna says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:56 am

    They must’ve all been so hungry… No snacks detected.

  18. zebz says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:58 am

    He definitely saw Harry and nacho and I think saw the squad saying nacho is his real brother and got upset and jealous. I really doubt he wants to be replaced as Harry’s brother by anybody he is possessive as shit.

    • The Duchess says:
      May 31, 2022 at 11:21 am

      That family monitor H&M’s every single step and it kills them that they can’t recreate the magic. The fact the Sussex Squad hold this much power over a FFK too… who needs to be rich and famous to influence when you can do it from a screen in your own home.

      • zebz says:
        May 31, 2022 at 12:12 pm

        He thinks he is Diana’s son too (literally he said this) he should’ve inherited some shine also.
        The weird part a lot of the heat comes from the comparison of how he and harry treats there wives. And the next comparison of how their dad treated their mother. He knows that he looks bad doing this to Kate but continues to do this it’s shocking. He must truly hate her. He treats her as if she is nothing at the movie premiere. He doesn’t even look when Tom cruise holds her hand or react. Not even as a man with pride. No possessiveness, just nothing. It’s eerie.

  19. J. Ferber says:
    May 31, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Mike is a very poor substitute for Nacho. Surprised Mike didn’t punch Will, as he punched out Harry once. Apparently, Will is a CopyKeen too. Huh, you wouldn’t think the heir would be so inferior to the spare. Maybe there’s something wrong with the concept of primogeniture? We know who should be king. They all do.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      May 31, 2022 at 9:47 am

      I have no problem with Mike Tindall as Baldy’s buddy but I cannot imagine anything that Mike & Horse Teeth the Bald actually have in common. What do you think the talk about?

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        May 31, 2022 at 9:54 am

        Sports? How to get away with cheating on your wife?

      • BayTampaBay says:
        May 31, 2022 at 10:05 am

        Did Mike & Horse Teeth the Bald actually get away with it??? LOL! LOL!

      • Ace says:
        May 31, 2022 at 10:11 am

        Whatever it is I’m sure it’s filled with a lot of racist and misogynistic “jokes”.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 31, 2022 at 11:06 am

        @ Ace, including how to cheat on your spouse and all of the shenanigans that plays into it. Mike Tindall in NO Nacho, not even on the same planet!!! Nacho is yummy as well as charismatic and my gawd, what a face and body……and his hair.

      • Tessa says:
        May 31, 2022 at 7:23 pm

        I remember how Mike said he’d have been disappointed if the third one was not a boy and he would Try again. NOt so charming.

  20. SAS says:
    May 31, 2022 at 9:16 am

    Dome bros.

    Reply
  21. Feeshalori says:
    May 31, 2022 at 9:16 am

    All these two needed was a participation trophy to heft above their heads.

    Reply
    May 31, 2022 at 9:22 am

    Has Willie ever hugged Kate like that? I don’t think so.

    • equality says:
      May 31, 2022 at 9:31 am

      Really. And all the excuses are that Will doesn’t like to be demonstrative in public. Except when it comes to Mike, I guess.

    • Beach Dreams says:
      May 31, 2022 at 9:35 am

      Eh, closest thing I can think of is at the 2012 Olympics, and that was in celebration for a British victory.

    • Cairidh says:
      May 31, 2022 at 12:26 pm

      There are photos of William with his arms round Zara looking very affectionate. None like that with Kate. Also a lot of photos of William gazing at his friend Tom Van straubenzee adoringly in a way he never looked at Kate.

  23. dido says:
    May 31, 2022 at 10:49 am

    Lol if the best friend William can find is this violent, cheating ogre… well, that says a lot about Will.

  24. tamsin says:
    May 31, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    I think Kate has attended this event with George, and with George and Charlotte by herself in the past. It appears it is a kid friendly event. It seems to me that William is close to Zara and Peter. It makes sense in that they are the cousins closest in age, and I assumed they played together a lot as kids. I remember William telling a story of how he and Peter nearly chased Zara into a light pole at Balmoral and got a right royal bollocking from his grandmother. Also, I think William and Zara are godparents to each other’s children.

  25. Over it says:
    May 31, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    Kaiser, your top picture of Willy has me on the floor. Lol

  26. K8erade says:
    May 31, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    My spidey senses are telling me Kate is getting kicked to the curb. More pictures of where William finds joy and it’s not with Kate. The fact he’s willing to put himself close to Rose says everything.

  27. India says:
    May 31, 2022 at 2:56 pm

    The Egg is doing the Happy Claw in the first photograph. If he and the Stick had their hands tied behind their backs they would both have a complete breakdown. They would pull their hands loose and immediately go into Claw and Jazz mode at a phrenetic hyper pace.

  28. Athena says:
    May 31, 2022 at 3:52 pm

    It seems every other weekend there are pictures of Will by himself somewhere having fun. He’s definitely letting us know which weekends Kate has the children

  29. J. Ferber says:
    May 31, 2022 at 5:08 pm

    He’s going to humiliate Kate again, right before the Jubbly, by cheating on her with another woman. For all our disdain for Kate, Will is such an offensive, disreputable, horrible man and husband. He has no respect, compassion or love for Kate and the full blame of that is on him, though he wants to throw her under the bus as the cause of all his problems/character flaws. I don’t pity her, because she is a horrible person, too, but the devil’s bargain she made is withering her heart, body and soul.

  30. Tessa says:
    May 31, 2022 at 7:19 pm

    William seeking a close male friend or relative reminds me of the film I Love You Man where Paul Rudd could not find a Best Man for his wedding and needed a BFF and searched for one.

