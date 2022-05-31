The Cambridges will be sent to Wales on June 4th, Lilibet’s first birthday

Three weeks ago, we learned that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were being sent to Wales during the Jubbly. It was a hilarious moment. To be fair, William and Kate are not being “sent away” for the entire four-day Jubblyshambles, and to be fair, all of the senior working royals are expected to spend half-days in all of the countries making up the United Kingdom during the Jubbly. Princess Anne, the Wessexes, Prince Charles and Camilla are all being sent away too. It just so happens that William and Kate are being sent to Wales on Lilibet’s first birthday, when the Queen plans to attend a little birthday party for her great-granddaughter at Frogmore Cottage.

William and Kate will visit Cardiff on Saturday as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, while Harry and Meghan are to ‘meet the Queen as they celebrate Lilibet’s first birthday’ more than 130 miles away. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet performers and crew involved in a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place within the grounds of Cardiff Castle, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The couple will view rehearsals and meet some of the acts taking part in the celebrations, including Bonnie Tyler and Owain Wynn Evans. Hosted by Aled Jones and Shan Cothi, the concert will also feature live performances from Wales’ best known singers and entertainers alongside choirs, bands and orchestras. Meanwhile, though, it is believed the Queen may meet Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet for the first time at the soon-to-be one-year-old’s birthday party the same day. The 96-year-old monarch, who Lilibet is named after, is likely to miss her favourite sporting event, the Derby horse races at Epsom, for the little one’s birthday.

[From The Daily Mail]

Again, this is all being stage-managed behind the scenes down to the minute, except that Harry and Meghan are the wild cards because they haven’t given the palace aides too many details about their movements. Will and Kate are being sent to Wales on Saturday for a reason, and I suspect that reason is “to keep William and Harry apart as much as possible.” That being said, on Friday, we’ll see the Cambridges and Sussexes in the same place, St. Paul’s Cathedral, for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s historic reign. It’s more than likely that will be the only time we see the Cambridges and Sussexes in the same place at the same time. And it’s still hilarious to me that the Queen told everyone to go away so she can get some private time with Harry, Meghan and their kids.