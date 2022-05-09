Prince William & Kate are being sent to Wales for the Queen’s Jubbly, lmao

During Jubbly years, the Queen has usually made the effort to visit most of her Commonwealth realms and make stops all over the UK. Obviously, that wasn’t done in 2012, nor can it be done this year. Which is why the Wessexes and the Cambridges were sent on their respective Caribbean Flop Tours, and why Anne was sent to Australia. So what about all of the “realms” of the United Kingdom? Well, the Queen can’t visit them this year either. So she’s sending her family to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales… on Jubbly weekend. Meaning, as soon as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge preen and keen on the Balcony for Trooping the Colour, they better pack their bags because the Queen is sending their asses to Wales.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are to lead celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee across the U.K. They will be the most senior members of the Royal Family heading out of London during the central celebratory weekend next month.
William and Kate are to go to Wales, where they lived for a few years when they were first married more than a decade ago, while Princess Anne heads to Scotland and Prince Edward and Sophie, The Countess of Wessex, go to Northern Ireland.
In a simple statement, the palace announced, “Over the course of the Central Weekend, Members of the Royal Family will visit the Nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Members of the Royal Family will attend engagements in each nation, including public events marking the occasion.”
Royal sources point out that in previous years like the Golden and Diamond Jubilees, the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip visited many places across Britain, touring on the royal train during the run up to the respective June weekends.
No dates or location details have been confirmed for the away days, which will take place during the central weekend in early June.
[From People]
Given Friday’s announcements about who will be allowed on the balcony AND Harry and Meghan’s Jubbly return, this absolutely feels like tit-for-tat. As in, the Queen “gave” the Cambridges something they wanted (a balcony without Harry and Meg) and in exchange, she’s exiling the Cambridges in Wales for a day or two while she spends quality time with the California Royals. Of course Charles had a hand in it too, which makes it even funnier. To me, this whole situation of the Sussex Family’s brief visit has read like Charles doing the most to ensure Harry’s return. Charles and Liz are on the same page – peace must be made with Harry and Meghan. William and Kate are the ones throwing hissy fits about it, and so they’re the ones being sent to Wales for the Jubbly. An elegant solution!
Hahahahahahahahahahaha catches breath Hahahahahahahahahahaha wipes tears Hahahahahahahahahahaha
As an aside, check out the laughably obvious hairpiece(s) Kate’s sporting in the second photo!
It’s not even the same shade!!! Someone needs to buy her a mirror to see the back of her hair!!! My gawd!!!
For the last time, that is a childhood scar.
@chinchillaqueen—Thanks for pointing this out! I have read a lot of comments here over the years about the fake hair, and have never been able to identify what’s real and what’s not. I’ve never seen extensions, inserts….fake hair, so I haven’t known what to look for. This photo is the *first * time I have ever been able to clearly see what people have been mentioning. It’s bad.
When she’s Done with it…can William use it ?
Actually Katie keen has been wearing half head wigs for over a year instead of the individual extensions she’s used to. There are lots of videos on YouTube demonstrating how it should be worn. Hence Keen middle parting . If you look carefully you will notice the front part of her hair does not match the back . There’s a slight variation in the color. Its quite visible in the pic where she’s sitting on the bale of hay. You can clearly see where the half wig starts, the difference in the front and back color of her hair. I hope one day the half wig falls off and she’s unaware . She is so fake
Charles and the Queen said you ain’t ruining this again. Have fun. I wonder if William is ticked when he realized how he got pushed out?
I think he has, hence the hatchet job today in the Daily Whatever.
And it’s happening on the big weekend, too! That’s what I love about this maneuver; it’s not in the days leading up to the Big Jubbly Weekend, oh no, it’s the actual weekend itself. Kicked out of London on the big day!! Love it!!
Well, Wills is not the future king. That is Charles. A perfect way to show this.
I have been short of breath and dizzy all weekend because every time it is quiet for a minute…I see Botox Barbie and the Rage Tornado acting like fools in Wales. Kate will show up to go on a nature walk in a head to toe Meghan White Suit bet on it. One question…what did Wales ever do to the Queen to deserve this lol.
She’ll have already started copying Meghan’s outfits and the photos of the Sussex’s so she can “recreate” them. Lets start a Bingo For the Wales Visit.
Here’s some of what to watch for-two points each
William says something inappropriate.
JAZZHANDS
William Glares
An outfit copied from Meghan, Diana, Elizabeth.
A wiglet exposes itself.
William gives a speech. It does not go well.
The Cambridge’s bring pictures of themselves as gifts.
PROTESTS! (Five points a protest, ten if they bring up reparations or the endless violence inflicted by the English)
Kate appears dressed as a Leprechaun, in some form of plaid.
Feel free to add, Maybe we could get a smart arty person to mock one up and we’d have a GREAT DRINKING/ EATING CANDY GAME!!!!!
– Dressing in the colors of the flag
– KKKate beats TOB in a minor sport competition
– Using people of color as human props
– Clenched jaw and balled fists
@laurelcanyoner last time it was Meghan’s time magazine monochrome look. I wonder which one of Meghan’s or Diana’s green and red looks will be copykeened this time. Maybe we should all make a list:
I really apologize for my last post about the bingo.
WTF! I left out BUTTONS!!!!!!!
We’ll never know because every RR and photographer will be in london following the sussexes every move. Skull and Bone must know they wont get a smidge of attention in Wales. I love that for both of them, seethe and rage TOB, I love to see it.
I came here to say that, too! BWAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
But am I the only one who thinks William WANTS this? The last time Harry visited, William made sure he was out of town on a vacation. William knew when the Invictus Games were going to be, so that must have been deliberate on his part.
Nope, I’m with you. Cannot and Willnot don’t have the guts to face Meghan and Harry, for any public appearance.
If the queen’s closest aids didn’t know Harry was coming then how would Baldemort know to be out of town? Remember, no leaks. Plus, the Keens don’t live in Windsor so its not like they would have been nearby to see the Sussexes anyway.
I think Harry knew that William would be on ski holiday after the Caribbean tour because the Cambridges have pretty consistently done a ski holiday every year except perhaps during the pandemic lockdowns. And even then a secret trip likely happened last year.
Very chilly body language and expressions. The big D is coming.
This is so beautifully hilarious I can’t even wrap my brain around it. 😀
I’m dying. This is hilarious. Someone literally said “okay we’ll keep you away from the Sussexes, you can go to Wales! Have fun!”
I have no doubt that Charles was part of this decision, as he knows a thing or two about public outrage. It’s incredible that Will and Kate (but mostly Will) don’t seem to understand that people are not going to look back kindly on the way they’ve treated Meghan and Harry. Narratives change, and they’re simply not going to come out looking good, but lol I suppose they’ll find out soon enough won’t they.
I think the main reason this is being done is to keep the primary focus on the Queen, as well as being Charles, and of course the next queen consort Camilla, to the forefront. The Sussexes may not be that visible so who knows if they were another buffer. Charles is the next monarch and with the leaking leapfroggers in Wales, the focus will be on him. The international press will stay in London, esp. with the Sussexes there. The royals are a self serving bunch and Chuck wants that spotlight on him.
BEA it will be fun to watch them find out for sure 🙂
Just going to wait for the confirmation of dates before I breathe the huge sigh of relief I’m holding.
Keeping away the toxicity, we love that for Harry,Meghan, Archie and Lili
Exactly because this reads like a day trip to me. As in they’ll fly out to wales early in the morning and return later that night. I can’t see them miss the church service to be completely honest.
When I saw the headline that the Cambridges were leading the Jubbly celebrations, I knew it was not a reward. This is a punishment for them and their incompetent staff. I guess if your excuse for the charmless offensive your is that staff are inexperienced due to the pandemic, this will give them lots of practice. Guess they’ll have to start having meetings more than once a month.
@ Pinkosaurus, and possibly reading the detailed reports given to them by their so called incompetent staff? Yet, we are still supposed to believe that their entire Caribbean Tour was solely a flop due to their briefings and not their incompetence? Let them sit in Wales and brew with his incessant anger and keep him, and CopyKeen, away from Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili. He can see pictures when he returns!!
Yankee Wally will be happy to see them..
😂😂 They’ve probably contacted her to bring people out to “cheer” for them. 😂😂
Of course they will! No one wants to see these two twits! Everyone knows how hateful and vengeful Baldimort and CopyKeen are. Let them eat cake!!!
HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!
Oh this is so funny… like sending Will up to his room, except it is Wales! 😄
If he’s gonna be PoW, he needs to pretend that he enjoys being there. so this is a practice run
Precisely.
I think they do like Wales. It is where they hid until they were called back to London for work
‘Working in Wales’ was a convenient screen to hide behind, but neither of them was there much. Kate was barely in Wales when they were ‘living there’. She was papped 3X a week shopping in London, getting her hair done, and papped shopping with Mummy in Berkshire. William was barely there either, seeing as he nearly lost his wings due to lack of work.
Delicious!!! I can feel the incandescent rage warming my baby tomato plants all the way from where I’m standing in Flyover Country!
I feel like I’m missing something. It’s just a day trip unless the actual schedule shows they will be there for most of the Jubilee. They will be in London for the important events like Trooping and the Thanksgiving service.
I suspect it’s at least overnight and they’ll have to do numerous events in succession. For the staff, it means not rubbing elbows at the important London mingling and drinking Jubbly parties with the important people, but just the local rubes (to them) who can’t help their careers. What leaks is the Mail going to get worth publishing from Wales?!?
I’m guessing whatever events HM attend will be on day they are away.
Charles does NOT want a repeat of the CW moment.
It’s so funny both them and the Wessex’s are being sent out of town, to the other realms. Just part of the job and need to show those nations some royal love the way they showed the Commonwealth. Anne being sent to Scotland is cover and also it’s too important to send the amateurs to. Edward and thirsty Sophie can giggle about the fact that Sinn Fein just got the majority in Northrern Ireland. Hope the rota will be traveling as well with them.
AFAIK, all of the working royals are going to visit a land of the UK. The Wessexes are being sent to Northern Ireland, Anne to Scotland and the Cambridges to Wales. Charles will stay in London. Makes sense to me. And then they will be there for the major events.
It isn’t like the Jubly is a surprise. They could have arranged to send them all hither and yon the week before. Instead, they’re removing the trouble royals from the London area. Conveniently so Sussex Family can visit his grandmother in peace.
AHAHAHAH I can’t stop laughing
You know PWBT and Kkkeen are mad! They probably promised the rota dirt on H&M and now they won’t even see them. Gone is kkkeens chance to consplay and snub Meg at the same time and pretend to be a peace maker. Lololollol
I definitely think this is Charles’ way of minimising KP leaks/spin from private family time.
Let me be a petty b but I hope this is when the family pics with the kids are taken!!
Yes! The best way to make sure there are no leaks to the media during the Sussexes stay is to banish the leakers.
P.S. I think Wales is lovely, I mean “banish” in the sense of how the Cambridges will likely see it – exclusion.
That was my first thought as well. This isn’t so much about TOB and Cathy Keen’s anger and jealousy but their tendency to leak any information they have on Harry and Meghan. This nips some of that in the bud while forcing them to work.
So much of the royal family bs is managing egos.
No leaking, and also KKKate won’t get to drool and stare at Harry at events. TOB should be grateful he won’t be enduring that particular brand of public humiliation.
Now, where can they send Angela Kelly?
This is definitely Charles and Liz repairing the relationship with Harry and their own PR. Charles will still leak. But he’s wrangling in Will and Kate. They clearly can’t behave so they’re being sent to the far corner of the kingdom and told to do super important busy work.🤣
@sunny – wow, perfect phrasing!
“So much of the royal family bs is managing egos.”
LOL – it def feels like they are being ‘sent away’ while the rest of the family hang out with the real stars of the family and the kids.
Am sure H&M and the kids will steal their limelight without even being seen in public. Karma you are the best b!tch!!
Lol until the end of time. +1
Yes, Karma keep coming!!!! We love what you are doing now! Don’t lose steam as you are on to a fabulous trail!!!
Karma to Will & Kate: you can move to Windsor…I will still know where you live…this is delicious
I’ve been trying to figure this out since I heard the news. So the Queen is sending Anne, the Cambridges and the Wessexes out of London on the same weekend of the Jubbly? It does seem like the Royal Family is trying to ensure that Harry and Meghan don’t have to spend anytime with the rest of the family and their staff. I suspect this is what Harry wanted though.
Yeah, it seems like Charles and the Queen begged Harry to come and this was his compromise. It’s very interesting that they all will be leaving around the Jubilee.
Regardless how Charles personally feels about Harry, he and Camilla are savvy and they have to know how much this alienation from Harry is hurting his reputation. I think Charles wants a few lovely family photos showing him with Harry, Meg and the kids to show he’s not the problem and to get all those positive headlines about how the great statesman has found a way to forgive and bring Harry back to the fold. He’ll shove Incandescent William am out of town to do it if that’s what it takes.
I agree, Pinkosaurus. This farce that Cannot and Willnot have undertaken, to smear everything about Meghan, that K is remotely competent, and W actually cares about anyone but himself is not going to play out well for them. The only people they are satisfying by constantly leaking negative stories about Harry and Meghan are the derangers, and they aren’t long-term prospects for continuing the monarchy. You can only satisfy the crazy for tiny moments, before they need something else fake to be angry about.
It appears at least Charles understands that, finally.
W and K have played to the lowest common denominator, which will always ensure they are terrible at their jobs.
I think they’re sending Anne out for appearances because she doesn’t care one way or another and the others need to save face. “No, we’re not punishing you…I mean, not REALLY…the tour WAS disgraceful, but…we want to enjoy ourselves. With Harry and Meghan.”
I know, poor Anne is getting the short end of the stick.
She’s sending Anne to a colony/country that has an interest in leaving colony. Will/Kat is going to a safe place.
@ Chic, after their disastrous choo-choo Covid train tour, they can’t afford sending the Lambridges to any country that is in a sensitive position regarding the CW countries. They deserve to be in Wales. Hopefully they will stay there during the Sussex’s entire trip.
Didn’t Anne actively ignore Harry at Philip’s funeral? I know she has her supporters here, but she seems to really get her kicks delivering caustic insults to people.
@Chic – there’s actually quite an increase in Welsh republicanism going on these days, especially with Northern Ireland moving towards reunifying with the Republic of Ireland and Scotland considering a second independence referendum. This looks like a last ditch effort from the BRF to hold a crumbling house of cards together. No amount of royal visits by the Dukes and Duchesses of Uselessness, or even a royal princess, will do much to forestall it.
@Gabby: The difference between Anne and everyone else is that Anne is very democratic about giving no f***s about ignoring people or giving them the sharp edge of her tongue. She does it to everyone, LOL!
And that includes her brother Charles. One story goes that when Charles came to Anne moaning about his troubles with the late Princess Diana and being in love with Camilla, Anne showed him no sympathy and told him to quit crying and sort it out!
Her father Prince Philip once said of Anne, “If it doesn’t eat hay or poop, she’s not interested.”
BTW, Anne also famously said that she didn’t mind being left with nannies when QEII and Prince Philip were away for long periods of time.
Anne, also played a big role in foiling her own 1974 attempted kidnapping. When the assailant, Ian Ball opened the limo, pointed a machine gun at Anne and grabbed her arm, telling Anne to get out of the car, she told him, “Not bloody likely.” When Anne’s security protection distracted Ball, Anne had the presence of mind to reach the door handle behind her and she quickly got out the other side of the car. Anne said she figured that her getting out would force the attacker to move. She was correct. When the Ball tried to run around the car towards Anne, and she jumped back into the car, closing both doors. At that point a passerby aided the security detail in disarming Ball.
I honestly don’t think Anne cares about anyone else’s drama. She just does her work and goes about her business.
William must be raging that he won’t be there to protect the monarchy. You know those Sussexes are going to steal the tiaras, have their Netflix cameras film them having tea with Betty in her bedroom, and sign a lease to take over the west wing of Windsor while he and Kate are talking to the sheep in Wales.
Seriously, Lili’s christening must be scheduled for the day the Keens get booted to Wales.
Was it Charles or QE? I’m guessing its Charles. He’s looking towards his coronation. Dang, he played them
@AmyBee – I don’t think Harry cares. With whatever security concerns he had resolved, he and his family are doing what they do and leaving the rest to the rest.
I’m looking at this as the Queen belatedly wanting to protect Harry and Meghan from the rest of the family. Maybe I’m being naive but this is how it looks to me.
That tracks. I’m just glad the family who wants to see each other – as a family, not a royal family – is going to get to spend time together. I think about my mom, who died in 2018, just after my grandson’s third birthday. He won’t have a ton of his own memories of his great-grandmother, but to be able to show him pictures of the two of them together means a lot. This trip means H&M will to be able to do that for A&L.
I doubt security concerns have been decided, or he would have dropped his request for investigation in to security issues. This is a controlled event, surrounding by other people who do have security. The rest of the time they’ll be safely at Windsor with the Queen.
Wait, so I’m confused about the Jubbly schedule. I’m assuming they will be there for the fakakta balcony moment but for nothing else? What about the other events? Who is going to be there for that if most of the “working” royals are being sent out of town?
I’m assuming Harry and Meghan’s arrival will be coordinated with William and Kate’s departure.
Sounds like a day trip to me can’t see them miss the Thanksgiving service for example.
I’m looking at the schedule. The Thanksgiving Service is Friday morning. They could leave for Wales that afternoon and the Sussex’s could arrive that afternoon.
Saturday, June 4th is Lili’s birthday. I could see that being the day that the Queen meets the Sussex kids. And they can do their little photo op. Maybe have a small birthday party for Lili and photos of Charles with the kids. I have a feeling that with the Cambridges being sent away, Charles negotiated a moment like that so photos can be released of him being a doting grandfather.
Saturday night is the big pop concert. I could see Harry and Meghan going for that. Then the will leave as Will and Kate return on Sunday for the final event.
I’d be really surprised if any pictures are released.
Saturday is also the big event horse race that the Queen is supposed to attend–The Derby at Epsom Downs, according to the schedule. That looks like the best day to dispatch the rest of the family out of London. I could see H&M attending that with Betty. But seeing it is Lili’s birthday, maybe not.
@amybee
IF pictures are released, it will be after the Sussex’s have safely returned to Montecito.
Too funny. I know that the “working royals” have to pick up the slack, but the optics are like W&K can’t be trusted to behave while H&M are in town.
That’s not just optics. It’s 100% the truth. The glares and icing the Sussexes at the Commonwealth Church Service, the seething anger from William, and all the constant leaks to press by their staff mean they need W, K and Sophie outta town.
Lol, I suppose that’s also part of W&K’s efforts to shed tradition and modernize the monarchy. Reveal all your true feelings in public instead of behaving with grace.
William shared his strong dislike for his brother publicly, so he will be spared being in his presence for the period of time that they will be in Wales. (Daily Beast)
He further insisted that his father does not want Harry and Meghan to attend since they’ll ‘hijack’ the event.
This can be interpreted as a continued family rejection of one of it’s own who is still a senior royal (working or otherwise):
So clearly the only reason that the Sussexes are attending is to honour the wishes of Her Majesty.
The balcony “ban” could have been simply a recommendation that Harry and his family not be there due to security concerns.
Having served his country, and his involvement with Invictus Games, Harry may have became a bigger target that would supersede his royal status.
It could’ve endangered every one on the balcony.
This would have also bolstered his claim stated in his lawsuit, so TOB ban using the Queen as an euphemism can be deemed mean spirited.
This can be interpreted as the “family” or just Bill, displaying a hint of heartlessness towards their own flesh and blood.
If it is just Bill who feel this way, he’ll be spared the need to be sociable and courteous.
So off to Wales he go. Run along eternal bully who sees himself as a victim.
@Well Wisher
Theres no “balcony ban” of the Sussexes. Those of us who listen to H&M and not the britshidtmedia wd know tht H said being in the RF was like living in a Truman Show-cum-zoo……always on display for a society esp the britshidtmedia, who thought “they own you.”
When they left tht life, he said his children wd not be raised like tht. And, of course, it stands to reason tht neither he nor his wife wd subject themselves to tht ignominy.
H is the only one in tht family tht wants to draw a definitive line between the British Royal Family…..with all the rights and privacies to which all families are entitled, and The Firm…..the institution tht governs their life yet which they “own.”
Its a diff balancing act but he is the only one thts trying to do it.
These trips are pointless and won’t stop these countries from seeking independence. If William becomes king he will only have the United Kingdom. Also they will be present for the jubilee events, they will just be gone the week Leading to the jubilee. It’s a perfect time to get lilibet christened and for the Sussexes to spend time with the queen
The way things are going, he’s going to have just England and Wales in his kingdom. And if he’s his normal charming self on this trip, he may inspire a mass Welsh independence movement and lose them too.
Is Kate even trying anymore to fool people anymore with her wiglets? Her hair looks a hot mess.
Even I, who always squinted at Kate photos looking for the wiglet/s everyone else was commenting about, could see this one! So so obvious!
You and me both! Even I can see that one.
I’m waiting for a gust of wind one day to carry that wiglet off.
The working royals can’t be trusted to be civil to Harry and Meghan. Now the world’s press will concentrate their efforts in London and Windsor for a Sussex sighting. Double punishment.
And how many new outfits will Kate be looking at for an away day?
Hairdresser to come along on the trip this time too?
Now that u mention it, I’m absolutely sure that she’ll kit out a whole new wardrobe with a minimum of 6 outfits.
That was my number, too. Six outfits, six events to tally, one day (including travel).
No dresses! Flag cosplay protocol demands that she must show up in a dragon suit.
Hahaha! 😂
William only wanted “working royals” on the balcony so QE and Charles said “okay, cool. And afterwards…go WORK!” Lol.
I’m guessing this means that a good part of the Rota will be gone too. After all, shouldn’t they be covering the “working royals” *eyeroll* instead of the relatives visiting from out of town? So kill two birds with one stone. I also get the idea, like Kaiser, that Charles wants to work something out with Harry whether its at the Queen’s instance or not. Charles knows he’s next up and I imagine he wants to put this to bed somewhat during his reign. After that it’s Baldemort’s problem.
We wish!! Do you remember the last time Harry and Meghan were both in England and the working royals (eyeroll) William and Kate were in Ireland (I think). All the royal reporters (eyeroll) left them during their last day in order to be in England for the first Sussex event.
Well technically, Harry and Meghan WERE still working royals then. I believe their last event was the Commonwealth service. Now, they are just members of the Queen’s family, not on the public payroll. So the rota are not entitled to cover them, just like at the Diana statue event.
I smell a commonwealth service payback to Willy and Katie and sophie and Edward for the rude church behavior to Harry and Meghan. Also the queen is not amused that they made an ass out of her in the Caribbean. Lol . I love it when karma comes knocking.
Khate, TOB, and Ford Fiesta should be banned from the church service – send them off. I am sorry for Wales and NI for having to babysit them, though. H&M can be counted on to represent his grandmother respectfully, so I hope they attend the Thanksgiving service with Charles.
I keep seeing this nickname for Sophie, can someone please explain to me the Sofiesta nickname lol
Meghan was compared to a luxury car, l can’t remember which one, and Sophie was compared to a Ford Fiesta. Hence the nickname.
@AmelieOriginal a few years back the BM were heavily trying to push the idea that Sophie was the “secret weapon” of the royal family who can outshine Meghan. On one of the British talkshows, one of the commenters said that while she considered Sophie a “good egg”, comparing her to Meghan is like comparing a Lamborghini to a Ford Fiesta, hence the nickname lmao!
@AmelieOriginal Sofiesta started from a royal reporter comparing Meghan to Sophie. I think that clip is still on twitter. She dubbed that Sophie is a ford fiesta compared to lamborghini Meghan. That’s where Ford Fiesta + Sophie –> Sofiesta came about. LOL.
LOL omg thank you all for the explanations hahahaha! I definitely missed this gold nugget of info!
Elegant solution, indeed! Good way to direct traffic so that Charles can clear the decks to make a point about his mending relationship with the Sussexes — because I’d bet that Harry said no family photo ops with the Lamebridges. I trust that Harry and Meghan, who know all the BTS shenanigans, have weighed all the risks and negotiated the necessary boundaries in making this decision to participate.
Spot on C-Shell!! Harry let it be known who and who they would be in attendance with, and PWT and his Botox stick wife were the two that are non negotiable. I stated last Friday that there were terms that Harry and Meghan had with regards to their attendance and this was probably one of many that they required to attend. Unless all requirements were met, they were not coming, no matter how much his grandmother begged them to attend. This is playing out as to what they wanted and TQ and Charles ensured that PWT and CopyKeen are kept at a far, far distance.
I am not in any way excluding Charles’s underlying purpose of this visit. Charles desperately wants to restore his “great” father view within the public. Charles is negotiating entirely out of the sole purpose to puff up his awful public perception and this gives him the supposed push he think he needs. Yet it has been over 2 years and he has never made an attempt to see his son, DIL and grandchildren. He doesn’t get any points from me.
Chuck knows TOB can’t be trusted at all. Chuck also knows that as TOB and Kkkeen keep leaking but don’t have anything to leak, they put the monarchy at risk for real. TOB is dumb, arrogant, racist, spiteful,and a bully. He’s terrible in public and in private. If the gloves ever came off even slightly, he would end them. Harry is the liked one, the personable, and forward thinking one. He’s needed by Chuck to keep the monarchy at least until Chuck dies or retires or chooses to end the monarchy. He doesn’t want TOB to be front facing bc he’s so bad at it. I’m beginning to think that the queen let them be lazy and out of the way bc she saw how horrible he and kkkeen were at everything.
C-Shell – you’re probably right about them not wanting photo ops with Lamebridges. Must be hard for Harry to reconcile the brother he grew up with and depended on to the mean jerk who’s sabotaging his happiness. Unfortunately, William is the ultimate source for the “unhinged sociopath” and “500% nightmare” view of Meghan who is just too “American” to ever be acceptable.
Works on so many levels. Keep the Sussexes and Cambridges separated. Also makes sense as William is the next Prince of Wales. Gotta start getting him prepped for that role…
It’ll probably be a day trip because I can’t see E&S, Anne and W&K missing the jubilee events in London.
Send them to wales permanently. These two idiots are going to be the end of the monarchy.
Wouldn’t that be fabulous!! Maybe there is a castle for their next residence there!!!
I’m so tired of the Will and Kate fashion show, they are so useless , their clothes are the main attraction. And horrible attractions at that. Nothing intelligent comes from those two .
Guys relax, this wakes move was planned well before the issue of the Sussexes coming! Good timing though
Before Invictus games? If it was planned anytime around Harry meeting with Charles and later the queen I’d wager this is linked.
Agreed. 🙂 I think the secret meeting was a test to see if there would be any leaks. When there weren’t, BOTH Charles and TQ finally accepted that Harry had been telling the truth about who was leaking to the press.
Although I do agree that the visit to Wales was always on the cards. William, Kate and Carole must be spitting feathers because there will now be very little chance of any credible sources giving details of what was said and where about the meeting between Harry, Meghan and TQ. This visit also puts paid to the nasty rumour that Meghan had to wait outside while Harry was given some sort of dressing down by TQ, Charles or both (depending on which gossip forum you read) at the secret meeting.
I am absolutely loving this! :blush:
Did these fools really think Harry would accept her waiting outside?
Well played Charles. Wills gave Betty and Charles an opening to put them in their place after the Caribbean offensive charm tour. The phone line to Coach Carole must be burning up 😂
Old King Charles is going to get his pics with his other grandkids come hell or highwater! He’s not going to recycle those same pics another year lmbo. This is punishment for TOB, especially his latest leak to Tom Sykes.
Indeed @ Brownsugarbabe, Charles knows that PWT has been campaigning for him to step aside for PWT. Unfortunately for PWT, he doesn’t understand the game. While Charles is playing chess, PWT and CopyKeen are plying checkers. They aren’t equipped to play the long game and Charles has outsmarted them again!!
Charles on some Machiavellian roll! Love to see it.
The way I cackled! Charles said, “Not on my watch! Not another year!” The world WILL know that he has met his grandchildren if it kills him!
LMAO!
I saw this headline last night and I was internally cackling because I thought this was William’s doing. That he can’t even stand to be in England at the same time as Meghan and Harry that he requested to go to Wales which makes him look so petty and so weak. Then I saw some of the other senior royals were requested to do the same but I still think it’s hilarious. But it actually makes more sense for it to be the Queen’s and/or Charles’s doing. They are telling the problematic ones to get out so they can’t leak any details or give their side of the story while Harry and Meghan and their kids have private time with the Queen.
I’ve been giggling ever since I read the headline, imagining multiple options.
Wills: “I absolutely refuse to be in the same space with them.”
Kate: Simpers.
The Queen with an evident glint in her eye: “Well, dear, since you insist. Wales it is.” Check.
Charles: Looks relieved.
Seriously though, I have been wondering about how Meghan and Harry — and their growth, might have changed some long-standing dynamics in the family.
Sometimes it really looks as if the queen has legit said ‘fuck it’ and is tossing matches and accelerant everywhere.
:)) !
Love the repeat of that photo with Kate’s extension perched on the back of her head. Saving that one for the Kate stans who think it’s all her natural hair.
So now it’s time for Wales to declare itself a republic and ask for an apology and reparations. William and Kate never fail to achieve this. Congratulations to the people of Wales on attaining independence!
Lol.. so my guess is Will and Kate get the balcony and the church service Thursday and Friday with all the other working royals, but then H&M get the fun concert and race event Saturday and lunch Sunday while the others go off. Sounds good to me.
Well the Cambridges, just call him Will btw, don’t want to be around the Sussexes during the Jubbly and low and behold, their wish was granted. They must feel so lucky to have all of Wales to themselves so they can celebrate the Jubbly without distractions.
Lol, somehow I doubt this was the plan William had in mind. Be careful what you ask for just came around and bit him in the ass.
Get a clue, when you, Will, just had the biggest and most embarrassing failure of your life you’re not getting your way by throwing tantrums.
We see just who has been banished. PC and the queen are sticking with the winners!!
Prince William: Failed Caribbean tour, countries leaving Commonwealth.
Prince Edward: Failed Caribbean tour, countries leaving Commonwealth.
Princess Anne: Successful tour.
Prince Harry: Invictus Games 2020 – Resounding success, King W-A enjoyed with PH.
Will Kate wear green, red, white, or all three? How many buttons? Is there such a thing as a red dragon clutch she could carry? Or a scarf made like the flag? Oh, the work she’s putting in to get that outfit ready.
Keen is having her wedding gown designer design her Jubbly wardrobe. Too bad she isn’t going to wear most of it at Buckingham Palace but it doesn’t matter because Meghan’s wardrobe will be all anyone writes about.
Ahem. Ask and ye shall receive, red dragon clutch: https://br.pinterest.com/pin/437834395014252289/
HAHAHAHA.
PS, from THE QUEEN: TRY not to screw this up like you did the last one.
Ahahahahahahahahaha.
I just think how it could have been: I have two sons who both have young children. When we get together, like for Mother’s Day, there are hugs all around, with both of my sons proudly carrying around their brother’s children. Maybe one reason they so obviously express their love and pride for each other’s children is that our first grandchild died when he was a year and a half. It was a grief that I thought we might not recover from, but we all have worked hard to deal with the sadness and to support my son and daughter-in-law who lost their child. So my sons and daughters-in-law in law openly express their love and support for each other and for all the children. Now picture how that balcony could have been, but is not strictly due to the Cambridges: children at ease with their aunt and uncle, a family united by love and pride. The Cambridges have their nation depending on them, but couldn’t see beyond their own jealousy to have love and pride for H&M and the children.
Yes, I think the money shot would be the children playing together.
Gah, Giddy, you got me right in the heart with your post.
No the UK is not ‘depending’ on W&K. Never will.
@Giddy, that’s how mostly normal people operate. It doesn’t matter what you might be going through-you can still see your way through to recognize loved ones succeesses and their children’s. There might a minimal amount of jealousy but loving people get over it. That is not an option in the BRF. All of the children not named Geore, Charlotte or Louis-will be thrown under the bus and used as scapegoats to protect the odd as hell hierarchy.imo So what might look as good times now, will look completely different 10-15 years from now. I’m personally happy the Sussexes removed themselves/their children from that direct cauldron of hellaciousness. It’s sad that’s how the Firm operates.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the story after their visit is “Wales leaving United Kingdom”
Karma is a grown and sexy bitch. 😁
‘Call me Will’ seems to be on the losing end of something, maybe a temper tantrum. I wonder if this connected to the wished for home in Windsor never appearing.
I’ll bet the queen is telling William no Windsor home for him, that he won’t even touch her with a ten-foot pole given his tantrums.
I don’t know if being PoW holds any hearts for the Welsh. It’s a title that historically was made up to remind the Welsh of their subjugation to the English King. It’s not like the monarchy is bringing jobs, tourism or investments to Wales. Wales just lost £1B due to “Levelling up” budget. Wales lost a lot of EU money with Brexit. The government and the British press made a big deal about how Brexit will benefit the Welsh. That was a lie.
The problem with the English monarchy is it’s join at the hip to the British press. Most of the press is owned by a few right wing billionaires, so BRF can’t stray from the lies. The recent election showed the Welsh aren’t pacified and have voted accordingly. The Welsh have a mixed opinion regarding the BRF. Will needs to regard Wales as more than just a pit stop and his inherent title. And the reality is it’s not like the Cambridges want to live in Wales either.
The problem with the Cambridges and the rest of the royals is these tours are all about curating their image to win the royal popularity contest. Their primary focus is spent on the backstabbing palace politics. That’s the message the Royal Rota churns ad nauseam daily. That’s the message people around the world receive with the constant chronicling of their bickering, snideness, leaks, gossips, lies, glossy photos and the endless books, talk shows about them.
As a result of such coverage, the BRF lacks gravitas. There’s huge global interest because of the Jerry Springer quality of their petty dramas. What the monarchy doesn’t get that all the interests aren’t one born out of respect, but of entertainment. And that’s all due to their stupid agreement with the Royal Rota. Right now, the royal press has the upper hand.
The Crown can survive, but how is the question. As a soap operatic reality show to entertain the public or something more beneficial to the people: an institution with less glam, more actual hard work, and smaller global presence? I think the brittle egos and the greed of these people and their handlers (who have their own money making plans) preclude meaningful changes.
“an institutuion with less glam, more actual hard work, and smaller global presence?”
Sounds like the current Spanish, Netherlands and Danish monarchy.
We’re about to find out if lobster jazz hands and ugly ass hats shaped like dragons pair together with dated, severe coat dresses, 80s monstrosity frocks, and forced grins. Me thinks I already know the answer to this!
As hilarious as this all is, I won’t rest easy until the Sussex family touches back down at LAX. I just fear shenanigans.
This is hilarious, I love it. To me it seems much more like Chuck and company have /finally/ realized how incompetent and unfit Baldy & Keen are, after the epic tour of doom, and is putting them in their place. Pretty sure even Chuck is sick of them now, but alas.. lol.
The Middletons and Gary are going to try to gate crash aren’t they?
OMG TOB and Cannot will actually have to WORK for a half day, worse still, away from the spotlight 😂😂 And without a private scuba excursion or five star luxury resort serving Crack Babies to soften the blow.
This might actually be a step to far? Like they may suddenly become avowed Marxists and join a union to defend the exploitation of their labor. How dare someone schedule them for an official gig on a weekend!!!! And not just any weekend, the extra public holiday, Jubbly long weekend that even the peasants get off! How will they sort out child care arrangements if the three nannies aren’t around?!
A Keen sacrifice for the realm, while those terrible, lazy Sussexes hang out with their children in London, not lifting a finger… or some other BM bs spin.
Ha ha, I hope they are sent to a field in the middle of nowhere and made to talk to sheep in the rain.
What are y’all talking about? The balcony ban is because Andrew would’ve shoved guards to be there if need be, but now that no one will be there except that mom and his oldest, he can’t whine about it anymore.
Willnot and Cannot being shipped off does make me LOL and terribly happy.
The Queen and Charles aren’t stupid, if they want more than a few old-fashioned fans attending this mess, they need their stars there. You know, those who they bullied and pushed out? They’re needed now 😉
Very gracious of Meghan and Harry to attend this snooze fest, as it will be all about them and no one will give two fucks about no race horse or anything of the sort.
It is hilarious they are shipping off the double sculled crew boats who failed so spectacularly in Caribbean Commonwealth. The “working” waving balcony crews. For what? So that they can fail spectacularly closer to home. Or could it be that no one has forgotten the rudeness of these pinch-faced failures to launch at the 2020 Commonwealth service? I’m sorry to say that they can’t even coordinate to lift the boat off of the dock and put it in the water, much less, pull an oar. Can they pull faces? Yes.
Yeah. No. He will be inheriting the Prince of Wales title sooner than later. This is his indoctrination. TQ might be sicker than we know.
No, Prince of Wales is not an inherited title. Should Charles become king soon that does not mean Call Me Will will become POW automatically. It might actually be many years.
Thank you very much for your sharing. I think what you share will help me a lot.
Wales don’t want them either