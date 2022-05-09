Prince William & Kate are being sent to Wales for the Queen’s Jubbly, lmao

During Jubbly years, the Queen has usually made the effort to visit most of her Commonwealth realms and make stops all over the UK. Obviously, that wasn’t done in 2012, nor can it be done this year. Which is why the Wessexes and the Cambridges were sent on their respective Caribbean Flop Tours, and why Anne was sent to Australia. So what about all of the “realms” of the United Kingdom? Well, the Queen can’t visit them this year either. So she’s sending her family to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales… on Jubbly weekend. Meaning, as soon as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge preen and keen on the Balcony for Trooping the Colour, they better pack their bags because the Queen is sending their asses to Wales.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are to lead celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee across the U.K. They will be the most senior members of the Royal Family heading out of London during the central celebratory weekend next month. William and Kate are to go to Wales, where they lived for a few years when they were first married more than a decade ago, while Princess Anne heads to Scotland and Prince Edward and Sophie, The Countess of Wessex, go to Northern Ireland. In a simple statement, the palace announced, “Over the course of the Central Weekend, Members of the Royal Family will visit the Nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Members of the Royal Family will attend engagements in each nation, including public events marking the occasion.” Royal sources point out that in previous years like the Golden and Diamond Jubilees, the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip visited many places across Britain, touring on the royal train during the run up to the respective June weekends. No dates or location details have been confirmed for the away days, which will take place during the central weekend in early June.

Given Friday’s announcements about who will be allowed on the balcony AND Harry and Meghan’s Jubbly return, this absolutely feels like tit-for-tat. As in, the Queen “gave” the Cambridges something they wanted (a balcony without Harry and Meg) and in exchange, she’s exiling the Cambridges in Wales for a day or two while she spends quality time with the California Royals. Of course Charles had a hand in it too, which makes it even funnier. To me, this whole situation of the Sussex Family’s brief visit has read like Charles doing the most to ensure Harry’s return. Charles and Liz are on the same page – peace must be made with Harry and Meghan. William and Kate are the ones throwing hissy fits about it, and so they’re the ones being sent to Wales for the Jubbly. An elegant solution!