“Kendrick Lamar is back with a face-morphing music video” links

amazing video and song
The video was really cool. The technology is insane. Deep fakes are really scary though, the possibilites are endless.
I will share my spiritual story – I am a big sceptic to start so I never knew what to think about this but it felt so real. So my very close friend passed away 18 years ago when she was 27 f-cancer. I was devastated and still am. So anyways I got together with my now husband but I guess still not sure about the future; so I dream that I am at the bar that my friend and I used to hang out at. This was a while ago now but I remember we were watching these guys racing frogs (I dunno dreams are weird) and she just turns to me and says “You don’t belong here you have to go, but you know I can’t go with you I have to stay.” and we hugged and cried and cried and then I woke up. I really felt like I was in her presence and that we really were hugging goodbye. Still makes me cry.
I also had a friend pass away from cancer young. About six months after she died, I had a dream that we were having coffee and chatting, and I said, “I’m just so sad you died.” And she said, “Don’t be sad. I’m having the time of my life!” I woke up feeling easier in my grief. It sounds mundane writing it out, but the feeling and vividness of the dream have stayed with me for years.
I 100% believe that sometimes the people we love can come back in our dreams to comfort us. My friend lost her mother about 15 years ago and was absolutely devastated. While it doesn’t take away her pain, occasionally her mum visits her in dreams to remind her she’s okay and tell her to do things. Classic E!
I would follow kristen stewart anywhere. she looks so good i could cry.
I can’t even believe how much she’s grown on me recently. I used to be the first to mock her lip-biting ways, but I’m seeing her in a new light. She can actually be pretty funny and insightful when she speaks and she looks good in fashion. I don’t mind this bathing suit look. It’s appropriate for SoCal. When I lived down there, many days I could barely be bothered to wear more than beach wear myself. It’s always warm beachy weather and you honestly never know when a casual day might just end up at the beach after all.
Kourtney Kardashian’s kids were upset because they weren’t included in the engagement. Travis had his kids there, but not Kourtney. That’s awful. I can understand why they’d be upset about that. Who is to blame for this? Travis? I mean I’m assuming he is the one who arranged the proposal. Then again, this could just be a fake storyline for their show. You never know with this family.
I read it was Kris’s decision not to have them there. Scott had the kids and they didnt want to upset him by asking for the kids because they were worried about his feelings. So I guess it’s better to upset her own little kids instead. But as you said Me, they are so fake who knows.
“Will Smith don’t gotta cuss in his raps to sell records.” Love Kendrick put his face on the part with a cuss. But also with a good line.. Where hurt people hurt more people.
Wow…captivating and chilling! Hands down, he is the Bob Marley of Rap…..too bad we don’t LISTEN as much as we hear….and often times we never learn.
I got chills watching that video.
And Kendrick has not skipped a beat in five years.
This album is gonna be another great.
Same. I’ve been waiting (im)patiently to see where he would go next after DAMN. I am not disappointed. This video is iconic.
I still have goosebumps just thinking about it. Love Kendrick Lamar.
He is a national treasure.
Thank you so much for posting this video. I loved it.
Kendrick Lamar is an amazing being. His artistry his honesty and his fearlessness dazzles me. He has my heart.
Those are some freaky stories on Buzzfeed!!!
Love this site and have been a faithful reader for close to a decade… but why so much royals coverage lately? Around half of today’s posts are about the Cambridges and Sussexes. Feels like overkill for a group of people who are predictable, and not especially interesting.
Yeah, team Sussex and all, but as someone from an ex British colony seeing so much of the British Royal family is really sticking in my craw.
I don’t like it, and I miss K-Dot.