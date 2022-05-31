Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank moved to Portugal for his new job

As I was reading all of the British tabloids’ unhinged coverage of The Return of the Sussexes, there was a strange detail buried in one of the stories about Frogmore Cottage. That detail: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had apparently moved their things out of Frogmore already, in advance of the Sussexes’ visit, and Eugenie and Jack were moving to Portugal. It was surprising, to say the least. So what’s going on there? For years now, Eugenie has worked at a London-based art gallery (Hauser & Wirth) and Jack has worked for Casamigos, the tequila company founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber. As it turns out, Jack’s Casamigos connections led him to an interesting job in Porugal.
It is billed as offering “the simple luxury of natural European living” an hour south of Lisbon on the picturesque Portuguese coast. And now the luxurious CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club is playing host to royalty after Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank moved to the exclusive resort with their one-year-old son, August. The couple have left Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor home they sublet from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and are now dividing their time between the Atlantic coast club and London.
It comes after Stowe-educated Mr Brooksbank, 36, landed a new job with multimillionaire property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is one of George Clooney’s business partners. But he is now working for Mr Meldman’s Discovery Land Company, which has been developing the 722-acre plot, tucked between the sought-after villages of Comporta and Melides, since 2019. Mr Clooney, his wife Amal and their four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander could soon become neighbours after it was revealed he is planning to buy a plot on the estate in the upmarket Alentejo region.
A source close to the couple confirmed: “Jack is now working for Mike Meldman and they are splitting their time between Portugal and London. It’s a very exciting time for them.”
The first phase of the 300-home development, which also boasts a mile of beachfront, an 18-hole golf course, spa and equestrian centre, is just about to be released and Mr Brookbank is understood to be working on marketing, sales and promotion. Prices start at £3.6 million.
It is thought Eugenie, 32, is continuing to work as a director for the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth on a hybrid basis with the couple staying at Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace when they are in the UK.
[From The Telegraph]
The Telegraph says that while the move has already happened, Jack and Eugenie will be back for the Jubbly. I’ve thought for some time now that Eugenie and Jack would be the next royals/royal-adjacents to move out of Salt Island. I thought there was a chance that they would end up in America, like Harry and Meghan. But Portugal works too. It’s fascinating that we only found out about their move now, on the eve of the Jubbly, when it sounds like it’s been happening for months already. I also wonder if Eugenie was being “pushed out” after she A) went to Montecito to hang out with Harry & Meghan and B) helped arrange for the Sussexes’ private visit with the Queen in April. I would imagine the courtiers were not happy with her at all. And now she works part-time at a London art gallery and spends the rest of her time raising her baby in Portugal? Win-win.
The royalists were rumbling when Eugenie wasn’t seen at recent royal events. I think they’ve got their answer -Eugenie has been in Portugal.
You mean E & J won’t even be IN England for this weekend????But…but… I thought everyone *MUST* celebrate TQ’s jubbly!!!! THE TABS TOLD ME SO!!!!!! DO THEY… *gasp* LIE????
Where’s the tab outrage that “TQ’s *beloved* granddaughter is MISSING her Granny’s jubbly????
It has been stated in the article that they will more than likely travel back for the Jubilee.
I’m not usually super invested in the royals but this is effin’ hilarious, I can’t stop laughing. I don’t think this is how Chuck saw things going when he decided to streamline that family. I don’t pretend to know what goes on in any of their heads, it’s so far removed from my reality. But you cannot convince me that he’s not panicking at this very moment. He thought he had his siblings and sons + wives to boss around in the future and could control how thing moved forward once he was king. Well, this certainly went t*ts up. The two most popular (?) members H&M fled to another continent, his first sonny and wife are … well. Not delivering to say the least. Other members are moving abroad, one brother is embroiled in disgusting and horrifying scandal, and another is as exciting as try toast. I don’t think he would have made Eugenie a working royal regardless but it’s just not the best look when put into context. This is what happens to control freaks.
What else did he expect – that the people he sidelined would hang in the shadows waiting for a few crumbs from the masters table.
The irony now is that the runaway Royals leaving the plantation are the ones laughing at those in the gilded cage.
This new era also spells impending doom for Chuck, because the more people see Royals supporting themselves financially from a young age, the more meaningless and burdensome Monarchy becomes.
The irony is that William will be the one to suggest the half-in-half-out model for his children for ‘balance’. Watch this space.
This is exactly what Chuck thought – that everyone in the family will be waiting in a “pick me” mode and he chooses who will be granted his grace. What in fact happened must be shocking.
Well, considering that’s what a ton of Elizabeth’s cousins did and most of her grandchildren are doing, yes, I’m sure Charles assumed they would have their hands out too.
Charles made it clear years ago the Yorks would never being working royals. He doesn’t care if Eugenie and Jack move to Portugal since he had no plans for them. If anything, he regards working in real estate as more palatable than working for a liquor company.
@MeganC What’s wrong with working for a liquor company? They don’t want the competition since the Queen produces gin?
@equality The queen’s gift shop gin is supposed to showcase how productively the royals use their land. It’s made from herbs grow in the royal gardens and distilled in the UK.
Meghan C
I think Charles was getting to the point where he would have wanted Eugenie. What he’s currently left with is awful and openly corrupt.
@Flower — I think you’re 100% right. When the time comes for the Kamebridge Kids to start earning their keep, W&K will let them be half-in/half-out for balance/mental health/to modernize the monarchy, etc. etc. and the RR will fall over themselves praising them for such “original” and “modern” thinking. [insert huge eyeroll]
@Meghan C So commoners aren’t allowed to productively use their land to produce liquor? You know, people who don’t have the public providing for them.
All of this will force the Cambridge to “work more” which means that will work harder at pushing their children in front of the cameras to deflect from how awful they are at everything.
The work harder will also push them further apart. They’re already struggling to play pretend happy families and Kate may just be the one to decide that she’s tired of playing pretend Princess given she’s not even sure she’ll get to be Queen.
I think this is why the UK journos keep writing pieces about H&M returning to be working Royals.
Without more hands and new blood the whole institution will collapse.
The pressure of more work will definitely stress the Cambridges. Maybe William will decide to jettison Kate and get himself a wife who actually “belongs”, and is more suited to the role.
Charles will be thrilled Eugenie is moving to Portugal. He has never wanted Andrew or his children around, will never allow the York sisters to be working royals. Now he’s probably trying to convince the managers of Kensington Palace rental properties (whom he does NOT control) to break her lease on Ivy Cottage.
Geez, what does Charles have against his own nieces? I know he hates Andrew but d@mn!
If true then good luck to them.
That family is a sinking toxic mess and being a junior member spells danger for being used as a human shield to protect the Cambridges as Eugenie and Jack have learned these last two years.
I am guessing this move is also a means to distance themselves from The firm and raise their children in a much healthier environment.
I think both Harry and Eugenie realised a while back that Liz is not long for this world and made a head start on carving their own paths so as not to end up like Princess Margaret and Prince Andrew.
Maybe they saw the writing on the wall after the tabloids floated rumors about Jack cheating on the yacht-based work trip soonish after Eugenie gave birth.
That’s a good point. Without Harry’s kids, the next kids to be easily thrown under the bus would be the York kids because look at how their mothers Beatrice and Eugenie were bullied by the press. If both have daughters the viper press would pit them next to Charlotte as they love an imaginary catfight. Heck even if Harry’s children were raised in the US, the snakes would still pit them against the Cambridge kids for some warped reason. The Windsors really trapped themselves into a fucked up cycle for their children.
Now we know one of the topics of conversation while they visited Montecito. Good for them! While moving to another country wasn’t a necessity, getting out from under the RF was, as there is no future there for Eugenie. This was the smartest move they could’ve made. Bea would be wise to follow suit…
I always thought the York girls were sensible and that they had to be given their parents. Happy Eugenie has made a life of her own and moved her little family away from that mess! i picture Harry and Meghan offering her and Jack advice on an escape. Lol to this news.
Good for them to get out from relying on any funding from the RF and creating some space away from them.
Now, can Andrew’s daughters both stop with the faux-crown headbands.
Don’t care much for headbands myself but they are apparently in fashion now in the UK, so why should they stop wearing them if they like them? Hardly look like faux-crowns to me, maybe faux-hats.
I agree, Tom. They very much look like cloth tiaras and that make me cringe. Just because something is popular doesn’t mean it looks good.
Eh. The headbands are a lot more comfortable than hats or those often bizarre fascinators. Since they only pull the headbands out for occasions when women are expected to wear hats, perhaps they would be happy to dispense with them as well. It will be interesting to see what long-standing traditions will get chucked in the coming years.
I am happy for Eugine and her family.she seems like a really nice person. Sunshine and seaside, what’s not to love
@ Over It, as soon as I read the headline, my first thought was “Wonderful” for Eugenie and Jack!!! How wonderful for them both!!! They both seem to be such a lovely couple and I am incredibly happy for them both!!! Who wouldn’t want to live in Portugal!!! Beautiful blue skies, fabulous food and fantastic beauty all around them!!! I am incredibly happy for them both!!!
Sheds a new light on the trip to Montecito – part fact finding, part logistics, maybe part pep talk from Harry and Meghan. Once they saw how happy the Sussex family is in California, that probably sealed the deal for a move. I’m proud of them for taking such a big step. May this move prove to be a very happy decision!
It sounds like a delightful lifestyle I’m happy for them.
I am delighted for them, they read the writing on the wall and decided to choose a much healthier life for themselves and their child. Whatever machinations are going on behind the scenes and how much was push vs. jump, I can’t imagine this is quite what any of the schemers had on mind. They want everyone firmly in their place and under control. Hahahahahahaha.
Happy jubbly Liz.
Eugenie and Jack do seem determined to make their own way. I can see why she’s Harry’s closest cousin. She does seem to have really given a lot of thought to what life would look like – especially for minor royals – after the queen dies. Good for them.
Good for them. Portugal is a beautiful country and I’m sure they’re enjoying their time there.
I do think its interesting they moved completely out of Frogmore and they now use Ivy when they come home. Ivy was their cottage before they moved to frogmore, so I guess it never got new tenants and has always been Eugenie and Jack’s?
I also find it hilarious that we are just now hearing about this, Meghan couldn’t get a coffee without the press being alerted but Eugenie peaces out to Portugal and either the press had no clue or just didn’t bother to report on it (maybe a little of both? I feel like the press has been interested in dragging Eugenie as punishment for her public support of H&M, so if they could have made a story out of this, I think they would have.)
This is what Harry means when he says ‘trapped’ his brother would never have these options. And out of the Cambs i think its Kate that enjoys this life more than Will.
Idk if William ever wanted these options. His future role is power on some scale and he seems to like that a lot. If anything, he’s upset he can’t have people to cover for him and make his life even easier.
William could leave. He won’t because he can’t make it on his own. He needs the welfare.
Oh he definitely did when he was younger (like early 20s I think). He’s mentioned wanting to spend time in America before, and I know some reports claimed he dreamed about moving here at one point. I *think* NY was one place he wanted as an option. Obviously it never happened.
Beach dreams
That was a very casual commentary stage and it was more as vacationing. He never thought of a career outside of the monarchy. He barely maintained his wings in the RAF. Anyone else would have lost them. He’s picked no focus or passion.
William has never had direction because his path is set and he enjoys that imo. He’s already stated he will do less and people will have to be fine with that.
Willnot is sad because every person who leaves highlights how meaningless his “job” is.
Well, we all predicted they would be the next to dip. I’m sure they spent the past year working those connections trying to find a new job outside the UK where they could land. I’m sure America was on the table as well.
Good for them!
Right, but what does he actually DO? I know Eugenie’s seemingly a nice person but these endless rich guy jobs where they just launder money around make me sick.
I’m happy they’re off doing their own thing though, let the RR sweat trying to make it all not look like rats fleeing a sinking ship!
Marketing, apparently. That’s what he did for Casa Migos. And wasn’t his father a real estate mogul? Seems like a natural fit.
It’s essentially a ‘grace and favour’ ambassadorial type role.
So yes it does leverage Eugenie’s position and privilege and in a way I’m not mad at that, because they’re prospecting fellow rich people.
Let’s just hope that Jack has none of Prince Andrew’s facets for wheeler dealing. That said I admire him for supporting his family the best way he can given his lack of education or real life transferrable skills.
@ Flower, Jack seems to be a straight up guy. He has probably worked very hard for his position. They aren’t handing out positions like biscuits. Jack could have easily taken an easier way of live working for his family, but given that his work with the Casa Minga group, the hard work Jack is putting out is being rewarded.
It’s fabulous for both Eugenie and Jack!!! I am jealous as Portugal will be a fabulous country with so much to offer them and a beautiful local for them all to enjoy!!
He works in marketing/brand management. It’s not as suspicious as people are making it out to be – most large companies have these positions, and the larger ones have several. And for an employee to go from one company in a corporation’s diverse portfolio to another is also pretty normal.
Sometimes I think people have never gotten past their Richard Scarry idea of what people do for a living. Most of us are NOT firemen, mail carriers, or doctors – that doesn’t meal our jobs aren’t real.
Well said, teecee. Personally, I find marketing or any kind of sales work hard because I don’t have the outgoing personality required. I would hate all the forced entertaining, too, especially at night, when I want to be home, doing my own thing.
This whole scenario Eugenie/Jack drama reminds me of Bridgerton, a group of investors creates a planned community and works hard to convince the rich to come there and buy homes and bring their friends. Interesting that Clooney is spending time there as well as in Italy.
I wonder what this place in Portugal is like in winter and off-season? Cold? Fewer people around?
Hauser & Wirth is a major player in the international contemporary art world. The company is based in Zurich, Switzerland. London and New York are major outposts. I used to know one of their senior people relatively well (our kids went to elementary school together and were good friends). When Eugenie was first hired, H&W brought her in for her society connections and both sides knew it. In the years since, she grew into the business and is now fairly good at what she does, which is marketing and selling art.
Not a bad idea – great in fact. She hasn’t got a future as a working royal and the royal bubble is a suffocating one. So moving to Portugal part time while still living in the UK is going to be a good life for Jack, Eugenie and August (and any future siblings he *may* have).
I know some predicted CA but I always thought it wouldn’t be an option for them. House prices are crazy there and even if someone buys them a house or at the very least, pays for some of it, there’s still a lifestyle to maintain that costs money. Plus Portugal is a lot closer to the UK which means Eugenie can do quick day trips easily when needed. I know people are gonna say these people are a lot richer and have investments, but I have always maintained that besides the monarch and the spare, a lot of these fringe/adjacent royals are very much dependent on the monarch’s generosity financially. Hence why Peter Philips was shilling “royal milk”.
I agree. Peter is in a slightly better position because Anne owns her estate but all B&E will inherit is a long-term lease. You know they won’t inherit money from their parents, who also seem to be cash poor. The big money in the RF is passed to the next monarch and the rest rely on hand outs.
She’s smarter than her sister. Use those royal connections to get a non-royal job, while the connections are still worth anything, and bounce!
^^ Hmmm, I’m not sure we know that one of the York princesses is necessarily any ‘smarter’ than the other. To me they both seem to be of average intelligence, but born with tons of privilege and royal adjacent status. In general, their parents seem to have put them first, despite the divorce. The Yorks appear to be a close knit family unit, albeit Andrew’s troubles may have led to Eugenie being less close to her father (again, that’s speculation based on appearances).
Both York princesses acquit themselves well speaking-wise in interviews and public appearances. Eugenie has an attractive, husky voice and pretty eyes. Bea has gorgeous red hair and both have lovely ‘English rose’ skin (like Margaret and Elizabeth had in their younger days). Neither Bea nor Eugenie have particularly great fashion sense, but they have improved a bit in recent years (likely due to Meghan’s influence 😉). Sadly, both Eugenie & Bea (especially Bea) were the butt of jokes and harassment by the BM during their sensitive late teens and early 20s. Plus, reportedly, older Kate was generally mean toward them, as has been Khate’s usual behavior toward other females she has felt threatened by.
Regardless of relative ‘smarts,’ both York princesses seem to have made good matches in the husband department. Bea, in particular, has a very successful, creative and established husband in Edo, both professionally and socially. I doubt that Bea necessarily even needs to work, but she likely enjoys working. With Edo’s business success in property development and architectural design, their two incomes combined should make their lives quite comfortable whether or not they reside permanently in England. They have the leverage of financial independence, which gives them the freedom of personal choice regarding their lives and careers.
Jack likely was ‘put-off’ by the yacht story nonsense from rota clowns, as well as upset re the lateness of August’s christening, which occurred after his father’s death. Possibly, the royal screws may have been placed on Eugenie in some respects due to her vocal and visible support of M&H. Meanwhile, Bea & Edo appear to stay a bit under-the-radar in regard to the firm and to family battles. I see no indication that B&E are necessarily intent on ‘getting away’ from any royal association. It seems B&E are fairly comfortable with their lives together, and aren’t necessarily overly supportive of the Cambridges, yet are loyal to the Queen and to family firm traditions.
Looks like someone was listening when H&M were giving “how to do your thing under the radar” lessons! Good for them.
Yes!
LMAO so true.
I can only imagine how much easier it was for this couple to get visas to Portugal than any other citizens of the UK post-Brexit.
As his job is there, yes.
Quite easy.
It’s probably a work visa, sponsored by his employer, so UK citizens having difficulty vacationing does not apply. Also I don’t have much sympathy for those citizens – they bought an obvious lie based on their pretended superiority to Europe, they deserve to have that access cut off.
I feel for those who voted Remain and now have various means of access to the UK cut off. Like those of us who campaigned our hearts out for Hillary and still have to live with the hellscape our country has become.
Portugal and the UK had a very ancient treaty (the oldest in the world – The Windsor Treaty) in which citizens from both countries would be held as nationals in both nations (this is a summarised version of it) Since Brexit was announced, the treaty came into play once again and it’s still working.
@Itsme!: That is interesting! Thanks for sharing, I wasn’t aware.
Yes, thank you, I had no idea!
Good for Eugenie and Jack. They must have seen the benefits of living abroad. I wonder if George is looking at the examples of his uncle and aunt living it up outside UK and at some point would bolt too.
George is hearing right now how horrible it must be and that E&J and H&M will never be as grand and rich as BRF.. and he’ll hear is everyday untill he say (or not) enough.
I don’t think George, but Charlotte and/or Louis may look at living abroad at some point, especially if George treats them the way Bulliam treated Harry.
Good for Eugenie, Beatrice always struck me as the one thirsty to be among the royals and her husband gives me the creeps. I hope she doesn’t regret her decision to stick around even after what her mother went through.
@ Em, I agree! I still side eye Edo. He gives me the creeps…..
Bea and Edo look like the like each other but no love lost between them. She wanted a husband and a kid, he wanted royal connection.
I think Eugenie and Jack realized that Egg and Bones were planning on attacking them hard-core and got out. Beatrice, being more like her mother, thinks being away from the royals removes her identity and significance. Im glad E&J are out.
^^ While Beatrice appears to enjoy her royal adjacent status and ‘high born’ privileges, I’m not sure how we know exactly what her relationship with Edo is like, or how she particularly views recent royal firm dramas. B&E appear to be very happy together. Edo had a working class, conservative stepfather, whom he adored and models himself after, via his own words. Edo has never been close to his Italian aristocrat biological father.
I think we need to acknowledge the possibility that even though Bea, Eugenie, and Harry may not be comfortable with the ‘silent contract’ aspect of the royal firm, which they have all been burned by, they are all likely still attached to the more sentimental ‘family traditions’ aspect of having grown up royal.
We’ll see what happens once the Queen passes on.
@KFG, I don’t think that Fergie necessarily felt the loss of identity and significance in being ostracized by the royal firm. In fact, Andrew and Fergie have always maintained a close relationship. They’ve always been there for their daughters, more-so than Charles has been for his sons. In general, I think that Fergie has some inadequacy issues emotionally, related to her own childhood and personality (this was revealed during Fergie’s past interviews with Oprah).
Fergie leveraged her royal connection and her title in the U.S. for a time, in order to survive. She’s not very bright, and she doesn’t have any marketable skills, aside from the books she’s written, likely with ghost-writing help. Also, Fergie surely has remained close to the firm over the years, due to her ongoing connection to Andrew, and because of wanting to be near her daughters. Sure, the entitled status and p.r. aspect of being royal has played a role in how Fergie has navigated her life. Much like Andrew, she’s made ill-conceived, extravagant, and foolish choices.
I am happy for them but a bit disappointed no one said how many bathrooms they have in this “luxurious golf and ocean club” home.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Yes!!! How many bathrooms DO they have exactly????
Yes!!! How many bathrooms and are they able to water the grass? We need to know?!?
Everybody here called it. Of course she got the hell out of dodge. There’s hardly anything for her there now and there certainly won’t be once the queen dies. Good for her. I’m sure she got plenty of advice from Harry and Meghan.
I’m happy for Eugenie, Jack and their baby son. Finally being able to leave Salt Island and move to a beautiful country in Portugal where you are still around Europe. Working and living independently away from the racist saltines. What a good move for them.
Good for them! He’s always had a job and moving for work is hardly a big deal (I seriously doubt they needed the Sussexes advice). E was never going to be a working royal so their life was always their own. Not everything is about the Sussexes.
They probably didn’t need their advice but they took what happened to them as ‘writing on the wall” and probably decided that with Grandma failing and Daddy being a mess, that leaving sooner rather than later and on their own terms was the best option.
They knew already. She was never going to be working royals when chuckles becomes king and she’s not now. This is a many years old story. They knew this hence jobs for the boys. The only king who might rope in the cousins is lazy arse, if he makes it, and he’s got 20 odd years to twiddle his thumbs meanwhile.
Porugal typo had me wondering where they were going!
I hope they enjoy their time away together and its successful for them.
Very smart on their part. She and Beatrice are arguably two of the royals in the most precarious positions post-Elizabeth, so it’s best to figure something out now so they won’t have to be at the mercy of Charles. Eugenie definitely got the memo, but Beatrice…well.
Neither of the York girls has ever struck me as too smart (nice enough but not really intelligent or media savvy). I think Eugenie has been blessed with a husband who is media savvy and just more intelligent in general. I credit him with convincing her this move would be in their best interests. Beatrice on the other hand has a husband who thought it was ok to start seeing her while still engaged to the mother of his son. He doesn’t strike me as the sharpest tool in the shed.
And yet, they both did better in school than Will or Harry. They probably don’t have a lot of knowledge of life outside a rich bubble though.
Beatrice had much more help because her dyslexia was discovered early and addressed. Harry’s alleged dyslexia was only discovered his last year at Eton; until then he was considered stupid and covered it up with being the class clown. Eugenie? I’ve never seen her as wanting a royal role. She put her head down at school and did well because she knew a real-ish job was in her future.
The announcement of this move convinces me that Eugenie and her husband are both intelligent. Intelligent people would know that the time to get out of the s–tshow that is the BRF is right freaking now. Get out and get independent, financially, psychologically, spiritually. And raise your child in a healthier environment than that one. They got it, they acted on their knowledge, and they’re free. Good on them.
^^ @Nancy, how do you know that Edo was actually engaged to Dara Huang? Reportedly, Dara and her parents hoped for and expected an engagement. I doubt that Edo ever proposed to Dara. Edo & Dara had a business relationship, in addition to being former lovers. Apparently, Edo has always been a very attentive and responsible father to his son with Dara, and he allowed Dara to remain living in their former apartment, so that he could continue to co-parent their son, Wolfie. That doesn’t mean Dara & Edo were engaged to marry when Edo began dating Bea.
Also, Edo is not a lazy idiot lay-about aristocrat. He’s a very successful property development business owner and design architect. Background research will tell you something quite different about Edo’s actual intelligence, no matter his ‘pretty boy’ looks.
@Dee Kay, I don’t see any evidence that either Eugenie or Harry plan to completely divorce themselves from their British royal heritage, especially in terms of their equally obvious intent to maintain family ties. That is, both Harry & Eugenie will apparently be maintaining closeness with the royal relatives they trust and care about.
I’m sure Eugenie and Jack were inspired by Harry and Meghan to get out of the UK and were even more motivated after they had August. They got to spend the first year or so as new parents away from prying eyes at Frogmore Cottage and away from her crazy parents at Royal Lodge. I think also she wanted to distance herself from her parents. It’s very telling how she feels about her dad since she completely left the UK. The trial and settling out of court with Virginia Giuffre were probably pretty traumatic for her and being a new mom on top of that probably did a number on her. In Portugal, they are far away from her leech of a mother and her shadier than shady father and nobody really knows them well, it provides a fresh start for both of them.
^^ Honestly, we as outside observers are likely to have more bad opinions of Fergie and Andrew than Eugenie does. They are, after all, her loving parents who did a better job parenting her than Charles did with either of his sons. Some of what we surmise may be true, but projecting our intense feelings onto any of the royal players in this ongoing drama, does not make our observations and beliefs true.
Good for her. Live your best life, girl.
Looking forward to all the articles from the British press about how it is all Hollywood Meghan’s fault that the young royals are ‘abandoning’ the aging Queen. Saucer of milk please, table two.
Another case of Meg “radicalizing” people! Dangerous woman!
It’s Ivy Cottage Harry’s old place? I think it’s noteworthy that she’s staying at Kensington instead of some place in Royal Lodge or near by in Windsor. I know she works in London but I think that’s a convenient excuse to be away from Andrew.
Jack and Eugenie lived at Ivy Cottage before they moved to Frogmore.
I remember stories from a while back that mentioned Andrew having to pay for mold remediation in the cottage.
They have never completely moved to Frogmore. They still were living at Ivy Cottage. Frogmore was Just house warming for H&M. They were there mostly for the weekend/their breaks, since the both worked in the city of London during the week.
I think Harry’s cottage was Nottingham.
Yes, Harry lived at Nottingham Cottage, while Eugenie lived at Ivy Cottage while she was dating Jack, and then also after they married. Eugenie’s close relationship to Harry came in handy when she & Jack likely needed more space after giving birth to August. Plus, I’m sure Harry and Meghan liked the idea of someone they trusted being in residence (even if temporarily) at Frogmore Cottage, rather than having it completely empty in their extended absence.
Good for Eugenie and Jack. I’m sure they took a page out of Harry and Meghan’s book. Move on!
There’s a really interesting article in the Los Angeles Times about Californians moving en masse to Portugal for the cheaper real estate, weather that’s very California-esque, and wine culture. (The Portuguese are less than thrilled, it must be said.) Maybe Eugenie and Jack heard about the exodus while in Santa Barbara, and decided to join it?
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2022-05-12/california-expats-portugal-relocation-lisbon
Portugal has a massive British Ex-Pat community. A lot of retirees from England live there. They didn’t need to go to California for the idea of moving to Portugal. Portugal and Britain are one of the world’s oldest trading partners and it’s always been a popular place for UK vacationers as a result. JK Rowling for example was inspired by Porto, Portugal for some of her Harry Potter material.
We Portuguese are not so thrilled because houses (rental or buying) cost twice or 3 times more and the average Portuguese can’t afford it. It’s the British, the Italians and the Americans…
For us it has become really complicated…
Cheers for Eugenie and Jack! They see the writing on the wall.
Harry’s cottage was Nott Cottage, as they referred to it in the media so often. I believe Kate and William lived there while waiting on their Kensington Palace digs. I believe Ivy Cottage and Nott Cott are both Kensington Palace, and reasonable that Eugenie would keep her old lease. I believe it is bigger than Nott Cott though. Also, I was under the impression that Jack’s father owned an accountancy firm? As things go, Jack may have an inheritance from his family. The Yorks are always scrounging for money, so unlikely to help their girls out financially. That may be why Andrew wanted his daughters to be working royals- because he would never be able to support them, and the thought of them getting jobs would not occur to her. Also, Andrew’s whole existence is tied to his identity as a royal.
It almost appears that Beatrice is going to be slowly doing some “royal work” judging by er recent appearances, although she has done garden parties and such before. Perhaps Beatrice was always more invested in being a royal than Eugenie. It strikes me that Edo seems to relish being royal adjacent.
I wonder if Eugenie inherited a nice sum from her grandfather Philip? If so, that extra money might have given Jack and Eugenie the confidence to move abroad. And I bet that Queen Elizabeth will set part of her wealth aside for her (great)grandchildren. So more money to come.
I am wondering why it was the tabloids that broke this when it’s usually Fergie who can’t wait to post about her family.
Given how shady business dealings can be in Comporta, will the rapist and his familiar be rubbing their hands with glee at this move?
Beatrice has chosen the poster boy for handsome, shallow con man who loots you with a smile on your face. He just looks so damn shady, but who knows.
^^ Again, Edo’s ‘pretty boy’ looks should not be used as evidence that he’s somehow shallow, much less a ‘con-man.’ Sigh. Edo’s family and Fergie’s family have been friends for many years, guys. It’s just that Edo is somewhat older than Bea, so he was off to school and started his successful career before Bea was really old enough for him to pay attention to in any romantic way.
Plus, Bea dated her former disloyal boyfriend, Dave Clark, for 10 years before they ultimately split due to his straying eye. Also, it’s been reported that Baldy never like Clark. As a teen, Bea dated a problematic playboy older man, Paolo Liuzzo, prior to her relationship with Clark. So all told, Edo has been a mature and responsible ‘step-up’ for Beatrice, despite any onlooker opinions.
We (my husband and I, born American, Air Force and Army veterans, respectively, lifelong federal public servants) are moving to Portugal in September! We started to realize around 2016 *cough* that things were taking a turn for the worse, and we decided we could take no more in 2020. So glad it’s finally happening in 2022.
We’ve always been savers, so we are retiring a bit early, and Portugal is affordable (although there are expensive areas, like the one Eugenie is moving to), has great weather, NO gun culture, excellent health care, delicious food and wine, the absolute most welcoming people, and it is just so chill.
If H&M and the kids visit, they’ll feel right at home–Portugal is the California (weather, vibe) of Europe.
^^ Congrats! That sounds lovely @Emily. Enjoy your deserved retirement years in friendly, balmy Portugal. I’ll have to read up on more about the country. Thumbs-up!
I have heard that Portugal is the same vibe as sunny California-I wish Jack and Eugenie the best of luck on their new home country. George Clooney suppose have bought some land in Portugal and is planning to build a home there.
Wait! Where’s the outrage that Eugenie, the Queen’s granddaughter is “abandoning” her or that her kid won’t be brought up next door to her cousins so they can be lifelong buddies??? 🙄