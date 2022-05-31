“The Jose Andres documentary, ‘We Feed People’, sounds so good” links

Review of We Feed People, about Jose Andres & World Central Kitchen. It’s on Disney+ and it sounds amazing. [Pajiba]
Here’s the trailer for the Willow series. [OMG Blog]
Viggo Mortensen & Pedro Almodovar are beefing. [Dlisted]
Freaking out about that one scene in Men. [Jezebel]
Wait, Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Tululah Riley are dating? [JustJared]
Ashley Graham went to Cannes. [GFY]
Stopping messing with Mona Lisa, she’s not the problem! [Buzzfeed]
The fifth Indiana Jones movie is coming. [LaineyGossip]
The kidnapping of Eduardo Valseca. [Starcasm]
Top Gun: Maverick and the evolution of popcorn jingoism. [Gawker]
I am a Jose Andres uber fan, for both his culinary & charitable efforts!
He deserves all the accolades and documenting of his tireless work to feed the world.
Jose Andres and everyone at the WCK org deserve the Nobel Peace Prize!
He’s definitely been nominated a couple of times. There’s no denying that he’s worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize but perhaps has enough attention and publicity.
We love him in DC! He threw out the first pitch in the World Series (2019). Same game the crowd boo’d T*&%P. ha ha
All the respect for Jose-Andres and World Central Kitchen. I love their model – whenever possible, just pay the local providers to provide. Use local talent, facilities & food – the locals know what they want/need and how to get it. When that’s not possible, move mountains to just get people decent meals (no MRE crap).
I have been a donor for years and was a recipient once. I was on a 4+ hour line to vote in NYC. WCK paid local restaurants to set up tables and hand out food & water to people waiting in line. After hours of standing outside in the cold, a simple chicken sandwich and a cup of tea was a blessing.
I am a superfan as well. I can’t even read an article about Chef Andres without crying, that man’s heart is the biggest in the universe.
I think I am the nostalgia target market because watching that Willow trailer made me tear up. I loved that movie so much as a kid, even though it scared me to death, too. Will definitely watch.
I’ve had the pleasure of dining in one of his DC restaurants for a work anniversary and it was a memorable dining experience. The cost was a one time deal but I’m glad he is giving back to those in need.
Wait, Thomas Brodie-Sanger is 32?
Exactly what I thought! I was expecting to read she was 10 years older than him or something. I feel so old now. 😪
That scene in “Men” that the reviewer is freaking out about was on a second floor bathroom not ground level so bathing was more private, however I agree, when I rent a place in the future I will make sure there will always be curtains or blinds.
A new building with condominiums was built right next to our office building. The residents moved in over a long weekend with a Monday holiday. Early Tuesday morning, my secretary walked in to a new view of a sleeping woman. Folks meeting in a conference room the floor below us got to watch a wet, naked man walk out of what they think was probably the bathroom.
It’s wonderful! I’ve posted about it on my Facebook and Instagram pages, recommending that everyone watch and donate what they can 😃
Interesting!
Thank you for putting the spotlight on this.
We Feed People was great. Worth watching. And worth supporting.
Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen represent the best of humanity.
They deserve every accolade and every donation.
I’m commenting on this link from the links box:
“Andy Cohen uses dating apps like they’re video games [Reality Tea]”
well ofc he does! Andy Cohen treats real life like it’s a video game and he’s the only player character! ugggggggggh, That Guy