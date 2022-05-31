Royal aides claim Netflix cameras will be ‘moved on’ if they try anything

The downright paranoia exhibited by the British royals and their aides has to be partially for show, right? Especially when it comes to the “Netflix issue,” as in, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix contract. For weeks/months now, royal aides have been wailing and crying about how dare Harry and Meghan try to interfere with the Holy Jubbly by crashing into the palace with their Netflix film crew. And literally, there’s never been any indication whatsoever that H&M have ever *wanted* to film any part of the godforsaken Jubbly for their own purposes. Remember, again, that they wouldn’t even have come to this mess if the Queen hadn’t invited them personally.
Over the weekend, Page Six claimed that royal sources were peeved at the thought that Harry and Meghan could film something “for Netflix” at Frogmore Cottage, even though the sources said “I highly doubt they would even think about that. It would be such a bad look. Even if they could sneak a camera in, they wouldn’t be able to use any of the footage. I guess they could do home video on their phones, but I honestly don’t think they would.” Now the same aides are running to the Telegraph to crow about how Netflix has been banned from the Jubbly! If “banned” means “Netflix never sought media accreditation.”
Netflix camera crews have not been accredited for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and will be “moved on” if they set up to film the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from public areas, the Telegraph has learned. The streaming service, rumoured to be making a documentary about the Sussexes, will not be among the official broadcast crews attending the Jubilee celebrations.
Media outlets from around the world will be attending the four-day bank holiday events, with the largest British and American networks setting up hubs outside Buckingham Palace for their lead hosts and guests to film. Others will film royal arrivals at St Paul’s Cathedral, Trooping the Colour and the Sunday afternoon pageant from official positions, having been cleared by security and authorised to do so. A source has confirmed to the Telegraph that Netflix will not be among them.
While they will be able to travel to public areas along with any other well-wishers, should Netflix crews attempt to set up professional camera tripods or lighting to film the Royal family they will be “moved on” by Jubilee stewards, the source said. Key events for the Jubilee, including the Saturday night concert and the pageant, are to be broadcast by the BBC, which holds the rights.
Royal sources have been deeply wary of any Netflix involvement in the Platinum Jubilee, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this month finally confirming they would be bringing their children to Britain to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
[From The Telegraph]
So, to recap: Harry and Meghan were fine with staying in Montecito and minding their business, but then the Queen personally invited them and the Queen and Charles made strong efforts to clear the Sussexes’ path for a visit. In response to the extraordinary moves by Buckingham Palace and Clarence House to dial down the drama and capitalize on Harry and Meghan’s star power and charisma, royals aides and the British media have spent the past month banging their heads against the wall about the worst-case-scenario, which is that Netflix might want to film part of a four-day Jubbly party which costs the British taxpayers millions of pounds? And then when Netflix doesn’t even seek to be one of the accredited outlets shooting footage in public, aides are still running to the Telegraph to sniff about how Netflix will be “moved on” if they even dare try anything. These people have completely lost the f–king plot.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Backgrid.
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51438049.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220420-
Prince Harry during the 5th the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51431868.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441058.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220420-
Prince Harry visits Indoor Rowing during the 5th the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51431834.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Hofbad, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits swimming matches at the 5th the Invictus Games at Hofbad in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 19 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Wheelchair Rugby during the 5th the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51438033.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51438084.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Oh, please. Netflix isn’t sending cameras, period. But I’d be willing to bet that SOMEONE from the RR will try to take a pic if the opportunity arises. Will they be “moved on?”
The courtiers are spoiling for a fight, or a scuffle, or something. Anything to prove that H&M are trash. Good luck with that.
I think it’s more to prove that they (the courtiers) are relevant.
These idiots are even claiming that Netflix “can’t be stopped” from being in the “camera pool”, and that “H&M *may* be “wired” on mic” during their events. SMDH.
It sounds like the courtiers are big mad Netflix didn’t invite them to sit for an interview where they trash Harry and Meghan.
I wonder if this is one of Boris Johnson’s Big Squirrel Moves. He’s slowly drowning beneath a wave of No Confidence letters due to his lies, lies and more lies about partying when we were all locked down and couldn’t say goodbye to our loved ones, the cost of living crisis (gas bills are going up by another £800 in October on top of a 54% rise since April and I have no idea how to afford it), people unable to afford to eat, an NHS and social services run into the ground… if I were to list just how awful it was in the UK right now Kaiser would get fed up with me. (But it’s incredibly grim and heartbreaking.) Since Johnson and the Palaces are so hand in glove, it just wouldn’t surprise me if he’s using the Sussexes’ arrival to cover his sorry backside.
@ Andrew’s_Nemesis, that’s an excellent point given the outrage all across Britain. Boris does have his “jewels” in a device that is not comfortable as it is……
JFC, these twats sounds like Harry forced himself into the UK at gunpoint. They talk as though they are under siege. I guess they are, in a way. Prisoners to their own self-importance and paranoia. Sad.
It like the British Tabloids want some sort confrontation to breakout and cause a violent altercation. I never took the UK to be a violent sort of place but it seems the tabloids are doing all they can to provoke a violent incident just so they have something violent to write about.
WOW! Seriously??!! You “never took the UK to be a violent sort of place”???!!
Guess you hvnt been paying any attention to that society.
They often cant even get thru a 90-minute football match without fights breaking out between fans. And with a pub-on-every-street, with the brits well-known alcohol drink-and-get-drunk, pIss-smelling types, fights often break out…..and these are just the non racially-motivated fights and non-knife fights between gangs.
Netflix confirmed they didn’t even ASK for accreditation and clearly had no plans to be there, and now the BM doesn’t know what to do. ‘Well if you change your mind and show up we’ll push you on!’
As if a multi-million $ corporation would ever 🙄
Billion, with a B.
All of this fakata outrage over a Billion dollar, with a B, streaming service that has zero interest in the Jubbly…..🤦🏻♀️
LOL. When did they do that?
This is just another tiaragate. Staff and servants who are desperate for the chance to deny the Sussexes something so they can put Meghan and Harry but especially Meghan “in their place”.
Lol once again their little feelings will be hurt when they realize they can’t derail Meghan and Harry. Then they will cry to the press about that too.
Dear RRs: He’s just not thar into you.
@rapunzel: 😂🤍
Netflix doesn’t care. They don’t need public moments. They want private ones. And they don’t seem interested in the Jubbly at all. Though I wouldn’t be surprised if they sent along a The Crown writer undercover for “research purposes.” Mwahahahaha!
Seriously. Netflix has The Crown and any prospective storylines from that, which are much higher media trump cards. 🤣😎😈🙃
The press and aides mistakenly believe that the world is interested in the Jubilee. And I honestly don’t get their obsession with Netflix.
The fricking New York Times is running an article full of nothing but speculation or flat out lies about H&M’s visit, and this is one of them. So much for them being a trusted news source.
What’s the point of the Sussexes being in the US if they can’t stop things like that from going to print? Also are you mistaking the NYT for the UK Sunday times?
You’re confusing the New York Times with the Sunday times.
No I’m not. There is a thread on NYT’s own Twitter account referencing the article (behind a paywall). Very clearly not the Sunday Times.
If anyone wants to film on crown-owned public properties they have to apply for a permit. If there was such an application from Netflix, you know it would have been trotted out. To film jubbly events apparently takes a media pass, if one had been applied for by Netflix, again, produce it if you want to make claims. If H&M want to film in their own residence in the UK, nobody can stop them. Other royals have filmed or had photographers in for magazines in their crown-owned properties.
Netflix is a streaming app/channel did I miss the news department? Beyond airing documentaries filmed by other people they do not runaround filming current events. I’m sure some documentary filmmakers have been given permits but it would be under their name or company name. These people really like to twist a tale anyway they can.
Yeah I mean thats not what they even do at all.. such bogus claims.
It would be like saying “youtube can not film this” its like what?
Thats not how any of this works..
Right. There’s no such thing as ‘Netflix cameras’. Eejits.
Make it make sense….you cannot.
Netflix ain’t interested in that ish.
the entire reason this article was written was to continue the campaign to connect the words “Netflix cameras” with the Sussexes. the shadow implication being that they are making reality tv. which is ridiculous – they are making documentaries! it’s just to try to keep the rabid antifans whipped up. (and not thinking about how much all of this is costing, while people go hungry and can’t heat their houses).
it’s a clever trick – not only does it throw shade onto the Sussexes, it places the reader in the position of “must defend jubbly!” which is a sad way to try to drum up support, but they gotta do what they gotta do.
BoJo has actually said he plans to bring back the imperial measuring system! as part of the Jubbly! (no one wants that – not even the tories- he’s deflecting from partygate.) it’s ridiculous.
also, I typed “when is the damn jubbly” into google and it knew what I meant. = )
Abolish the Monarchy! Defund the Jubbly!
@ SomeChick Clever observation. I think British Media and those who pay them understood that after making Sussexes National Enemy Number One they can use them to deflect people from a lot of problems. Not just from stupidity and wrong doings of Royal Family and exessive cost of this Family to the citizens, but also from the failures of the Government.
This makes the most sense. Too bad it works, to the extent that it does.
Well, it conform then.
The royal aides are stupid and out of touch idiots.
Futhermore, i think they were actually preparing to sells harry’s family footage and dont want any rival in selling that priceless pictures.
Isnt that lies debunk when the royals who are actually selling LIVE recording right to ITV.
I’m sorry, all these stories today are just cracking me up. the British press is SO MAD that the Sussexes are coming – they had all their “snubbing the queen” stories ready to go! But they’re a flexible bunch, these RRs, they can pivot on a dime so they could make the whole weekend about how H&M were the ones snubbed and unwanted but they insisted on coming anyway but they can’t even do that bc everyone knows they’re there the Queen wants them there, full stop.
So now they’re mad that Netflix isn’t even going to be at the jubbly but they want Netflix to know that if Netflix does try to come to the Jubbly they’ll be denied access and if H&M try to film home movies on their phones that will be a problem and OMG NETFLIX!!!!!!!!
Netflix is really the new “taxpayer money for frogmore cottage” isn’t it? or the new “private planes!” or the new tiaragate. Or whatever.
Not to nitpick because your point is correct but how can you lose a plot that you make up on your own on a daily basis lol these people are unhinged
I don’t know about watching the jubbly, but I would like to see a showdown between the jubbly stewards & Netflix. Make it happen Netflix.
The Courtiers worrying about Harry and Meghan should be focusing on Australia appointing a Minister to look into getting the Queen out and looking in to turning a republic.
Nice!
The BM are both obsessed by and terrified of Netflix, it seems to me.
OT
Tommy Toxic Jr. was on Dan Rotten show begging Meghan for money.
Apparently D R is offended by the fun the Sussex Squad is making of him and the King of Mexico in his military uniform.
Jr. think they’re getting paid like is toxic father to post memes.
I did read the article in the Daily Fail which Tom Jr was making claims how “disrespectful” Meghan is in not seeing her father, while he was being photographed in his OWN home. To which I posted in the comments why HE hasn’t visited his father?
What a bunch of thieving low-life’s they ALL are…..
Toxic Jr didn’t talk to Sr for ten years, by his own admission, so go cry me a river. Damn these people are an insult to pond scum.
I guess TOm Jr’s appearance on the reality show was not lucrative.
The war on Netflix (a streaming service!) continues unabated. And the royal gossips seem totally unaware of how nuts they sound. It all goes back to “The Crown”.
This is so dumb. The RR/courtiers keep screaming about this. LOL
Ooh, they would move the nonexistent Netflix cameras on, would they? That’s pretty big talk from this shambles of an organization. This is like professional basketball players fake lunging at each other as their teammates “hold them back”. It’s pathetic.
I hope Netflix takes the free advertising and puts out a statement that No, they are not filming anything related to the jubbly right now, but if you’d like to see more about the royal family members, look no further than a little drama we call The Crown…
So they can film inside of Frogmore Cottage…and the queen will be joining them at FC for Lili’s birthday? Sorry suckers, looks like they might get a great video of the queen and Archi and Lili.
Why do I get the feeling that all of this is because Netflix being at the Jubbly was never on the table, and these people are OFFENDED by that? Netflix doesn’t care about the Jubbly.
I love how the courtiers and British media are providing content for the crown season 10 episode 1-5 the clowns on meltdown.lol.
So someone who has not applied to be accredited for the Jubilee has been banned, ok that makes sense.
At all of the events there will be thousands upon thousands of people using some sort of filming device and the tabloids will identify someone as a member of a Netflix crew.
At this point, I’m hoping Harry will wear a suit with NETFLIX emblazoned on it, just for laughs.
This is so stupid.
LOL SuzieQ
The media manufacturing insults and offences to then punish them for, upset about stuff they haven’t done, make it make sense! The description throughout these threads is ‘unhinged’ and I can’t think of a more fitting word
Lol they’re making stuff up as they go along. They (William and the aides) are mad that Henry and Meghan are coming and can’t do a thing about it so they’re trying to come up with any story to discredit the Sussexes. So far they’re whining about the Sussexes not being very communicative about their plans, as if this is the first time that’s ever happened in the history of event planning. Now they’re trying to make Netflix cameras into a thing but Netflix isn’t a media outlet, it’s a streaming service. I don’t see Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, or Hulu trying to break down the doors to film the Jubilee either. Tomorrow they’ll be trying to use Spotify and how Harry and Meghan might wear undercover mics to record audio for their upcoming podcast.
Too bad Netflix does not issue a statement telling them there are no cameras and they are a streaming service. The Best Picture Nomad Land was streamed on Netflix but the producers had their own camera crews. This story is easily refuted.
I wish Harry had been more shady in his response to Hoda Kotb in the Netherlands when she asked him if he would be attending the jubbly.
Instead of saying: “‘I don’t know yet. There’s lots of things with security issues and everything else. So, this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her;”
I now wish he had said: “Oh we havent given it much thought as yet…….my grandmother has invited us but there are matters to be worked out to our satisfaction……including the security issue and other matters, before we could consider it.”
They literally have nothing to talk about. It’s clear they don’t have any insight into the Sussex’s plans so they have to fill the papers with imaginary problems. Anything to keep mess going.
Totally obsessed media about the “villainous” Netflix cameras. Ridiculous.
Are they this stupid? Netflix isn’t a network. It awards contracts to various producers who make programs and films. There is no camera person running around with a Netflix label on them.
And seeing as how the royals film themselves all the time, with private moments showing up in documentaries, like the stuff released for the current one about the queen, how will they even know who hired the camera? (Not that H and M who want their privacy are even going to do that)
Can’t give anything of value to Ukraine, but fully ready to move on the Sussexes. Full stop.
Is anyone on that island reading the words they are sending out for the entire planet to read?