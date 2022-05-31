Royal aides claim Netflix cameras will be ‘moved on’ if they try anything

The downright paranoia exhibited by the British royals and their aides has to be partially for show, right? Especially when it comes to the “Netflix issue,” as in, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix contract. For weeks/months now, royal aides have been wailing and crying about how dare Harry and Meghan try to interfere with the Holy Jubbly by crashing into the palace with their Netflix film crew. And literally, there’s never been any indication whatsoever that H&M have ever *wanted* to film any part of the godforsaken Jubbly for their own purposes. Remember, again, that they wouldn’t even have come to this mess if the Queen hadn’t invited them personally.

Over the weekend, Page Six claimed that royal sources were peeved at the thought that Harry and Meghan could film something “for Netflix” at Frogmore Cottage, even though the sources said “I highly doubt they would even think about that. It would be such a bad look. Even if they could sneak a camera in, they wouldn’t be able to use any of the footage. I guess they could do home video on their phones, but I honestly don’t think they would.” Now the same aides are running to the Telegraph to crow about how Netflix has been banned from the Jubbly! If “banned” means “Netflix never sought media accreditation.”

Netflix camera crews have not been accredited for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and will be “moved on” if they set up to film the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from public areas, the Telegraph has learned. The streaming service, rumoured to be making a documentary about the Sussexes, will not be among the official broadcast crews attending the Jubilee celebrations. Media outlets from around the world will be attending the four-day bank holiday events, with the largest British and American networks setting up hubs outside Buckingham Palace for their lead hosts and guests to film. Others will film royal arrivals at St Paul’s Cathedral, Trooping the Colour and the Sunday afternoon pageant from official positions, having been cleared by security and authorised to do so. A source has confirmed to the Telegraph that Netflix will not be among them. While they will be able to travel to public areas along with any other well-wishers, should Netflix crews attempt to set up professional camera tripods or lighting to film the Royal family they will be “moved on” by Jubilee stewards, the source said. Key events for the Jubilee, including the Saturday night concert and the pageant, are to be broadcast by the BBC, which holds the rights. Royal sources have been deeply wary of any Netflix involvement in the Platinum Jubilee, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this month finally confirming they would be bringing their children to Britain to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

[From The Telegraph]

So, to recap: Harry and Meghan were fine with staying in Montecito and minding their business, but then the Queen personally invited them and the Queen and Charles made strong efforts to clear the Sussexes’ path for a visit. In response to the extraordinary moves by Buckingham Palace and Clarence House to dial down the drama and capitalize on Harry and Meghan’s star power and charisma, royals aides and the British media have spent the past month banging their heads against the wall about the worst-case-scenario, which is that Netflix might want to film part of a four-day Jubbly party which costs the British taxpayers millions of pounds? And then when Netflix doesn’t even seek to be one of the accredited outlets shooting footage in public, aides are still running to the Telegraph to sniff about how Netflix will be “moved on” if they even dare try anything. These people have completely lost the f–king plot.