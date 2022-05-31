The Sussexes renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage & Eugenie moved out

Back in February, we heard that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex planned to renew their lease on Frogmore Cottage. It was a reminder that unlike nearly every royal real estate lease, the terms of Frogmore Cottage are extremely short-term, and that the Sussexes likely have to “renew” their lease every year. The Wessexes have something like a 99-year lease on Bagshot, same with Prince Andrew and Royal Lodge. Anyway, there was confusion as to why Harry and Meghan wanted to maintain a legal residence in the UK, and I kind of assumed that it was because Princess Eugenie still wanted/needed Frogmore more than anything. But this is just confusing:

Harry and Meghan have made a surprise bid to return to the middle of Windsor life — by renewing their lease on Frogmore Cottage. The unexpected move will ensure a royal backdrop plus material on tap for their Kardashian-style Netflix documentary. It also means Harry, who is visiting the UK this week with his family, may be neighbours with his warring brother William. The Sussexes will stay at the cottage for the Jubilee celebrations with son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday. Last month they extended their lease with a 12-month rolling deal at the property, a ten-minute walk from the Queen’s apartments. It is currently empty as tenants Princess Eugenie and hubby Jack Brooksbank are in Portugal, The Sun can reveal. Royal insiders believe the Sussexes, who have a £13million mansion in California, plan to spend more time in Windsor. And that is set to cause dismay to William, who wants a move there with Kate and their kids. One insider said: “It is quite a signal that they aren’t going to disappear. They could easily give up Frogmore as their life’s now in California. By agreeing to extend the lease, and with Jack and Eugenie focusing on Portugal, they have a firm presence smack bang in the middle of the Windsor court where it’s all happening. They can now come and go any time they please. The coming year could be one of the most tumultuous in royal history and the Sussexes are making sure they have a foothold in Windsor.” A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Frogmore Cottage remains the UK home of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

[From The Sun]

One, Eugenie and Jack are moving to Portugal! We will have more on that in a separate post, but let me tell you this: Eugenie and Jack’s news was introduced through the “what’s happening with Frogmore” conversation. It’s so bizarre. Two, William and Kate suddenly want Frogmore Cottage, LMAO! I mean, I kind of doubt that, but it’s hilarious that the Cambridges have spent the past year, yelling “give us a palace, give us a fort, give us a castle” only to be told “no” at every turn. Now they want the dilapidated shack which was renovated at great cost by Harry & Meghan? Nope. (Note: while The Sun doesn’t actually say that the Keens might want Frogmore Cottage, the Mail actually did say that, my bad.) As for Harry and Meghan renewing the lease… I think they just want to keep their options open, and maintaining Frogmore is easier than staying at a hotel or asking Charles to open up some guest rooms whenever they do visit.