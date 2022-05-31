The British media is so incredibly salty that the Sussexes are coming to the Jubbly

I was feeling a little bit bad about how this week is going to be wall-to-wall Jubbly, then I saw that NBC News is truly sending a huge team over to the UK to cover the Jubblyshambles, and I would assume other American media companies are doing the same. Now I don’t feel so bad. The Jubbly isn’t just some hipster-insider-y royal gossip thing. Everyone is paying attention, not just in the UK and not just in the Commonwealth countries. The American market is paying attention. Close attention. It’s true that NBC News, ABC and CBS would have sent teams to cover the Jubbly anyway, but let’s face it, the Sussex story has always been major news internationally, and I absolutely believe that the Sussex angle will feature prominently in American coverage (just as it did during Prince Philip’s funeral).
The British media likes to pretend that they’re the ones controlling all of the narratives, but the rest of the world can see how they treat Harry, Meghan and their children. It’s also becoming ridiculously clear that the British media is geared up to heap abuse on Meghan and Harry non-stop this week. Nothing the Sussexes do or say will be the right thing, it will all be an affront to the Queen, it will all be “overshadowing the Jubbly.” Speaking of, the Times of London did an unhinged piece about what we can expect from the Sussexes. This is just some woman beating her head against the wall of her padded cell, crying “but Netlix, but Netflix…”
Rebel royals: The order from the very top is said to be “no dramas”. This week must be all about the Queen and nothing, not even the rebel royals, must overshadow her. Whether Netflix got the memo remains to be seen.
Again, Harry & Meghan aren’t telling people their plans: Exactly where the Sussexes will pop up and when is as yet unclear, and said to be a source of frustration to jubilee organisers. The fact that they’re coming at all is something of a miracle, given that it’s little more than a year since Meghan told Oprah her life in England made her suicidal and only a matter of months since Harry was suing the British government over his security arrangements.
Their security: During that case, Robert Palmer QC, for the Home Office, said that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee had previously accorded the duke “a form of exceptional status”, which meant that he would be considered for personal protection by the police “with the precise arrangements being dependent on the reason for his presence in Great Britain and by reference to the functions he carries out when present”. So it seems likely that while they’re attending royal events, they are always going to get the high-level publicly funded security provided by the Metropolitan Police that they enjoyed before Megxit. If they spend the weekend privately with friends at Soho Farmhouse, they don’t. They can bring their US security guards, but unlike officers from the Met, they’re not allowed to carry weapons in the UK and would not be privy to intelligence from the security services.
The VIP section?? Sussex HQ when they fly in this week will be Frogmore Cottage, which is a convenient ten-minute stroll from the Queen’s apartments at Windsor Castle and raises the possibility that they will join the Queen’s convoy when it heads into London. This week, it’s likely the Sussexes will be ushered to the VIP section to watch Trooping the Colour. As non-working royals they are excluded from any formal proceedings and banned, along with Prince Andrew, from appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace afterwards.
Balcony protocols: This may not be as much of a blow to the couple personally as some commentators have speculated, although their Neflix paymasters may beg to differ. The last time Meghan was photographed on the palace balcony, before Megxit, she was somewhere at the back, behind the Cambridges, as protocol demands. She did not look happy. As Brown pointed out in her new book, The Palace Papers, she never rose higher than sixth on the call sheet for Suits and married a man who was sixth in line to the throne. Protocol rankled.
Meghan’s style team: Just this week, Daniel Martin, who did Meghan’s wedding make-up, arrived in London joining her UK hairdresser, George Northwood.
Will the Sussexes go to the Platinum Party? Younger members of the royal family, possibly including the Sussexes as well as the Cambridges, will attend Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace, while the Queen watches on television at home in Windsor. On Sunday, the last day of the celebrations, 16,000 street parties will take place across the country and hundreds more around the Commonwealth.
The cagey Sussexes: An unnamed source has said that the couple will attend “at least” one other public engagement as well as the service at St Paul’s, while also warning that the public “should not expect them at every event’’. What seems clear is that wherever and whenever the Sussexes do turn up, their presence will cause drama and fascination in equal measure. Nobody could blame the royals for giving them the cold shoulder, after the mud that has been flung at them from Montecito. Equally, none of them wants to do anything that might cause a scene or overshadow the Queen. Whether the Sussexes agree, only time will tell.
These people are SO MAD that the Sussexes are coming because they were all prepared to heap abuse on Harry and Meghan for “snubbing the Queen.” They already had all of those thinkpieces written! That’s what I keep getting from all of this media drama: they’re super-mad that Harry and Meghan were invited (personally, by the Queen) and that they agreed to come. Their new plan to make Harry and Meghan completely miserable while they’re in town and to convince everyone that it’s better for the monarchy that H&M are gone. Good luck with all of that.
The only threat to the #PlatinumJubilee I see are the media outlets obsessively trying to create drama.
Quite frankly, it’s an insult to the Queen to suggest she can be so easily overshadowed. HM has successfully stood front and centre for SEVENTY YEARS, I think she’ll be fine.
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 31, 2022
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
The British Media is so incredibly salty ___________________ (insert whatever Sussex related).
100% certain Americans will complain about the coverage like they did for Phillip’s funeral. Rating will be low and complaints will be all over social media. I wonder if this is the reason that Tom Markle decided not to make a public fool of himself. A fool In front of the British people is a completely different story than making a fool of himself in front of an American audience.
I don’t think Thomas sees anything related to the Royals as a failure. He’s elated to be included in the conversation, plus he obviously lacks foresight.
My point is Tom Markle doesn’t want to play the fool in front of an American audience. He will do it all day every day for the Brits but in front of American cameras NEVER!
ANY attention is GOOD attention for a raging malignant narcissist. The ego/arrogance knows no bounds.
I think he’s afraid to fly and that’s probably why he didn’t attend Meghan’s first wedding in Jamaica. The blowhard is afraid.
Think that’s why she held it there? LOL
@PaulH, I’m pretty sure most of the complaints regarding the coverage for Philip’s funeral came from UK viewers.
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-56756296
Yep @Jan90067, Bad Dad finds any attention good attention for the reasons you stated. He may have turned down interviews by some American interviewers for a number of reasons. He wasn’t offered money, he didn’t have a script to follow, didn’t want to be asked challenging questions and the narrative he wants to sell aligns with the one the BM works hard at. The pos has been embarrasing himself on a global level over the last 4 plus years. He has no shame.
I’m referring to the complaints from Americans to American media companies. I doubt seriously that the Brits would be complaining to the American media about their coverage of Phillips funeral?? In all honesty the majority of Americans don’t give a rats a** about the Brits are their royal family
I laugh every time the BM brings out this “overshadowing the Queen/royals/who-the-f*uck ever” storyline because implicit in it is that H&M, the ones they deem irrelevant, really are the most interesting ones in the bunch.
THIS, 100%.
They act like H&M are prancing around in neon clothes saying “LOOK AT ME!!!” while the press tries to get a pic of the Queen hidden behind them…meanwhile, THEY are the ones tripping over themselves to know where H&M will be during the celebrations. and this:
“This may not be as much of a blow to the couple personally as some commentators have speculated,” – I CANNOT believe the press admitted this (H&M don’t GAF if they get on the balcony or not is my guess), but of course they had to point out how “not happy” M was to be behind everyone on the balcony. she was “not happy” because of the racist abuse she was facing, NOT because of where she was positioned, you knobs.
“how dare they try to overshadow XXX, but where are they so we can rush to try to get a picture of them and caption it with something about how they’re trying to overshadow someone!” SSDD.
Harry had taken that position close to the door on the right side of the balcony prior to meeting Meghan. So the media is just doing what they do….being salty. If Meghan and Harry wanted all attention on them it wouldn’t be difficult. Besides The Queen needs to Sussex magic otherwise, snooze fest aka Jubbly
If the British Press don’t want them to overshadow this party, why do they keep and keep and keep talking about every little thing they do?
No. It’s because of the old adage of the news business, “If it bleeds, it leads.” It’s not interest. The media is looking to see what kind of drama will inevitable occur now that the Sussexes are around.
Hmmm… I guess having Scammy on GMB and printing pieces on this (w/VIDEO) over and over *isn’t* “overshadowing” the ferkaktah jubbly? Getting Toxic Tommy to fake a stroke?? Printing endless stories about HIM??? *NOT* overshadowing???
Silly me… I would think it does. What do I know, I guess.
Their Netflix paymasters? Whether Netflix gets the memo? Obsessed much?
And doubt Meghan was unhappy about being at the back of the balcony. More likely she wasn’t happy at being surrounded by people who meant her harm.
And slinging mud? Um if you racist and mean, expect to have it called out. The way they make the Windsors the hapless victims is something else.
Imagine being force to attend Trooping a few weeks postpartum. I wouldn’t blame Meghan if she didn’t want to be there.
I didn’t even realize that was the timing. That makes it so much worse. And now to say she wasn’t happy bc she was at the back of the balcony? How evil some of these writers are!
@Jais: Yeah she was on maternity leave and was bashed by the press for not meeting Trump earlier in the week. Harry didn’t look happy to be at Trooping either and I suspect it was because the Palace forced Meghan to go and allowed the press to bash her absence when Trump was there.
I always felt like she was also forced to attend the polo game with newborn Archie, especially because of the uptick in headlines and scrutiny around Andrew at that time and the palace desperately needed a distraction.
Kate was in the exact same position for the Sussex wedding. She was dealing with pregnancy and then Postpartum hormones.
^^ @Beach Dreams, I doubt that Meghan ‘was forced’ to attend the polo game we saw her pictured at with baby Archie around June 2019. The rumors I heard at the time were that Will & Harry got into an argument on the way over to the polo grounds, which might account for some of the frostiness and tension we noticed in the pictures of Kate ignoring Meg & Archie, with only toddler, Louis trying to engage with Archie.
It seems clear that Meg was pleased to be there with Archie to support Harry at the polo match that day. There were a lot of intimate moments and doting shown in pictures that day between Harry & Meg, with Archie in her arms.
The British Media provides Netflix with millions of dollars of free advertisement
Lol, good point.
The Platinum Jubilee has become the Sussex Jubilee and it’s all the fault of the Palace and the press.
Exactly.
They put so much focus on them and then complain the focus is on them.
Get ready for the articles next week that will complain about how the Sussexes were “hiding out” and never seen and how that was an ” insult to the queen because something, something! “How dare the Sussexes not enjoy Her Majesty’s UK!” Or something.
Without a doubt!
MsIam, I am SO looking forward to those articles. Especially the “we didn’t get a photo of the kids” handwringing. They are going to be so huffy without their money shots.
Lol they’re so predictable.
Yep, this is what I expect. Maybe with a side of ‘waste of fuel plane weren’t they supposed to be enviromentalists’ just to get more column inches.
The British Press has Become Unhinged Their Behavior Towards Meghan and Harry has been Crazy . But since Meghan and Harry are Successful in The USA The smear Campaign again The Sussex’s didn’t work over here The British has lose all sense I do Believe that British media the usual Royal reporters with the help of Thomas we’re going to attack Meghan and Harry . now that they are going they have to change their tactics it such a shame that the British media doesn’t have any sort of self awareness their the ones who are constantly talking about the Sussex their ones who are making the jubilee all about the Sussex. And then Blaming Sussex for getting attention.
The toxic tom, PR STUNT failed, as promoted by dan Wooton, and lady c, who is no lady. Threat was supposed to keep meghan from coming, or be confronted by Tommie boy. People tom was never coming. Plan B, after the Sussexes called their bluff, was stroke, since heart attack has been used before. With unhinged scammie screaming poor old dad dying. But scammie didnt go and sit at his dying bedside herself. Now miracle, of miracles, toxic is up walking, wishing the queen a happy jubbly. Now toxic tom junior is up begging for money. If they don’t get paid for keeping meghan from the jubbly, well to bad.
There is a difference in attending as “working” royals and being told they have to do certain things and having what they attend be at their own discretion. I would personally skip the trooping and while everyone was watching for them there, go do personal or charity visits. It’s not like the Queen will be there. Why would Netflix be interested in filming jubbly events that will already have appeared on all sorts of media outlets?
I’d be surprised if Harry and Meghan attend Trooping.
I Think they should severely limit their exposure while in the uk. Keep the haters, thirsty, and wondering why they didn’t get more to tear down. Keep them guessing. Do not show the kids publicly, at all, to the uk tabloids.
Do not give them that money shot. If they are to be pictured, make it to a friendly media.
@ Margaret, I hope that H&M do exactly that!!! While everyone is off doing fakata Jubbly activities, Harry and Meghan slip out for personal appointments to one of their many patronages that they still have. May the BM and the rest of these cohorts who live on the edge of sanity, be left holding the bag. An empty bag of NOTHING!!!
Love to Scobie for that poignant and truthful statement!!!
“As Brown pointed out in her new book, The Palace Papers, she never rose higher than sixth on the call sheet for Suits and married a man who was sixth in line to the throne. Protocol rankled.” This is so funny. No one who is supposed to be only 1/6th as important should win over the hearts and minds of the public. NO ONE! (Or are they 1/36th as important as a couple? Math, amirite?)
Sixth on the call sheet but who’s name is most well known now, lol? Yes Tina, eat that dust and choke on it. That is what kills these royalists, Harry and Meghan are front and center.
If sixth on a call sheet is low, what does that say for Kate who accomplished nothing at all other than being William’s booty call all those years? She couldn’t even hold a job for longer than a few months.
So many actors would kill for the chance to be six on any callsheet, much less on a well known show like Suits.
Shoot, she was on Suits for seven, currently-residual-generating seasons. Most actors would kill for that nest egg.
ThatsNotOkay – You are correct: 1/6 X 1/6 = 1/36, which surely should have informed TB’s choice about how much focus to place on them in The Palace Poopers. Especially after she figured out that nobody who knows them and socializes with them currently would give her the time of day.
This is my Royal Fantasy du jeur.
1. In another universe, (or perhaps this one),TheY are all totally misdirecting the public. It is Opposite Day. My belief ( according to the one surviving Corgi), is that the Queen and Cargo jetted to Cali a month ago. She wanted to see for herself what all the fuss and bother was about waiting to be in …America? They been surfing, driving a few English sports cars up and down the coast. Doria knows the best parts of California.
2. Apropos os nothing; my belief is that they are all time travelers in that family, the same people pop up in several different generations constantly. see: Dr. Who
3. They’ll all come back in a bit and have a ton of great photos.
4. Apropos of nothing again, Charles won’t have any chance to succeed his mother for another decade or so.
5: The End.
Meant to add. They are having a blast and I NEED in my life to see a photo of TQ meeting mickey and Minnie and wearing the ears thing. back on salt island a new fashion will spring up. MM ears instead of those silly hats. OMG
Hee. I’d kill for a shot of the queen tearing it up on PCH. 🤣🙃
Omid’s tweet is perfection.
What will be interesting is how the American media interprets how the British media covers Meghan. The racist coverage will not go over well. It will be called out. And all the camera crews will pack up when the Sussex leave.
The world is watching this institution crumble. That is what is being covered the most.
@ Wiglet Watcher, you are spot on my dear!!! The entire world is watching this outdated, racist and colonial minded family rule no more!!! They are ALL going down….
I honestly feel like H&M will only publicly go to Friday event and Saturday they’ll be celebrating Lili with friends
Me too.
What a pathetic story from The Times. The UK tabloids have become completely obsessed with Netflix film crews, they are unable to write anything about Harry and Meghan without inserting Netflix into it. This has been a made up story by the tabloids.
Next the writer states that Harry sued the UK government over his security which is incorrect, he asked for a judicial review, again the truth does not matter.
Then the palace are concerned because they don’t know the Sussexes plans, though, they are being treated as private individuals therefore are free to do as they please.
@MikeB, and that made-up story about Netflix was duly used to pummel Meghan when she went to Uvalde. It was almost the universal theme in the criticism. The British media have a lot to answer for with that one. It gave the anti-Meghan mob what they thought was a total fact that they could use against her. The UK media has spearheaded some horrible smears and lies over the years, but this was one of the worst.
The inaccuracies about Harry’s security requests brought to mind all over again how just before (and really during) the Invictus Games this year the BM kept going on about H & M’s not coming to England to see the queen when they were so close and in the same continent. They kept saying that Harry couldn’t possibly feel safer in The Hague than he would in England as it would be “so easy” (wink-wink) to kill them in a stadium. They just about laid out a plan for any crazies out there because they were butt-hurt. Then, when they found out that H & M had quietly visited the queen without leaks, the BM became butt-hurt all over again, but for the completely opposite reason.
And I hope they book out of town on Sunday. Don’t breath in that Salt Island air one minute longer than necessary.
Same. Whatever their plans are, I hope they stay safe and enjoy their visit to the UK as much as possible.
Yup. I think we will see them at St. Paul’s and that’s it.
And there’s no f***ing way they are going to that platinum party or whatever it’s called with the Cambridges.
So H&M can’t sneeze without overshadowing TQ and every other dullard in the RF. But…Meghan also is deeply unhappy because she’s overshadowed by having to stand at the back of the balcony. But…according to the rota rats, no mater where she stands/sits/sneezes, she’s overshadowing everyone.
They need to make up their freaking minds.
The rats and their fevered little minds are imploding this week.
The BM is mad b/c other press orgs are going to be on the lookout for the Sussexes and most likely get the best shots. Plus they will have to reign in their reporting.
I think it would be hilarious if the Sussexes gave one of the US networks an exclusive. After all, they live here now. Heads would explode all over London.
Plus, the American outlets are mostly interested in the Sussexes and, of course, the drama. They will not be afraid to ask Katy Cambridge if she’s seen her one year old niece yet.
This is a big part of it, imo. If the Sussexes do ANYTHING outside of the official royal events, the British press will be shut out and they know it.
Yeah, I’m dying to see how much the Cambridges avoid the US media—for the little time the former will be there, that is. 🤣😈🙃🤣
From across the pond, I see how crazy the BM coverage sounds and I feel embarrassed for them. Did they really train in their “journalism” careers only to produce this type of rubbish coverage? I hope the Jubbly is poorly watched and their hateful articles are poorly received. More importantly, I hope H and M do loads of surprise visits to their charities while the rest of the Royals fight for prominence on their stupid balcony.
@Roo:
“More importantly, I hope H and M do loads of surprise visits to their charities while the rest of the Royals fight for prominence on their stupid balcony.”
LMAO My sentiments exactly!
In fact, I do know that the Diana Awards will be having an event during H&M’s stay in shidthole country and the Sussexes are expected to be there.
Kaiser, I so agree with you. However I will do you one better, the entire British media should be contained in a padded cell. These people are out of their minds. Imagine being Harry and Meghan and all you have said in weeks about this Jubbly is that yes, we will be happy to attend. Yet all you get for days and weeks on is Harry and Meghan did or said or want or intend to do a, b ,c all the way to z. These people are exhausting. I am praying for Harry and Meghan safety because the British media is on another level of bat shit crazy.
It’s crazy, isn’t it? At the same time, H&M are the only thing that’s interesting and unusual about the Jubbly. The rest is the expected ceremonies and honors to TQ, the expected members of the RF that everyone’s seen every day, and it was only 10 years ago that there was a Diamond Jubilee with all the same kinds of celebrations.
H&M are the wild card – the British media are dying for them to be the wild card. It will be exciting and gossipy and they can rant about it for years. And it would prove that the BM narrative is true, that H&M really are grasping glory hounds and not two people who had reached the end of their rope and had to get out. Of course, H&M will conduct themselves gracefully as they always do and the BM will be disappointed again.
I am so pretty ignorant about much of the Royals, except for a few major plot points. Why the F do they protect pedo/sexual assaulter Andrew over Harry and Megan, is something that I will never understand. I know some about Diana’s history with Charles, and honestly, I was happy to see Harry break away. This family is disgusting to me on all levels, and I am happy they got away. The rest of them just seem in entrenched in their dysfunction and have no desire for anything else. WHATEVER.
Andrew is white. He was always going to get preferential treatment. Plus, the RF didn’t seem all that bothered by the allegations against him until it had to pay up.
The royals — Meghan and Harry excepted — are awful people.
Yes, the Royals are awful – that much is quite evident!! I followed the story of Andrew’s allegations from Virginia Giuffree closely about being sex trafficked to him, and I am soooo happy she got justice from that disgusting sexual pedophile/abuser!!
The documentary with proof that Charles took advice about his work as Prince of Wales from Savile is just swept under the rug. Along with the “shock” of seeing Andrew front and center at Philip’s memorial service. Now it’s all about those fictional Cameras from Netflix.
Ok but I’ve looked through pages of google image search and can’t find a single picture of her looking “unhappy”. Yes, she’s behind the Cambridges but she’s interacting with Harry, with other royals, smiling. I’m sure she wasn’t happy to be there but she put on a good face.
I think it’s going to be very funny if the Sussexes only show up to two public events, we know one of them is the St. Paul thing so I’d love if they just appear publicly with the family another time.
Imagine how angry the BM are now they’re coming and how even more angry they will be if they don’t get a bunch of new engagements to rage at.
yeah, wherever they DO show up, they’ll be accused of “overshadowing the Queen” (SIMPLY by showing up to an event) and if they DON’T show up, they’ll get shaded for being “secretive” and “not being accessible” to the press. and how dare they do THAT, too.
“HM has successfully stood front and centre for SEVENTY YEARS, I think she’ll be fine.”
I read that HM as HARRY & MEGHAN at first.
I’ve never seen that pic of Meghan in a car after the church service. She looks exhausted and sad. Meghan hid it all in front of the public, brilliantly. She looks so down in the car. I feel so bad for her. Harry let it show in the church and out of it and that’s fine, too. He had every right. But to visibly see Meghan so upset by the boorish and racist treatment of Will and Kate, it makes my blood boil.
You just know that by that time she was counting the minutes until she could board that flight back to Canada and Archie. As much as she would miss Harry, Archie was probably the uppermost thought in her mind. She was superb that day, and this shot captured the moment when she showed that she was absolutely done and over it.
The whole “overshadowing the Queen” thing should really be rephrased as “We sent Prince Andrew to Antarctica.” The constant misdirection and substituting H&M for the REAL problems are so telling.
Watch Netflix release documentaries about Prince Andrew, Princess Diana and various other royal scandals in the next month…
“… she never rose higher than sixth on the call sheet for Suits and married a man who was sixth in line to the throne.”
Like Meghan gave a damn? Really? 🤣🤣🙄 The BM harp on this because it sounds cute, but the obsession with rank and status is their fucked-up hangup.
Deering24, Yes, and the yellow journalists who write about their “betters” are in their own minds the hangers-on of the royal robes that sweep through the gutters.
Heh. They wish. How pathetic and scrounging is that?
I don’t think the media will get more than a glimpse of them which will set them off further.
H&M are either snubbing the Queen or overshadowing her. The British media have deliberately created a “the Sussexes can’t win” narrative. The irony is they are winning which is why the media is having all these simultaneous nervous breakdowns about this visit and obsessively dog whistling about Netflix which they wrongly believe to be a news organization.
It’s amazing how Andrew is not even mentioned after the brief fuss over how he escorted the Queen down the aisle at Philip’s memorials service. and all they have re: Harry and Meghan is the story of the fictional Netflix cameras.