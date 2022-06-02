The Queen sent her armored SUVs to pick up the Sussex family at the airport

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the UK on Wednesday afternoon, with their two kids and, reportedly, “a small team of staffers.” They apparently flew commercial for the journey, which is approximately twelve hours from California/LAX. They were greeted at the airport by the Queen’s royal protection officers and her Land Rovers, it seems.
The Queen yesterday gathered her family ahead of her Platinum Jubilee party — including sending her Range Rover to pick up exiled Harry and Meghan.
The Sussexes secretly arrived by private jet and were greeted by three of the Queen’s protection officers, The Sun can reveal.
Bullet-proof cars took them — plus children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one on Saturday — from Farnborough Airport, Hants, to Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.
An insider said: “The Queen believed it was the right thing to do.”
“Secretly arrived” – Harry and Meghan announced they were coming, the British media has been obsessively covering their impending arrival, and they flew in, as expected, before the Jubbly. The British media continually chooses “secretly” when they mean “discreetly” or “quietly.” That being said, everyone would have loved it if the Sussexes had arrived like high-value dignitaries and done a photocall at the airport. Come on!
Anyway, Buckingham Palace confirmed last night that the Sussexes will be in attendance at Trooping the Colour today. They are arriving there as this post goes up. While the Sussexes won’t be on the fakakta balcony – nor will they ride in a carriage – they will watch the ceremony and flyover at the Major General’s Office, with all of the other non-working royals. There is already conversation about whether Archie and Lili will join them at Trooping. I don’t know.
Let’s kick off the messiest weekend evvvvvver!!!!!!!
Cheers to four days of Sussex wins, and I pray to god the house of cards around W&K falling.
It’s the least she can do. After all she did give a woman Andrew never met £12m.
The grand old Duke of York
He had 12 million quid
He gave them to someone he never met
For something he never did
Love it @ HamsterJam!
I feel like Bette Davis….”buckle your seatbelts, its going to be a bumpy ride.”
Yes, and I am already steaming about The Sun in which how they wrote the article; arrived by private plane, the exiled Sussex’s’ were picked up by TQ ‘s bullet proof Range Rover.
I have had my coffee yet but my fangs are out and I am already hissing….
One of my favorite quotes. Perfect. Bette Davis coming down the staircase. So good.
@Becks1: “I feel like Bette Davis….”buckle your seatbelts, its going to be a bumpy ride.”
^^ Great quote @Becks, which brings back much loved old b&w 40s movie memories, with all the witty lines, death stares, love triangles, and fabulous diva clothes to die for.
Very apt quote for Jubbly weekend too, with all the Bette Davis eyes vibes, self-possession, sarcasm, and swagger to it. Tee hee! 😆 And Cheers! 🥂
Thank you for that Melissa, I am so glad I wasn’t sipping my coffee as I read your comments. Cheers and bottom’s up indeed, to a very messy weekend. After all the horror and depressing news here in the US this is a welcome distraction.
Wow! The “messiest weekend evvvvvvr” just got calmer. Maybe? Now there’s an acceptably good, face-saving reason for Andrew to be absent from absolutely everything.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/prince-andrew-positive-covid-jubilee_n_6298cfc6e4b090b53b829ee9
And yet he was photographed horseback riding WITH someone, MASKLESS (of course).
I wonder if that’s just a ploy to keep him out of sight finally
Exiled? Do words not have meanings anymore?
Since when does “exiled” mean quit this bitch?
Well, keep moon licks true in mince cool haberdasher. There’s that.
The BM is that obnoxious guy at the bar who spends all night hitting on you despite your obvious disinterest, and after you finally give him a strong “no”, he calls you an ugly bitch. It’s kinda hilarious.
@ Miranda, but this one is the one that you have to raise your voice with a stern f#ck off!! This one is dense ….he needs his Putz hat!!!
@Zapp, right?? Exiled??? They weren’t exiled! What century are we living in? Good lord, these “reporters.”
We should all be exiled to a beautiful location with enough bathrooms to lose a small village in lol. Did anyone ask how many bathrooms the armored SUVs had? If they don’t have a bathroom, then that is just the Queen insulting them, don’t you think? Bathrooms people! Bathrooms!
And the DF headlines…the sussexes arrive in their private jet…
The DM headline on Kate’s “recycled” dress (ie: worn twice McQueen frock) is “A bit of all white”. They cannot seem to have one day off from nonsense can they.
I don’t get it. The post says they flew commercial, by the article says private jet. ??
@Ang, and the lies begin, already.
Flybe should do a flyover of BP, just to make it extra funny.
The British rags can’t wait to see them and it comes across in all their articles. “Exiled” lol , these people are nuts. I hope they don’t bring the kids to any events … i would love to see them but the British media doesn’t deserve to even see the kids
I mean. I’m not going to give this nonsense eyeballs on the TV, watching the whites look down upon and wave at the nonwhites. It’s still bad optics not having any POC up there. But I’ll read all about it on these hallowed pages in the coming days/hours/minutes.
Funny, because I just read last night that they did NOT arrive in a private jet. Anything to stir the envy, bitterness and hate, I guess. Yet any expense on the taxpayer’s dime is just fine for Andrew, Will and Kate, including a fortune on clothes for Madame, and we never even hear the cost of what the British public is paying for their gilt-edged lives. Just really.
The Jubbly has arrived!!! And the DM shenanigans are in full swing. The Sussexes flew commercial but I think the queen sent a private jet for them that took them to an airport closer to Windsor. I think that’s how it went? But the DM skips that detail and just says they flew private…for what like 30min after how many hours on a commercial flight? Lol
Ahh! I was confused.
Wishing Harry, Meghan and their children a safe time in the uk. They will need all of our good wishes thanks to the media of salt in the uk. Already starting with the nonsense. They weren’t exile no thanks to Willy and Katie. They put space between them and these m.fs
ABC tv will have a special tonight with Tina Brown it puts harry,Meghan and Diana in the same category as Andrew I will not watch this show
Well, we now know TB suggested Harry accept a bribe from the BRF not to publish his autobiography, so I know I won’t be watching.
Kate of course trotts out the three children
I was literally shocked that she hadn’t dressed Louis in one of Harry’s old outfits again but rather in her own husband’s childhood outfit. Stupid enough to put him in a 35 year old costume but at least, for once, she got off Harry’s d*ck
I will be relying solely on Kaiser coverage because I am not watching the Jubbly. I only want to see Harry and Meghan anyway.
Kaiser’s coverage is the only thing keeping my head from exploding.
I am going to wait for Kaiser’s coverage too.
Spin it all you want you salty mutha fuckas, the rocks stars have landed! Glad they got a secure escort.
Harry and Meghan really are the stars of this jubbly. Every single headline and tv commentary is about them, Lili is trending, the Sussexes are trending 🤣🤣🤣 their power! My goodness. I’ll laugh and laugh if we don’t even get a glimpse of them at the Trooping! It’ll be what the BM deserve lol
It must sting them indeed to know that H&M indeed are the ones who can do all this better then them with greater ease, class and dignity. As Melissa said above, this weekend is gonna be MESSY. And I can’t wait to see W&K show their arses.
I sincerely hope Archie and Lili are not there. I imagine all the children in attendance would be playing together and I don’t want them anywhere near the Tindall children or the Cambridge children.
Side note, Kaiser, have you seen the pic that Zara and her violent brute of a husband unveiled at that hotel? It’s hilarious to me that it looks like the queen has blood dripping all down the side of her as if she has blood on her hands. Seemed very apropos.
I saw that picture….awful.
Yes, Snuffles. Well said.
Let the Jubbly begin, now that the only ones who matter have arrived, LOL!
This is going to be so messy, and H&M will just glide through it all.
“Let the Hunger Games begin! May the odds be ever in your favor.”
Kaiser and CB should change the tag on the main page from “royals” to “hunger games” for the next week, LOL, like they did for Sussexit.
SussexWatcher, Yes, I don’t want the Sussex babies near the other kids either. They’re only babies and the play may be too rough for them.
I am confused are the rags saying different things – one is saying they flew commercial and DM is saying they flew by private jet ?
Re the cars – I get the sense Liz know’s she is not long for this world so she’d doing WTF she wants.
If the report about them flying commercial and the report about them being picked up from “Farnborough’ are both correct then they will have taken a helicopter/jet from Heathrow to Farnborough so the cars could get right to the aircraft to pick them up. Heathrow is closer to Windsor than Farnborough but the latter is is a private airfield and not served by international commercial flights so they cannot have flown across the Atlantic commercial AND landed straight at Farnborough.
Flower, I sense that that’s part of it, but I think TQ is making it clear that H&M and A&L are part of her family and “much loved.” She doesn’t go against W&K because of the whole future future thing, but she’s definitely making a statement. She doesn’t care what anyone thinks.
I have to say that since Harry’s visit to her in April, we’ve seeing TQ more. She’s always smiling. I get the feeling she’s enjoying the engagements she’s chosen to go to. Good for her!
Super Wealthy woman sends car to airport for Grandson and his family. Shocking!
I’m surprised Harry and Meghan are attending so many events. I thought maybe another event and the Thanksgiving but not Trooping. I guess if the Queen specifically asked they felt they needed to attend. I hope their kids aren’t involved in anything. Mostly they already going to get so much abuse better to keep the kids out of it.
So the reason why trooping doesn’t surprise me that much is because it is so military-focused, and I can see it being an event that means a lot to Harry. And if they can attend without being part of the parade, that seems like what he would want.
Yeah, I was going to say the same thing.
I think he also wants his kids to experience some of his British culture.
Flower, I read they flew commercial too. The BM is saying whatever the eff they want to cast the worst light on the Sussexes, as per usual.
Ok so same old play book – got it !
And the rats got no pics of their travels, afaik. Stealthy af, those Sussexes. I bet the children are only seen in private by TQ and PC.
When I read this my instant thought was that this was TQ and Chuck signalling that THEY don’t have an issue with the Sussex’s and would love to have them back supporting the Monarchy. It’s also a clear signal that its BP/CH v’s KP.
It can’t be more obvious that what went down with the Sussex’s was driven by KP and the Keens – and things like that are TQ/Chuck letting that be known in that usual passive aggressive way.
It could not be clearer that the Sussexes are at the Jubbly bc the Queen invited them and made it clear she wants them there. We saw the press standing down (relatively) over the past few weeks, Harry got his way re: the balcony, they got their security…..the Queen (and I believe Charles as well) is sending a clear message that the Sussexes are still much loved members of the family (or however BP put it.)
Separating them from the Cambridges is also sending a clear message.
@ Becks1, yes. TQ is certainly putting her foot down. I think she has realized that Bullyiam and Duller are the real problem with regards to Harry and Meghan. She might have been shown the truth has well. As for Charles, he should watch where he steps as he was involved as well.
It’s the least she can do given what Harry and Meghan have been through.
I’ve got to hand it to Harry and Meghan – traveling 12 hours commercial, with a toddler and an infant. Even if it’s first class, that’s a heavy lift, and she’s got help. Then she shows up today looking like a gazillion dollars, and he’s relaxed and happy.. *standing ovation for both parents* 👏🏻👏🏻
Yes no kidding! i bet they flew first class though, but even then with small kids lol. 12 hours is a lot.
I am embarrassed for the human race that in 2022, we are having celebrations like this for a monarch anywhere in the world. Monarchy is nothing to celebrate and especially not on this scale. Today, if democracies want to maintain a royal family, they should keep them as soft power diplomats/ambassadors, handy for ceremonial duties (like hosting receptions for foreign dignitaries), and yes they should have lovely homes and couture and staff to do that in, but they should not get f–king parades or have anything at all to do with the military. Jeebus.
The Queen sending her bulletproof cars is 💯 the right message. Finally. It’s more than “a day late and a dollar short” but it’s recognition that they do need security and protection. They needed the Queen’s protection when they were working royals – from utter asses inside the family bent on their destruction – but at least Elizabeth gets it now.
“…exiled Harry and Meghan.”
Yeah, no.