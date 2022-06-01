Scobie: Duchess Meghan doesn’t owe her toxic father a damn thing

I’m really enjoying Omid Scobie’s weekly columns for Yahoo UK. While he hasn’t necessarily been breaking news in these columns, his thoughts on the royal stories of the moment are usually pretty fair and interesting. His latest column is about Thomas Markle and how his daughter Meghan doesn’t owe him a thing. Scobie points out that while the wedding fiasco was hurtful and awful for Meghan, she didn’t fully cut off contact with him until she sent him that letter and he just continued to give all of those interviews. That was in the summer of 2018. That’s when the estrangement really started. Some highlights from Scobie’s piece:
Another hospital stunt: The news of Thomas Markle’s suspected stroke broke in a way only a story can for the Markle clan. Alongside a conveniently captured video clip from his Chula Vista, California hospital stretcher (credited to a well-known paparazzi photo agency, of course) and exclusive details on gossip site TMZ, the rollout of Meghan’s 72-year-old father’s latest health crisis felt like May 2018 all over again. And just like that fateful summer, British media outlets didn’t take long to turn their attention to how the Duchess of Sussex should be reacting.
Finding Freedom & the Markles: During its earlier years, I covered my fair share of that family drama. In Finding Freedom, my co-author and I spent considerable time researching and reporting on the various characters involved in the breakdown of Meghan and Thomas’ relationship (and the toxic behaviour that led up to it)… Two years on and the book’s accurate portrayal feels a world away from the twisted tales now being shared by publicity-hungry Markle offspring and their progenitor. Thomas recently dedicated the first upload on his YouTube channel to a dissection of Finding Freedom (“full of her lies,” he alleged).
When Meghan stopped communicating with Toxic Tom: The staged photos, and the flurry of media interviews that followed, were a poor decision but, despite reports to the contrary, are not the reason why Meghan sticks to her decision to cease communication with her father. Many tabloid reports these days conveniently forget that this is a man who, after providing a private letter from his daughter to the Mail on Sunday, later joined forces with the tabloid and a Kensington Palace aide to try and bring down the duchess in her court case about the illegal publication of it. He is also a man who, after Meghan admitted to having suicidal thoughts after relentless media attacks, told a journalist: “Her lies are so obvious that I don’t know why she makes them or why she says them”.
Toxic Tom doesn’t care: Seeing clips of a quietly-spoken, elderly man who simply wants to meet his grandchildren, it’s easy to sympathise with his plight if one doesn’t know the full story. But given his multiple TV appearances dismissing the Sussexes’ claims that a royal family member expressed concerns about the colour of Archie’s skin, how much could he actually care for his grandson? And it was only a week ago he called the timing of granddaughter Lilibet’s first birthday (which takes place on the third day of jubilee celebrations), “trashy”.
Why Meghan cut him off: Breaking away from a toxic parent is one of the most difficult decisions a child can make. But when that family member has a history of creating stress, anxiety and pain through abusive behaviour and manipulative tactics, ending the relationship is often the only way to break the cycle….When Thomas responded to Meghan’s hand-written plea in late 2018 to stop airing their private business to the press, the solution he replied with was to stage a media-friendly photo call to show the world they have moved on. It was a suggestion that led Meghan to reluctantly acknowledge she was approaching the end of the road with her father. “I’m devastated,” I’m told she confessed to Prince Harry and her then communications secretary. “The media corrupted him. . . He’s so far gone.” From that moment forward, it has been a dignified, but by no means easy, wall of silence with her father. The few occasions where reconciliation could have been remotely possible were destroyed by more damaging media interviews.
Meghan doesn’t owe him anything: For Thomas—who within 24 hours of being released from the hospital continued his tabloid chats—he plans to continue speaking out until he gets the attention from his daughter that he feels he deserves. But that’s where he’s wrong. After tireless and failed attempts to repair their relationship, Meghan doesn’t owe him a damn thing.
I would be curious if Scobie has any insider tea on my pet theory, which is that Thomas Markle has British tabloid journalists writing his scripts. I’ve felt like that’s what is happening since 2018, because all too often it genuinely feels like Piers Morgan’s words are coming out of a Toxic Tom puppet. I also don’t really feel like “the media corrupted him” like this was forced upon him and not a series of choices he made himself. He’s a piece of sh-t. The media made it worse, of course, but trust me, this man is an utter piece of sh-t.
He sells her out every chance he gets, but according to the DM she owes him because he once paid for her schooling? Bizarre logic.
A child does not force a parent to pay tuition, that is a parental decision. The debt for tuition was in the parents name not the child’s. (I put mine through private Catholic school and university) the only thing kids owe their parents is to behave well and do the schoolwork. The reward or payback is the diploma. It makes me sick that they have turned raising a child into a quid pro quo.
It becomes a debt when a white man raises a black child. He wants cash for doing his job. I suspect kind daughter has already put cash in his greedy paws. Harry said Meghan joining his family would give her the family she never had. Sad it turned out to be the same grift just called royalty.
As a child of a abusive narcissist father I feel like pointing out- even when you pay for special schooling the child owes you nothing. They don’t owe you good behavior or doing the schoolwork for it. That’s still quid pro quo and it’s coercive- “be good and do well despite whatever’s happening at home or you go to the common people school”. They don’t owe you anything- they’re a minor. Unless a child asks for special schooling, it’s a parental choice. A child owes no one anything in return for special treatment they did not ask for. That’s coercive.
A minor has absolutely no obligation to do shit but attend school. It’s up to the parent to positively affect any further outcome out of them.
I love Omid Scobie. I’d like him to write a lot more and get a Pulitzer.
If that happens Richard eden and Dan wooton are simultaneously going to explode.
Yes, Please. That sounds good to me ~
Could we include the “so-called” Lady C and TB? They are both deserving of their just rewards, so to speak. Not the rewards that they expect or want, but they do deserve them.
And if Ms. C is a lady, I will eat my favorite hat!
And when they explode, all will see the putrid slime that they are made of.
Nobody is out of the hospital with a major brain injury (which is what a stroke is) within 5 days. That alone let’s us know this is all BS.
My father had a blood clot in the brain last summer. He was in the hospital for 3 days and was then released to a rehabilitation facility, followed by an assisted living facility.
To be clear, I don’t believe Toxic Tom because he has a long pattern of dishonesty.
First, I’m sorry your dad went through that, and I hope he’s recovering well. But you yourself point out that he left the hospital for another treatment facility. There is a difference between changing facilities for continued care and rehabilitation and being discharged to convalesce at home. If Thomas truly had a “major stroke” like Dan Wootton and Sammy are insisting, he wouldn’t be at home on his own, he’d either still be in the hospital or at a rehab facility.
I am so sorry that happened! I hope he is doing well now. But yes, I probably should have said “nobody is released to their home within 5 days” as that’s more in alignment with what I meant. Between the hospital and rehab at a bare minimum, nobody is getting home that fast.
Yeah, that what I was trying to say. My father is doing reasonably well though he is now confined to a wheel chair. We’re very grateful that the damage wasn’t worse than a very slight difficulty with pronouncing words and him being unable to control his right foot and hand.
He hasn’t been in his home since July last year and he’s not going to. He’s in a great assisted living facility and my mother joined him there this February after multiple hospitalizations (over Christmas and New Years) and a broken hip in early January. Now my sister and I are emptying our childhood home and putting it on the market.
AH, I’m sorry about the situation with your parents and it’s so hard going through your childhood home and clearing it out. My sister and l had to do the same and it’s physically and emotionally draining. And just to add, TT wouldn’t be able to go home if he had rehab unless he also had at-home care. Is either of his children on the premises to take care of him or did they arrange for an aide?
@ ArtHistorian, I am so sorry that you and your sister are having to go through this process. The bright side is that your parents are together! Though I understand that it must be difficult to go through the process of cleaning out your childhood home. Bringing up wonderful memories as well, and some not so wonderful too. I imagine it’s a tough time to go through. Hopefully they are close by and you guys can visit as much as possible.
The average length of stay for stroke patients is 9.2-11.6 days then usually on to rehab care. According to the studies I read when dealing with a family members stroke. So five days and released home is miraculous especially at his age 🙄.. It is so frustrating that they allow these lies to be put out as fact and question nothing. I am still waiting for a statement from a licensed and accredited physician that treated him, of course we will never get one.
Also, do not forget, Toxic Tom lives in Mexico. I do not know but I highly doubt that Medicare pays medical providers based in Mexico.
If Toxic Tom is receiving private-pay medical care or private-pay home care then someone, I doubt it is Toxic Tom, is paying the bill. Could it be The Fail or whomever employs Dan Wootton?
@ BayTampaBay, no worries as the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. TT, Jr. was asking for donations yesterday during that gawd awful, self hawking, self grandiose and the “true victim” of Meghan as the cause of TT, Sr. “stroke”. TT, Jr is asking for donations as he just happened to pop down to Mexico, as he has a house a few doors down, and was visiting his Dad, 🤢. So he is declaring that the SusssexSquad have been unnecessarily and without provocation “attacking” his father and the family for the their actions. Death threats, etc….the usual “victim” scenario. But they are asking for those to help out in “his time of need” as TT Sr. “can’t talk” so TT, Jr is his “spokesperson”. I had to vomit once I finished watching it, then shower.
I read somewhere (not the Fail) semi-reputable that Thomas suffered “stroke like symptoms” and was transferred by ambulance to a medical “facility”.
Note: What I read did not say hospital, emergency room or trauma center nor did it say he suffered an actual stroke. I found this this extremely interesting. In the USA, the name of the hospital to which a famous person is admitted is usually published unless we are talking about a private rehab clinic. Every time Kanye West is admitted to any medical facility the name and Location of the facility is clearly named in the reporting.
“Stroke like symptoms” is doing a lot of work in these stories.
You can claim to feel weakness on one side, claim to be confused, and claim to feel dizzy and unbalanced. On a 77 year old, obese, man with a “history” of “heart problems” – BOOM, easily a full hospital workup and stay for observation. All while the UK media showers you with attention and trolls harass your daughter on the internet.
Funny how well that timing works out. Who could have guessed it?
But, theyre also saying it was so severe it has left him unable to speak. What a remarkable “stroke” that it was at both just “stroke like symptoms” and he was allowed to go home after 5 days, and also so severe he cant speak (although the rest of his communication skills are still totally intact, what a miracle!).
@Bay
I had stroke like symptoms in 2010 which turned out to be a TIA. I have no memory of that day at all. My second one was in 2014 exactly 1 year and 10 days later. I remember bits of that one but it’s mostly foggy and went home both times after only 1 day in the hospital because a doctor I worked for immediately recognized my symptoms and had me sent there for observation on the first one and MerlinsDad was paying attention to the other one. I am on medication and I am monitored but other than some communication problems verbally and it takes me some time to think things through plus my wonky balance and panic attacks, I consider myself luckier than I deserve
TM doesn’t strike me as having had a stroke at all but maybe a TIA 🤷
My parent had a TIA stroke and only spent 1 night in the hospital here in the US. That part can absolutely be true. His stroke was noticed immediately and got treatment quickly so there was minimal damage. He didn’t even need rehab or have any real permanent affects from it. He just had to be watched more closely for a while by specialists.
But Tom supposedly still couldn’t talk when he went home.
That’s not super uncommon with TIA’s, due to the Transient part of the incident.
I spent a weekend last month in the ER with my sister when she had one. Once the doctors got a sense that it was a TIA, and not a full stroke, they ordered tests to confirm it was resolved/resolving and after the MRI and CAT scan were done she was pretty much good to go. The only reason they kept her in the ER overnight was because they wanted to give her a stick on cardiac monitor and didn’t have anyone available to do it then, so she had to stick around until the next day. (It was a nightmare, the place was like an 1800s asylum, with sick or injured people screaming for help for hours with no ER staff checking on them … but such is the state of the US – air quotes- “health” “care” system. )
It’s no secret but including the detail that he joined forces with a Kensington palace aide to take down Meghan’s case is perfect. Fascinating how so many RR barely mention or downplay that detail. Wonder why? Am loving these weekly articles bc they’re documenting the hypocrisy that gets conveniently overlooked on the regular by the BM. They’re also hinting at the royal tentacles of the smear campaign.
Yes, I’m happy that reminder detail was put in there too. Another detail overlooked by the BM/RR’s regarding the evidence supplied by KP/JK are the text exchanges regarding Charles being big mad at Harry about Bad Dad’s behavior and wanting them(Meghan) make him stop.
Haven’t the BM/RR’s also been remiss in not mentioning Bad Dad using “medical emergency” to get out of his court appearance 4 days before his staged stroke?
The majority of us have been saying for a long time what Omid put out and it’s good he did. The parent/child (or most personal relationships) relationship should not be transactional. Meghan owes Bad Dad nothing. The BM arses like Wootten, Eden, Morgan, Levin, long list might as well just say that they believe if a man pays for your dinner you’re obligated to have s3x with him.
The letter and Doria’s example really sealed it for me and should have for everyone.
Meghan asked her father to stop talking to the press and let their communications be private. Doria keeps quiet and gets full access. Tom never says no to a MoS check for reading off script knowing it will harm his daughter.
He was a pos before this, but now he’s fully corrupted from making a profit off being a pos.
I think had he gone to the UK he would also, like Sammy, been labeled a fixated person and been removed.
BTW Pmorgans show is getting dumpster ratings and it’s thought to be his last chance in any good time slot.
60+million for 3 years and he’s only pulling in 60k an episode in viewers for 3 networks airing in prime time. His attacks on Meghan were cited as what turned people off about him.
His ratings for his 2011-2014 CNN talk show, Piers Morgan Live, were abysmal so CNN gave him the axe; chop chop!
I would agree with most of what you’ve written except for the part about Doria “keeping quiet and getting full access.” I don’t think it’s that transactional. I think it’s more that Doria and Meghan loved and respected one another before royal life, and Doria continues to support her daughter after royal life, wherever Meghan lives. That’s it. It’s not for “access,” to me it seems more like their relationship continues as before.
I’ve always found it fascinating that the parent who worked with celebrities was the one to (oh let’s face it) loose his mind simply because the celebrities his daughter came in contact with were “royal.” At his age, Toxic dad is old enough to know better than to be seduced by fame, money and titles.
PS: As to Piss Moron, sadly White people in positions of authority are always willing to give other Whites one more chance, even after all the scandals in PM’s past, and all his other failures. They don’t call it “failing up” for no reason. After everything he’s done, he should not still be on the air.
Debbie
I didn’t mean to make it sound like Doria did it for those reasons. Only by her actions, Tom could understand how to act.
And sure. Morgan will get other chances. But they won’t be as huge as this one. And he’ll fade downward from there.
Hopefully his contract spks to conditionalities for receiving the 60Mil. Because it could not possibly be a contract that just says: you will host this show and you will receive 60Mil, without spkng to viewership, at least.
@ Wiglet Watcher, maybe Piss and Rotten can give his some cashola for his medical bills as they were certainly contributer to his “health ailments”. Is there a medical treatment for narcissistic, misogynistic a$$holes with a punchable face? If so, they should try to get a 3 “For 1 Deal”!!! It would save them money…..just saying.
Bothsides
Sounds cost effective!
His 5 adult grandchildren all say he’s never visited them. That says it all.
One of them should speak out.
Who would they speak out to? Unfortunately, British press wouldn’t cover them. It would ruin their lies.
Why would they want to speak out as it may drive Toxic Tom to try to visit them with TMZ & Company in tow?
They have spoken and so has Tom’s first wife. They just don’t get the tabloid attention because they aren’t saying hateful things about Meghan.
I never knew they spoke out.
And I meant in the manner of how Meghan’s ex husband or her former costars spoke out. Just little posts or tweets. Not a sit down interview.
Exactly. Why aren’t any of these interviewers asking Thomas why he doesn’t see his other grandchildren?
He is so gross and that members of the Royal Family are assisting him is gross as well.
Funnily enough it appears he’s been paying attention to the criticism on this point and has started visiting Tom Jnr’s children and grand children – aka his grand children and great grand children.
They all appear to be grifting together at the moment.
Still no sign however of him visiting Samantha….
He called his granddaughter’s first birthday “trashy”?? What does that even mean?
I took this to mean ” how dare this child have a birthday during the Queens’ jubilee. Baby girl should have known better”.
Let me add, ” this is another slap in the face to the Queen “.
Your answer is well noted, but I’m still with @Mitch, what does that mean?! Because it’s such a ridiculous thing to say, especially as TT will next say that he wants to see this same child. (And nobody will challenge him when he says it.).
Well we know Meghan is cunning and calculative and devious, so obviously she took a peek at TQ’s schedule and deliberately chose that date to induce labor and overshadow all the Jubbly events and force poor, frail, overworked Nana Lizzie to hobble her way to a baby’s birthday party that neither she nor her namesake will remember. As Meghan gave birth to Lili, she didn’t scream, she cackled. Wicked Witch of the West Coast.
HAHAAHAHAHAHHAHA
My God you are on fire Miranda 😅😅👏👏
Black children apparently don’t deserve birthdays. He’s terrible. And what’s laughable is he lost his talking point about how they are not being respectful to the Queen.
He said lilibet turning one on June 4 during the queen’s jubilee is a trashy thing to do.
Just another piece of evidence that Piers Morgan or someone like him is the scriptwriter. This way of thinking just doesn’t occur to Americans. It would be a lot more “Kid shares a bday with Great-Grandma? Cool!”
Also, if Thomas Markle lives near Chula Vista, CA, he doesn’t need England to glimpse Meghan’s children. The English scriptwriter(s) don’t quite grasp that Montecito is a 4 1/2 hour drive, which is nothing.
Actually, QEII’s actual birthday is April 21, 1926.
The official celebration of the Sovereigns birthday is a made-up date chosen out of thin summer air to hold a Royal Pageant when the weather is good and send the bill for all costs to the taxpayer. The convenient summer date also acts as a magnet to some degree for tourists from the USA.
When Charles III sits on the throne, his “official” birthday will not be celebrated in November but in June just like QEII’s.
I think what Meghan meant when she said that the media corrupted Toxic Tom is that in the past she was able to get through to or reason with him when he did his antics but that the media’s involvement has made that impossible now as he’s taking his cues from the media instead of her. Meghan has done the right thing. I’m sure it was hard but she’s decided that she can no longer tolerate his behaviour anymore especially now that she has a family of her own.
I think at some times he was but most of the latter stuff can be linked to the fact that TM is a white man who is angry that his Black daughter said no and refused to be bullied by him.
I think he was working with Jason for a bit there (before the wedding) and then after it took place Jason/William washed their hands of his stupid self since he didn’t manage to cause the wedding to get delayed. Jason I realized didn’t really try to loop TM back into things when the DM lawsuit was going on because even he realized that he would be disastrous on the stand. Why he edited those emails/texts from Meghan. Too bad so sad she was able to retrieve the originals. F Jason.
After that I think that TM has been getting terrible advice from SM and they are focused on just getting money from the RR. Piers Morgan was focused on ruining Meghan and TM was all too happy to help with that. I don’t think he got scripts from them. Even Piers is sick of him after that Australian tv stunt where it came out that the Palace owes TM something.
So my pet theory was that he was working along with Jason prior to wedding, Jason realized he was too much of a wild card/stupid to control. Then some like Piers used him to bash Meghan until even they got sick of it. Now even Wooton’s crazy self realizes that TM can’t be controlled and is apparently salty/ticked that TM and SM went to TMZ while he was preparing to do an exclusive.
Do I think he is getting talking points from Wooton? Yes. From anyone else, ehhhh not really. Wooton is unhinged and wanted to take TM to be a Dancing Bear during the Jubby to make it all about Meghan.
Back to Omid, that article was great and got retweeted/discussed all over the place. The fact that her so called father has come out and claimed she’s intersex, can’t carry kids, and opines that maybe the kids are not real and therefore should not be in line to the throne is some white supremacist crap. He can’t control her so he’s focused on trying to ruin her until she gives in.
And to the people who may pipe up and say he’s her father. Please stop. That man has been verbally/mentally abusing her and her family for years now. He literally said her daughter celebrating her 1st birthday during the Jubby was trashy. That Harry is an idiot. That she’s lying about being suicidal and having a miscarriage. It’s gross and awful. The fact he and his YT pal are planning on harassing Doria makes me worry for her now too.
“He can’t control her so he’s focused on trying to ruin her until she gives in.”
^^ Exactly this.
Yeah. Honestly if this was a “fan” doing this crap the press would call this harassment.
“The fact that her so called father has come out and claimed she’s intersex, can’t carry kids, and opines that maybe the kids are not real and therefore should not be in line to the throne is some white supremacist crap” wow this guy, he is an awful human being.
Whaattt!!! Trying to pick my jaw off the ground so I don’t trip over it. And he thinks his daughter will speak to him after that.
He’s awful. SM was hanging out with hate accounts and was telling them crap like that and she had proof that Meghan picked up her eggs before going to the UK to get married. Eyeroll.
Wow. But isn’t that a “slap in the face” to the Queen also since it implies that they scammed her into accepting children into the line that aren’t really eligible? I am sure somebody verifies pregnancy and most likely have DNA tests done so nobody slips in who doesn’t qualify.
Tom Sr. is a vile creature to say the things he has said about his own daughter. She doesn’t owe him a damn thing. Him doing what a parent should do by paying or help pay for her education doesn’t mean he deserve some type of reward. No one will ever convince me that he just became this way. I can just imagine how he and the Markles treated Doria when she was still married into that awful family.
I’ve been ignoring him and just skimming coverage here, but this just caught my eye: he claimed she was intersex and can’t carry kids??????
Holy crap. Like, that’s just a flat lie that can be disproven. Those kids are theirs. She was OBVIOUSLY pregnant. This is the crazy I don’t get-who tells lies that are easily refuted. There’s no “gray” area or interpretation.
ETA: I assume he’s going crazier and crazier in hopes of provoking SOME sort of response v. the brick wall of nothing, but good lord.
“Who tells lies that are easily refuted?” The same man who stages photos for money, and fakes “medical emergencies” at convenient dates. He knows he won’t be asked to produce evidence of his lies.
I do not get this the kids are fake and or not theirs idiocy. Archie went on a official royal trip with them and met people from the country (ICR if it was Australia or Africa they went on, it was an “A”). They literally had a group of dignitaries take tea with them and Archie was licking his chops at the sweets they had laid out!
Are people so dumb they think what a roomful of people and press are lying this kid existed? That it was what a robot? That’s a hell of a robot kid!
Also HE LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE THEM! Both of them. Identically. He’s the perfect meld of Harry and Meghan’s features. And looks exactly like both of them did as babies.
Hey Jude, that visit was during their tour of South Africa where they had tea with Desmond Tutu and his daughter and Archie was salivating over the cakes.
Every word he wrote was true. It also applies to Harry. He does not owe Charles and William a damn thing either because let’s be real both of these a-holes also have “a history of creating stress, anxiety and pain through abusive behaviour and manipulative tactics”
@ Layla, and as usual, abusers will start to go nuts on the bandwagon of lies, deceit and manipulation to try and coerce their victims back into their lairs. They hate more than anything than losing control. It’s all about control and coming out smelling like a rose!! A true wolf in 🐑’s clothing!! The narcissist in them can’t possibly lose control over their victim as that breaks their power over that person. As the ex-wife of a narcissistic pr!ck, they hate it, they challenge you to leave when you are packing your belongings and the kids. They won’t hesitate to become violent either when they realize they have lost. Loss of control exposes their true self to others, to you and those within your circle.
Meghan should never have anything to do with her Father, half-brother and half-sister ever again.
I cannot even imagine what it was like growing up with that side of the family, but one thing is clear they are a danger to her physically and mentally.
Yesterday Tom Jnr posted an Insta live calling Meghan a ‘b!tch, kunt’ and saying that her ex husband should have put a hit out on her.
Add that to the fact that he recently stalked Harry at his polo match and this family are looking increasingly unhinged. It really feels like the UK reporters want the Markles to hurt Meghan.
It’s frightening.
Wait he stalked him at a polo match???
Yep – the vids are on his Insta account. Didn’t even know he had one till yesterday.
Their whole identity is Meghan and they 100% see her as a meal ticket.
This is ALL about money and being part of her world.
I feel so sad for Meghan that she has to deal with this.
I know Harry and Meghan want to ignore them, but they need to get restraining orders.
He said her ex should have put out a hit on her? He said that publicly? Wow! I hope the relevant security agencies get notified because this is dangerous!
This same behavior is similar to Piss Moron. PM, Tom Jr. and Scamantha all BEGGED Meghan for invitations to her 2018 wedding. When they didn’t get it, they started bad-mouthing her and telling lies about her, like unrequited lovers who believe that if they can’t have you (or can’t share in your riches), then you should not be allowed to enjoy those riches yourself.
Holy crap, that’s awful.
He must have taken it down as it is no longer there. But I didn’t realize that TT Sr had a YouTube video until I googled Jr, which had a link.
Meghan needs to consider a restraining order. This putz that was with Sr., talked about Doria’s neighbors house for sale and they should buy it it’s right next door and they could peer through her fence. This is how these people think……
Normal people don’t think like this. Psychotic yes, normal no.
I’ll never understand how you can do something this to your child. He has a whole youtube channel dedicated to harassing her. All because what? Money? Disgusting.
I think while money plays a big part, there are other motives involved. He actually believes he owns Meghan; as others have said he believes she’s his runaway slave and if he can’t have her no one else can. He’ll do anything at this point to ruin her and so will his other miserable offspring. It’s vile and disgusting and this thing has no semblance of a human being anymore.
Is there no legal way to stop this abusive family? Or must Meghan wait until she is physically harmed before she can press charges? Or, God forbid, someone tries to harm the children.
Not sure where you’re from but in the majority of the US, yes. Its frightening but something has to happen first. They’re skirting the legal lines so carefully, he hasn’t directly harassed Meghan, he’s talked to other horrible people about her. He could easily stalk her Montecito home, it would be closer and easier than taking a camera crew to Frogmore during the Jubbly (the original plan) but he doesn’t because as horrid, abusive, gross, toxic as he is….he or his advisors are not completely stupid.
Now Toxic Jr, him I see doing something dangerous. He has a history. Scumantha will just continue whipping up online hate on gettr (where you’re allowed to post death threats to public officials as long as they’re democrats) and giving interviews. (though did everyone see how she was blindsided on GMB? it was awesome, a brief moment of clarity before they went back into the slimy gutter)
Re Sam’s GMB interview, I think someone in the UK is managing the Toxic three because they all appear to have assigned roles.
Sam is the unhinged mouthpiece.
Tom Jnr appears to be the henchman
Tom Snr is frail old Daddy
A tried and true grifting formula.
Amen!!
I’m really enjoying Scobie’s articles. He’s spot on about Meghan. She doesn’t owe TM a damn thing. I remember when TM started doing all these things to her. People were defending him, saying “well, he paid for schooling”, “he helped her get in the biz”, etc. Nah…that’s bs. He’s her father. He had a responsibility towards her. The rest she did through her own hard work and ethics. Sharing DNA doesn’t give anyone the right to abuse you. Full stop. The only reason most of these people still consider him “Poor Thomas” is because he’s white. If he was Black, you best believe he wouldn’t have gotten this far in his abuse for profit scheme.
You better preach, Original Mia. If the Duchess had a white mother and Tom Markle was Black, this all would hit different. His constant berating would be judged as abusive under the lens of his blackness and the RR and their feckless band of derangers would be singing a different tune. It wouldn’t be “poor Thomas”, oh no. The British media’s narrative would be how the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and how “Meghan the Angry Black Bully” was exactly like her black parent “Thomas the Thug”.
That’s always been the case, especially here in America. Your blackness damns you, and for biracial people, your whiteness does nothing in the eyes of bigots to mitigate even one drop of Black blood. Nothing has changed – not here in the US – and based on the public comments on the tabloids (before being scrubbed by moderation) – many in the UK feel the same.
The media didn’t corrupt him, he’s always been trash and I think Meghan’s known it for a very long time. I’ve never really thought that they were especially close. Thomas was in the wind until just before the wedding. Meghan never visited him in the 2 years her and Harry were together before that or introduced them, it just doesn’t seem like they had much to do with each other and I don’t blame her for staying well away. It never really seemed like Meghan actually wanted him to attend the wedding. My tinfoil hat conspiracy is that the RF was bullying her into inviting him and walking her down the aisle all the while helping him set up that photo mess – I think they thought they could get the wedding called off.
Bingo! DaniLou I think you hit the nail on the head.
I think she knew, on at least some level, that he would back out of coming to the wedding. She just didn’t know what excuse he would use. My theory is he’s afraid of flying and that’s why he didn’t attend her first wedding.
To those who say that they think Toxic dad is afraid of flying: I personally don’t believe that but, if it’s true, then I want to give Meghan a big old high-five for getting married overseas each time!
This is typical narcissist behavior, you do things, play innocent when someone gets upset, then send enablers in to gaslight you. “They’re still your parent”, “You’re so ungrateful”, “You owe them so much”. Yeah, no….
She doesn’t owe him a damn thing and I’m glad Omid is coming out and saying it. I’m enjoying his Yahoo articles bc it seems they line up more with his comments on Twitter. With Harper’s Bazaar I think he still had to toe the line a little bit, it seems he has more freedom on Yahoo.
I do think Omid knows more than he says about Tom and who is involved with propping him up, feeding him his scripts, etc.
IMAO, every half-assed royal reporter knows much more about what is really going on inside BRF than they can write or are allowed to write.
She doesn’t owe him anything! I just want him and her crazy HALF-sister she hardly grew up with to GO AWAY
I’ve been in a far more private version of what Meghan’s been through with her dad, and sometimes, you just need to keep that vestige of innocence. She needs to think that the press did this to him or, at least, have the responsibility of tipping him over to the point of active treachery. It’s too heartbreaking to embrace your own father’s 100% culpability.
As someone who has been through my own, my brothers, and our mother’s version of this play, my take was and is different. I was my father’s “princess”, but I saw him for what and who he was. My mother was the innocent. I always called him and his behaviour out. “O, while you live, tell truth, and shame the Devil!”
As regards this Falstaffian cloak-bag who calls himself a father, and who manipulates and sacrifices for profit, Prince Henry said it best: “There is a devil that haunts thee in the likeness of an old fat man…Wherein is he good, but to taste sack and drink it? wherein neat and cleanly, but to carve a capon and eat it? wherein cunning, but in craft? wherein crafty, but in villany? wherein villanous, but in all things? wherein worthy, but in nothing?”
I’ve noticed that very few in the press have been calling for Meghan to visit her father instead of going to the Jubilee. The press don’t believe that Toxic Tom’s stroke is real and they really want Meghan to be in the UK.
Amy Bee, why doesn’t Scamantha go visit him? From what I can tell, she’s still in Florida.
I think that TT is still sending money to Scamantha and when his funds get low, so does hers. That’s why they’re working together. TT Jr. is also getting money by being involved here. Someone is going to put this all out in the public some day and then there’s going to be a reckoning. I can’t wait.
I think she probably just tried to do what I read in a Dear Abby column once (and it stuck with me because I HATE my step-dad and I try to avoid seeing him at all costs, he is a narcissistic bully, asshole, dickface, but I still have to see and want to see my mom)…
I think she tried to do a “strategic withdrawal”. She just wanted to gradually remove herself without an argument or a big mess, because I’m certain she knew that down the road she would be having a family and she wouldn’t want to expose her kids to him. I’m there, not on a national scale, but I never wanted my kids around my step-dad. Families are hard.
Good riddance toxic Tom, Meghan owes you nothing, she deserves so much more than this garbage bag of a father.
You all jumped down my throat yesterday when I basically said exactly what Omid is saying here. Nice.
People on CB jumped down your throat because you said Meghan doesn’t owe her father a damn thing? That’s not really how we roll here; most of us are agreeing with Omid bc we have agreed with his point for years now.
I’m surprised that regular poster’s here jumped down your throat saying what Omid said because a lot of us have been saying the same thing for a long time. A good percentage also seem to push back at suggestions of Meghan someday having a relationship with Bad Dad. After all his early f$ckery, I’ve been on the he3ll no side.
I think a pivotal point that’s getting lost regarding any ‘defender’ he has (re: paid for M private school so now she owes him) is that Doria MADE that his legal responsibility in their divorce. She already knew that if she didn’t then he wouldn’t pay. Mad respect to Doria for not only getting out, but protecting her daughter’s future. Also totally agree that he’s a POS and doesn’t deserve any praise for doing his job as a father.
Suppose a parent pays tuition for a private school and assists with university tuition. In that case, the dependent child must reimburse the parent? TM claimed those expenses on his income tax return, which he fails to admit. Does she also owe him for the cost of food, clothing, medical bills, etc.? He never mentions what Samantha or Tom Jr. owe him, only Meghan. Does that mean he never did anything exceptional for them, which explains their disdain for Meghan?
He’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer, making him an easy target. Mothers don’t always tell their children things about the father that may not show him in the best light. As they mature, they see for themselves and decide what the relationship will be. The strained relationship between Meghan and Tom existed before Harry, and there was never a relationship between her with his older children.
Tom will reveal his cooperation with the tabloid media, Piers Morgan, Dan Wooten, and Kensington Palace. He is not taking that to his grave.
Hypothetically, TM should support any of his claims with receipts-especially the ones about Meghan’s Northwestern University education. He has not. He won’t for legal reasons. Like fraud. Would love if the court investigates his “medical emergency” to get out of the May 19th court date. Man, my parents missed the boat on the whole parent/child transactional relationship and us “owing them”. Instead they gave love and offered to help if needed with no expectations. They weren’t perfect but good & loving. At no time did they ever make us feel we owed them. Nor have any siblings ever said anything about how any one of us “owed” our parents.