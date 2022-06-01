Scobie: Duchess Meghan doesn’t owe her toxic father a damn thing

I’m really enjoying Omid Scobie’s weekly columns for Yahoo UK. While he hasn’t necessarily been breaking news in these columns, his thoughts on the royal stories of the moment are usually pretty fair and interesting. His latest column is about Thomas Markle and how his daughter Meghan doesn’t owe him a thing. Scobie points out that while the wedding fiasco was hurtful and awful for Meghan, she didn’t fully cut off contact with him until she sent him that letter and he just continued to give all of those interviews. That was in the summer of 2018. That’s when the estrangement really started. Some highlights from Scobie’s piece:

Another hospital stunt: The news of Thomas Markle’s suspected stroke broke in a way only a story can for the Markle clan. Alongside a conveniently captured video clip from his Chula Vista, California hospital stretcher (credited to a well-known paparazzi photo agency, of course) and exclusive details on gossip site TMZ, the rollout of Meghan’s 72-year-old father’s latest health crisis felt like May 2018 all over again. And just like that fateful summer, British media outlets didn’t take long to turn their attention to how the Duchess of Sussex should be reacting.

Finding Freedom & the Markles: During its earlier years, I covered my fair share of that family drama. In Finding Freedom, my co-author and I spent considerable time researching and reporting on the various characters involved in the breakdown of Meghan and Thomas’ relationship (and the toxic behaviour that led up to it)… Two years on and the book’s accurate portrayal feels a world away from the twisted tales now being shared by publicity-hungry Markle offspring and their progenitor. Thomas recently dedicated the first upload on his YouTube channel to a dissection of Finding Freedom (“full of her lies,” he alleged).

When Meghan stopped communicating with Toxic Tom: The staged photos, and the flurry of media interviews that followed, were a poor decision but, despite reports to the contrary, are not the reason why Meghan sticks to her decision to cease communication with her father. Many tabloid reports these days conveniently forget that this is a man who, after providing a private letter from his daughter to the Mail on Sunday, later joined forces with the tabloid and a Kensington Palace aide to try and bring down the duchess in her court case about the illegal publication of it. He is also a man who, after Meghan admitted to having suicidal thoughts after relentless media attacks, told a journalist: “Her lies are so obvious that I don’t know why she makes them or why she says them”.

Toxic Tom doesn’t care: Seeing clips of a quietly-spoken, elderly man who simply wants to meet his grandchildren, it’s easy to sympathise with his plight if one doesn’t know the full story. But given his multiple TV appearances dismissing the Sussexes’ claims that a royal family member expressed concerns about the colour of Archie’s skin, how much could he actually care for his grandson? And it was only a week ago he called the timing of granddaughter Lilibet’s first birthday (which takes place on the third day of jubilee celebrations), “trashy”.

Why Meghan cut him off: Breaking away from a toxic parent is one of the most difficult decisions a child can make. But when that family member has a history of creating stress, anxiety and pain through abusive behaviour and manipulative tactics, ending the relationship is often the only way to break the cycle….When Thomas responded to Meghan’s hand-written plea in late 2018 to stop airing their private business to the press, the solution he replied with was to stage a media-friendly photo call to show the world they have moved on. It was a suggestion that led Meghan to reluctantly acknowledge she was approaching the end of the road with her father. “I’m devastated,” I’m told she confessed to Prince Harry and her then communications secretary. “The media corrupted him. . . He’s so far gone.” From that moment forward, it has been a dignified, but by no means easy, wall of silence with her father. The few occasions where reconciliation could have been remotely possible were destroyed by more damaging media interviews.

Meghan doesn’t owe him anything: For Thomas—who within 24 hours of being released from the hospital continued his tabloid chats—he plans to continue speaking out until he gets the attention from his daughter that he feels he deserves. But that’s where he’s wrong. After tireless and failed attempts to repair their relationship, Meghan doesn’t owe him a damn thing.