A few days ago, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, tested positive for Covid. He also has pneumonia. That means Welby will not oversee the service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubbly at St. Paul’s Cathedral. His backup, the Archbishop of York, will take over. Before he tested positive for Covid, Welby had apparently already done some interviews about the Queen’s historic reign. He ended up talking about the importance of forgiveness, especially when it comes to forgiving rapist human trafficker princes who are mummy’s favorite.

Prince Andrew is “seeking to make amends” after his sex abuse scandal, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said. The Archbishop added that society must learn to be “more open and forgiving” moving forward. “We all have to step back a bit, he is seeking to make amends and I think that’s a very good thing,” he told ITV News. He went on to say: “You can’t tell people how they are to respond about this and the issues of the past in the area of abuse are so intensely personal and private for so many people that it’s not surprising there’s very deep feelings indeed.” It came as the Most Revd Justin Welby was being asked about whether the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations would help the public unite and forgive the royal following the scandal. He added: “We have become a very unforgiving society.” Lambeth Palace later tweeted: “In tonight’s interview, Archbishop @JustinWelby was not referring specifically to Prince Andrew when he said we must become a more forgiving society. He was making a broader point about the kind of society that he hopes the Platinum Jubilee inspires us to be.” Also discussing Prince Philip’s memorial service in March, the Archbishop said the Queen was “fully entitled” to have been joined by Andrew, despite receiving a large backlash for the move.

[From LBC]

Andrew is “making amends”? Where? When? He paid off his rape victim so that his mother’s Jubbly wouldn’t be ruined. Instead of showing remorse and shame, he’s spent the past four years making excuses, lying and trying and failing to “come back” to public life. He manipulates his elderly (and likely senile) mother into caping for him and giving him millions of dollars. Andrew’s behavior is not that of a person who is humbly asking for forgiveness and committed to doing acts of service as penance. He’s a rude, arrogant sexual predator who still believes he did nothing wrong. It’s disgusting that one of the most high-ranking religious figures in the UK is saying this sh-t publicly.

