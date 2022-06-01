Archbishop of Canterbury: Prince Andrew is ‘seeking to make amends’

A few days ago, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, tested positive for Covid. He also has pneumonia. That means Welby will not oversee the service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubbly at St. Paul’s Cathedral. His backup, the Archbishop of York, will take over. Before he tested positive for Covid, Welby had apparently already done some interviews about the Queen’s historic reign. He ended up talking about the importance of forgiveness, especially when it comes to forgiving rapist human trafficker princes who are mummy’s favorite.
Prince Andrew is “seeking to make amends” after his sex abuse scandal, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said. The Archbishop added that society must learn to be “more open and forgiving” moving forward.
“We all have to step back a bit, he is seeking to make amends and I think that’s a very good thing,” he told ITV News. He went on to say: “You can’t tell people how they are to respond about this and the issues of the past in the area of abuse are so intensely personal and private for so many people that it’s not surprising there’s very deep feelings indeed.”
It came as the Most Revd Justin Welby was being asked about whether the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations would help the public unite and forgive the royal following the scandal. He added: “We have become a very unforgiving society.”
Lambeth Palace later tweeted: “In tonight’s interview, Archbishop @JustinWelby was not referring specifically to Prince Andrew when he said we must become a more forgiving society. He was making a broader point about the kind of society that he hopes the Platinum Jubilee inspires us to be.”
Also discussing Prince Philip’s memorial service in March, the Archbishop said the Queen was “fully entitled” to have been joined by Andrew, despite receiving a large backlash for the move.
Andrew is “making amends”? Where? When? He paid off his rape victim so that his mother’s Jubbly wouldn’t be ruined. Instead of showing remorse and shame, he’s spent the past four years making excuses, lying and trying and failing to “come back” to public life. He manipulates his elderly (and likely senile) mother into caping for him and giving him millions of dollars. Andrew’s behavior is not that of a person who is humbly asking for forgiveness and committed to doing acts of service as penance. He’s a rude, arrogant sexual predator who still believes he did nothing wrong. It’s disgusting that one of the most high-ranking religious figures in the UK is saying this sh-t publicly.
Well he can go on and forgive Pedo Andy, but that doesn’t mean the rest of us have to.
I thought in order to “repent” you had acknowledge that you did “wrong”, and to ask forgiveness of the person you wronged. Pedo has said he “doesn’t remember” even meeting her (and who would pay someone over £12M to someone they never met??).
Personally, I think Ol’ Welby and “Others” high up in the Church have plennnnnty of secrets themselves that they don’t want getting out into the disinfectant of daylight, and a few “not so discrete” calls were made by “persons” reminding them of this.
The amount of safeguarding cases against church of England religious people is huge so I suspect he wants forgiveness for his “colleagues ” as well
Perhaps best for him to talk more about the many issues in the UK that people suffer from instead of this??
Nah, the Archbishop is not really concerned with our peasant problems.
As usual, church making excuses for paedos again.
Never underestimate the church’s commitment to the patriarchy.
Exactly! Birds of the same feather.
Feels like the British Establishment in its entirety has lost the plot entirely, doesn’t it?
Well the British public has not lost the plot. I read almost t his exact story in The Fail yesterday and the bots and commentariat of The Fail feel exactly (if not even more anger and disgust) like us CBers with regards to Andrew.
Amends and forgiving can really only happen after justice for the victims. Andrew has faced no justice and frankly, it’s not up to the archbishop to decide when a rapist should be forgiven.
Precisely. @OriginalLaLa. He has not apologized or demonstrated any intent towards atonement and we all know it.
I left organized religion because if situations like this. Abusers are always being forgiven, the victims are always being told to forgive, and no one talks about “maybe this abuser is just an asshole and we should kick him out and carry on without that toxic mess.”
Some people don’t deserve forgiveness. Andrew is one of those people.
Andrew cannot be forgiven as he has not admitted or confessed to doing anything whatsoever.
I find it most interesting that Most Revered Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, thinks and assumes Andree is guilty of all Andrew is accused of doing.
Is forgiving the pedo part of the jubbly schedule? SMH.
My gawd!!! Call Scotland Police! Archbishop of Canterbury MUST be immediately be made Head of MoT Police!!! His detective abilities are astonishing I tell you, f#cking astonishing!!!!
* this was made in complete jest. as I, a victim of s.a. find no humour in s.a./rape victims in my comment, strictly of his asinine comment.
I Just feel like they are trying to manipulate the public, its like hey we brought Harry & Meghan back, so now we can bring Andrew back. but from all the media reports H&M will be heavily coralled and controlled but yeah lets forgive Andrew, SMH
Could it be that the Queen asked for the A of C to vouch for her son since no one in the family will do it publicly? And I notice not one word of support for the victim from A of C. SMH
I know, it’s ridiculous. He’s guilty of having sex with a trafficked minor (of course the naysayers go on about her being “legal” in the UK — she was STILL a victim of sex trafficking). On the other hand, H & M are guilty of (checks notes) sending emails early in the morning and letting M enter a room first. GASP!!!
If you’re not going to show any remorse you will not be getting any forgiveness from me.
🤮🤮🤮
As a Christian I believe in the grace of God and in redemption, but this man out here publicly caping for Prince Andrew – not about it. If Andrew and Justin are doing confession and blah, blah fine, that’s been them and God, but Andrew is not entitled to a return to his old life, he is not entitled to forgiveness from his victims or the general public, and certainly not when he has shown no remorse or ability to change. He has always, and will always just want his crimes swept under the rug.
I would have more inclination to listen to the archbishop if he had publicly shown support for H&M and stood up against the misogyny and racism. He makes it pretty obvious that his inspiration is what the RF wants and not following God.
Yeah. Welby has been pretty disappointing in a lot of ways. He is outspoken on a lot of good social issues, but with the RF, he toes the line. This is beyond toeing the line though and it’s so so gross.
@Elvie and equality totally agree. This man is the head of my church and I am so unimpressed. The Christian church teaches that the man he is supposedly following would go into the temple and lambaste the religious leaders for hypocrisy on the regular.
He also stood up against slander and mistreatment of women all the time. Welby needs to go back to theology school, maybe?
Have to disagree here. The Bishop said “seeking to make amends” which is different from actually making them. And everything he saß after that seems ver empathetic to the issue.
Look, it’s literlly his job to be a person advocating for Jesus’ teachings which he is doing here.
Andrew is irredeemable in my eyes but naturally the Bishop of the Church Queen Elisabeth is the literal head of will seek to be conciliatory. I think he walked a very fine line perfectly here.
Eh, sure he walked a fine line but I don’t think he did it perfectly here.
Was he standing for Jesus’ teachings when he refused to defend H&M against racism and misogyny but instead put out a wimpy statement that just added fuel to the fire?
I’m not caping for the man. I simply disagreed with the interpretation of his words here. I think in these days of misinformation it is important to be precise.
I don’t know anything about what he did or didn’t do to defend when it comes to the Sussexes.
Again The Queen is the Head of the Church of England. She is his boss. He is part of the establishement. If the Palace never raised a finger to defend them why would he? And why wouldn’t he now “defend” the favoured son?
I’m frankly a little ??? on why his comments draw such outrage.
We know exactly what he meant.
And just because we know who his boss is and his comments are therefore unsurprising, doesn’t mean they aren’t worthy of outrage.
The ultimate “boss” of a leader in a Christian church should be God, not a human supervisor. If your supervisor’s position is wrong and against Biblical teachings it should be addressed and challenged, not supported. I don’t have a problem with him preaching forgiveness. The problem is the inconsistency with someone who should stand up for what’s right on ALL occasions. Even in military positions you can refuse orders if they are unethical.
It’s literally the church’s job to protect the vulnerable. The church protects us with thoughts and prayers, while the church actively advocates on behalf the pedophile son of the head of said church in the guise of forgivene$$.
This is how you get sex abuse scandals.
I almost agree, having listened to that little clip attached at the end. The ABoC isn’t pushing anyone to gloss over abuse.
Except I think we’re (not this website, but like broadly speaking in society) we’re actually always looking at how to let people like Andrew back into the fold. Literally all the time, what I see anyway, is about the comeback. The focus is always on the perpetrator’s current and future position. Focus should be, and for a leader of a whole ass religion I think the ABoC should recognize this, on healing the victims. He may be in an uncomfortable position with regard to the Queen and her son but I think he fails to put the appropriate groups in the center of his message calling for support and openness.
So he comes out with his whole chest for PA but when asked about H&M he is only very vague and no statement against racism and hatred? He could, at the least, have made some sort of statement about lots of couples having a vow exchange before the wedding instead of the “I can’t discuss what goes on in sessions” garbage. The Queen isn’t just defending PA because she’s senile. She’s supported him while it was known for years what kind of associates he had. Of course, she’s “entitled” to have him as her escort. They all think they are entitled to whatever they wish.
I love how a powerful white man thinks we are living in a “less forgiving “ society because those who, historically, were never forgiven by them, are now refusing to put up with their shit anymore.
As I’ve been saying the British establishment doesn’t see what Andrew did as a crime or taboo.
Business as usual I guess. Twisted family. Nobody with a shred of decency would stand for this.
No they wouldn’t and his comments towards Pedrews actions are not a man of faith but a man appeasing one women, who was fortunate to be born as the head of The Crown and the Head of the Church. TQ is no more anointed than I or some bloke walking down the street.
As for the interpretation that Lamberth made, the Archbishop of Canterbury made his opinion known, we need no interpretation from Lamberth.
*woman, not women
💯
His mother forgave him for raining on her parade. What more does this oh very holy man want from us! Maybe if the entire Royal Family ever said sorry for anything and made amends and paid retribution for their crimes against humanity, maybe we’d be more inclined to forgive an individual for a minor infraction. (*Note: Rape is not a minor infraction.)
Agreed @ ThatsNotOkay. This family doesn’t deserve to be forgiven solely based on who told him to say what, which he couldn’t say looking directly at the interviewer. They are an establishment that has looted and committed crimes against people and countries for centuries, yet when asked multiple times to commit to an apology, no f#cks were given. Yet solely based on FEAR of reparations, no actual worthy apology. You can and should apologize without haste. But sure, we are supposed to believe in this verbal garbage spewing from his mouth.
“ He paid off his rape victim so that his mother’s Jubbly wouldn’t be ruined.”
I think Betty or Chaz paid this, no? So Andrew has done nothing … except claim HE’S the victim.
Screw him and this fakakta family.
I don’t know why I’m surprised. Andrew’s filthy lifestyle has been accepted and protected by monarch lovers and his family all these years.
Well this guy protected a former priest when he was told about his abuse.
More people came forward and the priest was convicted, so no surprise where Welby stands on sex abuse.
As a practicing Christian, I do believe that forgiveness is central to my faith. That’s kind of the point of Christianity: Jesus is basically forgiveness personified, and we’re supposed to model ourselves on Him. But that doesn’t mean it’s automatic. A person seeking forgiveness must come to Christ with a contrite heart. They must admit to what they’ve done, and apologize to the person they’ve wronged, and make a concerted, visible effort to change their life around. Andrew has done none of this. He denies, denies, denies in the face of quite damning evidence against him, and throws Mummy’s money at the problem. He hides behind his wealth and status, and pouts, and even tries to drag his daughters into his lies (remember the pizza party “alibi”?). So, you know, let’s not try to frame this as Christian charity, Welby.
The church always been more worried about protecting the pedophiles and never the kids that those horrible individuals hurt and traumatize.
Yeah, you know who I didn’t need to hear from about this? The church. The archbishop should be more concerned about making the church’s own proper amends for it’s many horrors and coverups instead of worrying about whether people forgive Andrew.
Did not this archbishop make trouble for the sussexes publicly saying the rehearsal vows exchange was not a wedding. Harry and Meghan talked about exchanging vows privately but they did have the public wedding and signed the register. Yet the bishop speaks well of Andrew something amiss
That sounds like an issue for the Lord and I’m just a humble earth side servant who is a work in progress. So I’ll say fuck this chode, expeditiously, and then I’ll give it to God.
We know who the Archbishop’s boss is…so yeah.
By “less forgiving,” he means less likely to accept abuse by authority, more likely to demand accountability. This demonstrates one reason why separation of church and state is a good idea.
She’s not senile. That old bitty knows who he is and has always chosen to protect him.
Welby defended Canon Roberts in Liverpool when he was accused of abuse and even got the accuser banned from the city for being abusive. The Canon was later jailed for offences against 3 people including the accuser. The C of E continues to have a discredited reputation when it comes to dealing with sex offending.
On another note , a hoax group has just released a jubilee song entitled “prince Andrew is a sweaty nonce”, last night it entered the charts at number 36!😆. It’s all over Twitter and instagram if you want to listen.
OMG! I must hear that! What exquisite timing!
is asking for forgiveness an admission of guilt?
Well it certainly sounds like it.
“Seeking” doesn’t mean “doing.” This language is like when W&K “listen and learn” – nothing ever comes of it afterward.
I agree it would be better if people weren’t so quick to be judgmental, but it’s not up to us to forgive Andrew and we’re not the ones to whom he should make amends. That’s up to his victims, if they so choose, and to his conscience, if he has one.
For what? I thought he didn’t do anything wrong… This is NOT a good look for the church or him
Wow a church is normalizing minimizing and basically for giving an old white man for raping a young teenage girl? color me anything but surprised
If Andrew wants forgiveness from the public at large, then he should be announcing it himself.
If he wants forgiveness from his victims and had told Welby at some point that he was reaching out to them privately in order to be sensitive (as if), then it is not Welby’s place to announce it.
Maybe someone can make an esoteric theological argument about this, but 99.99999% of people would not equate simply existing on the planet as ‘seeking to make amends.’
I think he wants to make amends by publicly representing the Queen and going to royal events.
I’ve been skirting around this for months. That bish is canceled. She doesn’t deserve to even be called a queen. She a cowardly petty racist rapists apologist racism allowing old
Bag. If Harry and Meghan stand or show up at any photos with Andrew im don’t with the lot of them
Forgiveness is for god. Not me or the archbishop
Well said!!! The Archbishop isn’t the authority of forgiveness nor is any other human.
Exactly
Doctors, archbishops, police. None are the be-all and end-all of truth or authority.
And nothing changes , money , influence and the Queens religious lackey will take away Andrews crimes. Yes crimes , only a criminal pays to silence a victim.
Imagine what the backlash would be if any other religious leader said this
The head of the Queen’s church, a royally-appointed representative of God’s will, is instructing the whole country to forgive pedophiles and rapists.
Particularly pedophiles and rapists who are not sorry and refuse any accountability or responsibility for their acts until the courts and international press get involved.
More specifically, a pedophile and rapist who has paid millions of dollars to avoid legal consequences for his actions and to keep his victim silent.
This attitude makes the church and monarchy completely irrelevant in any just & equitable society.
I’m sorry he is sick, but this is absolutely beyond comprehension. This kind of excusing of criminal sexual abuse cannot be tolerated. Honestly – can we write letters, call someone? I am so disgusted and if Andrew ends up weaseling his back in I don’t know what to do with myself. This is so triggering and upsetting.
Highland Pony, you mean if, like, the Pope said this? Yes, it would be world news for sure. It’s too bad that even a religious position like this didn’t prevent the archbishop from shedding his morals and integrity like useless appendages. When you hire an archbishop in England, I guess you really buy him lock, stock and barrel. Shameful, but it is the way of the world.
Prince Andrew has not been formally charged with any crime, not has he admitted that he is guilty of anything. Innocent people do not need to make amends, thus the public do not need to be forgiving him for crimes he said he didn’t do. Is Rev Welby trying to tell us something? That he believes Andrew should be making amends? That Andrew is guilty?
Amends my fat ass!
Prince Andrew knows exactly what he did. He knew it was wrong at the time, he is only sorry he got caught and things became public.
Andrew is a wealthy, over coddled man-child. Who has spent his very privileged life doing any thing he pleases and damn the rest of us.
If he had any shame in him he would quietly “retire” from public life, shut up and go away.
Anyone else would have faced jailtime! He got away because his Mother is Queen.