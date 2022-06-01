Dave Navarro has long covid: ‘Will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long’

How are our Bitches doing? Is everyone staying healthy? I’ve had more friends get Covid in the last few weeks, it’s wild. We also had our first Covid cases in my family. My niece and oldest brother, both vaxxed and boosted. They were 12 hours into a 38-hour road trip when one of my niece’s fellow nursing residents texted her telling her she’d just tested positive. They had to cancel their hike in the Grand Canyon as a result. My niece is fine now but my brother is still struggling. I hope it’s a mild case and not long haul Covid, like Dave Navarro has. The guitar legend (my opinion) informed fans via Instagram that he’s been struggling with the coronavirus since December. His band Jane’s Addiction just had to cancel their appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival because Dave won’t be able to make it. The good news is Dave said he is supposed to get back to “his old self.” The bad news is he doesn’t know when.

Dave Navarro has opened up about his battle with long COVID which he has been dealing with since last December. On Saturday (May 28), the Jane’s Addiction guitarist took to Instagram to discuss his lingering health problems which recently forced the band to pull out of this year’s Welcome To Rockville festival in Florida. “So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid’. Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long,” he wrote alongside a photograph of himself. “If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone. The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be ok, just don’t know when. “PS I’m not sure why I chose this picture to say all this. Maybe because who really cares and you gotta find fun somewhere? Or at least some levity. Love and laughter are wonderful antidotes for a sickness that you really can’t track.” He concluded: “Anyway thanks for listening and don’t worry about me. All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point! “There’s really no more to say on the matter so I’d appreciate not receiving a bunch of DMs or texts. Not out of disrespect for you guys, I’m just so tired of talking about this, I’m sure you can imagine! “Sending you all love and light. Even to those of you who are stoked I’m sick!”

[From NME]

I didn’t post the IG itself because Dave’s taken it down for some reason. Maybe long haul Covid isn’t rock n’ roll enough. Or maybe whatever photo he referred to in his caption was too goofy. It probably has much more to do with his last part about not wanting to receive DMs or texts about his condition. I understand that, honestly. We talk a lot about how wonderful it is that celebs discuss things out in the open but every time they do, it comes with a mountain of responses. And sometimes those responses feel like thy need replies, etc. It can be exhausting. If Dave’s already wiped out by Covid, he tired enough.

However, the message I hope we’re all taking from this is don’t let your guard down. I’m starting to hear a lot of misinformation from people who just want the pandemic to be over. And these are vaxxed and boosted folks, people who were careful and adhered to recommendations. But they want to believe they’re in the clear so they’re acting like it. Dave sounds drained in his IG post and that’s just from reading it. Nobody wants six months of that. Plus, Dave has the money to sit out six months to heal properly. Even if he’s testing negative, even if he’s supposed to make a full recovery (which, thank gawd for that) it sounds miserable. I hope Dave’s return to his old self begins soon. I also hope he posts again so people know that long haul Covid is still out there and can affect literally everyone.

I sniffed around a little. I see that Dave said he tested negative but I do not see any articles that confirm Dave was vaccinated. I know he was supposed to play the Welcome to Rockville festival, but they don’t have any Covid protocols in place.

Embed from Getty Images