The Platinum Jubbly weekend was actually the soft-launch for King Charles

Prince Charles stepped in for his mother at most Jubbly events during the four-day holiday weekend. At the end of the day, the Queen only did Trooping the Colour, a “lighting” event at Windsor Castle and a brief appearance on the balcony on Sunday. She spent nearly the whole Jubbly holed up in Windsor Castle with (presumably) her feet up. So it fell to Charles to attend every major event in her place. He and Camilla hosted an event for the “Big Jubilee Lunch” on Sunday, and he was front and center at the parade on Sunday too. He sat in between Camilla and his sister Anne. At one point, Charles got to be a hands-on grandfather with Prince Louis, who was having some tantrums at the parade. Lou seemed pretty calm with his grandpa, which just makes me think that Kate was making Louis’s tantrums worse. At the Big Lunch, Charles said words about how he hopes people can keep this sense of togetherness.
The Prince of Wales is said to hope the nation does not return to “bickering” after the feeling of “togetherness” that was evident over the platinum jubilee weekend.
Charles and his wife, Camilla, kicked off the final day of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign by meeting guests at the Big Jubilee Lunch in the Oval cricket ground in Kennington, south London. The couple mingled with the 450 guests who included members of a variety of organisations, as well as locals and a group of 70 volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service.
Sarah Friar, CEO of neighbourhood app Nextdoor, was among those to meet Charles when he sat opposite her at her table.
“He said at the end how great it was that everyone comes together this weekend,” she said. “We see it with neighbours, right? I’m from a company called Nextdoor, so people coming together with the best coming out. People who don’t know each other are out having fun.”
Friar, who lives close to San Francisco but is originally from Sion Mills in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, said Charles had commented: “When it comes to Monday are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let’s hope we don’t do that.” Friar said it was “a wonderful thought” for all of us.
Gemma Snow, from the Eden Project – a visitor attraction in Cornwall – was sitting next to Charles and said he talked about “keeping that togetherness going”.
[From The Guardian]
The whole Jubbly weekend has felt like a soft launch for King Charles, and it’s been… okay. This is what he’ll be like as king, or at least that’s what he wants people to think. He’ll be “grandfather to the nation,” a white-haired elder statesman who spreads good cheer and expresses his hope that people stop bickering. I tend to believe that Charles carved out some time with Harry and Meghan as well, and it bodes well that Clarence House hasn’t leaked anything about it.
If this was his soft launch then yikes because for larger parts of this weekend i forgot he was even there. I felt like the Cambridge children took centre stage (and by extension their parents) and if they weren’t there it was all about the sussexes
What does he mean “bickering”? From where I’m standing (London), today most people are talking about the tube strikes, and the no-confidence vote that will take place later today for Boris Johnson. It is said that MPs waited until the Jubilee was over to trigger the no-confidence vote. Is this what he was talking about when he said “bickering”? I forgot that Camilla’s nephew is co-chairman of the Conservative Party, perhaps Ben Elliot has been complaining to Charles.
Yeah bickering isn’t the same as people rightfully holding the government to account in a cost of living crisis and the revelation that these elected officials wantonly ignored lockdown protocols to drink and throw parties while people had to say goodbye to family members over zoom and FaceTime while they died alone in hospitals. Charles needs to roll his neck right back in unless he plans to sell a property and end the living crisis or child poverty in his country. No? Just plans to reap the harvest without giving anything back? Right. Then keep your mouth shut.
I think his “bickering” was also him-focused, as things usually are. He’s hoping his family can put on smiling faces and act like all is a-okay and stop the (public) bickering so he can be a king that looks like he has his own house in order before he starts throwing stones. #TheFallOfTheHouseOfWindsor
Charles as king is scary. He was a grown man who (according to him), let his parents pick his bride and could not stand up for Camilla who was who he really wanted to marry. So much grief and misery were caused by that lack of spine. Tell me how he is different now?this
Saying “bickering” to someone born in Ireland is particularly galling. The Troubles, everything that happened for Ireland to become independent, Cromwell’s plantation policies, etc… Sure, Chucky, the Irish are “bickering,” not dealing with the fallout of being invaded & used as a warm-up for British imperialism around the globe.
Charles talking about bickering means he has no understanding of what’s going in his own country on many levels and that many people are dissatisfied with the situation.
It did feel like another stage in his regency rollout. My guess is that this really is the Queen’s last hurrah and I would be surprised if we see her at very many public events in the future. I think that’s why that had that last balcony appearance – to make sure there was a final smiling image of the queen, surrounded by her heirs.
I agree about the balcony appearance – hence why Khate was stopped from pitching her tent in her usual spot. I can’t get over how William totally cock blocks her which is an unusual act from him as he usually ignores her. Thats why am convinced words were had with her and William was told to make sure it doesn’t happen for this balcony. I wonder if he will do this at future balcony events – its clear she p!ssed a lot of the family off at the Trooping balcony.
I think I missed the Trooping coverage entirely! Off to the archives…
Oh yes! There must have been words about how she planted herself next to the Queen on the balcony during Trooping. William was ordered not to allow her to do it again.
Me too. I think it’s her last hurrah as well (for the most part).
Jeez Louise – That last picture on the balcony; everyone is the living definition of “glum”. Not one smile. No joy. Just…. Misery
That picture is killing me with its mega-glum vibes. Hysterical! Even the balcony itself didn’t get a single festoon — what’s up with that? Talk about grim.
Pretty dire isn’t it? Oh well, that’s the future monarchy Will and Kate wanted. Even Charles wanted this to a lesser degree, because if he truly didn’t want Harry to leave, he wouldn’t have pulled the awful moves he did AND he would’ve done *something* to help his son and his wife when they needed it most.
I bet they’re all miserable, to which I say…good.
William and Kate appear miserable because they have had 4 days of parenting .
I was watching the concert and the lyrics about “I’m having such a good time” were superimposed over the Cambridges looking bored AF. To Queen? Those poor people, not being into Queen.
There has been a lot of mom shaming, well at least mom picking apart into 1,000,000 pieces on the site today. I have a moody, willful child about Louis age, and I definitely make her tantrums worse. Kids act out more with those they feel the safest with, often their mother. I don’t know if I’m a bad mom or a good mom, but I’m trying my best with a challenging kid. I imagine Kate is too.
Everyone likes to chime in about how their mom or dad would haves kicked their a$$ had they acted liked Louis. It’s a trauma circle 😂. Plus, people like to punish. I’m sure it’s frustrating reading some of the comments but they don’t know your individual circumstances. At some point, all kids exhibit behaviors that are challenging for parents and publicly embarrassing. You can’t control the behavior only try to manage it.
Me, I would have probably made his behavior worse. If he’d put his hand over my mouth, in essence telling me to stop talking/shut-up, I would have nipped his little hand with my teeth. So, there you go 😂😂. People would have been saying “I see where he gets it from.” 😊
I noticed that too. This past school year my son Louis’ age was a perfect angel at school and saved his meltdowns for at home where he feels safe. Doesn’t mean his dad or I are “making his tantrums worse” it just means he feels safe showing his distress to us and knows we will help him. If we want more parents to be helpful and understanding to their kids when they are upset vs shaming the kids and telling them to behave bc they are embarrassing them in public, we have to stop blaming and shaming parents whose kids are acting out!
You didn’t set yourself up as an “EARLY YEARS EXPERT” and I’m sure you would’ve looked at the child and the occasion and made a choice to keep your child home from a long boring adult event instead of choosing to take him along for the photo op in his dad’s old clothes. We’ve all had misbehaving toddlers and there’s no shame in that. But setting this child up to fail is where the criticism is appropriate. Having a plan for when the child gets bored. And I’m also giving side eye to William, since he is also shares Louis with Kate.
@Dee Exactly. No one cares that Kate has a demanding child. We care that Kate thinks she’s the paragon of parenting and knows better than all of us how to handle one, and she failed spectacularly at it in public, because she, in actuality, doesn’t know squat.
The comment section on the pertinent post was (understandably) closed for a reason, so maybe you should stick to the topic at hand in this one.
Yeah I don’t see the point of bringing a topic into this post when that topic was closed for comments.
But that said, Kate had options besides bringing Louis to the pageant. Even when he was there and got antsy, she had options.
I feel you, Katie. Sometimes, try and try as you might, temperaments just don’t jive. No such thing as a perfect parent or a perfect child. Abiding with you.
Amen. My kid acts the WORST for me and my husband’s mom who does day care for us. When she was a toddler and really frustrated/mad, she’d try to bite only me and my mother in law….never my husband or anyone else. Kids.
@Katie hugs and solidarity! I had been a lifelong kid-lover, baby-sitter, nanny, autie extraordinaire, and coach before I had my first child, and despite my comfort and experience boy did she ever challenge me and shake my confidence. She is 6 now and was recently diagnosed with ADHD, sensory issues, and a gifted IQ. Probably pretty similar to Louis, as many have speculated. My husband and I have started a parenting course for parents of kids with ADHD/ executive function issues and it has been so helpful. One of the most important things as a parent is to admit when you need help! But yes, I often feel like I bring out the worst in her because I am so emotionally invested in her behavior and she senses that. Her teachers, caregivers, and extended family members thought I was crazy for thinking she might have ADHD because of how well-behaved she is around them. But the testing showed it clear as day, and it has helped me have more self-compassion because parenting a child with neurological differences is HARD!! My second child, fortunately, is a piece of cake for me to parent even though she is prone to emotional disregulation that challenges all her other caregivers/father, etc., but for some reason is easy for me to manage. All this to say that I am sure you are a wonderful parent mostly due to your self-awareness about you and your child.
Geeeez, the only thing that was done wrong is taking Louis to this event. Period. Whose fault was that? He should not have been there after his true discomfort on the balcony. His parents really need to quit using their kids for photo ops.
“His parents really need to quit using their kids for photo ops.” That’s been my impression. Somebody pointed out on another article the Cambridge kids have been turned into ‘working royals’ whether they know it or not. Too bad that seems to be true. Lots of journos were saying Louis was their fave, but that’s completely disregarding his comfort (not to mention his development in early years).
I think the concert was one event too many for Louis. He was wound up, tired and done with the whole “Behave…everybody’s looking” thing. He hasn’t been out in public as much as George and Charlotte have. Catherine was just trying to manage him without drawing more attention to his acting-out.
The main point was that they kept Louis out for far too long, he should have had a rest. That pageant was so long, even I got bored and a woman behind Charles fell asleep. He should have been handed over to the nannies for a while.
So it’s mom shaming the same as being silent when a pregnant woman is suicidal? Just asking because the need to defend Kate is ridiculous by all these new names here. And let us not forget the articles claiming that all three Cambridge children are perfect and Archie was apparently a spoiled brat at age one.
So until you address that any other comment is irrelevant.
Of course. Hints were strewn throughout the run up to the event. Think back to the letter/memo QEII wrote that talked about accepting Camilla as Queen Consort or some such, The memo was written during the Prince Andrew payoff saga. However, the body of the letter read as some sort of farewell. To me, it read as if QEII was taking an unofficial yet real step back. Prince Charles had already begun acting more and more as the unknown named regent by that time anyway.
Then you had all of the emphasis on William stepping up and looking decisive, filling in for PC in ceremonial activities where PC filled in for QEII. It was the same foolishness but this was meant to be more strategic and deliberate, IMO. All of the nonsense about him turning 40 and being different than his father & Earthshot—his signature piece. All fell flat as a pancake but positioning nonetheless.
Then you have the intense chatter and nervousness about HM showing up and stealing the show. That was real. Why? Cause their very presence would ensure that but this time it was crucial that they be sidelined because a real undeclared transition of duties and power, both real and symbolic, is happening. Did QEII put her finger on the trigger for HM—having their presence there? Who knows. It was definitely a rapprochement.
Finally, QEII signed off the Jubilee saying that she’d continue to serve with her family supporting her. That my friends sealed the deal. She’ll continue being the Zoom Queen. May even get out and about as she sees fit but the big ceremonial stuff, the day to day running, that’s all on Prince Charles now. She’ll be informed but not necessarily consulted. She’ll be trotted out when they need nostalgia.
I like QEII. However, her reign has de facto come to its end.
Excellent analysis, @Honey!
Has anybody else noticed that Camilla only wears one style of dress? She has it in every conceivable color, fabric and level of fancy, but it’s one dress. Sometimes she will add a pleat or something like above, but it’s a pleat added to the same original dress. Not gonna lie, I would probably do the same if I were her, but it’s just strange I’ve never seen it mentioned.
I’ve noticed. Full on matron.
The style is formally known as “gussied up, front-zip housecoat.”
I don’t see anything wrong with that. Men are allowed to wear the same basic silhouette, which also happens to hide any number of various “flaws”. It’s only women who required to switch up their wardrobes or else be mocked. If you’re into fashion, fine. But if you aren’t, there’s nothing wrong with adopting a formal uniform for these kinds of events. A woman should not be punished for refusing to be an ornament.
Exactly. Camilla knows what feels comfortable on her and she sticks with it. Many of us do the same.
Also, the Queen does the same thing these days (when she was younger her formal outfits were different, and her work-wear sometimes had the same coat/dress silhouette she has now, but sometimes was different and more contemporary). But for pretty much decades now she has stuck to the same silhouette, heck even her hats are all pretty much the same. I think there comes a point where if you have figured out what works for you and what you feel comfortable in, why not stick to it?
Eh, she’s a 70-something lady, she’s not trying to set trends or one-up a sister-in-law. She knows what style looks/feels best on her and she just wants to stick with that. I’m ok with that.
She looked good on the Canada tour. I like when she wears boots with a dress.
I suppose it works for her and she feels comfortable, and I think she has her own tailor run them up. I think the style started from some Bruce Oldfield dresses she wore and she has been copying that style ever since.
Great minds. I actually woke up with this same thought! The reason for holding the Platinum Jubilee four-day event, despite the queen’s failing health etc, was to establish Charles as benevolent king, create warmth for the generations of heirs under him, and help ensure the continuation of the monarchy. We’ll see if it works.
Another thought I had: If QE2 is the longest reigning monarch, Prince Charles is the longest waiting heir. What a distinction!
Imagine at 73 being desperate to finally be able to begin the job you’ve been promised since year zero.
The only thing I see Chuck establishing is…nothing. The people were there for the queen, if anybody. The BM are saying the people were there to support the monarchy as a whole. Nope. Times are tough for the peasants, they’ll forget about Chuck when they can’t pay the gas bill.
It was also to promote Camilla which was why she was standing by his side when he gave his speech at the concert.
Congratulations to Charles for coordinating the transition to his regency and ascension to the throne so smoothly since early this year (with consent from the Queen of course who looks fragile but resilient at 96 after an impressive reign of 70 years).
I’m impressed by the effective diplomatic organization of this Jubilee event. They gathered the entire family (minus Andrew) for the celebration, carefully splitting them according to their status and showcasing the future working royals and heirs at several engagements (Slimmed down Team Charles).
The Sussexes were welcomed cautiously but respectfully and they participated on their own terms. It is clear that the rift between Harry/Meghan and the royal family has not been publicly healed yet, but this gathering may be a first step towards building trust and reconciliation.
I think the Palace was tactically making last minute choices throughout the event because they didn’t know H&M’s agenda and they didn’t want H&M to overshadow the heirs. To me it was most striking when the Palace announced after Trooping the Colour on June 2nd that Queen Elizabeth would not attend the Jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral the next day on Friday, 3 June, “due to some discomfort that she experienced while watching the parade at Buckingham Palace”. (the BBC)
The Queen did, however, take part in a beacon lighting ceremony on Thursday evening, showing no sign of discomfort. 🤔
I think H&M had expected the Queen to attend the Church activity. So it must have been disappointing that they were not seen with the Queen in public throughout their visit, they saw her only in private. Nevertheless, the Sussexes were a class-act at the Church event.
I hope Harry got the emotional satisfaction he was looking for on this trip to see his grandmother and meet his children. I think Meghan did a great job supporting her husband in a hostile environment. Now the Sussexfamily can fully focus on their business and future in the States where they are warmly accepted!
“The Queen did, however, take part in a beacon lighting ceremony on Thursday evening, showing no sign of discomfort. ”
I deal with chronic pain. Some days it’s okay, other days it’s tolerable and manageable and some days I don’t want to get out of bed or move at all.
On my okay days and tolerable/manageable days, you wouldn’t know I had any discomfort. I’ve learned to mask it so I can deal with the subject at hand (like work, or family event, or out with friends) instead of it becoming “oh are you uncomfortable? what can we do? Do you want to sit this one out?”
I think the queen has some chronic pain issues. So what may have kept her home for one event may be an entirely different level of pain than the one that allowed her to go to the beacon thing and seem ‘fine.’
Also what I’ve been known to do is skip an event so I can go to a later event or skip an event after an event because it just did me in.
I agree it was a soft launch for Charles but it doesn’t mean that people won’t question if the monarchy should remain after the Queen dies. Charles should not take people celebrating the Queen as a signal that they will accept him and his wife. The monarchy remains in place because of the enormous amount of goodwill people have for the Queen.
Sure, but if people accept the monarchy, then they will accept Charles as King. A variable people don’t take into account is that of inertia. Dismantling the monarchy needs active engagement and there seem to be a lot greater issues for the government to solve right now. If Charles can maintain a low-drama profile without a lot of ostentatious spending (an example of which we saw with Kate’s recycled Jubbly wardrobe), then I think the monarchy can click along for a good while.
From what I understand, to disentangle the monarchy from elected government would be a high task. now this is a serious question, is this a task that people will want to push forward and fight for because they don’t like that a mistress became wife and consort?
If there is ever a sustained and serious republican movement, Camilla won’t be a tentpole.
Did anyone notice on the Sunday version of the balcony appearance, that Camilla and Kate could be easily cropped out from either side, leaving only those with royal bloodline on view? Outsiders be gone!
Julia K, I noticed that KHate and Louis could be cropped quite easily leaving the heirs with Char as George’s backup. I really don’t want to call any child a spare.
But Kate did her damndest to keep the spotlight, dressing in hot pink when all others kept to the color scheme of blue/white. And there was a short point where it seemed Kate was hovering behind her husband waiting for him to make a space for her, which he did not do. I’m sure she was told beforehand she couldn’t stand next to the queen this time (and that’s why we’re doing it all again today). but she sure did try. Louis tried to stand next to the queen again, but William guided him toward the end with Kate. A little surprised Will didn’t stand as close to the queen as Charles did. He’d left a space for Kate if she were determined to stand next to the Queen again, which I would have LOVED to see, as if she were symbolically deposing her own husband as the future future monarch. And if she did, so what? The queen may live for at least another 10 years, making Charles 83 when he takes the throne (if it’s still there to take). If he lives 20 years after that, it will make Will (and Kate) 70 before they take the throne. They may well believe it will not be there for them by then, so will try to use up all the money and do as little as possible for the next 30 years.
I don’t see the balcony pic, Im posting aBout. But there is a pic or 2 where only Keen and big Lilly are waving from the balcony. Everyone else is giving Lils her moment, but jazz hands couldnt help her self