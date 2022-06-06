The Platinum Jubbly weekend was actually the soft-launch for King Charles

Prince Charles stepped in for his mother at most Jubbly events during the four-day holiday weekend. At the end of the day, the Queen only did Trooping the Colour, a “lighting” event at Windsor Castle and a brief appearance on the balcony on Sunday. She spent nearly the whole Jubbly holed up in Windsor Castle with (presumably) her feet up. So it fell to Charles to attend every major event in her place. He and Camilla hosted an event for the “Big Jubilee Lunch” on Sunday, and he was front and center at the parade on Sunday too. He sat in between Camilla and his sister Anne. At one point, Charles got to be a hands-on grandfather with Prince Louis, who was having some tantrums at the parade. Lou seemed pretty calm with his grandpa, which just makes me think that Kate was making Louis’s tantrums worse. At the Big Lunch, Charles said words about how he hopes people can keep this sense of togetherness.

The Prince of Wales is said to hope the nation does not return to “bickering” after the feeling of “togetherness” that was evident over the platinum jubilee weekend. Charles and his wife, Camilla, kicked off the final day of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign by meeting guests at the Big Jubilee Lunch in the Oval cricket ground in Kennington, south London. The couple mingled with the 450 guests who included members of a variety of organisations, as well as locals and a group of 70 volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service. Sarah Friar, CEO of neighbourhood app Nextdoor, was among those to meet Charles when he sat opposite her at her table. “He said at the end how great it was that everyone comes together this weekend,” she said. “We see it with neighbours, right? I’m from a company called Nextdoor, so people coming together with the best coming out. People who don’t know each other are out having fun.” Friar, who lives close to San Francisco but is originally from Sion Mills in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, said Charles had commented: “When it comes to Monday are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let’s hope we don’t do that.” Friar said it was “a wonderful thought” for all of us. Gemma Snow, from the Eden Project – a visitor attraction in Cornwall – was sitting next to Charles and said he talked about “keeping that togetherness going”.

[From The Guardian]

The whole Jubbly weekend has felt like a soft launch for King Charles, and it’s been… okay. This is what he’ll be like as king, or at least that’s what he wants people to think. He’ll be “grandfather to the nation,” a white-haired elder statesman who spreads good cheer and expresses his hope that people stop bickering. I tend to believe that Charles carved out some time with Harry and Meghan as well, and it bodes well that Clarence House hasn’t leaked anything about it.