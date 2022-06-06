Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant walked their first red carpet in nearly three years

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Keanu Reeves out with his girlfriend/partner Alexandra Grant. By my records, they haven’t walked a carpet together since the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Well, they’re still together, and this weekend, they went to the MOCA gala in LA. Both of them are LA-based and she’s well-known in the LA art community.
Reportedly, Alexandra and Keanu have been together since 2017-ish, although we didn’t see them together until 2019. At the time, people were fascinated by the fact that universally beloved Keanu, a full-on movie star, is with a woman who rocks her natural grey-white hair. Alexandra is actually eight years younger than Keanu (she’s 49 to his 57) but they look like they’re close in age. He even looks younger than her, kind of. But that’s just Keanu.
Anyway, still together, still going strong. I’m happy for them. Jealous, but happy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
LOVE that she is rocking the flat shoes. I am also 49 and have vowed to never wear heels again!
Same!! I had to wear heels once for my sisters wedding and never again will I make that mistake lol. I thought my feet were going to fall off my body that day.
I’m 45 and if I never have to wear heels again, I will be a very happy woman. I used to love them when I was in my 20’s and early 30’s but several back injuries later, they’re basically now just torture devices if I have to wear them for more than a few minutes. 😛
Same here. Too many injuries and warnings from Ortho doctor has made me shy away from heels. I love them but not worth my health. Plus, with COVID, I am happy in flats and sneakers.
54 years old here. I guess it depends on what you qualify as “heels.” My most comfortable shoes for work with the public are a pair of Office of Angela Scott 2.5″ block heeled shoes. I can (and have) spent hours walking and standing on marble floors in those things. Yes, they are “heels” but they aren’t stilettos, which I hate at this point. I’ve worn those twice in the last two years, both times to funerals.
But Keanu and Alexandra look fantastic. He looks at her like she hung the moon.
I too am loving how KR is looking at Alexandria!! A dream of loved up couples across the globe to have their significant other look at them like that!! I am so happy for Keanu! He has such a wonderful and giving soul. Always highly regarded within the film industry. There are talks about how he gifts motorcycles, pay as well as his generous attitude to those behind the scenes that are the ones creating and putting together the pieces for his final product/movies. He is a genuinely very nice, thoughtful and caring man.
I haven’t vowed not to wear heels ever again. It’s just that they haven’t been in my closet for several years. Grew out of them after feet spread from decades of gravity 😳.
she must be so tall. isn’t he over 6 feet?
I was wondering the same thing- she’s either really tall or he’s a lot shorter than I imagined/realised.
Anyone knows?
She’s 6’1”, and he’s 6 even, or at least he used to be when he was young. Always possible he’s lost half an inch or so in joint wear and tear since then!
His info says he is (or was) 6’1″ – but maybe he’s shrunk an inch as he’s gotten older and he doesn’t always stand up straight.
More likely his stats have been fudged a little.
Keanu is closer to 5′ 11 1/2″ (he’s my height and we’ve run into each other a few times in 10 years.) When’s he’s wearing boots (which is most of the time) he’s a little over 6′.
I think he looks younger because of some Botox and filler. He’s got that weird flat look to his face now that people who Botox tend to get.
He’s still hot tho. I’d let him get it. Lol
❤️
Every time she shows up I have to share: she went to my college!
And people are delightfully confused about how to talk about their friend the academic who now is also….dating Keanu Reeves. It is not on-brand for our college at ALL.
Being off-brand is so on-brand for Keanu though. I love this!
It was an absolute delight watching all the middle-aged women lose it when they posted an article about their relationship being rolled out on our alumni page. And the ONE man who dared be like “is this really an accomplishment?” He got whatever the Elder Gen-X/Boomer version of ratio’d – it was hiLARious.
I think she’s lovely and is probably an amazing person.
She looks beautiful. I wonder if all those claims of her being a fraud are true.
Really? Will you share the claims? I haven’t heard about this.
A “fraud”? How? Is she living under an assumed name? Most of the accusations I’ve heard have sounded like the work of unhinged conspiracy theorists.
I love that she wore flats. And she looks tall and elegant in this dress.
I went down the rabbit hole of that garbage one weekend. Seems to have the same credibility as the folks writing about how B Cumb*rbatch’s wife faked all her pregnancies, runs an international crime ring, and was a “yacht girl” before she got her hooks into their dreamboat.
Anti-fan has become a thing. The hallmark is a weird running fan fiction where every little thing that happens becomes proof that their ongoing fantasy drama is true.
On the Alexandra Grant stuff, I’m on the East Coast, but I have artist friends who get some of their income from grants supporting their work. The haters were claiming things that are absolutely normal for career artists were proof that she’s fake and a criminal. There are a fair number of shady people in that world, but the fact that she’s just stayed her low key self while in a relationship with Keanu is pretty good proof she’s not one of them.
Is she a fraud? I have to confess I have a pretty low opinion of that whole scene and what it takes to succeed in it. But the same is true of so many professions. I hope they are happy together.
The fraud claims seem to arise from people misunderstanding charity. AG has an LLC which is profit based. She uses money she earns from the sale of her art to donate to charities. She also gives art to non-profit charities for them to sell (purchasing this art is partially tax deductible) to raise money from her art donation.
AG does not say her grantLOVE LLC is a charity. She says she uses it to donate to charities.
So no, AG isn’t a fraud.
Also the fact that the IRS rules for what is and isn’t a charity makes it very difficult for any organization that manufacturers anything (including art) to incorporate as a charity. It’s why you get medical charities with for-profit spin offs to manufacture drugs and medical devices.
The reporting rules for charities assume you are collecting money and then giving it back out. If you want to do anything else, you end up looking like you are stealing from donors. You also lose a lot of control. Many people find that it’s better to set up an LLC and just do charitable things with it. Which is what she appears to be doing. Not that she owes these hags an ounce of explanation for how she runs her life. Looking into their behavior, it definitely crossed the line into stalker behavior, which is why there were signs that lawyers got involved and shut things down.
Oh jeez, I hadn’t heard all this garbage. Why doesn’t he internet have to be like this?
I really like this pairing. They seem happy and as though they enjoy each other. She always looks so chic and content.
Lovely dress, matching lipstick and sparkly low heeled shoes. Great look. Hooray for naturally graying hair.
It is SO refreshing to see a normal-looking person on the red carpet. Alexandra Grant is lovely.
That dress looks weird but my attention is drawn to her radiant face. The smile lines make me think that she must be a lovely person.
I really like the dress on her. Very sleek and it’s a great color.
Gorgeous Alexandra
They look great together. I too love that she’s wearing flats.
So happy to see their relationship flourish! I’ve always had a soft spot for Keanu and seeing him happy with a middle aged woman with her own career makes me like him even more.
Oh what a pleasure to see these photos! They look happy and relaxed together. Gorgeous dress too.
Keanu is an interesting person, that said she is even more interesting and it’s easy to see why he is attracted to her.
I think the thing that makes her look older are the style of formal dresses that she chooses — if you see her in street wear she looks 10 years younger. She’s gorgeous no matter what, of course.
This style is very mature. What makes her look older is her face. We are not used to seeing woman in their 40s with so many lines in their faces. I’m in my 40s and have a simple face regimen to keep wrinkles away. My mom is her 70s and has less lines then her. As long as she is happy.
“We are not used to seeing woman in their 40s with so many lines in their faces.”
I was browsing the Daily Fail the other day (okay, I do it at least once a day; let’s be honest about our guilty pleasures) and saw a pic of Baz Luhrman. The guy has completely Madonna’d his face. Then I saw a pic of Kate Moss (48) at some Platinum Jubilee celebration with Naomi Campbell and she looked great and completely natural, with lines in her face and around her eyes. She has had little work done, looks great, but stuck out because we are so used to looking at celebs, when most of them get work done. Kate Moss is a great example of aging naturally. Andie McDowell also refuses to dye her hair all the time and has allowed her face to become lined.
I love Keanu and it’s so nice to see him in a seemingly happy and healthy relationship.
I love them together. They both seem like really nice, humble people. Refreshing.
Please always cover them. Seeing them together makes me happy and makes me feel like it’s ok to get grays <3 Love stories of actors dating interesting non-actors, especially artists and writers, and always love to see Keanu being quietly happy.
They’re holding hands!
The first woman I’ve ever seen or noticed that Keanu is actually physically touching. Bless him.
Keanu = Mmm. So very handsome, still. He looks older and good.
It’s so odd to think Keanu, Val, Cruise, Swayze, Depp all got big in the same era.
Val is lucky to still be here, Cruise has messed with his looks and went batsh*t crazy w/Scientology decades ago. Swayze is gone, Depp has had a tough run with drugs/booze, etc.
Keanu forever! 😀
Now, AGrant, I like her shorter haircut.
She always looks pretty and natural, seems to be low key person too.
They look pretty comfy and happy together. Good for them.
Btw, Keanu has been HOT, a major movie star and a multi-millionaire for decades.
I think all the nasty comments about GR i.e. grifter, etc are BS. Keanu can certainly tell if someone is trying to use him.
Im just sitting here, feeling so jealous😩
I just can’t with this beautiful loyal man.
They can both adopt me.
Keanu is a beautiful soul as far as I can tell as someone who doesn’t know any celebs on a personal basis. Lovely couple. Much happiness to them!
She must be soooo tall. I met Keanu 30 years ago and he’s huge!!! Much taller that you would think.