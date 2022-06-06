The Cambridges made several Jubbly-themed fan-cams for social media

You know what we haven’t talked about recently? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s YouTube channel and how it was supposed to – lol – save the monarchy. Remember all of that? They started a YT channel last year and they really don’t update it as much as they should. They have a huge office staff, including several full-time people dedicated to social media and making these keen fancams and videos. It’s bonkers that William and Kate’s content is so boring and budget, honestly. Then again, I’ve never believed that Will and Kate attract the best and brightest people. I bring all of this up because the Cambridges were especially active on social media throughout the Jubbly, yet they didn’t release any new YouTube videos during that same period. Here’s one of the fan-cams they made, this one from their trip to Wales on Saturday.

So lovely to meet the stars and team behind tonight’s concert. We had an extra special drum demonstration for George and Charlotte, saw a stunning performance from the Wales Youth Choir for Good and had a sneak peak at how the show will come together. Have a great time! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/CDHJAdnt0A — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

It’s meant to be breezy and upbeat, I get that. But… their staff clearly shot a lot of footage, why not quickly turn it into a YouTube video? Instead, these Kensington Palace fancams end up making Will and Kate look so superficial, like they quickly ran around Wales, getting some footage and that alone was the purpose. But this next fancam is the one which really should have been a YouTube video:

Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! 🎉 We hope you like them! 🧁 pic.twitter.com/lK9QkaGugB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 5, 2022

First of all, Kate looks like Daisy Duke from the Dukes of Hazzard in that top. My god. And how cute would it have been to actually have a (heavily edited) video of Kate and the kids making cupcakes or whatever? Anyway, I’m actually glad that their Instagram and Twitter accounts have become more professional and slick. But the slickness belies the lack of substance.