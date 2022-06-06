The Cambridges made several Jubbly-themed fan-cams for social media

You know what we haven’t talked about recently? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s YouTube channel and how it was supposed to – lol – save the monarchy. Remember all of that? They started a YT channel last year and they really don’t update it as much as they should. They have a huge office staff, including several full-time people dedicated to social media and making these keen fancams and videos. It’s bonkers that William and Kate’s content is so boring and budget, honestly. Then again, I’ve never believed that Will and Kate attract the best and brightest people. I bring all of this up because the Cambridges were especially active on social media throughout the Jubbly, yet they didn’t release any new YouTube videos during that same period. Here’s one of the fan-cams they made, this one from their trip to Wales on Saturday.
It’s meant to be breezy and upbeat, I get that. But… their staff clearly shot a lot of footage, why not quickly turn it into a YouTube video? Instead, these Kensington Palace fancams end up making Will and Kate look so superficial, like they quickly ran around Wales, getting some footage and that alone was the purpose. But this next fancam is the one which really should have been a YouTube video:
First of all, Kate looks like Daisy Duke from the Dukes of Hazzard in that top. My god. And how cute would it have been to actually have a (heavily edited) video of Kate and the kids making cupcakes or whatever? Anyway, I’m actually glad that their Instagram and Twitter accounts have become more professional and slick. But the slickness belies the lack of substance.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
– Cardiff, UK -20220604-
Royals visit Cardiff Castle where they met artists performing tonight for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Andrew Bartlett/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51632869.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Trooping the Colour Parade in celebration of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, in London,Image: 696332347, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine (C), Duchess of Cambridge, speaks to her children Britain’s Prince George and Britain’s Princess Charlotte during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales on June 4, 2022 as part of the royal family’s tour for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations. – Over the course of the Central Weekend, members of the royal family will visit the Nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.,Image: 696913395, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ASHLEY CROWDEN / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Britain’s George and Britain’s Charlotte check a concert’s music setup backstage during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales on June 4, 2022 as part of the royal family’s tour for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations. – Over the course of the Central Weekend, members of the royal family will visit the Nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.,Image: 696913399, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ASHLEY CROWDEN / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince George and Princess Charlotte applaud as they watch a rehearsal during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales on June 4, 2022 as part of the royal family’s tour for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations. – Over the course of the Central Weekend, members of the royal family will visit the Nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.,Image: 696921397, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ASHLEY CROWDEN / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations.,Image: 697028368, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey / Avalon
-
-
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with thier children Prince George and Princess Charlotte visit Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Princess Charlotte
BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with thier children Prince George and Princess Charlotte visit Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Princess Charlotte
BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charl
BACKGRID USA 4 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charl
BACKGRID USA 4 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charl
BACKGRID USA 4 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charl
BACKGRID USA 4 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
45 Responses to “The Cambridges made several Jubbly-themed fan-cams for social media”
Mhm. Ok.
William’s pants are wrinkled. William had to point out to the orchestra that Kate was terrible. William is starting to look like Mr. Burns from the Simpsons. A 4-year-old that puts his hands over his mother’s mouth and make “looser hand signals” at her isn’t having a tantrum. There is a lack of respect there and the Early Years guru needs to deal with it NOW!
Like I said, Kate gambled her photo op with Louis. She crossed her fingers and hope that he would calm down immediately after having a little chitchat with him so the press could talk about her superior parenting skills. She had pie chart statistics against her: 24% Louis would listen to her while nany maria is away and 76% he wouldnt give a shizz. Guess he didnt give a shizz and told her to Foff in early years language which she understood because she curled away with fear and embarrassment on her seat.
I like her outfit in the baking shots and i kinda want that shirt. Seems her personal/at home style is better than her public one.
Didn’t they hire the Sussex’s SM person?
Oh, wow, really? Interesting. I looked at that blouse & thought–what on earth? A simple camp shirt made of gingham seersucker would have been great with those jeans (and they look like real jeans, too, not leggings!), but oh no–the top has a deep V neck with a wide ruffled collar. Yikes!
My other clothing thoughts were: navy blue shirts for two little boys working with flour, really? And a whole outfit change for Charlotte? Why?
K8 is the best with relaxed/lazy weekend style let me tell you! LOL but I agree, she dresses better in more personal settings.
The jeans were fine but that Daisy Duke top was horrendous.
“ I’ve never believed that Will and Kate attract the best and brightest people.”
I agree. Probably none of the palaces do. They pay terribly, and you really only work there for the prestige or if you’re some Sir or Lady Whatever-the-F*ck who just needs a “job” to kill time. But I wonder if that is starting to fall apart a bit with the younger generations (the ones who would be social media directors..) who care less and less about the monarchy.
But even if you are engaged and hard working and enthusiastic you can’t get very far if your lords and masters are not. As DU says above – K&W hired the Sussexs’ SM guru but I’d bet that his new bosses just don’t care enough to put in the effort required in order to get decent digital content. On the baking, Kate wanted the quick glory of some snaps not to have to bother to film for enough time to get a few minutes of video.
Perhaps that media person is no longer with them. They tend to have a higher staff turn-over than they let people know.
Fake happiness is exhausting!
The fake happiness is exhausting!
It is🤢
Lololololol…They are so gauche.
Please tell me Kate didn’t steal Meghan’s red and purple look too. Please.
@kelleybelle The dress under there looks navy to me. I may be assuming because that would match the rest of the family.
She really does admire Meghan, she copies everything clothes, mannerisms, touching hair…desperate times call for desperate measures
the dress she’s wearing is blue.
She does freeze poses with her kids! I thought that was just for the plebs.
Nope and it must be jarring. Clearly she doesn’t do that when there are no cameras so the kids must be like huh what the first few times it happened. The older ones are prob used to her doing the freeze posing though.
Poor Charlotte, on the baking photos she is already copying her mother’s extreme facial movements while laughing
I know the comments on somebody’s body shape aren’t welcomed, but I can’t help myself.
Kate is so thin. I looked at their backs – she is thinner than George. Maybe she is wearing some kind of corset, or SKIMS? Because if this natural…. this is completely unnatural.
She’s wearing an outfit designed to slim her waist, and George is also wearing a blazer which makes him look bigger than he is.
I mean look it shouldn’t be even close, but I don’t think it’s really as bad as it looks.
Whatever 🙄
That gingham shirt…just no. She really does channel Daisy Duke in it. And why not pull your hair back in a ponytail, Kate? You’re baking and that hair is flying around everywhere. The baking stills should have been turned into a video. It’s cute. The other one…something just feels off about it to me, personally. I really don’t like that long coat. It’s too long.
People who cook and bake don’t let their long hair get in the food. This was all about the photo with Kate.
Anyone with long hair like that will have left some hair in the food unless it was put in a ponytail and out of the way.
Anybody else notice that in the baking clip the kids are in different clothes halfway through- Louis even has a completely different hairstyle! I’m suspicious that one video was made for something else (maybe look how normal we are during lockdown!) and then spliced together with some photoshopping to make it a bit longer and with more up to date footage.
I did notice that Louis’ hair is really wet in one & that George’s seems to be drying. And of course, as I mentioned above, Charlotte also did a complete outfit change. I think someone’s hyper perfectionism is at work here. Which is also why we’re not seeing video of this–the kitchen would be a mess, as would the kids. Which is normal when baking with kids, but Kate seems to like pristine imagery.
The clothes changes in 9-second baking video is weird, lacking attention to detail? Or maybe they’re just over-relying on post production to clean up disparate bits of video like you say.
This seems fine to me. I don’t imagine they have a cast of thousands working for them – and I think they should focus on having a staff that knows how to arrange a diplomatic visit without international incident than how to make a YouTube video about cupcakes.
The Daily Beast has a crapload of pro-lamebridge vids. When I learned the Beast was founded by Tina Brown (yes, that one), the whole sycophantic, anti-Sussex tone makes perfect sense.
I promptly removed auto-renew from my subscription. No more money for her.
Poor Charlotte looks pained. She doesn’t want to do this crap.
What I find interesting is that the video shows that the entire visit to Wales highlighted the children. I guess that’s one way not to do have another disastrous visit. I have a feeling these kids are going to be working a lot in future. I have to admit that it certainly helps the optics with W&K if the kids are present. That’s sad for the kids.
It is sad. They are not being allowed to have a proper childhood, and this coming from the head of the so-called much needed champion “early years” campaign. I would have thought that they would have waited until they were at least late teens, but I guess when your marriage is falling apart and your tours are historically disastrous, they had to be trotted out and put to work sooner rather than latter.
Anyone else notice how their instagram followers, which always managed to creep ahead of the Sussex account, stopped increasing soon after the Sussex account went silent? lol
Hey Teddy – No, unaware of the Instagram counts. But Robert Lacey made a huge deal of Cambridges winning an Instagram war in his ‘Basketcase Brothers’ (or whatever title) book. Robert Lacey called Meghan a sociopath, 1000% nightmare, bloody American; and helped me to understand that British folk hate Americans, no matter how often royals cross the pond with their hands out.
Oh @Kirk you should look for a NYT article about the instagram accounts! I think its called “a tale of two instagrams” or something. KP had definitely been buying bots on IG and then stopped when the Sussexes left social media.
Here’s the CB post on it
https://www.celebitchy.com/653982/nyt_the_cambridges_are_buying_bot-followers_to_compete_with_the_sussexes/
Thanks for the link Becks1!
I guess you can never start the male royals too early in terms of uniform – blue chino pants, light blue shirt, blue blazer, and brown suede shoes. LOL.
their social media is……weird. Like they really can’t decide who their target audience is so its all over the place. They’ll have these super posed pictures at events interspersed with reels set to pop music. I remember one time last year they did a reel to Watermelon Sugar and while the song itself got criticized (lol) there was also pushback on IG bc they were “trying too hard to be something they’re not” and things like that. young people aren’t going to flock to the Cambridges bc they have Watermelon Sugar as the background song on IG.
But at the same time they do need to modernize and reach out more to younger generations and social media is the best way to do that. I guess the issue is probably W&K 🤷♀️
Charming videos. Interacting and having fun with the public is always a good look. Her baking with the kiddos is a plus. Love that Louis.
The You Tube channel was only set up in response to Harry and Meghan getting a Netflix deal. The Kate stans have complaining for months about the Cambridges social media accounts. All the improvements they’ve been calling for, especially the Instagram account, makes it sound like the stans want it to be like Harry and Meghan’s old account. The stans don’t want to admit that though.
The red coat draws your eyes away from William.
Lol everyone is hating on her baking top but I actually love it! If I had the £150 or whatever pounds I would buy it tbh
Honestly if they put out some short five minute videos, talking points from their walkabouts or patronages or whatever it would get a decent amount of views but the laziness prevails again. I’m (not) surprised Kate hasn’t made a YouTube video about the early years, it would actually be the perfect medium for that.
The red gingham shirt reminds me of all of Charlotte’s blue and white prairie dresses.
Where o where was Coach Carole.? Thought she was indispensable and raised her kids perfectly
Leave a comment after you have read the article