The Cambridges made several Jubbly-themed fan-cams for social media

You know what we haven’t talked about recently? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s YouTube channel and how it was supposed to – lol – save the monarchy. Remember all of that? They started a YT channel last year and they really don’t update it as much as they should. They have a huge office staff, including several full-time people dedicated to social media and making these keen fancams and videos. It’s bonkers that William and Kate’s content is so boring and budget, honestly. Then again, I’ve never believed that Will and Kate attract the best and brightest people. I bring all of this up because the Cambridges were especially active on social media throughout the Jubbly, yet they didn’t release any new YouTube videos during that same period. Here’s one of the fan-cams they made, this one from their trip to Wales on Saturday.

It’s meant to be breezy and upbeat, I get that. But… their staff clearly shot a lot of footage, why not quickly turn it into a YouTube video? Instead, these Kensington Palace fancams end up making Will and Kate look so superficial, like they quickly ran around Wales, getting some footage and that alone was the purpose. But this next fancam is the one which really should have been a YouTube video:

First of all, Kate looks like Daisy Duke from the Dukes of Hazzard in that top. My god. And how cute would it have been to actually have a (heavily edited) video of Kate and the kids making cupcakes or whatever? Anyway, I’m actually glad that their Instagram and Twitter accounts have become more professional and slick. But the slickness belies the lack of substance.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.

45 Responses to “The Cambridges made several Jubbly-themed fan-cams for social media”

  1. Moxylady says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:13 am

    Mhm. Ok.

    Reply
    • PaulaH says:
      June 6, 2022 at 11:44 am

      William’s pants are wrinkled. William had to point out to the orchestra that Kate was terrible. William is starting to look like Mr. Burns from the Simpsons. A 4-year-old that puts his hands over his mother’s mouth and make “looser hand signals” at her isn’t having a tantrum. There is a lack of respect there and the Early Years guru needs to deal with it NOW!

      Reply
      • DuchessL says:
        June 6, 2022 at 12:30 pm

        Like I said, Kate gambled her photo op with Louis. She crossed her fingers and hope that he would calm down immediately after having a little chitchat with him so the press could talk about her superior parenting skills. She had pie chart statistics against her: 24% Louis would listen to her while nany maria is away and 76% he wouldnt give a shizz. Guess he didnt give a shizz and told her to Foff in early years language which she understood because she curled away with fear and embarrassment on her seat.

  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:13 am

    I like her outfit in the baking shots and i kinda want that shirt. Seems her personal/at home style is better than her public one.

    Didn’t they hire the Sussex’s SM person?

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 6, 2022 at 12:34 pm

      Oh, wow, really? Interesting. I looked at that blouse & thought–what on earth? A simple camp shirt made of gingham seersucker would have been great with those jeans (and they look like real jeans, too, not leggings!), but oh no–the top has a deep V neck with a wide ruffled collar. Yikes!
      My other clothing thoughts were: navy blue shirts for two little boys working with flour, really? And a whole outfit change for Charlotte? Why?

      Reply
    • DuchessL says:
      June 6, 2022 at 12:34 pm

      K8 is the best with relaxed/lazy weekend style let me tell you! LOL but I agree, she dresses better in more personal settings.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 6, 2022 at 7:43 pm

      The jeans were fine but that Daisy Duke top was horrendous.

      Reply
  3. Colby says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:14 am

    “ I’ve never believed that Will and Kate attract the best and brightest people.”

    I agree. Probably none of the palaces do. They pay terribly, and you really only work there for the prestige or if you’re some Sir or Lady Whatever-the-F*ck who just needs a “job” to kill time. But I wonder if that is starting to fall apart a bit with the younger generations (the ones who would be social media directors..) who care less and less about the monarchy.

    Reply
    • The Hench says:
      June 6, 2022 at 12:00 pm

      But even if you are engaged and hard working and enthusiastic you can’t get very far if your lords and masters are not. As DU says above – K&W hired the Sussexs’ SM guru but I’d bet that his new bosses just don’t care enough to put in the effort required in order to get decent digital content. On the baking, Kate wanted the quick glory of some snaps not to have to bother to film for enough time to get a few minutes of video.

      Reply
      • equality says:
        June 6, 2022 at 1:32 pm

        Perhaps that media person is no longer with them. They tend to have a higher staff turn-over than they let people know.

  4. AC says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:16 am

    Fake happiness is exhausting!

    Reply
  5. AC says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:18 am

    The fake happiness is exhausting!

    Reply
  6. girl_ninja says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:19 am

    Lololololol…They are so gauche.

    Reply
  7. kelleybelle says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:21 am

    Please tell me Kate didn’t steal Meghan’s red and purple look too. Please.

    Reply
  8. Mia1066 says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:24 am

    She does freeze poses with her kids! I thought that was just for the plebs.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 6, 2022 at 11:33 am

      Nope and it must be jarring. Clearly she doesn’t do that when there are no cameras so the kids must be like huh what the first few times it happened. The older ones are prob used to her doing the freeze posing though.

      Reply
  9. ABCD says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:27 am

    Poor Charlotte, on the baking photos she is already copying her mother’s extreme facial movements while laughing

    Reply
  10. Gina says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:29 am

    I know the comments on somebody’s body shape aren’t welcomed, but I can’t help myself.
    Kate is so thin. I looked at their backs – she is thinner than George. Maybe she is wearing some kind of corset, or SKIMS? Because if this natural…. this is completely unnatural.

    Reply
    • Colby says:
      June 6, 2022 at 11:53 am

      She’s wearing an outfit designed to slim her waist, and George is also wearing a blazer which makes him look bigger than he is.

      I mean look it shouldn’t be even close, but I don’t think it’s really as bad as it looks.

      Reply
  11. Beverley says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:35 am

    Whatever 🙄

    Reply
  12. TheOriginalMia says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:40 am

    That gingham shirt…just no. She really does channel Daisy Duke in it. And why not pull your hair back in a ponytail, Kate? You’re baking and that hair is flying around everywhere. The baking stills should have been turned into a video. It’s cute. The other one…something just feels off about it to me, personally. I really don’t like that long coat. It’s too long.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 6, 2022 at 7:46 pm

      People who cook and bake don’t let their long hair get in the food. This was all about the photo with Kate.
      Anyone with long hair like that will have left some hair in the food unless it was put in a ponytail and out of the way.

      Reply
  13. Roseberry says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:40 am

    Anybody else notice that in the baking clip the kids are in different clothes halfway through- Louis even has a completely different hairstyle! I’m suspicious that one video was made for something else (maybe look how normal we are during lockdown!) and then spliced together with some photoshopping to make it a bit longer and with more up to date footage.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 6, 2022 at 12:38 pm

      I did notice that Louis’ hair is really wet in one & that George’s seems to be drying. And of course, as I mentioned above, Charlotte also did a complete outfit change. I think someone’s hyper perfectionism is at work here. Which is also why we’re not seeing video of this–the kitchen would be a mess, as would the kids. Which is normal when baking with kids, but Kate seems to like pristine imagery.

      Reply
    • kirk says:
      June 6, 2022 at 5:19 pm

      The clothes changes in 9-second baking video is weird, lacking attention to detail? Or maybe they’re just over-relying on post production to clean up disparate bits of video like you say.

      Reply
  14. Eurydice says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:43 am

    This seems fine to me. I don’t imagine they have a cast of thousands working for them – and I think they should focus on having a staff that knows how to arrange a diplomatic visit without international incident than how to make a YouTube video about cupcakes.

    Reply
  15. NotSoSocialB says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:44 am

    The Daily Beast has a crapload of pro-lamebridge vids. When I learned the Beast was founded by Tina Brown (yes, that one), the whole sycophantic, anti-Sussex tone makes perfect sense.

    I promptly removed auto-renew from my subscription. No more money for her.

    Reply
  16. StellainNH says:
    June 6, 2022 at 11:47 am

    Poor Charlotte looks pained. She doesn’t want to do this crap.

    Reply
  17. Saucy&Sassy says:
    June 6, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    What I find interesting is that the video shows that the entire visit to Wales highlighted the children. I guess that’s one way not to do have another disastrous visit. I have a feeling these kids are going to be working a lot in future. I have to admit that it certainly helps the optics with W&K if the kids are present. That’s sad for the kids.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      June 6, 2022 at 4:40 pm

      It is sad. They are not being allowed to have a proper childhood, and this coming from the head of the so-called much needed champion “early years” campaign. I would have thought that they would have waited until they were at least late teens, but I guess when your marriage is falling apart and your tours are historically disastrous, they had to be trotted out and put to work sooner rather than latter.

      Reply
  18. Teddy says:
    June 6, 2022 at 12:08 pm

    Anyone else notice how their instagram followers, which always managed to creep ahead of the Sussex account, stopped increasing soon after the Sussex account went silent? lol

    Reply
  19. Becks1 says:
    June 6, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    I guess you can never start the male royals too early in terms of uniform – blue chino pants, light blue shirt, blue blazer, and brown suede shoes. LOL.

    their social media is……weird. Like they really can’t decide who their target audience is so its all over the place. They’ll have these super posed pictures at events interspersed with reels set to pop music. I remember one time last year they did a reel to Watermelon Sugar and while the song itself got criticized (lol) there was also pushback on IG bc they were “trying too hard to be something they’re not” and things like that. young people aren’t going to flock to the Cambridges bc they have Watermelon Sugar as the background song on IG.

    But at the same time they do need to modernize and reach out more to younger generations and social media is the best way to do that. I guess the issue is probably W&K 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  20. Barbie1 says:
    June 6, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    Charming videos. Interacting and having fun with the public is always a good look. Her baking with the kiddos is a plus. Love that Louis.

    Reply
  21. Amy Bee says:
    June 6, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    The You Tube channel was only set up in response to Harry and Meghan getting a Netflix deal. The Kate stans have complaining for months about the Cambridges social media accounts. All the improvements they’ve been calling for, especially the Instagram account, makes it sound like the stans want it to be like Harry and Meghan’s old account. The stans don’t want to admit that though.

    Reply
  22. El says:
    June 6, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    The red coat draws your eyes away from William.

    Reply
  23. Fig says:
    June 6, 2022 at 4:26 pm

    Lol everyone is hating on her baking top but I actually love it! If I had the £150 or whatever pounds I would buy it tbh

    Honestly if they put out some short five minute videos, talking points from their walkabouts or patronages or whatever it would get a decent amount of views but the laziness prevails again. I’m (not) surprised Kate hasn’t made a YouTube video about the early years, it would actually be the perfect medium for that.

    Reply
  24. J. Ferber says:
    June 6, 2022 at 5:35 pm

    The red gingham shirt reminds me of all of Charlotte’s blue and white prairie dresses.

    Reply
  25. ChattyCath says:
    June 6, 2022 at 7:45 pm

    Where o where was Coach Carole.? Thought she was indispensable and raised her kids perfectly

    Reply

