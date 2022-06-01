It’s weird how the Sussexes’ UK security issue got cleared up so quickly

You know what I’m thinking about this week? So far, in the past week, we haven’t heard much about Buckingham Palace’s bullying investigation into the Duchess of Sussex. It’s just a reminder that BP f–ked up when they announced the big, splashy investigation just before the Oprah interview aired last year, and BP has been trying to bury the whole mess for more than a year. Burying the investigation isn’t what Kensington Palace wants though, which makes me wonder why KP hasn’t organized yet another hit piece in the Daily Mail about it. Note: I’m not saying that I *want* anything to happen, I’m just saying I’m surprised that the Cambridges haven’t shown their asses yet again about “the bullying investigation.” I wonder if Charles told them to sit down and shut up.

Anyway, the Daily Mail is in a tizzy because they believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to arrive today. As of this writing, we’ve gotten no confirmation about their arrival, and part of me suspects that they might already be in Windsor. What’s also interesting is that the Sussexes’ security issues were mysteriously and suddenly cleared up, just in time for the Jubbly. My conspiracy theory is that Harry’s judicial review of the royal protection set up was going well, and that the review was about to expose some very shady sh-t. Which is why they cleared his family’s path for this visit in a hurry. Speaking of:

Prince Harry has been given ‘cast iron assurances’ he, Meghan Markle and their children will be protected when they land in Britain today for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – despite his ongoing row with the Home Office over police guards. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thought to be travelling without any senior staff and just a small security team, having left their most trusted workers back home in California, according to people with knowledge of their travel plans. The couple will make the trip with son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, who turns one this weekend, and are predicted to land in Britain later today. The Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection unit is understood to have spent weeks liaising with Harry’s team to guarantee taxpayer-funded officers, The Mirror reports. It means that the Sussexes will get Met armed police around them at official royal events such as during the Platinum Jubilee – and while travelling to them – as well as their protection while staying at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen’s estate at Windsor. But this will not extend to while they are out at private events such as socialising with friends at restaurants and pubs or going to the shops. Sources told The Mirror that he has always been ‘in favour’ of returning to the UK for the Queen’s celebrations, despite the Met insisting its officers are not ‘guns for hire’. At their US home, Harry and Meghan are protected by a 24-hour security team, including 12 former special forces personnel. A source said: ‘For Harry, this has always been about protecting his family. He has been in constant contact with the relevant parties and made it very clear that he wouldn’t travel without receiving cast iron assurances over the safety of his family. He is satisfied the right procedures are in place and they are all very much looking forward to this week’s celebrations and of course getting to spend time with Her Majesty.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah, the Met went from “hahaha how dare Harry believe that he needs security, what a joke” to “of course we’ll happily liaise with Harry’s private security to ensure that the Sussex family is completely safe during their visit.” Charles and the Queen pulled some strings and made some calls, of course, but I believe there’s a lot more to it. It’s about Harry’s judicial review, as I said. While Harry wanted Met security while he was in the UK, I suspect the judicial review was also about some score-settling for Harry. He wants to know who ordered his family’s security to stand down in 2020. I suspect he also wants to know about his mother’s (lack of) security.