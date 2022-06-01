It’s weird how the Sussexes’ UK security issue got cleared up so quickly

You know what I’m thinking about this week? So far, in the past week, we haven’t heard much about Buckingham Palace’s bullying investigation into the Duchess of Sussex. It’s just a reminder that BP f–ked up when they announced the big, splashy investigation just before the Oprah interview aired last year, and BP has been trying to bury the whole mess for more than a year. Burying the investigation isn’t what Kensington Palace wants though, which makes me wonder why KP hasn’t organized yet another hit piece in the Daily Mail about it. Note: I’m not saying that I *want* anything to happen, I’m just saying I’m surprised that the Cambridges haven’t shown their asses yet again about “the bullying investigation.” I wonder if Charles told them to sit down and shut up.
Anyway, the Daily Mail is in a tizzy because they believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to arrive today. As of this writing, we’ve gotten no confirmation about their arrival, and part of me suspects that they might already be in Windsor. What’s also interesting is that the Sussexes’ security issues were mysteriously and suddenly cleared up, just in time for the Jubbly. My conspiracy theory is that Harry’s judicial review of the royal protection set up was going well, and that the review was about to expose some very shady sh-t. Which is why they cleared his family’s path for this visit in a hurry. Speaking of:
Prince Harry has been given ‘cast iron assurances’ he, Meghan Markle and their children will be protected when they land in Britain today for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – despite his ongoing row with the Home Office over police guards.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thought to be travelling without any senior staff and just a small security team, having left their most trusted workers back home in California, according to people with knowledge of their travel plans. The couple will make the trip with son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, who turns one this weekend, and are predicted to land in Britain later today.
The Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection unit is understood to have spent weeks liaising with Harry’s team to guarantee taxpayer-funded officers, The Mirror reports. It means that the Sussexes will get Met armed police around them at official royal events such as during the Platinum Jubilee – and while travelling to them – as well as their protection while staying at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen’s estate at Windsor. But this will not extend to while they are out at private events such as socialising with friends at restaurants and pubs or going to the shops.
Sources told The Mirror that he has always been ‘in favour’ of returning to the UK for the Queen’s celebrations, despite the Met insisting its officers are not ‘guns for hire’. At their US home, Harry and Meghan are protected by a 24-hour security team, including 12 former special forces personnel.
A source said: ‘For Harry, this has always been about protecting his family. He has been in constant contact with the relevant parties and made it very clear that he wouldn’t travel without receiving cast iron assurances over the safety of his family. He is satisfied the right procedures are in place and they are all very much looking forward to this week’s celebrations and of course getting to spend time with Her Majesty.’
Yeah, the Met went from “hahaha how dare Harry believe that he needs security, what a joke” to “of course we’ll happily liaise with Harry’s private security to ensure that the Sussex family is completely safe during their visit.” Charles and the Queen pulled some strings and made some calls, of course, but I believe there’s a lot more to it. It’s about Harry’s judicial review, as I said. While Harry wanted Met security while he was in the UK, I suspect the judicial review was also about some score-settling for Harry. He wants to know who ordered his family’s security to stand down in 2020. I suspect he also wants to know about his mother’s (lack of) security.
Photos courtesy of YouTube, Avalon Red.
It doesn’t sound like anything changed. It was always assured they would get that level of security when on royal property and attending official royal events. What Harry was fighting for was to get the same level of security for private activities.
That said, I’m sure Harry’s team coordinated with the Met to make sure security around his children was iron tight and every minute of the trip has been planned.
Yeah, I still don’t understand exactly. Will Harry and Meghan ever be able to do private activities and get protection or will their activities always be controlled while in England? I can only assume/hope that Harry is still working on that for future visits. It just feels like Meghan still can’t go get a damn coffee.
@Snuffles … I believe it was ‘conditional’ before, meaning that the Sussexes would only receive the same level of security as the other Royals when on/at Royal properties/engagements. This reads as if the conditions have been removed with Harry and his family receiving the security protection regardless of where they are. Of course, that could mean they’ll still try and control Sussex Family movements by saying “Sorry, Sir. Our security team is with the Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the moment. You’ll have to stay put until we can get to you.”
…that he would pay for. A very important distinction
Except you can’t pay for this type of police protection in the UK. Either they have to give to him for free bc the security risk is high enough to justify or you can’t have it at all. Millitary intelligence isn’t for sale
I just think it’s worng for what Andrew did and he can still be seen at the Qweens Jubalee on the balcony with the working family but Harry and Meghan can’t this is worng all they did was stepped down and moved to the usa for a better life for their babies the still wanted to work for the Qween but she didn’t allow it
@cindyk Harry wasn’t trying to “buy” military intelligence — he made it clear that he didn’t want the taxpayers to shoulder the burden of his protection, like the rest of his family does.
cindyk, interesting that you say military intelligence. I understood that it would be intelligence from Scotland Yard. Obviously, I’m mistaken. How did you know it was military intelligence?
Things certainly changed. He was promised security when he was at an event with other royals but nothing for travelling to or from the event which made no sense.
No it’s different now. They tried to argue before that he wouldn’t even get protection leaving the airports to get to Palace grounds. They were a mess. They also tried to argue only while he was at Palace events and on a case by case basis. This seems to be expanded in several different ways now.
I thought that the point of the review was because the Met would not meet with and comply with Harry and Meghan’s security to let them know of viable threats to their safety.
They were going to keep them completely in the dark and something horrible could have happened to them or the kids while there.
This entire statement made by the Met are giving us double speak. They aren’t offering what Harry and Meghan want. They want their protection crew to have intelligence in regards to their safety at all times, no matter if they are on royal grounds or not. The ONLY concession that they are being provided with is cooperation with the Met while they are attending the frickin’ fakatka Jubbly events, NO additional intel for when they are out on personal excursions. They wanted to be fully informed by the Met with their protection crew at ALL times, but they are still not being provided those security details. This isn’t, from what I have gathered, what they have requested since the beginning.
Though I could be interpreting this completely wrong which wouldn’t be a far fetched notion.
I thought they wanted intelligence from the Met as well, and though ‘sources’ haven’t confirmed, I would guess they’ve gotten that much (if they’re bringing their kids into the UK). They may have gotten more, again based on the fact they’re brining their kids with them.
Basically, I don’t trust anything the Fail reports and just look to H&M’s actions to tell me what’s going on with his family and with their protection, etc.
This is madness! In the US, if the FBI is doing undercover surveillance of a criminal or his rivals, they will immediately apprise that person of any threats against their life even if it means blowing up their investigation.
So, the Met won’t even extend to Meghan the same treatment US law enforcement does to criminals? Fine. Meghan, Archie, and Lilli are all US citizens. It is an affront to our nation that three US citizens and their father are being treated this way. The US should treat the BRF and all VIPs from the UK the same way. Their security should not be given permits to carry weapons on our soil and no threats against them will be revealed or addressed unless there is a risk of collateral damage.
Bothsidesnow
That is how I understand it too.
I’m sure Harry won’t return after this trip until that issue is resolved in the courts. And if Harry finds out who is preventing him and his family security, all the better.
Is it too much wishful thinking that there is no hit piece because The Keens have accepted defeat. H & M have constantly outsmatred them and are more resilient than ever. The Keens have been exposed and likely tired ,the only thing that will keep smears going is because the BM allegesdy have dirt on them. But personally if i were them i would be feeling stupid and would just let H & M be at this point.
I have a theory that the “bullying” investigation uncovered that the Cambridges were the bullies and the extreme tactics they took abuse and smear Meghan. Couple that with how the Cambridges monumentally fucked up their Caribbean tour which kick started almost every country pulling out of the Commonwealth. And the fact that the Invictus Games was a glorious international success. Charles has enough ammunition to finally put the Cambridges in their place.
Charles should be dropping the hammer on their asses by cutting them off every time act up.
I agree but I think it’s not only the Cambridges but pretty much the whole family.
I am on board with this theory, at least to a certain extent. I would not be surprised if the bullying investigation (which was run by BP and outside lawyers, NOT KP itself) revealed some unpleasant truths – about the Cambridges personally (i.e. who is the one who yells at staff the most) and also about who was behind the leaks and the smears etc. It may have been things that Charles knew or suspected, but if its now in writing as part of this mythical report…..that’s a problem for the Firm.
@Becks1: 100% agree with you. I think the results of the investigation is why The Queen has reached out to Harry. I also think it is why Baldy/Mumbles are always “out of the country” when the Sussex are in Britian. There is only so much The Queen can do because Baldy is the heir, and they believe in protecting the line. I also believe that the family is aware of the results of the investigation, and they have chosen sides. Eugenie is team Sussex. Wessex and Zara are team Baldy. Bea seems to be staying out of it at the moment.
Agreed. I think Charles really did come at William about this stuff cause they had such a disastrous tour and people kept comparing him with Harry. Charles wants to not be the last monarch and probably told William if you want to seem diverse/modern you need to knock it off.
The bullying stuff died out because there’s no there there and Meghan’s lawyers flat out said they wanted to see the evidence. And Harry/Meghan have shown they may love the Queen, but they won’t keep getting maligned by them.
Look at the mess with Charles/scandal when they tried to drag Harry into it. That got hit back hard and then Charles was all I miss my son. LOL.
It HAS come out that Pedo SCREAMS at staff, esp if so much as *one* teddy bear is out of position on his bed (and God knows what else!), The Egg has frequent yelling outbursts at staff ( “but *always* apologizes after”… sure), we’ve heard of Sophiesta, Chaz, and Anne also yelling at staff (sometimes even in public, esp Anne).
YET…. we’ve NEVER heard a word of H or M yelling at staff (that has been corroborated by anyone outside of Egg and McButton’s KP staff). Almost to a one, everyone else who’s known them had said how kind and gracious they are to deal with.
So yeah… BIG surprise BP/CH is trying to bury the “outcome” of this mess of their own creation.
I am in agreement with all of you but we also have to take into consideration that the bullying investigation will conclude with WRITTEN documentation that Meghan was NOT the bully. Though the actual perpetrators will not be named, it will create an OOC wildfire of speculation. No manner of deflection will curtail the speculation as to who the perpetrator(s) are.
Make no mistake, Bullyiam will not go down quietly no matter how many times Meghan and/or Harry sue the publication’s. Bullyiam will destroy ANY possible speculation leaning towards him. Bullyiam is a vindictive, vile and selfish person who will stop at nothing to ensure that HE comes out the winner, no matter who the scapegoats are.
I think a lot of the journalists and KP are holding back right now. Not doing hit pieces at this moment to assure the visit happens and appears to go well. However, they’re banking on gathering details that can be used as a hit piece at a later date. Think about how long it took to get the crying story after the actual wedding. I do not at all trust that this means the hit pieces are over. It’s just a strategic pause.
@snuffles- I think you’re right also in that the Cambridges lost a lot of power but just don’t trust them to not be shoring up possible hit pieces up while neutered and laying low.
I agree with you. This feels like a calm before the storm scenario. (Although it’s not really all that calm)
That makes sense, Jais, but the difference now is that the Sussexes are in a position to correct the lies that The Other Brother and Kkkeen put out there. And they’ve shown they won’t hesitate to do so. So, at least we know that if the Cambs do let loose with hit pieces, the Sussexes will put out the truth (and or sue the papers) and the Cambs and the other buffoons at KP will continue looking like the trash they are.
I think the investigation being done also showed Chuck that Baldy and the Midds and Kkkeen were leaking stories about him and Cams. That Chuck won’t put up with. Egg and Bones being laughingstocks when in the company of real players probably came out and Chuck is embarrassed. There’s probably a ton of info that Meghans lawyers wanted published that would have sunk the monarchy immediately. Egg is a horrible human being and everyone he hires is equally as shitty so burying it was in their best interest.
@Noki: No this is about keeping the focus on the Queen and the Jubilee. I have no doubt that after this event and when Harry and Meghan leave the briefing against them from all households including KP will restart. The Royal Family got what they wanted which was Harry back in the fold for the Jubilee.
this reminds me of the good press H&M got while they were on their South Africa tour, that they even mentioned in their statement about the press – how they noticed the change in tone. I think the British press right now wants the focus on the Queen (or were told to focus on the queen) and I think they’re holding on to their negative stories until next week.
I also think the British press tends to behave better when they know people on a global scale are paying attention. They were an embarrassment during Invictus and I think some realized that.
@Becks1 on the SA tour or was it the Oceanic tour they got good press? By SA they seemed drained and over the treatment they were getting.
They got good press on both, but on the South Africa tour it was such a marked switch that it was eyeroll worthy. Like maybe its harder to be abusive towards someone you are actually seeing on a regular basis? Like the week before the South Africa tour there was a story about Meghan causing famine bc she liked avocados and during the South Africa tour Meghan was “the best representative of the royal family” – I made up both those headlines lol, but you get the idea.
(I know the avocado famine headline was real, but it wasn’t right before South Africa.)
they released a statement on Sussex Royal at the end of the tour and specifically called out the difference in coverage.
The Cambridges are not in good shape at the moment. They are sorting themselves out.
1. Still reeling from the Caribbean Tour blowback. After Edward and Sophie’s visit, it became obvious the contagion spread to other islands and to other members of the Royal Family. Their behavior in Jamaica reviewing the troops worsened an already tense situation. The optics were deplorable, especially William dressed as a redcoat, sword in hand.
2. Harry’s visit means the Cambridges were unable to prevent it from happening. William was overruled by Charles and the Queen. Given William’s rage at his brother, he must be unbearable these days.
3. The Daily Mail showed pictures of him with a bearskin hat askew and appearing to be sleepy. The horse’s head was hanging low, not because of drugs but due to William barely holding the reins. That article was full of shade. (Not surprising, the ride took place at 6:30 AM on a Saturday, probably after Friday night of partying.)
4. The rumors swirling about the Cambridge marriage. If we can pick up on it here, imagine the gossip from the aristo set and their outer circle. Charles knows that if Kate bolts, then Carole will demand a monster settlement. She’s smart enough to have kept receipts for William’s behavior.
BTW, I believe the trip to Wales on Lillibet’s birthday was mutually agreed upon. The Cambridges don’t want to be seen snubbing Harry, William can’t stand to see him. It works for the best.
#3
I saw those pics in the huge hat and thought they looked terrible, but that’s bc I feel that hat and uniform look silly just in general. Didn’t realize it looked worse than the norm so that’s interesting.
I noticed the pics of him riding around with the hat at an angle and the one of him sleeping on the horse lolol. Such a wonderful representative of the Crown.
Noki
Some people live to hate. No rational thinking applies. They wake up to hate someone because their lives are so void and sad. I believe William and Kate are these people for different reasons.
They’ll never back down and at least for William his life is set. He wants for nothing and has no direction. He only needs Harry because that’s the one who got away. The one who escaped him and found happiness and success. And making his life harder makes him feel better.
Yes, I imagine that it’s his mother’s lack of security that sparked the cover-up and the entire fumble of her care after the car crash: the decision to treat her at the scene instead of rushing her to the hospital, the slow speed of her ambulance, her ambulance passing the first hospital to go to a second, etc. The French EMT worker said that he thought she would make it. He revealed years later that her last words were, “My God! What happened?” I truly believe that there will never be true answers as to Princess Diana’s death because many are culpable, in my opinion, starting with Prince Charles.
The type of injuries she had, doctors said she would not not be able to speak.
I thought a Dr. was in the ambulance.
The UK pathologist who reviewed her autopsy said that with the injury she died from that she would have been conscious and able to speak.
Leading heart specialists commented that diana could have survived if she had gotten to the hospital quickly
Or worn a seatbelt.
Or had a sober driver.
Too many things went wrong that night.
The sole survivor has amnesia and cannot explain why seat belts were not checked. Why he let Paul take the wheel when unpaired diana always buckled up according to her sisters.diana should have been taken to the nearest hospital
Impaired not unpaired
I thought the ambulance couldn’t go fast because she kept going into cardiac arrest and you can’t drive an ambulance while that’s happening, you have to stop and treat the patient?
I could’ve sworn that it was DIANA who refused continued RPO protection as she felt that The Palace (Charles) used them to spy on her. She only had the one officer (the one one who survived the accident with severe injuries) and Dodie’s security.
That story was put out but who knows if it’s true. Considering how they publicized H&M as refusing some things when it turned out they were denied them, I wouldn’t believe what they said.
Agreed, Equality. This business of Harry and Meghan‘s refusals put out by these entities has really given me a different perspective on Diana refusing RPO protection. Meghan had even said in the Oprah interview that they were never asked to do a post-birth photocall with Archie on the hospital steps when it was stated that they refused. And that’s just one example. So who knows what else they did to Diana.
Yes! Ever since Charles misled the world about paying for H&M&A’s security etc after H&M&A moved to Canada I have wondered about Diana. Charles is really not above jerking Diana’s security and then, after she is dead, lying about it and blaming her for her own death.
that’s definitely what the palace says, and what they want you to think.
I don’t believe it for a minute, because not only was Harry’s security yanked with very short notice, right after that, their location in Canada was leaked.
this shows that they use security as a bludgeon and are all too willing to let bad things happen to Harry, Meghan, and the kids.
This week is going to be AMAZING!!
I’ll be pressing “refresh” every five seconds for days. Won’t get a lick of work done!
@ang I am SO with you! I have been on fricken Twitter keeping my eyes peeled too! LOL
Wow, from who does he think he is to “cast iron assurances”! I grind my teeth over, “they’re on their own when they meet friends in the pubs and out at the shops,” what? But, I’m happy they’ve gotten a full concession on their very much necessary protection.
I, too, think they’re already at Frogmore Cottage.
With Will and Kate, they are praised for being so normal by going shopping and eating at pubs. Those are in fact two go-to pap walks for them!
With Harry and Meghan, there’s a suggestion that it would be monumentally shallow and frivolous of them to dare have leisure time, and their punishment for it would be losing security. It’s so laughable, too, since when have H&M ever give the impression that pubs and shopping is what they’d want to do in England?
C-Shell, hmmmm, that’s rather specific, isn’t it: “they’re on their own when they meet friends in the pubs and out at the shops,” so we don’t know if they went to a friend/relative’s house if they would have security. We don’t know if they go to a charity that they would have security. Did they purposefully use pubs and shops, so that we won’t know that they know nothing about the security for H&M&A&L?
Specific in a completely terrifying way, yes.
I bet that PH negotiated for security when doing personal visits and charity events. That was probably why the “not sure yet” about the jubbly in Hoda’s interview. He probably did meet with PC when they stopped to see the Queen to negotiate the terms. At least some of the RF is aware that they need the good PR of having H&M at the jubbly or the security thing wouldn’t have happened. KP may now want the bullying investigation buried because it most likely turned up loads of info about W&K’s behavior.
I also think that Harry and Meghan are negotiating from a position of strength now. They have options and money. Security is the only weapon in the RF arsenal that could work against H&M but if they play that card too carelessly, I can see the Sussexes saying BYE and heading for the US.
Kathleen Williams, also they had no difficulty getting the proper security in The Netherlands. If the Monarachy doesn’t want to do even more damage to its reputation, they had better make sure H&M and kids are properly protected. How is it going to play worldwide if they don’t?
Harry getting security for royal events was never in doubt it was security for private events/visits that was the real issue and that doesn’t seemed to resolved. Just like the story yesterday about the renewal of the Frogmore Cottage lease, the Mirror has just reported what we already know. This is further proof that the Queen asked Harry to attend the Jubilee because he was adamant in his statement that he and his family would not return to the UK if his requests weren’t agreed to. It also means that Harry and Meghan will not be doing private visits to charities while they’re in the UK.
This man is desperately trying to keep his family safe from very real threats and the glee these rags take I making it a joke or act like he’s not justified after living through it once is just sick. Also unless they are stalking the estate how do they know anything about their personal security beyond public photos? I also think they are there already that is why the queen returned when she did.. it will probably be breaking news soon. As for the bullying investigation they are just going to continue to act like they never opened that can of worms because they didn’t like the results I doubt we will ever know.
If they only get security at Windsor time to invite the charities they wish to celebrate to Frogmore.. then the rags can be outraged over that.
Well, if you believe this rag, the private security isn’t resolved, but they don’t know anything, they’re just putting it out there like they always do. We’ll know for sure if one of their charities posts about a visit (like Well Child did last year).
I think it goes beyond what the article says. Either Harry got exactly what he wanted for both Royal adjacent public and completely private events, or he got assurances for this one trip, and once the Queen goes, all hell is gonna break loose. My money is on the former, but the latter would be A-ok with me too.
Huh, the DM is making a lot of assumptions – if this, then that. But basically, it sounds like they’re saying, “The Sussexes are fair game if you can catch them while shopping.”
Of course it was resolved very quickly…. Lol. They don’t want Harry to hand them their asses during the judicial review plus they need him at those shitty events. People will go and now there is international interest because they are confirmed to attend and participate in some capacity ( whatever it is). They need H & M, they need them badly and prob Harry and Megs know this and use it to their advantage to set rules and boundaries for their mental health. Let the crazy show begin!
Funny how fast security can get sorted out when the Queen and Charles both want the Sussexes to visit. It’s almost as if they could pull strings to make things happen. /s
So its clear that something changed at some point, because Harry went from saying that he needed security issues to be worked out, to agreeing to attend the Jubbly events. So while I know he was always going to get royal protection at royal events (like the service at St. Paul’s), I do think something changed to make him feel more safe in the UK.
I wonder if its the “liasing” part – if he wanted his private security to be able to liase with the met police, and before they were throwing up roadblocks to that, and now they’re allowing it?
I don’t know if the judicial review changed things or if the Queen said “what the eff, give him what he wants, what is going on here” and that’s why it changed so quickly after he met with the Queen in April.
I think you are exactly right, Becks. They must have capitulated on the issue of making Harry and Meghan’s security aware of any threats made against their family.
Becks1, yes, but as another poster said previously, the queen has very strategic reasons for starting to help Harry now (her Jubby and legacy) while all along in the past neither she nor Charles did squat for Harry.
Of course there are strategic reasons; I never said otherwise.
So the Mail is allowed to report that the Sussexes have no armed security unless they are at some royal event? And who the hell is leaking anything about their security? Anyway, before my blood pressure goes through the roof, I have to repeat the Sussex mantra: Don’t believe anything unless it comes from the Sussexes. And I’m certain no one from their side is discussing anything about their security.
I know, it’s infuriating, isn’t it? And funny how there were no leaks when H&M visited TQ in April.
It did all change. But I think it’s the impending Commonwealth collapse that did it. They need the biracial woman that embroidered the Commonwealth on her wedding veil. They can’t afford to look bad anymore. Charles needs Harry more than William…for now.
If that’s their thinking, it’s too late. They’ve already responded poorly to every group that has asked for apologies/reparations.
The Commonwealth of Nations, generally known simply as the Commonwealth, is a political association of 54 member states, almost all of which are former territories of the British Empire. The chief institutions of the organization are the Commonwealth Secretariat, which focuses on intergovernmental aspects, and the Commonwealth Foundation, which focuses on non-governmental relations amongst member states.
I do not see the Commonwealth of Nations collapsing. What I see happening is that the Sovereign of the UK (after Charles) will no longer be Executive Head of the Commonwealth and the Commonwealth Countries which are monarchies will ditch the Windsors as Monarchial Head of State and become republics.
The Commonwealth of Nations, without the Windsors, will continue. The Commonwealth of Nations is an excellent and much needed organization that DOES NOT need the Windsors in any way shape or form.
The Commonwealth likely does some good to member nations but those nations are also being courted by other countries and if they can make better alliances I’m sure they’ll do so.
The Commonwealth of Nations is not an “excellent”organisation in any way. It is there only to create a perception of the Empire being alive and still “doing good”. The history of this organisation is that it was created in the early 20th century so that white dominions could have self governance while agreeing to the English monarch being the HoS. Coloured colonies were not allowed to join it. India was forced to join this awful org as a condition of its independence. India was resolute that it would not accept the Brit monarch as its HoS. As a compromise, this fictional “org” was created with the British monarch being its Head and India reluctantly joined it. It was the first non white country to join it and this set a precedent. It is very much a colonial hangover and has no place in today’s world.
I agree with Veda here. And, I do think it’s possible that given the right internal political conditions, India may be the first country to leave, or to at least demand that the UK monarch step down or be removed as head. (Personally I think if the org continues, the UK ought to be thrown out, and the org can become the group which survived England’s murderous rampage across the globe.)
Jan, I think the EMT guy was there first. Also, he waited to retire before disclosing this information and I do trust his integrity. I believe she lost consciousness after that. The rest is some doctor’s opinion who wasn’t there at the moment. After my husband has been misdiagnosed for a year by 4 doctors before getting a proper diagnosis (cancer) and treatment, I’ve lost my trust in the infallibility of doctors. My husband would have been a lot better off (I won’t go into it all), if he could have been diagnosed and treated earlier. His future life span/health would be safer, too, and cause me less worry. I believe the EMT.
Becks1, yes, I know you didn’t. Your opinions are very sound and I just wanted to add that bit.
I still feel Harry should’ve demanded that they release some type of statement regarding the bullying investigation to clear Meghan’s name. Most people know it’s BS but still it should be done because she didn’t deserve it in the first place. They really tried to besmirch her character and play on the angry Black woman stereotype that’s the bare minimum the palace could’ve done since they wanted them there so bad. Since they want to show the world they aren’t racist.
Any comments about the bullying case will most likely made in the Sovereign Grant annual report so it can distract from the Royal Family’s high spending.
Don’t the Sussex lawyers get the same report? They’re going to want answers, answers that they can publish if they wish, right? It doesn’t have to be up to the royals to report the content/results of the probe, I’m hoping.
I bet the armed security is what Dan Wooton called off the Bad Dad ambush at Frogmore and have his useful idiot call in sick, I.e. have a “stroke”.
Does Andrew still have 24 hour security? Does his team accompany him on visits with friends? I know the Queen intervened so he could keep his detail.
Yes he does.
QEII pays for Andrew’s non-essential personal security out of her “private” funds and Andrew personally pays for the security of the York Princesses. As Andrew is no longer a working Royal, it can be assumed that QEII is picking up the tab for the Yorks’ personal security (not the general security of Windsor Great Park).
Andrew still has ALL of his security PRIVATELY paid for, and he PRIVATELY pays for E&B’s. But yet, HARRY isn’t allowed to do the same. How can they possibly not point this out???
Even after giving them security, there’s a little dig: they won’t be covered at “private events” like going to dinner with friends or going to the shops”. It’s really about using security to control where they go, I think. The press keep giving away the game by complaining about the Sussex’s habit of “unplanned public walkabouts” which might draw a crowd.
They are desperate to stop that from happening, and for this visit, I’m sure that’s totally fine with Harry and Meghan this time – they are probably only in Windsor for a short time with two young children, I doubt that they will be getting papped, like, going to a fancy dinner or buying a jubilee tea towel souvenir lol. I think they’ll lay low most of the time. Plenty of nice restaurants and shopping back in Cali.
That confuses me anyway. When were they taking “unplanned walkabouts” when they were in the UK? Does he mean making charity visits?
Exactly, its stupid. All of Meghan’s charity visits that drew crowds were announced ahead of time. I guess they are referring to Meghan’s visit to Uvalde or like when Harry visited the Super Bowl or the rodeo in TX. But those visits for the most part were not publicized until later and did not draw crowds. The BM are a bunch of sick, nosy, troublemakers.
If they even have the time for it, I’d bet the few friends they’d *want* to see will come to Frogmore to hang out for drinks or dinner.
Isn’t part of security having some details not public? What kind of security allows the tabloid press to give what are details of high level security? Of course, tabloids are doing their usual surmising.
I’m confused. I thought the issue was that the Metropolitan Police were refusing to liaise with H&M’s security team. AKA refusing to share information about known threats and conditions with them. Which is ridiculous, because they (at least if they are like any other police force in the world) do this all the time for people who are at risk.
My guess at the time was that someone talked to the press saying The Met wouldn’t be doing X for Harry, when in fact X was a perfectly normal Met function. Harry headed for the courts, and now whatever is the normal course of action for the Met will be happening.
It’s a huge problem when the press (or the leakers) don’t know what normal procedures are in a given situation. Not surprised the Rota falls into this trap, it’s the normal level of operations for the right wing hack press.
No you are correct. Before the Met and others argued he wouldn’t be allowed to know about security issues that involved him and they wouldn’t speak to his team full stop. Now it seems they are liasing with his security people and that this also now includes him, Meghan, and their kids. I recall some DM articles acting like well Harry can get some protection but it wouldn’t include all of them. It was a mess.
Concern Fae & ChillinginDC, there’s so much wrong with this reporting. Are we to believe that the Met is now letting anyone and everyone know the security arrangements of H&M? Seriously? If that’s the case, do you think H&M would go to England? Also, it wasn’t just the intelligence that his protection team needed. They also needed to be armed. My understanding was that if either H or M went to a charity their protection team couldn’t keep people (rr’s) away from them. The police were the only ones who could do that.
All I have to say is if the Met leaked this then H&M should run (okay fly) back to the US immediately.
No idea. The Met kinda sucks according to the reporting going on over there from non-RR.
Has anyone heard that the driver in Paris inexplicably had carbon monoxide poisoning? I’ve heard this and the case runs deep.
I doubt the issues have been cleared up. They are staying at Windsor (already protected). They are attending one event in a public place surrounded by royals who have protection. None of that indicates they will receive protection or have their private security team get everything they need at *they own events*.
All I see is them being around other royals who are already protected. Just as it was before. When Harry was at the funeral or with William, he was defacto surrounded by other peoples security. At an event where the royals wanted him. When he went on his own to a private event (WellChild), his car was chased by paps. I don’t think any of that has changed.
I don’t think Harry or Meghan would agree to “house arrest” conditions for themselves or their children. I think Harry got what he wanted and he wanted what he got! Since we weren’t in the room where it happened, we may never know how the sausage was made. (Sorry one of my favorite lines from Hamilton…)
Looking forward to H & M ‘s appearances, their good will activities and possible family pictures. Anything else is par for the course…
It seems the compromise is that is either Met protection or Harry’s personal team. No coordination allowed.
Looks like they’re (Bullyiam, Waity Katy?) leaking stuff again. What Meghan (Lily) wants, Meghan (Lily always) gets, right 😉
Hahahahahahaha
Funny how they tried the Andrew forgiveness (🥴🤢) thing to see what the public opinion would be. To soon, and never: be gone, 🍕 ‘prince’!
Does that mean that Meghan and/or the children will be protected by the RPS if they go (for instance) to Lindsay Roth’s house for an extended tea? Or her The Hub?
I had always thought it was Charles who snatched back Harry & his family’s security back in 2020. Is that not accurate?
Don’t think it’s been cleared up at all. The Queen needs to show unity & diversity in her family to the world, especially after the disaster tours of the commonwealth, so security is conveniently available because she wants them there,it’s not available for any other events accept Jubilee, meaning if they wanted to visit any of their charities it’s at their own risk cause they won’t be protected. I expected this is how it would go when it came to light this is what Harry was fighting for.When the palace wants them over for whatever PR they need they will offer up security, any other time they won’t. Most likely they’ll try this same shyt for Christmas as well. The royal reporters were not happy with that secret visit and there is a contract to uphold, that’s why they’re all pissed about Netflix they are accustomed to always having the exclusivity and unfortunately the Sussexes have made themselves available to be used, let’s see if they give in to a picture of Lili with the Queen to the public since they’re on “yes” spree. The Cambs have been silenced at least til next week when the leaky palace will be allowed to open the flood gates.
Interesting how I am unable to express an alternate and polite pov to the Harry and Meghan fans and my comments somehow disappear. Celebitchy what’s going on?