Tominey: Royal nerves are ‘rattled’ as aides fear a ‘Sussex bomb’ is about to drop

Ahead of the Jubblyshambles, the British tabloid media has been in meltdown, obviously. The Daily Mail has done what amounts to a daily live blog of updated hysteria. The Sun had done a royal live blog for years, and it has gotten more toxic by the day. I’ve been surprised to see some of the mainstream British outlets publish pieces about how Meghan and Harry “were the royal family’s last hope for a modern monarchy” and how their brief visit will end up being yet another racist chapter in Britain’s refusal to deal with their own toxic, regressive bigotry. Speaking of, the Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey also did a big preview of the Sussexes’ visit. Some of this stuff is just repetitive nonsense, but it’s worth discussing.
Rattled nerves: Little wonder, then, that nerves behind palace walls are once again being rattled as the House of Windsor prepares to welcome the erstwhile royals back into the fold. Amid fears that another “Sussex bomb” is about to be dropped on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, after their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview and news of the Duke’s forthcoming, warts-and-all autobiography, courtiers have been doing everything in their power to diffuse any potential flashpoints.
They’re terrified at how easily the Sussexes make news: Their habit of making unpublicised appearances, such as the Duchess’ recent visit to the memorial for murdered primary school children in Uvalde, Texas, has naturally led to concerns of a “circus” following their every move during the four-day extended bank holiday weekend.
They’re terrified that the Queen might have made private plans with the Sussexes: With Archie, three, and Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday, also in tow, there is no guarantee against the Sussexes “freelancing” – not only in terms of their charitable endeavours, but also in regards to their personal relationship with the 96-year-old monarch. Their whistlestop visit to see Her Majesty at Windsor Castle en route to last month’s Invictus Games at The Hague appeared to take some of the Queen’s nearest and dearest by surprise.
Probably no christening for Lili: Talk of the couple seeking to christen Lilibet while she is in Britain and meeting her great-grandmother and namesake for the first time appear wide of the mark. As one source put it: “It’s already an incredibly busy weekend for the Queen, I don’t think anyone would also want to wish a Christening on her.” The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, testing positive with Covid also appears to have put paid to that rumour.
The Sussexes are not traveling with their staff: Intriguingly, it appears the couple will not be accompanied to the UK by any of their own public relations representatives after Toya Holness, their former spokesman, left Archewell earlier this month. Liaison between the Sussexes and the Palace is being handled by Herlihy Loughran, an “advisory partnership” comprised of Clara Loughran and Beth Herlihy, former palace aides. The duo handled the communications for the Invictus Games and are said to be the Duke’s “eyes and ears” back in Britain.
Conversations about the Cambridge children: Meanwhile, The Telegraph understands that conversations have taken place to establish what the Cambridge children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are attending, in a bid to match them up with their American cousins. As such, none are expected at the thanksgiving service – with the jury still out on their presence at Trooping the Colour, the Party at the Palace on Saturday night or the Pageant in the Mall on Sunday afternoon.
[From The Telegraph]
This is curious: “The Telegraph understands that conversations have taken place to establish what the Cambridge children… are attending, in a bid to match them up with their American cousins.” Meaning what? The palace wants the Sussex kids and Cambridge kids to all go to the church service on Friday? I think that’s what they mean. I don’t know what the Sussex kids will do, but I strongly suspect that Archie and Lili will not be seen at any public events, and I also believe the Sussex kids are being brought specifically to privately introduce them to the Queen and that’s all. Now, I fully expect to see the Cambridge kids at everything. I think they’ll go to Trooping, the St. Paul’s service, heck, they’ll probably go to Wales on Saturday too.
It continues to be fascinating to watch the Queen’s aides publicly panic about the fact that Harry and Meghan communicate with the Queen privately, and the Queen doesn’t tell her people what was said or what plans were made.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
HRH Katherine, The Duchess of Cambridge attends a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673787495, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
(L_R) Prince George, HRH Prince William – The Duke Of Cambridge, HRH Katherine, The Duchess of Cambridge and daughter Princess Charlotte attends a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673787498, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
(L-R) – HRH Prince William – The Duke Of Cambridge, son Prince George, daughter Princess Charlotte and HRH Katherine – The Duchess of Cambridge depart a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673801180, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
DEN HAAG, 15-014-2022, Zuiderpark
De Invictus Games is een internationaal sportevenement voor fysiek en mentaal gewonde militairen.Deze editie is in Nederland Zuiderpark, Den Haag.
FOTO:
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
Op de foto: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,Image: 683324648, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: (c) beschermde foto en verplichte volledige naamsvermelding tenzij anders voorafgaand overeengekomen of vermeld,geen gebruik zonder toestemming, alleen eenmalig gebruik, opslag in databank verboden, / Caption in file Info, Copyright marked, stricktly one t, Model Release: no, Credit line: Patrick van Emst / Avalon
-
-
DEN HAAG, 15-014-2022, Zuiderpark
De Invictus Games is een internationaal sportevenement voor fysiek en mentaal gewonde militairen.Deze editie is in Nederland Zuiderpark, Den Haag.
FOTO:
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
Op de foto: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,Image: 683324725, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: (c) beschermde foto en verplichte volledige naamsvermelding tenzij anders voorafgaand overeengekomen of vermeld,geen gebruik zonder toestemming, alleen eenmalig gebruik, opslag in databank verboden, / Caption in file Info, Copyright marked, stricktly one t, Model Release: no, Credit line: Patrick van Emst / Avalon
-
-
Westminster, UNITED KINGDOM – Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. The reception at the Invictus Games Park is hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Oh, please. It’s just that Sussex star dust that you believe they do not possess.
Actually, when the BM (and whatever royals hiding behind them) was doing all that “straight out of Compton” bs about Meghan’s half Blackness, they failed to learn about the time honored principle of “Don’t start none, won’t be none.”
Hopefully, they have since learned to understand the concept of “f*ck around and find out.” before receipts make their way to the public eye for all of our consumption.
They apparently have not, or there wouldn’t be all of these articles, increasing in hysteria level by the hour.
Yes a time honoured black tenet. I will add another black tenet from the West Indies to the table- People who do not listen feel. Aka, I think some members of the royal family might be in for a world of hurt if they don’t heed the very clear message Harry has been sending.
@sunny And I can just hear my Bajan mom saying “Hard ears you won’t hear, hard ears you’re gonna feel.” 🙂
They’re worried at how easily the Sussexes make news- THEYRE THE NEWS, they don’t have to report every whisper of a story!
Lol
So simple, yet it seems to be far to complicated for these gossip columnists and rags.
Each of these royal reporting morons is worried that if they back off on the Sussex coverage, their competition won’t and they will get scooped. Like a circular firing squad. And Tominey is the Queen of the Morons.
“Queen of the Morons” 🤣🤣🤣
I’ll never forget the image of photoshopped Camela T pushing a lawnmower in California on Twitter.
Exactly, Camilla Tominey was so desperate to talk about the Sussexes that she legit reported on water shortages in montecito, which ended up being based on some faulty info. The fact that these reporters are like ravenous zombies for sussex news is what has palace aids rattled. But sure, they’re rattled bc Meghan visited Uvalde and delivered food to a blood bank. Nah, they’re rattled bc Camilla Tominey herself is gagging for some sussex star power to choke on and Meghan is a badass woman who will do what she wants when she wants and they can’t do a thing about it.
I think Tominey in particular bears a grudge against Meghan because Meghan specifically called out HER story in the Oprah interview, about crying-gate/tights-gate/whatever, and Camilla had to answer for that publicly. Her answer was crap, and she basically was just like “well my source was good” (hi Carole!) but I think it rattled her. SHE was the one called out in front of OPRAH (and the whole world) and even though M never said her name, you know that had to embarrass her on a global stage. So I think since then she has been particularly petty and nasty towards Meghan (not that she was any great Sussex supporter before.)
That’s true, becks1. It’s always funny to me how they fall back on there sources. Just bc they have more than one impeccable source doesn’t make the sources right. Potentially, it makes them suspect if they’re trying to smear someone. Isn’t journalism being so well-researched that you see through this? Also what is an impeccable source? One that is high up in the establishment? That kind of narrows the viewpoint. Technically, it means their close to the situation but it just feels classist when they say impeccable source, like they’re not talking about the maid or the driver. Sorry, this is OT but there was a GMB guy questioning Samantha Morton, which was cool, but he was using something Tom Bower said as evidence, and saying how Tom Bower was such a well respected writer with impeccable sources. Which yeah but it still feels weird considering the unhinged racist stuff he says.
They constantly complain that the Sussexes “steal the spotlight,” while constantly publishing stories about the Sussexes.
I’ll never stop being fascinated by how often they indicate they’re “terrified” of something and then think that looks like leadership or…I don’t know. Something. Imagine a President constantly running around publicly saying they’re “terrified” or letting their aides say they’re “terrified” of someone or something – no one would take that as leadership. All I hear in my head is “Run away! Run Away!” It’s seriously bizarre.
Yepppp, all this. They keep telling on themselves. If they have no idea how to ‘brace’ for them, how on earth are they expected to be the best diplomats in the country? How are they expected to be representatives of a nonpolitical (LOL) institution if they are constantly terrified of…..seeing their family members, who are not nonces, who have not broken the law, who have not lied to the press?
I mean, we know the answer. UGH they are so bad at their jobs, honestly. This is what you get with hereditary power.
Yes, the tabloids and royal experts paint a pretty picture, don’t they? It’s interesting how much disrespect for the RF they can include in their stories about respect.
The archbishop isn’t the only one who can do a christening. And he would be my last choice if I were H&M.
You can say that again.
I was 50/50 on whether or not there would be a christening during the Jubbly, but the emphatic “TQ is too busy to go to a christening!!!” (they take less time than a birthday party) and “the archbishop is sick anyway!!!11!!” (as though he’s the only one who can do that) just tipped me into the “will be a christening” column.
As always, Tominey and the KP courtiers sound unhinged. I imagine both Elegant Bill and Mutton Buttons are in a panic and driving all of this.
my money is on a christening too. i think the day the queen cleared her calender, i.e. Lily’s birthday. so a joint christening and birthday party in one.
‘Their American cousins’…sorry for my ignorance is Archie also American now ? And wouldnt Lili have dual citizenship ?
Both babies can claim American citizenship. Their mother is American. You don’t have to be born in the US to have citizenship as long as one of your parents is an American.
Lili was born in the United States (to an American mother) so she has birthright citizenship. Archie was born to an American mother so he has American citizenship via his mom. While both children will be dual citizens, they are for all intents and purposes American…they will likely be raised largely in the United States. UK’s loss, America’s gain.
Both children have dual citizenship. Tominey is just trying to highlight that the Sussex children are “different”.
Yeah that ‘American cousin’ its almost like she wanted to use another word. Vile journalist.
@Noki I think you hit a bullseye with that observation.
@Noki I agree with you except for the part about referring to her as a “journalist”.
Noki, 🎯💯 She really had a far different label in mind for the American cousins.
Hmmm, if H&M have a habit of making unpublicized appearances, doesn’t that mean they aren’t seeking publicity? And what does “habit” mean, anyway? Private citizens have a habit of leaving their house?
What they’re really saying is that the Rota have no idea of their schedule or movements and so in revenge they’re making it sound like H&M are everywhere…. i.e. common and attention seeking.
They’re going to make unpublicized appearances and the BP knows this. Harry and Meghan still support or have friends at several UK charities, and this is Meghan’s first proper visit since 2020. Imagine telling your friends and charities that you can’t visit because you might pull focus from the Jubbly (Even though you know you’ll pull focus anyway because the RR will make a mountain out of a mole hill somehow, but I digress).
As an example of a “habit” of unpublicized appearances (plural), Tominey talks about Meghan making a private visit (in her own country) an ocean away, like many American people have done after hearing about the tragedy in Texas. Hardly a “habit.” And if Tominey was so concerned about that, she could have just paid attention to what was going on in England, I don’t know. (Like Kate’s photoshoots when anyone dies or is hold a wake.) What’s in the water in that country?
LOL at the line about being surprised at how easily the Sussexes make the news. If Camilla et al didn’t breathlessly report on everything they can about the Sussexes, including their LAWN, then they wouldn’t make the news so easily. It’s not their fault the british press can’t keep their names out of their mouths.
The line about the children was interesting too. It tells me the press (and KP) is fully aware that if there are any sightings of Archie and Lili (I don’t think there will be but we will find out soon enough) then the Cambridges are prepared to bring their children out to “compete.” (or are already planning to do so.) Is it any wonder H&M left? they dont want their children to be used as competition or scapegoats etc.
I’m sure the Cambridges kids being whipped out as PR weapons won’t leave lasting emotional scars at all. I can see Kate now screeching at her kids to be more adorable and work the cameras more.
The Cambinos have been overexposed thanks to their parents’ invisible contract with the Rota Rats and I’m sure many people are heartily sick of seeing them. Baldimort and Mumblebore need to check their arsenal cos those three little weapons have lost any potency and appeal they once had.
Cambinos is cute.
They may be arranging a formal time for a portrait with the Queen and her great grandchildren.
To refer to a private visit with your own grandmother, your children’s great-grandmother, as “freelancing” — much less to fret over it all! — is so bizarre. This really is more like a business than a family, isn’t it?
The concept of just being family is a foreign one to them. I’m convinced that these people never see each other voluntarily. It all has to serve The Firm in some way.
This is about the senior staff being frustrated and afraid of not being able to control the Queen’s private time, i.e. keeping the Sussex family away from her.
It sounds like the Queen is being held prisoner in her own home(s). No wonder they’re so rattled when Harry evades their circle of steel and comes a-calling, sees the lay of the land and delivers some truth bombs.
Edit, ring of steel is how it was termed.
Re: the Cambridge chidlren. I think Tominey means that they will make public appearances to counter the press eagerness to see Archie and Lili.
Problem is that the Cambridge children are seen A LOT so the novelty as regards them has worn off. Lili has been seen only once and Archie only a handful of times so there is serious anticipation as regards sighting the Sussex kids. Which parent does each kid look more like? What are their personalities like? Is Archie as cheeky as Harry? etc. Everyone wants to know! There really isn’t anything the Cambridge kids can do at this point to tamper press eagerness as regards their “American cousins”. The only thing I believe they can do right now is to try and “share a piece” of that spotlight if possible. That would probably mean doing something like releasing pictures of the Cambridge kids playing with the Sussex kids – and we know that’s NOT going to happen. To prop themselves up and uphold the unholy alliance with the toxic British press, W and K have cheapened the value of their kids – for lack of a better wording. It is what it is.
PS: I also do not believe there would be any public sighting of Archie and Lili. The most we’ll get is a picture on Lili’s birthday…but even that is uncertain.
I think Lilibet Snr might ask the Sussexes to release a Christening pic to keep the wolves fed.
Wether they’d agree as private citizens is up to them.
@BUBS says:
“Lili has been seen only once and Archie only a handful of times so there is serious anticipation as regards sighting the Sussex kids.”
And this is why H&M will NOT allow their kids pics to be published in the stinking britshidtmedia.
If I were H&M my thought process wd be: “oh I thought you biitches are crying about us not OVERSHADOWING the queen on her jubbly so……..no pix for you pack of clowns in clown country.”
At this point there would probably be more interest in seeing Sienna or August than in the Cambridge kids.
@Amy Bee
I hate to pit children against one another but, I think the press desperately want pictures of the Sussex children to the point where the Cambridge children will overshadowed. The media only have one picture of Lili (that gorgeous Christmas card) and less than a dozen of Archie and can get pictures of the Cambridge’s quite easily. On this occasion regardless of George being a future King, I really believe the press will be falling over themselves to catch a glimpse of the “title-less” Sussex children.
Most definitely.
It is unfortunate. At this point, from a PR perspective, the Cambridges would either have to strategize a way for the kids to share the spotlight, or keep them away from the Sussex children all together so as not to appear snubbed. It’s so sad that this is how children and babies lives are planned.
for sure.
It doesn’t “help” that we have seen the Cambridge kids fairly frequently over the past few months…we’ve just seen birthday pics of Charlotte and Louis, Charlotte and George attended Philip’s memorial service, we saw them going to church on Easter sunday, George went to the rugby final in February, etc.
The most they’ll have to write about is the first balcony appearance in a few years and I think this will only be Louis’ second appearance? But even that is only so interesting compared to stories wondering what the Sussex children might be up to. I anticipate a lot of “it is thought the Sussex children are playing in the wide open spaces around Windsor” or “it is thought there is a room made up for them at Frogmore.” Maybe “one expert claims that Meghan used melatonin to adjust the children to the time change.” and so on.
^^ Uh, people who are already melanated, even a little bit, actually don’t necessarily require melatonin to ‘adjust’ their body clocks. BTW, melatonin is an important biological substance that triggers the production of melanin (pigment), in the pineal glands of melanated people (i.e., people of color).
This “royal watchers” element off the BM is looking more ridiculous by the day. I know they probably only represent a small element of the UK news because a lot of people are struggling with real problems like inflation and cutbacks in services. And I know this is a gossip site and that’s what the focus is on. But my goodness, these people like Tominey are such wet blankets. And we all know that if the Sussexes had not come, then all the stories would be about “snubs” and “Harry should have come to support his grandmother!” just like at Phillip’s memorial service. Now they ARE coming to show respect and they are being compared to bombs and accused of “overshadowing”. Craziness.
^^ Exactly @MsIam! And thanks for telling it like it is. 💯 ✅
Yup, Me, totally agree!
I think that it’s not only the queens aides who are panicking about Harry and Meghan’s private conversations with the queen, Charles and William are positively petrified by what goes on between Lizzy and the Sussex’s.
Yup, they are terrified every time the Sussex’s get any alone time with the Queen. Because Harry always comes out saying something about it that contradicts the narrative they are trying to spin.
I still want pictures of the Queen with the Sussex kids. Something informal like the Lilibet Sr and Lilibet Jr sharing some birthday cake.
as long as Lilibet Jr’s & even Archie’s backs are to the camera, I’m all for it!
The problem with releasing/weaponizing the Cambridge children (and the kids are totally innocent, no mistake) is that we have seen them a lot, especially lately. They cannot “compete” (what an awful word for little kids) with the Sussex kids because they have literally never been seen in person in England. All they have is the adorable Christmas pic, which whetted their appetite (also a horrible word for children) to see the adorableness in their own setting.
Yeah, I hate to break it to them, but who is going to get all excited about seeing the Cambridge kids? They’re adorable and all that, but we see them all the time.
Yeah, honestly the most wonderful thing that never will be is to see the Cambinos and the Sussex offspring in a picture with their grandmother Diana hugging them all. Maybe she blesses and hugs them from afar. 💕
All of these stupid so called “articles” (because let’s be honest, we can’t call them what they’re not) are just these stupid “journalists” (again, another friendly term) projecting what they wish will happen just so they can write their scoops and make profit from hate
This is why the Sussexes can’t ever come back. The RR’s have officially gone into meltdown-heads popping off their shoulders-spontaneously combusting mode. It is hilarious, yet horrifying to watch. Just a short visit from H&M and they have all gone batshit bonkers insane.
I have resorted to seeing the RR’s behavior as the role they are assigned to play. Just as in the past there was the court jester, well today we have the royal reporter, whose role is one of anguish, angst, anxiety and hysteria whenever anyone may overshadow the KWEEN.
I wonder if it’s occurred to the British Press that the Sussex’s won’t make the news or “overshadow the Queen” …..if the British Press stop reporting on them?
It’s almost like they have full control of whether H&M are in the press.
It’s almost like this is all completely made up hysteria to generate column inches/clicks.
What makes me laugh the most is that recall when the Queen supposedly didn’t want to hear/talk about the Sussex’s anymore? And now it seems that she talks to them all the time and that is who she wants to see. I can see the Queen being seen driving over to see them and making sure that Harry/Meghan are with her at some event.
I was just coming here to post something similar. Every article for the past two years has been drenched in negativity about how H&M have let the Queen down and that she was insulted by Lilibet’s name and that they’d never be invited back into the family fold and all that, but now it seems that all of that (a lot of it, anyway) was BS. I’m cynical enough to believe that this change in coverage/tone is almost a direct response by BP to the collective flops of the Magnificent 7, but that doesn’t make the change any less interesting. If you’d asked me last year after the Oprah interview, I would have predicted that H&M would never have set foot in the RF orbit ever again, so this is absolutely fascinating to me. I have my own problems with the Queen and the RF itself, but she still apparently has better PR instincts than every other adult in the family.
Hard agree.
I think that the Queen doesn’t want to be the last monarch and she and Charles realized that they messed up with Harry. William and Kate can’t do what needs to be done and they need Harry back in some capacity. Why I think some of the articles coming from his side have been about how much he misses them, they can stay with him if they visit, etc.
The visit to the Queen shook all of them though cause then the talking points got tossed. The Queen isn’t mad at them, wanted to see them, and invited them to the Jubby. So much for them being hated and ruining things.
And I need the supporters to be okay if Harry/Meghan do start spending time in the UK. I couldn’t do it (I am petty AF), but there’s a lot going on there.
Obviously they can do whatever they want, this is their life, etc etc. But Sussex “supporters” are not cult members, and if some see H&M returning to the royal fold as a betrayal, they are entirely within their rights to withdraw that support. A lot of us see the royal family as the very embodiment of white supremacy and imperialism and cannot back anyone that would agree to rejoin it after freeing themselves. They will lose the sector of their public support who loathe the royals. Maybe that doesn’t matter, and would have no effect on their decision-making. But when the royals perpetrate the next racist aggression against Meghan or her children (and it is only a matter of time), a lot of people will say “they brought this on themselves by going back” or “the royals are scorpions what do you expect”.
Add to that the fact that once Liz croaks, their strongest defender within the establishment, who is a pathetic weakling but better than nothing, will be gone. They will be at the mercy of people who view them as cannon fodder. And the stories the press has been holding back, about Andrew and others, will start to come out. If the Sussexes maintain their current relationship with the royals or distance themselves further, they can assert these allegations have nothing to do with them. If they re-enter the royal establishment in any capacity, they will have to answer to some extent for the crimes of the crown. (And to be clear, if they go back, they are accepting that responsibility. The rose comes with the thorns.) Left-leaning media and public will rightfully call them hypocrites, right-leaners will make up stories about them to use them as distraction from the scandal.
Oh brother! How long have you been waiting to spew out that pretentious little diatribe? ^ . Like you care about any “racial aggression” against Meghan as you spew out yours. SO transparent. Jeez.
“Conversations are taking place…In a bid to match them up with their American cousins.” Ew. Who are having those conversations? Journalists? KP/the Cambridges? Both? This is exactly what the sussexes don’t want and were afraid of. The kids being matched up for what? Comparisons? Is this something KP is in a bid to do? If so, that’s gross as hell.
Life Hack: don’t create any “bombs to drop” and you won’t have to live in a state of constant anxiety about it.
+1
FancyPants, yup.
Reading that phrase “Queen’s nearest and dearest by surprise”, the person I immediately thought of was Angela Kelly. She’s been spouting about how she and TQ were so close and so friendly and she’s TQ’s right hand, blah blah blah, but at the end of it all, she’s just the dresser, and if TQ wasn’t going to any public events but instead was staying home (and seeing her grandson), there’s no reason for AK to be informed of anything.
Bingo! AK thinks that she’s the Queen’s best friend.
If Chuckes wants to slim things down, he should start with AK and change all the locks after the queen dies. Something is up with her.
” conversations have taken place to establish what the Cambridge children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are attending, in a bid to match them up with their American cousins.”
God what a miserable existence for the kids. Preparing 8 year old, 7 year old and 4 year old KIDS to “compete” with a 3 year old TODDLER and his 1 year old BABY sister. Once again, they’re all KIDS and the need to “match them up” only exists in the minds of the media and W&K. This is terrible and while I try and avoid commenting on people’s parenting, it is absolutely awful that W&K think of a toddler and a baby as “competition” for their own KIDS and are actively thinking of ways to “match them up”.
Yeah I feel bad for the Cambridge kids, they can’t help who their parents are! I’m envisioning a scenario in which George and charlotte weren’t going to have to go sit through the church service and then get roped into it in an effort to distract the press/photogs from focusing on M & H and it’s just so depressing.
What are they so nervous about? They have treated the Sussex’s so badly that they are nervous that Harry and Meghan will do another interview really naming names. What a sad pathetic bunch of racists. I hope that never stop quaking in their boots.
I am curious how Angela Kelly moving in with the Queen fits with this apparent change or increase in communication between the Queen and Harry.
Zero chance that Sussex kiddos will make public appearances.
I’m not sure why they fear some Sussex bombshell. They said it themselves – the Sussexes get attention no matter where they go or what they do, even if their visit is not announced. It then follows that they don’t need any stunts or to use their kids as props in order to get said attention.
The picture I really want them to release is Charles, Camilla, TQ, Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lili. Petty I know but, it will really put the House of Middleton in their place and continue to support the rumour that William, Kate or Both were “concerned” about Archie’s skin colour. It would also have the added bonus of blowing any “stunt” the Cambridges/Middletons have planned clear out of the water.
Why does “Toddlers and Tierras” come to mind?
“To match them up with their American cousins”: The comparison alone strikes me as unnecessarily competitive and envious. I can’t believe the Tominey loon is already projecting the one-direction Cambridge versus Sussexes rivalry onto the next generation of children. Racing to keep up with Meghan and Harry, striving to outstage them, is all W & C’s lives now revolve around.
It’s unfortunate that the innocent Cambridge kids are already dragged into their parents’ behavioral pattern of scrutinizing and mimicking their counterparts. Tominey’s phrasing suggests she wishes this tit for tat aping sparring match to never end a bit. Sick.
They might as well just come out and say they’re jealous of H&M’s popularity and likability.
I truly believe that H&M are going so that their kids will meet TQ–who knows how many times that will be likely. I also think that TQ and PC are well aware that by having H&M there the Jubbly is now talked about globally more than before their presence there was announced. The BM are well of that, too. I think the BM is really angry about that. They no longer get to frame H&M the way they want to because of the credible global press. What I find so interesting is that though they must know how embarrassing they are becoming, they seem to find it impossible to change their business model. It’s not just the Firm that’s stuck in yesteryear, so is the BM.
The UK tabloids have constantly harped upon the fact that the 96 year old Queen and Charles had not met Lilibet, now they will and the tabloids can no longer use that story.
The tabloids said the Sussexes would snub the Queen by not attending, but they are coming, and of that storyline.
I’m surprised Tominey didn’t bring up Netflix cameras, but other tabloids do without any evidence they are coming.
Harry and Meghan are visiting as private citizens, not under the control of palace officials who seem to believe that by not giving them 24 hour protection they will stay inside until called for to attend an event.
All tabloids would love photos of the children together so they can compare them, imagine “look how well behaved the Cambridge children are compared to the Sussexes” comparisons will follow them all their lives. This is how the tabloids create drama.
I agree that comparisons will follow the kids all their lives, sadly. But you give the tabloids too much credit if you think they will compare “behaviors,” which is not really an unfair standard at all (I judge people by their behavior all the time). What the tabloids will do is focus on the superficial, because that’s all Kate and William are: The Cambridge kids are taller, so they’re better! Charlotte is more fashionable than Lili (whether she is or isn’t, the tabloids will say she is)! George is more handsome than Archie! Lili has a poor American accent, not a proper (fake) one like Charlotte and her “English Rose” mother! The Cambridge kids are sooo much more popular!
This article popped up for me last night. I found it EXTREMELY interesting that the comments were turned off for readers. This might have been only in the U.S.
The British media and the institution is really loosing its shit because two grown ass people they didn’t want and abused won’t play ball with them
Yes, and they continue to obsess about them even though the media says they are unliked and very unpopular in the U.K. If that’s true then why don’t they just leave them alone and not make such a fuss?
As long as the bomb drops on Tominey, it’s all good.