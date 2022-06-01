Tominey: Royal nerves are ‘rattled’ as aides fear a ‘Sussex bomb’ is about to drop

Ahead of the Jubblyshambles, the British tabloid media has been in meltdown, obviously. The Daily Mail has done what amounts to a daily live blog of updated hysteria. The Sun had done a royal live blog for years, and it has gotten more toxic by the day. I’ve been surprised to see some of the mainstream British outlets publish pieces about how Meghan and Harry “were the royal family’s last hope for a modern monarchy” and how their brief visit will end up being yet another racist chapter in Britain’s refusal to deal with their own toxic, regressive bigotry. Speaking of, the Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey also did a big preview of the Sussexes’ visit. Some of this stuff is just repetitive nonsense, but it’s worth discussing.

Rattled nerves: Little wonder, then, that nerves behind palace walls are once again being rattled as the House of Windsor prepares to welcome the erstwhile royals back into the fold. Amid fears that another “Sussex bomb” is about to be dropped on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, after their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview and news of the Duke’s forthcoming, warts-and-all autobiography, courtiers have been doing everything in their power to diffuse any potential flashpoints.

They’re terrified at how easily the Sussexes make news: Their habit of making unpublicised appearances, such as the Duchess’ recent visit to the memorial for murdered primary school children in Uvalde, Texas, has naturally led to concerns of a “circus” following their every move during the four-day extended bank holiday weekend.

They’re terrified that the Queen might have made private plans with the Sussexes: With Archie, three, and Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday, also in tow, there is no guarantee against the Sussexes “freelancing” – not only in terms of their charitable endeavours, but also in regards to their personal relationship with the 96-year-old monarch. Their whistlestop visit to see Her Majesty at Windsor Castle en route to last month’s Invictus Games at The Hague appeared to take some of the Queen’s nearest and dearest by surprise.

Probably no christening for Lili: Talk of the couple seeking to christen Lilibet while she is in Britain and meeting her great-grandmother and namesake for the first time appear wide of the mark. As one source put it: “It’s already an incredibly busy weekend for the Queen, I don’t think anyone would also want to wish a Christening on her.” The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, testing positive with Covid also appears to have put paid to that rumour.

The Sussexes are not traveling with their staff: Intriguingly, it appears the couple will not be accompanied to the UK by any of their own public relations representatives after Toya Holness, their former spokesman, left Archewell earlier this month. Liaison between the Sussexes and the Palace is being handled by Herlihy Loughran, an “advisory partnership” comprised of Clara Loughran and Beth Herlihy, former palace aides. The duo handled the communications for the Invictus Games and are said to be the Duke’s “eyes and ears” back in Britain.

Conversations about the Cambridge children: Meanwhile, The Telegraph understands that conversations have taken place to establish what the Cambridge children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are attending, in a bid to match them up with their American cousins. As such, none are expected at the thanksgiving service – with the jury still out on their presence at Trooping the Colour, the Party at the Palace on Saturday night or the Pageant in the Mall on Sunday afternoon.

[From The Telegraph]

This is curious: “The Telegraph understands that conversations have taken place to establish what the Cambridge children… are attending, in a bid to match them up with their American cousins.” Meaning what? The palace wants the Sussex kids and Cambridge kids to all go to the church service on Friday? I think that’s what they mean. I don’t know what the Sussex kids will do, but I strongly suspect that Archie and Lili will not be seen at any public events, and I also believe the Sussex kids are being brought specifically to privately introduce them to the Queen and that’s all. Now, I fully expect to see the Cambridge kids at everything. I think they’ll go to Trooping, the St. Paul’s service, heck, they’ll probably go to Wales on Saturday too.

It continues to be fascinating to watch the Queen’s aides publicly panic about the fact that Harry and Meghan communicate with the Queen privately, and the Queen doesn’t tell her people what was said or what plans were made.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

100 Responses to “Tominey: Royal nerves are ‘rattled’ as aides fear a ‘Sussex bomb’ is about to drop”

  1. J. Ferber says:
    June 1, 2022 at 8:42 am

    Oh, please. It’s just that Sussex star dust that you believe they do not possess.

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      June 1, 2022 at 8:54 am

      Actually, when the BM (and whatever royals hiding behind them) was doing all that “straight out of Compton” bs about Meghan’s half Blackness, they failed to learn about the time honored principle of “Don’t start none, won’t be none.”

      Hopefully, they have since learned to understand the concept of “f*ck around and find out.” before receipts make their way to the public eye for all of our consumption.

      Reply
      • Jan90067 says:
        June 1, 2022 at 8:59 am

        They apparently have not, or there wouldn’t be all of these articles, increasing in hysteria level by the hour.

      • sunny says:
        June 1, 2022 at 9:36 am

        Yes a time honoured black tenet. I will add another black tenet from the West Indies to the table- People who do not listen feel. Aka, I think some members of the royal family might be in for a world of hurt if they don’t heed the very clear message Harry has been sending.

      • Moneypenny424 says:
        June 1, 2022 at 1:45 pm

        @sunny And I can just hear my Bajan mom saying “Hard ears you won’t hear, hard ears you’re gonna feel.” 🙂

  2. Gabriella says:
    June 1, 2022 at 8:44 am

    They’re worried at how easily the Sussexes make news- THEYRE THE NEWS, they don’t have to report every whisper of a story!

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      June 1, 2022 at 8:53 am

      Lol

      Reply
    • Cessily says:
      June 1, 2022 at 9:03 am

      So simple, yet it seems to be far to complicated for these gossip columnists and rags.

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      June 1, 2022 at 9:26 am

      Each of these royal reporting morons is worried that if they back off on the Sussex coverage, their competition won’t and they will get scooped. Like a circular firing squad. And Tominey is the Queen of the Morons.

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        June 1, 2022 at 9:57 am

        “Queen of the Morons” 🤣🤣🤣
        I’ll never forget the image of photoshopped Camela T pushing a lawnmower in California on Twitter.

      • Jais says:
        June 1, 2022 at 10:46 am

        Exactly, Camilla Tominey was so desperate to talk about the Sussexes that she legit reported on water shortages in montecito, which ended up being based on some faulty info. The fact that these reporters are like ravenous zombies for sussex news is what has palace aids rattled. But sure, they’re rattled bc Meghan visited Uvalde and delivered food to a blood bank. Nah, they’re rattled bc Camilla Tominey herself is gagging for some sussex star power to choke on and Meghan is a badass woman who will do what she wants when she wants and they can’t do a thing about it.

      • Becks1 says:
        June 1, 2022 at 11:09 am

        I think Tominey in particular bears a grudge against Meghan because Meghan specifically called out HER story in the Oprah interview, about crying-gate/tights-gate/whatever, and Camilla had to answer for that publicly. Her answer was crap, and she basically was just like “well my source was good” (hi Carole!) but I think it rattled her. SHE was the one called out in front of OPRAH (and the whole world) and even though M never said her name, you know that had to embarrass her on a global stage. So I think since then she has been particularly petty and nasty towards Meghan (not that she was any great Sussex supporter before.)

      • Jais says:
        June 1, 2022 at 1:23 pm

        That’s true, becks1. It’s always funny to me how they fall back on there sources. Just bc they have more than one impeccable source doesn’t make the sources right. Potentially, it makes them suspect if they’re trying to smear someone. Isn’t journalism being so well-researched that you see through this? Also what is an impeccable source? One that is high up in the establishment? That kind of narrows the viewpoint. Technically, it means their close to the situation but it just feels classist when they say impeccable source, like they’re not talking about the maid or the driver. Sorry, this is OT but there was a GMB guy questioning Samantha Morton, which was cool, but he was using something Tom Bower said as evidence, and saying how Tom Bower was such a well respected writer with impeccable sources. Which yeah but it still feels weird considering the unhinged racist stuff he says.

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      June 1, 2022 at 2:24 pm

      They constantly complain that the Sussexes “steal the spotlight,” while constantly publishing stories about the Sussexes.

      Reply
  3. nutella toast says:
    June 1, 2022 at 8:48 am

    I’ll never stop being fascinated by how often they indicate they’re “terrified” of something and then think that looks like leadership or…I don’t know. Something. Imagine a President constantly running around publicly saying they’re “terrified” or letting their aides say they’re “terrified” of someone or something – no one would take that as leadership. All I hear in my head is “Run away! Run Away!” It’s seriously bizarre.

    Reply
    • IForget says:
      June 1, 2022 at 8:58 am

      Yepppp, all this. They keep telling on themselves. If they have no idea how to ‘brace’ for them, how on earth are they expected to be the best diplomats in the country? How are they expected to be representatives of a nonpolitical (LOL) institution if they are constantly terrified of…..seeing their family members, who are not nonces, who have not broken the law, who have not lied to the press?

      I mean, we know the answer. UGH they are so bad at their jobs, honestly. This is what you get with hereditary power.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      June 1, 2022 at 8:59 am

      Yes, the tabloids and royal experts paint a pretty picture, don’t they? It’s interesting how much disrespect for the RF they can include in their stories about respect.

      Reply
  4. equality says:
    June 1, 2022 at 8:51 am

    The archbishop isn’t the only one who can do a christening. And he would be my last choice if I were H&M.

    Reply
    • Jan says:
      June 1, 2022 at 9:20 am

      You can say that again.

      Reply
    • TigerMcQueen says:
      June 1, 2022 at 9:22 am

      I was 50/50 on whether or not there would be a christening during the Jubbly, but the emphatic “TQ is too busy to go to a christening!!!” (they take less time than a birthday party) and “the archbishop is sick anyway!!!11!!” (as though he’s the only one who can do that) just tipped me into the “will be a christening” column.

      As always, Tominey and the KP courtiers sound unhinged. I imagine both Elegant Bill and Mutton Buttons are in a panic and driving all of this.

      Reply
      • RoyalBlue says:
        June 1, 2022 at 9:56 am

        my money is on a christening too. i think the day the queen cleared her calender, i.e. Lily’s birthday. so a joint christening and birthday party in one.

  5. Noki says:
    June 1, 2022 at 8:51 am

    ‘Their American cousins’…sorry for my ignorance is Archie also American now ? And wouldnt Lili have dual citizenship ?

    Reply
    • Haylie says:
      June 1, 2022 at 8:53 am

      Both babies can claim American citizenship. Their mother is American. You don’t have to be born in the US to have citizenship as long as one of your parents is an American.

      Reply
      • Emmitt says:
        June 1, 2022 at 8:16 pm

        Lili was born in the United States (to an American mother) so she has birthright citizenship. Archie was born to an American mother so he has American citizenship via his mom. While both children will be dual citizens, they are for all intents and purposes American…they will likely be raised largely in the United States. UK’s loss, America’s gain.

    • Amy Bee says:
      June 1, 2022 at 8:57 am

      Both children have dual citizenship. Tominey is just trying to highlight that the Sussex children are “different”.

      Reply
      • Noki says:
        June 1, 2022 at 9:03 am

        Yeah that ‘American cousin’ its almost like she wanted to use another word. Vile journalist.

      • Cessily says:
        June 1, 2022 at 9:07 am

        @Noki I think you hit a bullseye with that observation.

      • Persephone says:
        June 1, 2022 at 9:50 am

        @Noki I agree with you except for the part about referring to her as a “journalist”.

      • Beverley says:
        June 1, 2022 at 12:12 pm

        Noki, 🎯💯 She really had a far different label in mind for the American cousins.

  6. Eurydice says:
    June 1, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Hmmm, if H&M have a habit of making unpublicized appearances, doesn’t that mean they aren’t seeking publicity? And what does “habit” mean, anyway? Private citizens have a habit of leaving their house?

    Reply
    • Flower says:
      June 1, 2022 at 9:12 am

      What they’re really saying is that the Rota have no idea of their schedule or movements and so in revenge they’re making it sound like H&M are everywhere…. i.e. common and attention seeking.

      Reply
    • Marilee says:
      June 1, 2022 at 11:17 am

      They’re going to make unpublicized appearances and the BP knows this. Harry and Meghan still support or have friends at several UK charities, and this is Meghan’s first proper visit since 2020. Imagine telling your friends and charities that you can’t visit because you might pull focus from the Jubbly (Even though you know you’ll pull focus anyway because the RR will make a mountain out of a mole hill somehow, but I digress).

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      June 1, 2022 at 6:52 pm

      As an example of a “habit” of unpublicized appearances (plural), Tominey talks about Meghan making a private visit (in her own country) an ocean away, like many American people have done after hearing about the tragedy in Texas. Hardly a “habit.” And if Tominey was so concerned about that, she could have just paid attention to what was going on in England, I don’t know. (Like Kate’s photoshoots when anyone dies or is hold a wake.) What’s in the water in that country?

      Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    June 1, 2022 at 8:53 am

    LOL at the line about being surprised at how easily the Sussexes make the news. If Camilla et al didn’t breathlessly report on everything they can about the Sussexes, including their LAWN, then they wouldn’t make the news so easily. It’s not their fault the british press can’t keep their names out of their mouths.

    The line about the children was interesting too. It tells me the press (and KP) is fully aware that if there are any sightings of Archie and Lili (I don’t think there will be but we will find out soon enough) then the Cambridges are prepared to bring their children out to “compete.” (or are already planning to do so.) Is it any wonder H&M left? they dont want their children to be used as competition or scapegoats etc.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      June 1, 2022 at 9:16 am

      I’m sure the Cambridges kids being whipped out as PR weapons won’t leave lasting emotional scars at all. I can see Kate now screeching at her kids to be more adorable and work the cameras more.

      Reply
      • Dot Gingell says:
        June 1, 2022 at 11:38 am

        The Cambinos have been overexposed thanks to their parents’ invisible contract with the Rota Rats and I’m sure many people are heartily sick of seeing them. Baldimort and Mumblebore need to check their arsenal cos those three little weapons have lost any potency and appeal they once had.

      • Lady D says:
        June 1, 2022 at 12:41 pm

        Cambinos is cute.

    • Barb Mill says:
      June 1, 2022 at 1:47 pm

      They may be arranging a formal time for a portrait with the Queen and her great grandchildren.

      Reply
  8. Miranda says:
    June 1, 2022 at 8:54 am

    To refer to a private visit with your own grandmother, your children’s great-grandmother, as “freelancing” — much less to fret over it all! — is so bizarre. This really is more like a business than a family, isn’t it?

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      June 1, 2022 at 9:18 am

      The concept of just being family is a foreign one to them. I’m convinced that these people never see each other voluntarily. It all has to serve The Firm in some way.

      Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      June 1, 2022 at 10:00 am

      This is about the senior staff being frustrated and afraid of not being able to control the Queen’s private time, i.e. keeping the Sussex family away from her.

      Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      June 1, 2022 at 11:03 am

      It sounds like the Queen is being held prisoner in her own home(s). No wonder they’re so rattled when Harry evades their circle of steel and comes a-calling, sees the lay of the land and delivers some truth bombs.

      Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    June 1, 2022 at 8:54 am

    Re: the Cambridge chidlren. I think Tominey means that they will make public appearances to counter the press eagerness to see Archie and Lili.

    Reply
    • BUBS says:
      June 1, 2022 at 9:12 am

      Problem is that the Cambridge children are seen A LOT so the novelty as regards them has worn off. Lili has been seen only once and Archie only a handful of times so there is serious anticipation as regards sighting the Sussex kids. Which parent does each kid look more like? What are their personalities like? Is Archie as cheeky as Harry? etc. Everyone wants to know! There really isn’t anything the Cambridge kids can do at this point to tamper press eagerness as regards their “American cousins”. The only thing I believe they can do right now is to try and “share a piece” of that spotlight if possible. That would probably mean doing something like releasing pictures of the Cambridge kids playing with the Sussex kids – and we know that’s NOT going to happen. To prop themselves up and uphold the unholy alliance with the toxic British press, W and K have cheapened the value of their kids – for lack of a better wording. It is what it is.
      PS: I also do not believe there would be any public sighting of Archie and Lili. The most we’ll get is a picture on Lili’s birthday…but even that is uncertain.

      Reply
      • Flower says:
        June 1, 2022 at 9:15 am

        I think Lilibet Snr might ask the Sussexes to release a Christening pic to keep the wolves fed.

        Wether they’d agree as private citizens is up to them.

      • Charm says:
        June 1, 2022 at 10:54 am

        @BUBS says:
        “Lili has been seen only once and Archie only a handful of times so there is serious anticipation as regards sighting the Sussex kids.”

        And this is why H&M will NOT allow their kids pics to be published in the stinking britshidtmedia.

        If I were H&M my thought process wd be: “oh I thought you biitches are crying about us not OVERSHADOWING the queen on her jubbly so……..no pix for you pack of clowns in clown country.”

      • equality says:
        June 1, 2022 at 11:05 am

        At this point there would probably be more interest in seeing Sienna or August than in the Cambridge kids.

    • Laura D says:
      June 1, 2022 at 9:19 am

      @Amy Bee
      I hate to pit children against one another but, I think the press desperately want pictures of the Sussex children to the point where the Cambridge children will overshadowed. The media only have one picture of Lili (that gorgeous Christmas card) and less than a dozen of Archie and can get pictures of the Cambridge’s quite easily. On this occasion regardless of George being a future King, I really believe the press will be falling over themselves to catch a glimpse of the “title-less” Sussex children.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        June 1, 2022 at 9:29 am

        Most definitely.

      • Steph says:
        June 1, 2022 at 9:41 am

        It is unfortunate. At this point, from a PR perspective, the Cambridges would either have to strategize a way for the kids to share the spotlight, or keep them away from the Sussex children all together so as not to appear snubbed. It’s so sad that this is how children and babies lives are planned.

      • Becks1 says:
        June 1, 2022 at 9:49 am

        for sure.

        It doesn’t “help” that we have seen the Cambridge kids fairly frequently over the past few months…we’ve just seen birthday pics of Charlotte and Louis, Charlotte and George attended Philip’s memorial service, we saw them going to church on Easter sunday, George went to the rugby final in February, etc.

        The most they’ll have to write about is the first balcony appearance in a few years and I think this will only be Louis’ second appearance? But even that is only so interesting compared to stories wondering what the Sussex children might be up to. I anticipate a lot of “it is thought the Sussex children are playing in the wide open spaces around Windsor” or “it is thought there is a room made up for them at Frogmore.” Maybe “one expert claims that Meghan used melatonin to adjust the children to the time change.” and so on.

      • aftershocks says:
        June 1, 2022 at 6:51 pm

        ^^ Uh, people who are already melanated, even a little bit, actually don’t necessarily require melatonin to ‘adjust’ their body clocks. BTW, melatonin is an important biological substance that triggers the production of melanin (pigment), in the pineal glands of melanated people (i.e., people of color).

  10. MsIam says:
    June 1, 2022 at 8:58 am

    This “royal watchers” element off the BM is looking more ridiculous by the day. I know they probably only represent a small element of the UK news because a lot of people are struggling with real problems like inflation and cutbacks in services. And I know this is a gossip site and that’s what the focus is on. But my goodness, these people like Tominey are such wet blankets. And we all know that if the Sussexes had not come, then all the stories would be about “snubs” and “Harry should have come to support his grandmother!” just like at Phillip’s memorial service. Now they ARE coming to show respect and they are being compared to bombs and accused of “overshadowing”. Craziness.

    Reply
  11. J. Ferber says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:00 am

    Yup, Me, totally agree!

    Reply
  12. Harla says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:00 am

    I think that it’s not only the queens aides who are panicking about Harry and Meghan’s private conversations with the queen, Charles and William are positively petrified by what goes on between Lizzy and the Sussex’s.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      June 1, 2022 at 9:10 am

      Yup, they are terrified every time the Sussex’s get any alone time with the Queen. Because Harry always comes out saying something about it that contradicts the narrative they are trying to spin.

      I still want pictures of the Queen with the Sussex kids. Something informal like the Lilibet Sr and Lilibet Jr sharing some birthday cake.

      Reply
      • Surly Gale says:
        June 1, 2022 at 9:19 am

        as long as Lilibet Jr’s & even Archie’s backs are to the camera, I’m all for it!

  13. J. Ferber says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:03 am

    The problem with releasing/weaponizing the Cambridge children (and the kids are totally innocent, no mistake) is that we have seen them a lot, especially lately. They cannot “compete” (what an awful word for little kids) with the Sussex kids because they have literally never been seen in person in England. All they have is the adorable Christmas pic, which whetted their appetite (also a horrible word for children) to see the adorableness in their own setting.

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      June 1, 2022 at 9:14 am

      Yeah, I hate to break it to them, but who is going to get all excited about seeing the Cambridge kids? They’re adorable and all that, but we see them all the time.

      Reply
    • aftershocks says:
      June 1, 2022 at 7:04 pm

      Yeah, honestly the most wonderful thing that never will be is to see the Cambinos and the Sussex offspring in a picture with their grandmother Diana hugging them all. Maybe she blesses and hugs them from afar. 💕

      Reply
  14. Layla says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:08 am

    All of these stupid so called “articles” (because let’s be honest, we can’t call them what they’re not) are just these stupid “journalists” (again, another friendly term) projecting what they wish will happen just so they can write their scoops and make profit from hate

    Reply
  15. L84Tea says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:13 am

    This is why the Sussexes can’t ever come back. The RR’s have officially gone into meltdown-heads popping off their shoulders-spontaneously combusting mode. It is hilarious, yet horrifying to watch. Just a short visit from H&M and they have all gone batshit bonkers insane.

    Reply
    • RoyalBlue says:
      June 1, 2022 at 10:05 am

      I have resorted to seeing the RR’s behavior as the role they are assigned to play. Just as in the past there was the court jester, well today we have the royal reporter, whose role is one of anguish, angst, anxiety and hysteria whenever anyone may overshadow the KWEEN.

      Reply
  16. Colby says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:13 am

    I wonder if it’s occurred to the British Press that the Sussex’s won’t make the news or “overshadow the Queen” …..if the British Press stop reporting on them?

    It’s almost like they have full control of whether H&M are in the press.

    It’s almost like this is all completely made up hysteria to generate column inches/clicks.

    Reply
  17. ChillinginDC says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:15 am

    What makes me laugh the most is that recall when the Queen supposedly didn’t want to hear/talk about the Sussex’s anymore? And now it seems that she talks to them all the time and that is who she wants to see. I can see the Queen being seen driving over to see them and making sure that Harry/Meghan are with her at some event.

    Reply
    • SueBarbri says:
      June 1, 2022 at 9:53 am

      I was just coming here to post something similar. Every article for the past two years has been drenched in negativity about how H&M have let the Queen down and that she was insulted by Lilibet’s name and that they’d never be invited back into the family fold and all that, but now it seems that all of that (a lot of it, anyway) was BS. I’m cynical enough to believe that this change in coverage/tone is almost a direct response by BP to the collective flops of the Magnificent 7, but that doesn’t make the change any less interesting. If you’d asked me last year after the Oprah interview, I would have predicted that H&M would never have set foot in the RF orbit ever again, so this is absolutely fascinating to me. I have my own problems with the Queen and the RF itself, but she still apparently has better PR instincts than every other adult in the family.

      Reply
      • ChillinginDC says:
        June 1, 2022 at 10:13 am

        Hard agree.

        I think that the Queen doesn’t want to be the last monarch and she and Charles realized that they messed up with Harry. William and Kate can’t do what needs to be done and they need Harry back in some capacity. Why I think some of the articles coming from his side have been about how much he misses them, they can stay with him if they visit, etc.

        The visit to the Queen shook all of them though cause then the talking points got tossed. The Queen isn’t mad at them, wanted to see them, and invited them to the Jubby. So much for them being hated and ruining things.

        And I need the supporters to be okay if Harry/Meghan do start spending time in the UK. I couldn’t do it (I am petty AF), but there’s a lot going on there.

      • teecee says:
        June 1, 2022 at 11:04 am

        Obviously they can do whatever they want, this is their life, etc etc. But Sussex “supporters” are not cult members, and if some see H&M returning to the royal fold as a betrayal, they are entirely within their rights to withdraw that support. A lot of us see the royal family as the very embodiment of white supremacy and imperialism and cannot back anyone that would agree to rejoin it after freeing themselves. They will lose the sector of their public support who loathe the royals. Maybe that doesn’t matter, and would have no effect on their decision-making. But when the royals perpetrate the next racist aggression against Meghan or her children (and it is only a matter of time), a lot of people will say “they brought this on themselves by going back” or “the royals are scorpions what do you expect”.

        Add to that the fact that once Liz croaks, their strongest defender within the establishment, who is a pathetic weakling but better than nothing, will be gone. They will be at the mercy of people who view them as cannon fodder. And the stories the press has been holding back, about Andrew and others, will start to come out. If the Sussexes maintain their current relationship with the royals or distance themselves further, they can assert these allegations have nothing to do with them. If they re-enter the royal establishment in any capacity, they will have to answer to some extent for the crimes of the crown. (And to be clear, if they go back, they are accepting that responsibility. The rose comes with the thorns.) Left-leaning media and public will rightfully call them hypocrites, right-leaners will make up stories about them to use them as distraction from the scandal.

      • Debbie says:
        June 1, 2022 at 6:15 pm

        Oh brother! How long have you been waiting to spew out that pretentious little diatribe? ^ . Like you care about any “racial aggression” against Meghan as you spew out yours. SO transparent. Jeez.

  18. Jais says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:17 am

    “Conversations are taking place…In a bid to match them up with their American cousins.” Ew. Who are having those conversations? Journalists? KP/the Cambridges? Both? This is exactly what the sussexes don’t want and were afraid of. The kids being matched up for what? Comparisons? Is this something KP is in a bid to do? If so, that’s gross as hell.

    Reply
  19. FancyPants says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:21 am

    Life Hack: don’t create any “bombs to drop” and you won’t have to live in a state of constant anxiety about it.

    Reply
  20. J. Ferber says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:25 am

    FancyPants, yup.

    Reply
  21. harpervalleypta says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:25 am

    Reading that phrase “Queen’s nearest and dearest by surprise”, the person I immediately thought of was Angela Kelly. She’s been spouting about how she and TQ were so close and so friendly and she’s TQ’s right hand, blah blah blah, but at the end of it all, she’s just the dresser, and if TQ wasn’t going to any public events but instead was staying home (and seeing her grandson), there’s no reason for AK to be informed of anything.

    Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      June 1, 2022 at 10:07 am

      Bingo! AK thinks that she’s the Queen’s best friend.

      Reply
      • Gabby says:
        June 1, 2022 at 1:41 pm

        If Chuckes wants to slim things down, he should start with AK and change all the locks after the queen dies. Something is up with her.

  22. Sofia says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:33 am

    ” conversations have taken place to establish what the Cambridge children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are attending, in a bid to match them up with their American cousins.”

    God what a miserable existence for the kids. Preparing 8 year old, 7 year old and 4 year old KIDS to “compete” with a 3 year old TODDLER and his 1 year old BABY sister. Once again, they’re all KIDS and the need to “match them up” only exists in the minds of the media and W&K. This is terrible and while I try and avoid commenting on people’s parenting, it is absolutely awful that W&K think of a toddler and a baby as “competition” for their own KIDS and are actively thinking of ways to “match them up”.

    Reply
    • Carrotface says:
      June 1, 2022 at 6:06 pm

      Yeah I feel bad for the Cambridge kids, they can’t help who their parents are! I’m envisioning a scenario in which George and charlotte weren’t going to have to go sit through the church service and then get roped into it in an effort to distract the press/photogs from focusing on M & H and it’s just so depressing.

      Reply
  23. girl_ninja says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:47 am

    What are they so nervous about? They have treated the Sussex’s so badly that they are nervous that Harry and Meghan will do another interview really naming names. What a sad pathetic bunch of racists. I hope that never stop quaking in their boots.

    Reply
  24. Anita says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:51 am

    I am curious how Angela Kelly moving in with the Queen fits with this apparent change or increase in communication between the Queen and Harry.

    Reply
  25. Mina_Esq says:
    June 1, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Zero chance that Sussex kiddos will make public appearances.
    I’m not sure why they fear some Sussex bombshell. They said it themselves – the Sussexes get attention no matter where they go or what they do, even if their visit is not announced. It then follows that they don’t need any stunts or to use their kids as props in order to get said attention.

    Reply
  26. Laura D says:
    June 1, 2022 at 10:35 am

    The picture I really want them to release is Charles, Camilla, TQ, Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lili. Petty I know but, it will really put the House of Middleton in their place and continue to support the rumour that William, Kate or Both were “concerned” about Archie’s skin colour. It would also have the added bonus of blowing any “stunt” the Cambridges/Middletons have planned clear out of the water.

    Reply
  27. Renae says:
    June 1, 2022 at 10:37 am

    Why does “Toddlers and Tierras” come to mind?

    Reply
  28. SugarHere says:
    June 1, 2022 at 11:34 am

    “To match them up with their American cousins”: The comparison alone strikes me as unnecessarily competitive and envious. I can’t believe the Tominey loon is already projecting the one-direction Cambridge versus Sussexes rivalry onto the next generation of children. Racing to keep up with Meghan and Harry, striving to outstage them, is all W & C’s lives now revolve around.

    It’s unfortunate that the innocent Cambridge kids are already dragged into their parents’ behavioral pattern of scrutinizing and mimicking their counterparts. Tominey’s phrasing suggests she wishes this tit for tat aping sparring match to never end a bit. Sick.

    Reply
  29. Case says:
    June 1, 2022 at 11:49 am

    They might as well just come out and say they’re jealous of H&M’s popularity and likability.

    Reply
  30. Saucy&Sassy says:
    June 1, 2022 at 12:53 pm

    I truly believe that H&M are going so that their kids will meet TQ–who knows how many times that will be likely. I also think that TQ and PC are well aware that by having H&M there the Jubbly is now talked about globally more than before their presence there was announced. The BM are well of that, too. I think the BM is really angry about that. They no longer get to frame H&M the way they want to because of the credible global press. What I find so interesting is that though they must know how embarrassing they are becoming, they seem to find it impossible to change their business model. It’s not just the Firm that’s stuck in yesteryear, so is the BM.

    Reply
  31. MikeB says:
    June 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    The UK tabloids have constantly harped upon the fact that the 96 year old Queen and Charles had not met Lilibet, now they will and the tabloids can no longer use that story.
    The tabloids said the Sussexes would snub the Queen by not attending, but they are coming, and of that storyline.
    I’m surprised Tominey didn’t bring up Netflix cameras, but other tabloids do without any evidence they are coming.
    Harry and Meghan are visiting as private citizens, not under the control of palace officials who seem to believe that by not giving them 24 hour protection they will stay inside until called for to attend an event.
    All tabloids would love photos of the children together so they can compare them, imagine “look how well behaved the Cambridge children are compared to the Sussexes” comparisons will follow them all their lives. This is how the tabloids create drama.

    Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      June 1, 2022 at 6:37 pm

      I agree that comparisons will follow the kids all their lives, sadly. But you give the tabloids too much credit if you think they will compare “behaviors,” which is not really an unfair standard at all (I judge people by their behavior all the time). What the tabloids will do is focus on the superficial, because that’s all Kate and William are: The Cambridge kids are taller, so they’re better! Charlotte is more fashionable than Lili (whether she is or isn’t, the tabloids will say she is)! George is more handsome than Archie! Lili has a poor American accent, not a proper (fake) one like Charlotte and her “English Rose” mother! The Cambridge kids are sooo much more popular!

      Reply
  32. Suezyqh says:
    June 1, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    This article popped up for me last night. I found it EXTREMELY interesting that the comments were turned off for readers. This might have been only in the U.S.

    Reply
  33. Over it says:
    June 1, 2022 at 2:53 pm

    The British media and the institution is really loosing its shit because two grown ass people they didn’t want and abused won’t play ball with them

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      June 1, 2022 at 3:44 pm

      Yes, and they continue to obsess about them even though the media says they are unliked and very unpopular in the U.K. If that’s true then why don’t they just leave them alone and not make such a fuss?

      Reply
  34. Robin Samuels says:
    June 1, 2022 at 5:48 pm

    As long as the bomb drops on Tominey, it’s all good.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment