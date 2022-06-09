Mike Tindall blames Prince Louis’s Jubbly parade behavior on a ‘sugar high’

Ever since Prince Louis’s tantrum during the Jubilee Parade on Sunday, we’ve been witnessing Kensington Palace’s ham-fisted clean-up job in real time. Like most Kensington Palace operations, they keep telling on themselves and bringing it up, almost as if they’re desperate to complain and explain, which is so weird! The thing is, if the story was as simple as “kid throws tantrum,” I think almost everyone would have moved on. What KP can’t stand is that their precious, keen, button-covered Early Years expert has been criticized for how she handled a tantruming child. Now Prince William’s BFF Mike Tindall is here to pour sugar on what happened. Literally, he blames it on sugar.

Mike Tindall is sharing the behind-the-scenes scoop on Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Mike, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara, made his first appearance on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast since the “lovely” weekend of festivities honoring the monarch’s 70-year reign. During the chat, he told fellow host Alex Payne about participating in the events — and having a front-row seat to Prince Louis’ antics during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday. “It’s tough for them. They’re all young. It’s a long time,” Mike, 43, said. “But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done.” He added, “Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two [daughters, Mia and Lena] are always mischievous, so it’s trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high.” Prince Louis got a bit restless during the parade, at points making faces at mom Kate Middleton before giving her a sweet cuddle. He also took turns on the laps of Kate, father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles. Louis is “a cheeky monkey — a typical third child,” someone who knows the family tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It’s nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself.”

[From People]

For all the talk about Louis’s behavior, there were also videos going around of Mike and his two daughters, one of whom repeatedly BIT him during the parade. I guess it was Mia? Mia is eight years old and at one point, she got on Mike’s knee and bit his face. She also bit his hand in another clip. That whole area of the royal seating was shambolic. And hell, I’m sure sugar played a role in all of this too. Sugar is like crack to lots of kids and Louis absolutely had energy to spare.