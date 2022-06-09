Mike Tindall blames Prince Louis’s Jubbly parade behavior on a ‘sugar high’

Ever since Prince Louis’s tantrum during the Jubilee Parade on Sunday, we’ve been witnessing Kensington Palace’s ham-fisted clean-up job in real time. Like most Kensington Palace operations, they keep telling on themselves and bringing it up, almost as if they’re desperate to complain and explain, which is so weird! The thing is, if the story was as simple as “kid throws tantrum,” I think almost everyone would have moved on. What KP can’t stand is that their precious, keen, button-covered Early Years expert has been criticized for how she handled a tantruming child. Now Prince William’s BFF Mike Tindall is here to pour sugar on what happened. Literally, he blames it on sugar.
Mike Tindall is sharing the behind-the-scenes scoop on Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Mike, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara, made his first appearance on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast since the “lovely” weekend of festivities honoring the monarch’s 70-year reign. During the chat, he told fellow host Alex Payne about participating in the events — and having a front-row seat to Prince Louis’ antics during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.
“It’s tough for them. They’re all young. It’s a long time,” Mike, 43, said. “But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done.”
He added, “Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two [daughters, Mia and Lena] are always mischievous, so it’s trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high.”
Prince Louis got a bit restless during the parade, at points making faces at mom Kate Middleton before giving her a sweet cuddle. He also took turns on the laps of Kate, father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles.
Louis is “a cheeky monkey — a typical third child,” someone who knows the family tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It’s nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself.”
For all the talk about Louis’s behavior, there were also videos going around of Mike and his two daughters, one of whom repeatedly BIT him during the parade. I guess it was Mia? Mia is eight years old and at one point, she got on Mike’s knee and bit his face. She also bit his hand in another clip. That whole area of the royal seating was shambolic. And hell, I’m sure sugar played a role in all of this too. Sugar is like crack to lots of kids and Louis absolutely had energy to spare.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Instar.
If the behavior was adorable and beyond cute, why start making excuses for it. Let’s face it, the Cambridges are thrilled their little boy “beat out” Lili Diana in the “competition.” Louis got attention: he “won!” Just insane.
I don’t think they are thrilled that Louis got attention this way. I believe they are mortified that the biggest headlines surrounding them during the Jubbly was the fact that they couldn’t get a hold of their son, second only to how much they probably hate each other. While some want to call it cute, others are stating that the Keens failed Louis that day. Their entire image is being the perfect family, with the perfect parents, and the perfect kids made of the “right ingredients.” It’s another crack in their heavy branded PR slowly chipping away.
Agree with you JT. I don’t think they’re thrilled or we wouldn’t be hearing all these clean up stories for the Louis photos that will not ever go away. The Tindall has even been unleashed for damage control.
Yeah. They hate that Kate is being outed as someone that is NOT and early years expert. I mean, an early years expert ( or a mom) would know to NOT give sugar to kids that are expected to sit and be good for hours. Common sense.
Her angry double hair flip after that was utterly HILARIOUS! She was big mad that the public had to see that, and I am still laughing about the sassy princling, and the spectacle that was their interaction.
Exactly this! My first thought was that the reason Keen forced Louis to be out at the Jubbly – and placed him the closest to the Queen – is to remind TQ and everyone else that she has a cute and adorable child too, not just the Sussexes.
If they were thrilled, there wouldn’t be so much defensiveness and explaining away of Louis’ behavior several days after the event. Like JT said, they’re clearly embarrassed by that display. Kate, who is obsessed with her image and being the “perfect duchess” must be especially humiliated by this. Also, I think Lili’s pictures just made things into a 1-2 punch to their PR. Louis didn’t “win” anything for them.
I think it’s Kate who didn’t like it that she didn’t have complete control over her son at all times. The last minute visit to the baby bank shows she had concerns when I don’t believe any other royal has stepped out this week, outside of the Wessexes who went to Gibraltar for a mini tour thing.
I just don’t understand what the thinking was for ANY of those kids. that was a long pageant, it was a long time to be sitting there and to have to behave – I guess once they had the kids in their seats they didn’t want to move them bc then you have all these empty seats in the front two rows – but that might have been a good reason to just have the kids watch from another less public setting altogether.
As for the sugar? Sure, he could have been sugared up and that wouldn’t have helped.
This. If the behaviours was cute why are we still hearing about it 4 days later.
I’m not blaming the boy it’s not his fault he was made to sit though a long parade so his mother could look like the patron saint of children
Just to add if this mess Meghan the article would be M feeds her kids sugar but negatively
Honestly little Louis showed the world that he has a big personality – I love to see it. Sometimes these royals kids seem to have their personalities muted for the firm so in my mind good on Louis for being a mischievous 4 year old. I bet Mia Tindal taught home everything he knows lol
If it were Meghan they would have every early years expert in the UK on tv and they would say that the kids should be taken away from her. But since it’s Kate is “cute” and “relatable” and just a “sugar high” It’s so sick.
Please dont tell me KP asked him to tell this story. I would hate to be his big age and have to kiss anyones ar*e to justify my existence.
PS: is he also a Toff ? Would love to hear what he sounds like.
He sounds pretty normal, he’s not posh and has no fake posh accent. You can listen to the podcast. The jubbly discussion is towards the beginning then they moved on to sports.
That must have been a tough event for parents and kids that age. When a 4 year old starts with that behavior, I think most parents would take him for a walk around the stadium to tire his ass out, but that wasn’t an option here, which is dumb. A 4 year old can’t be expected to “behave” in that kid of situation. Sucks that he and the parents were put in it.
Tindall himself said there were lots of sweets “out back,” so there must have been some sort of VIP room, bathrooms, etc. Why didn’t one of the Lamebridges take Louis out for a break?
And frankly, I find myself wondering what would have happened if the TopCEO had left the boy in peace instead of trying to play up for the cameras. The now famous tantrum seemed to kick off after she leaned over to him and started pointing.
@Sid ~ I think the whole thing started because she told him to take his thumb out of his mouth and pointed out the cameras. He said, cameras, schmeras, leave me alone.
Thanks Surly. That sounds even worse. The kid just turned 4 and you’re going to make him self-conscious about cameras simply for having his finger in his mouth? It’s not a good habit, but royal schmoyal. With a kid that age there are certain battles not worth starting in public, especially when you the adult are the reason the kid is in the situation to begin with. I would have left him in peace
@surly thanks for that. I first read about his behavior on the balcony I read about him “putting his fingers in his mouth and pulling faces.” When I finally saw the vid he was doing that but also looked like he was trying to suck his thumb. So Louis is a thumbsucker! Too bad they don’t talk to Harry anymore. He was a thumbsucker as well and might have been able to offer insight as to how to help curb that.
The parents created this situation by bringing their kids to an hours-long parade and failing to plan for completely predictable little-kid behavior. They caused the problem, and it was their responsibility to fix it by figuring out how to make their kids more comfortable. There was nothing unavoidable about this.
She could have had the nanny take him and that would have been fine. Kate wants to look like she doesn’t have a nanny and she is so hands on and that’s why she doesn’t work much. But she does have a nanny and the nanny SHOULD have taken him because he was bored and very antsy. It would have been fine.
I’ll say what I said the other day. The “early years expert” couldn’t contain her 4 yo at an event he was too young to be at anyway. She’s embarrassed about it and PWT trotted out his cousin in law with badly behaved kids himself to defend it.
Louis NEEDS an early years expert. His “antics” showed a complete lack of respect for Kate, which is learned behavior. I said this yesterday — he’s got a repertoire, he knows Kate doesn’t have authority, and he’s emulating what he’s seeing at home. Overload, whether sugar or burnout, was only the gateway. No one is dealing with the larger issues at home, nor are they likely to.
The early years expert is nanny maria. They should have had her there with them instead of hide her for optics and photo ops. Kate doesn’t seem like a hands on mom, which is perfectly fine until she tries to pretend she is and fails at it and causes all this new drama trying to protect her image.
” sugar was only the gateway” ok that made me laugh out loud. I think everyone is reading wayyyy too much into this. He’s barely four and has a big personality and had a tantrum. Who knows,maybe there are issues at home, but I don’t think that anything we saw was indicative of anything other than he’s a spirited kid.
Prince Louis is 4. 4. Again, I will repeat, 4 years old. I don’t why we expect 4 year olds or any little kid to act like adults. He’s going to act up, misbehave & throw a tantrum. This is what little kids do. My nephew points & shakes his head no when I tell him to do something…but he’s disrespectful, right?
I mean, yes, a 4 year old pointing and shaking his head no when an authority figure asks him to do something is disrespectful.
does it mean he’s the worst 4 year old in the world? of course not. Is that age appropriate behavior? yes, usually. Should it be corrected? Again, yes, usually.
Saying it was appropriate and expected behavior for a 4 year old does not mean that it should have been condoned.
Absolutely no one here expects 4-year-olds to behave like adults. They do expect someone who touts themselves as a ‘early years expert’ to appropriately handle a 4-year-old who is misbehaving and being disrespectful (and disrespectful behavior might be age-normal, but it’s still disrespectful). Kate did not work with Louis to modify his behavior (and it appears, given some of the behavior in question, that he indeed does not expect such parenting moves from her).
When he stuck his tongue out and made that hand gesture at her, if he had been my kid, I would have grabbed his hand, said in a very stern voice that such behavior was completely unacceptable (my kids knew that word from a very early age – lol) and taken him away out of public. Yes, then the nanny should have taken him home. He was too young for such a long event and overstimulated, but he also needed to be told his behavior was wrong.
But would Nanny Maria actually be allowed to correct any of the kids’ behavior? William, more than most other members of the rf, really seems to think his status as a royal makes him better than everyone else and should bow to him.
Yes to all this – a 4-yo acting in a way that is entirely to be expected given his age. No need to blame it on consumption of sweets. As a side note: I have read some interesting posts by nutritionists and ACTUAL early years experts that ‘sugar highs’ are a scientifically disproven myth, but gained too much traction as a concept back in the 1960s or 1980s (can’t remember which) so are still knocking around
The video of his daughter Mia was pretty wild. At one point it looks like either he’s trying to take something from her or she from him and she elbows him in the side. Look, kids misbehave all the time and it goes with the territory. Its not the end of the world. I wish they would stop trying to tell us we didn’t see what we did. Its crazy. Time to move on.
That’s how I feel. Kids do misbehave and it happens. Sometimes kids are naughty and rude. But characterizing it as purely cute just isn’t accurate. Yeah he’s a v cute kid and he was misbehaving in the moment bc he was tired and overstimulated. “I wish they would stop telling us we didn’t see what we did” @msiam is actually what’s bothering me about this.
If it’s a kid who doesn’t get a lot of sugar? Absolutely.
My son is 11, not 4, but we tend to avoid sugar as a family-not restrict or deny or have rules because I’m still recovering from disordered eating, but just avoid buying a lot of the typical sugary snacks like kids’ cereal, sodas, etc because we want him to have a more protein and fresh fruit and veggie rich diet available. He had a giant piece of a chocolate and Oreo cake on his birthday and once that sugar kicked in? It was like puppy zoomies for an hour or two. His dad and grandpa played football outside with him until he calmed down, but it was hilarious.
Same with my 6yo. We don’t have super sugary snacks in the house because he gets the zoomies (I love that!!). Also, he will double-fist sweets into his mouth when left up to his own devices for even a minute. After the zoomies comes the cranky crash. We aren’t restrictive with him at all so don’t interpret it as that (we just make sure sugary sweets are not always around and are the JV squad of snack time), but at Grandma’s house…oh, Lord. Treats and zoomies and crashes, oh my!
Strange that Mike is making excuses, but no excuse for his own older daughters actions.
You had louis in row 1 standing, and on a tear, and mia in row 2 behind him acting out. Dear Mikey, what was that?. Bojo and others sitting around you, didn’t look so impressed. Mikey needs to monitor his own better.
An eight year old biting someone is not acceptable. Most kids bite before they have the words to express their feelings. She’s way too old for that. I would have been mortified.
Mike isn’t a member of The Firm. He’s dispensable so he’s trying to defend the indefen sible
He’s four. His behavior does not need to be analyzed or made excuses for. I have a four and three year old. I have taught kindergarten for over 10 years now. I like to think I am somewhat of an expert on early childhood development. My kids will still show out. They are extremely well behaved but they are kids. They have moments like Louis. We’ve had a couple moments worse.
I am not a Kate fan but I think she did what she could. I would have just left with my kids but I realize that probably would have caused a bigger scene. I think if anything, Kate is a good mom. I like that her kids seem like real kids and not little robots.
100 percent
Agree 100 percent
Agree 100 %
It always fascinates me how people proclaim “Kate’s a good mom” with such conviction. We have no way of knowing that for sure and yet people are convinced because she and her PR love to tell us so.
I love how the current line is that she’s such a good mom because her kid acted out in public.
Look, I’m so sick of this discussion and yet here I am, lol. With kids, especially that age, you need to do your part as a parent to set them up for success. here, Kate and william set Louis up for failure. that’s not good parenting.
As someone said on here the other day, Kate gambled for a photo op and she lost.
Where is all the outrage for someone talking about what went on “behind the scenes”? Was Mike the one “wearing a wire” so he could spill everything on a podcast? That’s much better than spilling everything to Netflix, I guess or letting American media have pictures?
exactly. William sending out that message that Harry leaks everything is pure fantasy considering what is going on with him selling to his side piece, Dan Wootten, and Mike selling out the entire family with this podcast he’s always singing like a canary on. This family can get stuffed. Their hierarchy is a bunch of malarky.
Louis spoiled the image of the hands on perfect mother Kate by having a normal tantrum for a four year old. Why don’t they ignore it? The clean up team is trying really hard : first the black and white photos by Chris Jackson, then a video of kate air kissing little Louis during the pageant (there was a tweet with that, you have to watch it.. Kate’s lips barely moved due to botox, fillers etc…it was hilarious…) now, Mike tindall offers a new excuse.. whatever….anything to protect and defend the perfect white English rose .
Those black and white photos weren’t a good choice imo. Kate looked cold as ice in them and they didn’t exactly give off the “sweet, endearing” vibe like intended.
There was no hint of happiness from her in those black and white photos. They were certainly interesting photos but they did not give off “everything is ok” vibes.
Nice of Mr Potato Head to chime in. I had no idea there was biting going on, yikes. Whoever was biting needed to leave and take a break with Louis. I still think it was cruel to expect little kids to endure all the weekend festivities without needing to take breaks. Especially when they clearly show signs of distress.
Maybe they’re using Mike for “diversity” because he’s a non-posh soccer thug? Because that is not diversity, people. It’s called desperation.
I’m cracking up at the picture of Louis covering Kate’s mouth like he’s thinking “Silence, peasant!”
Seriously Mia bit her dad at 8.!!!.l swear to God these children are ‘sooo bold’ my mother would say ,.just call it what it is, not cute just unruly, indulged children.
Thing is this clip will live on for years everyone will remember little Louis, slapping,.kicking, tongue wagging etc and Kate just did not know what to do even though he is there 3rd child !!!!!
My fave was that pic paired with “were you silent or were you silenced?”
So this is why ms early year expert went out to an event yesterday, I was sure after her non stop play work weekend we won’t see her for at least two weeks. She went out to do stuff about kids so she could continue to pretend she understands children and their behavior.
Yes sugar can get kids are hyped up, but let me tell you, my children have had days on special holidays when they have eaten lots of sugar and they have never bitten or punch or shoved me or anyone else they were around while hyped on sugar. Sometimes we just have to admit that we failed our children in the discipline department and try our best to do better by them because if we don’t correct it when they are young enough to absorb it, they will get to the age when we run out of time
Thank you. This is what bothers me most about Louis’ behavior. Granted he was overstimulated and should not have been asked to sit still for so long as he’s only four. But, he hit his mother, put his hands over her mouth to silence her and made rude gestures to her. That is not acceptable behavior.
At the Baby Bank yesterday, she casually referred to L as her baby who’s “a proper boy now” when she was introduced to someone else’s baby. Her comment made me wonder whether she was hoping one of the attendees would gush over L’s antics at the Jubbly. Thankfully no one took the bait but I guess this was her way of addressing the elephant in the room.
How awkward. She might be even more rattled by what happened with Louis and the continued attention on it. She and William never trend or make genuine headlines for the right reasons.
Have you seen that article in, I believe, a Scottish paper about that visit? It was absolutely scathing! They really ripped into her for the photos of her looking like she’s enjoying a great show instead of in a place that literally is keeping families alive by supplying basic needs.
Imagine the exact same picture, but if it were William’s mouth covered by Louis’ hand? I don’t think the royal reaction would be the same and I’d bet William would remove the hand with a quickness. In no way or form would it be labeled “cute.” Believe me.
At the risk of stirring up the people who don’t like criticism of royal parenting, this is the point. Yes, he’s 4; yes, he was put in a bad situation he wasn’t prepared for; yes, he showed overstimulated acting out (as children will do). His parents/staff have done Louis a disservice.
Also, Tindall is gross.
Kids get bored easily since they wanted the kids there they should’ve at least brought things to entertain them. iPad, books, toys, something. This is on Keen Buttons not the 4 year old.
No kidding. Simple basic child care.
What? The royals need a diversion from the proceedings? What would the peasants think?
Are you not entertained?
My youngest is almost 7 and I wouldn’t expect him to sit that long for an adult event.
Right. Louis was just being a cute kid. He was so funny omg. They shoudn’t run to the media with any excuses. It’s not a big deal.
Right. It’s like they are so embarrassed by how he is acting. It would look better on them if they didn’t make excuses and just accept that he’s a child and acted his age.
Which rota rat was whining about how Archie would “miss out” because he wasn’t going to be raised around his cousins? I bet Harry and Meghan are saying “Thank God!” Lol! Well lets hope those kids don’t grow up to be teenaged terrors. Although Edward and Sophie’s kids seem well behaved.
This ogre needs to keep his cheating trap shut. I can’t stand this raggedy family.
Ah, he was just being a four year old. I thought it was cute. But they then pulled him out of other functions, the Wales trip for ex, because of this, so I guess KP were embarrassed XD. Also I’m late to the party, when did Di Mike Tindall become the unofficial-official-royal-spokesperson? Should we expect updates/opinions on all things Will and Kate from him now on?
I feel like Mike talks to much, like he’s on the verge of annoying the RF.
Im obviously not royalty, but my mom worked really hard to get my sisters and I to behave in public. We all knew if we acted up while out somewhere (a store, a restaurant), we were getting sent to sit in the car until we could behave… if we’d acted like Louis, we would have been in the car SO FAST.
What year were you born (generally)? I’m 38. Feel like for my generation this was acceptable punishment/discipline but it would never fly today. “Omg! They left you in a car alone!”
So, Kate the “early childhood expert” let her 4 year old have sugar right before an event where he was expect to sit in a chair for hours and watch a show. This shows a complete lack of judgement on her part. You never give kids sugar when you want them to sit still. As a teacher, whenever we have a birthday treat come in, we have it at the very end of the day so the kids aren’t on a sugar high all day. But I actually have basic knowledge of early childhood development and Kate has the media telling us she does.
Has no one heard of homeostasis? The body automatically secretes more insulin if more sugar is taken and thus the blood sugar level settles to a ‘normal ‘ range. I’ve been a Type 1 diabetic for many years and I’m sick of parents saying this was caused by ‘sugar’. Tiredness is the main cause of meltdowns like this. But that would lead to all kinds of questions as to the advisability of parading little kids like that. Maybe he needed the lavatory? Mia is far too old to behave like that anyway and there’s no excuse for for some of the behaviour Louis exhibited. KP are panicking about the reveal
I mean maybe sugar was an issue but the main thing was that it was a boring and long parade for a 4 year old to sit through. I get that he maybe had to go because KP were told to or whatever but once he was starting to act out, Kate should have just taken him away so he could calm down or just go home.
Is Louis the worst 4 year old in the world? No. Is it indicative of anything either in his parents or himself? No. And I blame his behaviour on his parents poor *planning* more than anything. He was already overwhelmed with Trooping so it was not a surprise he didn’t fare better at the parade.
It’s not that Kate and Incandescent-King have a ram bumptious 4 year old son whose funny antics teeter into brattishness. OR, that they should have been better prepared…it’s that they SHOULD NEVER HAVE MADE HIM BE THERE!
They pushed a tired, bored little kid in front of the relentless world media. And now the spectating and judging of a child is used in a media woodchipper- just setting Louis up for failure. No toys, no support, no break time, just the relentless spotlight of millions. Louis will never live this down and they don’t care because they are our ‘betters’.
Look at how they weaponised Harry’s childhood activities, but Louis is only FOUR years old and now he’s branded as a cute clown and/or possible troublemaker. Just watch how long this will play out in comparison to Kingly George 😫 – vomit!
Well at least we weren’t told later that Louis made mummy cry with his rudeness!
Remind me who overshadowed the Jubilee.
Why are these people so insecure?? A 4yr old behaved like a 4yr old after a day of too much. Too many people, too much noise, too many hours. It ain’t that deep, they need to stop making this into a big deal. They could have had a nanny take him out or had been prepared with things to keep them busy. They screwed up like many parents have before them and will after them. Pull the stick out of your nether regions and just accept the idea that your human like the rest of us.