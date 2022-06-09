People: For the Jubbly, the Sussexes ‘paid their respects and went home’

It’s interesting that People Magazine didn’t devote this week’s cover to the Queen and the Jubilee, right? Perhaps they didn’t want to devote a cover to the Sussexes, who were arguably the biggest story to come out of the Jubblyshambles. If People had made Harry and Meghan the cover story, there would be panic at the palace and People might lose access for a few months. So in the end, they avoided putting any royals on the cover, but they’ve still got some exclusives out of the Jubbly. Exclusives like this piece, in which a source close to Harry and Meghan speaks about why they weren’t out and about much during their four-day visit.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to the U.K. was focused on Queen Elizabeth.
“They aren’t part of the [working] royal family anymore, and that’s a decision they have taken — but maybe [the public] hasn’t quite accepted that yet,” a source who knows the couple tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Yes, they were low-key. They paid their respects and went home.”
The source adds, “They were really here to see the Queen, and they did.”
During the Jubilee outings, Harry and Meghan — who shared the strain they’d experienced within the family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey — didn’t spend time with Harry’s immediate family members, including his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.
[From People]
I still find it sad that Prince Charles didn’t make any kind of public sign of “attempted reconciliation” with his son. We don’t even know if Charles saw his Sussex grandchildren, but I strongly suspect he did not, just as I suspect that Charles was invited to spend time with his grandchildren but he declined. Then again, I also think it’s a good sign that Clarence House hasn’t leaked a bunch of sh-t about the Sussexes after they left. Charles could have easily gone to a friendly royal reporter to let them know what was said during Harry and Meghan’s visit to Clarence House last Friday, or how Charles is “sad” about not meeting his grandchildren, etc. There’s been none of that. Which leads me to believe that Harry and Charles actually do have some kind of understanding. It’s not peace and it’s not a full reconciliation, but they agreed to get through this visit without father-son drama. All of the drama seems to be coming from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace.
As for that BP and KP drama… again, I love that Harry, Megan and the kids simply did a breezy four-day visit. They avoided being used as inclusion props for the colonialist machine, they honored Harry’s grandmother and spent private time with her and that was that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
They did what they came to do and in stealth mode. Liz obviously has no issue and the walk in the church proves that (to me). And Chuck is an arse and a selfish one we all know that. We haven’t seen any leaks because they all know that H&M can and will call them on the carpet. They also have receipts and they don’t want to tarnish that crown which is in flux with many calling to do away with them on the payroll. Spoiled children knocked in place for a while by H&M. And it’s glorious.
So hold on, does that mean they definitely did not spend time with Charles at CH, despite the reported sighting?
A credible source saw the Sussexes car left Clarence House.
This was reported on air. It was never confirmed by CH.
Just maybe, never complain, never explain is back for PC and the Sussexes.
They were supposedly spotted leaving Highgrove. I’m sure he met the kids at some point, but probably didn’t have time (or didn’t want) to meet with them further.
It’s hilarious to me that so much fuss is being made over something that didn’t happen. They turned the country upside down for four full days, every sort of pomp and pageantry, parades, musical stars,air force jets, fireworks, they dragged out every possible royal. And all people are talking about is what Harry and Meghan didn’t do.
That’s power.
That’s power
That’s power
thats Supreme power
Oh look, a reasonable nuanced take for once, lol. As non-working royals, they weren’t required to be at any of the events, so they were able to attend the ones that were most important for the Queen, the reason they were there, and that was it.
As for Charles….I do find it interesting. We’re not getting leaks about him Lili or anything, but we’re also not getting stories about how sad he was to not be invited to her first birthday or anything. It kind of feels like a truce of sorts was called.
It’s People though, a US based magazine.
Here in UK even the Guardian had silly articles about them after the 1st public appearance. It’s weird because in the ‘normal’ press there were tons of articles that made it clear a big percentage of British people don’t want a King Charles or William.
True, People is usually better when it comes to the Sussexes, its when it comes to the Cambridges that it gets unhinged with the praise and extreme coverage lol.
And that’s interesting about the other articles. Was it a matter of just wanting to abolish the monarchy, or specifically not wanting Charles or William?
It’s incredible that Charles made no effort to see his own grandchildren. That is the biggest story in all of this.
We don’t know if he did or didn’t. We only saw the Sussexes once publicly in four days so we can’t assume anything.
Pretty benign, really. The source was in the UK when providing these quotes, so it makes me think it’s Omid Scobie. The sad part IS the missed opportunity Charles had to see his grandchildren and show some rapprochement with Harry and Meghan. He didn’t acknowledge them at the thanksgiving service, which was too bad. It would have shown him to be the better man than his incandescent heir. He could use a little good PR as he nears the throne as a pretty unpopular monarch.
Charles could have at least greeted and talked to Harry and Meghan at the service. He really is not a good parent and favoring will is a bad mistake imo and be could have protected harry and Meghan from the get go.i am unimpressed with Charles
I was about to defend Charles but this perspective made it very clear for me @Tessa. Even a smile and wave their way would’ve made an impact; people watch every single gesture the RF make and it could’ve been something short and simple.
It looked like C craned his neck back in the direction of H & M as he was taking his seat – whatever that might or might not mean.
Plus Camela Toominey of the Telegraph made such a big deal of Chuck blowing a kiss to Katy on video she’s slowed down to capture all details.
Since he usually does a more intimate kiss on the cheek, I don’t see how blowing her a kiss from a distance and avoiding talking to her up close is so impressive.
C will put the monarchy first which means he will continue to isolate H and his family. To publicly “embrace” H would point the finger of blame directly at W. I think C knows how damaging this would be for the FFK and the institution. As someone said, they’re trapped. Oh, C is still a lousy father.
Charles is only fixed on the big price: a smooth regency and ascension to the throne with his slimmed down royal team.
I hope Harry has found emotional closure during this private trip to honor his grandmother. Now he can move on without nostalgia about his past and fully focus on his new life in the US with his Sussexfamily. I think he’s ready for it.
If his UK family wants to they can come and visit them in Montecito.
Charles has never been a good parent. He made his sons walk behind their mother’s casket with him so he wouldn’t get booed or stuff thrown at him. He used his still grieving sons for good PR for his mistress. He’s the reason the KP office exists. He use to leak so much about Will and Harry that they decided to get from under their dad and do their own thing with KP.
+ 1 Charles has never been a good parent, though he tried to pick up the pace a little after Diana’s death. Spoiling your eldest whose nickname is Billy the Basher is a case in point. Will doesn’t do a lot of events and he behaved as if he gets to rule over who Harry marries. Incandescent is what everyone famously calls his temper. Good parents are on it, Charles just sticks his head in the sand.
Agree with this 100%. He sucked as a father. It’s easier to be a (noncustodial) grandparent — no sacrifices need to be made.
The thing is, Harry and his kids now remind him too much of his failed marriage to Diana, mainly because of their resemblance to her (redhead Spencers, personality, went her own ways to impact causes & people and be a worldwide star, etc). And don’t forget the greater role/influence that Camilla has over him. People seem to keep overlooking her role in the entire Sussex exit, but I’m convinced she’s constantly in Charles’s (and the tabloids’) ears, stoking fires, leaking stories and gossiping about Harry, Meghan and their family. It’s not all the Cambridges doing – Camilla is better at this, since she (like Charles) has been playing the long game for ever.
I agree with this. Every time Harry talks about being his mother’s son or carrying on her legacy it stabs Charles in the heart. Which is a good thing, imo. It wouldn’t surprise me if Charles was the one blocking the security. Charles wishes he could use Harry’s popularity to his advantage without having to face his guilt over Diana. And of course Camilla’s guilt too. I see Charles trying to negotiate something where Harry travels on his behalf or represents him, especially in the states, but spends minimal time in the UK around him and Baldemort.
@C-Shell says:
“Pretty benign, really. The source was in the UK when providing these quotes, so it makes me think it’s Omid Scobie.”
Um….no. Scobie is not the Sussexes spokesperson.
While it is true that scobie appears to be the only journalist in britain that has a professional code of ethics by which he operates, he does not speak on behalf of the Sussexes.
H&M have an Archewell partner-affiliate company in the UK which is their eyes and ears on the ground. The two ladies that run that organization were the liaison between H&M and BP to make the arrangements for exactly what they would do and not do/participate in and not participate during their whistle-stop visit.
H&M kept their plans so close to their chest that BP courtiers complained to their co-conspirators in the britshidtmedia about it saying, when the RotaRats were begging for info about the Sussexes’ movements while in the UK, that they “didnt know yet.”
No, Scobie ISN’T their spokesperson, only someone named as such speaks for the Sussexes. But Scobie is pretty much the only straight-talking person in the UK when it comes to them and has been used as a “source” in the past. It makes sense that People might go to a reliable “source.” It seems unlikely **to me** that there is a palace “source” or even a FOH (friend of Harry) who would say something that clear and straightforward. Hence my speculation.
When a source that knows the subject speaks to a publication that doesnt necessarily mean they got permission right ?
Not necessarily. I think Meghan even said in a deposition or testimony that she did not give her friends permission to go to People when they talked about the letter from her father.
IMO it depends a lot on what “a source that knows the couple” means. That could mean anyone from Eugenie to Omid.
Thanks for that,because the BM loves to make it seem like the Sussexes are the leakers,secretly wearing mic packs and talking through sources when its the opposite.
The supposed friend in the article nailed it. The public nor the gutter media has accepted the Sussexes resigned from their role as senior working royals (pun, I do not see where the others are working). They came for the Queen, attended the events and left. All the drama afterwards is coming from the various houses over there. The Sussexes seems very focused on the life they are creating for themselves and their family in California. Proud of how they handled themselves while visiting and equality proud of how they left.
The Sussex said ages ago all their sources would be stated. All friends as sources get named and if not that it comes directly from the Sussex themselves through their office.
So idk who this friend is.
It’s entirely possible the source is a non-hostile BP courtier; there may be a few. But it’s not one of the Sussex people since they’re not named.
Yeah no way a friend of theirs said this and or even knows what they are talking about.
@Wiglet Watcher, I’m with you on this. The Sussex released a letter stating exactly this. Fans and haters are alike in this respect in ignoring the words of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.
I keep wondering what the whole Well Child “we have a surprise for you this weekend!” tweet was about with the picture of Harry and William. Did anything come of that?
Do you mean the Diana awards? William isn’t part of WellChild
Yes. The Diana awards. Did that happen? Did Harry visit? Did anything on with that? Because it seemed like they were hyping something.
I don’t think anything happened with that. They were hyping something but I haven’t seen anything.
It was the Diana Award not Well Child. H’s the sole royal patron of WC whereas both brothers work with the DA.
I’m a little confused here, if a royal is a patron of an org, is it automatically a royal patronage? I thought both Well Child and the Diana Awards were orgs that had H &W as patrons as individuals not as part of the royal machine. I thought that was why H is still with them while most everything else was stripped.
We must use commonsense. Harry and Meghan did’nt plan to go anywhere than to stay at Frogmore, simply because of the judicial reviews, the courtcase against the UK government/home office, regarding their security. They cannot be seen out and about in the UK with lesser security than the say the need now. Simple because that would undermine their case. So, stop falling for the tabloid and rota nonsense. Just listen to them and follow their actions.
It’s not falling for the tabloid and rota nonsense. The comment was based on a tweet from the Diana Award.
This isn’t some nonsense the tabloids or rota are pushing, the comment was about the Diana Awards’ Roll of Honour which will be announced on July 1, Diana’s birthday.
I doubt Chuck and Willy boy were raised to apologise to anyone beneath their royal rank. There will never be peace unless they do that.
I could see PC as being more likely to apologize than PW.
#nevergonnahappen
I think the article shouldn’t have mentioned who they didn’t spend time with. It’s not important and now it’s going to cause more drama.
The visit wasn’t about the peace with Charles or the other brother.
It was about his grandmother.
It says “during the jubilee outings” – it doesn’t say that there were no private visits or meetings beyond that.
Ah okay. Whew semantics.
@Becks1 That’s a great catch. Those public events were so highly choreographed that the fact Willy, Chucky and Harry had no interaction was clearly by design. I don’t know enough about Charles’ calendar of appearances during the Jubbly to know if there for big enough gaps in his schedule to pop over to Windsor and see his grandkids.
I agree. Harry has studiously avoided mentioning his father or brother. Whatever the situation is it remains a private matter for the foreseeable future. The Sussexes were a classy presence for the Jubbly and now it is back to life on US soil.
I still don’t trust that an anonymous “source” knows anything. There were times when PC, H&M and TQ were out of the public eye. The Queen, especially, wasn’t at the majority of events. H&M could have met with either of them without “sources” knowing. Nobody even seems to be saying who was at Lili’s party, outside of the photographer’s family.
Yes which is it ? The stories are confusing. There are many versions or lies. The rota clowns are just making all these up to write anything about the Sussexes. Seems like these are all conjectures and suppositions. They’re mad because they don’t have anything authentic to write about so they invent exaggerated stories. They have to do this otherwise they don’t have anything to put on their family’s table.
The good thing with there being so many conflicting stories is that nothing sticks because the public can see that the media have very limited informative on the visit and are padding stories out with conjecture.
“Maybe the public hasn’t accepted that yet.” Brilliant!
On one of the prior jubbly posts I speculated that, despite reports from the usual tabloid suspects, the Sussexes had not met with Charles. This article seems to confirm it. Charles is more savvy than the Cambridges in his fake leaks. He seems to recognize that it looks better to fake reconciliation than to have leaks suggesting you snubbed the Sussexes. The Cambridges continue to make it obvious they’re the biggest family racists.
That shows how deep the British people’s psyche has been affected by the royal propaganda. Most still believe in a perfect monarchy! The Brits will suffer from a collective identity crisis when the Queen has passed on.
So much manufactured drama. The Sussexes did what most of us expected, and they looked great doing it. And when they left, they took the shine with them. Win for everyone except the bitter, which means Camp Cambridge loses again. Obviously, this has not been a good year for the Cambridges.
Look at the two hot, beautiful, charismatic people. No wonder the British media is still sulking that they left. Poor bastards can’t stand being dumped and sadder still was if they had just be unbiased, not racist dumb nuts, they could still be charmed daily by Harry and Meghan instead of being stuck with the two of the most boring , dull lazy uninteresting, incandescent buttons ever , the Cambridges
I don’t think there is any way that Prince Charles didn’t see the grandchildren. I think for once Charles had enough sense to not go running to the press about what was said and not said. I still say that Harry’s slam back at the press and indirectly his father about that cash for Prince mess floored him. Cause Harry was prepared to go full FAFO with him and then quickly backed off. With Charles showcasing a picture of him and Meghan walking down the aisle, with him approving the whole separate entrance along with TQ for them there’s no way that Charles isn’t backing him.
I do think it’s for self interested reasons though. Charles realized how bad the rest of them did on their tours and how pushing out his son married to a Black woman because he wouldn’t just “suck it up” to be abused looked to many people. I still think that Charles is going to try to get Harry to come back in some fashion. Not as a full time working royal, but something.
I think Harry will take him up on a half in offer. Just so they can have security to come and go as they please and the kids will be able to get to be in the UK more.
@Yeahright: Agreeing to be half in means giving up his independence. Harry’s not going back to that life in any capacity. This last weekend told everybody that.
Amy Bee I think people need to realize that Harry didn’t want to be pushed out, he wanted to be half in and half out. If he has to do some stuff for his dad so his family can actually come to the UK and be safe, he may think that is a big enough pro to just do it. I think it depends on what the security review ends up.
I could see Charles wanting Harry to act as his representative in North America or the Caribbean. No way Harry will be flying back and forth to the UK. However, Harry should keep Charles at arms length at all times. We’ve seen from the cash for access scandal that Charles has no scruples. Harry could find himself caught up in drama and be left holding the bag.
The only way Harry and Meghan would be enticed to spend any time back in the UK would be if Charles realized Archewell needs a bigger presence in the UK under the Crown’s auspices, but that would take away from Keen’s Koncerned Karing for Children’s Mental Health *work*. If and when Keen and Mean officially separate or divorce, Keen will no longer be a face of Royal soft diplomacy and philanthropy, in fact she will be (and already is) a liability.
I seriously doubt the Sussexes would return in any real capacity.
I agree with you Merricat, especially after Just four days and only two events in the uk and the British media has gone unhinged again and yet Ch or Bp is not shutting down these deranged stories, there is absolutely no way that the Sussex will ever come back to be part time or quarter time working anything for Charles or anyone else in that family. The Sussex don’t need the monarchy, the monarchy needs them even though they don’t want to admit it.
@overit, I actually think they would under the right circumstances. If they thought they could do more good in the world, had proper security, and no RR, I think they would.
Hypothetical: of something happened where all the Cambs somehow bc unfit to ever sit on the throne, do you think Harry would ever accept the throne?
I think they would. The media is one thing, Harry can and has pushed back at them. It was him knowing his family was leaking crap to drive his wife to suicide. And it appears that Charles isn’t the leaker at all, it was William. He can and do work for Charles and TQ and not interact with William. Heck Harry would have been happy to not be part of anything and TQ was the one who wanted them there for the Trooping and wanted them to have their own entrance into the church. That to me is from not only TQ, but also Charles who is running things more and more that Harry is and will be important no matter what. William though is probably somewhere punching air.
@Chillingindc: You have a lot of faith in Charles. Unfortunately I don’t have that. Charles is keeping quiet because he agreed that the focus should be on the Queen. I don’t think he’s capable of remorse and he still thinks that Harry was in the wrong and is going through a phase.
I will say this, how Charles and TQ handled the proposal was terrible. But these are two people who were told from birth that the only thing that matters is the Crown. And to bad that you are being disparaged in the press. I don’t think Charles even got it until after Harry left. And I do think Charles pulled security/titles and whatnot to push Harry to have to come back. But he left, thrived, and is bigger news wise and prestige wise than the actual heir. Harry made them and their whole the one first out of the birth canal rule look really dumb.
Charles knows he needs that star power. I am just saying, everyone don’t be shocked if something comes up with them being ambassadors or some ridiculous title like that.
ChillinginDC, I can’t see H&M doing anything for the Crown unless they could do it as private citizens. If they’re going as royals, they will suddenly have the rr following them around (I don’t think PC will help in that regard), they will get scrutinized because “public money” even if they don’t take any, and the palace will suddenly decide it must approve every contract, etc., that H&M do. I know that sounds absurd, but I have a feeling that if you put a toe in they will probably want the whole leg. Again, if they can help the Crown as private citizens, they MAY help. I don’t know that Harry would ever trust them enough for anything else, andmaybe not for that.
@Saucy&Sassy
I think they would do it privately, but since Harry was hurt at them saying service can only be done as a member of the RF I think he would want to be able to show them that he can still do things for the Crown, and not have to deal with the RR and their mess. I can’t see them going in and having to deal with the press again. But since Charles isn’t briefing against them anymore, maybe? I don’t know. I think as Omid and other snarky RR mentioned, when William was gone, nothing leaked about Harry/Meghan’s visit, no one knew they were coming. So it’s apparent the Other Brother was feeding his own brother/sister in law to the RR.
Harry being “half in” would be wonderfully inclusive for Charles’ reign but Will would have the temper tantrum to end all temper tantrums. The steam coming out from that bald head would be visible for miles.
As well, what happens if Charles unexpectedly passes away? I doubt Harry will want any business agreements at William’s mercy.
What they say: “source” who knows the couple.
What they mean: we are making up sources like the UK media.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have told the world that all communication to the media will come directly from their spokesperson, not an undisclosed source. Even if the story is positive to the Sussexes, it’s still a made-up story.
This story, I think, was put out to stay don’t expect the Sussexes to be at Bulliam’s b-day bashes next week.
Thankfully they were not invited, it is best to avoid all energy draining experiences.
Bill made a public declaration of the non- invitation.
Charles is a wimp, with a mean, petty streak. He is dangerous, make no mistake about that. When he pulled security from the Sussexes, that was not a loving father move. The blowing a kiss at kate, was a twisted move, and a pu$$y one at that, or in other words a cheap shot.
Harry not taking the fall for his pay to play game, really stuck it to his phony arse. If harry was still under his thumb, harry would not have been able to speak up. So please don’t give Charlie a pass he not a honorable man, if you could, ask diana.
I would put 20 bucks on that blown kiss to Kate was for putting up with the mistress/es AND living separate lives. Charles knows Kate wants a loving husband more than anything else and she ain’t going to get it. I 💯 believe that tabloid quote of Will’s from a few months back, “you knew what you signed up for!”
I honestly don’t think Kate cares if she has a loving husband — she wants to be queen consort some day and that’s her priority.
While I will not pretend to know all the intimate details, if memory serves me well, the last time Charles was somewhat nice and said publicly that the Sussexes can visit with actually stay at Clarence House, Bill went on a leaking streak to the sun.
Bill’s new communications manager lasted for about two months.
She was let go for adhering to Bill’s wishes.
Not to mention, the visit before IG on the way to the Netherlands.
The Sussexes can be pragmatic and decided to honour their grandmother the best way they know how, fully aware of the pile around their best intentions.
Their good manners prevailed.
I agree with the source that people haven’t accepted that Harry and Meghan are no longer of the institution. I saw the press describing their visit as a return to royal duties. It’s why many were shocked that didn’t attend any events after the church service. They came to pay respect to the Queen and for her to see Archie and Lili.
The idea of Charles truly not caring to meet his grandchildren is really horrifying to me. Even if just out of curiosity. So my brain is automatically coming out with excuses for him. Meager ones but still. I feel like he did meet them but both he and the Queen are holding off on releasing pics until the jubbly dies down and W’s birthday is passed. Maybe for Harry’s bday. Or over the summer when most of the family goes on vacation so there is nothing to steal attention from and to give the RR something to write about during the slow months.
I was also wondering last night if H&C relationship is as fine as it was before everything went and they honestly have just been indifferent towards each for most of Harry’s adult life.
Steph, what I’ve been wondering is if there are photos that will be released do you think they will be released as Christmas Cards for this year?
They’ve said that they love and respect the queen so came to the events that (probably) mattered to her most – Trooping and Church service.
Yeah also surprised Charles isn’t briefing about how horrible/lovely it was that he couldn’t/could see Lili and Archie but maybe him and Harry talked and they agreed on no briefings.
My tinfoil tiara take- I think Charles has setup peace behind the scenes with Harry. Maybe not true warmth, but no more ice out. This probably happened when they met during the pre IG visit. The Sussexes basically had all their terms for their jubilee visit agreed to. I doubt that would have happened with Chuck’s okay.
I suspect Charles is behind the scenes setting up his official reign and saving the true reconciliation stories and pictures for his eventual coronation. The money shots and tales of him with Archie and Lili won’t come until he needs them for Good King Charles PR.
I thought Omid scobie said that PC had met up with them? I would like to think that they are operating on speaks with no leaks. PC is asute and probably wants to receoncile or not row because he is smoothing his pathway to the throne and has a lot more savvy than Mad Will.
If this pretty-picture scenario does not include a public BP apology to the Sussexes for the smear campaign they CONTINUE to run against the Sussexes in cahoots with the britshidtmedia, then thats gonna be a big fat “NO” to any kumbaya between the Sussexes and the british monarchy.
Sowwy.
But if they said something in private why would it need to be public? I agree with Kaiser that the bullying thing is dead and it may get mentioned in their yearly round up or something and that’s it. I doubt you are going to get PC or the TQ to say they were wrong about anything. Heck, TQ continues to protect Andrew.
I don’t remember Omid saying that, he said the Queen most likely met Lili, on Wed, he was just speculating like everyone.
The Sussexs where definitely seen by various reporters leaving Clarence House on Friday before the Church Service. I really hope Charles did get to see his grand children. It has been said that they did meet in April and Charles asked Harry not to mention him in his interview he was going to do at de Invictus, the royal spokesman was actually blaming Charles for this, hence de so called ‘snub’ was not intentional but a promise to his dad .So hopefully they can reconcile behind closed doors, we will find out soon enough !!! I personally would love it and am rooting for this reunion of sorts as de other two would be livid , can you image !!!!
Absolutely no leaks as yet. No one really knows anything about Charles movements on Sat either !!!
The Sussexes did not visit charles at CH before going to the church service. That was a lie.
No it’s not. That was confirmed.
There’s too much going on with “fans” and anti-people right now. Things I have seen is that Harry and Meghan ignored the bus and decided to show up in their own car and arrive late to make an entrance. Harry and Meghan refused to speak to Charles and Camilla. Harry and Meghan tried to take photos of TQ. It’s a mess. There’s no way Charles did not see Harry, Meghan, or his grandkids. And we have no idea if they have not been doing Zoom calls or other things. We only found out about the Zoom calls with TQ and PP after the fact when Harry was on James Corden. All of the RR flipped out.
I do think that for once Charles is being smart and he and Harry are not saying a thing. That was probably a condition from both sides and that’s fine.
There are numerous media outlets confirming they did visit Charles. What was on the agenda, aside from meeting his grandchildren, was likely that NO LEAKS were to be spread from CH or KP. Charles undoubtedly had prior *words* with Keen and Mean that they were to keep their leaking mouths shut and to tell Ma Meddlesome to STFU as well. One only has to look at the bitter faces on the Cambs at the church service to see they were well and truly pissed off.
Exactly Jaded. I will say this, I don’t like Charles much, but I think he realized he messed up and that Harry didn’t fail and run back with his tail between his legs. That Invictus show lit up the media/world for days. He wants that star power back where he can use it for himself. William is too big headed and dumb to see that.
Just thinking about the time difference and jet leg Archie and Lili must’ve been experiencing (and H &M). It’s an 8 hour difference I think, and just a 4 day trip. Maybe they tried to keep the kids in their regular California time.
Aurora, Chef’s kiss to everything you said. You nailed it and your comment has stayed in my mind. Great take!
Hope Harry does some California surfing this summer!
@ChillinginDC
I don’t think, given the security concerns, Harry and Meghan would ditch the bus and come in their own car. Obviously, who rides what and with whom are all predetermined. Clearly, Harry and Meghan were intended to arrive in their own vehicle and get their own escort up the aisle at the Church. Harry is in a rather unique position. He is still the second son of the next sovereign. That fact alone separates him from his cousins. Being a non-working royal gives him the convenient excuse to sit with other non-working royals without appearing to be demoted.
“[A] source who knows the couple”—heck, I “know the couple “: maybe People can come to me for quotes?
@ChillinginDC. I agree with you. Not just Charles but the whole Royal Family need Harry’s shine (and Meghan’s). Yes the Invictus Games proved Harry’s global star power. It emotionally connected to different people in all parts of the world more than the Jubilee did. He had global relevance and relatability. This is what Charles and William lack. Maybe they have the local/domestic influence and power but definitely no global interest and power (remember the failed Caribbean tour). And they both know this; also the whole of the British media know this. That’s why they can’t let go of the Sussexes. They need them to exist and survive.
The title of this article says it best-they did exactly what they said they would do-the only goal was to see the queen and let her meet their children=end of story -everything else is shitgibbons talking out the side of their necks-have a great day to all the UK shitgibbons.