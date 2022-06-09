Prince Harry & Meghan skipped the ‘cousins lunch’ after Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour happened one week ago. I was surprised when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended up going to it because for weeks/months beforehand, the conversation in the UK was about how the Queen “banned” Harry and Meghan from the balcony. As it turned out, all of the royal and royal-adjacent cousins did go to Trooping and they watched the festivities from the Major General’s Office. This week, Mike Tindall revealed something else: there was a “cousins lunch” last Thursday. And Harry & Meghan skipped it.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry skipped a cousins’ lunch during their Jubilee visit after “not checking the family’s diaries”. Mike Tindall, 43, revealed that while key members of the Royal family had a meal after the Trooping the Colour on Thursday, the Queen’s grandchildren enjoyed a lunch together.
Appearing on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Zara Phillips’ husband said “the cousins” spent some quality time together after watching the grand event from the Major General’s Office. Mr Tindall said: “It was outstanding, to be fair. It was just great to be a part of. We had a good cousins’ lunch on the Thursday. That was a highlight.”
But it is understood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went straight back to Frogmore Cottage after watching the event with the Tindalls.
What is this sh-t about “not checking the family’s diaries”? These people, my God. It can’t be “Harry and Meghan were invited to the lunch but they declined.” They had only arrived in the UK less than 24 hours beforehand, they were probably still jetlagged and they clearly wanted to just avoid most of the family.
Speaking of nasty British reporting, batsh-t crazy Angela Levin has been blanketing the British media, talking all kinds of idiotic crap. That crap then gets turned into bonkers headlines like “Royal expert: Harry and Meghan pissed on a corgi as Netflix filmed it all.” Levin is the one claiming that Harry and Meghan “didn’t check” William’s diary. Levin claims H&M were terribly rude to William and Kate because… the Sussexes invited them to Lili’s birthday party. Levin claims Harry is “very, very upset that he was largely ignored. He still feels he’s owed an apology.” Yeah… no. Harry was ready to fight everyone in that church if they said sh-t, but that’s not the same as “being mad because his dirtbag family is petty.”
Oh, and Levin also claimed that she “heard” that Netflix wanted Harry and Meghan to take photos with the royals “because they would have sold it. It would be very valuable, very valuable to them.” I am begging everyone to stop using this unwell woman as a royal expert. She is completely off her f–king rocker.
Yeah, that cousins lunch was a trap. Designed to collect intel that they could leak. Harry already keeps up with the cousins they are close to and they keep their mouths shut.
Mike is a plant for the Keens. Harry/Meghan knew exactly what he was up to, and this article proves it. This is why Harry completely ignored him.
Mike has never proven himself a good person. Multiple affairs during his engagement and marriage. Many drunken fight and racist comments.
His allegiance was for sale and William bought it with tax funds and the promise of staying on the royal welfare train.
THUG Mike is 💯 a plant. Why would Mike, a cousin in law, defend Kate and Louis and call it a sugar high. What an ass hat. And why would Thug know? He’s so gross.
Let the Thug speak freely. Unleash the Tindall ! Mike you’re falling into the trap and believing you’re ‘Royal’ as the Middletons did before you.
LOL! Word, ChattyCath.
The Sussexes decided not to go to any lunches because they would be accused of drawing attention to themselves. They kept a low profile and now they are accused of snubbing people. damned if they do and damned if they don’t.
EXACTLY.
It really feels like Harry and Megan worked with a good therapist on how to navigate this entire trip back into the vipers’ den. No contact with the worst offenders, grey rocking, avoiding the flying monkeys. It was all really skillfully done.
Interesting that you brought up the term “grey rocking.” Googled, since I wasn’t familiar with term and landed on a BetterUp post about what it is and how to do it.
Does Angela think Netflix is a photo agency or a tabloid? Yeah bat sh!t crazy is a compliment to her, I wouldn’t even give her that much credit. As for the cousins luncheon, I guess Harry and Meghan felt they had spent enough time around that bunch, especially as Mike is a leaker. Although there is no reason to think they couldn’t have visited with people separately or that people visited them at Frogmore.
The Brits continue to look like fools to the rest of the world
I thought Harry and Megan had lunch with de Queen and senior royals , wasn’that mentioned in de press ?.
I am not happy about loopy Levin and Scammy and Junior being given airtime as credible commentators on H and M. I complained to GMB and Ofcom about the platforming of Scammy given Buzzfeed report and have heard nothing back. I am concerned about derangers fuelling hatred that could lead to actual violence as H and M and their children.
She’s regularly on GMB and Jeremy Bine but she’s also on the BBC…which is just mind blowing that people are encouraging her. She is writing a book on Camilla so that’s just v interesting.
Jais
She’s writing that book with Camilla’s involvement.
This is exactly what they want. They want a lone wolf to act out on their lies. These people are the worst of humans the very worst
Ew@ wiglet watcher. So it’s an authorized biography? I wasn’t sure but yikes if so. It’s this kind of stuff that has me side eyeing Camilla, along with her close ties to the tabloids a la Peter Hunt’s fantastic line about her keeping the DM closer.
@paulah- the thing is Angela is not just some kooky lone wolf. But yeah maybe they want us to think she is but she still out there authorized by the RF and the BM to shill her nasty hateful opinions. She makes me want to take 10 showers a day.
This Netflix sh*t is so crazy. Netflix doesn’t even have cameras. They give people money to produce contents. Archewell has a Production company that brought cameras to the Invictus games to film because they are making a documentary about Invictus for Netflix. Ever since trump I ask my friends have people always been so stupid?
I thought that Netflix had basically taken control of the production of the 2022 Invictus games doc?
Why would you think that?
@Musical_Note I’m actually producing content for Netflix and they are indeed – as @BarbMill says- financiers and purchasers of content only. They don’t themselves produce anything, as far as I know . So, no, they wouldn’t rock up anywhere with “their cameras” or other equipment.
“Levin also claimed that she “heard” that Netflix wanted Harry and Meghan to take photos with the royals “because they would have sold it. It would be very valuable, very valuable to them.”
Tell me you don’t know how streaming works without telling me you don’t know how streaming works, Boomer.
Pray tell, Angela: How exactly does a streaming platform that hosts movies and TV shows “sell” a single photo? That’s not how this works, that’s not how any of this works.
The stupidity of the ‘Netflix cameras’
is a UK tabloid making.
It’s a deliberate, vicious fabrication to tarnish H&M’s credibility.
This nonsense is being amplifide all over their media platforms for mounts now by people who call themselves, experts, columnists, reporters and commentators. And the world media, some of who know better, copies them unchecked for clicks.
They saw and spent time with the only family they wanted to see – the leaky, bullying thug Tindall is not one of them.
It gets better. Now, because Netflix was clearly not involved, these losers are saying “Netflix is displeased” with the Sussexes for not filming content over the weekend.
At this point A. The Devil is beyond deranged. She needs to be locked up. One of these days they’re gonna drag her from one of her panalist desks straight to a mental institution.
I don’t even understand what is being said here. Whose diary supposedly wasn’t checked? The Sussexes didn’t know they had somewhere else to be? Or they didn’t know the Camburnbridges we’re going to be there so they skipped it? It’s so convoluted and unintelligible. Much like the Royal Rota and Royal Family themselves.
Agree with you it is convoluted and unintelligible,
I thought, (as I think I read somewhere), Kate & Baldy attended a luncheon at Buckingham Palace with Charles and Camilla and other “Senior Working Royals who stood on the balcony”.
BTB- I agree. This article reads like it confirms that. There was a gathering for senior royals like W&K, while the cousins got together.
I’m wondering if the diaries thing means this was a last minute plan by the cousins. Maybe H&M had a private engagement to attend already booked? I wonder if they quietly met with some of their old London charities while there?
I am interested to know how those medals on Mike Tindall & Peter Phillips were earned.
Can you imagine walking around with “honors” that was given to you because of who you married. Never did anything to earn those medals just married someone who was related to the woman who gave out unearned medals for a living
Just like the ones Jack and Edo were sporting. New medals. They are for Services While Married-In (to royal granddaughters).
“Thanks for schtupping/knocking up a royal?”
“Thanks for putting up with all the royal drama?”
Narrator: They weren’t.
*snort*
I imagine that they are wearing the queens platinum Jubbly medals that were given out to family members, Harry and William both wore one as well.
Mike has an MBE for contributions to rugby and the others are jubilee medals. Peter’s are probably just jubilee medals.
Those people certainly like their shiny baubles.
Yeah they totally wanted to sell photos because they do that all the time with their kids now. Give me a break. This reads as everyone is salty because H&M didn’t do what they wanted.
Getting a flashback to when the Sussexes quit the family WhatsApp group. Meathead Mike drop that nugget also.
Oh really I actually hadn’t heard that about the WhatsApp group. What did Mike say about them dropping out of it? I’m actually really interested in the details on that one!
Thug revealed something that was shared (Meg’s pregnancy I believe?) on the family WhatsApp. This meant most people *knew* Meg was pregnant with Archie at Eugenie’s wedding and that no “thunder was stolen” (God I HATE that expression!) by people congratulating the Sussexes at the reception.
Miky T doesn’t come across as an educated, intelligent guy. He’s too happy for the priviledge of a married-in. And the people shall be told on any occasion.
Were Will and Kate there? That’s a better question.
Having a Buckingham Palace lunch with the Senior Balcony Royals if the tabloids are correct.
Well, the Sussexes came to the Jubbly for Harry’s grandmother, not to hang out with the cousins, especially the Tindalls, particularly Mike Tindall. Tindall goes on podcasts and overshares the inner workings of RF gatherings and quotes family text chats, jokes about beating up Harry, stuff. Very much to be avoided. Harry’s close to the cousins he enjoys and spends time with them separately. That’s enough.
I found it revealing that despite loopy levin claiming that H and Me would not reurn for the Jubbly because they could not bear to look Kate in the face that the reverse was true, wasn’t it? W practically RAN out of that cathedral rather than come face to face with his brother and Mike looked very isolated whilst his wife chatted amiably to M and H.My view is that guilty consciences were on display here whilst M and H held their heads up high.
Oh, so guilty. Harry and Meghan were flawless. Everyone else showed their blue orangutan butts.
I’m sure Harry linked up with the cousins he wanted to hang out with he didn’t need a cousins lunch to do so.
I know there are reports that Mike’s kids were at Lili’s birthday party but I don’t think so I feel like that would’ve been something Mike would’ve spilled his guts about since he’s a chatty patty.
The cousins Harry is cool with we’re probably invited to Lili’s birthday party at Frogmore Cottage.
Meghan was interacting with the Philips and Tindall kids during the Trooping so they likely did attend.
If they skipped the cousins lunch, I think that says more about the cousins than it does H&M. What kind of family are you that you are so unwelcoming and rude to your cousin who lives in the US and you haven’t spent time with in years really that he decides to skip a lunch where he could catch up with people he used to be fairly close with? I don’t interpret that as H&M “snubbing” the cousins, I interpret that as some of the cousins (or brother) being assholes and H&M choosing to skip it accordingly.
One thing that has been very clear is that Harry and meghan are not spending time with W&K in any kind of non-official setting. so skipping this lunch fits in with that. Again, that tells us a lot about what happened behind the scenes.
I don’t blame them for skipping the “cousin’s lunch.” All those cousins leak (make up lies) like sieves.
Actually, the rest-Bea, Eugenie, Peter seem to keep their mouths shut. If they were avoiding somebody and not just anxious to check on the children or tired, it was likely Mike, the over-sharer.
so no one cares that mike is running his mouth huh? ok. i wouldn’t have gone either. they still talk to the people they care to keep in contact with. the rest are either silent bystanders and/or desperate to sell whatever details they can to the tabs/use it to be push their shit projects (looking at YOU mike)
Mike can share anything about the royal family, about the precious Cambridge’s and he is lauded to high heavens. And they are worried about the Sussexes leaking. This gaslighting is making me mad.
The British dislike of the imagined American “Hollywood” glamour lifestyle is so entrenched and convoluted it should be studied as an undergrad course.
So concerned about “yanks” filming them or talking to the American media they can’t even see themselves doing worse. Imo some of this is gaslighting, some is complete self delusion born from dislike and jealousy.
And stupidity. Don’t underestimate the stupidity of the BRF.
If H&M were anxious for all the “behind-the-scenes” for Netflix or recording or getting more pictures with the royals, wouldn’t they have attended more of these events?
Exactly! Lying Levin and Thug Tindall are all trying to paint H&M as the ones that were disrespectful but they are the ones that showed their asses again.
Here they are speculating that H&M aren’t trustworthy but these yahoos can’t keep their own traps shut for ONE f#cking day.
H&M were the epitome of grace and refinement whereas the rest of the family are blatant liars and leakers. Why would H&M waste their time with these people anyway? They have their cousins that they are close to and spend their time with them as they should.
Thug Tindall was apparently given orders to go out and prop up Bullyiam and CopyKeen. It isn’t working.
They would have needed permission to film the behind the scenes footage. Based on what I’ve read, they would not have received it.
I’m sure you have the inside scoop on permission for filming that was was never requested due to your knowledge of people you’ve never met.
They certainly wouldn’t have needed permission to do what Tindall is doing-attend everything and tell all afterwards. It doesn’t seem to be a problem with the BM when Mike does it but they had angst for weeks that Harry would.
Maybe you should read something different then? no one but the tabloids has said they even wanted to film anything.
@Joanne I said that I didn’t believe they would get permission because Netflix could not be at any of the jubilee venues. Also, stop acting like you have inside knowledge as well.
The diaries comment leads me to believe Harry and Meghan were not given proper notice of the lunch. Probably orchestrated by Will.
Or, Harry & Meghan said, “So, sorry, we didn’t check our diary, we have another commitment”
And Voila, they are out of the cousins’ luncheon.
I do believe they really did have another appointment. Because they did not have the security to visit friends or their charities, I believe they had a packed schedule of people coming and going to see them at Frogmore. Meghan has been known for keeping in contact with her many friends.
Yeah, if the Sussexes were at the luncheon, it would have been reported in the news. Without the Sussexes present it was a nothing burger.. trap se.t,, trap avoided. Only now newsworthy, after Noone cared, and that had to sting. No Sussexes snubbed at, boring, without
Them, cousins luncheon. Gotta love how embarrassing that turned out
Mike needs to stop talking. I don’t think even if Harry and Meghan were invited that they would go to a cousins lunch.
Where can i hear this podcast? I am very curious to hear if he sounds as dumb as he looks.
I found it on iTunes, so it’s probably available on other platforms as well.
The main takeaway I’ve been getting, and I think a lot of you lot have been catching too, is that Harry and Meghan didn’t attend any events where they would have any direct contact with Keeny and weeny , which just establishes the fact that Keeny and Weeny are the problem.
I notice that most of the Harry and Meghan commentary is from the right wing tabloid media press, with many of the usual suspects missing.
This right wing media focused on the monarchy the myth.
They needed a baddie to offset the mediocre Cambridges, so why not go to the usual suspects?
Enter Angela Levin.
Big fail ensure.
At least two publications noted the stenches of unconscious bias and other ism (reported as satire in the New Yorker).
So, bottom of the barrel scraping continued unabated leading to Mike Tyndall.
Much ado about nothing.
Netflix would sell the photos? Wtf is she even saying? Netflix isn’t a magazine. I am cringing with secondhand embarrassment for these fools who don’t seem to understand the basics of how a streaming company works. The BM continue to make the UK look like a bunch of backwards 1950’s fogies. A telephone with no wires–how is that possible?? A television with a magic hand controller to change the channel–what sorcery is this?? Good Lord, Angela. Drink some metamucil and calm down. You’re not well.
And a day or two ago didn’t we hear that William was holding the line and not seeing H and M. That contradticts H and M blowing off a luncheon. Their messaging is all over the place.
With a jet-lagged three year old and one year old back at Frogmore Cottage, why does anyone wonder that H&M skipped these luncheons that would have added another two hours minimum away from their children? Dunces.
Yeah, they didn’t invite Meghan. They wanted Harry away from them and to themselves.
Give Motormouth Mike a microphone again and he will all but admit that next time.
“A Cousins lunch”. Sure Jan.
I don’t want to have to listen to that podcast again, but Mike didn’t say any on the podcast about the Sussexes not attending the cousins lunch. He only said there was a lunch. The press added the rest.
That’s what I figured, because I didn’t see anything in his quotes about H&M missing anything.
So Meghan and Harry we’re supposed to be a lunch where Quote Meghan was called a degree wife by stuck up Zara Sophie was nasty to both Meghan and Harry at a church service twice .Mike said on his own podcast that the family all talked about how they wanted to physically attack Harry Mike talked openly about attacking Harry at 18 years old it’s no brainer the Sussex didn’t show up . I’m sure Mike and the rest we’re hoping they show up so they can leak lies about them until christmas . The Royal Reporters we’re probably promise something.
Meghan a degree wife? Oh, that’s rich. It’s Opposite Day again. Meghan put that Northwestern degree to good use; it’s the other one who’s the degree wife.
When did Zara call her a degree wife? That term definitely makes no sense in this context. Who reported that she said that?
We don’t know that it was Zara. My money was always on sophie personally. It means a temporary wife; you’re married about the same length of time as it takes to get a degree (so 3-4 years).
Ah, okay, thanks for the clarification Becks1. I hadn’t heard that term before. Sounds like it’s what in the US would be called a “starter wife,” which would definitely create bad feelings.
It’s been reported that a *senior royal* referred to Meghan as a degree wife, i.e. her marriage to Harry would only last 3 years, the time it takes to get an undergrad degree. Most people suspect it was Zara.
I believe the only senior royals are the Queen, Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, Anne, and Edward and Sophie. So for the degree wife comment I think it was Sophie, too.
But Zara did have mean things to say about Meghan at a polo match I believe. And of course her behavior at the wedding.
Right @Becks1. Those stories with that nickname came out in June 2019. I believe. googled a bit. A few stories said a senior royal aide and other stories said a senior member of the BRF. Zara doesn’t qualify for either-I’m sure she’s said things. I don’t even feel it was Sophie. It’s either something manufactured by the British tabloids(BM) or something from KP/W&K said. The June 2019 timing coincides with H & M splitting from the Royal Foundation was announced, a few months after H & M cut ties with Knauf and when H & M moved out of KP-along with the announcements their offices would be at BP. Honestly, I don’t think at that time, anyone was interested on what Sophie or Zara had to say, much less report on.imo
Every time Angela Levin opens her mouth drivel comes out and the tabloids lap it up. Levin makes claims, but claims are not facts, for a claim to true it needs to be supported by verifiable evidence. It is time for talk show hosts to challenge Levin’s claims so when she says she “heard Netflix are upset” where did she hear that? At the local supermarket?
I don’t see anything in the Tindall quote to indicate the Sussexes weren’t at the lunch. Pure conjecture, that.
Hang on a minute. Wasn’t there a story that Harry and Meghan were supposed to be hosts at another lunch at the Guildhall with the other senior royals and left a group of guests without a host? Am I getting confused? Were they supposed to be hosts and then go off and have lunch with the cousins after they finished their hosting duties? I don’t think I’m buying into any of this nonsense. Harry and Meghan went to the church to pay respect to TQ and then went back to Frogmore to see their children. Anything-else is just click-bait!
You are right, and this is why this is a mess. The RR needs to determine what was going on. Where they invited to two lunches then?
The Guildhall thing was after the St Paul’s service; this ‘cousins lunch’ was after Trooping. Two separate events (four, really), two separate days.
I don’t think Harry & Meghan were SUPPOSED to host a lunch at the Guildhall, although I think some OTHER royal probably was, then that royal didn’t show, and the tabloids found a way to blame Harry & Meghan. Who probably knew NOTHING about any lunch at any hall
Even without the leaks issue, a big lunch with a large group of extended family members is a tough event after there’s been conflict and you’ve had to set boundaries with people. When I made some big life changes, I had a period of a couple years between that and seeing every single cousin at the same time.
Harry clearly has a relationship with Eugenie. He might never be particularly interested in being close with Zara again. Who knows how he gets along with Beatrice, but it’s perhaps somewhere in between. And he’s literally old enough to be Louise’s father and may not have had a close relationship with her to begin with. That’s actually one of the more normal things about the royal family.
If Mike’s children had gone to the birthday party, he would have talked about it. He is a blabbermouth and cannot seem to keep anyone’s confidence. There is no doubt in my mind about that. I don’t think the Phillips or the Tindall children were there. It would have been a logisitical nightmare for one thing. Everyone had to be in London to attend the concert, so if I were to hazard a guess, the people at the party were friends of Harry and Meghan and their children.
The BM can’t keep up with all and the false stories about the Sussexes. They are basically throwing everything at the wall and trying to see what sticks for a good story with follow up. So far nothing makes much sense. What is glaring is the need to talk about nonworking royals who are long gone.
So thug Mike has a shiny medal for “contributions” to rugby? That’s a contact sport, right? He’s a big guy and probably enjoyed knocking people down. So there’s a medal for that. Of course there is. What in the WORLD did Zara ever see in him? Is he great in the sack?
I am at this moment in complete awe and total respect for Harry and Meghan for having the good sense god gave a goose as Kaiser likes to say , to not want to spend their time breaking bread with a bunch of racist Judas. Also that thug mike seems to have a real problem shutting the f up. He gossips a lot.
Angela levin should be in a padded room with a straight jacket and little to no contact all the time.
What do Zara and Mike do to support themselves? Is it strictly money from Princess Ann? I think Mike definitely kisses up to the keens because that’s where all the future money lies!
Endorsements, Mike does this podcast, he may have some money from rugby (no clue how much rugby players make in the UK.)
Also, a year ago Tindall was announced as an ambassador for a CBD supplement company, Pureis. He’s still on their website, so assume that’s still current.
I agree!! The ONLY reason the Tindalls are all team Cambridge is because they know who will eventually hold the purse strings…….
I don’t think Harry & Meghan were SUPPOSED to host a lunch at the Guildhall, although I think some OTHER royal probably was, then that royal didn’t show, and the tabloids found a way to blame Harry & Meghan. Who probably knew NOTHING about any lunch at any hall
Angela Levin is so pissed and mad at the Sussexes because they gave her and the rotas nothing but dust. Eat our dust, they said.
Angela Levin is straight up cuckoo for coco puffs. Her obsession with the Sussex’s is beyond bunny boiling level.
There are photos of the raggedy ass Cambridges and their overexposed kids all over the place. These people are not rare or special. No one wants photographs of them.
But the British tabloids sure were desperate for the other royals to be photographed with the Sussexes.
Dear Angela Levin,
Netflix already has Meghan and Harry, which are the only two you salty a-holes really want to capture on film.
Oh, look, problem solved.