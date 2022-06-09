Prince William did a stunt today in London, he ‘sold’ copies of The Big Issue

While I’m often left with the impression that Prince William works less than his wife, that’s not actually the case. William’s solo events generally get much less attention, that’s why it feels like he’s barely doing anything. While it often feels like William accompanies Kate to her events because he’s worried about what she might say or do, the truth of the matter is that he gets much more attention when he’s with his wife. I bring this up because William stepped out today and it was obviously a little stunt organized by Kensington Palace, but it was a “good stunt.” A stunt for a good cause, I guess.
The Duke of Cambridge has been spotted in central London quietly helping to sell Big Issue magazines. Retired Met Police Ch Supt Matthew Gardner shared photos of Prince William on Rochester Row, in Westminster, on his social media account.
He said his brother-in-law had spotted what he thought was a celebrity and took a photo from a distance. Mr Gardner said Prince William then crossed the road and spoke to him while wearing the iconic Big Issue uniform.
The magazine is sold by homeless people, long-term unemployed people, and those who need money to avoid getting into debt, the Big Issue says. Vendors are given five free magazines, which are then sold to the public for £3, with additional copies bought for £1.50.
In his social media post, Mr Gardner added: “What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy. These ‘silent gestures’ often go unrecognised. The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law If he wanted to buy the Big Issue, to which he replied ‘I have no change’. At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that! Priceless, or should I say, ‘princely’.”
Another social media post by black cab driver Neil Kramer also showed Prince William in the uniform posing for a photo with another Big Issue vendor.
Again, this was a stunt. KP arranged every single part of this. They dressed William up like a Big Issue bloke, they practically put a blaring sign out reading “someone famous is standing here,” and I would not be surprised if the people providing quotes were 100% organized by KP as well. All of which makes me wonder why William suddenly needed a PR hit? Is it because barely anyone was talking about him during and after the Jubbly? Is it because the brief moments where he was being discussed, it was about how he looks like he hates his wife and his brother?
“Is it because the brief moments where he was being discussed, it was about how he looks like he hates his wife and his brother?” Or it’s also because a) no one can stop talking about Harry and Meghan and/or b) a lot of people pointed out how He let his youngest son disrespect his mother
I really believe this is simply William trying to grab the headlines. Trying to be seen as “common” and in touch with the people. William is desperately trying to rehab his image. His problem is that he is boring and has destroyed any ounce of creditability because of how he continues to treat his only brother. To try to completely destroy his brother because he decided that he wanted a life that was different from the life he was born into makes zero sense. To try and destroy your only brother because you don’t like his wife makes zero sense. To try and destroy your only brother because he has more chiasma and is more likeable than you make zero sense. The best thing William could do to rehab his image is to APOLOGIZE!
Final Point: If William really cared and this wasn’t about rehabing his image he would Announce that he would be selling the dang book so that people can come and BUY IT to help out those in need. Why is he trying to do this on the downlow? The entire STUNT is DUMB. He sold a few books (if he stayed that long) when he could’ve sold thousands…if he really cared
I am still trying to swallow the “humble” line. How stupid do they think their fellow Brits are, or the rest of the world?
Humble…..FFS, that takes some serious chutzpah to state that!
@ PaulaH, you are so on point! If they wanted to drum up a scurry of purchasers, they should have announced it, loud and with a lead up of like 4 days, not 4 minutes….
The Mr. Gardner was clearly given a script. That quote was so sycophantic.
Will wanted some shine after getting none during the platty jubes.
“William asked my brother-in-law If he wanted to buy the Big Issue, to which he replied ‘I have no change’. At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that! Priceless, or should I say, ‘princely’.””
Absolutely given a script. You cannot teach that??? Pulling out a mobile card reader to accept payment in the year 2022??? This is a mind numbingly stupid statement (sounding like it comes from some toff who doesn’t deal with real people in the real world on a day-to-day basis). KP needs to be less obvious than this.
Really. People are taught to do things like this every day. And who would look at Will in that get up and cap and think “famous person”?
“At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that! Priceless.”
Oh please! The Girls Scouts have been doing that for years. They make it sound like Bulliam is clever. Ten year olds have been doing tht for years.
I was laughing my ass off when I saw it earlier this morning. Do they really expect us to believe that some rando on the street wrote:
“What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy. These ‘silent gestures’ often go unrecognised. The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law If he wanted to buy the Big Issue, to which he replied ‘I have no change’. At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that! Priceless, or should I say, ‘princely’.”
Give me the biggest break ever, please
ETA: lmao at the DM saying that the guy stopped because he thought he saw a celebrity— after years of royalists telling us “they’re not celebrities!!”
Hmmm … no mention of any corresponding donations of food, clothing or currency to agencies that help the homeless. Interesting … but not terribly surprising.
I was thinking exactly this when I read about it. Soliciting donations by selling this newsletter and why not just donate. Sad.
They don’t want the public to get into the habit of expecting the royals to give any monetary or substantive assistance. The only thing the royals give is their presence and their grimaces, sorry I mean smiles.
That’s why it’s so funny that they sneer at Hollywood celebrities. The royals’ “work” is the exact same as most celebrities’ “charity work”, except most celebrities have OTHER jobs or professions on top of that, AND are not taxpayer funded.
I’m sure he brought PLENTY of smiles. Remember that’s all he can bring!
It’s so offensive. What, is he showing the homeless how it’s done? Put your blood money where your anus mouth is, William! GIVE MONEY! DONATE YOUR TIME AND RESOURCES to the cause and help people find permanent residences. Don’t just cosplay a homeless person for likes. Sh*thead.
ThatsNotOkay, would it have helped if he put something on social media letting people know where they could find it to buy or how to donate? It’s one thing to bring attention to something, which he did here, but it feels left undone.
At least a call to action would have made the appearance more meaningful. A lack of it turned the stunt into “look at the future King out amongst the poors” with nothing else brought to the table feels very 19th Century.
“What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy. These ‘silent gestures’ often go unrecognised.” UGH the whole point of something like this is to get attention for the cause, if he’s making it “silent” it’s not working. Another backhanded compliment, and way to insult the Sussexes who “are so hollwyood and want the spotlight!!!!” Why can’t they just do stuff like this, which is admirable, without sounding so terrible because you know KP fed all those quotes. Their PR team is the worst. Put out a nice quote from William saying how important the cause is, maybe with a statistic about the people who do this work, and then how to help. It’s not that hard. But they turn everything in to being about William, and they just look worse than if he hadn’t done it.
😂 these people 🤡
Right but… what specifically was the aim here? Just raising awareness about Big Issue? Is this going along with some other initiative? Otherwise it just feels like an hour of photo ops and then… nothing? I literally don’t get what his goal was with this.
Harry and Meghan quietly do stuff like this all the time. Delivering meals during pandemic, working at food banks, community stuff and get noticed and given positive credit for.My take is that they are just trying to copy them. Didn’t Kate go out to a organization for babies right away yesterday. I was actually very surprised she did anything considering all of the work events from the Jubilee. Of course the difference is the Sussexes actually do the work not just show up. Just saw this on twitter about Kate – https://www.thenational.scot/news/20196296.kate-middleton-royally-tasteless-photoshoot-baby-bank-visit/?ref=twtrec
Spot on.
She was also called out when she did the 5 question child psych tour in Scotland.
I’ve now read three articles in the last few days from the Scots that have been *tearing* TRF a few new ones. This latest is a hoot! Love the shade about the “smiling pics”. IMO, the Scots are just waiting for Liz to drop and then BOOM! #GO_SCOTLAND!
That article was hilarious!! Thanks for sharing the link!
I love Scotland.
Amazing!
They might have been taking tips from Kaiser on photo selection.
Thank you for the link!!! At least there are those that are willing to point out the hypocrisy with these useless visits. Just an extension of activities for the purpose of PR, nothing more.
Did you know Meghan flew in to visit and comfort the families of the Uvalde TX school shooting? She kept her head down and wore a cap and mask. Scant few of the locals recognized her. Later, some who had spoken to her were asked if they knew her. They said they didn’t and that she was kind and thoughtful. They thought she was their neighbor. She brought food and laid it out for blood donors. This lady, and millions like her, know how to exemplify real class and royalty. So shame on those prickly British posers who couldn’t find it within themselves to show up at a one year old’s first birthday party and bury the hatchet. They saw it coming a full year in advance. There’s no excuse. That’s how birthdays work.
How would these relatives look to the world if her baby had a much darker complexion? I imagine they would look even more like the racists they are. These people who have everything handed to them and whose highest ranking member is supposedly the figurehead of their church will not be good examples of their own religion… it’s difficult to make sense of it.
This stunt was probably an attempt at stoping people continuing to talk about Harry and Meghan. Wills, KP, all of them, know that even when the talk about Harry and Meghan is negative, the talk is still about Harry and Meghan.
This stupid stunt was thought up by the same team of idiots who presided over the Caribbean calamity. It goes from bad to worse.
The fact that there are unhoused people in a nation with national healthcare and council housing suggests perhaps the birthright heads of state aren’t doing enough.
There was an article out last week from a mother who said her child was given one of the Jubbly books, on the Life of Liz, free. It was made specifically for this purpose (to give to school kids) at the cost of over £12 MILLION. She also said that of course, school meals had been cut back on (her family was helping some kids with meals, who otherwise wouldn’t eat), and the Torries are making *that* one meal now a “cold one” and cutting back portions due to “lack of funds”.
Homeless are begging on the streets, begging for food, housing, the NHS is drowning, can’t get ambulances, people weigh whether to pay for rent/medicine/food/heat their home come the cooler weather, and…..yet…..there were a few BILLION to put on the Platty Jube Show, and £12MILLION for this book, all for glorifying Liz. SMDH.
Don’t forget they came up with 12 mil for PA also.
Watching British shows I’m always impressed by concepts like family liaison officers, pensioners, and council housing, and presumably Britain doesn’t have healthcare bankruptcies. Point being the social safety nets are much stronger in the UK, at least theoretically. If they aren’t properly funded in practice then it doesn’t matter. We briefly had a wannabe dictator who wanted to throw parades in his own honor while our roads and bridges are crumbling. I get the anger at government funded extravagance.
I think the adorable photos of Lili scare W and co because he won’t visit them. He is trying to distract as well as scapegoat because he’s a spoiled rotten brat.
He needs moisturizer badly.
And he is sooooo unattractive🤢
And that’s a shame, isn’t it, because in his 20 s he was very handsome. He just didn’t age well.
From the other side, Diana has witnessed Willnot’s terrible behavior and how he has tormented Harry and Meghan and Diana snatched back the Spencer genes.
All TOB has now are homely inbred Windsor genes. 🤮 🤮 🤢
He really is unattractive his head looks like the top of a p3nis
Wow maybe that’s why William is so incandescent. He has a reputation for being lazy but whenever he does with it gets no attention because nobody cares about him – and he’s supposed to be the future future!
What an embarrassment. He has no dignity or shame or sense of what is going on in the world. Loser.
Yeah, this is another KP stunt. The fact that he’s posing for photos and the quote about “silent gestures” are dead giveaways.
Right? It’s rather petulant to complain about your good works going unnoticed. Not an admirable quality for a future future king, petulance.
He needs to work on his fake smiles. Wow. That is painfully bad and he looks like his internal monologue is “take this effin picture already before I freak out.”
I actually thought his smiles in these photos were so much more genuine than any he tries when Kate’s there!
Actually, William looks a lot happier and more engaged when his wife isn’t around. I think their doing separate engagements is a good thing (for him).
I thought it was a great PR exercise for The Big Issue. I’m not William’s biggest fan but, this will bring more attention to the charity than if he’d just turned up at the offices. William used to do lots of things to highlight the plight of the homeless in the UK and I was disappointed that he somehow let it drift off his agenda. He used to highlight Shelter and has even slept rough. As I said I’m not his biggest fan but, if he’s going to start using his position to spotlight those who are less fortunate then I’m not going to knock him for it.
Now if he could just apologise to his brother and his sister in-law I might even start liking him again!
I agree he used to do so much for the homeless via Shelter and Centerpoint (which was one of his mother’s big patronages). I don’t know what changed inside him but he stopped doing as much as he used to, not just for the homeless but for a lot of other organisations that he was part of.
Baby steps, I s’pose.
But how did sleeping rough help anyone? Were there donations to see him do so?
These things don’t bring attention to the charities is the problem. None of these organizations see a boost in anything after he visits.
He slept rough for one night in a sleeping bag next to some trash cans with a royal protection officer in tow. It’s so insulting I have no words for it honestly.
He’s done very little for Centrepoint. I remember him visiting with Kate after they had just married and she sat there and rolled her eyes.
This seem better that his wife’s visit yesterday.
That was a vulgar display with tone deaf posing.
Just off.
The is nothing fawning nor funny about poverty.
Score a point for Bill.
I agree. It was a good PR stunt, much better than Kate’s yesterday. If he keeps up this way, he could probably acquire more attention and he probably won’t need Kate anymore..
May I add that in a weird way, this PR confirmed PC meeting with the Sussexes.
Whenever Bill is upset with his father, he does something e.g. a visit to one his late mother’s causes/charities.
Homelessness was Princess Diana’s projects.
Lol this is so embarrassing. Between the constant briefing coming out from KP post-Jubbly, the total contrast between the viral events of Kate failing to deal with tantrums vs. Lili’s first pictures, and now two last-minute/“unexpected” appearances in the last two days, Will and Kate are clearly in a panicky tailspin. The Jubbly was NOT a good time for them and they’ve made it so painfully obvious.
If it was just a PR stunt (likely given how deserted that street looks), they should have had the posters mention something about the paper itself, like a good article or something. So that other people will want to buy it and help the homeless vendors. Lost opportunity.
I took it more to be that instead of just walking past the “faceless” vendors it might be worthwhile looking at them.
Having worked with the homeless I can tell you often all they really want is a smile or a hello. Honestly, there were a couple of guys where I used to live who stopped asking me for money but, always said “Hi” and we would have a little chat. Homeless people have faces and to acknowledge them with a smile is sometimes all they need.
That is what is so heartbreaking and heartless in regards to the homeless populations. They are looked down up and are not even given the slightest bit of kindness. I have read up on quite a bit of the homeless population and they feel invisible because people refuse to look at them and will purposely divert their direction and will treat them like a blight on society.
But there are millions of families that are only ONE paycheck away from being homeless. It’s an epidemic that seems to be passed on as someone else’s problem. Homelessness is not a position that anyone wants to be in. They have needs and no one is trying to correct the issues. Lack of affordable housing, mental health, the skyrocketing issues regarding cost of living and health insurance are not addressed in society today.
@MissMariRose Pretty much everyone knows the name of a similar magazine in my country, it might be the same in Britain. No need for posters. Like many others here, I’m no fan of Willnot, but this is ok in my book. Yes, it’s a PR stunt, but it get’s the publics attention for the cause, and while we wouldn’t even touch him with a fire rake, some thinks it’s cool to meet a celebrity/prince. This is the kind of things they should do more of if they want to be seen as good people.
It was on Rochester Row, which is not far from BP and is also a very well to do area. Its tucked away from the main tourist thoroughfair around Victoria station. Its pretty much a residential area that has some offices around – a nice safe place for Cain’s PR stunt. Check it out on Google Maps. The BBC had the name of the place where he was.
I would have had more respect if he’d stood outside Victoria station and did it.
More evidence that it was a stunt.
A completely sanitized co-opting of the homeless issue to get some good press after being described as glum and dull over the weekend. He is literally posing with wealthy white men on a well-to-do street corner. How much did he collect? And why would anyone charitable gravitate toward someone who is over six feet tall, obviously well fed with clean clothes, and think “There is someone I want to help out.”
Anyone else see the irony in Bill standing outside an aesthetic dental office? Baby steps I guess.
As Meghan told us, ” nothing is as it seems”.
WTF, those ‘quotes’ sound like talking points. And why did they have to describe the cab driver as ‘black’ which had nothing at all to do with anything. It’s like someone in the office said, ‘Right, we need someone to refer to Baldy as a quiet hero toiling without acknowledgement, we need him to be seen addressing the hard times and homelessness people are going through. Oh, and let’s make sure we throw in the word ‘black’ for the diversity and to show we’re not racist.’
Wtf to the quotes indeed, but just to clear it up, when they talk about a “black cab driver” they mean someone who drives a black cab. They’re like the London equivalent of the yellow taxis in New York.
Their racism is (a tiny tiny bit) more subtle than that!
Haha! Thanks, I thought that was odd.
It’s actually what they call all taxi drivers in Britain. I believe it’s describing the car not the driver, lol.
Sue: I had a double-look at that as well, before I realized they were talking about the drivers of black cabs, not black drivers of cabs.
I live in London and he was referring to the type of taxi – Google black cabs London and you will see many images of big black cars with ‘taxi’ written on the front. Think yellow cabs in NY.
Officially they are called a Hackney Carriage but everyone calls them black cabs due to the colour of the car.
The royals working with homelessness charities will always reek of hypocrisy. Willy sold a couple of copies of the Big Issue before sauntering back to one of his enormous houses, despite having more than enough wealth and visibility to actually do something that would help a lot more.
Oh and Big Issue sellers have had mobile card readers for a long time.
I was wondering about that & commented below. I thought since so few people carry cash any more, why set these folks up for failure? Providing the card readers makes much more sense.
I can’t be the only one who finds this incredibly offensive? Like, let’s play at being homeless for a few hours. If he really wanted to help, why not turn over one of his massive underused residences for temporary shelter? Or spearhead an initiative for funding more housing?
William would have been better off spending a day working in a homeless shelter. This is just too gimmicky.
Nah, that sounds like too much actual work. Also, this gimmick reminds me of the time he decided to sleep rough for a night. All fun and games for the little prince.
@Chaine, no, you are not alone— I find it to be so insulting
How many homes and palaces does he have again?
Of course we should encourage the rich to help the poor and disadvantaged but did he bring anything more than a smile here? Does the Big Issue need publicity like this?
I find it distasteful that he stands in the street on the backs of homeless people, metaphorically screeching into a bullhorn – “LOOK at my silent gesture in the background people! I am your future future king. You’re WELCOME!”
On the other hand, I hope KP sets him up on these stunts more often, just because I know he must hate it with a capital H.
William looks better in jeans.
That’s all I got.
William should wear hats more often – it’s shocking how much more handsome he looks. The Windsors have it backward: the men should wear hats as often as possible, and the women should jettison about 50% of theirs.
SO PETTY
…Just like his father about Diana too.
Yup. Unless TOBB takes this initiative further, please it’s nothing than a PR stunt.
I think it’s no coincidence that this organization was created in 2016, the year of the Brexit referendum. Everything seemed to go to hell in a hand basket that year. As for the Big Issue concept–does it really help people, selling newspapers on the street? I mean, given the move toward electronic consumption of media? And given how fewer & fewer people actually carry cash any more. Will all of these folks have one of those card reader-thingies for their phones? Assuming they have smart phones? Isn’t it maybe time (past time?) to come up with some other idea?
Oops, I just realized my 2016 comment was in regards to Kate’s visiting that baby bank, which was created in that year. That’s a different post, sorry!
It was a PR stunt but it was a good one and I’m okay with it. It got attention and we’re talking about it here, which we don’t usually do for William’s solo engagements.
He looks younger, healthier, and friendlier here than he has for many years.
Where are it’s a PR stunt, he brought his own cameras, he’s acting articles
The answer is in your question.
I’m genuinely confused. Does anyone fall for this in 2022? Who asked for this lol
I have mixed feelings about Big Issue’s whole model in general. I guess it’s better than nothing, but it really just seems to be another form of begging on the street.
@Emily For me The Big Issue is one of the most interesting news magazines that I read. I always get it when I have a chance as it gives me an important perspective of what is going on with a bias towards the less well off in the UK. All general mainstream media are mainly controlled by rich men (Murdoch or Lord R), the big issue is not and it shows. If you ever get a chance it’s worth getting one just to see what is going on.
It is definitely not a form of begging. It is a job, selling magazines. The only difference between this and a “normal job” is that they don’t need an address to apply.
This stunt is better than standing around & grimacing at people. He’s actually doing a little bit of work, even if it is stage managed.
It’s sad funny that a man that keeps taking money from people who could really use it has zero self awareness about using these poor people for or stunts.
If it was the Sussexes they would be accused of asking people to donate to charity instead of raising it themselves.
@Over it: I was thinking the same thing. This stunt is actually depriving a homeless or unemployed person from earning a living.
The initial “exclusive” on this went to the Sun, so i believe this particular PR exercise was also to feed them an exclusive after all the big Jubilee ones went to the Mail.
The truth of all this is that a single fundraiser which William or Kate hosted for this organization would have a bigger impact.
Finally, I think that the appearances of both Kate and William this week strongly suggest they plan on utterly disappearing this summer. Given the fall trip to Jordan and the February/March ski trip a return to Mustique is in the cards.
That fake toothy smile says it all. I’m here NOT because I want to be but I desperately need some good PR.
Did he keep the £3 per copy?
I can’t. Holy Cristos, I imagine him wandering around, pretty confused, as he always is, expecting to get paid.
I do believe William has had a long-term interest in homelessness. Would be nice if he did more. On his personality, I don’t believe any of the Royals are as one-dimensional as we think. Lots of not particularly nice people are good parents, for example. This is true for all of them – we really only see from photos and the odd interview. The rest of our info is usually tabloids or so called Royal Experts who use unnamed sources. If they want the monarchy to continue, they all need to be more accessible to the citizens of Britain and the Commonwealth.
But isn’t that the point. If they are more accessible everyone will know their dirty little secret. They are just like the rest of us…blow the entire scam up
William should always wear a cap to hide his bald head. And the smile helped. He doesn’t smile when he’s with his actual family Also, he and his wife do these events to help THEMSELVES, not other people. That’s another big difference between him and his brother and mother.
I dunno 🤔
It seems (to me) that his smile looked “real” as opposed to the teeth baring of normal
Stunt or no at least it drew attention to a good cause
Dude you have 3 homes…
And soon to take over a multi-million dollar business Prince of Wales Duchy and finally the BIGGEST SCAM of them all KING
What’s the deal with his homeless cosplay?!? Sleeping rough and now pretending to beg? If we were to keep it a buck, most people don’t even make eye contact with homeless people or people selling stuff on the street so I have a hard time believing this so-called brother-in-law just happened to run into Will playing dress up. Also, you can’t tell me that note about Will’s work being silent wasn’t a dig at Harry! How/When has his work ever been silent??! I’ll tell you what it is…cheap! They love to show up for photos and no donations. Did he buy extra free papers for sellers today? Or encourage people to donate to the cause? SMDH
Kudos to Kaiser, the photos chosen on all the various articles today have been 🔥🔥🔥.
I couldn’t care less about Kate, after all the mean-girling and cosplaying she’s done to Meghan. She is nothing but a mute mannequin who appropriates her sister-in-law, her grandmother-in-law, and her mother-in-law.
However, I have to admit a small part of me still has hope that William has a part of Diana in him. I know he’s deep in denial with the “we’re very much not a racist family” and how his camp has leaked so much against Meghan and Harry… but part of me still wishes he could somehow realize his ways and be a good person.
(Also I was being nostalgic yesterday and rewatching H&M’s wedding and gosh, it was nice to see Harry and William being happy and walking side by side. Maybe that’s why I’m being so soft today lol. It’d be nice if one day William could see the errors of his way and mend that relationship. That means he would have to realize his place in a very problematic institution too though)
You’re asking for a lot @ Katherine. With Kate at his side I fear that will never happen.
With Racist jealousy at the forefront of kates emotions….she controls William …it will never happen…
I gave up on will yrs ago Imo he thinks he is always right
could SLEEP on the street in solidarity with the homeless…and he would STILL BE A JOKE.
Even under that red vest, they put him in a blue shirt. It’s like they’re trying to manipulate people into thinking he’s trustworthy (as blue is supposed to inspire comfort and trust).
Oh my goodness this is so cringe! The comments from the passers by! Ugh! It’s HIGH level cringe! It’s getting a notification on your phone about a Facebook status you made in the late 00’s from your boyfriend’s account that was gushing about what an amazeballs girlfriend you are, complete with kissy face emojis level cringe! Oh Gawd, William just get out!
In the last pic he looks like an egg in a suit. Totally not related, I hate red caps now – like most of us who suffered through the Trump years and their aftermath. I know it’s not a Trump hat but I immediately thought of Trump. Finally, I am so sick and tired of people exploiting people who have fallen on hard times and the homeless with their I gave a homeless guy a sandwich and posed for this pic afterwards with this person at their lowest point aren’t I a hero posts. It’s nauseating. This stunt has that same icky feel to it.
I do a double-take myself anytime I see someone wearing a red cap even now….it’s one of those things that has been spoiled forever.