Consigliere Keen! Duchess Kate is Prince William’s ‘most trusted advisor’

Robert Jobson’s book, William at 40, is obviously timed for Prince William’s 40th birthday. A landmark birthday book celebrating an incandescent, jealous, unfaithful man. What’s interesting is that the early excerpts of Jobson’s book sound… interesting. I’m sure Jobson will dutifully polish the turd at the end of the day, but Jobson has already gotten some jabs in, saying flat-out that William is “volatile” and “off-hand,” that he lacks deference towards his father and grandmother, that he’s an arrogant little sh-t, basically. As it turns out, Jobson has some fascinating things to say about William and Kate’s marriage too.
Linchpin Keen: Kate Middleton has helped Prince William become “more relatable” and is his “most trusted adviser,” a royal biographer has claimed. Speaking of how the mother-of-three stepped up to royal duties during the Covid-19 pandemic, Jobson writes: “As crisis followed crisis, smiling Catherine hasn’t put a foot wrong.” He goes on to explain how as the nation was forced into lockdown, the Duchess took on extra engagements and made public appearances virtually – and also publicly, as soon as they were allowed.
Duty first: “With Catherine at his side, the prince seems more assured, their chemistry clear for all to see. Every step of the way, Catherine has put duty first.”
El Tigre: And according to the royal commentator, beneath Kate’s “soft smile,” there’s “a tigress, passionate about her husband and a modern woman who will fight tooth and nail for her family… Her influence over William, whose presentation in the past used to be somewhat stiff and a little nervy, has helped him become more relatable, to be more himself. His sense of humour and warmth is now visible.”
Keen details: Jobson adds that Kate “never wants to let the side down” and always “pays close attention to detail.”
Consigliere Kate: “Not only is she William’s most trusted adviser, she is someone who puts family and duty above all else.”
Bland Kate: “She can play bland with high-street fashions when it suits her. But when the moment is right, she knows exactly how to steal the show.”
Kate will “fight tooth and nail for her family” – who is she fighting? Is she fighting to stay in the marriage when William has largely checked out? And no, Consigliere Keen is not a thing. William has made it abundantly clear for years that he’s fine with Kate, Kate raises the children, Kate is tolerable. But she isn’t his advisor, let’s be clear. And lol, Kate “can play bland.” I love it when commentators try to make Kate’s buttons and old-lady coatdresses sound like they’re some high-minded intentional effort, that Kate genuinely wants to look bland.
North America Rights Only – Abaco, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children's Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220602- Day One Of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen's 70 years of service.
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220525- Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20220511-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit St. John's Primary School, Glasgow to partake in a Roots of Empathy session.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing – particularly pertinent during what is exam season at the University. Picture date: Wednesday May 11, 2022.
-
-
Glasgow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the University of Glasgow to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing, in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, on the 11th May 2022.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince William and Kate Royal Visit To Bradford Town Hall Bradford
15/01/2020
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King's House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at St Paul's cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.
His most trusted advisor…on Opposite Day.
Yeah, I think that *William* is William’s most trusted advisor.
Yes. William does what he wants when he wants to. His ego is his advisor.
Chemistry also involves explosives, so there is an explosive chemistry between them. Such projection.
CopyKeen is certainly feeling the critism of her performance this weekend. First acting like an asshat during the Thanksgiving service, the stance at the window for all to see HER and her “perfect” at everything being taken out in one 4 day weekend.
He trusts her so much that he can sit at an event and not speak a single word to her and barely glance her way.
“..their chemistry clear for all to see” ! Seriously? The body language speaks volume. H&M have the chemistry.
I guess it still counts when he does the exact opposite of what she wants.
Lol! Love this! And she is bland always!
ROOAAARRR!!!
Most trusted advisor except he can’t tell her about the rosebushes, cuz she gets mad and she fights like hell for her family.
So why was she was snubbed from the ‘crisis talks’ at Sandringham regarding H&M’s departure in 2020? Why was she benched from the Diana statue unveiling and allegedly slapped down at Phil’s funeral so Harry and Will could walk into the church together? Trusted advisor, I think not.
Here’s my crackpot theory: the tide turned so suddenly for Kate and so pointedly, it’s like one day she was in and the next she was very, VERY out. Almost like Wills discovered some kind of psychotic scrapbook her and. CarolE had been keeping years before they met, or some such SWF thing.
I don’t think that’s so crackpot-ish. some have speculated that her performance at Phillip’s funeral was the tipping point; what if it was something else? the reaction from KP to the oprah interview remains strange, considering W was barely mentioned (outside of H saying it was “space”) and Kate was only mentioned in the context of the crying story, which wasn’t great for her but M went out of her way to exonerate Kate. (she’s going through some things, she’s a good person, she did what I would have done, etc).
But I have wondered if the crying story was that tipping point, if W had thought the story was true and that was when he realized it wasn’t true and the Middletons had lied about it, and maybe there was a lot else behind the scenes the Middletons lied about as well.
I’ve also wondered if there’s a LOT more to the crying story. And I’ve wondered if there was something that Harry, or even Meghan, said in the Oprah interview that might have resonated with William, and/or Kate, in a way that it wouldn’t with a casual audience. Perhaps hearing Harry talk about feeling “trapped” shook something loose for William, particularly if he’s felt trapped in his marriage or by the demands of the monarchy.
Were any spouses at the Sandringham summit?
What other spouse is claiming through sources to be a “most trusted advisor?” Even Camilla didn’t reach that high, instead going more for “most trusted confidante”
So much embiggoning. Something is going on that has her scared.
My thoughts exactly. How much smoke can they blow up this chicks ass? She’s so undeserving of any of it.
He can’t stand to look at her, but they “talk?” How? Through post-it notes?
Obvious chemistry! Don’t forget that one.
Yeah, “obvious chemistry” and he “USED TO BE stiff”? And that lovely covid and not-racist humour.
When he says chemistry, I think he means a science experiment with negative results.
Is it telepathic communication because they neither talk nor touch in public?
The post-its were my thoughts exactly. That’s the book idea right there, a collection of the passive-aggressive post it notes Buttons and Incandescent have exchanged over the years.
It’s a common misconception that Romy and Michelle invented Post-Its. They were actually invented by someone hired by the British royals to enable them to never have to speak directly to their spouses.
This made me smile. Thanks!
LOL
William leaving her behind after the cathedral service: “Would you excuse me? I cut my foot before and my shoe is filling up with blood.”
All I can imagine now is that headline under a photoshopped picture substituting William’s face for Louis’s as he shut her up with his hand over her mouth.
Oh, lord. I realize toddlers do that sort of thing, but I also could not help but wonder whether Louis were mimicking anyone
Okay, I have to ask what exactly it was she did at Philips funeral?
This headline made me spit my coffee out. i am dead.
It’s a work of art!
Tom Hagan she ain’t!
Love the article about her visit to the baby bank in Scottish times ..wise and linchpin it was,Keen wasn’t.. especially the part with John Frieda
C’mon y’all, she’s Fredo! She’s smart! She can handle things!
@mich, the Scottish Times tore a strip off her fake smile, and her conversation with a mother was pitiful.
Bring back memories of her hospice visit.
‘You forget how small they are’ & ‘brings back memories’ made no sense. You forget or you remember? Best not to record her small talk. Ever.
I’m dying, BeanieBean, LOL
Yup. I think “Consigliere Kate” is gonna be a thing around here!
I laughed so hard at this headline. Obviously the book’s content is largely tosh but the book was worth it alone for Kaiser to give us this headline. It is perfect! I will only refer to her this way from now on.
I had to look up ‘consigliere’ : “Consigliere is a position within the leadership structure of the Sicilian, Calabrian, and Italian-American Mafia” from Wiki, which made me laugh out loud.
Robert Duvall she is not. 🙂
Reminds me of Willie Cicci in the Senate hearings: Kate and William have a lot of buffers.
She’s totally Fredo. Can’t you just hear her shouting “I’M SMART AND I WANT RESPECT!” in that ridiculous, unintelligible faux posh accent of hers?
Nah Fredo is William! The inept older brother bitter he doesn’t have his kid brother’s talent or success. And leaked to others to compromise his safety.
This made me burst out in laughter because there’s a clear reference to the godfather (and Robert Duvall and Fredo) in season 1 of Suits 😂
Miranda: that’s what I just posted (I really should read through all comments before commenting). She’s totally Fredo! William is Connie, big wedding but disastrous marriage.
Then is William the oldest boy Sonny? The older brother with a bad temper, unfaithful to his wife, heir apparent?
Doesn’t that involve strategic thinking? I mean double brain power of W and K is not enough to power the average light bulb is it?
Basically “schemer” rathen than “adviser”
All this does is irritate anyone with a lick of common sense. “Trusted adviser”?? “Their chemistry clear for all to see”????? “Has helped W become more relatable”??? LIKE, WHAT?!?! It’s actually frightening how easily these hacks like Jobson lie and just make shit up at will. We are not buying what you’re selling, dude. It would be utterly laughable if it wasn’t so maddening. Perhaps the one piece of truth here is where he says that she’s fighting tooth and nail for her family — yeah, homegirl ain’t letting go of her 20-year investment that easily.
I think Jobson hired Carole Middleton to be co-author of this book.
Yep.
Speaking of too much sugar…I think I’m in danger of going into sugar shock over here. That’s just such blatant pablum.
Their chemistry is clear for all to see though. It’s there, but it’s ice cold rather than the kind we usually think about. I totally took that as shade from Jobson.
This reads like fanfic.
Who is Jobson’s main source, Mama Middleton?
that was exactly my thought. Jobson got some one on one time with Carole.
either that, or he is being TIC bc everything he is saying is the opposite of what is really going on.
Carole must have handed Jobson an envelope full of cash to include this in the book. I think it would be hilarious if KKKate really was William’s advisor. The resulting f*ck ups would be supremely entertaining.
I am tired of hearing that KKKate “never puts a foot wrong”. Is that a common British expression? She puts a foot wrong every day that she doesn’t put her foot in her own ass.
Imho, “never puts a foot wrong” is trying to turn her laziness into a positive. See, it’s good that she never does anything! Because she can’t be criticized for anything she does, if she doesn’t do anything.
Sure, William will make Consigliere Kate an offer she cannot refuse.
PW: “Ok Kate, here’s what we’ll do: You’ll get your own “Windsor House Hunters” Episode. Pick one. JUST LEAVE ME ALONE!” (followed by a hand flick á la Prince Louis) 😄 😄 😄
If she is the “most trusted advisor” that might explain why the train is off the tracks and into the ditch.
If she is “the most trusted advisor” that might explain why he has such rift with Meghan and Harry. Or at least, it sets up a scenario in which she is blamed.
Jais- ding ding ding. You got it.
Robert Hobson is competing for the Ass Kisser of the year award
😳
If you read every bit of that as the polar opposite of what’s true, you really get a clear image of Kate, William and the state of their marriage. Wild.
BTW, could these fossils please stop with the phrase “put a foot wrong?!”
Every time I hear the foot wrong quote AGAIN….it smrlls fishy. And over used.
“Catherine hasn’t put a foot wrong” = Catherine walks on eggshells
It also seems to have become one of the code phrases that means you know the briefing came directly from the palace.
Well, that explains a lot.
Jobson probably wrote this before the Doom Tour, lol. I think things may have changed since then. I think Jobson is going to waste a lot of big words on a vey little man. And I’m sure he will throw in some jabs at Harry.
So, now we know that at least one of Jobson’s sources is Carole Middledashian.
Middashian?
Middleton plus Kardashian.
But Carole Jenner is more apt I think
I swear, they published this exact same article 3 or 4 months ago…
The “modern woman” drivel is especially a glaring lie now since we’ve seen him leave her at least 10 paces behind several times now, even behind her own children.
Actually all of this is a lie as we know, but it’s super obvious to the public now that William has no sense of humor or warmth, there’s no modernity or show-stealing in Kate, and neither of them took on anything extra with the pandemic
Having Kate as his most trusted advisor would explain so much. As far as I can tell, her “advice” must be to affirm his worst traits and encourage him to continue being nasty, spiteful, brooding, lazy, and useless. It makes her look like a paragon of virtue in comparison (in the RF, that bar is really f–king low).
I think this a euphemism for the fact that she is trusted not to tell the world the name/s of William’s mistresses. Charles’ life went bonkers when Diana let the world know about his mistress and the RF don’t want that circus to happen again.
The same trusted advisor that thought it was a good idea to do Colonial cosplay on a jeep
Snap! 😆
So she’s the one who advised him to do that awful “jeep” inspection on the Caribbean tour. I did wonder which idiot thought that would be a good idea; now I know! 😆
I’ll be curious to see if she appears in his 40th birthday portrait. The royal families in Sweden and Denmark have recently released official pictures featuring spouses and lots of tiaras, which made it seem odd that Kate was alone in her own birthday pictures, with no big bling from the vaults. Maybe they saved the ones of her with William for his milestone celebration.
Given that there was almost zero acknowledgement of their wedding anniversary this year I think it’s not a given, to say the least.
Wow. I was thinking of the press push around their 10th anniversary, and I just now realized that it was more that a year ago.
This is the first time I’ve seen her white dress up close yeegads its bad. The hat looks like toilet paper wads stuck in to manage the angle. The poses amplify no connection, warmth, affection. How horrible to be in a marriage like that.
I love how there’s an ad for horse manure for £79.99 at the bottom of my page. It’s so deliciously apt.
I’ll have some of whatever this is guy is smoking.
I wonder if he even realizes that the term “consigliere” originated with organized crime bosses. 🤔
Her “soft smile”???😄😄😄
Robert Jobson misspelled “gaping, freeze-frame guffaw”. ThereI fixed it.
So, this is going to be unpopular here but I just found out my boyfriend met and worked with William about 12 years ago. He said he was polite, had a sense of humour, and was informed, engaged and deferential. Just putting that into the ether in case anyone reads! I’m not a bot by the way and I’m very pro Harry and Meghan. I was surprised.
He also said that William would keep his head down and people would stare at him all the time.
If only William treated his wife that politely in public.
I’m sure William is nice to people who are not in competition with him. Which makes his treatment of his own brother and SIL look even worse. It means he’s deliberately cruel.
So two comments on this –
the first is that currently, William ALWAYS comes off better when he’s not with Kate. yes he still makes his asshole comments about wanting to frisk an uber driver or whatever, but he seems more relaxed and more engaged when he’s not having to deal with her.
the second is that I think william’s personality has changed in the past 11 years (cough marriage cough). he clenches his jaw all the time in public, he looks perennially ticked off (especially when he’s with his wife), we hear all the time about his temper and his rages etc. I honestly think before he got married he was happier, which is a sad sad statement to make about the father of three young kids.
so that to say that between those two things, I can believe what your boyfriend is saying about William 12 years ago. I’m assuming that was in Wales?
It was long said he never wanted to get married in the first place but was pushed into it by his and her family.
He knows that he doesn’t have to stay married to her esp now that he has an heir. His parents marriage proved that.
It’s obvious they live separate lives and have done since they got married – once TQ passes there will be a divorce and no matter what BS Carol(e) feeds to the press she won’t stop it.
I can’t imagine William is very happy with these kinds of stories about him – hence why the Mids were shoved at the back out of his sight. The Mids are def briefing the media against William, it will blow up in their faces when he throws them all under the bus when the divorce happens.
@Lola I can believe that as I’ve heard something very similar. However, that was then and this is now. Sadly, something has gone very wrong otherwise we wouldn’t be questioning his intentions now.
I would also add I met a former solider who would not hear a word said against Harry. He was fiercely protective of him. He wouldn’t say how he knew Harry and all I could get out of him was “he’s a good guy, he did a lot for us!” Take from that what you want but, the guy seemed to know a lot more than he was telling us.
12 years ago though…..before he was married to Kate and Harry grew some balls
I’m not arguing with you, but Prince William of 12 years ago wasn’t married yet and didn’t have children, so he probably was a bit nicer and more relatable back then.
His warmth and relatability left him with his hair.
No joke. He gets more sour as he gets more bald.
He got Mr. Burns looks along with the personality.
This is why he’s losing his hair, he’s so incandescent he’s burning it all up.
12 years ago is a very long time and a lot has happened.
Lola
Whatever your boyfriend did with William, is it something william carries today? Or was it something he only needed to be slightly present for?
lola thankyou for your comment
I can totally see that.I think William comes across as friendly when he interacts with people like you described.
But my personal opinion is that Kate and more specific her mother,have been a negative influence on him, constantly catering to his worse impulses.
I think he is unhappy and trapped in his marriage. This is speculation of course.
Their marriage is in a hopeless place. If all this needs to be said.
William showed her a clean pair of heels exactly a week ago at The Thanksgiving service making it clear that their marriage hasn’t got a prayer. Clearly W hasn’t read this book to realise that they are supposedto be madly in love.
A clean pair of heels? What does that mean?
@Wiglet Watcher — it means to run away from someone at great speed. Time and again he’s made it quite clear he can’t stand being near her.
WW, I take it to mean he was walking so far ahead of her, she could see the bottom of his shoes as he walked away.
Maybe that’s where it came from @Jan90067.
I think it means he walked so far ahead of her so quickly she could see the underside of his shoes as he walked?
Thanks for the explanations everyone!
I’ll take it to mean William got some good shoes to make a Break for it.
Basically William put the pedal to the metal and jetted out of there. He couldn’t get away from her fast enough.
They are desperate to convince people that everything is perfect. Which convinces me that the end is nearer than we think.
Saying Kate is Will’s advisor is precursor to throwing her under the bus. Her bad advice will be blamed for hurting Will, Harry, Meg, and The Monarchy.
They haven’t just set Kate up on a pedestal to knock her down. They’ve straight up put her in the sky. Soon, they are going to let her fall from the clouds and gleefully watch her go splat.
I will feel bad for Kate when the divorce tears her apart. Which it will if her or her family try to manipulate the Windsors for more cash.
But then I remember I’ve followed their story since the dating years. Kate had options. And every step of the way she attacked people and used people to claim the ring and a role. William is not the prize here. Wealth and title are. And nothing was worth being a good person.
I agree – for Khate and her family he was never the prize, what he came with was. He’s nothing more than a means to achieve their social ambitions.
I imagine she sings “Buttons” akin to “Feed the Birds (Tuppence)” from Mary Poppins.
Saying this for the umpteenth time won’t make it true. I’m not sure who Jobson’s trying to convince because royalists already treat her like the second coming of Jesus. Maybe it’s just because these are the excerpts from a larger article, but this is really laying it on thick even by RR standards.
What “extra engagements”? A quick lookup tells me she did 119 engagements in 2021 and 133 engagements in 2020 so if anything her numbers went *down*.
Okay so looked up Tim O’Donovan’s numbers and Kate did 123 engagements in 2020 and… 108 engagements in 2019 so her numbers went up…
By 15. That’s literally just 1 extra engagement added every month. 2 if we skip around 4 months. So again, what extra engagements?
And part of that is because of zooming, it was a lot easier for her to do a few engagements in a day and then have them released over the course of a week or two. and I’m pretty sure they counted things like the time the Cambridges came outside at Anmer and clapped etc.
If you read between the lines this is not complementary to keen. W is definitely going to blame the smear campaign of H&M on K his trusted adviser
Highland, I did wonder about that. On the surface it sounds like the typical embiggening tripe via House Middleton, but it sure helps lay the groundwork for Willileaks to make Mrs. Cambridge the villain.
I don’t disagree but it’s frustrating: What’s the point of writing something if it’s meant to be read between the lines? Why give a book contract to someone who’s just going to churn out embiggening BS?
Just state it plainly: Will and Kate are both dullards, who barely tolerate one another and don’t have a clue about how to relate to people of color. They’re dumb as rocks. And their marriage is sad.
That time after the Sussexes left the toxic and abusive work environment. BP could not shield them from the antics of BTM.
Bill descended into drinking and insomnia and she to admittedly down to 40.8 kg.
There was the roll out of Carole and the Uncle on Murdoch owned media platforms and the Fail 📰.
Fear kept him in line; he was allowed to be incandescent by using Meghan as a trigger.
After all – the threats, symbolism, myths nostalgia, and toxic competition had already morphed into banal bullying.
She is taking credit for the “Emperor with no clothes”.
The other aspirations ala – “good mother
and loyal wife” were recent candid observations within the RF about Meghan.
Once more, Kate has unsuccessfully (e.g. Louis public meltdown(s)) embarked to emulate those candid observations like an empty suit.
Even if copying did not work in terms of fashion and style either.
But I has to admire her survival instincts as she cling to the notion of being QC to a future monarch who seems disinterested in her personally but can be manipulated by her.
The non-marriage is safe as long as QC remains a viable goal.
Bill on the other hand is Bill…..
Surely the British deserve better, or do they?
They should both wear I’m with stupid t-shirts
Might be time to relieve Kate of that role.
Consigliere Keen – LMAO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This entire article is about fiction in it’s best form. Who ever conjures/writes up the articles about Kate and her muti-talents really needs to diversify into writing fictional humor. That must be some really good weed.
I’m super glad we have Burger King’s 40th to help us avoid the post-JUBBLY let down. Maybe someone can start #princewilliamaffair trending again to start the party.
I imagine it must be difficult to hear her advice when they’re always such at such long distances away from each other.
“Tigress” 😂
And the prize for unfathomable mental image of the day goes to …
I suspect the proof of that is found in the distance at which Harry and Meghan live with their family. Perhaps it is all too true that she and her mother were the prime instigators in their exile. Maybe someday we’ll all hear the truth to that.
I could LOL all day at this – Carol(e) really can’t help herself with this BS but it just proves that they are desperate to stave off a divorce or a public announcement of a formal separation. Its also Mid/Khate PR damage for the cock blocking by William at Sunday’s balcony. This reeks of ‘nothing to see here folks’.
Khate and the Meddletons are rattled.
Lol. Carole tries to sell Kate with the same hype she uses for her party products.
I wonder what Kate will say when all of this blows up in her face and William announces they’re separating. Something tells me at that time the lid will be pulled off a lot and Kate will be left humiliated. I expect she’ll be blamed for the leaks on the Sussexes.
This sounds like she’ll be blamed for everything as advisor. The struggle tour of the Caribbean, Sussexit, etc.
I’m now theorizing that Will may just take advantage of TQ’s death to announce divorce. Like, not even wait a year or two after she passes, but only like a couple weeks after she dies. He could easily just say TQ dying has led him to re-examine his life. And Kate. Hell, he might even try to ditch her before TQ’s funeral to avoid her Dynasty cosplay.
I think a divorce will happen between TQ’s funeral and Chuck’s coronation – no way he’s going to want any Keen drama overshadowing his big day.
I also think a lot of this house in Windsor talk is Khate getting a divorce home. One that is close to both the RF and hers. While she will be cut out the kids won’t as Chuck will want them to be closer to him.
I think the absolute second a crown is placed on Chuck’s head, William will be phoning the palace to initiate the divorce. William will wait and cheat in the meantime.
Kaiser I swear to god you pick the most HILARIOUS photos for the articles about Keen 😂😂😂😂😂
When William was in New Zealand just before he got engaged l genuinely thought William came across very likeable, young and carefree ! But as soon as he got engaged his whole demeanor changed, l.saw this on their first engagement l believe in St Andrews and by de Olympics there was rumours of their relationship not goin great. Its just a shame l don’t think he was ready to get married and l think he knew he had made a mistake when he handed over de ring, but by then l think he thought he owed Kate and her family his commitment. You know he is only 40 but is he going to live another 40 with Kate ????
The gaslighting in this article is unreal. Basically the opposite of what was put in the article is what is happening. No one who observes the two in action would ever believe that William respects her enough to ask her for advice.
I doubt it. CEO Kate spin is back.
Kate will “fight tooth and nail for her family”… whaaah??? The only thing she fights tooth and nail for is the FFQC. That’s it. This has Ma Meddlesome’s fingerprints all over it, she knows separation or divorce is imminent.
Hmm, unless the line is actually alluding to her fight to keep the family together for the sake of the kiddos. Very sad when read in that light.
“Jobson writes: “As crisis followed crisis, smiling Catherine hasn’t put a foot wrong.”
That phrase: “hasn’t put a foot wrong” is straight from CarolE, the Queen of the House of Middleton. How did she agree to be invisible for the Jubbly? She must have wanted more, I think.
Jobson really wants to score points with Kate.The foot wrong adage is ridiculous. Everybody makes mistakes. Kate is not perfect to put it mildly.
“… smiling Catherine…”
You mean, the working definition of a Stepford Smiler… https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/StepfordSmiler
Kate needs to be careful- she can embiggen herself with William’s approval, but not at William’s expense. The “Kingmaker” narrative was followed by being banned from the statue unveiling, and being denied a 40th b-day party. Standing next to the queen on the balcony was followed by the cold shoulder at church (and pretty much everywhere else). Saying she’s an advisor is probably fine, but portraying William as unable to do his job w/o her is not. I wonder what the punishment will be? At this point, Kate should grow a backbone and leave that toxic marriage.
Is it possible this is overkill so she can get out of work?
“…their chemistry clear for all to see.” Their lack of chemistry, more like. And William gets advice from Kate? On what? What could she possibly advise him on? ‘Blue is your best color’?
William looked annoyed a lot around Kate during the Jubilee. IMO.
I remember seeing a documentary of William’s gap year, and he came across as very likeable and engaging. Also, he was a gorgeous teenager with all his hair. There were some lovely scenes of William playing with children. I believe it was in Chile? William does not come across at all like the young man he was then. There seems to have been detrimental changes in his character since then. But I also remember there were stories of William being a holy terror when he was a child, so perhaps the documentary was an effective propaganda piece. Now when it came to Harry’s turn for a gap year, you always got the impression he was banished to get straightened out. But that was when he first went to Lesotho so it was very productive as he came home and created Sentebale, picking up one of his mother’s causes. So the gap year was the making of Harry.
I remember a long time ago — maybe 15 years ago — seeing a quick news item showing William making a speech in a group home for children with mental health challenges (something like that), and William read out a moving speech about losing his mother and his own mental health struggles in the wake of her death. I thought it was very sincere and heartfelt and relatable, and he wasn’t the world’s best speaker (rarely looked up from the paper), but the delivery was absolutely fine and the content was great. I don’t know what happened to that guy. But I know that in 15 years, a person can change a heck of a lot. For his own sake, I wish he could connect with his younger self, but it seems like that person is long gone.
William used to be better at faking it for the public. He could pretend he cared, and appear engaged in a way Kate never could. But now he just looks miserable and it rubs off on his public appearances. I think he needs to get his life in order, whatever that may be.
I think maybe when William was younger, he was more willing to appear vulnerable, and that has totally changed– now he wants to come across as large and in charge all the time, and faults Harry for speaking openly about his struggles. Also, I think who a person marries and the kind of partnership they have absolutely influences someone’s personality. Harry has become much stronger and happier and confident and empowered bc of Meghan, and William has become a miserable destructive fool.
I was still in high school at the time but I’m almost positive that I had watched that documentary on TV when it came out, and if it’s the same one then I agree that William came off very charming and likeable. The one vague memory I have is of William cleaning a bathroom with a particularly nasty toilet, and him lifting the toilet lid and muttering, “oh dear…” after taking a peak inside lol, I thought that he came off as so endearing in that moment. It’s really a shame that the man that he ultimately became is so different from how he supposedly was then…
He really changed SO much since then. Unless it was all an act…during that gap year.
LOL “tigress” is the LAST word I would use to describe khate
She is aggressive to get the best spot on the balcony. So it might refer to that.
Yes, she knows how to defend what she feels is her territory so there is that.
Oh I don’t know…while she has her careful ‘aura of blandness’, she’s occasionally slipped up and shown that she’s far from meek. Jobson already provided some excerpts/info about the book a month ago, and in that article it was stated that Kate gave as good as she got in her blistering rows with William. Camilla Long basically predicted that Kate would try to push out Meghan in a 2019 article and noted that she had form for doing so in her social circle. The Tatler story of 2020 placed Kate in a rather calculating light and William in a gullible one.
There is such a clash between fantasy and reality here, it’s painfully obvious the source is Carole Middleton.
Any day I get a “I’m so keen!” picture of Kate on Celebitchy is a good day lol.
Kate and William are so miserable together, I don’t believe for a second Kate is his most trusted advisor given he wants to stay away from her as much as possible. Also her fashion is not just bland, it’s particularly frilly verging on the 1800s and so terrible looking. She does “steal the show” once in awhile like the gold dress at the Bond premiere but those moments are few and far between.
I don’t think she stole any show. That gold gown was way over the top and not all that. She distracted from Charles, the senior royal there, which IMO did not endear her to him. Then there was the posed photo at Philip’s funeral and the piano chord playing in her red dress. I am not impressed.
I have no interest in articles about the Cambridges except for maybe Prince William’s affairs….. but that headline got me lmao. Kaiser, well done.
Is jobson talking about the same Kate and William the rest of us see? Because no, she did nit step up her workload during the pandemic. No she has no style, she copies her sil and mol.no will does not trust or go to her for anything. No, that marriage is dead in the water. The only person Kate is probably fighting is whoever he is banging at whatever time if the month. Stop blowing smoke up kate ass Robert, she just isn’t the it girl or it queen. You can’t make a diamond out of sand.
Why is she always described as modern. Other than living in modern times, there’s nothing modern about her.
Right! She didn’t invent the zoom meeting, she just knows how to do it (or somebody on her staff knows how to set it up).
I’m wondering how the author managed to fill the pages of this book. Sure, 40 might be considered a “landmark” birthday but is hardly justification for a book in William’s case. Seriously, what has he accomplished?
That is an excellent question.
He did not call Kate, Mona Lisa, like Tina Brown did.
I sometimes wonder what would happen if the BM took a hiatus from covering the royals for, say, a month. No appearances; think pieces, tours, fashion analysis, budget scrutiny, photographs, nothing. Just give it all a rest, entirely.
What would happen? Can’t we just try it and find out?
Can see where this is conveniently headed! Not a set-up at all 😂
– “Led astray: as his most trusted adviser, Kate pushed William to cut off Harry”
– “A brother’s regret: Angry at Meghan for stealing her spotlight, Kate counselled William to ‘phase out’ the Sussexes”
-“Stabbed in the back: how Kate’s jealousy forced William to exile brother Harry”
– “I’ve not met my own niece: Middleton family manipulated William in desperate grab for power”
-“Racist revealed: it was Kate!”
Bloody brilliant and I believe it will play out exactly as you say.
MA, I’m with you. The only things I want to know about him is about his affairs, too. I’d like pictures, stories, number of outside children, etc. He’s had twenty years of his relationship with Kate, so the number of mistresses must be astronomical.
Williams expression in that first picture is priceless lol
We don’t talk about Bruno is currently being reworked in England.
At least they’ve killed that insulting and ridiculous Kate the peacemaker nonsense they tried so hard to push. I’m so sick of this “ Kate never puts a foot wrong” line, especially after her BS behavior in both church services the Sussexes were at, her practically begging in the press to be included in the Diana statue unveiling, and their disastrous Caribbean colonial cosplay tour. When it comes down to it, Jobson like everyone else is focused on what she wears.