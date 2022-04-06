Jobson: Prince William ‘can be off-hand and volatile’ & lacking in deference

I don’t follow royal commentator Robert Jobson. In fact, the dude has me blocked on Twitter, a fact I still find amusing. I never interact with those people, but apparently he hated me enough to preemptively block me. Which is completely fair and I’m surprised more people don’t do that. Anyway, Jobson has a new book coming out called William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch. It comes out in a month (before William’s 40th birthday in June) and I’m sure the Daily Mail or the Times will dutifully excerpt from it in the coming weeks. But we should definitely talk about the book summary on Amazon?
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is one of the world’s most famous faces destined to one day lead the ancient institution of the British monarchy as King. Determined to do the right thing and to serve his country as his grandmother, The Queen, has done, William has created a public persona of a loving husband to Catherine and devoted father of three to George, Charlotte and Louis.
Calm, balanced, and determined, he is perceived as passionate about the environment and the animal species that are facing extinction on our planet and, indeed the planet itself. He, along with his wife, have worked tirelessly too to try to end the stigma of mental health. He ticks all the right boxes as the future King.
In private, however, those close to him say William, while being a dedicated servant of the Crown can be off-hand and volatile, defying his calm, family-guy demeanour. It is this chameleon-like characteristic that makes his father, Prince Charles, tread carefully when dealing with his son and heir. Theirs has been a complex relationship – indeed it was with Harry that Charles enjoyed a closer relationship before he bolted to America with new wife Meghan. William demands deference from those royally ranked below him, but in truth when looking upwards, he rarely gives it.
Robert Jobson’s new biography provides a definitive account and insight into the life of the Duke of Cambridge as he approaches his milestone birthday. At a key point in the history of the modern British monarchy, the author explores the complex character of the man who will follow his father Charles as King, his beliefs and thoughts, to reveal what kind of monarch William V will be. Published to coincide with William’s 40th birthday.
[From Amazon]
Well well well. This makes me wonder if William’s 40th birthday embiggening-PR will blow up in his face, just like all of those Kate-at-40 propaganda pieces were messy as hell. “Off-hand and volatile” and “demands deference from those royally ranked below him, but in truth when looking upwards, he rarely gives it.” Oof. So he disrespects his elders, goes berserk on his father and grandmother, and he’s much too volatile to be king. Got it. And this is supposed to be a “good” biography for William’s birthday.
This makes him sound like a tyrant-in the making and a deeply unpleasant person. The BRF is dying a slow painful death….
Unlikeable inside and out. For all the propping he gets from the British Media, it is clear that his family, household staff and press don’t really like him and most of the country are quite indifferent to him. I wonder how he feels knowing he will never measure up to his brother who people truly prefer. No wonder he is constantly incandescent with barely concealed rage and rudeness.
Shade for days in this article! LMFAO. This is going to be good.
As I read his first paragraph, I thought oh….so this is a book of fiction, got it!!! But then I continued to read and then I saw the truth coming out!!!
Bitter Brother isn’t fit to be in any government official position or a massive conglomerate. Bitter Brother isn’t suited be king, no less!!! No matter how hard he tries, he will never be enough of a man of morals OR capabilities to be king. That is the bottom line and everyone should face it, including incandescent with rage while being a constant petulant child at all times!!
I only hope that those reading it will be acutely aware that Bitter Brother is much, much worse than ANY book can give in detail. He is not now or never will be fit to be king. No one book could ever cover the depths of his ineptitude and those who it matters to should keep that in their minds!!
It reads like it was written by Rita Skeeter
😂🤣 yesss
This is exactly how Robert Lacey described William in the first published draft of his book, before William made him change it.
He always looks to me a person who has all this rage , anger inside of him .
Yes he can be charming but he could also be quite scary when the veneer slips . The future king no Thankyou .
This is exactly how Robert Lacey described William in the first published draft of his book, before William made him change it.
And if he had stood by his book and not being afraid of bulliam, his book would have sold more copies than it did
Did he ever change the book though? He added additional chapters that covered the sussexes and was essentially giving print to what William had to say, through “sources”, which was nothing good. That Harry and Meghan were damaged goods and even then was he the one that spoke about William and Kate’s sharp elbows? Just not sure that the original book was changed. Lacey very much did give space for William to say what he had to say without any challenge. But that made him look worse imo.
William is not popular within the RF everyone prefers Harry but to save William from throwing in the towel they must do his ugly bidding.
It also says he “created a public persona of” loving husband, and “is perceived as” being passionate about certain things. So they are studiously NOT saying that he IS a loving husband or passionate about his causes, only that he managed to somehow convince people that he is. This is not flattering to William.
Exactly! It’s a public image he has developed, or is trying to develop , not an obvious aspect of his personality.
Yes, it’s just a façade, l thought the phrasing was sooo revealing. But his true nasty side comes through on many an occasion.
Kate must feel like she’s walking on eggshells all the time. Maybe everyone else around him too. I wonder if Charles was like that at home when he was younger.
Kate must feel like she’s walking on eggshells all the time. Maybe everyone else around him too. I wonder if Charles was like that at home when he was younger. . .
Isn’t Jobson in Charles’ pocket?
He is. But that’s won’t stop him from making a fast buck. He tried to write a book about Archie when the child was barely days old. He is a rota rat. He takes his grift to whatever sewer depths he has to sink to.
A book about Archie? Really? JFC, Jobson should be embarassed.
He is. However i doubt anything real damaging will be in the book. KP handlers probably saw this and already got Jobson and the publisher to alter certain chapters
So maybe this is PC’s revenge for all the stories about skipping to Will as monarch and how Will plans to do things so much better than PC.
@equality … Robert Lacey described William the exact same way in the first draft of his book “Battle of Brothers.” He went into great detail about an incident told to someone by Camilla of William coming to Clarence House, yelling and raging at his father because he didn’t like how Charles had handled something. Not only is Prince Charles William’s father, he is also higher up the Royal Ladder and should have deference from William.
And there is also the matter of William ‘refusing’ to sit down at lunch with Harry during the ‘summit’ after the Queen, as Monarch, had ordered them all to Sandringham for a sit down lunch before hand.
William has been called incandescent and “grand” many times now and by different people. He has just been generally protected in the media more than Harry or even Charles.
Maybe that protection is wearing thin now.
Yes which is massively interesting- what in god’s name are the actual royal rota doing paying so much attention to (with all due respect as a reader) a rather small (comparatively to large indternational media companies you know) American showbusiness blog to the point they’ve tracked down a writer’s social media and preemptively blocked them on Twitter?!
You only do that if the blog is telling the truth about the situation. This little preemptive block tells quite the story and is a massive endorsement of what Celebitchy says about the royals being true. (As we already knew.)
Otherwise they wouldn’t be so touchy about them to go to such lengths. They wouldn’t give this blog a second thought.
William is unable to control himself, cheats on his wife, struggles to interact with people who aren’t artists, released his statement without permission from the Queen or Charles, and is beholden to a lot of wealthy people to keep the money flowing for his awards show.
He’s a mess. The disapproving, self righteous incandescent with rage maneuver doesn’t work anymore. He shouldn’t have wasted so much capitol ostracizing Harry and Meghan.
I remember saying this exact same thing before. He is beholden to so many people who will have no trouble queueing up to disparage him in the future. He delivered his sister in law and his own brother to the press forgetting that the press are the worst people to get into bed with. His karma will be long and delicious to watch.
@Kalana: I doubt william did the ostracizing of harry and meghan on his own. It was most likely a joint effort between the 3 royal houses. William can throw all the temper tantrums he wants. He simply doesn’t have the power to solely cast someone out.
Perhaps not, but I believe William got the most glee and enjoyment out of it.
William and Kate had a huge hand in the abuse that Harry and Meghan received. Now they are dealing with being the center of attention.
Maybe what is implied in PC “treads carefully” with Will. CH and BP gave in to what Will wanted when it came to H&M. Wonder if this means he regrets it now.
@ girl_ninja, which is what they wanted and demanded so they are were they wanted to be. Too bad they couldn’t play nice, or be decent actually, so they have all the limelight they wanted. To be certain though, what The Other Brother truly wanted to happen to Harry, was to destroy him no matter the manner to which to succeed.
The leaking came from KP not BP. Jason Knauf is William’s man. The Times is working with William. The Flybe stunt was William.
Charles didn’t want Meghan in the family either and he didn’t want Harry to leave but the worst harassment came from KP: William and Kate. And their public image has been the most affected because William especially lost his scapegoat.
Charles got William to denounce the Bashir interview and cast doubt on Diana’s state of mind. And in the long run, he can always fix things with the Sussexes.
William has enormous power. The Queen and Charles are elderly, charismatic Harry and Meghan have gone, so all the RF have left is William. The Palace therefore must tread carefully, William is quite clearly not enthusiastic about his role as future monarch his heart is not in it, you can see it in his eyes. He is a very poor actor, he cannot hide the fact that he is not interested, no matter how he tries. This is why pressure is put on Kate to keep it all going.
Lots of backhand compliments.. Confirms that Wills hoodwinked everyone..”perceived and created” ..just fakes everything
Exactly what I was going to say–“created a public persona” and “is perceived as”. As in, he fakes being those things and is a completely awful person!
Cracks I. The Royal Rota dam
Calm, balanced, and determined? I think they meant incandescent, volatile, and lazy.
Petulant is the first word that comes to mind when I think of William.
Charles could solve his problems (history looking unfavourably at him, Billy the Basher being next in line, Middleton interference, Noncy Drew, streamlining the monarchy) by being the Last King of England. Maybe if I keep saying it over and over it’ll happen, the way they keep trying to make Incandescent a ‘calm balanced statesman’ happen.
I think this is Charles’ plan: king for a few years, then dissolve the British monarchy. He sees the writing on the wall, he’ll quit before he’s fired and everyone will be relieved that William will never be king
Charles will absolutely never dissolve the monarchy. He literally lives and breathes for the institution. One thing him and his mother have in common is the firm believe that the institution must survive. An idea which has been put into their minds since birth.
*CAN* Chaz dissolve it, or would it take an act of Parliament and a vote of the people?
Well since I’m now a dual citizen here, I will do my upmost to encourage this!! If he were clever, he could see it would be much more beneficial for his family if *he* were the one doing negotiations and splitting assets etc.
@Jan I feel like I should know this but I don’t know for certain. I think Parliament would have to approve, though could be difficult with the HoL :/
I doubt this and don’t understand how/why this theory is picking up steam/being repeated.
Charles is a monarchist (well duh) at the end of the day. He not only wants a throne to sit on but wants William, George and whoever comes next to sit on one as well. It doesn’t make sense for someone like him to want to end it.
I want it to, but not holding my breath. I don’t think it’d happen, but I’d be elated if it did!!
If Charles isn’t going to end things, he would want to tie up the various finances so William can do as little damage as possible.
Charles cannot “dissolve the monarchy”. It is a constitutional monarchy which operates with Parliament.
A look at the history of monarchy from Charles the Second shows the extent to which Parliament can determine the succession. Charles II had no legitimate children. He acknowledged 12 illegitmate children and there were at least 3 others. After his death his younger brother James succeeded him as King but this proved unpopular because of his conversion to the Catholic faith. Parliament deposed him and moved the succession to his daughter Mary who ruled jointly with her husband the Dutch Prince William of Orange. Mary’s younger brother was before her in the line of succession but he was also Catholic. William and Mary were Protestant and Parliament’s concern was to ensure a Protestant succession.
The more recent crisis caused by the abdication of Edward VIII also involved Parliament and the succession of the Queen’s father, the Duke of York, was not automatic. There was concern in Parliament about the Duke’s speech impediment and what was seen as a nervous personality. It was felt that he might not be strong enough for the role of King. Some politicians were in favour of moving the succession to the Duke of Gloucester. If that had happened the York princesses would have moved down the line of succession behind the Gloucester children.
If for any reason there is concern about William’s fitness to be King after his father then Parliament can look to others in the line of succession. Harry would be considered but assuming he didn’t want this or if it might be too controversial then they would look to others. Andrew and his daughters would no doubt be ruled out but Edward is a possibility. If the succession was moved sideways to Edward then Edward’s children would take precedence over William’s children. Currently Edward’s daughter Louise is placed behind her younger brother in the succession because the law giving primacy to males was changed after she was born. However, Parliament could change this. They could even bypass Edward and ask Louise to succeed Charles. Stranger things have happened in the history of the monarchy.
So are you saying there is no constitutional way to end the monarchy? Just skipping invidual people does not solve the problem.
@ anotherlily; thanks for the history lesson. Most interesting. Strange things do indeed happen. Can’t predict the future, can we?
@GABBY A constitutional monarchy is a partnership with Parliament. An absolute monarchy gives primary power to the monarch. All European monarchies except Monaco, are constitutional monarchies.
Absolute monarchy in England ended with the execution of Charles 1. The population quickly became disenchanted with the subsequent ‘republic’ under Oliver Cromwell and after Cromwell’s death Charles’s son was invited back to rule alongside Parliament with ultimate power being in the hands of Parliament.
The constitutional way to end the monarchy would be a strong movement in favour of a republic. It would be similar to the situation in commonwealth countries where there is public support for removing the Queen as head of state. It would involve voting for republican MPs and for republicanism to gain majority support in Parliament.
If Charles were to abdicate the succession would not instantly pass to William as it would if his father died. Parliament would be involved in the abdication process.
I laughed at the bit where it says that the Cambridge’s have been working tirelessly on mental health issues……
^^ Exactly! What a hoot! The Lamebridges have done zip, nothing, nada on behalf of mental health initiatives, aside from piggybacking on Harry’s leadership and hard work championing mental health. W&K and their p.r. minions have ‘created a perception’ that they have done so much for mental health. All they have done is to co-opt, cosplay, and piggyback on Harry’s productive efforts.
It’s worth noting that Jobson has been more the mouthpiece for CH and Charles, so this biography might be more balanced than Charles At 70 … can’t wait for the excerpts to hit Twitter and CB!
Both Charles and William..pyrrhic victors. The ascension and aftermath of Liz’s death will not do Homer justice.
Chic 💯 it is going to be ugly
Beautifully put Chic. It will be one for the ages.
The gloves are coming off. It seems that the “realistic” coverage of how bad the flop tour flopped has given courage to the rota to speak freely of keen and preen.
It feels like they’re dying to tell everyone what William is really like. To finally “break their silence”, as the tabloid press would phrase it.
Oh definitely! Journalists have openly been saying that they long for the day when they can write the truth about William.
This delightfully nasty blurb has been up for a while–it precedes the flop tour. Which just shows that Jobson is going for Burger King on his own. Or perhaps with the blessing of Clarence House?
Those Amazon blurbs are either written by the author or the publishing house. KP won’t be able to get in there and photoshop it into something different this time.
Didn’t William just say something disparaging about Jeff Bezos a few months ago? lol
Will slammed Captain Kirk aka William Shatner for going up in space. It was hilarious when Shatner spoke up against Will.
William slammed William Shatner for going up in space. Ridiculous
Tell us something that we don’t know – this has been said about William for years (same for Kate – she’s well known for being grand and flouting her status).
The fact that Jobson is saying this is interesting – not the first time he’s painted William as a tyrant/bully.
With stories like this its becoming clear that William is neither mentally or emotionally stable enough for the throne. I have always said William is another Duke of Windsor and then some.
There is no Harry to wrap it up in this time. If I recalled, the previous comments were pulled back and compared to Harry
It’s funny because as a casual watcher I actually bought into the whole ‘william the calm and sensible’ one pr and it’s probably the reason why he always appeared boring to me, as i’m sure he appeared to many people. While harry was always painted as the temperamental but fun one.
Is it clear has day to me now how william is the temperamental one who is always enraged while harry is probably the more sensible one, while still being loads of fun.
I would see PH as more the type to be volatile but then get over it quickly; Will seems more the hold a grudge forever type.
William has been described as ‘sneaky’ by other royal biographers. People don’t like him.
Still part of the “charm” offensive? Guess his moniker won’t be “The Benevolent King”. You *have* to laugh at the phrase, “…he and his wife work tirelessly (😂😂😂) on MENTAL HEALTH (😂😂😂😂😂😂)…”. Well, duh…YEAH! They spent TWO WHOLE YEARS driving their SIL to wanting to commit suicide, so I *guess* that counts?
Well, Brits… THIS is what you get to look forward to.
Republic, anyone?
Jobson has me blocked in twitter too LOL. I don’t think I ever interacted with him but I’m blocked anyway haha.
As for this book summary…..well well well is right. He’s volatile, demands deference, Charles is on tiptoes around him…..
Sounds like a great future king.
Also LOL for days at “william and Kate work tirelessly.”
Work tirelessly indeed! They keep underestimating the public’s resentment towards them especially seeing as they did practically nothing during covid except zoom, clap and embark on the choo choo train of doom. They are in for a rude awakening when the queen goes.
If he demands deference from those ranked royally below him, imagine what he must think of the unwashed masses who will be his subjects.
I find the “doesn’t give deference upwards” tidbit intriguing – there’s only so many people ahead of him in the pecking order, you know? I can’t see him being openly defiant to the queen, and doubt anybody cares if he’s on friendly terms with Anne, Edward etc.
My hunch, given that this is a Charles- friendly biographer, is that we’re going to hear about William being rude or inconsiderate of his father and especially Camilla, which we know has been a bit of a sore spot with the current POW.
Royals, as we know, care a lot about the most minute protocols, like who enters a room first, who curtseys to whom etc. I’m sure William knows his dad well enough to know which little sleights will get under his skin. Or, I don’t know, maybe he does impressions of Camilla behind her back, but he’s never struck me as that clever.
Remember, we’ve also heard in the past that Chuck loves the spotlight, and is put out when younger royals “steal” his headlines. And I’m sure he hates the calls to have the throne “skip a generation” to William, and this is him taking his eldest down a peg or two.
He’s probably crappy to waitstaff as well, and a lousy tipper.
Who blocks people pre-emptively? Honestly.. these Royal reporters/authors harassed Harry and Meghan to know end but can’t take a few disagreeing twitter comments? Crazy. You should take it as a badge of honor!
And these were the people who were calling Meghan oversensitive and saying she only wanted to read good things about herself. They’re pre-emptively blocking people! The BM, you can’t make this stuff up.
@Kaiser @Becks. … Jobson has me blocked too… lol! I also have never followed him on Twitter. He is definitely in Charles pocket or has Charles in his pocket or both. Another dreadful RR.
This: He has “created a public persona of a loving husband and devoted father”.
Listen, I watched a lot of VH1 Behind the Music biographies growing up, and this is how they all start.
That caught my eye too. He has created this persona of a loving father and husband but is nothing like that behind the scenes. It’s all an act. The shade…
We all knew this to be true but to have a rota confirm it, damn.
It’s also how Dateline episodes start.
@Manda, my thoughts exactly! This just sounds foreboding. Which I doubt is what Jonson was going for, but here we are
Royal Twitter is about to be in shambles. The Deranged have arranged a boycott of Jabba the Hutt
To be fair the derangers never buy anything anyway. They are too focused on hating the Sussexes and anyone who supports them.
@Scorpion, seriously? Lmao
How to say ‘spoilt, bratty man-baby’ in four paragraphs…
Ok it has peaked my curiosity enough that I may look for it at my library this summer. Definitely would not waste my own money on anything those rats write.
I’ll bet William offers no deference sideways either. Not to other princes or would-be kings, and certainly not to his “wife.” Kate got what she wished for. Also, be careful what you wish for or you just might get it.
Well, if Harry had the closer relationship to Charles, then that makes the abandonment issues on both sides even larger.
I can believe this. Videos of Charles’ interactions with H and W from the earliest years (when Harry was so freaking adorable) up to the days of the wedding show an easy (easier?), comfortable (slightly more comfortable?) relationship between Charles and Harry, but Bulliam is awkward and prickly —with everyone, really. As tactile as Diana was (and Harry is), I often wonder why W acts like he can’t stand to be touched, even casually. There’s no answer, and I don’t really care, but it’s a curiosity.
It was blatantly clear that Charles had a closer relationship with Harry but had to abandon him because of William. Any closeness between Charles and William today is just for show, it is not genuine.
So THIS is the best that they can find to write about the ffk?! 🤣🤣🤣. Ok, then!!
Two years after Sussexit we’re finally getting to the good part. That book description is exactly what we’ve been discussing here ever since William bullied Harry and Meghan out of the UK.
I wasn’t looking forward to the William at 40 content but this book might make it interesting.
With those qualities no wonder Harry said his relationship with his brother is space.
Bren, I can’t help but think that Jobson will continue to trash H&M in this book–but it’s possible that he will take PW with them. I’m really skeptical about this book being any kind of truth telling beyond what’s been stated aready. Time will tell.
“William demands deference from those royally ranked below him, but in truth when looking upwards, he rarely gives it.”
Is this a book about Putin?
And his hairs on the book cover… Ugh. Shave those downs off already.
@Rita I was too distracted by his blindingly white teeth. He’s getting Kate-level photoshop in that photo
You can tell jobba doesn’t like him just by the cover photo. Bland and boring. at least they whitened his teeth…
And the way the zero in “40” literally draws a circle around his balding hair…super shady!
I bet William is seething.
The release date for this book is VERYyy interesting
Like Kaiser said yesterday, you just can’t polish this turd no matter how hard you try.lol
The royalists are very upset by this blurb but I think Jobson is going to leave most of his criticism for Harry.
Yes, how DARE Harry not stick around so William could stand on his throat for his entire life, as was his duty.
ITA
It’s been serialised in the Mail. So you are right Kaiser. This is not a flattering picture of our future, future king. He sounds difficult and mercurial. Abolish the monarchy.
I mean, the title on the book should be “Making of a modern Villain”. My god, why would he dress as a 007 Villain? Clueless. We have heard for years that Willy is rude, self-righteous and clueless. I remember reading that he is quite flamboyant and that George also had these characteristics. This is a burn. Somebody should edit this picture on Twitter. Change the title to “Making of a modern Villain” and have his face turn to red then to blue than to white and then back to this dullard face. Over and over and over again.
Is under his chin and around his neck geeen or is it just me seeing that? I swear William could play Voldemort. There is literally no difference between the two of them
Yes! It looks like the moss has begun to grow on his shady face.
That cover picture is SO bad. I’d feel sorry for him if he weren’t an egotistical, cruel, petty monster.
It’s truly horrendous. Someone had to add that moss shadow on purpose! Guess the cover artist is Team Harry. Covers are supposed to attract, not repel.
The synopsis is interesting. It explains how the manipulation worked, he was convinced that needless of his lack of character, he just have to present as a ‘good’ family man. It has to be a ‘wholesome’ in the optics: aspirational never materialized.
This someone who could not cope as a child, the hope that his brother will be less capable than him was denied.
Recognition of Harry’s hard work and dedication was another of Bill’s pet peeves, it exposed his pettiness when he created a toxic workplace and blamed Meghan for being unable to deny her humanity.
( A poor master at gaslighting, projecting and blame shifting. )
Eventually he married his only option – a woman that would have him as he is, she became his enabler and controller. In all due respect, Kate had her own reasons as to why she wants to be Queen, not just Queen Consort.
The brothers were close as far as Harry was concerned, but all Bill felt was entitlement to his deference and loyalty. Afterall he was always dismissive of Harry’s concerns.
It is all documented the end result of Harry choosing love and created his own family, the culprits sowed the seeds of discord and unsuccessfully tried to hide behind the Queen and sometimes Prince Charles.
After Harry left, he turned on his father to feed his habit by leaking to a volatile tabloid press.
Unwittingly he has exposed his shame and vulnerability with his leaking via staff: he has become fair game to media, his wife and Johnson’s Tory government.
Hence this new book, while it can no longer ignore the obvious, it will be a sanitized version, a poor attempt to expose and protect the golden boy.
(I will not be surprised that the eventual order to not offer protection to Prince Harry, is from this petty man who would blame his father. It could’ve been out of malice when it was revealed that Prince Harry met with friends for drinks at sometime during his return for the funeral of his late grandfather.
A simple social event can likely derailed this volatile individual, if he becomes aware that he was de-centred).
Kate cannot ever be a Queen Regnant. She is not in the line of succession. As the wife of Prince William she is his consort. Her position will be Queen Consort and she will be known as Queen Catherine.
Thank you, it is tongue in cheek observation.
Tin foil time:
Is this start of a coordinated takedown of Willyboy? I’m thinking of how people keep saying he needs Harry for his reign. We know the press has something big they’re holding back, which is probably the reason why Will needs Harry and why Will is not King material.
Is it possible that since trying to force Harry back in the fold has failed, the powers that be are starting in to make sure this deeply flawed Duke (William) is never King? Is he going to be tossed under the bus for the sake of the monarchy?
Or is Chuck maybe using his buddy to bring Will to heel to whip him into shape?
I can get on board with this – what we are now seeing is the real WillyBoy with no Harry to hide behind, and it ain’t pretty – much uglier than even the rumours hint.
Chuck has always been weak when it comes to William, however if it comes down to the Monarchy or his son – the Monarchy will win out. Chuck can be ruthless and he will choose the future of the crown over William.
Chuck is playing the long game – he’s giving the Cambridges the opportunity to sink or swim, they are sinking like the Titanic and will (try to) take everyone with them.
William has the Duke of Windsor written all over him – if he does make it to the throne he won’t be there long. The Caribbean tour proved that he is a massive liability – the gov won’t do anything about it so its up to the courtiers and/or Chuck.
Except we have just a blurb. The whole book could end up being about how great William will be and how awful Harry was to leave his dutiful brother. Until I actually see more than a line of criticism I won’t believe it.
Kate also had a book out didnt she earlier this year and most of the rota spent the day passively criticizing Meghan.
All these books repeat the same things so I expect this to be similar to Lacey’s.
Rapunzel, it would not surprise me one bit. Something has always told me that Willileaks won’t make it to the throne and will end up forced to step away in disgrace. George will be 21 in 12 or 13 years or so. A 21-year-old king isn’t ideal for anyone, but if Charles can hang in there for roughly another decade and a bit, then you have a situation where Willileaks ain’t the only feasible game in town anymore as immediate successor. He can be pushed aside at that point while Charles lives out the rest of his reign with everyone knowing that adult George is up next. I put nothing past those courtiers.
I had so much hope for William when he was younger that he would be a different type of king then his predecessors. But here we are and he’s actually worse!
A whole book is a lot of words for “man-baby always raging at everything with zero self-control,” but it will be an interesting read, I’m sure, for those who buy it.
Anyway. I can’t believe that little snowflake Jobson is preemptively blocking bloggers on Twitter. LMAO. Wear that like the badge of honor it is!
I doubt this will be the takedown book of William people want/hope for. It’ll have some not so nice bits about William but just like Lacey’s book, he’ll attempt to cover it up or make it into a positive trait or whatever.
Will’s clenched fists and sour look in public “defy” his “calm demeanour”. He doesn’t hide it as well as he thinks.
And God, that unfortunate schnozz.
Why do I have the feeling that William knows a secret that he uses to get his way with his dad and granny.
In as much he is the heir I’m sure they can bring him to heel without the media games but this very secret weapon is what William has over them that’s why they allow him to act so foolishly.
As for Kate, anytime I see her I’m so sad for her. Nothing to show your substance and value than to be a a clothes horse and grovelling weakling to live in a palace and have riches.
Nothing tickles me more than to see her strut like a peacock and smile like a freak to show her interest in people and issues.
The secret is that William knows he is/was the spitting image Diana and uses it to his advantage and he uses his”fairytale marriage” as well. William knows that his image is the main reason the Monarchy survived after Diana’s death. He is antithesis of Charles( he is a family man who “loves” his commoner wife). Also, Kate’s ability to not outshine anyone in the royal family benefits the Royal family. William knows that any tarnishing of his image will be blow to Monarchy. It is this reason that the Queen and Charles always overlooked his behavior. An outright attack on William will result in the public hating the Royal family because they will see it as Diana part 2. This is also reason that allows him and his wife to be lazy. William is the golden prince of Monarchy. He has pretty much did whatever he wanted over years, simply because he looked so much like his mother and that earned him sympathy through out his teenaged years and his early twenties years. RR and BM cannot go after him either because the public will become enraged that paparazzi are endangering Diana’s mirror image and a tragic accident could happen again.
Yeah but with each passing day people are forgetting Diana. I loved her, she was beautiful, dated and helped poc and the poor, but she’s human and the memory of her is fading and Williams going to have to have to stand for himself, he is putting a stain on her memory. People are realizing he’s been milking his mom’s image for long enough, it’s nepotism in every sense. And because he’s her son doesn’t make it better it makes it more grotesque to tarnish her memory like this to use her like this.
I don’t think people will forget Diana. William is no longer like her in looks and in nature. Maybe he never really had her nature in the first place. I am puzzled about Kate, and it being said she does not overshadow. I disagree, she makes herself the Center of Attention, like when she wore that gold dress at the premiere and her image kept on appearing in that dress, then she “took over” the concert, with obviously posed photos in her red dress hitting some chords (the session was pretaped), then the Three birthday portraits. And the tour was about her wardrobe. Will has become Windsorized, and he looks more and more like a Windsor, he looks more like Charles and his Uncle Edward.
There’s no way the monarchy continues after William, right? What a bunch of idiots.
Yeah, this is definitely Charles’ take on William, although I’m sure Harry and Meghan will get bashed. However, I think Jobson has said that the royals messed up by letting the Sussexes go and they should have figured out a way to make things work.
So, tell me he’s a sociopath without saying he’s a sociopath.
“Prince Charles, tread carefully when dealing with his son and heir. Theirs has been a complex relationship – indeed it was with Harry that Charles enjoyed a closer relationship before he bolted to America with new wife Meghan.” (Quote Jobson)
I remember the photo that Charles posted on Father’s day in 2021 (Twitter) with Harry and him looking close and William looking awkward. See link. Charles definitely sent a message with that photo. So Jobson’s statement that Charles felt closer to Harry could be true.
https://amp.abc.net.au/article/100230192
@2Cents, that was a VERY interesting photo choice!!
It has to be drugs or something! There is NO WAY William goes from the pic in your link to the pic at the top of this page JUST because he lost hair!! This is mind boggling.
Gotta be, right? I was completely confounded by the change in him. He’s so dreamy in that photo! And Harry! Look at that hair! Who’d think that gorgeous head of hair would ever recede?
His facial structure has also changed from those fine chiseled looks in addition to hair loss. He’s got a heavier broader jaw now, probably from all the teeth clenching and gritting he’s done! If he’s not careful he’ll wind up with the Habsburg jaw.
Like most Windsor men, the looks changed and they tend to lose their looks.
If the excerpts are shady enough, I might have to pick up a copy.
These are humblebrag compliments that make him look smart and a leader. He is not, he’s as dumb as your regular right wing nieghbor. Better to shut up and look smart than open your mouth and remove all doubt, right William?
LOL and this is the book they’re releasing for William’s birthday?! Hilarious.
Jobson has me blocked too. LOL. Sensitive little man isn’t he?
Me too! It’s quite the club.
Me too!
Nobody ever seems glad to see William at RF events. The Yorks steer clear of W&K, Edward and Sophie never speak to them (with the noted, obvious exception of the famous CW service of salty looks and doom), Ann doesn’t even bother. And at the Diana statue reveal, the Spencer aunts were glad to see Harry, but seemed less warm with William. I think that’s very telling–much more telling than anything that happens on royal tours or public events. It seems as if the people who know him best are afraid of him. He must be very frosty in person.
I think William changed after Kate joined the family, he seems like he’s trying to fit the hype written About him. Whereas harry has always been authentically genuinely himself and that puts people at ease kinda like Charles…kinda.
Charles puts people at ease? He’s repulsive, right down to his voice.
He would not put me at ease.
@Sources I think you’re on to something. Marrying Kate and officially putting a ring on her (and thus creating an “official” space and expectations for them as future figures in the monarchy story) probably made him feel more confined, possibly triggered worse behavior, and he became a harder to handle assh*le.
He didn’t namecheck Kate, but he dropped Meghan’s name? Love it.
I would not want to be married to a volatile, temperamental man.
This couple is really bad at ‘public’ face, isn’t it? Should they be trained on how to control their expression in public, especially willy since he expose to it since birth? like, almost every picture is so unflattering and meme-able.