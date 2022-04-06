Why didn’t we see the wedding for those two ‘Bridgerton’ characters? (spoilers)

SPOILERS for Bridgerton Season 2.

I watched Bridgerton Season 2 over the course of two days. I enjoyed it, even though I felt like the second season was much more scattered and uneven compared to the first season. Granted, the first season had some subplots which I didn’t care about that much, but they gave us so much of the core love story, from courtship to wedding to the first months of marriage. That… was not what happened in season two. The core love story was often put aside for endlessly awful subplots involving Eloise Bridgerton (who is a waste of time, space, books and privilege) and Lady Whistledown (omg, printer drama!) and Benedict Bridgerton (a chaotic bisexual who feels way too modern).

In the second season, it felt like they were NOT focusing on the core romance on purpose, like they didn’t believe it would hold up or something. Maybe that’s just me being oversensitive, but it absolutely feels like fans didn’t get the same emotional and romantic journey for Kate and Anthony that we got for Daphne and Simon in Season 1. Notably, they didn’t even show Kate and Anthony’s wedding! They just got together and then bam, we saw them as newlyweds at the Bridgerton country home. So why didn’t Kate and Anthony get a wedding? Allow a producer to try to explain:

Bridgerton fans now have an answer for why they never saw Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) walk down the aisle. The hit Netflix period drama, which premiered its second season last month, skipped over Anthony and Kate’s wedding and instead showed the couple after their honeymoon. Bridgerton director Cheryl Dunye explained the decision to Insider Monday, saying that nuptials had already been seen on screen. “There was a big wedding before,” Dunye said, referencing the would-be wedding between Anthony and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), Kate’s younger sister. She said the Bridgerton writers chose to only include one wedding in season 2. “Two weddings in a show that were that spectacular, one could not do after the other,” Dunye — who was not directly involved in the decision to exclude Kate and Anthony’s wedding — told Insider. “I was just like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to make the other wedding look paltry if this wedding was bigger,’ ” she added.

No. This is bullsh-t. I can’t believe this is the thought process from a production point of view. “Y’all know how this is a frothy, fun romantic drama? Well, let’s not give fans an emotional payoff or allow women to enjoy a second wedding on the show!” What a stupid decision. And I mean, of course Kate and Anthony’s wedding wouldn’t have been as grand as Edwina’s. Kate and Anthony likely just went off and did something quiet, and producers could have spent all of FIVE MINUTES giving us that kind of payoff and I would have loved it. Such an absolute disservice to fans and Desi women. All of that f–king time wasted on Eloise being a f–king brat should have been spent on Kate and Anthony!