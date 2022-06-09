“Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ is probably going to terrify us and make us cry” links
The final trailer for Jordan Peele’s Nope reveals more of the plot. [JustJared]
Review/analysis of HBO Max’s The Janes. [Jezebel]
Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush try the “healthy Coke.” [Seriously OMG]
Melissa McCarthy looks great in Valentino. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Samantha Jones will return “via text” in AJLT’s second season. [Dlisted]
Review of The Phantom of the Open, a British comedy. [Pajiba]
Julia Louis-Dreyfus suited up. [GFY]
Constructing the NYC subway was a huge undertaking. [Buzzfeed]
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and a film about Michael Jordan. [LaineyGossip]
ACLU sues Texas over transphobic laws. [Towleroad]
Did Amy Schumer’s Tampax commercials lead to huge sales? [Gawker]

17 Responses to ““Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ is probably going to terrify us and make us cry” links”

  1. Call Me Mabel says:
    June 9, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    Just found out Nope has Michael Wincott in it. Love him. So excited about this movie.

  2. Eggbert says:
    June 9, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    I wish I could watch this and other scary movies. Stranger Things is as “scary” as I can do!😂

    • Jais says:
      June 9, 2022 at 1:16 pm

      Same. I love this trailer. This movie looks so good. But I legit can’t watch scary things.

    • Becks1 says:
      June 9, 2022 at 2:27 pm

      I can’t either, but I always read the plots on Wikipedia bc some of them have fascinating plots (that’s what I did with Get Out lol.)

    • Sunnydaze says:
      June 9, 2022 at 7:29 pm

      There is a guy on YouTube, foundflix, who does awesome recaps of scary movies! It’s the perfect 20 minutes, thorough analysis, he’s got a bit of a sense of humor, it’s way more entertaining than reading Wikipedia, and most of the commenters are in the same boat as you all!

  3. Izzy says:
    June 9, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    That movie looks great.

    I can’t believe they’re dragging Samantha back into season two of AJLT. By text. Again. They need to just let it go. People would rather see Samantha than Carrie, and Kim Cattrall quit that b!tch a long time ago, she ain’t coming back.

  4. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    June 9, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    OHMYGAWD OHMYGAWD OHMYGAWD I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE “NOPE”
    *giddy clapping*

  5. Case says:
    June 9, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    Super excited for Nope! Love Peele’s movies so far.

  6. Nicegirl says:
    June 9, 2022 at 1:19 pm

    Thank you, ACLU

  7. MrsBanjo says:
    June 9, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    I read the final link text “Did Amy Schumer’s Tampax commercials lead to huge sales?” and accidentally scrolled a little too fast so that the very next thing I saw was the poster for “NOPE.” It was perfect follow-up.

  8. Chaine says:
    June 9, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    The Michael Jordan movie sounds incredibly boring. Only Matt Damon would center a Michael Jordan story on the corporate-type white guys who negotiated his shoe deal.

    • EditorM says:
      June 9, 2022 at 9:45 pm

      Yup! This is exactly Matt’s vibe.

    • Justjj says:
      June 10, 2022 at 2:09 am

      At this point there’s nothing revelatory or interesting about rich white businessmen in suits… what more can we learn about their insipid lives from movies and tv? Why do we keep making movies and TV shows about them? Who actually cares? Every time I see a trailer for one of these things I’m like here we go, Don Draper is going to invent the hamburger again and we’re investing it all to great misfortune, but it’s ok because all we actually do is golf on yachts anyway. who cares?

      I would watch a really well made Michael Jordan biopic that focused solely on him and wasn’t Space Jam

  9. TIFFANY says:
    June 9, 2022 at 3:20 pm

    If the trailer is any indication, Keke Palmer is gonna have a busy award season. At least, that’s the way it should be.

  10. The Recluse says:
    June 9, 2022 at 6:22 pm

    I’m working up the nerve to go see Nope. I may have to hide behind my large popcorn.

  11. TeeMajor says:
    June 9, 2022 at 6:47 pm

    I have to see the first one, this looks good but I’d better take my blood pressure meds, I can see there is a lot of action.

