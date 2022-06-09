“Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ is probably going to terrify us and make us cry” links

The final trailer for Jordan Peele’s Nope reveals more of the plot. [JustJared]
Review/analysis of HBO Max’s The Janes. [Jezebel]
Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush try the “healthy Coke.” [Seriously OMG]
Melissa McCarthy looks great in Valentino. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Samantha Jones will return “via text” in AJLT’s second season. [Dlisted]
Review of The Phantom of the Open, a British comedy. [Pajiba]
Julia Louis-Dreyfus suited up. [GFY]
Constructing the NYC subway was a huge undertaking. [Buzzfeed]
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and a film about Michael Jordan. [LaineyGossip]
ACLU sues Texas over transphobic laws. [Towleroad]
Did Amy Schumer’s Tampax commercials lead to huge sales? [Gawker]
Just found out Nope has Michael Wincott in it. Love him. So excited about this movie.
I wish I could watch this and other scary movies. Stranger Things is as “scary” as I can do!😂
Same. I love this trailer. This movie looks so good. But I legit can’t watch scary things.
I can’t either, but I always read the plots on Wikipedia bc some of them have fascinating plots (that’s what I did with Get Out lol.)
There is a guy on YouTube, foundflix, who does awesome recaps of scary movies! It’s the perfect 20 minutes, thorough analysis, he’s got a bit of a sense of humor, it’s way more entertaining than reading Wikipedia, and most of the commenters are in the same boat as you all!
That movie looks great.
I can’t believe they’re dragging Samantha back into season two of AJLT. By text. Again. They need to just let it go. People would rather see Samantha than Carrie, and Kim Cattrall quit that b!tch a long time ago, she ain’t coming back.
OHMYGAWD OHMYGAWD OHMYGAWD I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE “NOPE”
*giddy clapping*
Super excited for Nope! Love Peele’s movies so far.
Thank you, ACLU
I read the final link text “Did Amy Schumer’s Tampax commercials lead to huge sales?” and accidentally scrolled a little too fast so that the very next thing I saw was the poster for “NOPE.” It was perfect follow-up.
Haaaaaa!!
The Michael Jordan movie sounds incredibly boring. Only Matt Damon would center a Michael Jordan story on the corporate-type white guys who negotiated his shoe deal.
Yup! This is exactly Matt’s vibe.
At this point there’s nothing revelatory or interesting about rich white businessmen in suits… what more can we learn about their insipid lives from movies and tv? Why do we keep making movies and TV shows about them? Who actually cares? Every time I see a trailer for one of these things I’m like here we go, Don Draper is going to invent the hamburger again and we’re investing it all to great misfortune, but it’s ok because all we actually do is golf on yachts anyway. who cares?
I would watch a really well made Michael Jordan biopic that focused solely on him and wasn’t Space Jam
If the trailer is any indication, Keke Palmer is gonna have a busy award season. At least, that’s the way it should be.
I’m working up the nerve to go see Nope. I may have to hide behind my large popcorn.
I have to see the first one, this looks good but I’d better take my blood pressure meds, I can see there is a lot of action.