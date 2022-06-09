It was ‘simply a coincidence’ that the Cambridges didn’t go to Lilibet’s b-day party

The royal commentators are having a tough time complaining and explaining these days. They so obviously want to blame everything “bad” on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to the point where they have problems admitting what’s right before their eyes. Buckingham Palace and Clarence House aides took particular pains to keep Prince Harry and Prince William away from each other completely. They were only in the same room together for the length of a church service and they completely avoided speaking to each other or even looking at each other. My educated guess is that was done at both William and Harry’s separate requests. It’s been more than clear for years that there was a significant falling out between the brothers long before the Sussexit. But now that the Sussexes’ brief visit is over, it’s time for the Salty People to attempt to pour sugar over everything:
Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family were all traveling on the day Lilibet was celebrating her first birthday at home, but it wasn’t to avoid it.
A source tells ET, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the royal family that included Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward all traveled to different parts of the UK to visit those who are celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The source is adamant the events were not planned to avoid Lilibet’s birthday at home.
“It’s simply a coincidence they fell on the same day,” the source said. “There was no intended slight.”
[From ET]
It wasn’t a coincidence. Soon after the Sussexes confirmed their trip to the UK, the palace announced that the Cambridges would be sent to Wales during the Jubbly. Everyone knew that the trip to Wales would be timed specifically for Lili’s birthday. My guess is still that Harry and Meghan didn’t even extend an invitation to William and Kate for Lili’s birthday too. Which made it easy for all involved. Honestly, why is it so hard for royal commentators to simply admit that Harry and William’s falling out is severe and they’re not making peace any time soon, possibly ever? That palace aides had to go out of their way to orchestrate events to ensure that William and Harry didn’t speak to one another. Just admit that.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at St Paul's cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at St Paul's cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
His Royal Highness Prince William – the Duke Of Cambridge and Her Royal Highness Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge depart a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, London, England, UK on Friday 3 June, 2022 as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration.
The party didn’t have to be on the exact day of her BD. If relations were good and W&K were invited/planned to attend, H&M could have stayed on in the UK and had the party after the jubbly.
Will and Kate helicoptered to and from wales. They would have had time if they wanted.
I like that this is the 2nd excuse coming from camp Cambridge to explain why they shunned a 1 year old and can’t be diplomatic for a moment to their niece.
It’s weird that they keep bringing it up, right? Like, they have this whole appearance in Wales on the same day ready made excuse that most people would not have thought twice about.
But they keep muddying the waters, offering excuses that people really didn’t ask for. To me it suggests that they are insecure about it, thus the nervous over explaining.
Or maybe that there are factions developing within the Cambridge household, resulting in mixed messaging. We have known for awhile that there are some stories that favour one or the other Cambridge but maybe those sides are starting to work against each other.
The “steely” story yesterday seemed to be pushing TOB as the moral centre of the royal family, at odds with his more appeasing father. This one says no, it’s just a big ol coincidence, no insult intended. I’d guess that it comes from Kate’s side – she knows better than most that the Sussexes have all the reciepts and will correct outright lies. Maybe it’s not that there’s multiple stories, but that the FFK and FFQ are now briefing against each other?
As always, they would have been much better off leaving well enough alone.
^^ Well yes. Ever since the various palace fiefdoms developed, especially once Willy convinced Harry that they should exit the Clarence House umbrella and start their own KP household, there began to be ever more mixed messages and conflicting storylines coming out of the firm (i.e., BP, CH, KP, Royal Lodge, Meddletons).
Sir Christopher Geidt, the Queen’s very able and skilled private secretary who had been with the Royal Household since 2002, and had served the Queen since 2007, had the right instinct for all the palaces to come under one umbrella. In that way, the Firm’s messaging could better present a united front. But no, in 2017 (a major turning point year), Andrew’s and Chuck’s staffers led a coup against Geidt — they weren’t gonna adhere to his wise leadership suggestion, much less Willileaks.
The Queen allowed her elder sons to oust her longtime, trusted private secretary, without a whimper. I would guess this is because she’s old and tired. Thus, she seems to have decided not to put up even the mildest opposition; she’s close to moving on herself. What a big mistake though. One of many during Betty’s reign. I can’t wax nostalgic about her anymore.
Word, Wiglet Watcher.
This is a non-story. Harry didn’t ask and William didn’t want to go…Until William can apologize this is pretty much how it will go.
Such a non-story. Honesty it reads to me like, “Whoops, no one is believing the BS we [W&K] put out about being invited to Lili’s party and shunning it, so now we’ve got to explain why we weren’t invited. Because we totally would have been invited otherwise!”
Reeks of desperation.
The Cambridge’s also didn’t have to take Geo and Char to Wales so they could have attended the party without their parents.
Thank you! It would’ve been a bit of a nice gesture from the parents. And plus, they would have fun and stuff. And Louis could be there too. And maybe it would’ve put the mend back together. I bet George and Charlotte would’ve came back home with happy stories and be relaxed.
^^ Yeah, @Tia Ferrandino, all of what you say sounds nice for the Cambinos and for all the kids. But, you have to remember that W&K are petty and self-centered, as well as narcissistic and self-righteous. They obviously aren’t considering what might be in the best interest of their own children. W&K have gotten too used to using their children for p.r. purposes. How sad!
I truly wonder what Cain and Unable have said to George & Charlotte when they likely have asked about their Uncle Harry, since those two older Cambinos are most likely to remember Harry as their fun uncle when he was single at KP. Geo & Char would also surely remember being in Meg’s wedding procession. It is truly sad for Geo, Char & Louis not to know Archie & Lili growing up, simply because of W&K’s jealousy and racism. But that’s clearly where things stand. W&K are not in the ballpark of making ‘nice gestures,’ and they never have been.
No they would not have stayed, why should they inconvenience themselves for people who lied about about them for years.
They had who they wanted at Lili’s party.
Don’t forget that William said he had a nephew already.
They just inconvenienced themselves for the Queen who failed to protect them as “working” royals. I was actually pointing out that the excuse was inadequate, not saying they would have stayed, since obviously they didn’t. Whatever they do is ultimately their decision though, and not any of ours.
@Jan did William really say that he had another nephew already in response to Archie’s birth or a question about Archie?
Pup: he sure did. A reporter asked him what it was like to be an uncle & he said ‘I’m already an uncle’, referring to one of Pippa’s kids.
That first picture of Will is a riot. LOL.
That suit! 🤣
I read at the time that William was aghast& didn’t want the marriage to take place. He begged to no avail his father to forbid it. When that failed turned to Lord Spencer, Diana’s brother to intervene and reason Harry.
True this was perhaps gossip, wish I remember the sources. I don’t read or click on the gutter press by principle. Might have been The Times, Telegraph
The description of a desperate William’s frantic efforts to stop it had the language of the truth. I believed it, perhaps wrongly. No motive were given beyond it being precipitate, if I remember correctly.
If true I would expect it to be enough for Harry to bear a grudge on his older brother. Harry was not a child. And who wouldn’t placed in identical circumstances?
^^ Right @Sarah. Those reports/ rumors appear to reek of truth. Remember how long it took for Harry to ask Baldimort to be his best man! 🤪 Under less ‘royal’ circumstances, I’m sure Harry would have preferred to call upon his true brother-in-arms, Nacho Figueras. 😎
Just as Meghan, had it been a normal wedding and her father still failed to show, may have enlisted her mother or her BFF bro, Markus Anderson, to walk her partway down the aisle. Meg likely always felt that she was the one giving her complete heart to Harry, and that no one else could truly take the role of ‘giving her away.’
It is the most effusive jazz hands ever. I love it so much.
Sorry I just got distracted again by Meghan looking so freaking iconic. Audrey Hepburn vibes. And yeah it was a very well-coordinated coincidence.
Since we learned that the Lamebridges were being shuttled off to Wales, and the other “senior working royals” were being shuttled off as cover of that obvious measure to ensure Harry and Meghan didn’t have to associate with them, this was always foreseeable. Harry negotiated excellent terms for their visit back to honor Harry’s grandmother.
^^ Right @C-Shell. That’s what we were all observing here on Celebitchy. Arrangements were made in advance to smooth the Sussexes visit, with Harry’s input. So, as others have said, ‘not news,’ just rehash spin by KP, in their ongoing efforts to save face for W&K. Way too late and millions of pounds short, btw! Where’s the spin for the widely viewed clip of Kate’s turn-of-the-head withering stare toward where the Sussexes were seated, accompanied by her annoyed exclamation?
Honestly, it makes me think that Kate is more of the problem than any of us may have thought. I am wondering how much of this was to keep William and Harry separated, and how much was to keep Kate separated from the Sussexes. We saw William and Harry together at the funeral last year, and together for the statute unveiling. While neither visit gave the impression that they were BFFs and that their relationship was mending, they were able to walk next to each other without coming to blows.
Here the church service was so obviously stage managed so that H&M didn’t have any interactions with W&K, which is a contrast from what we saw last year.
Maybe the trial (with Jason Knauf’s testimony) was the turning point, that made Harry go from “being able to be in the same room with William” to “get him the eff away from him” but maybe it has more to do with protecting Meghan. IDK. Just spitballing here.
There is at least some truth to this, but I think it’s mostly because they know Kate has a terrible poker face. Her hatred and disdain are there for all to see. If you put her anywhere near Meghan, the jealousy kicks into overdrive and she can’t hide it.
Maybe Harry learned more in his lawsuit over security than any of us knows, and that helped break camel backs too.
This is a good point too. If something came out during the security lawsuit that could have also tipped the scales in their relationship.
“If you only knew what I know”.
I’m sure a number of events and realizations made things worse. The Cambridges approving Jason Knauf to speak in favor of the Daily Mail. I still think that bullying investigation/HR review uncovered some shit. And Lord knows what else Harry and Meghan have found out since leaving.
I think you’re spot on with the Knauf situation. That was a very public and clear stab in the back. If things were “space” before it became an enormous icey canyon after that. Not to mention, they had clear proof to show Charles as well.
That’s a good point. Not just about the “icey canyon” but that it was something to show Charles (and Betty) – “we’ll come but we don’t trust W&K, look what they let Jason do.” I’m sure the men in gray, despite their feelings about Harry, were not happy that private emails and texts were given to a tabloid as part of a court case (when they were not asked for.)
Chronology-wise, I think M&H were fed up by early 2021 — they had suffered through a miscarriage in July 2020, and Meghan had conceived again. I’m sure they were focused on shutting out the noise so Meg could enjoy a relatively stress-free third pregnancy. Then someone leaked info about Archie’s birth certificate to horrible Lady CC. I would bet that’s when M&H telephoned Oprah and said, “We’re ready to sit down with you and tell our story.” Meg also countered with that famous public statement denouncing Salty Isle’s “carnival of experts!” A justified slap back that will go down in history. M&H are fierce protectors of their children, and they’d had enough.
@Becks: No doubt Kate is an equal partner with William in the smear campaign. It was reported that William was bullying Harry behind the scenes but I think Kate was also bullying Meghan. She wouldn’t even let Meghan go to the Wimbledon women’s final by herself and the one day she went to Wimbledon with her friends, members of the club colluded to embarrass Meghan.
Can we be clear that Jason was in breach of his staff contract and betrayed the trust of his employer when he disclosed confidential work documents. RF ought to be grateful that the case did not go to court and Jason admitting under oath just who authorized his collusion with the Fail plus confidential documents. If I have acted like that at work I would have been immediately suspended but Jason wasn’t, was he?
It’s also possible that Meghan at first kept a lot of the little things Kate said and did from Harry. Later, after they got away, when she felt safe she discussed it more. Not sure if it happened that way but maybe.
@Lady Digby Letting Jason do that and potentially testify in court could have been setting a very bad precedent for future lawsuits involving W&K themselves. It was not a bright thing to allow.
Kate’s mean girl persona has always made me think she was at least half the problem, and every bit of truth that has come out over the past few years has reinforced that belief. Her huffy attitude at St. Paul’s (“Well!” Or “Wow”) just proved it all over again. In many ways, she’s a perfect match for Willful, if only he didn’t loathe her.
I agree, I don’t believe the Sussexes ever invited the Cambridges to the party. After the stunt with Jason and the MoS trial, I think Harry and Meghan are done with playing nice and prefer to simply ignore them.
Beach Dreams, I thought it was clear that they weren’t invited when they started coming out with all of these reasons why they couldn’t attend. They really don’t want people to know that H&M snubbed them. Their excuses are getting hilarious.
Agree Beach Dreams. Lilibet could not be slighted by the Cambridges(even Wessexes) who were never invited. Last time Meghan was around those four was the Commonwealth Service 2020-another time Kate pulled b*tchface in a church. Edward was the only decent one that day.
You don’t invite psychic/energy smear campaign vampires to your little one’s birthday party.
Like Kaiser said, it was announced the Cambridges would be going to Wales soon after the Sussexes accepted the Queen’s Jubbly invite. One of the issues that needed to be taken care of along with security. I’m guessing Katie Nicholl or CarolE were sent off to explain when they should have just left well enough alone.
No worries, Harry’s brother wasn’t snubbed. I’m sure, this weekend, there will be a Montecito celebration which an invite was extended to Archie & Lili’s loving Uncle Nacho (and his family).
I highly doubt anybody was weeping in their pudding that the Keens weren’t in attendance!
They can’t bring themselves to admit it because if they admitted that out loud they would also have to admit it’s most likely the incandescent ones fault…
I guess the Cams snubbing the Sussex invite to Lili’s b-day party is backfiring. It looks like they are taking their issus out on a 1 year old.
This is it. The Sussexes kept the invitation as ‘receipts’, as one does when dealing with a den of vipers. So now it’s Kensington pulling the we were busy stunt when we all know the nanny could have taken Louis to the party.
This! I’m not sure how to politely invite the children to the party without inviting their parents but I’m sure H&M would have figured it out and was very surprised that the younger Cambridges, especially Louis weren’t there.
As much as I can see H&M wanting distance from W&K, Harry strikes me as the kind of person who would still want to try to forge some kind of relationship with his children and their cousins.
Even with the older kids being in Wales, Nanny Maria could have brought Louis to the party which is something I’m sure she does all the time.
Doubtful there was an invitation to snub in the first place. They’re trying to save face because 1) they couldn’t get anywhere near H&M to leak stories like they and the media had hoped, and 2) they’re obviously embarrassed and mad about H&M giving them the cold shoulder. You can tell with Kate sullenly glaring in their direction at the service. *They’re* supposed to be the ones doing the snubbing after all (like at the 2020 CW Day service).
Oh for sure the brothers are on the outs. But I feel the Meddletons are more involved than we know, so Kate is deeply implicated in the shenanigans and they have left her holding the smoking gun. They have avoided any instance of Harry being close to Mumbles, except that time at the funeral when she tried to play peacemaker.
“Honestly, why is it so hard for royal commentators to simply admit that Harry and William’s falling out is severe and they’re not making peace any time soon, possibly ever?” I think they do admit it when they’re blaming Harry and Meghan for the “broken trust” that will take years to rebuild and speculating about them being wired up for Netflix. But the point here is to ensure that no one in the BRF looks vindictive. They are desperate to portray the BRF as having the moral high ground no matter how different that is from reality.
Lol, talk about shutting the barn door after the cow’s gotten out. Vindictive is practically the Cambridge motto.
Because the “A” in DARVO isn’t for “admit”
William hates Harry’s wife. There’s no making up from that.
I also note that the baby was born a year ago and one could easily deduce when a birthday party was likely to happen, LOL.
I don’t believe Harry and Meghan invited William and Kate to Lili’s party. Everybody seems to forget that William had concerns about Archie’s skin colour and hasn’t acknowledged that was racist, so why would Harry and Meghan want him and his wife anywhere their children? Plus, it’s clear that the Palace didn’t want the press to have opportunity to ask or speculate on whether William and Kate saw Harry and Meghan. I also suspect that Harry didn’t want to be around William and the Palace made sure it didn’t happen.
Those Jubilee plans were laid out months ago though, surely before any visits were confirmed?
I think it is a non-story. I don’t think there was an invitation- why is this becoming a thing?
Well, I don’t like the man but Robert Jobson laughed out loud last week when it was suggested that relations with the brothers were thawing and we would see it during the Jubilee. He said: ‘Not a chance’. He was quite correct. I actually thought that there would be an attempt to bring the children together who after all are innocents in all of this.
And everyone here told you there was no way that was happening. Personally I don’t want Louis pulling Lili’s hair so I hope Harry and Meghan’s kids aren’t forced to interact with William and Kate’s.
I highly doubt it. I’ll keep referencing what Harry said in his interview with Hoda: “he’s got his kids and I’ve got mine.” He knows his children and the Cambridge kids will be strangers and he’s fine with it. I think it would do people good to stop hoping for some miraculous meet-up between the families down the road.
Teece and beach dream I agree with you. Their relationship is space and for good reason. If will and Kate had succeeded in their hate campaign, they would be no lili or Archie birthdays to celebrate. So so Harry and Meghan are doing the right thing keeping their space from the Cambridges
Kids can’t hang out with each other without their parents’ approval. These kids will never meet. Innocence doesn’t matter when the parents hate each other.
I think this is one of those “opposite” BM stories. Their version is, “the royals did not intend to slight the Sussexes!! They did not intentionally book travel to skip the party!!” but the real version is “the Sussexes intentionally booked the party during royal travel b/c they did not want Will and Kate there.” If people started thinking that, they would wonder what exactly Kate and Will did to the Sussexes. The BM is okay will Harry and Meghan publicly being slighted, but not Will and Kate.
And yes, I think it was a deliberate slight on the part of Harry and Meghan, and I also think the Cambridges deserve it. Even if it was mostly done as a protective measure for their ow family, they had to know it would be received as a slight. And I do not blame them one bit.
Since the party for Lili’s birthday was held on her actual birthday, why are you viewing this as “a deliberate slight on the part of Harry and Meghan” ?
Because there’s no reason to hold a party on anyone’s “actual” birthday, particularly a baby who won’t remember either way. If anything it reads as an excuse.
Now that I’m much older, and people’s schedules are full, am totally ok with not celebrating mine or anyone else’s birthday on the exact day. However, as a parent of two wonderful children, I can absolutely say that their 1st birthday celebrations were on the exact date. Why anyone thinks that Harry and Meghan should have adjusted Lili’s b-day celebration to accommodate badly behaved relatives is a mystery.
I wonder if the Sussexes will return for Charles coronation, I kind of think the queens funeral will be their last official UK appearance.
I agree with this. H&M will come for the funeral. They will leave the kids home – they are just too young to understand what’s going on or sit still for what will be a lengthy State service. They are probably not going to be there for the coronation. The funeral is, at its core, a family occasion, they will want to be there for it. The coronation is a State ceremony and there is no need for them to be there. Eventually, they will also return for Charles’s funeral, for the same reason.
I’ve been thinking about this as well. I think the funeral will be the last time Meghan and the children set foot in the UK and interact with the RF. Regarding the coronation, I feel like Charles will desperately want Harry to attend (for the optics, not love), and will apply quite a bit of pressure. I feel like right now, Harry is probably not planning on attending, but when it actually comes to it, he might change his mind. Even if he does, I feel that that will be it.
@Sue E Generis: ” I think the funeral will be the last time Meghan and the children set foot in the UK.”
^^ But Harry has definitively stated that he wants his children to know and to experience their British heritage. Probably the Sussexes will pick their spots, but I don’t necessarily see Meghan and her children “never setting foot in the U.K.” At least, I don’t think that’s what M&H are aiming for in the long run. Their main thing is obviously to ensure their kids’ and their own well-being, protection and safety. But I believe Harry would like the opportunity to be able to travel to the U.K. with his family on occasion. This will likely be the case, as long as he continues renewing the lease on Frogmore Cottage.
It’s also entirely possible that Harry may singly attend one or more coronation events for his father, Charles III.
What happened to never complain or explain routine that the Royal reporter and the Cambridge’s stans constantly kept repeating over and over . When lies and smeared about Meghan become national sports for the British media and their band of idiots when it was Meghan it ok but now that questions are being asked about William and Kate and their kids not even being invited to Lilly birthday it’s we can explain really .Between Louis antics and now this the Cambridge’s are spinning to explain everything they can even allowing mike the troll to defend public instead of royals sources. I guess the jubilee didn’t get them the right kind of attention
Can we be clear that Jason was in breach of his staff contract and betrayed the trust of his employer if he disclosed confidential work documents. RF ought to be grateful that the case did not go to court and Jason admitting under oath just who authorized his collusion with the Fail plus confidential documents. If I have acted like that at work I would have been immediately suspended but Jason wasn’t, was he?
What Jason did was not only illegal and immoral, it was a massive breach of trust and a major and singular historical event. Think about it, it was the first and only time in memory that a royal employee voluntarily and without reason, chose to publicly damage a member of the royal family. It was an act of pure spite. There is zero chance this would not have been a big deal and resulted in dire consequences if it wasn’t fully sanctioned and encouraged by William and Kate. That’s what makes it so awful. William put his vindictiveness on full display. He revealed himself to be absolutely and conclusively against the Sussexes and wishing to cause them harm.
Excellent reminder Lady Digby. Even Duncan Larcombe came out and said that Knauf would not have done that without William’s permission.
What’s funny is they are fighting off talk of a “slight” to the Sussexes when all the talk before was all the supposed “slights” the Sussexes have done to the William and Kate for doing or not doing X. Let the shoe be on the other foot now. I love to see the Cambridges defensive over this, Louis and anything else. Then maybe they won’t be on the attack so much.
First off william and Kate don’t bring joy to each other or themselves. Second, will, Kate, sophie and Edward went to the Caribbean and made the people on those islands miserable, so why pray tell would Harry or Meghan want to subject themselves or their two innocent children especially on lili first birthday to any of these miserable, hateful, petty racist idiots. I believe when you have birthday parties, you want people around you who bring you joy and happiness and love, I don’t think will or Kate know what love is and their energy is all incandescent, jealousy so no. I don’t believe Harry and Meghan ever invited them. So no need for them to keep making up excuses we were traveling for work. YOU WERE NEVER INVITED.
“other members of the royal family that included Duchess Sophie”
Who the hell is “Duchess Sophie”??????
You would think a journalist writing a story on Royals would at least do their research homework and get the titles correct!!!
That “reporter” obviously has a bet at the local pub that Edward will indeed receive the Duke of Edinburgh title lol
Good catch BTB. LOL @HeatherC.
No they would not have delayed the party, why should they inconvenience themselves for people who lied about about them for years.
They had who they wanted at Lili’s party.
Exactly Jan. What are they going to come out with next? That Jason Knauf unfortunately couldn’t attend either!
William got everything he requested at the “summit”.
Since then his negative behaviour towards his brother has been well documented.
Fast forward to present day concerning the jubilee, when the Sussexes decided to attend, they were well aware of the circumstances and would have voiced their concerns.
This visit was not about reconciliation, it was about honouring the Queen and having her meet Lili and Archie.
It is noted that the Sussexes were invited to all the events and went to two and just staying for the duration.
The conditions between the brothers that caused the Sussexes to leave remain the same; leaking led to interview with Oprah whinging about said interview.
Where is there any room for social interaction?
Muchless at a milestone event like one’s daughter first birthday.
It will be about the 🎂 girl and guests. Not the place to pretend and fake despite the talk of full diaries.
A full diary and full acceptance of one’s need for a peaceful memorable day is the basis for the non-invitation.
I think it’s pretty clear at this point that both families want nothing to do with each other..
I would assume that Prince William and Kate are trying to make it appear that they didn’t snub a one-year-old. The optics of Lili’s uncle, and grandfather not even attending her first birthday party, comes off awful and cruel. What exactly has Lili done to offend the Cambridges and Prince Charles? There’s no way to spin the horrendous optics of snubbing a baby. And to throw in the lie about the Queen refusing a picture with her grandchild doesn’t help the situation.
William wants to snub and not be snubbed. I think that’s his grand life ambition (after being king).
You know they were able to be together before and I wonder if Harry will come back for the Diana awards or not? Cause Harry seems to not want anything to do with Kate or William. And I do wonder if it was the Jason situation with him purposely editing emails/texts/etc. and trying to work with the Daily Mail that killed that for Harry? Maybe before William/Kate could lie and say they got no idea about the bullying allegations and what not and Jason was running amok, but since December, something has happened there.
I still say that Charles wants Harry around again and he’s not going to be cool with getting coronated and one of his son’s not being there. The press would eat it up like Harry disapproves of monarchy or some crap like that. I think the Jubby and visit before Invictus was TQ realizing what a shitshow things are now and having a RF member as high up as Harry off doing his own thing is not good for the Crown.
Well, somebody told Robert Lacey that Meghan was a “sociopath” and “500% nightmare” and everybody hated being around her because she was just so American, i.e. “that bloody woman.” Not to mention all the other crap said about Meghan that painted her as a bully who terrorized somebody’s staff. So either somebody told Robert Lacey that stuff, or Robert Lacey made it all up. Either scenario is possible. Work back from that how you will – Willy, Katy, Chuck, Camela, etc.
Chuck is going to have to figure out how if he wants to draft Harry again. My guess is Chuck has discovered newfound discipline after Harry stiffened his spine. Chuck’s going to have to figure out how to deal with the Big Bad Bully Meghan story because it will fall to him eventually. Maybe he’ll just continue blowing kisses to Katy who is the savior of the monarchy.
No, I wasn’t complete. Other of Will’s life ambitions are to have as many affairs as he wants with no consequences, no work, ultra-rich lifestyle, perpetual punishment of his brother and the love of the British people. In that order.
Meghan has the tiniest ankles.
Who are they trying to convince? Anyone who has had half an eyeball on this situation knows that Willnot is pouting, and probably will pout forever, even though this is all on his family.
The general population doesn’t care.
Thank u