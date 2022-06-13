Jobson: Prince William promised that KP would be his permanent home

There is still much to discuss after the Times of London article dropped about Prince William and the Cambridges’ move to Windsor. The move has been endlessly telegraphed for the past year, and it often felt like William and Kate were negotiating with Prince Charles and the Queen publicly, begging for one of the bigger properties on the Windsor Castle complex. They clearly wanted the big medieval-looking fort, or failing that, Frogmore House (which is a palace). No one has confirmed which property they’re actually getting, but it seems likely that they’re being given Adelaide Cottage, which is nowhere near as “grand” as William and Kate think they need. Which is curious in and of itself – why aren’t they being given one of the grander homes?
The Times article also confirmed what I long suspected, that the Cambridges won’t actually be “giving up” one of their current homes. They still plan to maintain Kensington Palace Apartment 1 AND Anmer Hall as their homes, making the Windsor property their third dedicated “home.” (I’m not counting the Balmoral guest cottage, but maybe I should.) The Times said that KP “will remain their London home, housing their private and press office, and Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, will still be used regularly.” They also plan to retire to Anmer Hall once their kids are done with school. Which is also bizarre.
Anyway, all of the talk about William and Kate needing a family home in Windsor has upset people like royal commentator Robert Jobson, who felt the need to remind everyone that William and Kate promised that KP would be their permanent home. Which is why the British taxpayer picked up the £12 million cost of rehabbing and refurbishing Apartment 1 back in 2013-2014.
It’s worth asking questions on this issue, but the story isn’t actually “omg they’re never going to use KP, all of that taxpayer money down the drain on a property they’ll never use.” The actual story is that William probably will be in KP permanently while Kate and the children are in Windsor. KP will clearly be in use, not only the residential living space (for William) but the extensive office space, which houses William’s incandescent operation and all-white staff. Meanwhile, Kate gets a smallish cottage in Windsor and the kids are going to school just a short distance from her parents. Kate will probably be splitting her time between Bucklebury and Windsor. THAT is the story.
As for the “Charles fighting back” thing… as I said, this whole “move to Windsor” issue has felt like a public negotiation between the Cambridges and Charles/Liz. I kind of believe that Charles used William’s need for a Windsor home to renegotiate some sh-t. I think Charles is more than fine with the Cambridges being nominally “hidden away” in Windsor, honestly.
I agree. The Windsor home is really for Kate and the children.
I believe they only get the small house now because they are promised Windsor Castle once Charles is king
I feel like there are so many Roberts Lol ,is Robert Jobson one of the good guys ?
I thought he was Charles’ “go to” guy…?
Agree with @jan – I remember after the Oceania tour, his was the first negative story about Meghan and it felt like she was being put in her place after such a successful tour. And after listening to his podcasts in 2018, where he was neutral/slightly positive towards PH, I knew this was not a good development. Especially as PC was a source for his PC biography.
But his was just the first wave of the tsunami…
He strikes me as a contrarian though so maybe not dependably belonging to the Establishment.
No, he’s just a mouthpiece for Charles.
I’m not sure any of them are “the good guys.” They just have different masters. They’re all being told to write certain things and all being told to bury certain stories.
This is 1 more negative article of the Cambridges that makes me believe open season is coming.
@wiglet this wasn’t a negative story about William. It was his big 40 piece. Jobson just tweeted this in response to the times piece. So far there have been no negative articles that I’ve seen in regards to William having a 4th home.
I do get the sense the tide is turning a bit and there’s some wrestling behind the scenes but not fast enough for me lol
Also Jobson is NOT one of the good guys. He’s said some trash stuff about Harry and Meghan and is for sure a mouthpiece for Charles a majority of the time.
Do keep counting the Balmoral cottage. They are going to have four homes. if we can count bathrooms in Montecito we can count homes/palaces in the UK.
How about the home in Scotland? Does that make 5?
The Balmoral ‘cottage’ is the Scottish one so by my count that’s four.
Balmoral is in Scotland, is that what you are referring to?
Ah ok thank you
Where is Amber? I thought it was at Sandringham? I thought that’s where his new pandemic digs were. The zoom house.
Anmer is on the Sandringham estate, the zoom house would have been another house on the estate.
Let’s not forget Kitchens! Before Meghan came on the scene the DM were hammering Kate on a daily basis for how much she was spending on kitchens. They nicknamed her” Two Kitchens Kate.” She ordered a “private” kitchen to be built in KP which the family would use, alongside a fabulous new kitchen for the staff to prepare formal meals. Oh, and let’s not forget she ripped out a brand new kitchen when refurbishing Amner Hall. So, I think kitchens (rather than bathrooms) are VERY important to the FFQC. 😉
Remember how all Kate wants is to be a simple country wife with an AGA, but she apparently had the AGA that the KP kitchen came with removed and replaced with a different oven? Pepperidge farm remembers.
Also, can we talk about how very similar the whole “simple country wife” line is to what was said about the Queen? How the Queen never wanted to be the monarch at all? That all she wanted was to be a simple country wife, and that if it weren’t for her uncle abdicating, and forcing her father to be king, she would have had a much happier life? Yeah. What an interesting and completely coincidental parallel.
I guess they want everyone to forget that kate and Carole actively dedicated a decade of their lives to get a proposal from William.
At least the queen was born into the situation she didn’t want. Kate could have gone to Edinburgh and not done a gap year, but she chose to follow where William would go and persisted for years.
KP 1A actually has at least 3 kitchens. The private kitchen, the professional kitchen and a smaller one put in for George. To store bottles, prepare them and to later prepare his food made fresh. Their were 2 major rounds of renovations at 1A, but that never meant the construction work stopped completely.
Don’t forget the Wales cottage.
Yup. You nailed it. Except I think William *will* be there for a *little* while, then gradually you’ll see less and less of him in Windsor until by early Spring, after the royals’ “Winter Break” for the holidays, it’ll just be Kate and the kids (she “has to be there while they’re in school, and he is SO needed in London, dontcha know!”). That’s why it isn’t such a “grand” home.
And what IS this bullshit about “retiring” to Anmer?? LOLOL. When the kids are “done with school” will be about the time he may be ascending the throne, if there’s one left to ascend by then. Is he going to make Anmer the new BP?? “Rule” out of Norfolk??
Agreed. My first thought was that they are placing Kate and the kids in a home that is ‘modest’ and near her parents for when she is only the FFFK ‘s Mum. They don’t want her grubby little hands on their castles and estates once William divorces her. This will be a long planned divorce that could take eons to work out before it actually happens or is announced.
Exactly! It’s likely that Kate will be given Adelaide Cottage, which no ordinary British person would even know existed if you told them. It definitely feels like this is Kate’s separation home, hence why she’s been given a place on the Windsor grounds that isn’t notorious and most certainly isn’t grand. It’s also why The Queen and Charles said no to the Cambs bartering in the press last year for Frogmore House, Fort Belvedere and Royal Lodge (LOL). Kate being given the cottage poses no threat to the future if a divorce was to play out (which I think eventually will happen).
I feel that all the chatter abt Andrew’s new place in Scotland is related to W&K’s move to Windsor. IMO, they want Windsor Lodge. Andrew is fighting back on it.
Sending Andrew to Scotland sounds suspiciously like the old chatter about sending Harry & Meghan to Africa.
I’m just wondering Kate’s read of this situation, Voominvava. I actually feel a bit bad for her (not a lot, but a tiny bit).
Yeah, I picked up on that too. They have, what, ten years or so until George is out of school? And a good 14 years until Louis is. Sure, Charles might still be around by then, but like, by then, I really doubt they’ll have any time to hang around Anmer for any reason at all. The only reason they are hanging onto it is bc William. The Turnip Toff crowd is done with Kate, there’s no way she’s ever setting foot back in that county after the way her attempt to “ice out” Rose Hanbury spectacularly backfired. Although, maybe in that case, 14 years would be enough time for her to stage her revenge, lmao.
Retire from what? Don’t you have to put in a couple-three decades or so of working before you can retire? Rhetorical questions, obvs!
Jobson is a Chuck pap so I agree that Chuck has sent his mouthpiece out to say this to stir up shit for the Keens for all the sh!t that they’ve leaked/stirred up about the Sussex’s this past week.
And yeah the real story is that this is a divorce home for Keen and the kids – Diana got to keep her apartment in KP as part of her divorce and Adelaide Cottage is perfect as a divorce home and even better as its owned by the Crown Estate they can turf her out if she and Mummy start acting out.
Yep, Jobson not towing the party line is significant. Every other royal reporter was shaping the narrative that the move to the country was done for the children’s schooling and never mentioned the significant investment already made for this family at Kensington Palace. Jobson will probably go for broke when the Queen is gone; it feels like he’s eager to exploit the bad side of William, since no one else cares to. There’s a lot of money to be made with a Bad Burger King expose, and Charles may have already said you’ll get no pushback from me if you go there.
I can see Charles being anxious for William to finally get a baptism by fire by the press as part of his statesman training. The coddling has gone on for too long.
Agreed. There’s so much chatter about skipping Charles and crowning William and Kate instead. Of course, William may prefer it but the one who benefits most is Kate. The less time between William and the throne, the more likely he is to not divorce her. The more dependent he becomes on the “great guy who married his college sweetheart and raised 3 adorable children” image.
Although I can’t imagine William achieving greatness as Prince of Wales (whatever that is), the more time passes, the more luster he loses and Charles’ position solidifies. So, Charles has every reason to incite the press against him.
Of course Charles will happily stand by and allow these rabid dogs/RR’s to go after TOBB. His actions these past 4 years have proven he is not a man of character or substance. TOBB refuses to work and when he does, it’s mainly an appearance, nothing more. First it was the environment, Charles had claimed it 15+ years ago. Now it’s homelessness, which with his attention span will last an average of 6-9 months.
This spill smells like they are setting up KKHate and the kids near Mum Meddleton. KKHate stalked him for 10 years and the marriage imploded within 10 years. TOBB is just waiting for the Q to pass and the divorce will commence.
KKKHate happily back with her Mum/coach in search of the next “victim” while they are raising the children. Pitting each other against them, as CarolE did with hers. TOBB will be a part time father. He is such a putz.
Also, if I remember correctly, didn’t Keen come out with a statement that she was going to unveil an astonishing announcement late last year? It was to be showcased this early year? That has gone with the wind as well, I see.
Exactly. Jobson said this and then confirmed that it was the most senior courtier at KP who said that KP would be William’s permanent residence and not simply the London residence.
Charles is working behind the scenes here.
A tweet by Jobson is not Charles fighting back. If aides leak and acutal stories are written in the British media then I believe Charles is fighting back.
This is just Jobson mad that he’s been lied to just like they were mad they didn’t know the Queen went to the hospital. For now it’s not going further than that because William is still being protected.
The Anmer Hall “retiring” thing is so weird. William will most likely be King in 14 years or at least very, very close to the throne.
Tinfoil hat time: When the whole Monarchy goes up in flames, KP, Windsor, BP, etc. will be turned over to the public… but Sandringham (and Anmer) are owned privately…
Anyway, what a fucking weird line.
Yep had the same reaction. In 14 years or so willy is meant to be saddling up not ‘retiring’. He’s never meant to retire even though he’s largely been a welfare scrounging layabout for his whole adult life. That’s like retirement.
If William is this unenthusiastic about being King now, what is he going to be like in 15 years when the time might come? He really wants all the perks and none of the responsibility. The man is an incandescent mess!
IMO, the BRF should go from Charles to George. It needs a young King. George in his mid-twenties fits the bill.
I’m not in the know… why is 14 years significant? Is it specualtion that he won’t live beyond that point? Or is it something else?
Thanks in advance.
Louis will be 18 in 14 years so maybe it’s when the kids are all adults
Exactly. In 14 years time they should be gearing up to take the throne if not on the throne entirely. Going to Norfolk to “retire” is NOT something that they should be thinking about.
I really don’t see them getting divorced. Sorry all. I do think that William is demanding this cause he’s ticked off about how the Caribbean tour flopped and is angry that the spare and his wife keep kicking dirt in his face.
And the reason why most people are angry is because of the costs the taxpayers had to dole out for them to redo their other home. I don’t blame Jobson and others for pointing this out. It be the height of hypocrisy to ignore that after Harry and Meghan kept crapped on for years (and still do) for renovating their home.
I don’t either especially if the press will keep quiet about it for them. they can be discreet about it since they’ll now how 4 homes to shuffle between and occasionally make appearances together.
The Queen and Philip barely saw each other and lived completely separate lives for years.
Now if it leaks then I can see them getting the divorce.
Why would they get divorced? She’s certainly not giving up the “prize” of being royal, he doesn’t want the optics of a divorce, and she lets him do his own thing.
I’m imagining Louis ruining the whole thing the next time he’s in public by saying “Mummy and Daddy don’t live together.” The mischievous scamp. 🤭
😂
I agree. Unless things were really bad and volatile behind the scenes, divorce is really not the done thing in their crowd. There are a lot of reasons for this, but one of them is the fact that a marriage like theirs, which isn’t necessarily “bad”, but also not great, can be dealt with in a lot of different ways.
These two have the money and the means to live completely separate from each other for a lot of reasons, without ever having to get a divorce. They have multiple homes, and a set of easy, believable excuses at their fingertips, which is more than most commoners have at the end of the day. I think this set up works fine for everyone involved, and it’s not likely to change, unless something really drastically shifts behind the scenes on their marriage.
I don’t think they will divorce because Kate is the only person who can tolerate him.
I don’t see an official divorce either. “Informal” separation like a house in Windsor for Kate yes but nothing official.
They can and will afford to live apart. Kate wants the titles, William wants to continue his anti Charles image by staying married to Kate. Still benefits both sides.
They may decide this but if they can’t get it together for their joint public appearances it’s not going to make any difference in public perception honestly. Even those aristo marriages of convenience can at least have the partners play nice for the camera. Hell, Elizabeth and Philip lived separate lives for a great deal of their marriage and he never acted like he despised her in their joint outings. That’s what makes me skeptical. It’s getting to the point where he’s behaving to Kate in public the way Charles did to Diana. Kate is good at acting like there’s nothing to see here, but he acts like he hates her.
I’m not seeing a divorce in the future, either. The main reason Charles and Diana divorced was that she wasn’t willing to be packed off to the country to live chastely and quietly while Charles went about his business and had his affairs. She made news with affairs of her own and always outshone Charles on the public stage.
Kate is a very different story. She’s not going to make news with any embarrassing cheating on her side, and she’s never liked to work. She will probably accept being shuffled off to the country so long as she gets to go to the big events and eventually be Queen Consort.
As for William, I think advisors would have told him he’d look like far more of a cad than his father if he offloaded a wife who wasn’t accused of any egregious misbehavior. I’m not sure if he’s self-aware enough to realize this himself, but in some ways it would be harder for him as a divorced heir than it was for his father. Charles has had to work for decades to clean up his mistress’s reputation, but William doesn’t even have a woman who’s waiting in the wings. He’d end up being single and would probably be pushed to find someone to fill that role – and we all saw how well he did with that last time.
Well, if gossip is to be believed, Svetlana Ignatieva is the rare Jecca Craig-type who DOES mesh with him quite well.
I think William not having a public affair partner would make it easier not harder for him. We have an inkling of what he’s like, but there are still plenty of other Kates who would make a play for him.
And, maybe, hinting at the reason for so much house hunting.
@snuffles. I am wondering when William’s special friend will be outted by the press. He likes to follow in his father’s footsteps.
I love that this is coming out while TOB is trying to get positive press for his interest in addressing homelessness. 😂 The KP press team are so amazingly incompetent.
Well maybe this new PR Executive (Lee Thompson) will be able to make a “silk purse out of a sow’s ear”. I won’t be holding my breath though because, I don’t think those two believe they do anything wrong. It will be interesting to see if Thompson starts promoting what the Cambridges’ are actually doing or whether he’ll continue with the tried and tested “but Harry and Meghan……..” narrative to hide their shortcomings.
Not that I think colour should come into it but, after all the talk of the Cambridges’ going all out to employ people of colour this guy will fit quite nicely into their “colour blind” environment. 😉
So will the monarch demand they repay the millions of Kensington Palace renovation costs like apparently Harry and Meghan had to do for their cottage?
No.
This really does seem like the worse time in the world to make this move, (especially after paying millions for a jubilee, Andrews court case, etc.). I guess their trying to justify their reason for a new communications guy and hoping he can work his magic with these idiots, but still is there no one in these palaces capable of reading the room? Or is baldingham like ok I did my pr stunt with the homeless, now I get my third home and the lap dog press core will back me up, and the sheep will close there eyes and follow. The obvious play here would be to just buy a home near Kate’s parents and pretend to pay for it ( why actually making some underhanded deal with Charles to show up to work for three days a week in exchange for mortgage help), but I guess post successfully running a family member out of the country anything goes with this lot!
“is that now changing with the move to Berkshire” Honestly, I don’t think it is. “””Officially”””, William and Kate are still permanently based out of KP. The move to Berkshire is less of a move, and more for the kids’ school situation.
The real story here is how much of a coup this is for Carole. This was her real long game, if you ask me. Think about the extent of the power and control she has now, in her position and proximity to the FFFK and his education. The question of where Charles would attend school became a huge power play in the royal family, and his being sent to Gordonstoun became a huge part of his own mythmaking in the public eye. William and Harry being sent to Eton was seen as a departure and a “corrective” to what happened to Charles, even though both of them went to the institution that is most emblematic of the lopsided power and class structure in Britain. But they also went there in part bc the people around them thought that the future heirs needed to be around others of “their kind”, i.e, fellow upper class twits of the year.
What sort of narrative is going to take shape for the Cambridge kids, regarding this? I absolutely think that there are going to be a whole ream of stories in the future about how Carole was a formative influence on George, very much like how the Queen Mother was portrayed in relation to Charles. She is fully setting up a narrative for George where he has to talk about what a huge influence his “middle-class” grandmother had on him and his upbringing. She wants people to credit George’s outlook and pragmatism to Carole being “middle-class”, rather than the fact that George, himself, seems to be an okay kid who is likely to grow up to be a decent person, not bc of Carole + the Midds, but rather in spite of them.
But that’s the story that’s being buried here, and what people should honestly be asking about is why on earth we’re not hearing extremely cringe PR from the Middletons about this already. We should be bombarded with stories on how Carole is the Middle-Class Grandmother Of the Year or w/e. Why are they being so awfully quiet on all this?
Carole is already pretty involved in raising George – there was an article a few weeks ago where it talked about how during the pandemic Carole practically moved in and that Khate had to tell her mother to back off and give them all space (which was supposedly at Williams behest).
Khate is not raising those children – its Carole and the nannies.
I remember that article, but that was less about Carole raising George, and much more about how Carole is domineering and disrespectful of boundaries, and how William had had enough of it. And I’ll bet that it had less to do with William actually wanting to assert his boundaries, and more to do with William being annoyed that someone like Carole was swanning around Anmer like she owned the place (remember how the Tatler article talked about her?)
And yes, Carole is fairly involved in raising George thus far, which most of us knew already. But there is a difference between her raising George, and being an influence on him. Again, think about how the Queen Mother was able to get her hooks on Charles, by being a sympathetic ear for the troubles he was having at Gordonstoun. She was instrumental in shaping Charles’ perception of the place as a result. Or how the Queen would invite William up for tea at Windsor every weekend. Neither of them raised these kids, but they were influential on them, and that’s likely the sort of thing Carole wants to do as well.
I’m extremely surprised that William would actually be okay with this as well, because if that article from before was any indication, he’d gotten tired of Carole dictating their lives. I wonder if this is the trade off. He’d be rid of Carole, and in exchange, Carole would get full rein of the kids as grandmother.
I don’t think William cared when George was young because he doesn’t get too involved in the messy part of baby and toddlers. But George is school aged and seen more with his dad than before. William has noticeably distanced the Middletons… look at their lack of involvement in this years jubilee compared to the last one.
William is not going to let Carole take over now.
I think it is very very interesting how we did not see any of the Middletons for any of this jubilee–with the exception of the parade (or was it the concert?)–in contrast with last time. And they were nowhere near their royal daughter & SIL.
@DU — I imagine Khate loves *having* babies but once they’re past the baby phase she hands over much of the mommy duties to CaroleE and the nannies because she’s soooo very busy being the great Keen Childhood Expert, William’s greatest asset and peacemaker for the BRF. Khate can’t function without her mother around, and god knows where her father is but he’s gone doggo for years now, so I can see William finally having enough of Ma Meddlesome’s interference and telling her to take a hike, especially given his roving eye (and other body parts).
George is still very young and we have no indication of him being decent or not. (In fact, given his situation, it would be rather shocking if he grew up to be decent. Harry and Eugenie appear to be the only decent royals of their generation, jury’s out on the others.)
Three taxpayer-funded homes *and a cottage* is absolutely ridiculous in this day and age. Also, I just remembered when they changed their branding from “kensigntonroyal” to the clumsy “dukeandduchessofcambridge” seems like they were planning their move at least since then.
Dang Jobson is poking the bear isn’t he? Lol! So William gets KP and Anmer so he can be near his “friends” and Kate gets a home near mummy, Pippa and James. Easy peasy right?
I read that they will be given Windsor Castle to live in once Charles is King. Thats why they just get a small house, its only for the time until Queen Elizabeth dies.
Lmao, I’m honestly surprised if they actually trust Charles to keep his word on this at all. Remember the stunt he pulled on the Wessex’s with the Duke of Edinburgh title? There’s little to no chance that the Cambridges are going to get Windsor Castle, which is a huge, sprawling property that is too big for even the Queen. No way Charles will be giving any of that up. The Cambridges are SOL unless and until Baldy becomes king.
Charles can’t give Edward the title right now though. Philip’s title automatically goes to the eldest son and only when Charles is king can be reassign the title.
Really it’s the queen who created this mess because she could have drafted something to avoid this but she did not.
Kaiser, we are definitely counting the Scottish home Kaiser, so this Windsor one brings the current total of houses to 4. I have to read too many headlines about Harry and Meghan 24 bathrooms, 43 bedrooms and room for a pony to let anyone forget to mention just how much the William and Kate Cambridge are costing the British taxpayers,
Snort at “room for a pony “! I’m going to think of her as Kate CamBUCKET (pronounced “bouquet”!) from now on, lol!
Poor Robert actually expected a royal to keep their word, to not lie to him and to honor their (semi-sheer) contract. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
They want four properties? Presently they have three, never worked at a proper job a day in their life. Repair costs was upward £16 million, kvetched at Harry’s £2.4 million.
(Most of it was spent to ensure the building was structurally study.)
Harry repaid the cost although it was earmarked in the budget.
Then there is Brexit, a cluster-fcuk, which added more than a million families into poverty.
Before Brexit one in ten people who slept
‘rough’ was university educated, employable people with no job prospects.
Yet, he is impassioned about homelessness.
Imagine present day Britain.
The Cambridges have no idea what the British common man thinks of them but is ready to discard their opinion.
At their peril.
This is not about the Cambridges separation, he had already told his father what he wants done to the properties after the Queen dies via Dan Wooteen.
Who lives at Windsor or nearby? Andrew, Edward, some of their families and there is Prince Harry’s lease at Frogmore Cottage.
This is about Bill being able to continue to torment his brother and his family. Since Harry refused to live next to him in KP. This weak man needs to constantly quarrel, he needs his punching 🎒.
He will be 40 years, allegedly he has twice refused mental therapy, is a shouter, overspends, does not read his briefings, a blame-shifter and projector.
Lithium, lithium…….
If allegations are true, remain untreated, look out Harry, anyone who is dependent on him or gets in the way…….
What are the two times that he allegedly refused therapy? Who was the therapy suggested by and for what reason?
I’m confused about all these houses and where they are. I never followed the royal family until I found celebitchy. What do you mean by a cottage or “small” house? I live in a small house! Do they mean regular people small or actually giant, but small as compared to a castle?
I’m not expert like some people on this site are, but these cottages range in size from largeish normal house (I think Frogmore isn’t grand, for example, but it’s not really small, either) to “cottage” in the Newport sense. I’m not sure which version Adelaide Cottage is.
Elsa & Betsy: I googled Adelaide Cottage. It’s along the lines of a Newport cottage; meaning, for us normal people, a pretty darned good sized house. And it has room for a pony!
Is there any way to find out how much square feet and how many bedrooms and bathrooms? Is there room for staff quarters? I’m super interested myself!
Me too @Elsa! I finally cracked and googled where London, Berkshire/Windsor and Anmer are all in relation to each other.
Would love a room count to get an idea of how big these properties are- I remember being shocked a while ago when someone described the size of Kensington “apartment”! Off to do more googling when I can be bothered.
I’m surprised they don’t have a penthouse in New York because, why not?
Does anyone think that, after all we’ve seen this family do, Baldimort might pull a GoT move and engineer a very short reign for Charles?
No not at all. I’m not actually convinced that he even wants to be king, unlike Charles. I don’t think Harry was being an inaccurate when he characterized his brother as trapped and I think he has reason to believe he feels that way (and not necessarily just with Kate, but in his role as well). If he’s not an idiot he also probably sees the writing on the wall that Charles may well be the last monarch.
When will Jobson finally believe the royal family is composed of thieves, liars, rapists, bullies and racists?
That first picture of them, Oh My!