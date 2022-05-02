The Cambridges now want a ‘grace-and-favour’ gift of Adelaide Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been telegraphing and discussing their move to Windsor for nearly a full year. The Daily Mail and the Sun have gotten almost all of the major stories about the move, with sources close to the Cambridges throwing out various theories about which palace, mansion, fort or castle would suit the family best. I have a theory that these stories are basically William and Kate publicly appealing to Prince Charles and the Queen to “give” them some palatial space as a gift. What’s fascinating is that… Charles and the Queen haven’t given in. I think William and Kate have been told “no” on kicking the Westons out of Fort Belvedere and kicking Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge. I also think Will and Kate were told “hell no” on moving into Frogmore House too. So now the theory is that the Cambridges are asking for a smaller property:
William and Kate are favouring a move to a cottage ten minutes’ walk from the Queen in their bid to find a family home in Windsor. Royal insiders say that the Cambridges wants be in a new home by the summer. It is understood Adelaide Cottage, which has recently been refurbished and has been used as a “grace and favour” residence for royal friends for 60 years, is their first choice.
The Duke and Duchess are considering moving to Windsor so that they can send their children — George, eight, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four — to school there together. They recently spent a Sunday afternoon looking around Frogmore House, which is used for royal functions. But it is thought the Grade I listed mansion would take too much money to turn into a family home. Instead, Adelaide Cottage, built in 1831, is favourite.
An insider said: “Finding a way to make Adelaide Cottage work seems to be the best and only option. There are issues with all the other houses, so Adelaide will be the favourite.”
It is owned by the Queen but been a “grace and favour” property since 1941 and was home to Princess Margaret’s lover, Group Captain Peter Townsend, from 1944 to 1952.
It is thought Prince Andrew is unwilling to leave 31-room Royal Lodge, which he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, for William and Kate.
The Sun also understands they have been looking to purchase a private property in the Home Counties, possibly nearer to Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who live at Bucklebury, Berks. A spokesman for Kate and William did not want to comment.
[From The Sun]
Adelaide Cottage was briefly rumored to be the place where Harry and Meghan would land after they moved out of London, circa 2018-19. Instead, they were given that dilapidated servant’s quarters, Frogmore Cottage. From what I can tell, Adelaide Cottage is more “family home” than palace – there are likely some grand entrance rooms but the rest of the house is probably pretty average.
There’s another theory going around – which I find very interesting – that this Windsor “move” is mostly just for Kate. As in, Kate and the kids will move into whatever home in Windsor, and that will be William and Kate’s separate living situation. William will stay at Kensington Palace and maybe even keep Anmer Hall for turnip assignations (although the Cambridges are reportedly considering giving up Anmer Hall, I don’t actually believe they will). I also think that “the home is for Kate to live with the kids, away from William” likely explains why Charles and the Queen refuse to give the Cambridges some of the grander properties in Windsor. They don’t want Kate refusing to leave some huge palace when the Cambridge marriage falls apart.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK – London, UK -20220425- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on ANZAC Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220425-
Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey. Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
(L-R) – HRH Prince William – The Duke Of Cambridge, son Prince George, daughter Princess Charlotte and HRH Katherine – The Duchess of Cambridge depart a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.
29th March 2022, Westminster Abbey, London, UK.
HRH Catherine, Duchess of Cambrige, and her eldest son, Prince George, leaving Westminster Abbey following the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died at Windsor Castle last year.
Amanda Rose/,Image: 673813075, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Amanda Rose / Avalon
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte attend the Easter Mattins Service, St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 17 Apr 2022
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend the Easter Mattins Service, St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 17 Apr 2022
Members of the Royal Family Attend the Easter Service at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor.
17th April 2022.
Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the chapel.,Image: 683762704, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
Members of the Royal Family Attend the Easter Service at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor.
17th April 2022.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the children leaving the service.,Image: 683762726, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to Saleh Saeed (L), CEO of DEC, and Hannah Richards (R), Director of Communications at DEC, during a visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn about the ongoing support for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine on April 21, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk to aid workers during a visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn about the ongoing support for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine on April 21, 2022 in London, England.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220425-
Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey. Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220425-
Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey. Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
charles should give them a loan to buy a place they want, and the payments will come out of their yearly grant , but they would have to up the amount of work they do. in order to be able to afford it. because they are taking every thing for granted the amount of money that has gone in to refurbishing both the home they currently have shows they dont value their positions. so its time they started to work to pay for what they want.
Why can’t they just buy their own house? I’m sure there are plenty of gorgeous houses fit for a keen wife and her family near Windsor that are move in ready. I just don’t get it
I’m of the opinion that they can’t afford to buy their own property. At least not one “fit for a king”. I’m also of the opinion that over the past decade, the Middletons bilked William out of his Diana inheritance and there isn’t much left. Wasn’t there reports that William gave the Middletons money to but their current home? I bet you they had debts too that they suckered William into paying off.
Yeah, I think William doesn’t have a pot to piss in right now and can’t wait to get his hands on that Duchy of Cornwall money and whatever property and perks that come with the title.
Excellent points about The Other Brother’s finances. I’ll bet you’re right. And that makes me think…I wonder if TOB and Chuck would then push a divorce before TOB gets his greedy hands on the Duchy of Cornwall money and POW title so Kkkeen wouldn’t be entitled to any of that in a divorce! If it’s gonna happen (and it seems inevitable at some point) you’d think they’d do it while TOB is a (relative) pauper, by royal standards.
Hilarious! If the Middletons built up equity through William, hey at least Kate has that as a safety net.
Diana couldn’t touch the Duchy funds in their divorce, Kate wouldn’t be able to touch them either. All she can go after is William’s private funds (Diana inheritance). They live in houses owned by Liz or the taxpayers, nothing for Kate to grab their either.
A house for George will require staff. They have everything catered to them at all times, with a team of butlers, valets, house keepers, chefs, sous-chef, and nannies.
Because I do not see kate suddenly halving her staff in order that she would clean her own house, or take care of her own suppers, I expect they’ll need secondary residences.
Also, privacy. If they are separating (and quite a bit of evidence points to this hypothesis being correct), they won’t want *anyone* knowing. It’s why, to me, Frogmore Cottage was never an option – there isn’t enough privacy around it.
So, space is needed for the staff, in order to keep the heir kept in the manner to which royalty is accustomed. And space is needed to provide shelter over the comings and goings as they please, away from public gaze
^^ @Weatherby, I think you meant to say, “Frogmore House was never an option for W&K.”
I doubt Will & Kate have any interest in Frogmore Cottage. Plus, Harry recently renewed his lease on FC. These residences having the same name causes a lot of confusion all the time. It’s too bad that Frogmore Cottage wasn’t given a different name. But when it was built by Queen Charlotte, it was intended as an adjacent garden retreat to Frogmore House, not a separate permanent residence.
You are correct I read that he gave over $7M.
https://www.marieclaire.co.uk/news/celebrity-news/kate-middleton-s-parents-helped-with-new-home-by-prince-william-147381
I don’t think they can afford to. The only money they have of their own is William’s inheritance from Diana, and there are rumors that he used that to help the Middletons buy their current house, or fix up the security or something.
I remember the uproar that TAXPAYER FUNDS were used to upgrade/put in the security because the FFQC and the FFFK would be staying with Pseudo-FFQM, CarolE and Mike. Didn’t we read CarolE get a new kitchen out of that as well?
Taxpayer funds have been used to secure a lot for the Middletons, from their house(s) to Pippa’s flop book tour. At the previous house, they were handed RARE planning permission to expand and update an outbuilding. It was to provide space and a kitchen for RPOs. Approved only because of the royal connection. The second they got that permission, they bought a different house. Previous house sold for much more because the expansion permissions were in place.
Why was Adelaide cottage refurbished recently? Was it done under the radar for the Cs?
According to the news stories I found, it was refurbished in 2015. That’s recent in terms of, say, the government doing something but not what most people would call recent. I don’t think it was done specifically for the Cambridges given it was 7 years ago (and I do think they wanted something more grand, as nice as the pics of the ‘cottage’ looks).
TY
That location was rumored as a possible choice for the Sussexes. Based on pictures in 2018, the place needed work, and probably still does.
Question was the place denied to the Sussexes, at willy and skeletors wishes, and instead given the frogmore cottage option.
I thought TQ OWNED this property, making it PRIVATE. WHY would the govt put money towards refurbishing if it’s not Crown property??
They don’t want to move anywhere that requires a lot/any renovations because there would be an uproar about the public having to pay for it. Right now some people can’t even afford to cook the food they’re offered at food banks or their household bills and fuel for cars. The public backlash would demolish all the fake positive PR they have because of H&M, mind you they’re stupid enough to expect us taxpayers to stump up millions for an upgrade when we’re already in a cost of living crisis.
@Margaret: “… was [Adelaide Cottage] denied to the Sussexes, at willy and skeletors wishes…”
^^ I doubt this was the case. At the time, W&K probably weren’t thinking about a future move to Windsor. Plus, I don’t think W&K had input into where M&H were going to move, despite W&K’s jealousy and misgivings about the popular interest in everything M&H.
Agreed. I also think Charles is like, if you want to live separately, divorce! I did it and paid the price. You should too. That way it takes some more of the stink off his terrible decisions regarding and inside his marriage to Diana, and shifts them right onto Wills. Will should buy a property. He can afford it, right? Like his brother did? Off the taxpayer’s dime? Or is he way too anointed by God for that?
The problem if William gets divorced is that it will bring up all the memories of Charles and Diana’s divorce. Just at the time Charles is about to become King.
Or more accurately, that her beloved ring is cursed AF…
Considering Kate never puts a food wrong, Cambridge divorce would be a hard sell and do nothing to improve lazy William’s standing. Plus, once Queen E. ascends to heaven, the British monarchy will be on its shakiest ground in history. Cambridge divorce would only shake things up further. I don’t see it happening. Separate lives, sure—that’s par for the course with these people. But D-word, not likely.
Then again….what do I know? Pure speculation!
That ring IS cursed. I’ve said time and again, it was a harbinger of doom and a terrible decision by William to use it to propose. Then again, it’s probably an accurate depiction of that union.
I had to google Adelaide cottage and it is very charming. It definitely looks like a regular house. I am very much in line with Kaiser’s take–this is for Kate, and there’s no way they’re going to give her some grand space to fight over later. Hiding in plain sight is what this smells of.
I agree with all points.
It’s for Kate and the kids and PC and TQ know that. I think Keens were angling for a grander place only to make it look more believable that they all live there together. PC nixed that because no way they would grant Kate some grand royal housing.
Plus it would make the RF look bad to move her to a lesser place if they divorce. My theory is that William is not planning to divorce her at the moment, and they are planning to keep up the separte lives. PC on the other hand, does not see that work forever. He’d rather help William in a divorce than forbid it and see him go rogoue.
While the children are young they will keep her in housing where there is good security.
Interesting that the article says that Adelaide is now their first choice and their only option. There is no other royal home to grab and no private property good enough for Kate has emerged since this move rumor started last summer. Summer is almost upon us, so the move is happening soon. What’s new is that there seems to now be an urgency to get the move completed. It really feels that one or both of them cannot tolerate the current living situation.
They are also now explaining this away as wanting to be near the Queen, but that angle only recently emerged and the move has been in motion since last summer.
This is definitely for Kate. Whether there is a divorce or not, they’re going to live completely separate lives and Kate wants a house close to her parents as part of the deal.
+1
Yes Becks1, but they are forgetting that CopyKeen has this idealism that she is the star of the entire family!! That she is the chosen one, as she builds up Bitter Brother to be king and is raising the heir as well. Kate will not take too kindly to a mere small home, no. She will demand the grandest of all the castles! She believes her own hype.
Kaiser’s theory makes sense, this is for Kate and QEII/Charles are refusing to give her and the Middletons semi-permanent access to a huge royal home at Windsor. The line about them visiting Frogmore House recently and looking around? I think FH has been their goal for a long time. No one was allowed to live there while Philip was alive as it was reserved for him. The second Philip was moved to Wood Farm and then passes away? Vultures W&K started circling Frogmore House. They may still get it.
@ L84Tea, it’s odd that I when I googled Adelaide Cottage, many articles appeared that it was intended to be a gift for Harry and Meghan as as wedding gift. Maybe that was why it was refurbished. It’s a grand estate though, to be certain!! As for W&K using this as cover for living separate lives, it works out perfectly as it has 7 different choices to come and go, no one would take notice or have one point of access. Suits W’s ability to escape as he pleases!
^^ Adelaide Cottage was refurbished in 2015, according to published reports. It was not refurbished for Meghan & Harry. After M&H’s wedding in 2018, there were numerous rumors about residences on the Windsor Estate and elsewhere that M&H might move to. Adelaide Cottage was only one of the rumored possibilities. All of these old cottages, houses, and palaces have to be maintained over time, as a matter of course, or they will fall apart.
The below link provides some useful information about Adelaide Cottage, along with historic photos. Note that this article contains an error: Queen Victoria’s parents are Edward, Duke of Kent and Princess Victoria of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld (not ‘and Gotha’). It was Queen Victoria who later married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. Also, LOL at the 2012 BP balcony banner pic in the link, which conveniently cuts out Prince Harry!
https://royalmusingsblogspotcom.blogspot.com/2018/07/a-windsor-home-for-sussexes.html
The reference to Princess Eugenie having set her sights on Adelaide Cottage as a possible future home, is interesting. If true, I wonder whether her interest in Adelaide was before she worked out a deal with Harry to stay at Frogmore Cottage.
What the hell do Pedrew and his ex need 31 rooms for? Keep one for each of his teddy bears?
^^^ the real question this raises. talk about hiding in plain sight. i hate that guy.
So that, behind closed doors at least, he can still feel grand and princely. And his mom and the taxpayers will provide that for him. Plus, he needs space to plot his return.
I think it is partially ego soothing for Andrew and partially an attempt to keep him under supervision.
Left to his own devices, Andrew would easily be swayed by an offer of a grand house owned by an unsavoury oligarch in return for his “business advice”. Or, mommy will need to swoop in with her checkbook and lawyers — again. No, I think part of the agreement with Andrew is that he gets to stay in RL, but he’s basically under house arrest. For everyone’s good.
I was going to say a big lodge for his over inflated ego and his chunky bum, but I love the “a room for each his teddy bears”!!! LOL. Too funny.
WHAAAT?!?! no no no, the teddy bears are not allowed off the bed!!! or heads will roll!!!
I won’t begrudge Andy the Royal Lodge at this point. If his refusal to leave peeves TOB then let him stay.
I have to disagree. As much as I dislike William, he is the future king, because that’s how monarchies work. Not that he “needs” Royal Lodge, but Andrew “needs” it even less. Plus, Andrew has given up NOTHING in penance for his actual, heinous, crimes. He didn’t give up his “HRH” title. He didn’t give up his dukedom. He didn’t give up Royal Lodge. He didn’t give up appearing in public with his mother. He didn’t give up his grifting. His mother and brother paid for his legal fees and settlement costs. Andrew has paid NOTHING to atone for what he did. I’d rather see William kick Andrew out into the streets.
Andrew doesn’t have to give up Royal Lodge, just as Princess Alexandra doesn’t have to give up Thatched Cottage, Edward doesn’t have to give up Bagshot, and Charles’s Canadian friends don’t have to give up Fort Belvedere. They all have the legal, pre-paid, multi-year leases on those Crown Estate properties. Whatever Andrew has done, none of it means he has to surrender the lease he pre-paid for 75+ years.
I would agree with you on this issue. Charles and Diana made it with 2 homes so why should the Cambridges require 3?
PC has Highgrove (Gloucestershire), Clarence House (London), Birkhall (Scotland) and Llwynywermod (Wales).
Clarence House and the Scottish place became his only after the queen mother passed away in 2002(?). Not relevant to the separation/divorce years with Diana.
Not sure about the Welsh place, but surely that was more like a holiday home, being far away, not so practical for co-parenting.
Di and Charles also had a place at KP. Forgot that one. So they had 3 when married? PW is more likely competing with what PC has now anyway. Or trying to up his total number of bathrooms to match PH, since that seems important for some reason to the BM.
Don’t forget Camillas Ray Mill, the home she had after her divorce from APB.
William also has a “cottage” on the Balmoral estate given to him by the QM.
He doesn’t own Tam na Ghar. He and Harry were given priority use of it whenever they wanted it. After W&K got married, they were given priority over Harry. But the house remains Liz’s property and part of the Balmoral estate.
Everything I saw said it was gifted to William before the QM passed.
On what, stan sites? Queen Mum had nothing at all to do with Tam Nah Ghar. Her private Scottish estate, the one she drove into the ground, was made into a Trust (Castle Mey). Her other one, Birkhall, was left to Charles. Nothing was left to William. QEII doesn’t divide up the big private properties of Balmoral or Sandringham. She didn’t ‘give’ Anmer Hall to W&K, she simply lets them live in a house on her private property rent free. She let the Duke and Duchess of Kent do the same years ago. The property never legally changes hands, it always remains Liz’s private property. That is simply the language they use, ‘gifted’, instead of ‘let’s them stay there or live there for free’.
Here come the millions in “security” upgrades aka secret house renos that no one will be outraged about because the daily mail didn’t tell them to be.
Where is the rumor that it’s just a move for Kate? Is that in the tabloids?
It’s the opposite of tabloid gossip. They’ll never reveal the state of the Cambridge marriage unless it’s convenient. What we know for sure is Kate runs home to mum. William has affairs. They can barely stand to look at each other. They’ve taken extended time apart. They take some separate holidays (less usual for people with young kids). I’m sure there’s more I’m missing but that’s the start. William and Kate mostly live apart. Most of that is in sanctioned biographies apart from the affairs (confirmed in the aristo set and with reporters) and the living aoart which was surmised during lockdown.
It’s just some of us connecting the dots. The notion of a third home at this point is weird, since so much money was spent on KP and Anmer, and given the economic situation in England. George doesn’t have to change schools at this point, by all accounts he’s happy at Thomas’s Battersea, and while Kate’s parents live in Berkshire, I don’t see the Queen or Charles giving them a third house “just because” she wants to be close to her mom, considering Berkshire isnt that far from London anyway.
This story about a third house has been so weird from the beginning (they were house hunting, they wanted Frogmore, no wait they wanted Royal Lodge, now its Adelaide Cottage etc) and it has been a persistent story since last summer, but never with more details or anything concrete.
It’s a little tinfoil tiara theory-esque, but at this point what makes the most sense is that this is about a new home for Kate either for post divorce or as part of their completely separate lives. That would explain the weird reporting around “the duchess of cambridge and her husband, prince william” moving to windsor.
The reporting of the search for a new place to live has been happening for several months now, with different places being suggested in Berkshire, where the Middletons reside. There was never a discussion like this in the decade prior to that and frankly had they wanted to live near Kate’s parents at the outset it could have easily been done.
So something has changed, and it’s not related to schooling, because George wouldn’t be going to Eton until a few years from now, so why change the prep school when battersea is where all the kids were expected to attend.
We should probably also line up when the third home stories started to pop up and when the zoom room changed to Sandringham. I suspect it’s all linked.
Adelaide Cottage looks cute but hardly grand enough for two future kings. According to Town & Country it has been remodeled so that’s a plus.
“The cottage underwent a renovation in 2015 and has some seriously elaborate decorations, according to reports. The master bedroom at the cottage reportedly has a ceiling covered with gilded dolphins and a rope decoration, which is originally from a royal yacht from the 19th century. It also has a marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplace.”
I agree that this is more about Kate wanting to leave Norfolk not William. You can’t really blame given she’s not accepted by the Turnip toffs. I also think that she wants to live near the Queen just like Meghan did.
I’ve been wondering if Khate wants to be at Windsor because that’s where H&M have their official residence in the UK. She feels out of the loop with stories about the Sussexes surprise visit, they’re walking to see the Queen, the Queen was driving round to see them, etc.
It might also be why they are very focused on Frogmore House — it’s to make H&M appear “junior” to them and would remind everyone of their very different status when mentioning Frogmore “House” vs. “Cottage”.
I had kind of always assumed that’s why it was happening. And it’s lining up for when George starts big kid school so they can kind of pitch it as “they want to be closer to his school” or some BS.
Given the two “candid” videos of the C clan at Windsor castle during the Easter break, I’m starting to think that they might be moving into a wing at the castle itself. The purpose of the videos is to show how well they fit in there and therefore moving in would be the next logical step. Anyway that’s just my long shot of a theory.
They could be moving Kate and kids to Adelaide, William getting rooms at Windsor Castle itself. A 10 minute walk between separation homes for the kids and nannies. I don’t see Kate’s separation home being an apartment inside Windsor Castle. QEII and Charles are NOT going to allow the Midds access to Windsor Castle proper whenever they want.
Quite the downgrade from Frogmore House, which was I still believe a serious contender until the Flop Tour scuttled such a grand option. This also strengthens the rumours of separate lives. Adelaide Cottage sounds positively penne ante for a FFK and FFQ, especially compared to Montecito 😉 How the mighty have fallen…
Indeed! ‘Doth protest too much’ comes to my mind. Karma has a pretty way of handling things, doesn’t it?
Out of curiosity I looked up Adelaide Cottage, it looks like a beautiful home. It is definitely not Fort Belvedere or Frogmore House though. It will be interesting to see where they end up, I have a feeling the move wherever it is will be soon.
My usual suspicious self thinks this is all William. Proximity to the Queen to monitor and prevent any further stealth, under the radar meetings by you know who.
@ JULIA K
FULL STOP.
This is awful because it is entirely plausible.
Proximity to the Queen to watch out for Harry is a recent excuse. The news of the move to the Windsor area surfaced last July or August, not too long after Kate was barred from the Diana statue unveiling. This is a new living arrangement that is being given a slow rollout to the peasants. Last summer, I think it was Angela Levin predicting that the move could happen as soon as Jan. 2022, but that came and went without a move.
The reasons have been varied and change with each new exclusive from The Fail or The Sun: less helicoptering between Amner and KP, Kate is a country girl who only wanted an AGA so don’t expect to see her work much in the next ten years, George needs a new school but Charlotte and Louis will stay put in London, all the Middleton-Windsors are now switching schools, the Queen’s health is failing so the Middleton-Windsors have to be nearby, and Harry and Meghan paid a surprise visit so William needs to be nearby to get photos to sell. I might have missed one or two excuses but why so many stories?
@Harper, the multiple stories worked if they were meant to cause confusion and make it harder for anyone to figure out the actual reason— I’m confusedAF and I read this site almost every day. I think the “separate lives” scenario we’ve discussed here is the most likely, but not as many people follow it as closely as we do here, lol. So when a move does happen, the majority of people will probably just remember lots of vague reasons a third home was “needed.”
“Finding a way to make Adelaide Cottage work seems to be the best and only option. There are issues with all the other houses, so Adelaide will be the favourite.”
This doesn’t even sound like they saw the house and fell in love with it — it sounds more like “this is the best you’re gonna get, esp if this is a ‘separation’ residence, so you get what you get and don’t get upset.”
And 100% agree with everyone else that the reason they’re going the smaller-but-charming route is because there’s no way they’re giving the heir’s (soon-to-be-ex?) wife a prime property. If it’s smaller and less grand, it will be more palatable for her to stay there (for the kids!!!!) once this sham officially goes belly-up.
I read that last sentence as “sham offensive” and now I can’t stop
That works too!
I’m totally going to start using “sham offensive” — it’s great!
It’s interesting that this rumor has been going around for almost a year at this point and we’re not getting anything more concrete from it, but its still being discussed. I’m with Kaiser in that this feels like the Cambridges publicly appealing to the Queen and charles for a home in Windsor and those two aren’t budging, which is interesting after almost a year of this, right?
My guess is that a move to Windsor has been discussed among the family and the sticking point is which house (W&K wanted something like Royal Lodge or Ft Belvedere and were shot down bc those houses are already occupied….) But I also think this about Kate living separately from William bc really that’s the only way a third house so close to their London house makes any kind of sense at this point.
One of the things that’s interesting to me about this house is that it’s the kind of house that aristocrats look down on.
A girl I follow on Insta (early 30 something British travel account) bought a house and ended up with one around this age (1830s). She posted multiple times about how she’d really wanted a 16th or 17th century house (these were all country cottages, not huge places), but she didn’t have the money for fixing up or the required maintenance. It was funny to me because she was very much like, I settled for this practically brand new house, how embarrassing.
A grace and favor home of less prestigious provenance says to me it’s for Kate as a reminder of her place independent of William.
@Becks, yeah, idk if it’s flat-out Charles and TQ stonewalling the Cambridges, or the fact that it hasn’t been a priority because of everything else going on the past couple of years— Philip, the pandemic, the Queen’s quickly deteriorating health, Andrew’s settlement, etc. The reason it hasn’t happened as quickly as William would have liked it to is probably a combination of both?
@Lucy I think Adelaide Cottage is beautiful, and I’d definitely prefer it to some of the other residences that have been mentioned, especially Fort Belvedere— but I know that what’s most important to these people is size (🙄) so this will be seen as a step down for Kate, no matter how lovely it is. I think it’s gorgeous and would kill to live there!
And no matter where they end up, William is going to have tons of high hedges planted to ensure no one can see the comings & goings.
Charles and Diana only had two homes when they were married and lived together- KP and Highgrove. He moved to accommodation in St James’s Palace when they separated. I am sure Prince Charles would love Andrew out of Royal Lodge but not going to happen as long as the Queen still here. Andrew should never have got Royal Lodge in the first place. No way will William and Kate live in any part of Windsor Castle until he is king. Queen disapproving of William and whole family helecopting together to Norfolk which is also reason for another country home.
“ built in 1831”
I threw up in my mouth a little at that.
The costs, the drafts, I saw a pic of the Queen where she had a SPACE HEATER next to her chair. No rich American would choose to live without insulation, heat, and the plumbing, omg.
I think k many wealthy Americas would value history and craftsmanship over a perfectly insulated and bland McMansion.
Americans? I doubt it. The dollar Princesses who married English aristocrats were horrified by the lack of amenities in the palaces and castles. We Yanks like our creature comforts, architecture be damned. There’s a reason why McMansions are such a big thing in the US–in fact, where I live, lots of older houses are considered “tear downs” so a monstrosity of a McMansion can be built in its place.
Nope. While many Americans can appreciate historical values in homes, we’re pretty known to upgrade properties to fit our modern needs. Like someone said, wealthy heiresses who married English aristocrats didn’t like the lack in modern technology in the grand castles/homes when they married. Some even considered moving back home because the condition of the homes they married into didn’t match what they were used to.
Maybe this is a regional thing, but in my area, the older houses (hundred, 150 years old) are definitely considered the prestigious houses to live in. They may be renovated and updated, but older, well maintained historical homes are definitely more of a status symbol in my area than a new McMansion.
Combined with the non acknowledgment of the anniversary, it does smell like something is up with these move rumors. Or maybe its because the Cambridges are so boring there is nothing else to talk about. (And of course the papers are forbidden to talk about The Affair, lol.)
I think this is it. The RR has to publish X number of articles about W&K per week. The Cambs are exceedingly boring in public and the RR refuses to print anything about their actual private lives, so we get these silly articles about royal properties whenever they’ve run out of other “acceptable” things to discuss. It keeps them in the news, but even the most avid royal watchers (like me!) can’t really keep track of all these royal properties, so there’s very little blowback from the public. It’s a win for the RR and a neutral article for KP, I think.
Since we’re all asking, I would also like a grace-and-favoUr cottage, Queenie. Please and thank you.
Ikr? Who wouldn’t love such a pretty “cottage” (only in Royal terms is this a cottage, along with all their other cottages on Crown properties)? This gives new insight into finances, which may be under pressure at the moment:
–The RF is always said to be asset rich (all that money squirreled away offshore, plus everything else they can get their hands on and borrow money against) and cash poor
–Buckleberry Manor plus Anmer kitting out and upkeep over the years, plus now two new residences (Adelaide Cottage and an unknown private residence in Bucklebury) to kit out and make secure? That’s a lot of yearly outlay: plumbing, electrical, gardening, maintenance, you name it. Owning a home is expensive, let alone several homes, plus three kids in private school which they presumably pay privately. Staff is apparently paid for by Duchy money (Cornwall and/or Lancaster). As my friend used to tell me, it’s not buying the Porsche that’s expensive, it’s the maintenance. Every spark plug costs major $$$, let alone labour costs….
–Outlay for Andrew’s settlement, lawyer costs, etc
–Supporting Middletons with no apparent means of income (Carole, Michael, James….)
–All the budget vacations “within the UK”, or a less expensive chalet in Courcheval, or comped by Jordan or the taxpayers (tours) suddenly begin to make sense
Even when William gets the Duchy money, it’s unclear if he’ll have enough to cover all of that. Especially if Kate is demanding with her family to live in the style to which they’ve become accustomed, plus multiple residences
tl;dr someone trying to live a lifestyle they can’t afford!
@A
I will take one for the team and take Fort Belvedere off their hands 🏰 🙋
This is the kind of team-first attitude the Royals need right now lol
I’m Canadian and so are the Weston’s in Fort Belvedere.. How are they able to live at Windsor? Is it a rich, white people thing? Is Galen Weston royalty adjacent? I know he made a fortune with a grocery store chain..
The late father Weston was friends with Charles. Fort Belvedere is owned by the Crown Estate, not Liz personally. Anyone with enough money and security clearance can apply to purchase a lease for a Crown Estate property. Angus Ogilvy, late husband of Princess Alexandra, purchased their lease for Thatched House from someone else who held the lease.
The Westons have been one of the richest families in Canada for decades – 3rd at the moment, I believe. Net worth over $7b.
The Royals don’t mind having friends with ready cash.
Galen Weston’s wife, Hilary, was also Lieutenant Governor of Ontario (like a viceroy) about 25 years ago. In Ireland, we’re more familiar with her than with Galen, as she was born in Dublin and a former model. As far as I can make out, Galen knew Prince Charles from polo dating back to the 1970s.
https://evoke.ie/2021/07/27/life-style/galen-weston-gifted-wife-hilary-brown-thomas-as-wedding-present
Galen Weston owned the polo team Prince Charles played on, he died last year. I can see the ghastly Ma Mid lamenting in her chilled Chablis that “it’s so selfish that that Weston woman won’t leave Fort Belvedere, I mean, her husband wasn’t even an HRH!”
Weston bought the lease from some Sheik who bought it from the Queen’s impoverished cousin Gerald Lascelles who was the Princess Royal’s grandson. Weston’s widow still lives there putatively and they had completely renovated the place in the 80s. Charles used to play polo with Weston and stabled his ponies at the Fort. .
It’s interesting that neither Charles nor TQ nor any of the RF want W&K to live near them in Windsor. It’s clear W wants to try and gatekeep TQ which clearly no one in the RF wants and speaks volumes.
I wonder if they plan on getting both, a private and a royal property in Windsor but of course the tabloids are phrasing it as either/or.
When the millions of both taxpayer and allegedly “private” aka Charles aka also still rightfully taxpayer’s money was being poured into their housing at Kensington Palace, the briefings to justify it was that the Cambridges understood they would have to move to London permanently when the children started school and it was their family forever home. That was the response to the “Two kitchens Kate” and repainting of parts of this massive property because Kate decided she didn’t like the color. So, once again, they’ve lied to the public as easily as breathing.
Hmmmm, interesting that it’s being pitched as a ‘grace and favour’ home, meaning she can stay in it when they divorce – I still think there is going to be a private home bought for her which is closer to Mummy.
To me its very clear that a divorce is going to happen – this is all part of the eventual rollout of an announcement. The question is when? It will def be after TQ passes and before William is made Prince of Wales – Kate is not going to get Diana’s title, no matter how much she and Mummy cling to Willy.
@digital unicorn! This!! Yes. That flop was her last chance to show her use and she failed. Also, even grifter Fergie has other means of income (books, etc,) and keen can’t even speak in public. Her and her family pushing to jump chuck put a target on her back and chuck has always played the long game. He’s smart enough to see that kkkate and the midds are problematic, plus Camilla hates them. So all together, he isn’t going to let her be Princess of Wales or anything and he definitely isn’t giving her or them access to the good crown properties where they can sell info to the tabloids. He wants her in a spot that is small and he can keep an eye on her and control access. The fact that they literally ignored their anniversary this year says trouble.
When your job is being the public face of the monarchy and don’t acknowledge your anniversary….and all of the stories about how vital Kkhate is for the monarchy….. guessing as soon as the old bitty dies!
I read it the other way, in that “grace-and-favour” accomodations are very much according to the “grace” of the current monarch. Meaning: when the monarch changes, Kate may very well not have such grace or favour to live in any Royal property, particularly if the kids are grown and/or a divorce is involved….so it’s not secure. At all.
As long as the children are growing up, she’ll be allowed to stay.
Bill and Cathy are not divorcing.
They will lead separate lives but join together for events.
This house hunting is all about getting Kate her own place where she can continue to live comfortably and securely.
@Lowrider – I go back and forth as to whether I think they’ll officially divorce. Question for you – if they live separate lives but don’t divorce, do you think it will be an open secret? Or will they try to hide it?
Open in their circle but the media will protect them publicly in exchange for favours.
Bill does not seem like a guy that wants a divorce. By his own words he’s self conscious and imo deeply insecure. He just wants his cake and to eat it too.
At least this home is empty so it actually has a chance of going to them. But I agree that nothing has been decided and W&K are trying to beg the queen and Charles to give them a home and so far, they’ve been told no.
Can you elaborate on Phillip’s role here with Frogmore House? What was his relationship to the place? I thought it wasn’t an option bc it was used for public events.
Can you elaborate on Phillip’s role here with Frogmore House? What was his relationship to the place? I thought it wasn’t an option bc it was used for public events.
This is for @notasugarhere
Frogmore House was reserved for Philip if QEII pre-deceased him. He moved furnishings from the royal yacht Britannia there just in case. IMO his memory issues + the cost of rehabbing FH meant he was hidden away at Wood Farm for his retirement instead. But while he was still alive, anyone else getting Frogmore House was off the table.
Honestly I don’t understand this theory that the two will divorce. Kate didn’t go through all of this NOT to be Queen Consort, William isn’t getting out of this marriage alive.
Kate doesn’t have a choice if Will wants to get rid of her. That’s fact. The tabs will protect him and if she fights back, Kate will get so much negative press her head will spin.
I think this is really the biggest reason why Will cozies up to the press- he knows he’ll need them to protect his image in a divorce.
Kate doesn’t stand a chance of hanging on if Will pushes her away.
Yup–blood prince wins over married-in every day of the week.
Nothing to add except to say I agree. Kate and her family are too close the the prize to let it go without a fight. My goodness if we think the headlines between Harry and his family are bad, I dread to think what the Middletons will come out with. There is no way the Middletons will allow William to divorce Kate, they’ve got far too much on him and everything he’s ever said about Charles.
I bet William has a lot on them too. Their uncle and all of his illegal antics and how it probably funded a great deal of Party Pieces and Kate’s life. And if others are right, how they’ve essentially embezzled a lot of his money from Diana.
If William could get the press to be this vicious about the Sussexes, he can do anything.
I have no idea if they’ll divorce. Certainly them ignoring their anniversary isn’t a good sign. But who knows. In any case, Kate isn’t the only person in the marriage nor is she the one really calling the shots.
I can think of a few dozen anti Kate/Middletons takes to publish and I don’t even know them personally. Uncle Gary alone is probably a treasure trove of scandal.
And whose side do you think these royal ass kissing tabloids are going to take? The future king or a commoner who is lazy and shit at her job? The Middletons are TOAST if William decides to turn against them. They better be praying for a civil, tidy divorce.
What will Kate do? She is the mother of the future king and the spares. The establishment will not let her have free reign over the kids for any length of time. They will want to monitor her and her time with kid’s. I think they realize they messed up by letting Diana do whatever and they don’t want that again.
Sorry to the people manifesting out loud, but she’s not going anywhere. They may bench her but they are not divorcing.
Charles and Diana had a joint custody agreement.i do not see how the totals messed up with the terms Kate would probably get the same agreement should they divorce
Meant to say royal family did not mess up
So the houses thing….I think Will is setting up his post Queen life at Windsor. It’s not about being near her; that’s just an excuse. What he wants is to take over at Windsor when Betty passes.
My thought is the goal is to set up nearby right now and take over the Castle later. I suspect Will gets some rooms in the Castle proper temporarily while Kate I’d at Adelaide but nobody will know about Will living separate. Then, they’ll divorce and Kate will either stay in Adelaide while Will “moves” into TQ’s digs at Windsor, or both “move” and Kate gets a private home neat Carole while Will gets TQ’s rooms at the castle.
I think this is the goal. The question is whether Chuck will allow it.
It was recently that we saw a video of the Shamebridges and other family members at Windsor Castle with Louie jumping around. After reading what was explained here by different posters, I understand that no one should have been close enough to get that footage. Is it possible that this was a W or C allowing that access? If so, I wouldn’t want either one of them on Windsor Castle property, because you don’t know who would be given access.
I read that this Cottage would be very private because there’s 7 gates to go through and no one would see them coming or going. Sounds right up their alley, but I wouldn’t want them close to me. I don’t think TQ wants them close to her either. I’ve never heard that they really have much of a relationship.
It may be that they have already purchased a property which is undergoing renovations and the speculation that they are considering Adelaide (or any other Crown property) is to throw the BM off the scent.
I think it’s weird that so many people think that Harry and Meghan were stuck with Frogmore cottage. I still think they chose it. The bigger you go on palace grounds, the more formal the house gets. Adelaide cottage was just renovated in 2015 and apparently it’s pretty fancy. Not really H&M’s style. I too would have taken the “dilapidated servants quarters” that would allow me to renovate it to my own tastes rather than an overly fussy house that I couldn’t do much with because it’s all newly renovated. Not everyone is like Kate and can just rip out a brand new kitchen because it’s not exactly what they want. It is also smaller from what I can tell. It’s also smaller from what I’ve read. So, unlike Frogmore Cottage, they wouldn’t have been able to put in the small guest apartment without sacrificing every day living space.
^^ Thank you so much @Ainsley7 for your comments. It’s tiresome when Sussex supporters continually reference Frogmore Cottage as unworthy ‘servants quarters,’ simply because it was previously adapted into apartments for royal staffers. The fact is, many royal cottages have been used to house royal staff, royal relatives, or royal friends. Frogmore Cottage is not and never was a ‘dilapidated shack.’ It is an historic royal property with a fascinating history. I think it suited M&H’s needs and their housing style and preferences, when they were looking to relocate from Nottingham Cottage at KP.
For those who continue looking down on Frogmore Cottage as unworthy ‘servants quarters,’ I suggest visiting the Sussex Royal website and reading what M&H themselves said about why they moved to Frogmore Cottage. It was already being renovated as a Crown Estate property in need of upgrading. It was not initially being renovated for the Sussexes. But since work would be completed before Meghan gave birth in 2019, that’s one of the main reasons why it was considered for M&H. It’s a substantial property with lovely gardens, not some ‘unworthy shack.’ It had been originally designed by Queen Charlotte as a garden retreat situated near Frogmore House.
Are they just negotiating through the press at this point?
C: We need a new house, we must get Fort Belvedere!
Q: There is already a family living there, and you have two houses already. No.
C: Well…what about royal lodge?
Q: Again, that is already taken, and we’ll need years to move out all of the teddy bears.
C: Ew. Well, give us Frogmore house then. Or Adelaide cottage. We’re reasonable! It’s only our third residence, it doesn’t have to be QUITE as grand.
Q ( I wish): Here’s the names of several reputable mortgage brokers, you useless grifters. If you need a third house, you can buy it your damn selves. Or move in with the Middletons – I hear they have a nice little adjoining farm property that might be suitable.
Years to move the Teddy Bears 🤣🤣🤣
Kate is going to be removed from William’s personal life because she burned her bridges with his circle by not being.a “cool girl” about Rose.
William can keep rooms in the castle so he can easily see the kids and there’s still enough distance to give him privacy from Kate. Kate gets to be closer to her family and the Middleton cousins can go to school together. And London is a quick trip by helicopter.
The Cambridges have also grabbed two other apts in Kensington for “office space” so they can live apart there as well.
And there’s no private property to divide if they ever actually divorce.
No divorce while Queen is alive. All bets are off when official mourning period is over. Stock up on wine, hummus and pita chips and fasten your seat belts.
Kate will still be the mother of a future king. The RF aren’t going to kick her out of royal residence.
Also, I wouldn’t be so gleeful about a possible marriage troubles. There are three kids involved and karma doesn’t forget anyone’s address.
I don’t hope for a divorce, but the karma will be theirs for how hard they tried to sabotage Harry and Meghan’s marriage. And those kids are already growing up in dysfunction by virtue of their place in the line of succession.
Well I guess it will be their karma for how they have and continue to treat Harry and especially Meghan.
You reap what you sow and hopefully all the evil the Cambridges and their staff have done catches up to them.
Pointing out the signs of a divorce is not hoping for it.
And you don’t know if maybe they would be happier if they did separate. Many kids wish their parents had divorced.
When I finally divorced my ex-husband, my kids were like “finally, we were wondering what took you so long!”
They would provide Kate a small grace-and-favour residence on royal property, like Adelaide Cottage, until the youngest turns 18. That’s it. They’re not handing her the keys to Frogmore Cottage or Royal Lodge. Kate, her Mummy, and William all better be watching out for karma given what they did to Meghan and Harry.
W&K staying in a miserable, cheating-filled business arrangement gone sour isn’t good for their children either. W&K should never have married, now they’ve brought children in to a miserable union. Better to divorce and figure out how to co-parent.
From Queen if the palace to divorcee in a cottage. ? Yikes wow. Waity-ed for what?! If she wasn’t exposed as such a racist hag I would feel bad. As it is warms my heart.
No amount of buttons or dwellings will ever be enough!
Yep…!!
Do not want to encourage traffic to DM, but please tell me I’m not imagining the weird shade going on in this latest headline re: Cambridges and Adelaide Cottage??!!
‘How the ghosts of Margaret’s scandalous romance still haunt Victoria’s cherished retreat: BETH HALE peers behind the curtains of Adelaide Cottage, the royal residence that could spark a rivalry’
At this point, ‘rivalry’ is now so closely linked to the infamous ‘rural rivals’ headline re: Rose, that the DM writer must know exactly what she’s doing randomly throwing it into this headline?
There is then ZERO mention/explanation in the article of why or what the ‘rivalry’ concerns.
The final line queries if Adelaide Cottage will “now be thrust into the spotlight again?” The bulk of the article is discussing the role of the cottage in Princess Margaret’s ‘scandalous’ relationship with Peter Townsend.
It is a really weird read… If we were looking for something resembling RR acknowledgement that this is indeed the Cambridge separation housing arrangement, this could be as close as it gets…