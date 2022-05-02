Princess Charlotte poses with dog Orla for her seventh birthday portraits

Princess Charlotte turns seven years old today, and like always, her mother photographed her and posted the photos on the Kensington Palace social media. I assume the photos were taken at Norfolk although I have no idea. Charlotte’s hair is so long these days! I feel like this is the longest it’s ever been. People are saying she stole William’s whole face, but I see a mix of both sides of the family there. She really does not have William’s eyes, she has Middleton eyes (like all of the Cambridge kids, honestly). Anyway, I’m sure there will be a million comments about whom she takes after, so I’m bracing myself. Go for it.
I enjoy these photos because Charlotte wanted to pose with the Cambridge family dog. We haven’t gotten dog photos in a while, not since poor Lupo passed away in 2020. Their new dog is Orla, a girl cocker spaniel who was given to them by James Middleton. James is something of a dog breeder, and he has about a dozen cocker spaniels and retrievers, if not more.
I also think it’s interesting that the Cambridges are back on schedule, posting photos of their kids for the kids’ birthdays, while William and Kate completely ignored their wedding anniversary online. I wasn’t expecting a big extravaganza like they did last year for their tenth wedding anniversary, where we got unflattering new portraits and a denim commercial shot by a professional director. But I was expecting some kind of online acknowledgement, even if it was a vague “thank you for all of the well-wishes on our anniversary” tweet. Hm.
Photos courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace.
Omg Charlotte is such a William mini-me ,she stole her dads whole face.
Darken the hair and put her photo next to Kate as a child. Kate’s mini-me. All 3 Cambridge children resemble the Middletons. Personally, I think that’s a plus for them because those Windsor genes don’t age well. I like the photo. As far as the Cambridge ‘s anniversary maybe they forgot.
I don’t know if they all resemble the Middletons… George looks so different to Charlotte and Louis, imo. Charlotte and Louis are softer, while George looks like Kate’s dad. Very prominent features.
@Paulah, lol’d at “maybe they forgot”!!
To me, she looks just like Pippa.
To me she’s williams twin but funny enough i don’t see any Diana in her. Despite William resembling his mother.
I think she’s all William, even the eyes (look at his eyes when he bares his teeth, trying to smile). Char is definitely a Windsor (no Spencer there, other than Diana’s long legs). She really does resemble Sarah Chatto.
The boys, on the other hand, are pure Middleton: George so resembles Mike, and Little Lou is pure Kate.
I see Kate’s mother more than anyone else.
I see Kate and Carole
She is totally Williams Mini Me! But at Church (for Philip) there was a clip of Charlotte spotting herself on the monitor and she made a funny face twisting her mouth and suddenly there was Kate in her face
I agree with those who see (young) William in Charlotte’s face. What’s nice is that she seems to have a personality, and I like the picture of her with her dog.
I usually don’t get into these debates because like Kaiser said, they happen with every photo release and everyone sees something different, but I agree with you and have to completely disagree with Kaiser here. Her eyes are all William, they are almond shaped and have the slant downwards on the ends, especially when they smile, and they aren’t round like Kate’s and George’s. If you put a young pic of him smiling next to her it would be obvious. Also those lips are William’s as well.
The photo of William the next post over totally corroborates this statement about the slant of their eyes. Only the nose is not William.
Omg she looks like Charlotte! It UNCANNY. She looks just like herself.
🤣 That’s what I was going to say—she looks like herself. Cute girl, cute dog, nice picture.
That’s William all day, every day. Darker hair doesn’t change her face shape and features. It just adds some visual assistance to favoring Kate. Which does trick easily to help you see something you’re already looking for.
Her nose isn’t as long and pointy at the tip but yes. She’s got more of a button nose. Otherwise it’s Bill in brunette.
If ever there was a face for bangs…j/s
She totally has Williams eyes, ……..let us hope that is all.
I see Eugenie….
Aww. She looks happy and relaxed, and I hope she had a great birthday. The photos are pretty.
Charlotte looks cute. Was it just last year we had the great “highlights or not” debate? Man how time flies lol.
I found the lack of acknowledgement of their anniversary really weird. That’s a big day for them to get some praise and compliments for just posting a picture or something. I know last year was their “big year” but I still found it weird we didn’t get a post from Clarence House or Buckingham Palace about it or a thank-you post from KP for all the well wishes or ANYTHING.
Do the palaces acknowledge every year? I am guessing its just for big milestone anniversaries.
I’m pretty sure since Meghan came along they’ve been acknowledging it. I wasn’t paying attention to them before that.
I was pretty shocked there wasn’t even a mention on The Fail’s page, even with an old pic! Literally no one said a word about it.
Have BP and CH commented on W & K’s wedding anniversary in previous years ? And do W & K usually post a TY message on the day?
I don’t know if it’s every year but they did so last year and also in 2020. I know this because there was a big deal about it being their anniversary and Meghan doing a zoom appearance to wish a woman well for a job interview back in 2020. And I specifically checked their Instagram that day and they did post a picture to celebrate their anniversary. So the silence this year is weird.
I don’t know if the other palaces always do or if it was just last year. But yes, KP usually posts something on their anniversary, more often than not. I’m not going back and checking their IG for every year LOL.
A quick search on the Cambridges’ Twitter account – they’ve posted thanks for well wishes on each anniversary from 5 thru 10th but nothing this year
I’m speculating it was a very intentional decision to not put anything out in fear of things like #PrinceWilliamAffair, #WaityKatie, images of the Catastrophic Colonizers tour and maybe wishes from the Duke of Mexico, Baron of KFC trending. I don’t know who came up the Duke of Mexico stuff. That was hysterical. It reminded me why I need to wear waterproof mascara.
Charlotte is adorable. Her hair is a lot darker than last years pics. Also, it is odd that W&K didn’t even acknowledge their wedding anniversary.
So pretty and adorable. Where did her blond hair go?
Yeah the no anniversary acknowledgment was weird that even some of their fans were questioning it or blaming their social media person for sabotaging the Cambridges since he used to work for Harry and Meghan.
Somethings going on but will we ever find out? Charlottes bday just provided a good distraction.
@TiredT: I saw those complaints from the stans. I don’t know why they don’t admit that what they really want from KP is what Harry and Meghan did on Instagram. I think that is what the fans expected when the Cambridges hired the Sussexes social media guy.
@Tiredt: maybe we will find out this summer when they “move” to berkshire.
Their fans are not good at thinking. I don’t know if David Watkins is with them anymore. KP was looking to hire someone for what seemed to be his position back in November.
Charlotte is a cute girl and hope she had a fun birthday.
This is the first time I’ve ever thought she looks like William, still some Kate there though. These are sweet.
After Kate’s 40stravaganza, I’m so curious as to how they’re going to make William’s 40th somewhat equivalent. A backyard pic by Kate does not exactly balance an expensive Italian-artist-historical-copykeen-designer-glamourshoot for the FFK! Unless he secretly got his own shoot at the same time!!
Same. I thought she was Pippa’s little twin until this year, and now Charlotte looks like a girl-William. The composition of the first photo bugs; we see her left leg & presumably the right is obscured by the dog, but what’s that blurry shape dead center at the bottom? Kate’s finger on the lens? I’m just not sure what I’m looking at.
My guess is, Charlotte is sitting on a stool and not the actual dirty ground. But they couldn’t crop the bottom of the photo to remove the stool without messing up the photo’s proportions. So they just blurred it instead. To me, this is not a good photo at all. The blurring of the stool is too severe when compared to the sharp focus of the rest of the photo (and it isn’t even distant background that is being blurred, it’s the same distance from the camera as Charlotte). Plus, the dog looks anxious and nervous, and I don’t believe in stressing out pets just to get a cuter photo.
Children’s looks change all the time, just like adults.
Charlotte’s pics are making me tear up as I typed this. We just decided to get divorced (have 2 under 10s) and I really hope for Charlotte’s sake that her parents are getting her and her brother’s the help and attention that kids of of parents with an unstable marriage so desperately need.
I can’t wait to divorce my husband but my heart is on my throat when I think Amy my daughters.
Pls make sure to hug those girls A LOT, in the coming months, and tell them EVERY DAY (even if they hate it) that they are your world, you love them fiercely, and you are determined to find happiness again FOR THEM. Make sure they understand, and never doubt, that your divorce was BECAUSE you love them and not the opposite. Sending you as much love as I can. It will be well.
ElleE, sending you all the best… as a kid whose parents stayed together in a tumultuous marriage “for the kids,” you guys are ultimately doing what’s best for your babies (even though it is difficult and tearing you up inside). I was left with the “my parents are miserable because of me and my brother” my whole teenage years (when I was old enough to ask them why they were still together).
Best of luck through this rough transition in life… there’s another chapter ahead with bluer skies, filled with love and new memories together with the new family dynamic playing out now. Big hugs!
All the Cambridge kids are cute but I worry that they will inherit their parents minimalist approach to work. I also worry about exactly what Granny Carole tells her grand daughter given the lousy way she’s guided her own daughter! I am hoping for an Elected head of state so that all three children are spared the wretched existence within the rigid Firm!
I see Carole resemblance.i hope her hair gets a trim she looks better with hair a little shorter
She looks ‘better with short hair??? She’s a child! She’s cuddling her dog and smiling at the camera and you are critiquing her looks? Wow.
I wrote shorter hair not short hair children do get hair trimmed I did not criticize her looks
Gosh I love her hair. She’ll probably have the best hair in her generation of royals lol.
As for the lack of anniversary tweet, yeah I was surprised. Especially since they have posted about past anniversaries (not just their milestone one of last year) but perhaps there’s a staff reshuffle going on as reported and the social media team just… forgot to post. Especially since new pics come out for the kids birthday so that’s easier to remember/know you need to do something whereas new pics aren’t planned for the non-milestone wedding anniversaries.
I hope she gets some of the Spencer good looks I hope she does not have Windsor genes dominate
Only Harry seems to be holding off the Windsor genes… Charlotte has William and The Windsor genes are him alive in his 20s.
^^ Harry has some Windsor in him, but his looks are mostly Mountbatten and Spencer — mainly the Spencer coloring with his mother’s long legs and lanky frame.
Too bad Kate got locked in to this yearly photos of the children with the press. I think the children would have been better served if they were photographed on milestone birthdays instead so they could get a bit more privacy. As for there not being an anniversary tweet maybe they’ve decided to focus on their 40th birthdays this year instead. No doubt Meghan doing her mentoring video for her 40th put a lot of pressure on William and Kate hence the unhinged articles and the weird photoshoot from Kate for her birthday.
Cute pics! I may be in the minority (and I don’t mean this in a creepy “maybe she’s his” way), but I’ve always thought she favors her dad, but more with Uncle Harry’s eyes. Maybe it’s just me, but I always think she has a similar eye shape to him. Genetics are so funny! Cute kiddo either way!
I am with you, also the teeth, with gape reminds me of harry, william has bucky beaver teeth. Her cheekiness also reminds me of harry.
I am sorry but go back and check out their eyes, after all harry is her uncle?.
It’s not so strange at all. My youngest son looks just like my sister. So much so that when she put a photo of herself with him on Facebook, people thought he was her son. Personality wise they’re very similar too but I definitely remember giving birth to him.
I think she looks so much like her great-grandmother, the Queen.
Agreed. I’ve always seen QEII in Charlotte.
If you compare apples to apples, as in pics of HM as a child to Charlotte, there’s really not much resemblance. If you look at photos of Sarah Chatto as a child though, bingo!
@Dee. I’m glad someone else sees it. I’ve always thought Charlotte looks just like Sarah Chatto.
Sarah and Charlotte had the same hairstyle when young children.Chatto looks like a snowdon.she and Charlotte imo do not look alike
I definitely see Sarah Chatto.
@Dee, agree (after looking up Sarah Chatto). I can easily see (the resemblance is there already) an age progression picture of Charlotte into Sarah after seeing this pic.
https://royallineofsuccession.com/lady-sarah-chatto/
I see a slight resemblance between Sarah Chatto and Charlotte. But that’s because they share some Windsor physical traits around the eyes, mouth, and shape of their faces, plus they share the English rose complexion. There is no similarity at all in the shape of their noses. Lady Sarah takes a lot from her mother, Margaret, with a bit of her father’s looks too though. Whereas, Sarah’s brother, David (now 2nd Earl Snowden) looks almost exactly like his father.
Mostly, Charlotte takes a lot from her Dad, William — they share similar foreheads, eyes, and smiles. I detect too that Charlotte has a similar eye shape to Diana. However, Charlotte’s eyes are more oblong and smaller in overall size relative to her face than Diana’s. Plus, Charlotte’s eye color is hazel, and her eyes are spaced slightly further apart than Diana’s and William’s. The biggest difference is that Charlotte’s nose is completely from the Middleton side. It is nothing like William’s nose.
https://people.com/royals/princess-charlotte-looks-just-like-dad-prince-william-in-new-photo-for-her-7th-birthday/
The posters who say that Charlotte resembles herself are on to something. It is the combination of different features and traits from both parents’ DNA that combine to make one unique individual.
Came here to say the same. To me she looks exactly and uncannily like her grandmother Elizabeth. Such a pretty little princess! The dog is beautiful, too. Love these sweet photos. ❥ Seven is a wonderful age for a girl. xx
^^ Yep, it’s a wonderful age and phase of life. I remember my 7th birthday, and how it felt to be that age (with a few missing baby teeth, awaiting the tooth fairy with carefree, happy days). 😁
Me in 2017: What a beautiful child, talk about luck, she really hit the life jackpot. Envious.
Me, discovering CB and reading over the last few years…
Me in 2022: Beautiful child. Poor girl. Her life is going to be hard (if it isn’t already).
I never thought she looked like the queen.there are other new ancestors.i always thought she looked like Carole around the eyes.i hope Windsor genes do not predominate they do not have well
The Windsor genes do not she well. Will lost his looks
I am 100% biased, but I love that the dog has an Irish name :))
Cute kid. They make cute kids.
I didn’t see her like anybody when I saw the photos elsewhere but she does look like Carole in the photo also on here. Love the dog. I have one like her.
She definitely looks like young William to me!
I like these pictures, especially the bluebells.
Gorgeous little girl! Love those beautiful Cambridge children and their parents!
Have no opinion on who she looks like but she’s a lovely little girl and seems to exude a spunky little vibe. She has a lovely little smile, too.
Yeah, she definitely has a lively vibe to her.
Charlotte looks like she could be a fun girl to hang with.
I’m seeing William but I’m also seeing the Queen in her face. Especially around the eyes.
I hope she had a happy birthday. She has Diana’s pointy chin and facial shape, but Middleton everywhere else. Thank Goodness she did not get William’s Windsor facial features.
Let’s be honest all of the children look cute as children, including Charles. Who I personally think is unattractive. He looks better as a 70 year old than younger adult though, which is odd considering most of the Windsors look better younger. Stop proscribing your bias for the parents to the kids. Remember Harry was in Charlotte’s position at one time, but so was Andrew, so who knows how they end up. Charlotte reminds me of Harry in her actions a lot, could be just modern times, but she seems a lot to be can we move this along it’s dumb attitude, which really was Harry a lot as a kid.
Can we move on to the dog though. Shout out to who wanted the dog in the shot. Black dogs are hard to photograph and there really is a thing that black dogs are adopted less. This kind of cute publicity helps. I know it wasn’t a plan, but I think we all should make it a thing to get more adopted.
I think Charles was pretty unfortunate looking as a child. He has never been handsome. At his age now he does have a nice look about him mainly because of his nice suits and good grooming. Or rather- money.
Kate has to be the worst photographer I’ve ever seen. She has a special skill for finding your bad side and documenting it. The same thing happened with Louis’ pictures, where she had him looking like a pensioner that just got his medical marijuana card. Even random pap shots of the kids are more photogenic than this.
You are simply projecting your dislike of the parents on these innocent child.
Kate isn’t Snowdon. If someone knocked Anthony A-J’s photography skills, it would be laughable because he’s obviously good. Hers, well, there’s definitely room for different opinions.
People may have differing opinions, on her photography skills or whether we admire her as a public figure, and that is okay. No need to accuse people of going after children just because they have an opinion about the photographer’s skills or lack thereof.
As an amateur photographer of all my grandchildren, I think Kate does a pretty good job of capturing her children’s personalities. Only Mom can get sweet smiles like that. Cute kids.
Antony Armstrong Jones was an established professional photographer (with gallery exhibits) before he married Princess Margaret. He was a true artist, like the photos he took of Lady Diana when she got engaged to Charles. Kate never was a professional photographer Also, his portraits of his children David and Sarah were works of art.
I don’t remember seeing Snowden’s portraits of his children, so I checked. I suppose you mean portraits like this one:
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/01/15/00/3C22CF0200000578-4120958-image-a-70_1484440439224.jpg
I want an Orla! Happy Birthday Charlotte
James is an irresponsible breeder. It’s been noted he overbreeds the females and continues lines with health issues from inbreeding. Lupo died young and some that have bought siblings to lupo said they had to put their dogs down from inherited disease.
Some breeders do it for the love of the breed and dogs. Some do it because they see it as easy money. Dogs are simply a commodity to them. James is the latter.
All of James’s other businesses failed with millions in debt. This is maybe his easiest venture. Animal abuse.
I don’t care who she looks like, she’s freakin adorable. Happy Birthday Charlotte!
I can never get my dogs to look at the camera either! Cute kid and cute setting. It really does feel like we’re seeing those kids every other week. But I guess Cambridges have nothing else to give, at this point.
Love her. Agreed re: blend of the parents. But even more I think she takes after QE2. 🙂
Awww!!! She’s so cute! I was literally asking myself if she is ever photo’d in pants yesterday so today I was like “PANTS!!” She looks like she has a lot of personality already.
I’m glad for Charlotte that she’s not in the Little House in the Prairie clothing anymore. I hope Kate retired that wardrobe. Charlotte looks much happier without that cosplay.
Speaking of Little House, doesn’t she look a little like a young Melissa Gilbert?
She’s Such a cutie cutie. And Orla is a beautiful dog! I would like to see this outfit on Kate honestly. Isn’t something Kate would wear?
I don’t see the queen, or william, sorry.
Cover her forehead with your hand and all you can see is William. She is daddy’s girl.
Charlotte does not have William’s nose at all. But otherwise, she does have a striking facial resemblance to him. Charlotte’s nose is from the Middleton side.
Cute and vivacious-looking kid. Hope she’s got enough resilience to weather her crazy family.
Also, that dog’s body language is screaming “Help!”
I always saw a resemblance to Carole around her eyes. I hope she does not take after William who lost his looks. If she has inherited some of William’s looks I hope she favors the Spencer side.
Look at her eyes when she smiles.
W&K suck, but they have adorable children. I hope all three are able to grow up surrounded with love and support.
Charles sucked, but he had 2 handsome boys… and then adulthood hits.
Cute and vivacious-looking kid. Hope she’s got enough resilience to weather her crazy family.
Also, that dog’s body language is screaming “Help!”
Cute girl, super cute doggo…absolutely do not care about which parent she resembles.
Kate really really loves the “portrait” mode on her camera, doesn’t she? Blurred background, soft lighting effect…what a professional photographer she is!