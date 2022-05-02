Princess Charlotte poses with dog Orla for her seventh birthday portraits

Princess Charlotte turns seven years old today, and like always, her mother photographed her and posted the photos on the Kensington Palace social media. I assume the photos were taken at Norfolk although I have no idea. Charlotte’s hair is so long these days! I feel like this is the longest it’s ever been. People are saying she stole William’s whole face, but I see a mix of both sides of the family there. She really does not have William’s eyes, she has Middleton eyes (like all of the Cambridge kids, honestly). Anyway, I’m sure there will be a million comments about whom she takes after, so I’m bracing myself. Go for it.

I enjoy these photos because Charlotte wanted to pose with the Cambridge family dog. We haven’t gotten dog photos in a while, not since poor Lupo passed away in 2020. Their new dog is Orla, a girl cocker spaniel who was given to them by James Middleton. James is something of a dog breeder, and he has about a dozen cocker spaniels and retrievers, if not more.

I also think it’s interesting that the Cambridges are back on schedule, posting photos of their kids for the kids’ birthdays, while William and Kate completely ignored their wedding anniversary online. I wasn’t expecting a big extravaganza like they did last year for their tenth wedding anniversary, where we got unflattering new portraits and a denim commercial shot by a professional director. But I was expecting some kind of online acknowledgement, even if it was a vague “thank you for all of the well-wishes on our anniversary” tweet. Hm.