Prince William had a ‘crisis meeting with aides’ & wants to add ‘diversity’ to team

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Caribbean tour in March was a complete disaster. Arguably, the tour would have been a disaster no matter which “senior royals” were sent, because it’s 2022 and the whole framework of a royal tour is pretty stupid at this point. Especially given that many of the countries having these tours foisted upon them are “former colonies” of the British empire, and that’s exactly how British royals treat them too. While William and Kate had to eat a lot of sh-t for how tone-deaf they were during the tour, the Wessexes’ tour went just as badly one month later, which just shows that all of the royals (save, perhaps, the Montecito royals) are all tone-deaf a–holes who are terrible at this. Still, back to William and Kate. What’s next for them? Will they ever be able to go on tour again? Will they first need to revamp their entire staff? These are the questions William has been pondering.
Prince William has ‘held a crisis meeting with aides’ as he plans a Palace revolution to modernise the monarchy. The future of the monarchy and the Commonwealth came under scrutiny after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of the Caribbean. Their intense eight-day long tour around Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas saw the couple face backlash after encountering tensions in the Caribbean nations.
It has been reported that the Duke of Cambridge had ‘abrupt’ talks with aides about the ‘haphazard planning’ of the tour. Royal sources revealed to The Mirror that he is ‘determined’ to update the institution after struggling to ‘move on’ from the bad press and will complete a root-and-branch review.
The newspaper also claimed both William and Kate personally interviewed two ‘star’ people to lead a ‘new-look communications team’. The candidates, described as a man and a woman, in their 30s and both former civil servants, have since been rejected due to ‘not being anywhere close to up to it’.
One source said: ‘It is pretty clear that the Cambridge’s need a drastic rethink. They are asking themselves whether there is enough diversity in their team – and they already know the answers.’
Another added: ‘You can’t think outside the box if everyone is sitting comfortably in the same one. In dealing with sensitive issues, such as the ones they met on the tour, if they aren’t in tune with what is going on in the world they will be left fighting for their futures.’
[From The Daily Mail]
If only there was someone in their royal midst who told William and Kate years ago that they were a couple of lazy, spoiled, racist dolts who surrounded themselves with lazy, incompetent sycophants. Oh wait, there was someone, but they smeared her and called her a sociopath because she sent text messages to full-time employees. As for these two “star” people they interviewed… whatever happened to the crisis managers who were hired last year after the Oprah interview, huh? And William is basically still trying to blame this on bad staff work. Which, I mean… bad staff work definitely happened. But that’s what happens when you’re a lazy idiot and you hire people who will not challenge you whatsoever.
Re: “Haphazard planning”… the Cambridges knew they were going on their Caribbean tour for several months. It’s not like the whole tour was thrown together at the last minute. Now, I believe William and Kate probably prepared at the last minute, meaning they skimmed their briefing books for five minutes and then thought about all of the drinking, scuba diving and fun they would have on their vacation, er- I mean “tour.”
Let me be clear: whatever “Diversity czar” or “Communications specialist,” no matter what title they give that poor POC, he or she will be gaslit, defanged, demonized, and blamed for whatever happens next.
Dear every person of color on the planet: DO NOT TAKE THIS JOB! For your sake. And for my amusement.
Signed,
ThatsNotOkay
Exactly this. William will never listen to anyone so when they fail again they’ll be looking for a poc patsy.
Could W even force himself to listen to the advice of a female POC without thinking he was being bullied?
Agree. Never, ever trust management when they tell you they want to hire someone “outside of the box” (read: Not Like Us) and declare to you that they want “change” and “you’re just the person to implement it. You’ll have our full support.”
Translation: our organisation is rotten and needs change, but we need a patsy to try to fix it to appease everyone calling for change, who we can then blame and fire when everyone within the organisation quite naturally resists said change, while keeping management safe. Tale as old as time…
Right after the Oprah interview, when TOB commented they were “not a racist family”, wasn’t there a black woman that day on his and Keen’s team that was prominent in all the photos? What happened to that woman?!?!?!
That woman worked at the school they were visiting
The amount of trauma any “diversity hire” would endure in this role is a lot to consider. They will likely be undermined, advice ignored, trotted out to show some visible progress, then demonized when efforts fail. All this for garbage pay and the privilege of working with racists? Please say, “No thanks”.
As to the civil servants in their 30’s they deemed not up to the role, if age was a factor then the royals are dumber than we suspect. In this case, youth can be an advantage, if they are aware of the current changing context and issue and can speak to them.
I think the key word here was “Whitehall.” I’m not sure the article in which it was reported, but the implication was that the Cambridge tendency to hire from the current government ranks may not be fit for purpose. This is interesting given William’s penchant for hiring staff that worked for Boris Johnson’s government over the last number of years….
Yeah, I wish it was so but…we know our people. There will always be that PoC that thinks they can “turn this to their advantage”, and ends up squandering all their credibility and goodwill within our communities with their offensive attempts to prop up the fading royal couple. That’s who Omarosa was for Trump, and there’s no shortage of those people. Especially in the Tory party. The good news is that most of those PoC already have sketchy reps within the communities, so it may be a little harder to get the job when you can’t display any ability to communicate effectively with other PoC.
The very definition of “Not all skinfolks are kin folks”
@Dee and @sunny
Yes, yes, and yessssssss!
More than likely, if these guys hire a POC, it will be a Tory British Asian. If you think white Tories are extreme, in my experience the Tory British Asians double down and are anti black to boot. So yeah, I am expecting a sh*t show either way
Goodness, these people are breathtakingly stupid. They don’t *just* have a Comms problem. They have an institutional problem. Making Comms staffing changes will not solve the institutional problem of their existence and that the BRF has never reconciled with their past as colonizers and the repercussions of that. How can you be “very much not a racist family” and also exist in a family tree that invested heavily in the slave trade?
Right? They don’t just have a PR issue, they have an everything issue.
Whatever happened to the Diversity Chief they hired after the Oprah interview, who was going to implement some new diversity plans? Or was that person never hired? (Rhetorical, I think I know the answer).
By all accounts the Cambridges opted for the genius strategy of “being photographed with a person, child, or plastic doll of color” at every opportunity. Shockingly, that strategy isn’t working. Who would have known?
Did we ever get names for these titles? Who took the roles? We’re they ever filled? I think this is just press. Nothing changes.
^^ Right. This is deja-vu and then some. We already know the firm ‘coulda had a bad b*tch’ in Meghan, but they jealously smeared and attempted to scapegoat her cuz M&H are such shining stars individually and together, without even having to try hard.
Years before meeting and marrying Meg, Harry articulated the goal and desire to help modernize the monarchy. And Charles has endlessly been said to have royal ‘streamlining’ plans. So why are the Lamebridges only now getting clued in to their fusty old stupidity, incompetence, and laziness?? Even us Celebitches cautioned W&K and KP before the tour to rethink what was obviously a disaster from the moment it was announced! LOL! 😜
This is hysterical blaming. “It was our tour and we’re completely involved, but it was completely out of our hands!” “We are so woke, we can’t even find the right people to work with us.”
Hysterical! AS IF Prince Incandescence thinks HE has “the power” to do ANYTHING right now! Lololol. Seems to forget again Daddy comes first . That meddlesome problem of hierarchy! SUCH a challenge for the Princely DimBulb.
Charles will take him down a peg again, as he did with this tour.
“The Caribbean Tour made us look even MORE racist! Quickly, hire a Black person to work for me!”
That’s quite the takeaway from such a spectacular professional failure.
“Slap this bandaid onto my mortal wound! Surely that will take care of it.”
At this point I’m hoping they go pay a visit to Northern Ireland, the last vestige of the oldest British colony. With the luck they are having the island will be whole again after another disastrous visit.
McMac:
Except that colonialist, imperialist nostalgia is quite literally the foundation of Unionist-Loyalist identity. That is the version of the Union they have been clinging to since 1922.
Progressive unionism might have stood a chance in eroding that mindset (if it were reciprocated by Westminster).
Guess the Black flower girls that keeps popping up at events is not enough
Maybe they can get Candice Covid to do what she’s paid so well to do here for the racist republicans. These people always believe they can hide their racism behind One Black Person.
Will: “Get out there and find me a Black person! What about that fellow I met a few years ago on that podcast, er, what was his name…”
HR: “Sir, are you talking about the Uber driver you joked about being set upon by your security?”
W: “Yeah, yeah…He seemed alright! Get him on the phone!”
Unless they change and get serious about being inclusive and professional nothing will change except the names around them, which at this point doesn’t seem to be a priority for this couple.
Yeah, there is no way. I bet William was like “hire a person of color, but make sure they were born in Britain, went to a snooty school and hate Meghan.”
Everything to these people is theater. There is no substance
That pointless, 30-second car ride in the Range Rover in their best “colonial whites” will never not be funny. That will be the defining photo of his “career,” as it were, unless and until he does something even more clueless and offensive.
As to, the people rejected, I suspect they told some harsh truths that neither wanted to hear.
Look at Keens smile. She loves this, not her usual fake ‘fly catcher’ smile either. It looks like she’s having the time of her life.
You’re right! That’s the most natural smile she has in any of the pictures. She’s comfortable up there, in that get up, “inspecting” the colonist troops. This is exactly what she signed up for.
Oh please. These racist a-holes will never hire anyone that doesn’t look or think like them. Also, do these British tabloids all quote each other’s stories as facts?
Lol, they’re killing the messengers, huh? Won’t change the message, which is that these two are racist, shallow, careless narcissists.
Until Elegant Bill and Mutton Buttons change who they are fundamentally (entitled, lazy, racist, incurious, vain), nothing around them will change no matter who they hire.
So, nothing will change.
What does “abrupt” talks mean? I would be grateful if someone could explain that to me. Anyway, it’s not being reported (I wonder why?) but the KP Comms Secretary only last 9 months and they never replaced the guy was deputy to Jason Knauf. I suspect nothing will come out of this desire to have a more diverse staff because William and Kate find it difficult to take advice from people they deem less than them. That’s why they forced Meghan out.
Abrupt is British code for blunt. In my experience, it is perceived as being rude when the person being abrupt has no “right” to speak in such a manner. I’ve only ever heard it used to criticise a woman or POC, eg “She was abrupt in her team meeting” = how dare the woman leader give clear instructions to her team. I’ve never heard a white man be described as abrupt in a negative way in a professional setting; on the contrary, it is perceived as manly and admirable.
Perhaps the flaring of incandescence? I took it to refer to William yelling at everyone.
They can hire the best team in the whole world but it won’t mean boo if they refuse to listen and cooperate with them.
I would suggest they fire the whole lot. Most of them are probably trust fund babies anyways. Who else would take such a low paying job. Another suggestion, if they want to attract top talent, they need to pay them what they are worth. None of that, “it’s an honor just to work for the royal family” welfare checks.
One last thing, if they do manage to attract and hire competent staff, the Cambridges will have to make more of an effort to be prepared for their events and tours. It was notable that during the Invictus Games that the athletes were surprised just how much Harry and Meghan knew about them. So someone obviously put together comprehensive briefs for them to review. And they actually studied them.
But who am I kidding, nothing will change.
BIPOC. Don’t even think about taking this job.Its not a BIPOC job to educate racist White folks about their racism and then be gaslit. If they are genuinely interested, Keens will educate themselves especially since they’re big on LEARNING.
Oh how very “woke” of them. Smh. Even if they hire a POC they will most likely be someone from their sphere who thinks like them.
Also as long as they continue to harass Harry and Meghan through their media sources no one will take them seriously in regards to wanting diversity and inclusion.
Most of their supporters think everything Harry and Meghan do is “woke” so how will they feel when the Cambridges try to emulate them?!
I mean they were already getting some pushback with Earthsht so it’s gonna be a rough ride for the Cambridge’s..
The Cambridges are not bright people. Their every nuanced appearance and utterance supports my observation. It will serve them best just to remain in the UK, because what they offer is nothing. The media there embiggens them and this seems to be all they have going for themselves. I cannot imagine being 40 and living such a worthless life. Most of us live a purpose driven life , driven by goals we are trying to obtain either personal or professional or both.
Sounds like a Diversity Czar could have helped them ensure inclusive hiring practices. It’s a shame the idea was never raised before things got this bad. 🙄
The problem William has on his hands is that “modernizing the monarchy” means abolishing it. Anything else is just lipstick on an a pig.
Exactly this.
100%
I don’t believe for a minute that Kate consumes booze calories.
Omg, I’ve just realized why Kate wore that white dress for the colonial jeep ride. She wanted to match William’s uniform like Meghan did for the Royal Marines event when she wore that red dress. LOL this is so funny!
It was a copy of the Queen’s dress. The whole tour was a series of photo-ops imitating the Queen’s 1950s tour.
LOL, at least this article is saying what we all know already – they don’t have any minorities at Kensington Palace. There’s a reason they would not release their numbers.
but also, you can’t just hire one POC and think that’s the silver bullet to your problems. You have to actually listen to that person. (and you should probably hire more than one, just saying.) Does anyone think if a staff member raised their hands and said “hi, so maybe you shouldn’t do the whole ‘reviewing the troops in your military uniform and white lace dress thing’ because this tour has been going pretty badly and we need to pivot to something less colonialist”, that W&K would have listened to them?
‘but also, you can’t just hire one POC and think that’s the silver bullet to your problems.’
Yes. Yes you can. If you’re racist, idiot William and are prone to reductive thinking, everything has a simple and obvious solution. This would be along the lines of releasing a photo of you standing in the vicinity of your one black ‘friend’ who was never seen before or since.
College brochures are brilliant at that. Look! 30% of the students on our brochure are BIPOC, even though only 5% of our student body is and we do nothing to make our recruitment strategies more inclusive.
How to modernize without having to change or do anything but copy the looks my brother does and claim boredom with things? So everyone they tried to hire has turned them down bc they don’t want to be dragged into a quagmire of tantrums, refusals and buttons. Lololol
The staff plan the logistics of the tour and by all accounts there were no issues regarding getting to and from each event. The higher themes of the tour are not only planned by the staff but involve input from the royals themselves and that is where the failure lies. And let’s not forget there was time made for a scuba vacation during this tour along with other off time.
William once again does not want to accept responsibility for the purpose of the tour, which was a vacation for them with a few token events in between, as with all the other tours. The difference is that this isn’t acceptable anymore, especially not in countries where issues like colonialism, slavery and reparations need to be addressed.
It doesn’t seem like William is really passionate about causes so every thing he does just seems like a photo op, like he’s going through the motions. Even his involvement with the environment issues seems more about giving him something to do rather a cause he’s committed too. So not surprising that William doesn’t take responsibility for what happened with the tour because he doesn’t care about what happens to the countries in the Commonwealth nor about the Commonwealth itself.
Oh, wow, maybe THAT’S why Il Duce and La Catrina are still together after all this time. They both are completely self-absorbed and cannot muster even the smallest spark of interest about anyone or anything that is not their own self, and just float through all of their obligations playacting a normal person with interests and hobbies and dreams.
I have to laugh at them interviewing two “star people” who turned out to be “not being anywhere close to up to it.” – It kind of describes W&K, doesn’t it?
I know, poor ‘star’ people! They must be gutted being described as ‘nowhere near up to it’ by these two jackasses.
It doesn’t say much for the effectiveness of palace recruitment processes.
Too true.
But I actually meant W&K themselves. The RF and BM keep trying to present them as two “star” people, but W&K are actually the ones who aren’t anywhere near up to it.
NO ONE is “up to” rehabbing anyone who does not want to change. And regardless of “words” coming from that too small mouth, with much too big teeth, he/they do NOT want to change.
Frankly, as we’ve all commented, we *know* they’d like to drag the monarchy back to the 20th Century at the earliest, when monarch’s had to do little more than play and wave.
@ Eurydice, that’s the gist of it, isn’t it! They are incapable of changing and they are unwilling to do the work to learn on their own. They don’t realize that Will and Kate ARE the problem and never will.
No additional staff OR a diversity czar is going to change the attitudes of two useless, lazy, incompetent and ignorant people. Will had better just drop this façade as we ALL know he is incompetent to change his own views.
Reassuring to read comments where people acknowledge that any POC hired is going to experience a violent racist workplace with these two. But also the absurdity. Colonialism is the basis for the European monarchies still existing…so none of this can make any sense. Best to look at the dresses 👀
This will go the way of the diversity czar, the travel expert (to take charge of their travel footprint), and the BP bullying investigation: a lot of talk with no results.
They can always hire a well connected person of Asian decent, that would meet they criteria of POC.
They can also start by paying market rate instead of acting as if working for them should be enough and an honor.
I’m tired of William acting as if he’s the next in line to the throne. Did Charles at 40 make all this announcements about what he plans to do when King? Clarence House need to reel him in. He either stop all this nonsense now or they can cut his income and make him wait for the POW title. Having the KP staff as a world onto itself was a mistake, they should report into BP or CH.
Two whole people? They interviewed two whole people and found them lacking? That HR process sounds just exhaustive, and exhausting! How do they find time to squeeze it all in?!
Well, he tried but he couldn’t find a POC that met his high standards. (extreme sarc)
Yeah, those standards being someone who can wave a magic wand and make everything better at once and with no effort from Willy.
Pure conjecture I know, but given the nonsense that comes out of KP these days it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that the both candidates decided after their interviews that they wouldn’t want to work for them. It’s often forgotten that candidates are also interviewing their prospective employers. After all anyone being interviewed for the role would have passed a sifting process, a presentation and possibly a telephone interview before the sit-down interview. Given there were only two of them, the candidates chosen probably had all the necessary qualifications for a job as high-profile as that one and would be highly sought after. So, it could just be that the candidates may have heard something in the interview that neither of them felt would make it a “suitable” environment for them to work in.
How can he modernize an institution he’s not in charge of.
I’m sick of these articles acting like either the Queen and Charles don’t exist or at minimum Charles doesn’t exist.
He is just copy Keening his grandfather and father, who both left their thumbprint on the monarchy by claiming to modernize it. It’s not even his own idea.
If the clients are complete duds, the best Fixers in the world will not be able to succeed. It’s just like putting lipstick on a pig.
I read this article on the Fail and it included a phrase that said William was finding it hard to “move on” from the criticism of the tour. I am sure he had a hard time moving on once he realized that those Dictator Jeep Ride photos will be used for an eternity to illustrate how vapid and out of touch he is. He had to see how that photo was paired with Meghan and Harry riding the mini Land Rovers at the Invictus Games. He can’t get the images wiped from the internet, either, because they went worldwide. Burger King is in a pickle, that’s for sure. Watching him scramble will be very entertaining.
@Harper, I commented above about that photo. It will be the defining photo of his royal career, unless he does something that is even more tone-deaf and useless. I enjoy that photo, though, and I hope it is used every time someone talks about him. LOL
More meaningless puffery. And a headline that instantly made me cackle with the future mocking possibilities.
Weirdly enough, after watching the Abercrombie and Fitch documentary, I kind of just feel like this is a posh version of the same…
I thought the exact same thing reading this! I watched that doc just last week.
As long he, and his family refuse to apologize publicly of the mistreatment of the only black member of his family, those changes in its staff will still have no meanings. William was the racist uncle who was concerned about the upcoming baby skin color. Willis and Kate are the ones who were behind the smear campaign that almost costed the life of their black SIL. At this point I don’t believe there is anything KP can do to recover. I predict William is going to be the King of London, by the time he gets to the throne.
Kate looks completely stoned in that first photo my gawd that’s embarrassing
I agree with all the commentary, the problem isn’t the staff it’s with the bosses
Pics that are always hilariously bad : Kate’s absurd head tilt in the header pic (what is going on there! Is her neck out?)
and the racist patrol. That has no words. And I’m old and white and still no words.
It is revealing that even Mail has acknowledged THAT tour was a flop and that angry W is finding criticism hard to stomach before blaming staff for HIS choices. Also sources acknowledging need to be relevant NOW? To me the Crown is absurd and irrelevant and is stymied by tradition and protocol and racist notions of an Elie bloodline patronizing the rest of us!!
I will never not laugh at Kaiser’s picture choices when it comes to Kate.
One day I’m going to jump into a research rabbit hole to find out Kate really does photograph so badly in general, or if Kaiser really just picks the most deranged looking pics on purpose. Or both. It’s cracking me up. The topmost picture with the pink dress is the material of horror movies.
Presumably Prince “We are very much not a racist family” whose family hired a diversity tsar (wait–did they?) and who would never make crass racist or classist or sexist remarks (cough, cough), has no need to hire better help after his tour of the Caribbean?
On a less sarcastic note, if he does finally realize the he has and is a problem, then he’d better revamp his entire team. Otherwise nothing will change. (And I can’t see him changing.)
How is it that William feels he has the authority to revamp and modernize the monarchy? The Queen is very much alive and is the head of the monarchy with Prince Charles next in line and defacto next in command. Cueball and Lambchop are very much down the line and at this point, have zero influence imo.
This blog is such a gift to photographers. Someone gets a shot where the royals look their wonkiest and goofiest and most derpy, and the photographer probably feels that was a wasted shot that no one would buy, and then it gets prime real estate on Celebitchy!
So Incandescent-Out-of-Africa Billy is having trouble hiring a poc whom he can yell at, contribute to their diversity number (singular), throw under the bus (when the time is right) and rebrand colonialism all while grossly underpaying them? I never thought Amazon would look so good but here we are.
In the tilting head pic of Kate in pink, it does look like she’s under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Because alcohol has calories, I’d opt for drugs. What about the mother’s little helpers sung about by the Rolling Stones? If I were her, I’d want to be on a whole other trip than the one with William. It’s a way to check out while still being “there.” Also, I have to commend Kaiser for trotting out the colonialist jeep photo of William and Kate as much as damn possible! I hope you include it for EVERY story about Kate, William, or both together from now on.
It looks.like she’s trying to conceal a snarl of condescension.
My favorite photo of Kate will always be the one from the disastrous tour of the Caribbean in which she’s wearing a green dress, her eyes are wide and poppin’, and her grin is ridiculously forced. She looked deranged. LOLs for days!
Buttons is notorious for copying … well, everyone. Is it possible that she and Ma came up with the idea of replicating TQ & PP’s tour back in the 50’s? I have no doubt that W would believe the idea was his. This seems to be Buttons’ bailiwick, so I gotta wonder.
^^ I believe W&K’s aim was mainly to try and cosplay the positive imagery M&H achieved during their brief balcony appearance in Fiji (which news reports had likened to a decades earlier similar appearance on the Fiji balcony by the Queen and Prince Philip).
The crowds in Fiji were warm, welcoming and overjoyed to honor the Ginger Prince and his beautiful wife whom they felt akin to.
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a24110628/meghan-markle-prince-harry-queen-prince-philip-balcony-photo/
How can someone come in and disrupt a thousand years of tradition? That person will need to take time to learn the ropes and understand the institutional culture. The Palace does not change for anyone. This person will just want to be a victim from Day One.
That’s about everything they said about Meghan, right? And they pretended they were going to hire a diversity czar last year and they’re pretending again now.
Maybe each year William will come into his own in his fight against racism just as Kate comes into her own every year about doing any work.
Why did Baldi think that wearing Captain Obvious’ dress uniform was a good idea. He looks like a little boy playing dress up for the day
This is clearly rotaspeak for *someone had a poop-flinging, screeching, hopping up and down melt-down*. The Dumbridges couldn’t keep competent communications/planning staff if their miserable lives depended on it. The first time someone disagreed with him he’d go off like a rocket and Kate would go shopping.
This entire thread is perfection! From the choice of pictures (the first pic of Kate in the pink dress – incurious dumb dumb on mushrooms after a few shots of crack babies pretends to pay attention but she’s really focused on the outfit the speaker has on and asking important questions like “do those colors really go together?” “Should I add another question to my survey?” or “I wonder if I can find that color in a coat dress?”) to the colonizers inspecting the Blacks pic (which I agree, should be used in every post because it never gets old), to every single comment posted – it’s just chef’s kiss! Coming back to this thread this evening to re-read with a. bowl of ice cream and some Baileys. I can’t remember which poster a while back called Will and Kate “Normal Bill and his ice cubes in Chardonnay wife” (I wish I could remember who said this cause it was brilliant) but JMoney “Incandescent Out of Africa Billy” ranks up there on my list of favorite nicknames.
“ice cubes in Chardonnay wife” 🤣🤣🤣🤣
I am undone.
No diversity hire will ever make up for a poc who fled the family.
They need a diversity team. Not one person. Not two people. They need a team specialized in diversifying companies to handle HR operations for the next year. I’m not sure why NO ONE in their circle is capable of just reaching out to a consultancy or an agency to handle this temporarily and find the best BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and socially progressive people for the job. There is no shortage of them. They have crisis meetings all of the time, but they don’t seem to be serious about changing the whole staff.
Moreover, I doubt they will actually listen to competent hires, if they can even manage to attract competent, forward-thinking applicants who are willing to deal with their baggage and their entitled nonsense at this point!
I just can’t with this stupid ‘blindsided future monarchy at stake crisis meeting’ narrative they’ve been putting out there for decades. Does Royal PR really want to make it look like they’re a bunch of oblivious dimwits lurching helplessly from crisis to crisis? Oh, wait.
The most interesting thing to come out of the CW Tour of Doom is the lack of strategy focused on, yanno, keeping the CW countries in the CW. Even this article is about “modernizing the monarchy,” but their efforts seem to be all about optics instead of actually doing something/anything to make a stronger connection with these countries. It’s fascinating to me that we’ve gone from “Rule Britannia” to “Let them go if they want (*shrug*),” in a few short months. Will and Kate must be even worse and more out of touch and racists than they appear, since nobody on their team or any of the palaces or even their social media bots is pretending that they have the best interests of the CW countries at heart.
Despite the royal family never reviewing their diversity plans even though they vowed to do so (after waiting until the year 2021), we should never forget that they are 100% NOT racist. Got it?
Just look at the look on William’s face in that close up pic of him in the Gilbert & Sullivan white uniform he wore for the disastrous Land Rover ride. Tells you everything you need to know about him, arrogant and entitled. He’s not going to change.
Perfect pictures selected for the article! Especially William in uniform.
Nobody can work for Prince psycho very long,so what’s the point of hiring?!
This is just so classic royal family – it’s not our entire institution and everything we represent that sucks, it’s the messaging! If we could just…dress it up a bit nicer… maybe stick a Black or Brown person on the packaging…the empire will be saved!
The BRF is exempted from UK laws governing employment discrimination and worker’s rights. So no, this declaration about diversity hiring fixes nothing as long as the monarchy is exempted from employment laws that everyone else must follow.
William, Charles, Kate, Camilla, Andrew and their reps can discriminate all they want. They have the privilege to do so.
From the Guardian:
“The Queen’s courtiers banned “coloured immigrants or foreigners” from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s, according to newly discovered documents that will reignite the debate over the British royal family and race.
The documents also shed light on how Buckingham Palace negotiated controversial clauses – that remain in place to this day – exempting the Queen and her household from laws that prevent race and sex discrimination.”
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jun/02/buckingham-palace-banned-ethnic-minorities-from-office-roles-papers-reveal
You cannot fix stupid-if everyone in room looks and acts like you-no progress-their problem is thinking they are the only worthy people on earth and everyone else doesnot matter in importance-just hiring people of color won’t do it-they have got to change their total way of thinking about other people who are not aristocratic, not rich, and definitely not white-Willy boy looks at people like they stank or shitted on him-being taught that you better than others because of your blood type does not bode well for modernizing the monarchy-if they had went to bat for the Sussexes and their family I would definitely be more agreeable towards them-when they didn’t it spoke volumes to me personally about how they feel about people of color-something in the news about British virgin islands today-the British government is already talking about returning control of the island to London-heard this on the news today-things are probably going to get ugly before it get better-let’s see how the Brits handle this.
Why do the BRF insist on doing these tours. Both the Spanish and Dutch are former colonial powers but they do not have a commonwealth or undertake these kinds of tours to their former colonies.
Because neither the BRF nor the British (I know I’m generalizing) have truly come to terms with the fact that Britain isn’t an Empire anymore.
Even with the generalising there is just so much plain old-fashioned truth in this!
Embedded in the national psyche – although not openly talked about, of course – is the idea that the Empire represented Britain at its best, Britain at the height of her powers, ruling the waves and where it suited waiving the rules.
An unacknowledged yearning for a past that can never be recreated explains so much about problematic behaviours, a seeming “allergy to reality ” and lack of any real willingness to understand let alone properly tackle complex real world, real life issues.
Nailed it, ArtHistorian. And I just saw your comment TurquoiseGem, absolutely true!