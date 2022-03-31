Prince William & Kate drank rum punch & ‘Crack Baby’ cocktails in a Bahamas resort

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Flop Tour wasn’t simply a mess of colonialist imagery and offensively retrogressive stagecraft. It was also a vacation! That was also pretty offensive too, the fact that it was clear that William and Kate had built some “vacation time” into their tour. In Belize, they disappeared for hours at a time and we found out later that they went scuba diving like tourists, after they proudly posted a video of their vacation activities. This was also true during their stop in The Bahamas. After eating sh-t publicly for days in Jamaica, they apparently settled comfortably in a luxury penthouse suite, barely doing any work and enjoying specially catered meals.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s luxurious stay at a Bahamas resort involved Nobu sushi, $600 robes, beefed-up security and lots of rum punch. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got the royal treatment during their two-night stay at The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island for the last stop on their controversial tour of the Caribbean.
“They were so friendly to the staff at the resort, smiling at guests they passed. It did look like they enjoyed their stay,” a source tells Page Six, adding that the couple had a very busy schedule but seemed “happy” and “relaxed” when they were back at the hotel. William, 39, and Middleton, 40, stayed in the ritzy resort’s three-bedroom, 4,830 square-foot penthouse suite, which includes wrap-around ocean views, a large living area, an office, a full-service kitchen and a 10-set dining area.
We’re told the duo participated in some outdoor activities, with the source sharing that at one point they “came back from sailing in the rain” and “were drenched and returned to the resort laughing.”
As for cuisine, the duke and duchess enjoyed several meals in the comfort of their penthouse including an afternoon tea served on fine china. They were treated to a chocolate biscuit cake made with ladyfinger biscuits as well as mini lemon meringue pies, raspberry pastries and freshly baked scones with jam and cream.
“They ordered rum punch two nights in a row,” the source tells us. “On their first night, the duke asked for pepperoni pizza. … On their second night, they requested Nobu, which is one of the resort’s restaurants.” They ordered sushi, sashimi and grilled salmon with teriyaki served on a bed of noodles. The source adds, “Mango smoothies at breakfast seemed to be a hit.”
We hear the royal couple did not make any particular demands and were “low-key” ahead of their stay, but the hotel prepared the room with flowers and gifts including NiLuu bathrobes (which retail for $585), treats from the pricey candy shop Sugarfina and handmade gifts from local Bahamian artists. The hotel also arranged for Middleton to have her alleged favorite cocktail, The Crack Baby, on hand as well as William’s favorite beer, Stella Artois, at the ready.
As for maintaining the royal couple’s safety, we’re told the resort “beefed up security” and worked with the royal security team to make sure everything was smooth sailing.
[From Page Six]
This was all-expenses-paid holiday to a luxury Bahamas resort, where they did a bit of sailing and made faces at some of “the natives” and then returned to their cocoon of privilege. The Bahamas paid for this, as did the British taxpayer. All so Kate and William could eat pizza and sip beer and “Crack Baby” cocktails as they looked through all of their free gifts. And after all of that, William was still seething with rage because no one liked his colonialist sh-t.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Backgrid.
Nassau, BAHAMAS – Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are treated to a parade at Nassau, Bahamas during the Royals 3rd and final stop on their 2022 Platinum Jubilee Caribbean Tour.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton
That picture of Kate in green with the rictus grin will haunt my nightmares.
Thanks Kaiser! You picked awesome pictures (EEEEK) as usual.
omg, it is a scary photo. It reminds me of the video for black hole sun (a soundgarden song)
She looks like Mr Bean.
+1
Kaiser always finds the best photos (and uses them over and over again and I love it!).
@mandy
OMG yes!
And now that the song is stuck in my head (not a tragedy), it is rather appropriate in parts isn’t it?
In my eyes, indisposed
In disguises no one knows
Hides the face, lies the snake
In the sun, in my disgrace
Boiling heat, summer stench
‘Neath the black the sky looks dead
Black hole Sun. Thanks! 😂 now I have that song and that photo in my head!
I love that song!! and Fell on Black Days. Chris Cornell was amazing
… and the video for BHS is disturbing! I’ve only seen it a few times but the people in it look like that and it is nightmare fuel
I’m still trying to figure out what kind of action could have prompted that reaction from her.
That photo was sponsored by botox and Xanax.
Isn’t Xanax supposed to make you relax? I don’t have much experience with it— my friend would take it to stave off panic attacks when she went to the dentist. It made her loopy and mellow, but not really smiley.
And that smile is the absolute opposite of relaxing. I’m not sure what I think of the theory that Kate might be a pill-popping Stepford wife but if she is, I would guess amphetamines, given her manic energy. Amphetamines also suppress appetite, which would probably be a selling point for Kate.
If Will took Xanax, he’d be a far nicer person. He couldn’t drink and take Xanax, though.
xanax can loosen you up. it actually does help with social anxiety, if you don’t go overboard. and for sure it does not mix well with alcohol. xanax + diet pills, well…
Someone on here said they tried to imitate Kate’s smile and that it was impossible. I decided to take up the challenge and OH MY GOD. It’s worse than being Barbie. My entire face and neck felt like it was going to go into spasms and I thought I was going to sprain the muscles in my jaw.
I also found myself holding my breath, or having to take really deep breaths like I was doing some cardio, which was weird. Point being— it’s a really difficult expression to wear consistently and I can only imagine it’s possible because she can’t feel how the muscles literally straining in her face.
Maybe the “Grin Like Kate Challenge” should become a thing on the Socials! LOL
I just attempted the “grin like Kate” challenge and it’s unnatural and scary to see yourself like that!
She’s on something or it’s from the work she’s had done.
@Laraw, I’ve been trying to do that open mouth grin too, it’s impossible. I don’t know how she can open her mouth that wide and not close her eyes, and it’s extra effort to move the upper lip up to show teeth. It’s just painful. Her facial muscles must be numb.
Now all I can see is her saying, “Crack babies?!? I LOVE crack babies!!”
Ha ha! Same here! Will chimes in: “me too! Love them! So does George!”
She looks manic.
That’s because she is!!
No wonder the poor little sausages want to go back!
It really does sound like a very nice vacation, doesnt it? Beer, cocktails, sushi…..and gasp, they even smiled at people in the resort!!!
Is it any wonder they caught so much criticism?
You know that in their minds, they totally deserved all of it
That’s all they have to offer, smiles. I was a little caught up in the whole penthouse apartment with 360 degree views of the ocean. Wowzers! And nearly 5,000 square feet???? I have never in my life lived in such a place, never! Not even a couple of nights! I’m not sure you could get me out of there if I ever had the opportunity. Sushi & rum punch, please, while I watch the sunset!
Mojitos and a private pool, please!
Someone needs to investigate what taxpayers paid for what and total up the bill so citizens of both countries will know what their monarchy’s vacations cost them. So “no demands were made” but the resort just happened to come up with all sorts of swag and knew their favorites?
That resort is pricey, I’ve been there a few times years and years ago, and we always stayed in the old section, and it was still expensive. I can’t imagine how many thousands a night the penthouse suit is.
I’m surprised they stayed there, it’s such a massive complex. I assumed they would stay in a villa at the Four Season which is much more private.
@Catlady With the way they spend money, I’m sure they thought the resort option was slumming it.
I’m with you, I’ve stayed at the cove and is lovely ( not at the penthouse but in a suite) but I totally would have thought something smaller and private would be the thing. Doesn’t India Hicks have a house down there?
I bet they justified the expense as promoting tourism. And you can look up the room costs online, this is high season.
No doubt they got some discounts for these promotional details coming out, either for this trip or (and?) when they bring the kids next time.
wow, I have no idea what a crack baby drink is, but I can’t believe it is still named that!
@manda: Right?! I couldn’t even bring myself to Google it because I’m so horrified by the name.
Same, I’m terrified what sort of ads I am going to start getting if I Google it.
It’s some combination of vodka, passionfruit, champagne and Chambord? I remember it being a thing about 7 years ago when I was in London on a business trip – some bankers took me out to a high end bar and made a big deal about the drink. It was OK, kind of sweet – seemed to me like all those Cosmopolitan, Fruit-tini kind of cocktails.
So I just looked it up and found an article from the Sydney Morning Herald saying that it’s the Cambridges favorite drink and they served it at their wedding? Huh. So me thinking it was someone trolling them below was off the mark.
I think that drink would make my teeth hurt. It just sounds like too much! I’ll still to briny dirty vodka martinis with extra olives.
Change the passionfruit to pineapple so you have a French martini and you never have to request something so disgusting/offensive ever again!!
I’m trying to read between the lines, is this the British press digging their claws in to demonstrate “no, we’re not finished talking about that yet”, or the Bahamian press finally getting their edge in after being gagged for the tour?
@SusieQ – lol, I have a friend who orders extra, extra olives because “a girl’s gotta eat.”
@Jais, I think your original comment could still be true and that it was trolling— because this is new information to a lot of people, and it is offensive in the same way the rest of the tour was.
@lorelei-that’s true. Originally though, I thought this was a made-up drink they were using to troll. I’ve seen drinks in syringes called pain killers before but not this one.
Sounds like a ton of calories. Can’t see her drinking this
She was known to down those drinks back during the party days when trying to get the ring. It was often reported in the press, usually when she and Pippa were papped falling out of clubs at 3am.
The article says “alleged favorite drink.” Kind of wonder if someone is messing with her here. Not that I wouldn’t believe it but this is such a precise detail after the colonial tour. Did she piss off someone at the atlantais to reveal that detail. Bc crack baby being her favorite omg.
@Jais, definitely messing with her, imo, because that’s such an offensive detail. I believe it’s true that it’s her favorite drink, but to print that? Yikes
it unfortunately was even reported as being served at their wedding https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/crack-baby-getting-into-the-royal-wedding-spirit-20110429-1dzt2.html
But….but….
I thought she drank gin and tonics – just like the queen – brought to her lovingly by her husband every day?
I think both things could be true – it could be her favorite and someone could be trolling by making sure we all know that’s her favorite cocktail.
I just asked my husband – “what do you think Kate Middleton’s favorite drink is?”
He thought for a minute, started saying “white……not Russian, but something like that”
and then I told him and he had to walk away.
Anyway, I think this is Page Six being intentionally snarky. It’s a preview of what the Cambridges might face on a potential NY trip.
Ok your husband had a good guess. But a White Russian is actually Michael of Kent’s favorite drink.
“He had to walk away” Perfect 😂
The first time I ever heard of a Crack Baby cocktail was around the time of the Cambridge’s wedding when it was reported that it was their favorite drink at that nightclub they always went to. I think this article is being serious.
Honestly, M, l didn’t blink twice about that drink being served at the resort because it was reported way back in W&K’s dating years that it was the beverage of choice when pictures were published of her bleary eyed and stumbling out of clubs. And of course it was served at their wedding. So this drink has history. Just keeping it classy.
@HeatherC Maybe that was a positive interpretation of what really happens? Perhaps Discount Voldemert drives by her house every evening and flings the remains of his gin and tonic through her bedroom window?
Apart from the utterly absolute awful optics of this tour *cough vacation*, l can’t believe Kate ate all that food.
I’m guessing she ate none of the sweets that came with the tea–and that’s probably just standard for that resort/room; and I think the sushi & sashimi was hers, salmon & noodles for William, the guy who orders pepperoni pizza at a fancy-shmancy resort.
to be fair, it’s probably great pizza.
As I said this tour was really a vacation.
LMAO at the pic selections. Honestly ever since i saw a clip of Kate creating poses for the cameras ,i have to question how genuine her reactions seem.
What an endorsement for Kkkhate’s early education programs….. the “crack baby” cocktail???????
I’ve been there. It’s really nice. Also extremely family friendly. I could see why they would want to bring the kids.
I don’t think kate was only drinking at night, I am going to say she started every morning on this tour with a rum punch or straight up rum because these pictures are not the face of what a sober person looks like
True, but there’s no way she consumes that many calories. I’d say Xanax is much more likely.
@Sarah, ITA on the Xanax. She might drink occasionally, but she seems like the type who doesn’t want to “drink her calories.”
@Over It, thank you for your comment I needed that laugh – especially the last part- SO TRUE!
I agree she’s on something. If she really is drinking, she needs to be careful at her size.
As of last week, I know of three women in their 30s who have died from a combo of alcoholism and anorexia. Bodies under chronic stress like that don’t recover well.
I don’t like Khate, but her facial expressions and off-ness on the tour and after are concerning.
Eh, I am no fan on theirs but what are they meant to do?! They aren’t going to stay at the holiday inn and they have eaten and drunk the food that is available at the hotel. What were they supposed to eat? Bread and water?
Yes, security is easier in the penthouse suites and easier than having them dine out.
Still, 4,800 square feet is almost twice as big as my mother’s house… And it irks me a little that the media will gush over W&K’s luxurious accommodations, but whine and moan about H&M’s NYC hotel stay, which they paid for by themselves.
@Charlotte, what else could they do?
Consider the bad press they were getting, meet with their team, and make some changes to their itinerary?
Schedule some last-minute engagements that actually have some substance, instead of dancing and scuba diving and eating chocolate?
Meet with some locals, find out what the needs of some local organizations are and arrange to give them some much-needed gifts, like Harry & Meghan did with the washer & dryer? The list goes on and on.
But no, they wanted to go tanning out by the pool.
I don’t know. What are their “subjects” who are paying for the trip eating?
That’s what the Invictus games are for. Which will be a copy for the lambridges next event or tour. I’d be surprised if they do anything around April 16-22 daily fail is already putting articles out that Elizabeth turns 96 on April 21. So the rota is trying hard to get the Sussex on their turf since the latest rumor is they’re invitation to Netherlands was lost in the mail so now there’s an article out that California isn’t invited to William forties b-day party shindig
I would have no issues with the accommodations or meals IF they were paying for it. This was a vacation taken my extremely wealthy people on someone else’s dime. In this day and age, with the wealth that family has and with the current political climate, just about everything about this tour was obscene.
Maybe pry open the purse and pay for this ridiculousness that wasn’t asked for in the first place.
So, they either needed to pick up the entire cost themselves, OR work to “cover” the cost. That’s the point of their whole lives. The work is the tradeoff for the luxury. Instead they went to one or two meetings, went sailing, and had the peasants dance for them. Oh and Kate dressed up in a new designer gown for a ball.
Another “fun” exercise – whenever you think “what were they supposed to do” imagine if this exact story came out about H&M, from their luxury accommodations to the expensive sushi they were ordering.
Pay for these two holiday days themselves, including for all the security, security arrangements, pre-tour security recon travel, extra staff at the hotel, all of it. They do this all the time and keep getting away with it. They build holiday days in to a tour and force taxpayers from two countries to pay for it.
@Nota I agree with your sentiment but I don’t even think this tour was about “building holiday days” into it. The whole tour was a holiday with a few work events scattered throughout so they could get someone else to pick up the tab.
And they cut the whole tour short a week… an unnecessary WEEK… these people are shameless and deserve the backlash.
@Wiglet Watcher That makes me wonder if there were other protests that didn’t get reported and they weren’t able to do some events that they had scheduled.
Crack baby? Really? She drank a cocktail called crack baby. On brand I guess
Right?! Absolutely grotesque. And it also shows they haven’t grown or changed one iota since their college days as that was known to be their favorite drink at all the clubs they frequented (or maybe just Guy Pelly’s place 🤷🏽♀️)
Kkkeen has no compassion for any children other than her own. She’s a farce with her early education and supporting mothers bull. Her own behavior showed how little she cared for Archie’s early life or for Meghan during her first pregnancy.
And honestly, I don’t think they care at all that they’re getting ripped for this tour. The Other Brother and his Copy-Kkkeening wife will continue to do whatever they want, including taking lavish trips that are really vacations posing as (charm) offensive tours.
@Sussexwatcher, its my understanding that they are already trying to throw the officials from Jamaica under the bus and blame them for the colonial cosplay Land Rover ride. So they don’t care and don’t plan to change imo. “Never complain, never explain.” And never take the blame apparently. 👑
@UNCDancer, that is so offensive my jaw dropped. I’d like to think this will receive the appropriate amount of disgusted outrage by the British media, but we know it won’t. (If it were Meghan? We’d hear them braying from across the pond.)
But there will be zero criticism of their regal future queen, so passionate about early years, who never puts a fcking foot wrong.
I was like, WTF! THAT is what you choose to drink. She knows it may leak out but she does not care. It’s been noted above the drink was served at the wedding too.
People SHOW you who they are, better than they tell you. Believe them when they do show you – OVER AND OVER AGAIN.
She cares so much about early childhood /s
Seriously, if you are going to be lazy for decades, and pretend like you have been fact finding early childhood issues that have been studied by experts for decades, maybe be introspective enough to grasp you need a new go-to cocktail not named “crack baby”.
@Christine, seriously. I don’t hold it against her that some stupid posh club created that drink and that she drank it in her twenties (I’d like to think that I would have been appalled at it even at that age, but I’m cutting her a tiny bit of slack). By now, though, she should absolutely know better. (Not even “by now.” She should have known better by 2009 at the latest, imo.)
But to serve it AT YOUR WEDDING? To order it when you are on a tour, so essentially a business trip, REPRESENTING THE QUEEN OF ENGLAND? In an already INCREDIBLY FRAUGHT atmosphere when it comes to racial relations? When your whole main project and “passion” in life is early childhood, and you’ve actually visited hospitals and seen the poor newborns who have suffered from this awful condition? And you learn how horrific it is when a baby is born already experiencing withdrawal symptoms? When you have people calling you “The Children’s Princess?”
Absolutely fcking not. She should be called out on this. It’s so disgusting I can still barely even believe it. And I really can’t believe serving that at your *wedding* OMFG, how, just how would that ever be approved??
Kate truly does not have two functioning brain cells to rub together, does she? JFC
I feel like she and Willnot are sharing one brain cell, between the two of them.
@Lorelei she 100% should be called out by her EY patronages….but we all know she won’t be. Utterly and completely maddening. Thank goodness for Twitter which NEVER forgets.
Thank you for pointing that out. I would see this on a menu and feel absolutely disgusted that there’s an actual drink with this name. I bet the name is what prompted her to try it in the first place. She is really something.
We’ve been saying for a while that kate is pretty racist. The painting was another sign of it as well. Even if this drink story isn’t accurate there is enough out there to show why kate fits in with the racist royal family quite well.
The Crack baby? Could there be a more offensive name for a drink?
No, and it clearly means for all her “research”, she’s never met a baby that was born addicted to any kind of drug – for most, it alters the rest of their lives profoundly because it literally rewires their brain in utero. And if she has met a baby affected by addiction, then there isn’t even the shred of a heart I gave her credit for having left in that horrible yellow dress.
I am guessing that “Eager Slut” and “Shut Up Bitch” were already taken.
My 2nd favorite tweet of the trip, after Palmer’s crackers one, came from Caity Weaver. You have to look in the comments though. But essentially she retweets a Rebecca English tweet about Kate tasting the male genitalia of the conch fish with the comment: you know what? the royal tour is back on track, and then a commenter replied: it only took deep-throating conch genitalia.
https://twitter.com/caityweaver/status/1507798517137526791?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
But yeah vacay vibes all the way.
Baldy couldn’t look at her after that. At that stage in the disastrous tour, they would’ve done anything to look “normal”
I saw that the other day and I’m dying for Kaiser to write about it. Imagine if Meghan drank the male genitalia of a conch with her mouth that wide open
Unbelievable white ffq privilege, matching this huge suite
Yes, the couple were “very busy”! And the anonymous source (royal servant) who conveniently saw them laughing and so easy going was coincidentally contacted by the media! To report propaganda about low key no demand happy couple who just so happen to get their favorite things and free gifts and taxpayer funded suite bigger than most homes.
Can you imagine the backlash if Meghan had eaten conch genitalia for a photo opportunity?
OMG… All of the UK would need smelling salts.
Let us all recall when the UK tabloids tried to drag Meghan into the topless photo trial and suggest that she had topless photos out there.
“the couple had a very busy schedule”
*blinks* What? What did they do on this tour that they wouldn’t have done on a holiday? The only thing I can think of is the engagement Kate did about EY and that’s it. Everything else was “meet the locals”, fancy receptions and sightseeing.
Between that quote and the ‘they even smiled at guests!!!’ one, the source is obviously someone on their staff.
Look at other parts of it:
1) ‘We’re told the duo participated in some outdoor activities, with the source sharing that at one point they “came back from sailing in the rain” and “were drenched and returned to the resort laughing.”’
Still trying to conjure those loved up photos of H&M under the umbrella/in the rain.
2. They seemed “happy” and “relaxed” despite the “busy schedule.”
After Jamaica? Total BS. Bill the rage monster was not happy and relaxed in the Bahamas, especially in private, I can tell you that much.
A few of those cocktails and they might have even been “happy” around each other.
LOL. Baby #4?
I have a theory. They didn’t take their kids along because 1) those places were hot. 2) the people didn’t have the “right ingredients”. 3) if they’re brainwashed enough to hate POC, they could become undiplomatic about it and that moment would be caught on camera easily.
We all know of 1(and 2) but 3….
What “busy schedule”? No tea no shade, but what busy schedule?
I just looked up the ingredients for the charmingly named “Crack Baby” and learned that, at the Kensington bar where it originated, and where Kate apparently became a big fan of it, it was (is?) charmingly served in a giant syringe. Classy as always, huh?
Wow
Yep. Total class acts. Ick to all of it!
It’s just so offensive. But I don’t even know why I’m shocked they’re still doing the same offensive things they were doing 20 years ago. They’re horrible people who will never change. I need to remember to not expect anything better from them.
@Miranda, holy shit, somehow this just managed to become MORE offensive?
I wish that some of her Early Years would patronages call her out, make a public statement of disappointment or something. This is absolutely grotesque.
OMG.
Syringes – I always thought it was served up in test tubes.
Whelp, the cocktail might finally explain the yellow dress.
I was waiting for someone to comment on the yellow dress. Cosplaying Diana circa 1983 in that particular outfit. These ridiculous stupid tone deaf idiots just never cease to amaze.
I googled it:
“ Born at the Boujis bar in Kensington, a favourite haunt of the young royals, the Crack Baby is a delicious blend of vodka, passion fruit puree, syrup, Chambord and champagne, light, sweet and extremely moreish. ”
Absolute LOL that the angry brother’s favourite beer is Stella. Of course it is!
I thought the same… Ugly connotations lol
@CherHorowitz Right! To go with the pepperoni pizza.
It doesn’t sound like they requested anything anymore elaborate than what people who vacation there, usually get. And it sounds like they were their usual classy selves. Now about that establishment. They should REALLY be ashamed, NOT changing the name of that cocktail!!
Why should this establishment be responsible for changing the name of a drink that was invented in a Kensington bar?
I’ve stayed at the Atlantis resort – not at The Cove, but more modest accommodations – and I don’t remember ever seeing a crack baby cocktail on the various menus. There were lots of fruity tropical kinds of drinks, rum punches and Bahama mamma and this and that smashes. Of course, menus change all the time, but I wonder if the Crack Baby wasn’t a special order by Kate.
You’d probably remember if you had seen that drink on the menu, @eurydice. Wow again.
Lol, they requested everything for free.
Omg… her facial expressions.
In one of those pictures with Willy and Katie. The one with her in pink and they are at a bar, the more she leans into him, the more he leans away from her.
I’m not sure I believe “they were so friendly to the staff at the resort, smiling at guests they passed.” Maybe they were decent to staff but I’m not buying they were smiley to all the general public, especially Will. He seemed sour the whole trip.
And “one point they ‘came back from sailing in the rain’and “were drenched and returned to the resort laughing.’ ” sounds like fan fiction. I don’t see them laughing together about anything.
I mean there was that picture of them coming back from the sailing “competition” where it was raining smiling at the cameras. Sooo yes a little fan fiction added to spice up the article
This sounds like an ad for Atlantis.
Well, see? They actually were promoting tourism, after all.
The resort released pictures of the room and examples of the food, so it pretty much was.
@TeamAwesome, it totally was, and it wasn’t even subtle.
You said it yourself “‘they did not request anything usual than what most people on vacation do'”, except they weren’t there on vacation, were they? You gotta eat – be it business trip or vacation, but geez have some sense. You were representing a whole ass country, don’t go around ordering ‘”crack baby”‘ cocktails.
P.S. why would the establishment need to be ashamed of the name of the cocktail? They’re a resort.
We’re assuming that the drink was actually on the menu.
Well it will be the last time they will get all expenses paid since now Bahamas are in talks of leaving the Commonwealth.
-insert Peter from Family Guy GIF
They are a mess and have no sense at all.
Crack Baby. What an amazingly fitting favorite drink for the Early Years Guru. 🙄
It really sums her up, Kate and her phony concern for children.
A 3 bedroom resort, so a separate bedroom for Will, Kate and a spare for their private secretary?
I know this is article is about the failed colonial field trip but one thing I noticed from the DoE Memorial was that Will and Kate were the only royal married couple where their kids sat between them. It gave off major Prince Charles & Diana vibes at the height of their separation when they were still legally married.
If you look at how Count and Countess of Wesssex, their kids sat beside Sophie (Sophie was next to her husband) and same with Zara and her husband Mike.
I know alot of people think William will divorce Kate but I don’t think he ever will legally. The reason why Charles & Diana divorced was b/c Diana fought back so to speak. Kate never will. Plus after seeing the DoE mistress both at the funeral and the memorial made me think that’s the real reason these royals have so many residences, its a given that they have their “duty family” and then their “love family” which is both expected and accepted by the aristocracy, monarchists and those in power as long as its “discreet” and more importantly perpetuate class division b/c truly that is the real reason for the monarchy – to keep the class structure in place.
Will and George, the important ones had to sit on the side with the red carpet. Kate and Charlotte, the mere QC and “spare” had to sit with regular flooring.
Yeah, I feel like there was a specific reason for pointing out how they stayed in a 3-bedroom suite.
Eh, when my kids were George and Charlotte’s ages, my husband and I used to sandwich them in between us whenever we went to the movies so that we had a kid each to take care of. James and Louise are older so don’t need to be constantly checked by a parent, and I think the Tindalls only brought Mia.
That’s what I was thinking, one kid per parent to manage. Made sense to me.
Most parents with young kids tend to sit in between the kids so they don’t fight with each other. William and Kate had both kids between them.
Have to agree with Nic919 here. My tendency has always been to separate my kids — otherwise there will be poking, prodding and squabbling going on. Usually I always sit in between them and my husband on an end with 1 kid between us.
Not only are they not sleeping together, but they need a 3rd bedroom as a buffer between their rooms
Long time reader, first time commenter, but Isn’t enjoying sumptuous accommodations kind of the point for royalty? Now, whether anyone should be entitled to such luxury by reason of birth alone is a different issue, but if you’re going to make distinctions between people based on being royalty or not royalty, isn’t it part of the narrative that royals have a “fabulous” life that the rest of us could only dream of? It’s the stuff of many a fairytale and Disney adaptation thereof. Crackbaby is tacky. Shame on the person who invented it.
They were not invited, they came. They are incredibly wealthy, but they did not drop a dime on this vacation that they forced on the “host” countries, countries that have severe economic problems. That is breathtakingly awful, and there’s no excuse for it.
I think everyone knows fairy tales aren’t real, royalty aren’t noble, and that traditional narrative doesn’t make sense in the 21st century.
I think this was formerly the case, but (and I speak as a non-UK resident) I think people are more aware than ever of the growing gap between the very wealthy and the rest of us, and the public are less willing to accept their taxes going toward anything that resembles state-funded luxury vacations/designer wardrobes when so many are struggling.
I can roll my eyes at the Kardashians excess but a public figure living extravagantly while so-called “representing” my country would truly disgust me. The monarchy is just not compatible with our current society.
Ah, brand new or resurrected troll under a new name? These are government employees, not fictional Disney characters. Only a W&K stan would pretend otherwise and support this behavior.
I can imagine that Diana might have thought she was marrying into a fairy tale, and maybe Catherine, too. But the tabloids and 24-hour news cycle have shown people what’s behind the façade. In the US, I think the fairytale is more like the celebrity life style, into which you don’t have to be born (or married).
Long time reader but you are here to say don’t we all know royals get to live like this and it’s because they’re royals loving fabulous lives? Where ya been lately then? Did you miss all of the anti colonial pieces?
That is not a “narrative” established here. The narrative here is what most of the world is asking: why are these two forcing others to pay for their colonial vacation of superiority because white supposedly divine blood?
Many of us do not believe royals are divine or entitled to rob hardworking people dry.
The only suprise here is that they actually did something together, which I find hard to believe.
I agree. The whole thing makes it sound like a fun couple enjoying their free, lavish, taxpayer -funded vacation time together. We all know that “together” part is a complete fiction.
Elegant Bill ate a lot. Keeny drank a lot while she wore her practice tiara around the suite. Both glommed up expensive freebies. The end.
This tour was a vacation masquerading as work. It makes me even happier that this tour was a complete and utter failure and embarrassment to them, the Royal family and to the UK.
Am I the only one surprised that they spent time together in private??? I thought behind closed doors they’d have a room each (there’s 3) and they would socailise separately, with their own entourage, in private.
I was just as suprided to see them sitting beside each other on the flight home tbh – their section of the plane was empty but they still sat side-by-side???
The photographers were right there.
You saw them side-by-side by a window in full view of the photographers before the plane took off.
” The hotel also arranged for Middleton to have her alleged favorite cocktail, The Crack Baby”
Everyone rightly jumping on Crack Baby but nobody on Stella, charmingly known as ‘wife beater’ in the UK for its supposed tendency to inflame people’s tempers and cause fights…
I’d never heard that before. I always thought it was from Streetcar Named Desire, when Marlon Brando yelled, “Stella!!!” I don’t know if he wore a wife-beater t-shirt in that particular scene, but he did in the movie.
Way past time to retire that offensive term. What’s wrong with undershirt or tank or sleeveless T? Anything is better than that.
I did not know that about Stella!
Learn something new every day here.
I did know that it is terrible beer.
All of that, the sushi, the rum punches, five floors of hotel rooms, was paid for by the Bahamian people from an already depleted treasury. They were upset their paid vacation was actually interrupted by protests and politics. They really saw it as a vacation with a few receptions and photo ops thrown in.
Her face in that pic in the green dress! So maniacal eeek.
This can’t be real. Her favorite drink is called “The Crack Baby”?? No they’re not a racist family at all. 🙄
I thought from the beginning that it seemed like they just wanted a vacation in a place with nice weather.
Since we’re talking about weird behaviour, did anyone else notice Keeny was wearing two Dutch designers during a Caribbean tour? What are her team trying to play at?
I’m sorry, but how is anyone actually taking this seriously?!
We’re told the duo participated in some outdoor activities, with the source sharing that at one point they “came back from sailing in the rain” and “were drenched and returned to the resort laughing.
Suuuuuuper fake. This is some weird-ass paid sponsorship s&$t.
I’m not even sure why the sailing in the rain was even included, as we already knew that & got plenty of photos.
If the parts about Kate drinking that particular drink and especially the claim that it’s her “favorite” weren’t true, KP would already have issued a statement denying/decrying it.
If they’ll quickly do it for something like denying she wears extensions, they’d sure as shit get a denial on the record for something this truly offensive. They have not (AFAIK at this time).
Well, let’s say they denied it, then there’s a good chance that it would be brought up again that it was actually served at their wedding which would draw even more attention. So it’s possible she didn’t even order this drink at all but whoever added this info knows that a denial will bring more heat by reminding that it was a wedding drink. So it’s a pretty good play if it was trolling or just messing with her. Or she did order it special. I’d be surprised if this drink is on the menu but idk? Maybe someone needs to find out form Atlantis lol.
Could the Crack Baby detail be a leak from Wills’ camp?
As in restarting his campaign to unload Buttons?
All the other heinous things these people do aside… why must they have the most bland and basic taste? They have every resource at their fingertips to try the best and hardest to get foods, wines, beers, and cocktails from anywhere in the world. Yet the favorite beer is Stella Artois and cocktail of choice is a basic b vodka sugar drink? Aren’t royals supposed to be cultured at the very least? They are the absolute worst.
And pepperoni pizza! William is such a tool and a loser in every way.
Crack baby cocktails. You can not make these things up.
She eats?
All the money in the world and not one ounce of class. I’m not surprised.
Rum Punch, most colonialist of drinks, redolant of parties at the sugar plantation in 1820. Of course they ordered that.
All that keen-ness about early childhood development and her fave cocktail is a “crack baby”?! It would take me one time accidentally consuming a beverage of that name to never do it again and find a different signature drink, and I’m not even a public figure!
That first photo of her in the green actually flatters her.
Separate bedrooms. Separate dining. Hyper performance of « Contented Royal Married Couple »
If there was any uncertainty that W&K are utterly dim and tone deaf, this awful drink order seals the deal. Like how could they even order that without immense shame? It’s so specific they HAD to have ordered it by that name. Thanks to the poster above who listed the ingredients — the drink includes champagne and Chambord, so just order a Kir Royale FFS.
I can’t pick my jaw up from the mental image of the KKKeens using their actual Royal mouths to say the words, “A Crack Baby” when requesting their drinks. The smirks.
Can you IMAGINE if this had been the name of Meghan’s (or, stars forbid, DORIA’S) favourite drink??
The needling of putting that little detail in the article is just delicious. Like, you know the sushi/sashimi dish had a “title,” but no one pointed it out. Lol…
So…they’re getting along better these days?
Able to bond over their shared love of taking a lot of vacations?
And co-splaying tin-pot dictators joy riding in a Land Rover.
I tried to find the price of one of these drinks & found this instead:
“Staff at royals’ favoured nightclub Boujis ‘replaced Dom Perignon with cheap prosecco’“
Lol
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/staff-at-royals-favoured-nightclub-boujis-replaced-dom-perignon-with-cheap-prosecco-a7066636.html