Prince William: The Commonwealth’s future ‘is for the people to decide upon’

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the last day of their Flop Tour. Eight spectacular days of beach vacations, scuba diving, colonialist imagery, blundering PR, recoiling from Black folks, treating people of color as props and refusing to steer out of disaster after disaster. Just think about how William and Kate were perfectly capable of landing in Jamaica and saying “you know what, we need to rethink what we’re doing, we need to be looser and we need to stop cosplaying the Queen circa 1953.” They couldn’t. They were incapable of self-reflection as it was happening.

In particular, Kate seemed especially unwilling to deviate from all of her hyper-planned flag/Diana/Queen/colonialist cosplay. Her costumes were specifically meant to invoke not just the Queen and not just Diana, but British Imperialism, “the good old days” of quivering white women in white lace and fancy hats, deigning to spend an hour or two with “the natives.” The dress she wore in these photos is Rixo, retailing for £245. It’s not a modern look. It’s purposefully not a modern look, because Kate is fundamentally unmodern, and incapable of modernity.

As for William, well by the last day, he had a lot on his mind. The Daily Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths suggested that “William would have gone bananas behind the scenes, because he’s got quite the temper on him and there have been some real misfires here.” This has been widely assumed, even by the “friendliest” of royal reporters, that William has been seething and incandescent with anger for a full week. Which might explain the general vibe of the statement William “wrote” at the conclusion of the tour:

“Foreign tours are an opportunity to reflect. You learn so much. What is on the minds of Prime Ministers. The hopes and ambitions of school children. The day-to-day challenges faced by families and communities. “I know that this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future. In Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon. But we have thoroughly enjoyed spending time with communities in all three countries, understanding more about the issues that matter most to them. “Catherine and I are committed to service. For us that’s not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have. “It is why tours such as this reaffirm our desire to serve the people of the Commonwealth and to listen to communities around the world. Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn’t what is on my mind. What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can.”

[From Yahoo]

I wonder how much of this was William and how much of this was Buckingham Palace. Because it feels like it’s mostly William, especially the awkward wording as he angrily dictated what he thought would be a kingly statement. But think about what’s really happening here. This isn’t an apology or even an honest acknowledgement of legitimate grievances. This is William telling the Caribbean Commonwealth countries that if they don’t like him or what he did on tour, then they can leave and he’ll leave too, he’ll take his toys and go. He’s telling them that this is the only way he knows how to be, really. He only knows how to visit their countries as a colonialist, and if they’re mad about it, oh well, he was just trying “to serve”!! And yes, William has made his “peace” with losing the Commonwealth. The only trouble is, the Queen cares a lot about the Commonwealth. So does Charles.